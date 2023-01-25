KTM ANZ MD’s handed expanded responsibilities

Managing Directors Jan Nobis and Anna Bail of the KTM Group Australia and New Zealand will be handling wider responsibilities, following the retirement of former Managing Director of Sales, Marketing and Motorsports Brad Hagi, who has been with KTM Group for 13 years.

Following an extensive career within the motorcycle industry, Brad spent the previous two years in the managing director role based in Australia, concluding a tenure of 13 years within the KTM Group. He officially retired from the group on 31 December 2022.

Moving forward, both Jan and Anna will take over responsibilities previously held by Brad. This will see Jan across Sales, Marketing, Network Development, Operations and PG&A, while Anna will oversee Finance, Legal, HR, Logistics, Customer Service and Motorsports.

Jan held the role of WP Suspension Managing Director in Austria prior to relocating to Australia at the beginning of 2022 and he has over eight years of experience working within the KTM Group.

Jan Nobis – KTM Group Australia and New Zealand Managing Director

“I feel very honoured to be involved with the KTM Group and have the opportunity to be a part of the team in these extraordinary countries. The passion that both the dealerships and the customers have down here in Australia and New Zealand is inspiring and I am very excited to be a part of this team, as well as this community.”

Beginning her journey with the KTM Group Australia and New Zealand in 2019, Anna comes from an extensive background in the automotive industry, previously as General Manager of Finance and Operations at Inchcape Australia.

Anna Bail – KTM Group Australia and New Zealand Managing Director

“Being a part of the KTM Group for the past several years has been an outstanding experience and I look forward to continuing to grow and support our brands in the Australian and New Zealand markets. We have a strong dealer network, who we are very fortunate to work alongside, as well as a continually growing product range that allows us to deliver premium experiences for our riders. Our countries have some of the best motorcycle riding in the world, so we look forward to an exciting future with our dealers and our customers, striving for passion and performance in everything we do.”

KTM Group Australia and New Zealand took the opportunity to wish Anna and Jan all of the best as they transition into their new roles and extended their thanks to Brad for his valued service within the KTM Group.