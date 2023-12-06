2024 Benelli BKX 300

Benelli’s latest adventure offering was revealed recently and the BKX300 looks to be headed for Australian shores as yet another choice in the burgeoning adventure segment for learner riders.

The BKX 300 packs a new 292.4 cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder engine, equipped with a 42 mm throttle body. This is an evolution from the 250 cc engine found in the TRK 251 and Leoncino 250 with handy bumps in both power and torque. Those figures now reach 21.5 kW (from 19) and 24.5 Nm (from 21).

Engine updates include a host of redesigned components, alongside a new counter-balance shaft to reduce vibrations and a slipper clutch.

The BKX 300 runs a steel double-cradle frame, with upside-down forks at the front and a mono-shock swing-arm at the rear, providing a generous 180 mm of travel at each end, along with 220 mm of ground clearance.

Up front is a single 280 mm front rotor in combination with a 240 mm rear, ABS is standard with a Bosch MES 8.0 ECU and a Benelli LCD dash.

The 19/17 inch rims are spoked but we are not sure if they will be tubeless-ready.

Fuel capacity isn’t the largest at 13-litres, but with the claimed fuel usage of 3.2 L per 100 km, that’ll get you still places.

Seat height as we’ve come to expect from most adventure bikes with longer suspension travel and ground clearance, is bumped up to a still manageable 837 mm. Weight is a claimed 165 kg.

The BKX 300 looks like an impressive little package, especially if the price is right. We are yet to hear anything regarding Australian pricing or the ETA of the new model.

Current pricing of the touring TRK 251 variant by comparison sits at a very reasonable $6690, with the new BKX standing out for longer travel suspension, spoked wheels, and of course much more modern styling, just to name a few highlights.

For more information on the entire range head to the Benelli Australia website – https://benelli.com.au

2024 Benelli BKX300 Specifications

2024 Benelli BKX300 Specifications Engine Single cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, 4 valves for cylinder double overhead camshaft Displacement 292.4 cc Bore x Stroke 78 x 61.2 mm Compression Ratio 12.2:1 Rated Output 21.5 kW (29.2 Cv) @ 9000 rpm Max. Torque 24.5 Nm (2.5 kgm) @ 7000 rpm Lubrication Forced wet sump Fuel Supply Electronic fuel injection with throttle body ø 42 mm Exhaust System Catalytic converter and oxygen sensors Certification Euro 5+: CO2 emission 77 g/km – Fuel cons. 3.2 l/100km Clutch Wet clutch Gearbox 6 speeds Final Drive Chain drive Frame Trellis frame in steel tubes Front Suspension 41 mm upside-down forks, travel 180 mm Rear Suspension Rear swing arm in steel, shock absorber with progressive link, adjustable in spring preload, travel 180 mm Front Brake Single floating disks 280 mm with 4 pistons calliper and ABS Rear Brake Single disc 240 mm with floating calliper single piston and ABS Rims Spoked wheel with aluminium hub and rim, 19 x 2.15in, 17 x 2.5in (F/R) Tyres 100/90 – R19 57V, 140/80 – R17 65V L x W x H 2086 x 943 x 1208 mm Seat Height 837 mm Wheelbase 1426 mm Ground Clearance 220 mm Mass in Running Order 165 kg Usable Tank Volume 13 Litre Reserve 1.5 Litre

2024 Benelli BKX300 Gallery