MotoGP 2023

Round 16 – Australia Grand Prix

Joel Kelso, who recently signed with BOÉ Motorsports for the 2024 Moto3 season, has claimed a podium at the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.

Kelso finished third behind Oncu and Sasaki, in challenging conditions which saw the MotoGP race scheduled for Sunday afternoon to be cancelled.

A late race scare at turn 10 while in the fight for the lead saw Kelso curb his aggression, with a massive advantgae over fourth-placed Veijer, Kelso ensured he brought home a podium in front of his home crowd.

Boris Mihailovic grabbed Joel fresh off the podium for a quick chat.

Joel Kelso

“Bloody brilliant, one for the home crowd so happy days. Yeah honestly it was just about managing as much as we can, I was just following Ayumu in the middle of the race, seeing what he does and then really that was it. I made a mistake five laps to go, and I thought let’s just bring it home for the home crowd. Tonight we’ll be able to celebrate well.”

Moto3 Race Results