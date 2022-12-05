McLaren Applied’s LAVOIE Series 1 electric scooter

LAVOIE, a subsidiary of Mclaren Applied, has just introduced the Series 1 electric scooter – created using ‘supercar and cutting-edge global racing engineering’ experience, as a premium take on the electric scooter segment. Although it’s worth noting that’s the compact scooter category, not road-going (traditionally motor powered) scooter.

The brand says the Series 1’s speed, supercar-standard quality, robustness, stability, safety, and range are designed to make public transport an irrelevance to owners, although whether Mclaren owners are really the public transport type is a bit questionable…

A defining feature is LAVOIE’s one-touch Flowfold system, which they reckon is inspired by the suspension system found on racing machines. A single press of a button folds the front and rear wheel hinges and collapses the stem, folding the e-scooter up small enough for easy carrying.

The Series 1 is made of automotive-standard magnesium, boasting a total weight of just 16.5 kg, while featuring a battery that will take you 31 miles with a two-hour charge from a regular three-pin domestic power plug. Large and wide tyres ensure good stability and bump absorption too.

A lighting system uses rear lights to illuminate the rider, ensuring high visibility to other road users or pedestrians. At the front there’s deck-mounted floodlights to illuminate the road, with indicators run through the handlebars.

An app allows riders to track the precise location of their Series 1, as well as activate a loud deterrent alarm. The app also enables integrated turn by turn navigation, as well as in-depth stats and ride customisation.

The app remotely informs the LAVOIE support team of any electronic faults or issues and will notify the owner immediately, activating the necessary steps to resolve the issue.

McLaren Applied’s is run by chairman Nick Fry, whose spectacular motorsport career includes multiple Drivers and Constructors Championships in Formula 1. Nick is the former co-owner and CEO of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team, and it was under his leadership that Honda secured its first Grand Prix win with Jenson Button in Hungary in 2006.

Nick found LAVOIE co-founders Eliott Wertheimer and Albert Nassar, to create this project and brand.

Nick Fry – McLaren Applied Chairman

“To make this project a reality I wanted to find the very best talent from the world of micro-mobility, and that’s what led me to Eliott and Albert. They possess a prodigal talent for engineering and design. This, combined with their passion for creating smart, sustainable #mobility solutions, makes them the perfect fit for #mclarenapplied. Together we have created something truly game-changing in the Series 1.”

Eliott and Albert met at university and immediately bonded over their passion for mobility and engineering. Applying their backgrounds in aerospace and mechanical engineering, they went on to develop a series of e-scooters and e-bikes, gaining experience and understanding of how to exploit state-of-the-art technologies to enhance the riding and ownership experience of personal electric vehicles.

Eliott Wertheimer – LAVOIE Co-Founder

“We wanted to make a vehicle that’s reliable, faultlessly functional, powerful, stylish, full of state-of-the-art technology – and built the way you would a car or a motorcycle. We knew we could do this by combining our own expertise and experience with a company that operates at the highest level in the fields of #automotive, motorsport and electronics.”

Richard Clarke is a Principal Mechanical Engineer at Mclaren Applied and another key player in the mission. He brings with him years of experience in the hyper-focussed world of Formula 1 engineering, including being an integral part of the Red Bull Racing Aerodynamics team, where he focused on developing aerodynamic suspension components. Richard’s skills in finding solutions to complex mechanical and engineering challenges have enabled #lavoie to defy the limits of what was thought possible from an e-scooter.

Working closely with Richard is a vast team of experienced engineers at Mclaren Applied, as well as LAVOIE’s Senior Design Engineer, Diego Valdes. Diego’s 12 years of experience in luxury aerospace design – which included designing bespoke interiors for Gulfstream, LearJet and Bombardier private jets – ensures each of LAVOIE’s products is developed with the most rigorous and cutting-edge engineering design processes.

Full details of the LAVOIE Series1 are still to be revealed, with price likely to be an interesting point to balance out what looks like a pretty trick e-scooter.