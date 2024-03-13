2023 Australian Supersport 300 Championship

The ongoing saga concerning the outcome of the 2023 Supersport 300 Championship is set to continue despite a decision this week by a Motorcycling Australia Tribunal to uphold the penalty given to Cameron Swain at The Bend season finale.

As we predicted in our wrap-up from the Supersport 300 action as it unfolded at The Bend in December, an official appeal was lodged the week after the 2023 season finale by the Swain family.

The outcome of the 2023 Australian Supersport 300 Championship was on the line, as Cameron Swain would have been crowned champion without the penalty.

The penalty resulted in Marcus Hamod winning the 2023 Australian Supersport 300 Championship.

Three months later, the Tribunal upheld that penalty with a judgment that ‘Cameron Swain did pass while the race was under a yellow flag during Lap 5 of the race and was appropriately penalised by relegation of one position in the final result of Race 2.’

Both parties have been informed of the decision.

The Swain family have now informed MCNews.com.au that they will take their appeal to the independent arbiter that is the National Sports Tribunal.

2023 Supersport 300 Championship Points

After penalty applied