Maxxis Maxxcross Desert IT & IT DOT approved tyres

For riders looking to go to the extremes of desert riding, their tyres need to hold up under high speeds, extreme heats, and resist punctures on varied terrain. Maxxis Moto Australia has a range of chunky, long wearing tyres to suit.

Engineered for maximum performance in extreme desert terrain, the Maxxcross Desert IT has a cult-like following of extreme off-road riders for a reason.

Featuring the popular Maxxis IT tread pattern, the Maxxcross Desert IT runs a specially engineering compound for durability in rocky and desert conditions by minimising chipping and cutting.

A stiffer tyre carcass helps minimise flex, reducing the chance of pinched tubes, while the tall knob design improves traction in loose conditions, particularly when the competition is hot.

Tread compound is optimised for longevity, alongside performing well in a wide variety of desert terrains, ensuring strong performance wherever you ride.

Harrison D – Rider Testimonial (Facebook)

“Just wanted to say that the 18″ 120/100 m7305 desert rear is one of the best tyres I’ve tried. It was very manageable and the higher rear end made the 450 turn in better. All the other brands I have tried degraded grip levels rather quickly, your tyre has lasted and maintained the same grip and feel from new to 25 hours and more to come. Very happy and will be buying again!”

PART #: TYRE SIZE: LOAD/SPEED RATING: TREAD DEPTH (mm) RADIAL/BIAS Front (M7317F) T22-21-80100 80/100-21 51M TT 13 BIAS T22-21-90100 90/100-21 57M TT 12 BIAS Rear (M7305D) T22-18-110100 110/100-18 64M TT 18 BIAS T22-18-120100 120/100-18 68M TT 18 BIAS T22-19-11090 110/90-19 62M TT 17 BIAS T22-19-12080 120/80-19 63M TT 17 BIAS

Maxxis Maxxcross IT DOT

The Maxxis Maxxcross IT is also available in a DOT approved version, offering great value for hardcore motocrossers, cross-country enduro racers or weekend warriors after a long-lasting road legal knobby. A rubber compound and knob design enhances handling, stability and grip for intermediate to hard conditions, with a focus on great wear properties.

PART #: TYRE SIZE: LOAD/SPEED RATING: TREAD DEPTH (mm) RADIAL/BIAS Front (M7304F) T19-21-80100 80/100-21 51M #E TT 11 BIAS Rear (M7305R) T19-18-100100 100/100-18 59M TT † 18 BIAS T19-18-110100 110/100-18 64M #E TT 18 BIAS T19-18-120100 120/100-18 68M #E TT 18 BIAS NEW T19-19-10090 100/90-19 57M TT † 17 BIAS NEW T19-19-11090 110/90-19 62M TT † 17 BIAS († = Not DOT/#E Approved)