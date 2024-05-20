Mat Mladin nominated for 2024 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame

Mat Mladin is one of the 13 nominees put forward by the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame selection committees for the 2024 inductions to the coveted league.

Nominees are put forward from eight areas of influence: Ambassadors & Industry, Design & Engineering, Dirt Track, Leadership & Rights, Motocross & Supercross, Off-Road, Road Racing and Specialty Competition.

Mat Mladin was the nominee for Road Racing, Dave Zanotti for Dirt Track, Kevin Windham for Motocross, and Mike Lafferty for Off-Road. Under the Speciality Competition banner, Speedway legend Billy Hamill was nominated.

In a 10-year span from 1999 to 2009 that continues to defy belief in hindsight, Mat Mladin notched seven AMA Superbike titles and won 82 AMA Superbike nationals in the process — each of those numbers more than anyone in history.

Mladin also won the legendary Daytona 200 three times during that period, achievements that have him tied for third all-time behind AMA Hall of Famers and multi-time D200 winners Scott Russell (5) and Miguel Duhamel (4). In 1999, he won his first of seven AMA Superbike titles — achievements that would make him, according to MotoAmerica, “the most dominant rider in the history of the AMA Superbike Championship.”

Mat Mladin

“It’s an honour to be in the running to be inducted into AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame for 2024. Is a holiday to the states on the cards later in the year? My daughters certainly hope so. It’s also been years since I’ve been in the Moto America paddock, so if all goes to plan, I’ll look forward to that also.”