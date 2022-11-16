John McGuinness replica Fireblade

The Honda Fireblade is a legendary motorcycle. John McGuinness MBE is a legendary rider. Together at the Isle of Man TT, over the years, they have produced absolute road racing magic.

And, to celebrate John’s 100th TT start earlier this year – and in the Fireblade’s 30th anniversary year – Honda UK are joining the two forever by creating just 30 John McGuinness 100th Start replica CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SPs.

John McGuinness

“The stars aligned for me to be back on a Honda Fireblade for my 100th TT start. It’s an awesome bike and has meant so much to me over my career. And, if I think about it, to so many other riders over the last 30 years too. I’m proud of my connection with its place in TT history and of this, my replica.

“There is no event like the Isle of Man TT in the world and this motorcycle celebrates Honda’s, and my own part, racing in it. That feels good. Really good.”

The John McGuinness 100th Start Fireblade wears a full replica respray, incorporating Gold detailing and film strip (showing all of John’s TT starts on a Honda and 100th start sponsor logos) and Gold wheel stripes.

John’s signature will crown the airbox cover and each will display an individually numbered plaque on the headstock of each specially customised 30th Anniversary Fireblade.

A Genuine Honda Accessories carbon fibre front mudguard (weighing just 255g, 38% lighter than stock) and 10 per cent lighter carbon rear hugger, plus rear seat cowl and tall screen are all fitted.

Metzeler Racetec RR tyres will be fitted – the original set of tyres will also be provided.

No more than 30 units to be built; £30,000 OTR retail price which also includes the following.

Custom Fireblade garage mat

Genuine Honda Accessories indoor body cover

3D laser-engraved crystal featuring a design of the John McGuinness 100th Start replica

An opportunity for a personal handover from John McGuinness MBE himself, at Honda Racing UK in Louth

Neil Fletcher, Head of Motorcycles at Honda UK

“We are absolutely delighted to celebrate these icons and bring two such important names in racing together, John McGuinness and the Fireblade, to make this special edition. It gives those lucky few people their chance to own a bit of history. We couldn’t be prouder of the outcome.”