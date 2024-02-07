Motorcycle Recall Notices

2023 Suzuki GSX1300RR QM Recall Notice

Recall number – REC-005883

Campaign number – SRC24-01

Original published date – 6 February 2024

Supplier details – SUZUKI AUSTRALIA PTY LTD

Contact name – Suzuki Customer Care

Contact phone – 1800 777 088

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – http://www.suzuki.com.au

Suzuki GSX1300RR QM

Year range – 2023

Affected units – 61

See the VIN List

What are the defects?

The threaded nut securing the Antilock Braking System brake pipe may not have been tightened sufficiently and could become loose. If this occurs, brake fluid could leak resulting in a delay in braking performance and/or an increased effort may be required to achieve the expected stopping distance.

What are the hazards?

If the braking system does not operate as intended, it could increase the risk of an accident resulting in serious injury to the rider and/or passenger and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected motorcycles will be contacted by Suzuki Australia in writing.

Owners can also contact their nearest authorised Suzuki dealership to arrange to have the repairs carried out, free of charge. Owners can find their nearest authorised Suzuki dealership at http://www.suzukimotorcycles.com.au/

Kymco Like 125 CBS

Recall number – REC-005887

Campaign number – KYM24000001

Original published date – 6 February 2024

Supplier details – KYMCO (AUST) PTY LTD

Contact name – Mojo Motorcycles Support Department

Contact phone – (03) 9918 8000

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://kymco.com.au/

Kymco Like 125 CBS

Year range – 2022 – 2023

Affected units – 108

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing defect, the hydraulic brake hose for the combined brake system may stretch and separate from the fitting whilst steering to full lock. This may result in reduced pressure or complete loss of braking performance.

What are the hazards?

A loss of braking performance could increase the risk of an accident causing injury or death to the rider and/or passenger, or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected motorcycles should stop driving immediately and contact their nearest KYMCO dealership to schedule an appointment to have the hydraulic hose replaced and mounting bracket installed, free of charge. All vehicle owners will be notified in writing.