PRA No. – 2020/18540
Date published – 1 Oct 2020
Campaign number – DAJ980A
Supplier – Kawasaki Motors Pty Ltd
Traders who sold this product – Kawasaki Authorised Dealers
Where the product was sold – Nationally
Dates available for sale – 1 October 2018 – 1 September 2020
Motorcycle Models Affected
Kawasaki Ninja ZX636G ZX636GKFA
Model Year 2019
Click Here for VIN list (link)
80 affected motorcycles
What are the defects?
The wiring harness for the horn may not be durable enough and could break due to vibration at a certain engine speed range, preventing the horn from operating.
What are the hazards?
If the horn does not operate correctly, this could increase the risk of an accident or injury to the rider and other road users.
What should consumers do?
Kawasaki Motors will notify all affected owners by direct letter or email and advise them to make an appointment for repair.
For further information, consumers are urged to contact their nearest Authorised Kawasaki dealer by using the following link https://kawasaki.com.au/dealer-locator/ or contacting Kawasaki Motors Pty Ltd at https://kawasaki.com.au/faqs/