2021 Kymco scooter line-up

F9 | DT X360 | KRV | CV3

Kymco has unveiled four all-new scooter models for 2021, headlined by the strikingly sporty F9 – the world’s first electric motorcycle equipped with a two-speed automatic transmission.

The Kymco F9 launches alongside the DT X360 adventure maxi-crossover, compact KRV and CV3 leaning multi-wheel scooter. All four models will arrive in Australian showrooms as they become available later next year.

Kymco F9

An urban electric motorcycle, the Kymco F9 is equipped with a 9.4 kW motor and designed for enthusiastic street riding, according to Kymco. It accelerates from 0 to 50 km/h in three seconds and charges on to a top speed of 110 km/h. A 96V 40Ah battery provides a range of 120 km under the New European Driving Cycle. With fast charging, it takes only two hours to fully charge the battery.

The F9 features a two-speed automatic transmission which has been specifically designed for electric motorcycles to improve power delivery and motor efficiency. It also employs a chassis design that integrates the battery as part of the frame structure for additional torsional rigidity. Combined with 14-inch wheels and a light weight of just 107 kg, the F9 has been designed and engineered as a fun-to-ride electric option. Looks alright too.

Allen Ko – Kymco Group Chairman

“Electric is one of the most significant transformations of modern transportation. From consumers, business to governments, more people are embracing electric vehicles to make our cities greener and the world a better place. However, while numerous electric motorcycles have been launched, few have been greeted with great enthusiasm by the market. The challenge lies in the fact that most electric motorcycles do not excite. The mere electric powertrain as the only differentiation has proven insufficient to significantly advance the green movement. The Kymco F9 is going to change that. This has been designed to provide the sensational riding experiences that change people’s perceptions on electric motorcycles.”

Kymco DT X360

The Kymco DT X360 is marketed as an adventure maxi-crossover with wider bars for easy steering on uneven surfaces and a higher (800 mm) seating position to improve rider visibility. Lightweight wheels and adventure-oriented tyres complete the look.

Equipment highlights include traction control; a keyless system for convenient access to the vehicle as well as a full-colour LED dashboard for maximum legibility. It offers the all-around capability for riders to easily manoeuvre in urban traffic or comfortably cruise on the open road.

The DT X360 is powered by a 320 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 21.2 kW of power at 7250 rpm and 30 Nm of torque at 5750 rpm. Other technical details include a 12.5 litre fuel capacity, a 194 kg kerb weight and 14/13 inch wheels front/rear respectively.

Allen Ko – Kymco Group Chairman

“Many people believe scooters are only meant to be for city mobility. They also assume scooter riders just want to use their vehicles as part of their everyday urban routine. Underneath the surface lie urban riders’ unfulfilled quests to occasionally get out of their comfort zone and expand their horizons in all directions.”

Kymco KRV

In the Kymco KRV riders get a compact scooter featuring an independent swingarm and sporty look. Compact scooters are a predominant form of personal transportation in many countries thanks to their agility, efficiency and ease of use. The Kymco KRV adds an extra dose of comfort and convenience along with features including ABS, traction control, LED lighting and a keyless system as standard.

The KRV features an independent swingarm derived from Kymco’s flagship AK 550 maxi-scooter. This allows a lower centre of gravity, optimum weight balance as well as a premium ride quality and maximum cornering capability. Furthermore, the KRV’s flat-floor body design allows an optimal riding position for spirited rides and long journeys, while Kymco tell us that the suspension is tuned to suit solo and two-up riding.

Powering the Kymco KRV is a newly-developed 175 cc four-valve liquid-cooled engine which delivers its power via belt drive to the rear wheel.

Allen Ko – Kymco Group Chairman

“The Kymco F9, DT X360 and KRV all come with innovations that stir senses, intensify emotions and excite riders. As we continue to create personal vehicles that win the hearts of consumers all over the world, now, it’s time to excite!”

Kymco CV3

Revealed at EICMA in 2017 in concept guise to great acclaim the CV3 leaning multi-wheel scooter now becomes a production reality. In some markets people can ride these type of platforms on their car licence, but of course the fun police won’t allow such freedom in Australia.

The CV3 is powered by a 550 cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine that generates 38 kW (51 hp) at 7500 rpm and 53 Nm of torque at 5750 rpm.

In addition to the dual-front wheel architecture, the Kymco CV3 also features ABS; traction control; cruise control, full LED lighting and dash; keyless ignition system, and a large-capacity underseat storage compartment.

Kymco Australia plan to bring all four models to Australia but the arrival schedule and pricing is yet to be determined.