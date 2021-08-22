2021 FIM CEV Repsol – Round 6 Jerez
The FIM CEV Repsol championship was back on track at Jerez for Round 6 over the weekened, with a minute of silence observed for Hugo Millan, before racing got underway.
In the Moto3 JWC Brit Scott Ogden (Aspar Junior Team) got off to a brilliant start, picking up his first-ever class win. Race 2 meanwhile went the way of David Muñoz.
Aussie Joel Kelso raced to a strong 7-7 result across both races, moving into eighth overall. Senna Agius finished P19 in Race 1, but recorded a DNF in Race 2.
In the Moto2 European Championship, Fermin Aldeguer grabbed another win and the championship title, with team-mate Alonso Lopez finally claiming his first win of the year in Race 2.
For the Hawkers European Talent Cup, it was the perfect day for Maximo Martinez who took both wins. Australia’s Jacob Roulstone was just outside the top-10, in 11th in Race 1, but was a DNF in Race 2. He now sits 10th overall in the standings.
FIM Moto3 JWC
Race 1 of the FIM Moto3 JWCh saw Scott Ogden take a superb victory. After taking his best qualifying position yet the previous day, Ogden hit the front with five laps to go.
Eventual third place finisher Ivan Ortola (Team MTA) slipped past him at Turn 9 on the final lap, before Ogden managed to take back the advantage at Turn 13. David Muñoz took second place and picked up crucial championship points over series leader Daniel Holgado (Aspar Junior Team).
Australia’s Kelso finished seventh, with Senna Agius 19th.
Scott Ogden
“It’s incredible, I’m very happy with this victory, which would not have been possible without all the support from my team. It was a crazy race, but little by little I managed to place myself first. I have focused on setting my pace, without thinking about whether they would pass me or not. I wanted to try, and I managed to stay ahead. I came to the last corner in fourth position, but I knew that if I braked late, I could get the inside line.”
Race 2 didn’t go the same way for Ogden as he crashed out on lap 8. Instead, it was David Muñoz that would take victory, using his superior placing to pull out a one-second margin at the flag over second placed Ivan Ortola.
It marked a great day for Muñoz and Ortola, with both of them going one better in Race 2 than they did in Race 1. Daniel Holgado picked up third in Race 2, meaning that he held his championship lead to 42 points over race-winner Muñoz. But with just 75 points left to play for, the championship is still firmly in the grip of Holgado.
Daniel Holgado
“We are being very consistent; we are going to continue in this line and we will try to get the title at Misano. I’m happy with how the weekend went. We had to yet take the step forward in the last laps, but at least we have drawn good conclusions. In the second race, the temperature was very high and made everything difficult, but we have got the best possible performance and we have returned to the podium for the seventh time this year.”
Joel Kelso took his second seventh place of the weekend in Race 2, while for Agius is was a DNF.
Joel Kelso – P7/7
“Difficult weekend to say the least we tried our best but unfortunately it was not enough, we will come back stronger in Misano.”
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|SCOTT J. OGDEN
|GBR
|GASGAS
|–
|2
|DAVID MUÑOZ
|ESP
|KTM
|+0.050
|3
|IVAN ORTOLÁ
|ESP
|KTM
|+0.078
|4
|DANIEL MUÑOZ
|ESP
|KTM
|+0.239
|5
|DANIEL HOLGADO
|ESP
|GASGAS
|+0.626
|6
|DIOGO MOREIRA
|BRA
|HONDA
|+0.893
|7
|JOEL KELSO
|AUS
|KTM
|+2.150
|8
|DAVID ALONSO
|COL
|GASGAS
|+2.550
|9
|ZONTA VAN DEN GOORBERGH
|NLD
|HONDA
|+2.638
|10
|GERARD RIU
|ESP
|KTM
|+12.859
|11
|FILIPPO FARIOLI
|ITA
|HUSQ
|+12.964
|12
|TATCHAKORN BUASRI
|THA
|HONDA
|+13.010
|13
|LUCA LUNETTA
|ITA
|HUSQ
|+13.075
|14
|MARCOS URIARTE
|ESP
|HUSQ
|+13.218
|15
|COLLIN VEIJER
|NLD
|HUSQ
|+13.392
|16
|RAFFAELE FUSCO
|ITA
|TM RACING
|+13.610
|17
|MATTIA VOLPI
|ITA
|KTM
|+15.792
|18
|ELIA BARTOLINI
|ITA
|KTM
|+18.991
|19
|SENNA AGIUS
|AUS
|HONDA
|+26.847
|20
|SHO NISHIMURA
|JPN
|KTM
|+26.860
|21
|ALESSANDRO MOROSI
|ITA
|HUSQ
|+28.950
|22
|TAKUMA MATSUYAMA
|JPN
|HONDA
|+42.618
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|DAVID MUÑOZ
|ESP
|KTM
|–
|2
|IVAN ORTOLÁ
|ESP
|KTM
|+1.044
|3
|DANIEL HOLGADO
|ESP
|GASGAS
|+4.149
|4
|DAVID SALVADOR
|ESP
|TM
|+5.293
|5
|DANIEL MUÑOZ
|ESP
|KTM
|+7.968
|6
|DAVID ALONSO
|COL
|GASGAS
|+10.801
|7
|JOEL KELSO
|AUS
|KTM
|+10.902
|8
|MARIO S. AJI
|IDN
|HONDA
|+10.966
|9
|DIOGO MOREIRA
|BRA
|HONDA
|+11.093
|10
|TAKUMA MATSUYAMA
|JPN
|HONDA
|+11.526
|11
|LUCA LUNETTA
|ITA
|HUSQ
|+13.445
|12
|SYARIFUDDIN AZMAN
|MAL
|HONDA
|+13.521
|13
|ZONTA VAN DEN GOORBERGH
|NLD
|HONDA
|+13.564
|14
|COLLIN VEIJER
|NLD
|HUSQ
|+13.961
|15
|MARCO TAPIA
|ESP
|HONDA
|+15.785
|16
|JOSHUA WHATLEY
|GBR
|KTM
|+16.028
|17
|NICOLA F. CARRARO
|ITA
|TM
|+19.953
|18
|TATCHAKORN BUASRI
|THA
|HONDA
|+25.851
|19
|SHO NISHIMURA
|JPN
|KTM
|+28.294
|20
|GERARD RIU
|ESP
|KTM
|+28.340
|21
|MATTIA VOLPI
|ITA
|KTM
|+29.226
|22
|MARCOS RUDA
|ESP
|KTM
|+36.064
|23
|EDWARD A. O’SHEA
|GBR
|HONDA
|+36.106
|24
|ALESSANDRO MOROSI
|ITA
|HUSQ
|+36.642
|Retired
|FILIPPO FARIOLI
|ITA
|HUSQ
|MARCOS URIARTE
|ESP
|HUSQ
|JOSÉ J. GARCÍA
|ESP
|HONDA
|ELIA BARTOLINI
|ITA
|KTM
|SCOTT J. OGDEN
|GBR
|GASGAS
|SENNA AGIUS
|AUS
|HONDA
|ÁLEX MILLÁN
|ESP
|KTM
|RAFFAELE FUSCO
|ITA
|TM RACING
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Man
|Total
|1
|DANIEL HOLGADO
|ESP
|GASGAS
|176
|2
|DAVID MUÑOZ
|ESP
|KTM
|134
|3
|IVAN ORTOLÁ
|ESP
|KTM
|113
|4
|SCOTT JAMES OGDEN
|GBR
|GASGAS
|72
|5
|JOSE ANTONIO RUEDA
|ESP
|HONDA
|68
|6
|DAVID ALONSO
|COL
|GASGAS
|66
|7
|DAVID SALVADOR
|ESP
|TM RACING
|65
|8
|JOEL KELSO
|AUS
|KTM
|64
|9
|DANIEL MUÑOZ
|ESP
|KTM
|55
|10
|TAKUMA MATSUYAMA
|JPN
|HONDA
|51
|11
|MARIO SURYO AJI
|IDN
|HONDA
|50
|12
|DIOGO MOREIRA
|BRA
|HONDA
|49
|13
|JOSÉ JULIÁN GARCÍA
|ESP
|HONDA
|44
|14
|SYARIFUDDIN AZMAN
|MYS
|HONDA
|43
|15
|MARCOS URIARTE
|ESP
|HUSQVARNA
|29
|16
|GERARD RIU
|ESP
|KTM
|23
|17
|ZONTA VAN DEN GOORBERGH
|NLD
|HONDA
|21
|18
|COLLIN VEIJER
|NLD
|HUSQVARNA
|20
|19
|JOSHUA WHATLEY
|GBR
|KTM
|19
|20
|MARCO TAPIA
|ESP
|HONDA
|18
|21
|LUCA LUNETTA
|ITA
|HUSQVARNA
|17
|22
|MARCOS RUDA
|ESP
|KTM
|15
|22
|MARCOS RUDA
|ESP
|KTM
|15
|23
|DAVID REAL
|ESP
|KTM
|11
|24
|TATCHAKORN BUASRI
|THA
|HONDA
|9
|25
|NOAH DETTWILLER
|CHE
|KTM
|8
|26
|FILIPPO FARIOLI
|ITA
|HUSQVARNA
|5
|27
|NICOLA FABIO CARRARO
|ITA
|TM RACING
|4
|28
|CLÉMENT ROUGÉ
|FRA
|HUSQVARNA
|4
|29
|HARRISON VOIGHT
|AUS
|HONDA
|4
|30
|RAFFAELE FUSCO
|ITA
|TM RACING
|2
|31
|SENNA AGIUS
|AUS
|HONDA
|1
Moto2 Ech
Fermin Aldeguer came into Race 1 of the Moto2 ECh with a 44-point advantage. To win the championship he needed a 50 or more point advantage at the end of the race, but with Aldeguer taking another win and Alonso Lopez second, it left the 16-year-old with just a 49 point advantage, meaning the title would roll on to Race 2.
Taking third place in Race 1 was ‘best of the rest’ Lukas Tulovic (Liqui Moly SIC Intact Racing Team) once again. After a brief battle with Xavier Cardelus (Promoracing), Tulovic dug deep and pulled out a great performance to beat him to the flag.
Onto Race 2 and all Aldeguer needed was a 25-point advantage at the end of the race. Lopez grabbed the lead and, after a brief wave to each other on the straight down towards turn 6, the team-mates battled all the way to the final corner.
Lopez picked up his first-ever win in the class, but it would be Aldeguer who was the real winner, clinching the 2021 Moto2 ECh title and becoming champion!
In a repeat performance of Race 1, Tulovic would take third place, but this time far more comfortably than before in what was a very strong race for the German.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|FERMÍN ALDEGUER
|ESP
|BOSCOSCURO
|–
|2
|ALONSO LÓPEZ
|ESP
|BOSCOSCURO
|+1.910
|3
|LUKAS TULOVIC
|GER
|KALEX
|+18.246
|4
|XAVIER CARDELUS
|AND
|KALEX
|+20.332
|5
|KEMINTH KUBO
|THA
|KALEX
|+24.795
|6
|TAIGA HADA
|JPN
|KALEX
|+24.871
|7
|SAM WILFORD
|GBR
|KALEX
|+25.081
|8
|DIMAS EKKY
|INA
|KALEX
|+28.426
|9
|PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI
|POL
|KALEX
|+34.419
|10
|MATTIA RATO
|ITA
|KALEX
|+36.184
|11
|ALEX ESCRIG
|SPA
|YAMAHA
|+37.982
|12
|ALEX TOLEDO
|ESP
|KALEX
|+38.018
|13
|DIEGO PÉREZ
|ESP
|BULTACO
|+39.369
|14
|SANDER KROEZE
|NED
|YAMAHA
|+51.097
|15
|ONDREJ VOSTATEK
|CZE
|YAMAHA
|+1:00.341
|16
|ANDRES P. GONZALEZ
|ARG
|YAMAHA
|+1:00.579
|17
|LUIS MIGUEL VERDUGO
|ESP
|KALEX
|+1:16.600
|18
|KEVIN ORGIS
|GER
|YAMAHA
|+1:21.019
|19
|NICOLAS C. CZYBA
|YAMAHA
|+1:31.775
|20
|JOREL BOERBOOM
|KALEX
|+1:40.650
|21
|LEON ORGIS
|GER
|YAMAHA
|+1 Lap
|22
|FEDERICO MENOZZI
|ITA
|YAMAHA
|+3 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|ALONSO LÓPEZ
|ESP
|BOSCOSCURO
|–
|2
|FERMÍN ALDEGUER
|ESP
|BOSCOSCURO
|+0.454
|3
|LUKAS TULOVIC
|GER
|KALEX
|+12.504
|4
|XAVIER CARDELUS
|AND
|KALEX
|+17.768
|5
|TAIGA HADA
|JPN
|KALEX
|+20.273
|6
|ADAM MOHD
|MAL
|KALEX
|+22.232
|7
|KEMINTH KUBO
|THA
|KALEX
|+26.844
|8
|SAM WILFORD
|GBR
|KALEX
|+28.500
|9
|DIMAS EKKY
|INA
|KALEX
|+29.281
|10
|ALEX TOLEDO
|ESP
|KALEX
|+29.636
|11
|PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI
|POL
|KALEX
|+29.802
|12
|MATTIA RATO
|ITA
|KALEX
|+35.277
|13
|MCKINLEY K.F. PAZ
|PHI
|KALEX
|+42.687
|14
|ALEX ESCRIG
|SPA
|YAMAHA
|+49.698
|15
|ANDRES P. GONZALEZ
|YAMAHA
|+1:00.407
|16
|ONDREJ VOSTATEK
|CZE
|YAMAHA
|+1:06.830
|17
|KEVIN ORGIS
|GER
|YAMAHA
|+1:09.904
|18
|LUIS MIGUEL VERDUGO
|ESP
|KALEX
|+1:11.475
|19
|NICOLAS C. CZYBA
|GER
|YAMAHA
|+1:29.990
|20
|JOREL BOERBOOM
|NLD
|KALEX
|+1:31.945
|21
|FILIP REHACEK
|CZE
|YAMAHA
|+1:43.291
|22
|FEDERICO MENOZZI
|ITA
|YAMAHA
|2 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Man
|Total
|1
|FERMÍN ALDEGUER
|ESP
|BOSCOSCURO
|245
|2
|ALONSO LÓPEZ
|ESP
|BOSCOSCURO
|201
|3
|LUKAS TULOVIC
|DEU
|KALEX
|119
|4
|XAVIER CARDELUS
|AND
|KALEX
|102
|5
|ADAM MOHD NORRODIN
|MYS
|KALEX
|84
|6
|SAM WILFORD
|GBR
|KALEX
|81
|7
|MATTIA RATO
|ITA
|KALEX
|67
|8
|ALEX TOLEDO
|ESP
|KALEX
|63
|9
|DIMAS EKKY
|IDN
|KALEX
|62
|10
|TAIGA HADA
|JPN
|KALEX
|58
|11
|KEMINTH KUBO
|THA
|KALEX
|52
|12
|ALEX ESCRIG
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|48
|13
|PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI
|POL
|KALEX
|42
|14
|ALESSANDRO ZETTI
|ITA
|KALEX
|34
|15
|ALEIX VIU
|ESP
|KALEX
|20
|16
|MCKINLEY KYLE FERNANDO PAZ
|PHL
|KALEX
|18
|17
|ANDY VERDOIA
|FRA
|KALEX
|18
|18
|TAKESHI ISHIZUKA
|JPN
|KALEX
|17
|19
|ONDREJ VOSTATEK
|CZE
|YAMAHA
|16
|20
|SANDER KROEZE
|NLD
|YAMAHA
|12
|21
|KEVIN ORGIS
|DEU
|YAMAHA
|11
|22
|OSCAR GUTIERREZ
|ESP
|BULTACO
|9
|23
|LEON ORGIS
|DEU
|YAMAHA
|9
|24
|MIKA PÉREZ
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|4
|25
|DIEGO PÉREZ
|ESP
|BULTACO
|3
|26
|GUILLERMO MARCEL MORENO
|MEX
|YAMAHA
|3
|27
|ANDRES PABLO GONZALEZ
|ARG
|YAMAHA
|1
|28
|SIMON JESPERSEN
|DNK
|YAMAHA
|1
ETC
In the Hawkers European Talent Cup there was plenty of action at the front. After a red flag due to an incident at Turn 8, the race was restarted for a seven lap dash. A big group eventually stretched itself out into just three.
Maximo Martinez, Brian Uriarte (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) and team-mate Angel Piqueras were the benchmark, pushing the pace to seriously fast lap times.
As they came across the line it was Uriarte who crossed it first but, after exceeding track limits at Turn 1 on the final lap, the win was gifted to Martinez! His first win in the class! Piqueras watched on behind, taking third only 0.104s behind at the flag.
Aussie Jacob Roulstone finished the race in 11th.
Race 2 was more of the same close action in HETC. All the championship hopefuls were in the mix, all until championship leader Xabi Zurutuza (Cuna de Campeones) crashed out at Turn 11 on lap 10.
His crash blew the title hunt wide open and with Martinez eventually streaking away and picking up his second race win of the day, this time actually crossing the line first, it put the Team Honda Laglisse rider into the lead of the points. Completing the podium was once again Uriarte and Piqueras.
Roulstone was a DNF in Race 2, but now sits 10th overall.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|MÁXIMO MARTÍNEZ
|SPA
|+0.024
|2
|BRIAN URIARTE
|SPA
|–
|3
|ANGEL PIQUERAS
|SPA
|+0.104
|4
|ADRIÁN CRUCES
|SPA
|+4.106
|5
|XABI ZURUTUZA
|SPA
|+4.913
|6
|RICO SALMELA
|FIN
|+6.122
|7
|ROBERTO GARCIA
|SPA
|+6.123
|8
|ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ
|SPA
|+6.199
|9
|ALVARO CARPE
|SPA
|+6.292
|10
|JOEL ESTEBAN
|SPA
|+11.230
|11
|JACOB ROULSTONE
|AUS
|+11.264
|12
|GONZALO PÉREZ
|SPA
|+14.952
|13
|GUIDO PINI
|ITA
|+18.966
|14
|TORIN COLLINS
|CAN
|+19.486
|15
|AMANUEL D. BRINTON
|GBR
|+19.542
|16
|HAMAD K. AL-SAHOUTI
|QAT
|+19.672
|17
|JESUS TORRES
|SPA
|+19.782
|18
|JOHNNY GARNESS
|GBR
|+20.089
|19
|POL SOLÁ
|SPA
|+20.945
|20
|SHARUL E. MOHD SHARIL
|MAL
|+21.037
|21
|THÉO GOURDON
|FRA
|+23.648
|22
|CARTER BROWN
|GBR
|+27.589
|23
|COREY TINKER
|GBR
|+52.933
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|MÁXIMO MARTÍNEZ
|SPA
|–
|2
|BRIAN URIARTE
|SPA
|+1.693
|3
|ANGEL PIQUERAS
|SPA
|+1.890
|4
|ADRIÁN CRUCES
|SPA
|+1.962
|5
|JOEL ESTEBAN
|SPA
|+17.578
|6
|ROBERTO GARCIA
|SPA
|+17.845
|7
|PAU ALSINA
|SPA
|+18.359
|8
|GONZALO PÉREZ
|SPA
|+20.775
|9
|RUCHÉ MOODLEY
|RSA
|+37.186
|10
|GUIDO PINI
|ITA
|+42.439
|11
|PHILLIP TONN
|GER
|+42.552
|12
|AMANUEL D. BRINTON
|GBR
|+42.717
|13
|HAMAD K. AL-SAHOUTI
|QAT
|+42.770
|14
|SHARUL E. MOHD SHARIL
|MAL
|+42.908
|15
|HAKIM DANISH
|MAL
|+42.999
|16
|JOHNNY GARNESS
|GBR
|+43.066
|17
|COREY TINKER
|GBR
|+46.537
|18
|JESUS TORRES
|SPA
|+48.214
|19
|POL SOLÁ
|SPA
|+48.342
|20
|TORIN COLLINS
|CAN
|+53.970
|Retired
|THÉO GOURDON
|FRA
|CARTER BROWN
|GBR
|XABI ZURUTUZA
|SPA
|ALVARO CARPE
|SPA
|ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ
|SPA
|JACOB ROULSTONE
|AUS
|RICO SALMELA
|FIN
|EDOARDO M. BOGGIO
|ITA
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Total
|1
|MÁXIMO MARTÍNEZ
|ESP
|136
|2
|ADRIÁN CRUCES
|ESP
|128
|3
|XABI ZURUTUZA
|ESP
|125
|4
|BRIAN URIARTE
|ESP
|116
|5
|HUGO MILLAN GRACIA
|ESP
|86
|6
|ANGEL PIQUERAS
|ESP
|76
|7
|JOEL ESTEBAN
|ESP
|73
|8
|ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ
|ESP
|71
|9
|ALVARO CARPE
|ESP
|70
|10
|JACOB ROULSTONE
|AUS
|46
|11
|DAVID ALMANSA
|ESP
|45
|12
|ROBERTO GARCIA
|ESP
|43
|13
|RICO SALMELA
|FIN
|42
|14
|MARCO MORELLI
|ARG
|41
|15
|GONZALO PÉREZ
|ESP
|23
|16
|PHILLIP TONN
|DEU
|19
|17
|CÉSAR PARRILLA
|ESP
|19
|18
|PAU ALSINA
|ESP
|16
|19
|EDOARDO MICHELE BOGGIO
|ITA
|15
|20
|SHARUL EZWAN MOHD SHARIL
|MYS
|13
|21
|GUILLEM PLANQUES
|FRA
|13
|22
|MILAN LEON PAWELEC
|POL
|11
|23
|GUIDO PINI
|ITA
|9
|24
|RUCHÉ MOODLEY
|ZAF
|7
|25
|AMANUEL DAVID BRINTON
|GBR
|5
|26
|HAMAD KHAMIS AL-SAHOUTI
|QAT
|3
|27
|POL SOLÁ
|ESP
|3
|28
|TORIN COLLINS
|CAN
|2
|29
|ALEX GOURDON
|FRA
|2
|30
|DEMIS MIHAILA
|ITA
|1
|31
|HAKIM DANISH
|MYS
|1