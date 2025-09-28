MotoGP 2025

Round 17 – Motegi Race Report

Francesco Bagnaia produced a faultless performance at Motegi to claim a commanding Grand Prix victory, securing his first double win of the season and reminding the paddock of his world-class pace.

Behind him, Marc Marquez held his nerve to finish second and, in doing so, sealed a remarkable seventh MotoGP World Championship, his first since 2019 and one of the most extraordinary comebacks in modern sport.

The podium was completed by Joan Mir, who delivered Honda a much-needed result on home soil with his first top-three finish since 2021.

Bagnaia launched perfectly from pole and quickly built a lead over Pedro Acosta, while Marc Marquez slotted into third. Mir, after dropping to sixth on the opening lap, fought his way back into podium contention.

Bagnaia looked comfortable out front, setting a relentless pace, but the Ducati garage was left on edge as smoke began to wisp from his machine mid-race. Despite the concern, his advantage only grew, while behind him, Marquez was busy carving through to second. Marquez dispatched Acosta at Turn 3 before Mir also swept past the rookie, giving Honda fans hope of a home podium.

As Bagnaia kept the hammer down, Acosta’s challenge faded, first falling victim to Marco Bezzecchi and then Franco Morbidelli before running wide to surrender more positions.

That left Mir clear in third, while Marquez stayed composed in second, knowing it was enough to seal the championship regardless of Bagnaia’s fate up front.

Even as nerves in the Ducati box frayed, Bagnaia stayed focused and crossed the line more than two seconds clear, securing his first double since 2023.

The bigger story, however, was just behind. Marquez’s second place confirmed his seventh premier-class title, ending a six-year drought filled with injuries, surgeries, and doubts over whether he could ever return to the top. With four operations and four years of setbacks behind him, the 32-year-old Spaniard is champion once more, becoming the rider with the longest gap between MotoGP crowns.

Mir’s third place was also hugely significant, a sign of recovery for both the 2020 World Champion and for Honda, who celebrated their first podium in front of home fans since 2021.

Bezzecchi and Morbidelli fought to the flag for fourth, while Alex Marquez finished sixth after a difficult weekend that saw his slim title hopes end.

The top ten was rounded out by Raul Fernandez, Fabio Quartararo, Johann Zarco and rookie Fermin Aldeguer.

Jack Miller was on course for a couple of points before his chain broke late in the race.

At Motegi, MotoGP witnessed both a return to form and a historic milestone. Bagnaia rediscovered his winning touch, Mir brought joy to Honda, and Marc Marquez completed one of the most remarkable sporting comebacks of the modern era.

The championship is settled, but the season isn’t over yet. The next chapter unfolds in Lombok, where the new champion and his rivals resume battle in Indonesia.

Motegi MotoGP Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 F. Bagnaia Duc 42m09.312 2 M. Marquez Duc +4.196 3 J. Mir Hon +6.858 4 M. Bezzecchi Apr +10.128 5 F. Morbidelli Duc +10.421 6 A. Marquez Duc +14.544 7 R. Fernandez Apr +17.588 8 F. Quartararo Yam +21.160 9 J. Zarco Hon +21.733 10 F. Aldeguer Duc +23.107 11 E. Bastianini KTM +23.616 12 B. Binder KTM +23.882 13 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +29.359 14 M. Oliveira Yam +30.788 15 S. Chantra Hon +30.990 16 M. Viñales KTM +31.712 17 P. Acosta KTM +34.157 18 A. Rins Yam +34.792 Not Classified DNF J. Miller Yam 3 laps DNF T. Nakagami Hon 5 laps DNF L. Marini Hon 22 laps

Motegi MotoGP Race Top Speeds

The average is from the best five speeds

Pos Rider Bike Average Top 1 J. Mir Hon 314.6 316.7 2 T. Nakagami Hon 313.8 315.7 3 F. Aldeguer Duc 314.5 315.7 4 M. Marquez Duc 313.6 315.7 5 M. Viñales KTM 313.4 314.8 6 R. Fernandez Apr 313.4 314.8 7 F. Di Giannantonio Duc 313.5 314.8 8 J. Zarco Hon 313.2 313.9 9 F. Morbidelli Duc 313.2 313.9 10 E. Bastianini KTM 313.2 313.9 11 B. Binder KTM 313.2 313.9 12 A. Rins Yam 312.6 313.9 13 M. Bezzecchi Apr 313.0 313.9 14 A. Marquez Duc 313.2 313.9 15 P. Acosta KTM 311.1 313.0 16 J. Miller Yam 310.9 313.0 17 M. Oliveira Yam 312.4 313.0 18 S. Chantra Hon 310.8 312.1 19 F. Quartararo Yam 307.8 310.3 20 F. Bagnaia Duc 309.6 310.3 21 L. Marini Hon 291.0 306.8

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 541 2 A. Marquez 340 3 F. Bagnaia 274 4 M. Bezzecchi 242 5 F. Morbidelli 196 6 P. Acosta 195 7 F. Di Giannantonio 182 8 F. Quartararo 149 9 F. Aldeguer 147 10 J. Zarco 124 11 B. Binder 105 12 L. Marini 97 13 R. Fernandez 95 14 E. Bastianini 89 15 J. Mir 72 16 M. Viñales 72 17 A. Ogura 70 18 J. Miller 58 19 A. Rins 45 20 J. Martin 34 21 M. Oliveira 26 22 P. Espargaro 16 23 T. Nakagami 10 24 L. Savadori 8 25 A. Fernandez 8 26 S. Chantra 3 27 A. Espargaro 0

Constructor Championship

Pos Constructor Points 1 Ducati 612 2 Aprilia 286 3 KTM 260 4 Honda 220 5 Yamaha 180

Team Championship Pos Team Points 1 Ducati Lenovo Team 815 2 BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP 487 3 Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team 378 4 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 300 5 Aprilia Racing 284 6 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team 194 7 Red Bull KTM Tech3 177 8 Honda HRC Castrol 169 9 Trackhouse MotoGP Team 165 10 LCR Honda 127 11 Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP 87

2025 MotoGP Calendar