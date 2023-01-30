Maxxis A4DE Support Program
A1 Accessory Imports, Australian importer of Maxxis tyres, have partnered with the 2023 Australian 4-Day Enduro (A4DE) held in Harvey, Western Australia and put together a rider support program, offering special benefits.
Riders who join the Maxxis support program can pre-order tyres and XHD tubes to collect on-site at the event and gain access to pre-event support including tyre changing tools and equipment. Plus if you’re travelling from the East Coast, Maxxis will ship your tyres West free.
Maxxis A4DE Support Registration (link)
Maxxis A4DE Support includes:
- Free on-site delivery of pre-ordered tyres & tubes
- Free access to tyre changing tools & equipment
- Free MAXXIS merch pack per rider
- Discounts on tyres & XHD tubes
Maxxis Tyre Recommendations:
Intermediate Conditions
In conditions where you require front end traction in loose soil, choose a MAXXIS MX-SI front and MX-IH rear tyre combination.
- Front: Maxxcross MX-SI
- 80/100-21 Part #: T16-21-80100
- Rear: Maxxcross MX-IH
- 110/100-18 Part #: T20-18-110100
- 120/90-18 Part #: T20-18-12090
Hard – Blue Groove Conditions
In rocky / blue groove conditions where you require front end traction on hard terrain, choose a MAXXIS MX-IH front & rear tyre combination.
- Front: Maxxcross MX-IH
- 80/100-21 Part #: T20-21-80100
- Rear: Maxxcross MX-IH
- 110/100-18 Part #: T20-18-110100
- 120/90-18 Part #: T20-18-12090
Other Maxxis Tyre Styles
- Soft/Race – Maxxcross MX-ST
- Soft/Int – Maxxcross MX-SI
- Int – New Enduro
- Int/Hrd – Maxxcross IT
Maxxis A4DE Support Program Registration (link)
Follow the link above for terms and conditions and to register today!