2023 Enduro1 World Champion

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia secured the 2023 FIM Enduro1 World Championship, on the opening day one of the final round of this year’s series in Portugal.

Following his double win at round six of the FIM EnduroGP World Championship just a week ago, Josep came into the final round of the 2023 series on form, and hungry to claim maximum points in both Enduro1 and EnduroGP classes.

Enjoying a 32-point lead in the E1 category coming into round seven, an eighth-place result or better would have secured Josep the title on day one in Santiago do Cacem. Never one to take things easy, the young Spaniard gave his all as usual and not only topped the class, but also the overall EnduroGP standings.

In taking the 2023 Enduro1 title, Garcia secured his third career world championship, all achieved aboard KTM machinery. This new title complements his Enduro2 victories from 2017 and 2021. It’s been a stellar season for Josep, with an impressive nine E1 victories from the 12 days raced so far.

“It’s amazing to have this winning feeling back after such a tough year. Despite my crash in Sweden, I never gave up and kept on pushing myself as I knew I had the pace to do it. Slovakia was tough, but after that we had a long break where I was able to refocus and work on my speed and fitness again. After the summer break, I won both days of round six and now the overall here on day one at round seven. It’s great to win the E1 title with one day left, but I’ll still give it my all tomorrow and hopefully move higher in the overall EnduroGP standings. I have to say a huge thank you to the whole Red Bull KTM Factory Racing family for all their help and support, and for believing in me all season. It’s great to be able to pay them back with this result.”

Securing his fourth consecutive EnduroGP class victory, Garcia also clinched the top spot on day two of the GP of Portugal, earning him the runner-up position in the FIM EnduroGP World Championship final standings.

After his victory on day one, Garcia lay third in the overall EnduroGP standings, four points back from the second-placed rider. By earning the maximum 20 points on Sunday, Josep secured his sixth day-win of the year and moved himself up to second overall in the championship standings to finish his 2023 season on a high.

Josep Garcia now looks ahead to the 2023 International Six Days Enduro (ISDE), where he hopes to claim his third consecutive individual victory at the iconic event. The 2023 ISDE will be held in Argentina from November 6-11.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better end to my season. Winning four days in a row, and also being the rider with the most victories during the year with six, makes it extra special – I just wish we had a few more races this year to earn more points! No, I’m happy to have taken the Enduro1 title yesterday and now, after today, I have finished the season in second place in the EnduroGP class. Of course, it would have been nicer to finish one step higher on the podium, but considering the tough year I’ve had, I’m super happy. The second day here in Portugal went a lot better than yesterday, too. I felt really relaxed early on and was able to open up a bit of an advantage. I did have a few small crashes on the final lap but was able to keep the lead and in the end, I won by quite a good gap. Thanks again to all my team. I will rest a little bit now and then focus on the Six Days in Argentina.”

