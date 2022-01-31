Ducati Desmosedici 2022

Ducati test rider Michele Pirro was on track at Sepang overnight with the latest iteration of the Ducati Desmosedici.

The Ducati sported a new much longer exhaust at the Jerez Test in November, and it appears that development has continued on to the latest prototype.

New fairings and air intakes are also markedly different than seen in 2021.

As for engine spec’, Ducati have gone on record that they will not finalise their engine until after both the Sepang and Mandalika Tests, so there is still a lot more work to be done over this following week by the Ducati crew.

Rookies and Test riders will be again on track today and tomorrow, then there is a break in proceedings before the full complement of MotoGP riders hit the track on February 5.

Always the most intriguing innovators in MotoGP, it will be interesting to see what else Ducati bring to the table over the next couple of weeks….

Images provided by Dorna