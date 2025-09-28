MotoGP 2025
Round 17 – Motegi Race Report
Francesco Bagnaia produced a faultless performance at Motegi to claim a commanding Grand Prix victory, securing his first double win of the season and reminding the paddock of his world-class pace.
Behind him, Marc Marquez held his nerve to finish second and, in doing so, sealed a remarkable seventh MotoGP World Championship, his first since 2019 and one of the most extraordinary comebacks in modern sport.
The podium was completed by Joan Mir, who delivered Honda a much-needed result on home soil with his first top-three finish since 2021.
Bagnaia launched perfectly from pole and quickly built a lead over Pedro Acosta, while Marc Marquez slotted into third. Mir, after dropping to sixth on the opening lap, fought his way back into podium contention.
Bagnaia looked comfortable out front, setting a relentless pace, but the Ducati garage was left on edge as smoke began to wisp from his machine mid-race. Despite the concern, his advantage only grew, while behind him, Marquez was busy carving through to second. Marquez dispatched Acosta at Turn 3 before Mir also swept past the rookie, giving Honda fans hope of a home podium.
As Bagnaia kept the hammer down, Acosta’s challenge faded, first falling victim to Marco Bezzecchi and then Franco Morbidelli before running wide to surrender more positions.
That left Mir clear in third, while Marquez stayed composed in second, knowing it was enough to seal the championship regardless of Bagnaia’s fate up front.
Even as nerves in the Ducati box frayed, Bagnaia stayed focused and crossed the line more than two seconds clear, securing his first double since 2023.
The bigger story, however, was just behind. Marquez’s second place confirmed his seventh premier-class title, ending a six-year drought filled with injuries, surgeries, and doubts over whether he could ever return to the top. With four operations and four years of setbacks behind him, the 32-year-old Spaniard is champion once more, becoming the rider with the longest gap between MotoGP crowns.
Mir’s third place was also hugely significant, a sign of recovery for both the 2020 World Champion and for Honda, who celebrated their first podium in front of home fans since 2021.
Bezzecchi and Morbidelli fought to the flag for fourth, while Alex Marquez finished sixth after a difficult weekend that saw his slim title hopes end.
The top ten was rounded out by Raul Fernandez, Fabio Quartararo, Johann Zarco and rookie Fermin Aldeguer.
Jack Miller was on course for a couple of points before his chain broke late in the race.
At Motegi, MotoGP witnessed both a return to form and a historic milestone. Bagnaia rediscovered his winning touch, Mir brought joy to Honda, and Marc Marquez completed one of the most remarkable sporting comebacks of the modern era.
The championship is settled, but the season isn’t over yet. The next chapter unfolds in Lombok, where the new champion and his rivals resume battle in Indonesia.
Motegi MotoGP Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
F. Bagnaia
|
Duc
|
42m09.312
|
2
|
M. Marquez
|
Duc
|
+4.196
|
3
|
J. Mir
|
Hon
|
+6.858
|
4
|
M. Bezzecchi
|
Apr
|
+10.128
|
5
|
F. Morbidelli
|
Duc
|
+10.421
|
6
|
A. Marquez
|
Duc
|
+14.544
|
7
|
R. Fernandez
|
Apr
|
+17.588
|
8
|
F. Quartararo
|
Yam
|
+21.160
|
9
|
J. Zarco
|
Hon
|
+21.733
|
10
|
F. Aldeguer
|
Duc
|
+23.107
|
11
|
E. Bastianini
|
KTM
|
+23.616
|
12
|
B. Binder
|
KTM
|
+23.882
|
13
|
F. Di Giannantonio
|
Duc
|
+29.359
|
14
|
M. Oliveira
|
Yam
|
+30.788
|
15
|
S. Chantra
|
Hon
|
+30.990
|
16
|
M. Viñales
|
KTM
|
+31.712
|
17
|
P. Acosta
|
KTM
|
+34.157
|
18
|
A. Rins
|
Yam
|
+34.792
|Not Classified
|
DNF
|
J. Miller
|
Yam
|
3 laps
|
DNF
|
T. Nakagami
|
Hon
|
5 laps
|
DNF
|
L. Marini
|
Hon
|
22 laps
Motegi MotoGP Race Top Speeds
The average is from the best five speeds
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Average
|
Top
|
1
|
J. Mir
|
Hon
|
314.6
|
316.7
|
2
|
T. Nakagami
|
Hon
|
313.8
|
315.7
|
3
|
F. Aldeguer
|
Duc
|
314.5
|
315.7
|
4
|
M. Marquez
|
Duc
|
313.6
|
315.7
|
5
|
M. Viñales
|
KTM
|
313.4
|
314.8
|
6
|
R. Fernandez
|
Apr
|
313.4
|
314.8
|
7
|
F. Di Giannantonio
|
Duc
|
313.5
|
314.8
|
8
|
J. Zarco
|
Hon
|
313.2
|
313.9
|
9
|
F. Morbidelli
|
Duc
|
313.2
|
313.9
|
10
|
E. Bastianini
|
KTM
|
313.2
|
313.9
|
11
|
B. Binder
|
KTM
|
313.2
|
313.9
|
12
|
A. Rins
|
Yam
|
312.6
|
313.9
|
13
|
M. Bezzecchi
|
Apr
|
313.0
|
313.9
|
14
|
A. Marquez
|
Duc
|
313.2
|
313.9
|
15
|
P. Acosta
|
KTM
|
311.1
|
313.0
|
16
|
J. Miller
|
Yam
|
310.9
|
313.0
|
17
|
M. Oliveira
|
Yam
|
312.4
|
313.0
|
18
|
S. Chantra
|
Hon
|
310.8
|
312.1
|
19
|
F. Quartararo
|
Yam
|
307.8
|
310.3
|
20
|
F. Bagnaia
|
Duc
|
309.6
|
310.3
|
21
|
L. Marini
|
Hon
|
291.0
|
306.8
MotoGP Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
M. Marquez
|
541
|
2
|
A. Marquez
|
340
|
3
|
F. Bagnaia
|
274
|
4
|
M. Bezzecchi
|
242
|
5
|
F. Morbidelli
|
196
|
6
|
P. Acosta
|
195
|
7
|
F. Di Giannantonio
|
182
|
8
|
F. Quartararo
|
149
|
9
|
F. Aldeguer
|
147
|
10
|
J. Zarco
|
124
|
11
|
B. Binder
|
105
|
12
|
L. Marini
|
97
|
13
|
R. Fernandez
|
95
|
14
|
E. Bastianini
|
89
|
15
|
J. Mir
|
72
|
16
|
M. Viñales
|
72
|
17
|
A. Ogura
|
70
|
18
|
J. Miller
|
58
|
19
|
A. Rins
|
45
|
20
|
J. Martin
|
34
|
21
|
M. Oliveira
|
26
|
22
|
P. Espargaro
|
16
|
23
|
T. Nakagami
|
10
|
24
|
L. Savadori
|
8
|
25
|
A. Fernandez
|
8
|
26
|
S. Chantra
|
3
|
27
|
A. Espargaro
|
0
Constructor Championship
|
Pos
|
Constructor
|
Points
|
1
|
Ducati
|
612
|
2
|
Aprilia
|
286
|
3
|
KTM
|
260
|
4
|
Honda
|
220
|
5
|
Yamaha
|
180
Team Championship
|
Pos
|
Team
|
Points
|
1
|
Ducati Lenovo Team
|
815
|
2
|
BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP
|
487
|
3
|
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|
378
|
4
|
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
300
|
5
|
Aprilia Racing
|
284
|
6
|
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team
|
194
|
7
|
Red Bull KTM Tech3
|
177
|
8
|
Honda HRC Castrol
|
169
|
9
|
Trackhouse MotoGP Team
|
165
|
10
|
LCR Honda
|
127
|
11
|
Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP
|
87
2025 MotoGP Calendar
|GP
|Date
|Location
|18
|Oct-05
|Indonesian GP, Mandalika
|19
|Oct-19
|Australian GP, Phillip Island
|20
|Oct-26
|Malayasian GP, Sepang
|21
|Nov-09
|Portuguese GP, Portimao
|22
|Nov-16
|Valencia GP, Valencia