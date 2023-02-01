Motorcycle sales increase 13% for PIERER Mobility Group in 2022

Pierer Mobility Group have announced a record-setting year, with EUR 2,437 million in revenue representing a 19 per cent increase, despite ongoing supply chain issues.

Motorcycle sales increased by 13 per cent, looking at overall volume, up to 375,492, led by an increase of 67 per cent in North America to almost 110,000 in total.

In the sales regions in Europe, unit sales were around 122,000 motorcycles (up two per cent) and around two-thirds of the motorcycles (approx. 253,000) were sold in the markets outside Europe.

Australian sales by comparison dropped six per cent, with 19,500 motorcycles sold across the KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS brands. Markets which did see growth included South America (up 16 per cent to 37,600) and Asia (up seven per cent to 32,000) although sales dropped in India and Nepal by 15 per cent, to 51,500.

In a global context, demand for all motorcycles in Europe dropped three per cent in 2022, five per cent in North America and 10 per cent in Australia, with the biggest drop in Australia in off-road motorcycles. Strong growth in most markets on the back of these trends is particularly noteworthy.

Market share for the Pierer Mobility Group in Europe reached 10 per cent, 11 per cent in North America and 20 per cent in Australia (including New Zealand).

Bajaj, selling KTM and Husqvarna in India hold a five per cent market share in this market, with almost 50,000 sold.

Pierer Mobility Group’s bicycle division, including Husqvarna, R Raymon, GasGas and Felt saw sales increase 15 per cent to 118,465, with the vast majority of those sales in Europe, particularly Germany, Austria and Switzerland at 81 per cent. Next largest regions were North America (11 per cent) and Asia at seven per cent.

MV Agusta & CFMOTO

KTM AG acquired a 25.1% stake in MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. and will provide supply chain support to the Italian manufacturer, while MV Agusta will use the distribution network of Pierer Mobility to extend their international reach.

A partnership with CFMOTO will see the launch of CFMOTO Motorcycles Distribution GmbH, Munderfing, Austria, under the KTM Group as a subsidiary, handling the distribution of CFMOTO in Europe.

2022 Pierer Mobility Group Highlights

The 1,000,000 KTM motorcycle was produced at the Bajaj factory in Pune, India – a KTM 390 Adventure.

GasGas won the E1 and GP classes of the EnduroGP championships.

Augusto Fernandez won the Moto2 World Championship title.

Izan Guevara won the Moto3 World Championship.

Manuel Lettenbichler wo the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship for KTM.

Tom Vialle won the MX2 Motocross World Championship.

KTM Factory Racing Team secured second place in the MotoGP team standings.

Billy Bolt won the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship title, individually and as a team for Husqvarna.

2023 Outlook

Pierer Mobility Group have set an expected sales growth of six to 10 per cent for 2023, with an EBIT increase of eight to 10 per cent, marking a positive outlook in the new year.

The Group also saw an increase in employees by 839 in 2022, reaching 6,088 in total, with the vast majority or around 5000 in Austria, with 1200 or 20 per cent of that total engaged in research and development.