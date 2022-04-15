Laverda LH2 250

With Phil Aynsley

After the somewhat disappointing sales of the 250 Chott and 250 TR2, Laverda decided to turn to Husqvarna for their next off-road machines.

An agreement was entered into in 1976 that saw the Swedish company supply their 125 cc motors which were fitted into frames very closely based on the Husqvarna 125 motocrosser. Laverda modified the motor’s reed valve and used a Dell’Orto carburettor instead of a Bing.

Noted Italian rider Italo Forni was employed to both develop and campaign the LH1 125 and the LH2 250, seen here which followed in 1978.

About 2000 of both models were produced between 1977-1980. While most bikes were painted orange, the 250 was also available in green. The LH2 made 29 hp at 7,600 rpm and weighed 140 kg, top speed was 140 km/h.

The final LH variants were the 1982 LH3, a 125cc Enduro machine and its LH4 250 sibling. This LH2 is in original condition, missing only the “Laverda” sticker on the left hand engine case.