Supersport 300 Appeal lodged

As we reported was going to happen in our wrap up from the Supersport 300 action as it unfolded at The Bend earlier this month, an official appeal was received today by Motorcycling Australia, concerning the outcome of the second Supersport 300 race at The Bend. Click that underlined link above for the back story, as we don’t need to go into those specifics again here.

The appeal has been received within the 14-day window for such matters to be considered.

M.A. have advised that the conclusions are estimated to occur no earlier than the end of January.

They have also advised that due to the appeal, the results from The Bend or the 2023 Australian Supersport 300 Championship can not be finalised.

We reached out to the two most affected parties, the Swain and Hamod families.

Team Hamod

“As far as we are concerned, we followed the rules to a tee. Marcus told me what had happened in the race when he had come in, that Cameron had passed himself and another rider under yellow flags. I had a look at it on the video myself, and saw it was obvious. Went to the race secretary and lodged the protest. I think M.A. could have handled it better from the start. During the appeal hearing we all, the Swains included, reviewed the video evidence, and we could see three spots where yellow flags were being shown. So we pursued the matter further, and our view was upheld, with Marcus subsequently being deemed the winner of the race.”

Team Swain

“From the outset, it has always been Cameron’s preference to win or lose on the track. In four years of ASBK, I don’t think we as a team have ever protested any on track matters which may have occurred. In this instance, however, with a protest having been made against Cameron, and with such important consequences, we are glad that the processes are there for us to have all factors considered in an unemotional facts based environment without extraneous pressures such that may exist on the actual race day. All teams in this competition have the same processes of protest and appeal available to them, and we are following that process as I am sure every other team would do so if they were to find themselves in the same situation.”

Supersport 300 Championship Points

Provisional