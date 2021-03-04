2021 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship

Building on its commitment in supporting the Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK), mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance will continue its partnership with ASBK as the official Naming Rights Partner for the second consecutive season.

The extended partnership is a significant boost for the 2021 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul (ASBK).

The mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance commitment also extends beyond its direct support of the ASBK Championship, with the insurance partner also again offering its mi-bike MA Member benefits program, which offers significant motorcycle insurance discounts to all MA licence holders.

The move highlights mi-bike’s focus on providing a cost-effective product for all motorcycle brands and types of motorcycles from road bikes, scooters to dirt bikes.

mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance are industry specialists that provide a comprehensive range of insurance products that are designed to cover your motorcycle.

mi-bike knows that a motorcycle is a treasured asset, and they strive to provide the peace of mind cover that is sought from a total motorcycle insurance solution whether on-road or off-road.

Motorcycling Australia CEO, Peter Doyle said he was delighted to have mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance again as the Naming Rights Partner for ASBK.

“Our relationship with mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance continues to grow and prosper, just like the ASBK Championship itself.” Mr Doyle said.

“mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance provide sensational products and services that many of our MA members and dedicated volunteers have benefited from through our joint mi-bike MA member benefit program, and we are proud to have them return as the ASBK Naming Rights partner.

“ASBK has continued to expand on track and through our national and international audiences and key partnerships such as ASBK has with mi-bike make this progress a reality.”

mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance General Manager, Mark Bradley said: “We are very pleased to be the Naming Rights partner of the 2021 ASBK Championship, it’s great for mi-bike given the diversity of riders and the high quality of the racing.

“We are looking forward to a big year of racing ahead, and we can’t wait to see the riders take to tracks across 5 states and the Northern Territory.

“We’re all about helping motorcycling enthusiasts to protect their bikes and the lifestyle/interest that they love whether it’s off-road, on the track or a daily commute.

“We love the support we receive in return from MA and the motorcycling community, including the high level of interest in the MA Member Benefit mi-bike insurance offer.”

Following 2020’s jaw-dropping Grand Finale, held at Wakefield Park Raceway, which saw the ASBK Championships go down to the wire, 2021 is guaranteed to be even more spectacular with new riders, new teams, and riders progressing into new classes.

In 2021 there will six classes filling the action-packed program including the Pirelli Superbike, Motorsports TV Supersport, Dunlop Supersport 300 classes, and the R3 Cup, bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup and the Horsell F1 and F2 Australian Sidecar Championship.

Tickets for Round 2, March 12-14, at Winton Motor Raceway are selling fast, and fans need to get in quick as tickets are limited to what will be a sensational start to the season will all riders fired up and ready to perform. Tickets are available at www.asbk.com.au

2021 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar

Round Circuit Location Date R1 Australian All Wheels Race Fest (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC) Phillip Island, VIC Postponed R2 Winton Motor Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC, Sidecar) Benalla, VIC Mar 12-14, 2021 R3 Wakefield Park Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC, Sidecar) Goulburn, NSW Apr 16-18, 2021 R4 Hidden Valley Raceway (SBK Only) Darwin NT Jun 18-20, 2021 R5 Morgan Park Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC) Warwick QLD Aug 20-22, 2021 R6 The Bend Motorsport Park (SBK, SSP, SSP300) The Bend, SA Sep 23-26, 2021 R7 Symmons Plains (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC) Tasmania Nov 4-7, 2021

Round 2 | Winton Motor Raceway | 12th-14th March Schedule