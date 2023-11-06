2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship

GetzenRodeo – Round Six

It’s been a dream season for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Manuel Lettenbichler in the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship with the German capping off the perfect season with victory at the GetzenRodeo, making it six wins from six rounds.

To the delight of the huge crowd that lined the track at the two-day GetzenRodeo event, Lettenbichler made his intentions clear on Friday night by winning the head-to-head Red Bull Double Trouble prologue race.

On Saturday, Mani continued his domination by topping the morning’s GetzenRace before going on to win the GetzenChamp finale.

Winning the GetzenChamp finale was no easy task for Letti, however. Showing sportsmanship alongside closest rival Billy Bolt, the two riders helped each other to summit some of the toughest climbs during the gruelling afternoon race, but it was Bolt who led for much of the multi-lap event.

Coming into the final 20 minutes, Bolt made a small mistake which allowed Lettenbichler into the lead – a lead he extended all the way to the finish.

Manuel Lettenbichler – P1

“That was such a hard race. We had to dig so deep out there to just keep going. Billy was riding really well and there were a few places where we had to help each other out. He made a small mistake and that’s all it took for me to finally get past him. After that I just focused and rode as smoothly as I could to the finish. It’s been such a mega event – the best of the season. The crowd here has been wild. All the way around the track today there wasn’t a part where you couldn’t hear them, the level of support was insane, and not just for me but for all the riders. It feels amazing to get six wins in a row and to finish my season here at home in Germany.”

For Bolt, with nine minutes to go, things took a turn for the worse on a rocky climb, needing to make a second attempt, Bolt was then passed by Lettenbichler.

Billy Bolt – P2

“I gave it my all today. I felt like I had what was needed to win. In the final I was riding good and feeling comfortable with the track. When I got into the lead I pushed as hard as I could to build a gap. But this course is so technical and if you make a mistake, you get punished hard. Missing that rock climb let Mani back into the lead and I just couldn’t reel him in again. I’m happy though. I rode well here and gave it everything. Congrats to Mani on an incredible season too. I’m excited to shift the focus indoors and race SuperEnduro now!”

2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Round 6

24MX GetzenRodeo Result

Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 1:35:52.50 Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 1:38:25.50 +2:33.00 Mario Roman (Sherco) 1:36:34.89 +1 lap Teodor Kabakchiev (KTM) 1:41:38.94 +1 lap Michael Walkner (GASGAS) 1:51:23.60 +1 lap

Hart finishes season third despite missing GetzenRodeo

FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Trystan Hart, although not present in Germany due to other commitments, placed third overall in the final FIM Hard Enduro World Championship standings.

The Canadian showed impressive pace and style throughout the season, claiming podium results at Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, Red Bull Romaniacs, and his home race – Red Bull Outliers.

2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Final Standings