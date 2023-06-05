KTM Group Australia & New Zealand take over MV Agusta distribution

The KTM Group Australia & New Zealand have announced that they’ll be taking over distribution of MV Agusta Motorcycles in both Australia and New Zealand from September this year, in the wake of KTM AG acquiring a 25.1% stake in MV Agusta last year.

Within the framework of the global strategic partnership between PIERER Mobility and MV Agusta, KTM Group Australia & New Zealand, a subsidiary of PIERER Mobility AG, will provide the MV Agusta dealership network with support of sales, logistics, marketing and customer service, as well as the supply of spare parts.

An agreement with the current distributor Urban Moto Imports, who has overseen the growth of the MV Agusta brand for nearly a decade in the Australia and New Zealand market, will see the existing dealership network assist with a smooth transition for MV Agusta riders through to September.

A newly created dealer network will be able to draw on the strength of the company and benefit from the differentiated business strategy that the KTM Group Australia & New Zealand will bring to the market.

Jan Nobis – Managing Director KTM Group Australia & New Zealand

“We are looking forward to bringing the KTM Group professionalism and service to the MV Agusta dealerships and customers. This is an extremely exciting and special brand, one that fits very well into our House of Brands approach. Our aim is to build a dealer network that resonates with the luxury positioning of the brand, ensuring that the excellence that has defined the products will extend to how we run the business.”

Joseph Elasmar – CEO Urban Moto Imports

“The global partnership between PIERER Mobility and MV Agusta is an exciting step forward for the Italian brand, and one that will bring stability to the brand and the customers. It also opens up more doors for MV Agusta in terms of access to components, improved supply chain and exciting product development. We have enjoyed our time with MV Agusta, as it fit within our company’s mantra of uncompromised motorcycle individuality and wish the brand all the best for the future. We would like to thank all our customers, dealers and industry partners who have supported us and the brand along the journey.”