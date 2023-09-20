Aprilia RS 660 Extrema

Aprilia’s limited edition Extrema, the sportiest version of the RS 660 model range will be arriving in October priced from $24,490 ride-away.

The RS 660 Extrema tips the scales at just 166 kg dry (183 kg wet), improving the power-to-weight ratio.

This milestone is achieved by the special standard equipment, which includes a new and lighter street-legal exhaust system by SC Project with carbon silencer positioned on the right side (and no longer beneath the engine).

It also comes with the black anodised aluminium silencer bracket which allows removal of the passenger footpegs, leading to even lighter weight. Also contributing to the overall reduction in weight are the front mudguard and the bellypan with a new design, both made of high-quality carbon.

The RS 660 Extrema’s high-performance intent is also emphasised by the single-seat tail fairing, which replaces the pillion seat to enhance the bike’s sleek design. The pillion seat comes with the bike, for two-up riding.

In addition to the standard electronics on the RS 660 (which includes traction control, cornering ABS, engine brake, engine map, and wheelie control – all adjustable), RS 660 Extrema features software that allows you to set up quickshift in upside-down configuration.

This means that the gearbox can be configured completely autonomously, without replacing any bike component, in street or race version – ideal for track days.

The new dedicated white and red livery is clearly sport-inspired and contributes to making it recognisable at a glance.

For more information head to the Aprilia Australia website (link).

Aprilia RS 660 Extrema features

Complete SC Project exhaust – NEW

Carbon lower fairing and front guard – NEW

Quickshifter with upside-down gearbox software – NEW

Single-seat cover – NEW

3kg lighter – NEW

Fully adjustable suspension

Cornering ABS, APRC E-bending lights

Aprilia RS660 Extrema Specifications