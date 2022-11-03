KTM buy into MV Agusta

Within the framework of this strategic partnership between the two European motorcycle manufacturers, KTM AG, a subsidiary of PIERER Mobility AG, will provide MV Agusta with supply chain support and take over the purchasing.

Furthermore, in the course of this cooperation, MV Agusta will partly distribute its product range via PIERER Mobility’s worldwide distribution network.

