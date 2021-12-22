2022 Aprilia Tuareg 660 L (LAMS)

Aprilia Australia have just confirmed that we’ll be receiving a LAMS variant of the Tuareg 660 – the Tuareg 660 L in July of 2022, following the May/June arrival of the full power version.

The Tuareg 660 L is expected in all three colours, with pricing to be announced closer to the release date. This move means Aprilia will be offering Australian riders the most advanced adventure machine for new riders available in the country.

The LAMS version is retuned to 35 kW, in other words meeting European A2 restricted requirements, with that power peaking at 5500 rpm and 61 Nm of torque available at 5000 rpm. That’s down from the full power version at 58.8 kW (at 9250 rpm), with torque softened by a more reasonable 9 Nm.

The good news is of course that the Tuareg 660 L otherwise shares the same specifications of the full power version, which is an impressive loadout.

The 659 cc twin-cylinder features a 270-degree firing order and model-specific exhaust system, plus tune, with final gearing shorter than seen on the RS 660 from which the engine is derived. A taller sump is also run for ground clearance, with other changes over the roadster machines being a new rose pipe and intake mouth and new oil circuit channel.

The frame is a steel tube design with cast plates and welded-on sub-frame allowing for 210 kg in total load capacity, with the bike weighing in at 204 kg at the kerb or 187 kg dry. A long swingarm is also run for traction and stability, with pivots in the frame.

Kayaba provide the suspenders, with 43 mm forks with 240 mm of travel and full adjustability, spec’s matched by the rear shock for both adjustability and travel.

A proper adventure set of wheels are also fitted, with a 21 x 2.50 inch front and 18 x 4.50 inch rear, in 90/90 and 150/70 tyres, which will be Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR units, and the rums are tubeless aluminium as well.

Brembo provide the braking system, with dual 300 mm rotors and a more modest set of dual-piston calipers run, no doubt with off-road riding in mind. On the rear is a 260 mm rotor with single-piston caliper in comparison. ABS includes off-road mode to disable rear ABS, while the front can also be disabled, with ABS modes linked to ride modes.

The Tuareg 660 L will run an extensive electronics system in the form of the APRC package, with Aprilia Traction Control, Aprilia Cruise Control, Aprilia Engine Brake, Aprilia Engine Map and ride modes. Ride modes are split into two road options, an off-road option and a fully customisable mode. Those are Urban, Explore, Off-Road and Individual.

A 5 inch TFT keeps the rider informed, with switches providing easy control of the various settings. The Aprilia MIA system is an accessory however, as is a quick shifter.

Fuel capacity is a generous 18 L, which should be good for just over 400 km in ideal conditions, with a 4 L / 100 km claimed figure. Lighting is full LED, with seat height at 860 mm.

Final drive is chain, while there’s also a slipper clutch fitted, and the three colour options will be Indaco Tagelmust, Martian Red and Acid Gold.

We’ll have to wait and see where that pricing lands for now, with the full power 2022 Aprilia Tuareg 660 arriving in May/June, and the 2022 Aprilia Tuareg 660 L due in dealers in July.

2022 Aprilia Tuareg 660 L specifications