Jorge Martin Interview

Friday – Australian GP

Trev was in the press scrum on completion of proceedings on Friday at Phillip Island and reports in with some quotes.

Jorge Martin: “Yea I feel super strong today, straight away in the morning I was super competitive, but then obviously I put the tyre but even with a million mile I was fastest, with the used one. Also I continued with those tyres and I was super competitive with the soft rear and then I put another used medium on and I was even faster, so will be difficult to decide the rear tyre. Because I did a lot of lap with them, even with the front, I went 27 laps and I was still in the 29s. So I think I was super strong. Later I was straight away competitive, and there was a bit of traffic and a bit of a mess. Hopefully tomorrow we can make it and a start at the front will be super important.”

Is it important to put that kind of performance in Q1 after what happened in Indonesia?

Martin: “Well I think that’s a matter, after a difficult weekend, when you’re straight away fast on the next track, and we were, so I’m happy and you know. I was confident that we were going to be fast, but I’m still struggling a bit to overtake. I don’t know why, corner four and 10 I am struggling a bit, but you know… I hope to improve those with points tomorrow.”

What about the longer race tomorrow?

Jorge Martin: “Whatever comes will be good, I’m ready for the race tomorrow. I am making the pace here faster than last season so I’m ready for the race. Sunday let’s see, I hope we can race, but depends on the conditions.”

What’s the track like?

Martin: “Overall there are a lot of bump compare to last season, A lot of corners, two, corner four, corner eight also, last corner, so yea maybe for next season they need to do something. We cannot think about it, we just need to turn to the track and try and lap.”

For Sunday the forecast to be very windy, do you think you’ll pull some aero off the bike?

Martin: “I didn’t think about it *laughs*, maybe, but for the moment I rode with the same fairing for the last part of the season, so I think I won’t change, maybe the setup, but stay with the same fairing.”

MotoGP Friday Afternoon Practice Results

B. Binder 1:27.943 J. Miller +0.148 M. Viñales +0.269 J. Martin +0.279 P. Espargaro +0.420 M. Bezzecchi +0.425 F. Di Giannantonio +0.509 E. Bastianini +0.510 A. Espargaro +0.513 J. Zarco +0.513 F. Bagnaia +0.699 A. Rins +0.701 A. Fernandez +0.713 R. Fernandez +0.716 A. Marquez +0.718 M. Marquez +0.847 F. Quartararo +0.994 J. Mir +1.064 L. Marini +1.221 M. Oliveira +1.768 T. Nakagami +1.807 F. Morbidelli +1.965

MotoGP FP1 Resuts

J. Martin 1:29.039 A. Fernandez +0.720 M. Viñales +0.738 B. Binder +1.246 J. Zarco +1.272 M. Bezzecchi +1.395 A. Marquez +1.395 J. Miller +1.414 E. Bastianini +1.425 A. Espargaro +1.441 F. Bagnaia +1.479 M. Marquez +1.575 P. Espargaro +1.636 A. Rins +1.639 R. Fernandez +1.714 F. Di Giannantonio +1.780 T. Nakagami +1.795 F. Quartararo +1.819 F. Morbidelli +1.901 J. Mir +1.933 M. Oliveira +2.124 L. Marini +2.293

