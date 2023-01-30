Maxxis A4DE Support Program

A1 Accessory Imports, Australian importer of Maxxis tyres, have partnered with the 2023 Australian 4-Day Enduro (A4DE) held in Harvey, Western Australia and put together a rider support program, offering special benefits.

Riders who join the Maxxis support program can pre-order tyres and XHD tubes to collect on-site at the event and gain access to pre-event support including tyre changing tools and equipment. Plus if you’re travelling from the East Coast, Maxxis will ship your tyres West free.

Maxxis A4DE Support Registration (link)

Maxxis A4DE Support includes:

Free on-site delivery of pre-ordered tyres & tubes

Free access to tyre changing tools & equipment

Free MAXXIS merch pack per rider

Discounts on tyres & XHD tubes

Maxxis Tyre Recommendations:

Intermediate Conditions

In conditions where you require front end traction in loose soil, choose a MAXXIS MX-SI front and MX-IH rear tyre combination.

Front: Maxxcross MX-SI 80/100-21 Part #: T16-21-80100

Rear: Maxxcross MX-IH 110/100-18 Part #: T20-18-110100 120/90-18 Part #: T20-18-12090



Hard – Blue Groove Conditions

In rocky / blue groove conditions where you require front end traction on hard terrain, choose a MAXXIS MX-IH front & rear tyre combination.

Front: Maxxcross MX-IH 80/100-21 Part #: T20-21-80100

Rear: Maxxcross MX-IH 110/100-18 Part #: T20-18-110100 120/90-18 Part #: T20-18-12090



Other Maxxis Tyre Styles

Soft/Race – Maxxcross MX-ST

Soft/Int – Maxxcross MX-SI

Int – New Enduro

Int/Hrd – Maxxcross IT

Maxxis A4DE Support Program Registration (link)

Follow the link above for terms and conditions and to register today!