Oliveira and Fernandez to Aprilia

Much talk had surrounded a dramatically improved offer of terms to Miguel Oliveira for the 27-year-old Portuguese rider to accept a demotion from the Factory Red Bull KTM Team, to the Tech3 squad managed by Herve Poncharal for 2023 under GASGAS branding. However KTM could not do enough to persuade their four-time race winner to stay with the Austrian brand in 2023. Jack Miller had earlier been confirmed as replacing Oilveira at Red Bull KTM, alongside Brad Binder.

Oliveira has spent four years riding with KTM, the first two with Tech3, before a promotion to the Red Bull KTM squad in 2021. Oliveira took two of his victories with Tech3 in 2020, on KTM’s home soil at Red Bull Ring, and on his own home ground at Portimao. With Red Bull KTM he took a victory last year at Catalunya, and another this year in Indonesia.

Oliveira has won more MotoGP races for KTM than any other rider, and has been with the brand since 2017, when he raced in Moto2. He also raced for KTM in the 2015 Moto2 season, thus he has raced virtually his whole adult career with KTM.

This confirmation of Oliveira’s move to Aprilia could dramatically improve the chances of 24-year-old Australian Remy Gardner retaining his seat in the Tech3 squad, alongside new recruit Pol Espargaro. However, much talk surrounds the prospect of KTM promoting Spaniard Augusto Fernandez into the MotoGP ranks, from his current seat with the Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 squad, where he currently lies second in the Moto2 Championship, a single point behind leader Ai Ogura.

Pol Espargaro has been confirmed as joining Tech3 KTM for MotoGP season 2023 after a lack-lustre year with Repsol Honda that has seen him score only 42-points.

As for Gardner’s current team-mate, Raul Fernandez, he had already officially confirmed his separation from KTM and they had released him from the second year on his contract. Raul Fernandez had been with KTM through Moto3, Moto2 and his graduation to MotoGP, thus this is another big separation as KTM overhaul their entire MotoGP line-up, with only Brad Binder staying on if Gardner is let go.

Fernandez will line up alongside Miguel Oliveira in the new look RNF Aprilia squad in 2023.

After the earlier confirmation of Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales in the official Aprilia Racing team, this completes Aprilia’s rider line-up for 2023 and 2024.

Razlan Razali – Founder and Team Principal WithU RNF MotoGP Team

“We are extremely excited to welcome Miguel Oliveira and Raúl Fernandez to the WithU RNF MotoGP Team from 2023. It has not been a simple process, but together with Aprilia we are very clear on the riders that we wanted. They are both young riders with a good combination of experience coming from Miguel and Raúl who I’m personally a fan of since he shocked the Moto2 category last year to become Vice Champion. To finally secure him, is fantastic.”

Massimo Rivola – CEO Aprilia Racing

“Our satellite project together with Team RNF is taking shape in the way we conceived it from the very beginning. We have succeeded in securing two extraordinary talents, two riders that I really respect both from a human point of view and for their technical skills. Miguel has shown his talent in all categories, although he is still very young he has already accumulated a lot of experience by winning four races in MotoGP, sometimes with dominant performances. At his side will be Raúl, a rider I make no secret of having sought out several times. I think he is one of the most crystal clear promises of recent years, what he did in Moto2 on his debut speaks volumes about his speed. We’ll have to be good at offering them a technical package that will allow them to perform to their full potential. I would like to take this opportunity to thank KTM who, showing great sportsmanship, and have allowed Miguel and Raúl to ride on our bike immediately after the end of the 2022 championship.”

Francesco Guidotti – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“We’ve been lucky to have a rider of Miguel’s intelligence, talent and professionalism in the factory team. When we’ve been able to create the right package for him then he has shown his class and brought some important input into the development of the KTM RC16. It’s something we’ll always appreciate. Obrigado Miguel!”

Pit Beirer – KTM Motorsports Director

“A big thanks to Miguel for everything he’s brought to our MotoGP programme and for all the strong values that he represents. He came through our KTM system but he also helped make each step valid and competitive by being on the podium 36 times and taking 16 wins for us, four of those in MotoGP. The victory in Austria in 2020 was simply amazing and only bettered by the dominance and emotion in Portugal later in the season. He really showed young riders the ‘orange way’ through the MotoGP pyramid. He’s a total Pro, a family man and he’ll be missed in our section of the paddock for sure. We wish him all the best for his future in the MotoGP class.”

Hervé Poncharal – Tech3 KTM Team Manager

“Tech3 KTM Factory Racing would like to wish Raul Fernandez the best of luck in MotoGP for next season. Our paths will split at the end of the season, but we were honoured to have the Moto2 Vice-Champion joining us for his debuts in the MotoGP class this year Although the results were not the ones expected by both parties in the first half of the season, Raul remained very professional and it was great working with him. He is an exceptional rider and I am confident that he has a bright future in the category. We still have seven races left in 2022 so we will continue to work hard together to finish our adventure in the right way. Now that he has his future clear and less pressure on his shoulders, I hope that he will enjoy his last few months with us, and hopefully this includes good results.We look forward to heading to Misano this week.”