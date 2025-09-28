Marc Marquez

2025 MotoGP World Champion

Marc Márquez sealed the 2025 MotoGP Riders’ Championship at Motegi, confirming his first world crown with Ducati and the manufacturer’s fourth consecutive title in the premier class. The Spaniard wrapped up the championship with five rounds still to run, underlining his dominance in his debut season in Ducati red.

“It’s hard to find the words to describe the emotions I’m feeling right now. After the challenges and the injuries of 2020, I continued to fight and I can now say I’m at peace with myself. This has been the biggest challenge for me: since I joined MotoGP, I was straight away very competitive and won a lot, before going from glory to years of hardships marked by injuries, crashes and results that were surely not exciting. I never gave up and stayed focused on myself, following my instincts and making important – yet not simple – decisions. This is why this world title is the best way to close the circle. Obviously, to make it back to the top I had to embrace the most competitive project and ride the best bike designed by the most winning manufacturer in recent years – Ducati. This surely helped a lot. There’s the work of so many people behind the curtain – too many to be named one by one – whom I thank with my heart. It was without a doubt the perfect decision.”

For Ducati, the win extends a remarkable run of success. Since 2022 the Bologna-based marque has collected every Riders’ Title, with Francesco Bagnaia winning in 2022 and 2023, Jorge Martín in 2024, and now Márquez in 2025. The Desmosedici GP has also delivered six straight Constructors’ Championships, cementing its reputation as the benchmark machine in MotoGP.

Márquez’s season has been defined by consistency and speed. His record includes 14 Sprint victories and 11 Grand Prix wins, with 10 “double weekends” combining both Saturday and Sunday wins. Seven of those doubles came consecutively, setting a new record streak in the modern era. By Motegi, Márquez had built a commanding total of 541 points, 201 clear of his nearest rival.

The Japanese Grand Prix also saw Ducati Lenovo teammate Francesco Bagnaia return to winning ways. The double MotoGP Champion secured victory in both the Sprint and the Grand Prix itself, delivering Ducati a clean sweep on a weekend that will be remembered as one of the most significant in the brand’s history.

Claudio Domenicali – Ducati CEO

“The story continues, and what an incredible story we are writing! We are World Champions for the fourth consecutive year, proving that when talent, skills, and dedication meet, the boundary between the possible and the extraordinary disappears. On the track, everything may seem easy, especially when the results come consistently, but behind every success there is relentless teamwork: months of design and simulations, hours dedicated to data analysis, engine changes calibrated down to the smallest detail, race strategies studied with precision. All of this remains invisible to the eyes of the observers, but it is behind the scenes that we build victory. It is there that every small detail makes the difference and becomes the decisive element that allows a champion to express his best on the track. With Marc, this process was natural: he immediately found harmony with the Desmosedici GP. From the very first race, he confirmed everything we expected from him, and in many cases even exceeded our own expectations, demonstrating how an extraordinary talent like his and the meticulous work of a passionate and competent team like ours can enhance each other. What made this weekend even more special was Pecco’s performance, winning both the Sprint and the Sunday race. Seeing his smile, while also celebrating the Riders’ Title, is an image that will stay with us for a long time and speaks more than words about the strength of Ducati. To all the women and men of Ducati Corse I want to say thank you: once again, together, we did it. We are all part of a mechanism that only works if every element gives its all, and the Ducati mechanism is working at its best today, with Gigi Dall’Igna coordinating and inspiring every move. A special thanks goes to Lenovo, our partners, and suppliers, whose contributions make it possible to achieve goals of this level. Last year, I promised the Ducatisti that we would not settle, that we would continue working to win again… and today we demonstrate that our passion and commitment aren’t just words, but concrete results that always put us one step ahead.”

Luigi Dall’Igna – Ducati Corse General Manager

“With today’s result, we crowned a season whose human significance goes beyond numbers. We’re celebrating the talent and the motivation of a Champion capable of returning to the highest of levels aboard the Desmosedici GP. Before embracing the Ducati project in its entirety, Marc was among the strongest of rivals. The value of this win goes hand in hand with a message connected to effort and the true passion for motorcycling and recognises the skills of a work group who in the last six seasons rewrote part of MotoGP history. A thank you goes to all riders, to the people who work at the track and at Borgo Panigale, as well as to our partners who support and share the value of this project. A special thanks to Pecco, who this weekend was back fighting for the positions he deserves to be in. His riding and human skills are a staple for everyone. Let’s enjoy this moment and this streak of positive results, without forgetting to think about the future and the constant search for speed and performance.”

Marc Marquez

The comeback by numbers

Marc Marquez has secured his seventh MotoGP World Championship title, 2,184 days since he last became MotoGP World Champion in 2019. Winning the title in Japan at Round 17 of 22 makes it the third earliest a rider has ever secured the MotoGP crown in the modern era.

He has competed for three different teams and two different manufacturers since he was last MotoGP World Champion in 2019.

He’s undergone five surgeries on his right arm and shoulder since he was last MotoGP World Champion in 2019 – during which time he has missed 30 races.

He has crashed 108 times since he was last MotoGP World Champion in 2019.

There were 581 days between his last win in 2019 and his first win back from injury in Germany in 2021, followed by another 1043 days until he won again in Aragon in 2024, after two more injuries, multiple surgeries, and a change of team and factory.

He is now the rider with the longest wait between MotoGP World Championships: six years. The previous longest gap was for Casey Stoner, who had a four-year gap between his titles in 2007 (Ducati) and 2011 (Honda).

He has the second most MotoGP wins of any rider – 73 and counting. Valentino Rossi has the most, with 89 victories.

His 2025 points total of 541 has surpassed the previous totals in the Sprint era (since 2023) with five GPs remaining. He has the most doubles in a single season – 10 – taking the record from Francesco Bagnaia, who took five in 2024.

Marc Marquez is the sixth rider in history to win MotoGP World Championships with different factories (Honda and Ducati), along with Casey Stoner (Ducati and Honda), Valentino Rossi (Honda and Yamaha), Eddie Lawson (Yamaha and Honda), Geoff Duke (Norton and Gilera) and Giacomo Agostini (MV Agusta and Yamaha).

Marquez is the fourth different rider who has taken a MotoGP World Championship with Ducati along with Casey Stoner (2007)., Francesco Bagnaia (2022, 2023) and Jorge Martin (2024). In 2025, he became the second Ducati rider to win on their debut with the factory team, after Casey Stoner.

He has set the record as the rider with the most MotoGP wins in a row with Ducati – seven from Aragon to Hungary this year. He is also the first rider to score seven doubles (Sprint and GP wins) in a row, also from Aragon to Hungary. He took his 14th win with Ducati in Misano, equalling Andrea Dovizioso in third on the list of the most successful Ducati riders in MotoGP, behind Francesco Bagnaia (30 wins) and Casey Stoner (23).

His seventh MotoGP World Championship sees him equal Valentino Rossi’s number of MotoGP titles. Only one rider has more – Giacomo Agostini on eight.