Aprilia RS 660 Extrema
Aprilia’s limited edition Extrema, the sportiest version of the RS 660 model range will be arriving in October priced from $24,490 ride-away.
The RS 660 Extrema tips the scales at just 166 kg dry (183 kg wet), improving the power-to-weight ratio.
This milestone is achieved by the special standard equipment, which includes a new and lighter street-legal exhaust system by SC Project with carbon silencer positioned on the right side (and no longer beneath the engine).
It also comes with the black anodised aluminium silencer bracket which allows removal of the passenger footpegs, leading to even lighter weight. Also contributing to the overall reduction in weight are the front mudguard and the bellypan with a new design, both made of high-quality carbon.
The RS 660 Extrema’s high-performance intent is also emphasised by the single-seat tail fairing, which replaces the pillion seat to enhance the bike’s sleek design. The pillion seat comes with the bike, for two-up riding.
In addition to the standard electronics on the RS 660 (which includes traction control, cornering ABS, engine brake, engine map, and wheelie control – all adjustable), RS 660 Extrema features software that allows you to set up quickshift in upside-down configuration.
This means that the gearbox can be configured completely autonomously, without replacing any bike component, in street or race version – ideal for track days.
The new dedicated white and red livery is clearly sport-inspired and contributes to making it recognisable at a glance.
For more information head to the Aprilia Australia website (link).
Aprilia RS 660 Extrema features
- Complete SC Project exhaust – NEW
- Carbon lower fairing and front guard – NEW
- Quickshifter with upside-down gearbox software – NEW
- Single-seat cover – NEW
- 3kg lighter – NEW
- Fully adjustable suspension
- Cornering ABS, APRC E-bending lights
Aprilia RS660 Extrema Specifications
|Aprilia RS660 Specifications
|Engine
|659 cc four-stroke, parallel-twin, 270-degree
|Bore x Stroke
|81 x 63.93 mm
|Compression Ratio
|13.5:1
|Claimed Power
|100 hp (73.5 kW) at 10,500 rpm
|Claimed Torque
|67 Nm at 8500 rpm
|Induction
|2 x 48 mm EFI throttle bodies. RbW
|Gears
|Six, AQS Aprilia Quick Shift
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate, slipper
|Frame
|Aluminium dual beam chassis with removable seat support subframe
|Forks
|Kayaba 41-mm forks, aluminium radial calliper mounting bracket. Adjustable spring preload and rebound damping. 120 mm wheel travel.
|Shock
|Aluminium asymmetric swingarm. Adjustable monoshock in spring reload, rebound. 130 mm wheel travel.
|Tyres
|120/70-17 (F), 180/55-17 (R)
|Front Brakes
|Front ABS: double disc, diameter 320 mm, Brembo radial callipers with four Ø32-mm opposing pistons. Radial pump and metal braided brake hose.
|Rear Brake
|Ø220-mm disc; Brembo calliper with two Ø34-mm separate pistons. Pump with integrated tank and metal braided hose
|Electronics
|Six-axis inertial platform, APRC package containing ATC (traction control), AWC (wheelie control), AEB (engine braking), AEM (engine maps) and ACC (cruise control). 5 Riding modes (Road and Track, 3 fixed and 2 customisable)
|Instrumentation
|Full-colour TFT
|Weight
|166 kg /183 kg
|Seat Height
|820 mm
|Wheelbase
|1370 mm
|Rake / Trail
|24.1 degrees / 104.6 mm
|Fuel Capacity
|15 litres
|Available
|October 2023
|Price
|From $24,490 rideaway
|Warranty
|Two-year/unlimited kilometre