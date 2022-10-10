2023 Kawasaki KFX90

Kawasaki’s youth ATV, the KFX90 has received a revamp for 2023, remaining an ideal option for riders 12-years and up, with an inviting four-stroke air-cooled engine and solid handling.

Features include an adjustable throttle stop so parents can limit power, a CVT transmission with limiter in the collar and there’s a keyed ignition for security.

The KFX90 runs an electric start with kick backup, plus centrifugal clutch, with a screw type throttle limiter, and chain final drive.

Independent A-arm front suspension is also run, with preload adjustment, while the rear is a single swingarm setup with shock. The frame is a double cradle steel unit, and twin drum brakes are run on the front, with mechanical operation and a parking brake lever.

On the rear there’s drilled discs and a hydraulic brake setup. Rear brake lights help alert those nearby you’re slowing.

Full floorboards are run with a textured surface for grip, with front brush guard, rear grab rail and 150 mm of ground clearance.

Large Maxxis tyres are also run with an 18 x 7-8 front and 18 x 9-8 rear.

Styling has been updated with a more aggressive centre cover, including air slits, with a sporty white number plate. The grill is also revised, with taller front fenders, and LED lights replace the previous decals.

The handlebar pad also receives the Kawasaki logo, while covers have been added inside the front wheel wells for mud protection.

The 2023 Kawasaki KFX90 weighs in at 122 kg, with a 5.3 litre fuel tank, and the seat height is 650 mm.

Power is 8.8 hp, with 6.6 Nm of torque, running a Keihin PTE16 carb.

The 2023 KFX90 is available now from Kawasaki Dealerships in Lime Green for $3,894 RRP, excluding dealer delivery and pre-inspection. Head to the Kawasaki website to get local pricing, or visit your dealer.