Jett Lawrence

2025 AMA Pro Motocross Champion

Just days after celebrating his 22nd birthday, Aussie phenom Jett Lawrence wrapped up the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross 450 Championship with a round to spare after a dominant 1-1 moto sweep in New York.

The performance delivered his second premier-class crown and his ninth professional title overall, adding yet another milestone to an already extraordinary career.

The Australian rider’s consistency has been unmatched this season, tallying nine overall wins in ten rounds aboard his factory CRF450RWE.

Lawrence first captured the 450 title in 2023, winning every moto in his rookie year, but a knee injury derailed his 2024 campaign. This year’s triumph is all the more remarkable given he began the season recovering from ACL surgery that cost him a shot at defending his 450 AMA Supercross crown.

“All around it was a great weekend, and I’m super happy with the result,” Lawrence said. “Going 1-1 on the day and finally wrapping up the championship feels amazing. HJ put a lot of pressure on me in that second moto, so it definitely wasn’t easy, but I’m really thankful for my team and everyone who’s helped me get to this point. Huge thanks to my family, my girlfriend, my agents—everyone who supports me and makes it possible for me to line up each weekend. I’m just super grateful and really happy right now.”

Lawrence’s title marks Honda’s 15th premier-class AMA Pro Motocross Championship, moving the manufacturer ahead of Kawasaki for sole ownership of the all-time record. Legendary riders such as Gary Jones, David Bailey, Jeff Stanton, Jeremy McGrath, and Ricky Carmichael have all contributed to Honda’s legacy in the category.

It’s not just Jett making headlines. His older brother Hunter Lawrence took his first premier-class overall win in Indiana and sits comfortably in second place in the points heading into the final round at Budds Creek.

Together, the brothers have delivered a near-perfect season for Honda and the CRF450R.

“Winning championships is an immensely difficult achievement,” said Brandon Wilson, Manager of Racing and Advertising at American Honda. “It requires an extraordinary rider, a top-performing motorcycle, and a team of highly skilled and passionate individuals working in unison. We fully recognise the magnitude of what Jett is accomplishing and do not take this success for granted. On behalf of everyone at American Honda, we congratulate him on another historic championship run. Securing his second title in the class, clinching both early, within only his third season, is a truly remarkable feat. To do so so soon after major surgery only further underscores Jett’s determination and commitment to winning. We also extend our gratitude to our incredible team, our valued sponsors, and all of our supporters. None of this would be possible without you.”

With the outdoor crown secured, Jett will now turn his attention to the SuperMotocross World Championship. The three-round series begins on September 6 in Concord, North Carolina, where Lawrence will defend his undefeated record as the premier-class champion.

Due to missing so much racing this year with his ACL injury, Jett will not carry an advantage into the SMX rounds. Justin Cooper will take a clear points lead in the SuperMotocross World Championship rankings into the three-round SMX contest.

450 AMA MX Championship Points

Jett Lawrence 462 Hunter Lawrence 409 Eli Tomac 364 Justin Cooper 349 RJ Hampshire 328

