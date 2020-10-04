PRA No. – 2020/18540

Date published – 1 Oct 2020

Campaign number – DAJ980A

Supplier – Kawasaki Motors Pty Ltd

Traders who sold this product – Kawasaki Authorised Dealers

Where the product was sold – Nationally

Dates available for sale – 1 October 2018 – 1 September 2020

Motorcycle Models Affected

Kawasaki Ninja ZX636G ZX636GKFA

Model Year 2019

Click Here for VIN list (link)

80 affected motorcycles

What are the defects?

The wiring harness for the horn may not be durable enough and could break due to vibration at a certain engine speed range, preventing the horn from operating.

What are the hazards?

If the horn does not operate correctly, this could increase the risk of an accident or injury to the rider and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Kawasaki Motors will notify all affected owners by direct letter or email and advise them to make an appointment for repair.

For further information, consumers are urged to contact their nearest Authorised Kawasaki dealer by using the following link https://kawasaki.com.au/dealer-locator/ or contacting Kawasaki Motors Pty Ltd at https://kawasaki.com.au/faqs/