Laura Jones joins KMA

Kawasaki Motors Australia has announced the appointment of Laura Jones to the position of National Sales & Marketing Manager.

Laura joined Kawasaki on Monday the 15th of May 2023.

Laura brings over 25 years of powersport industry experience to Kawasaki, encompassing dealer support, customer relationships, and business development.

“I am filled with excitement and anticipation as I embark on this new chapter of my professional journey with Kawasaki Australia. Our goal is to expand the market share and foster business growth,” stated Laura when talking about the future at Kawasaki.

Laura joins Kawasaki with strong industry and model knowledge and has the Ninja H2 in her line of sight for some product familiarization.

“I enjoy riding my sports bike and getting out on an adventure bike when I can make the time.”