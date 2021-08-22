2021 FIM CEV Repsol – Round 6 Jerez

The FIM CEV Repsol championship was back on track at Jerez for Round 6 over the weekened, with a minute of silence observed for Hugo Millan, before racing got underway.

In the Moto3 JWC Brit Scott Ogden (Aspar Junior Team) got off to a brilliant start, picking up his first-ever class win. Race 2 meanwhile went the way of David Muñoz.

Aussie Joel Kelso raced to a strong 7-7 result across both races, moving into eighth overall. Senna Agius finished P19 in Race 1, but recorded a DNF in Race 2.

In the Moto2 European Championship, Fermin Aldeguer grabbed another win and the championship title, with team-mate Alonso Lopez finally claiming his first win of the year in Race 2.

For the Hawkers European Talent Cup, it was the perfect day for Maximo Martinez who took both wins. Australia’s Jacob Roulstone was just outside the top-10, in 11th in Race 1, but was a DNF in Race 2. He now sits 10th overall in the standings.

FIM Moto3 JWC

Race 1 of the FIM Moto3 JWCh saw Scott Ogden take a superb victory. After taking his best qualifying position yet the previous day, Ogden hit the front with five laps to go.

Eventual third place finisher Ivan Ortola (Team MTA) slipped past him at Turn 9 on the final lap, before Ogden managed to take back the advantage at Turn 13. David Muñoz took second place and picked up crucial championship points over series leader Daniel Holgado (Aspar Junior Team).

Australia’s Kelso finished seventh, with Senna Agius 19th.

Scott Ogden

“It’s incredible, I’m very happy with this victory, which would not have been possible without all the support from my team. It was a crazy race, but little by little I managed to place myself first. I have focused on setting my pace, without thinking about whether they would pass me or not. I wanted to try, and I managed to stay ahead. I came to the last corner in fourth position, but I knew that if I braked late, I could get the inside line.”

Race 2 didn’t go the same way for Ogden as he crashed out on lap 8. Instead, it was David Muñoz that would take victory, using his superior placing to pull out a one-second margin at the flag over second placed Ivan Ortola.

It marked a great day for Muñoz and Ortola, with both of them going one better in Race 2 than they did in Race 1. Daniel Holgado picked up third in Race 2, meaning that he held his championship lead to 42 points over race-winner Muñoz. But with just 75 points left to play for, the championship is still firmly in the grip of Holgado.

Daniel Holgado

“We are being very consistent; we are going to continue in this line and we will try to get the title at Misano. I’m happy with how the weekend went. We had to yet take the step forward in the last laps, but at least we have drawn good conclusions. In the second race, the temperature was very high and made everything difficult, but we have got the best possible performance and we have returned to the podium for the seventh time this year.”

Joel Kelso took his second seventh place of the weekend in Race 2, while for Agius is was a DNF.

Joel Kelso – P7/7

“Difficult weekend to say the least we tried our best but unfortunately it was not enough, we will come back stronger in Misano.”