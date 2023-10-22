MotoGP 2023
Round 16 – Australia Grand Prix
Joel Kelso, who recently signed with BOÉ Motorsports for the 2024 Moto3 season, has claimed a podium at the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.
Kelso finished third behind Oncu and Sasaki, in challenging conditions which saw the MotoGP race scheduled for Sunday afternoon to be cancelled.
A late race scare at turn 10 while in the fight for the lead saw Kelso curb his aggression, with a massive advantgae over fourth-placed Veijer, Kelso ensured he brought home a podium in front of his home crowd.
Boris Mihailovic grabbed Joel fresh off the podium for a quick chat.
Joel Kelso
“Bloody brilliant, one for the home crowd so happy days. Yeah honestly it was just about managing as much as we can, I was just following Ayumu in the middle of the race, seeing what he does and then really that was it. I made a mistake five laps to go, and I thought let’s just bring it home for the home crowd. Tonight we’ll be able to celebrate well.”
Moto3 Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Time/Gap
|1
|Deniz Öncü
|TR
|39:57.919
|2
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JP
|+0.407
|3
|Joel Kelso
|AU
|+4.392
|4
|Collin Veijer
|NL
|+23.062
|5
|Adrian Fernandez
|ES
|+31.661
|6
|Riccardo Rossi
|IT
|+31.702
|7
|Taiyo Furusato
|JP
|+32.236
|8
|Jaume Masia
|ES
|+32.923
|9
|Matteo Bertelle
|IT
|+33.379
|10
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FR
|+35.375
|11
|Nicola-Carraro
|IT
|+46.47
|12
|Stefano Nepa
|IT
|+53.566
|13
|Daniel Holgado
|ES
|+62.607
|14
|Joshua Whatley
|GB
|+62.88
|15
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JP
|+76.638
|16
|Xavier Artigas
|ES
|+90.027
|17
|Kaito Toba
|JP
|+112.035
|18
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|ES
|–
|Not Classified
|Vicente Perez
|ES
|18 laps
|Syarifuddin Azman
|MY
|14 laps
|David Salvador
|ES
|12 laps
|David Alonso
|CO
|10 laps
|Mario Suryo Aji
|ID
|11 laps
|David Muñoz
|ES
|9 laps
|Filippo Farioli
|IT
|8 laps
|Ivan Ortola
|ES
|8 laps
|Diogo Moreira
|BR
|5 laps