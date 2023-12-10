KTM Australia and NZ

KTM Group Australia and New Zealand is welcoming a new managing director to the company from January 2024.

Justin Maxwell will take over the responsibilities previously held by Jan Nobis, positioned alongside co-managing director Anna Bail, who will continue to oversee Finance, Legal, HR, Logistics, Customer Service and Motorsports.

Justin Maxwell comes to the company with an expansive history being with KTM brands for the past 12 years – most recently as Vice President of Product Management at KTM HQ in Mattighofen, while before his time at the headquarters, he managed Sales & Marketing at the largest KTM dealership in South Africa.

Justin Maxwell

“I am excited to take on this new challenge and get my feet back in the market where our products are loved and enjoyed. Throughout my years at KTM, I’ve had the opportunity to attend various motorcycle events globally, and I can say without a doubt that Australia and New Zealand have one of the best motorcycle cultures out there. The region is one of the top-performing markets for the KTM Group, credit to the incredible team, devoted dealer network, and, of course, all the enthusiasts who enjoy our brands down under. I am thrilled to join you all and look forward to riding with you in the future.”

Following an exceptional two years based in Australia, leading the group in Sales, Marketing, Network Development, Operations and PG&A, Jan Nobis will return to Austria as Vice President Sales Europe.

Jan Nobis

“Being part of the KTM Group in Australia and New Zealand has been an outstanding experience. I would like to express my sincere appreciation to our dealer network, customers and internal staff for the great accomplishments over the last years in Australia and New Zealand. I look forward to continuing to grow and support our brands in the European market.”