2020 Yamaha AORC

Rounds 1-2 Toowoomba

Images courtesy of Troy Pears

Round One – Saturday

Round 1 of the 2020 Yamaha Off Road Championship was held in Toowoomba and presented new challenges to our riders, including new faces in the field and first round nerves, with new classes also joining the mix.

Coming out on top today and setting 2020 out on the best foot was Luke Styke (Yamaha Active8 Yamalube) in E1, Daniel Milner (KTM Enduro Racing Team) in E2, Daniel “Chucky” Sanders (Husqvarna Enduro Racing Team) in E3 and Korey McMahon (Sutto’s Motorex KTM Racing Team) in the EJ class.

Yamaha AORC Rnd Toowoomba Luke Styke E
Luke Styke – 2020 Yamaha AORC Round 1 – Toowoomba

This new season also introduces of new Junior classes, including JJ, JG and J1, all in mind to ensure the sport is safely secured in future generations to come. Round 1 was clinched by Riley McGillivray in J4, Billy Hargy in J3, Jett Yarnold in J2, Charlie Connolly in J1, Max Stevenson in JJ and Danielle McDonald in JG.

Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha MXStore Ballards Off-Road Team) led the Women’s results at Round 1, Lee Stephens (True Painting and Decorating, KTM Newcastle)in Veterans and Kirk Hutton (Yamaha Motors Australia) in Masters all took out first place, attaining a firm grasp on their continued success from 2019 into 2020. This AORC season also includes the first full season 2 Stroke Cup class, which saw Harry Teed take out the top spot.

E1

Working tooth and nail to hold onto his 2019 victory was Luke Styke on his Yamaha with a time of 55:47.177. Styke lead ahead of Motocross up-and-comer Mason Semmens (KTM Enduro Racing Team), who crossed his seventh and final test for the day with a total time of 55:55.475 with only eight seconds separating two.

Rounding out the E1 Round 1 podium was MXstore’s Kyron Bacon, who continues to grow in leaps and bounds as he transitions from EJ to E1 this season.

Luke Styke

“Today started off a little slower than expected but we progressed throughout the day, made some fixes to the bike and just got better and better. For Round 2 we’re just going to rest up and hopefully start off the racing in a little bit of a better position compared to today.”

E2

As Daniel Milner said at the Press Launch earlier this week, the 2019 racing season was one he wanted to forget, but regardless of the spill early in the day, Milner has grabbed the E2 lead with both hands. Clocking in at 54:39.515, Milner lead comfortably ahead of newcomer and MX Nationals Champion, Todd Waters (Berry Sweet, Husqvarna).

Waters made a big and welcome splash into the E2 class today, shaking up the competition by clocking in an impressive total time of 55:27.309. Closing out the top three was Yamaha Active8 Yamalube’s Josh Green, who finished ahead of Michael Driscoll (Yamaha bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Team) with a total time of 55:36.369.

Daniel Milner

“Today started off strong but I ran into some trouble and came off the bike and I’m lucky that I was able to get back up and continue riding, honestly. Apart from that incident though, my day was pretty good and finished up well with the class win! I think I came into this round swinging, ready to get back into the game in a big way.”

Yamaha AORC Rnd Toowoomba Daniel Milner E
Daniel Milner – 2020 Yamaha AORC Round 1 – Toowoomba

E3

With the number one firmly locked onto his Husqvarna FE501, Chucky remained his unstoppable self. Regardless of a crash early in day’s tests, Chucky did as he does best and pushed through, grinning and bearing it to clock in a time of 55:21.276.

Shaking up the E3 class on the 300 two-stroke is Motul Pirelli Sherco Offroad Racing Team’s Jonte Reynders, who took out second placed behind the International Six Days Enduro World Champion. Rounding out the podium was Callum Norton (KTM Desert Racing Team), with a total time of 57:09.295.

Yamaha AORC Rnd Toowoomba Daniel Sanders E
Daniel Sanders – 2020 Yamaha AORC Round 1 – Toowoomba

EJ

It was was the time for Korey McMahon to shine and after tangoing back and forth with the likes of Kyron Bacon last season, McMahon took out a well deserved EJ class win for Round 1, clocking in a time of 58:05.112.

Rounding out the podium today was Blake Hollis (Yamaha) with a total time 58:44.064, and Samuel Pretscherer (Gol Gol Hotel, Mototech) with a time of 59:40.496.

Yamaha AORC Rnd Toowoomba Korey McMahon EJ
Korey McMahon – 2020 Yamaha AORC Round 1 – Toowoomba

J4

Settling comfortably back into the swings of things, it was like Riley McGillivray never left over the break as he charged ahead of his rivals with ease. McGillivray finished Round 1 with a total time of 48:19.242, ahead of Kodi Stephens and Kobi Wolff.

J3

Billy Hargy was simply unstoppable as he screamed across the Offroad Advantage test track, finishing in first with a total time of 49:16.712. Second place was awarded to William Dennett, while clinching the final podium position was Campbell Hall.

Billy Hargy

“Today was good. Started off a bit slow and came second in the first few tests. I think I was struggling in the test a little bit but I started finding a few good lines and working to my strengths. I didn’t think I’d score the round win and I’m really happy with the end result!”

J2

The rocky landscape didn’t slow down Jett Yarnold, who stole away first place in J2 with ease, clocking in after six laps with a time of 52:38.318. Sliding into second was Levi Stephens, followed closely by Jet Alsop in third.

Yamaha AORC Rnd Toowoomba Jett Yarnold J
Jett Yarnold – 2020 Yamaha AORC Round 1 – Toowoomba

J1

A brand new addition to the AORC pits, the J1 features 85 small wheels. Coming out on top for Round 1 was Charlie Connolly, with a total time of 56:09.406. Clinching second place was Beau Tripcony, while rounding out the podium was Cooper Boyd.

Yamaha AORC Rnd Toowoomba Charlie Connolly J
Charlie Connolly – 2020 Yamaha AORC Round 1 – Toowoomba

JJ

The second brand new addition to AORC is the JJ class with 65cc motorbikes and claiming its first ever round win was none other than Max Stevenson, with a total time of 57:51.208. Taking out second place was Harley Hutton, and close behind was Dylan McDonald scoring third place.

Yamaha AORC Rnd Toowoomba Max Stevenson JJ
Max Stevenson – 2020 Yamaha AORC Round 1 – Toowoomba

JG

Last but certainly not least in the Juniors is the new JG class. Claiming the first round win was the demon behind the handlebars, Danielle McDonald, with a total time of 54:09.460. McDonald was followed by Monique Simioni and Ariana Collins to complete the podium.

Yamaha AORC Rnd Toowoomba Danielle Mcdonald JG
Danielle McDonald – 2020 Yamaha AORC Round 1 – Toowoomba

Women’s

Jess Gardiner appears to have worked straight through the AORC break to build herself up to an even better position for the 2020 season. Clocking in a total time of 1:10:30.314, Gardiner took out first place ahead of ‘The Flying Swede’, Emelie Karlsson (Yamaha).

Stealing away third was Penrite Honda’s Emma Milesevic, who appears to be right at home now after completing a near full season in 2019 whilst also making tracks in Motocross.

Yamaha AORC Rnd Toowoomba Jessica Gardiner Womens
Jess Gardiner – 2020 Yamaha AORC Round 1 – Toowoomba

Veterans

Continuing on from a blisteringly hot 2019 season where he rarely faltered off first place, Lee Stephens demonstrated his fine form to take out first place in the Veterans class. Trailing behind Stephens in second place was Richard Chibnall (WBR Echuca On Point Motorcycles, 100% Strength), while the third and final Veteran podium position was won by Christopher Thomas (Thomas Lee KTM).

Lee Stephens

“Had a really good day today. I crashed in the logs on the first test – they caught me out – and I have really been looking forward to getting the season started,” explained Stephens.

Yamaha AORC Rnd Toowoomba Lee Stephens Vets
Lee Stephens – 2020 Yamaha AORC Round 1 – Toowoomba

Masters

He took out the 2019 AORC Masters title with a round to spare last season and looks set to continue that fantastic streak in 2020, with Kirk Hutton taking out first place, clocking in a total time of 1:07:10.693. Behind Hutton in second was Andrew Gillam, while Timothy Martin rounded out the podium

Yamaha AORC Rnd Toowoomba Kirk Hutton Masters
Kirk Hutton – 2020 Yamaha AORC Round 1 – Toowoomba

2 Stroke Cup

After the success of the 2 Stroke Cup in selected rounds last season, AORC introduced this class as a full season Championship class for 2020.

Taking out first place at Round 1 was Harry Teed with a total time of 59:10.420. As Teed navigated the WR450F track, which presented a mixture of lush grass and slippery dust, he was followed closely by Brad Hardaker (Banana Coast Pest Control, Yamaha). Third place was won by Dalton Johnson (Motul Pirelli Sheroc Offroad Racing Team).

Round One Results

RND RESULTS

Pos Rider Time
1 Daniel MILNER 54m39.5
2 Daniel SANDERS 55m21.3
3 Todd WATERS 55m27.3
4 Joshua GREEN 55m36.4
5 Luke STYKE 55m47.2
6 Mason SEMMENS 55m55.5
7 Michael DRISCOLL 56m19.5
8 Beau RALSTON 56m34.5
9 Jonte REYNDERS 56m59.3
10 Cooper SHEIDOW 57m01.6
11 Stefan GRANQUIST 57m05.3
12 Jeremy CARPENTIER 57m07.0
13 Callum NORTON 57m09.3
14 Kyron BACON 57m38.5
15 Korey MCMAHON 58m05.1
16 Fraser HIGLETT 58m14.9
17 Corey HAMMOND 58m27.0
18 Jesse LAWTON 58m38.4
19 Blake HOLLIS 58m44.1
20 William PRICE 58m54.1
21 Harrison TEED 59m10.4
22 Hayden KEELEY 59m22.9
23 Joshua KILVINGTON 59m26.9
24 Brad HARDAKER 59m34.0
25 Brent DEAN 59m40.3
26 Samuel PRETSCHERER 59m40.5
27 Brock NICHOLS 59m42.1
28 Dalton JOHNSON 59m48.6
29 Lachlan ALLAN 1h00m34.7
30 Matt MURRY 1h00m48.5
31 Jaiden TREASURE 1h00m59.0
32 Kristian SPRENGER 1h01m07.6
33 Clay KILVINGTON 1h01m31.5
34 Matthew ZYGARLICKI 1h02m04.9
35 Nathan DALBOSCO 1h02m09.4
36 Luke BUNNIK 1h02m16.5
37 Neil COLLARD 1h02m27.8
38 Hayden CONROY 1h02m32.4
39 Benjamin TEED 1h02m37.8
40 Zac PERRY 1h02m38.7
41 Travis SILK 1h02m46.4
42 Jayden RUDD 1h02m46.8
43 Chris READING 1h02m48.1
44 Tyler JOHNSON 1h02m53.4
45 Alex HUGHES 1h02m54.6
46 Cameron BINSTEAD 1h02m55.6
47 Daniel WELSH 1h03m02.8
48 Wesley KEELEY 1h03m07.4
49 Todd CHRISTIE 1h03m23.0
50 Oscar COLLINS 1h03m27.4
51 Thomas TEED 1h03m35.4
52 Kobe CONLEY 1h03m35.9
53 Benjamin KORN 1h03m36.9
54 Henry NEAVE 1h04m16.0
55 Tomas KRUGER 1h04m29.0
56 Alex MORELLI 1h04m45.3
57 Jack CONLAN 1h04m48.5
58 Mitchell HARVEY 1h04m54.7
59 Lewis MARTIN 1h05m18.2
60 Ryan DEUDNEY 1h05m26.5
61 Jeremy SMITH 1h06m08.0
62 Damien SMITH 1h06m21.8
63 Kyle NIELSEN 1h06m22.1
64 Luke MORRISON 1h08m08.3
65 David STACEY 1h09m47.2
66 Jordan RYAN 1h1m08.8
67 Lachlan MARSH 1h11m01.6
68 Brady ADAMS 1h12m06.7
69 Timothy Mackenzie RAYNER 57:13.7
70 Nathan DELAWARE 27:31.5
71 Lawson HARTSHORN 37:35.0
72 Adam GILES 20:17.5
73 Reece CRUTCH 20:59.1
74 Kenneth DETTMAN 24:58.3

E1

Pos Rider Time
1 Luke STYKE 55m47.2
2 Mason SEMMENS 55m55.5
3 Kyron BACON 57m38.5
4 Corey HAMMOND 58m27.0
5 Joshua KILVINGTON 59m26.9
6 Lachlan ALLAN 1h00m34.7
7 Matthew ZYGARLICKI 1h02m04.9
8 Kyle NIELSEN 1h06m22.1

E2

Pos Rider Time
1 Daniel MILNER 54m39.5
2 Todd WATERS 55m27.3
3 Joshua GREEN 55m36.4
4 Michael DRISCOLL 56m19.5
5 Beau RALSTON 56m34.5
6 Cooper SHEIDOW 57m01.6
7 Stefan GRANQUIST 57m05.3
8 Jeremy CARPENTIER 57m7.0
9 William PRICE 58m54.1
10 Brent DEAN 59m40.3
11 Brock NICHOLS 59m42.1
12 Jaiden TREASURE 1h00m59.0
13 Kristian SPRENGER 1h01m07.6
14 Clay KILVINGTON 1h01m31.5
15 Nathan DALBOSCO 1h02m09.4
16 Hayden CONROY 1h02m32.4
17 Travis SILK 1h02m46.4
18 Cameron BINSTEAD 1h02m55.6
19 Wesley KEELEY 1h03m07.4
20 Todd CHRISTIE 1h03m23.0
21 Benjamin KORN 1h03m36.9
22 Alex MORELLI 1h04m45.3
23 Mitchell HARVEY 1h04m54.7
24 Ryan DEUDNEY 1h05m26.5
25 Jeremy SMITH 1h06m08.0
26 Damien SMITH 1h06m21.8
27 Luke MORRISON 1h08m08.3
28 David STACEY 1h09m47.2
29 Jordan RYAN 1h10m08.8
30 Adam GILES 20m17.5
31 Kenneth DETTMAN 24m58.3

E3

Pos Rider Time
1 Daniel SANDERS 55m21.3
2 Jonte REYNDERS 56m59.3
3 Callum NORTON 57m09.3
4 Fraser HIGLETT 58m14.9
5 Jesse LAWTON 58m38.4
6 Hayden KEELEY 59m22.9
7 Matt MURRY 00m48.5
8 Luke BUNNIK 1h02m16.5
9 Neil COLLARD 1h02m27.8
10 Chris READING 1h02m48.1
11 Tyler JOHNSON 1h02m53.4
12 Alex HUGHES 1h02m54.6
13 Daniel WELSH 1h03m02.8
14 Henry NEAVE 1h04m16.0
15 Nathan DELAWARE 27m31.5

EJ

Pos Rider Time
1 Korey MCMAHON 58m05.1
2 Blake HOLLIS 58m44.1
3 Samuel PRETSCHERER 59m40.5
4 Benjamin TEED 1h02m37.8
5 Zac PERRY 1h02m38.7
6 Jayden RUDD 1h02m46.8
7 Oscar COLLINS 1h03m27.4
8 Thomas TEED 1h03m35.4
9 Kobe CONLEY 1h03m35.9
10 Tomas KRUGER 1h04m29.0
11 Jack CONLAN 1h04m48.5
12 Lewis MARTIN 1h05m18.2
13 Lachlan MARSH 1h11m01.6
14 Reece CRUTCH 20m59.1

2-Stroke

Pos Rider Total
1 Harrison TEED 59m10.4
2 Brad HARDAKER 59m34.0
3 Dalton JOHNSON 59m48.6
4 Brady ADAMS 12m06.7
5 Timothy Mackenzie RAYNER 57m13.7
6 Lawson HARTSHORN 1h37m35.0

Round Two – Sunday

With rainfall overnight, riders woke up to a rejuvenated Ballards MXstore Test Track for Round 2 of the 2020 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore.

Across six tests, Daniel Milner (KTM Enduro Racing Team), Daniel “Chucky” Sanders (Husqvarna Enduro Racing Team) and Korey McMahon (Sutto’s Motorex KTM Racing Team) held onto their respective class leads, while new-comer Mason Semmens (KTM Enduro Racing Team) knocked Luke Styke (Yamaha Active8 Yamalube) off his E1 perch.

Yamaha AORC Rnd Toowoomba Mason Semmens E
Mason Semmens – 2020 Yamaha AORC Round 2 – Toowoomba

Juniors set a blistering heat for Round 2 here in Toowoomba, Queensland. After six laps across the Offroad Advantage Test Track, it was Riley McGillivray in J4, Billy Hargy in J3, Jett Yarnold in J2, Max Stevenson in JJ and Danielle McDonald in JG who took out back-to-back class wins. Jesse Ryan shook up the J1 class, taking out the win ahead of Charlie Connolly.

Screaming across the WR450F Test Track for six laps, it was Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha MXstore Ballards Offroad Team) leading the Women’s class in Round 2, Lee Stephens (True Painting & Decorating, KTM Newcastle) won the Veterans, while Kirk Hutton (Yamaha Motor Australia) topped Masters claiming back-to-back glory atop pristine conditions with Brad Hardaker taking the honours for the 2 Stroke Cup.

E1

Mason Semmens came in swinging for Round 2 and arrived comfortably in first place in the E1 class, while close behind was Kyron Bacon (MXstore, Yamaha) in second. Round 1 leader Luke Styke climbed up through the ranks, settling in for third place.

Mason Semmens

“I had a really good day, and weekend, here for AORC in Toowoomba. I’m really grateful to my sponsors for all their help to get me here and we learnt over the course of the weekend.”

E2

Bruised and a little bit battered after the previous day (Round 1) crash, Daniel Milner never appeared to slow down as he charged ahead to a total time of 59:40.014, scoring back-to-back first place wins for E2 and the fastest time overall for Round 2.

Yamaha AORC Rnd Toowoomba Daniel Milner E
Daniel Milner – 2020 Yamaha AORC Round 2 – Toowoomba

Behind Milner and rustling up the feathers of the E2 line-up was Todd Waters (Berry Sweet, Husqvarna), who once again took out second place. Rounding out the E2 podium was Yamaha Active8 Yamalube’s Josh Green, ahead of Yamaha bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Team’s Michael Driscoll.

Todd Waters

“It was a great weekend here in Toowoomba. I had hoped I would be able to bring it to the big boys before arriving and after yesterday, I’m stoked to know that I am! Over the next month I just need to work on me and the bike so I can go into next round as prepared as I can be.”

E3

Daniel “Chucky” Sanders away back-to-back E3 wins over the weekend, with a total time of 1:00:34.390 at Round 2. Chucky was followed by Motul Pirelli Sherco Offroad Racing Team’s Jonte Reynders and Callum Norton (KTM Desert Racing Team).

Daniel “Chucky” Sanders

“Today definitely fared better than yesterday. I haven’t been putting many hours into high-speed straights during the off-season so yesterday’s test really got me. But it proves that I need to take the next month to spend more time on the bike and come out swinging at Dungog.”

Yamaha AORC Rnd Toowoomba Daniel Sanders E
Daniel “Chucky” Sanders – 2020 Yamaha AORC Round 2 – Toowoomba

EJ

As in Round 1, it was a battle up front of the pack between Korey McMahon and Blake Hollis (Yamaha bLU cRU Offroad Racing Team) but true to form McMahon pulled through to take first place, with a total time of 1:04:44.641. Hollis slid into second, ahead of Pretscherer.

Yamaha AORC Rnd Toowoomba Korey McMahon EJ
Korey McMahon – 2020 Yamaha AORC Round 2 – Toowoomba

J4

Clocking in the fastest time overall for Round 2, Riley McGillivray was indisputably on fire on Day 2 as he rode straight into first place in J4. With a total time of 47:02.662, McGillivray finished ahead of Kodi Stephens by nearly two minutes. Rounding out the J4 Round 2 podium was Kobi Wolff.

J3

Billy Hargy by name, hardy by nature. With a total time of 48:42.640, Hargy was showing some of his older J4 competitors how to get things done, finishing in first place for J3 ahead of William Dennett. The third and final podium position was won by Luke Chellas.

Yamaha AORC Rnd Toowoomba Billy Hargy J
Billy Hargy – 2020 Yamaha AORC Round 2 – Toowoomba

J2

Now undefeated, Jett Yarnold is the current J2 class leader, clocking in after Round 2 with a total time of 51:18.537. Jet Alsop rode into second place ahead of Jack Shearer, completing the podium.

Yamaha AORC Rnd Toowoomba Jett Yarnold J
Jett Yarnold – 2020 Yamaha AORC Round 2 – Toowoomba

J1

Jesse Ryan remained completely steadfast as he rode across the Offroad Advantage Test Track at Round 2, sliding effortlessly into first place with a total time of 56:47.476. Ryan led the charge ahead of Connolly and James Chaille, who scored second and third places, respectively.

Yamaha AORC Rnd Toowoomba Jesse Ryan J
Jesse Ryan – 2020 Yamaha AORC Round 2 – Toowoomba

JJ

Aboard his 65cc, Max Stevenson was unstoppable today as he claimed his second class win, clocking in at Round 2 with a total time of 56:31.035. Stevenson was followed by Harley Hutton into second place, crossing his sixth and final test with a total time of 58:55.280. Stealing away third place was Dylan McDonald.

Yamaha AORC Rnd Toowoomba Max Stevenson JJ
Max Stevenson – 2020 Yamaha AORC Round 2 – Toowoomba

JG

It was a fantastic day for the JG girls, who made impressive tracks and times all day. First place was awarded to Danielle McDonald with a total time of 53:52.589. Ariana Collins followed McDonald, landing into second place with a total time of 56:21.419. Monique Simioni scored the third and final podium position, just one second behind Collins.

Yamaha AORC Rnd Toowoomba Danielle McDonald JG
Danielle McDonald – 2020 Yamaha AORC Round 2 – Toowoomba

Women’s

Proving why she continues to lead the charge here in Australia, Jessica Gardiner racked up back-to-back class wins in Toowoomba, nearly one minute ahead of second place. Penrite Honda’s Emma Milesevic pushed hard to score second place ahead of Emelie Karlsson (Yamaha), with just over seven seconds separating the two.

Special mention goes out to Kaitlyn Hall, who made her presence known after jumping up into the big league from her former Junior class back in 2019 Hall finished in fifth place.

Jessica Gardiner

“I preferred yesterday just becaused the conditions suited me better, but I sent it today and I’m super happy with the end result. Having to take time off after ISDE due to my knee, I’m relaxed plus I’ve also been going super hard in the training sessions leading up to these two rounds, and the improvement was noticeable.”

Yamaha AORC Rnd Toowoomba Jessica Gardiner Womens
Jessica Gardiner – 2020 Yamaha AORC Round 2 – Toowoomba

Veterans

Lee Stephens was on form and on fire for Round 2, taking back-to-back class wins, ahead of Richard Chibnall (WBR Echuca, OnPoint Motorcycles) and Christopher Thomas (Thomas Lee KTM). Stephens clocked in after six tests with a total time of 52:05.658, leading by over a minute and 20 seconds.

Yamaha AORC Rnd Toowoomba Lee Stephens Vets
Lee Stephens – 2020 Yamaha AORC Round 2 – Toowoomba

Masters

A blur of Yamaha blue, Kirk Hutton was in fine form for Round 2 as he stole away consecutive class wins in Toowoomba. Behind Hutton finishing in second place was Timothy Martin. Rounding out the podium was Andrew Gillam (Coolblue) who was hot on Martin’s heels.

Kirk Hutton

“Today was fantastic! Today I got my mojo back after a tough day yesterday. I haven’t been racing since South Australia’s AORC last year, so yesterday was a struggle but I found my groove today. This weekend has been really special though because I got to ride with my boys and be with my family.”

Yamaha AORC Rnd Toowoomba Kirk Hutton Masters
Kirk Hutton – 2020 Yamaha AORC Round 2 – Toowoomba

2 Stroke Cup (2T)

The 2 Stroke Cup well and truly brought the heat at Round 2 and Harry Teed and Brad Hardaker tussled all day in their campaign for gold. It was Hardaker though who took home top spot, with a total time of 1:06:11.948. Harry Teed finished just over 30 seconds behind, while the third and final podium was won by Motul Pirelli Sherco rider Dalton Johnson.

Yamaha AORC Rnd Toowoomba Brad Hardaker Stroke
Brad Hardaker – 2020 Yamaha AORC Round 2 – Toowoomba

That’s a wrap here in Toowoomba, Queensland for Round 1 & 2 of the 2020 AORC season. Next we head to Dungog, New South Wales for Round 3 & 4 on March 14-15.

Round Two Results

RND RESULTS

Pos Rider Time
1 Daniel MILNER 59m40.0
2 Daniel SANDERS 00m34.4
3 Todd WATERS 01m23.8
4 Joshua GREEN 01m32.3
5 Michael DRISCOLL 1h02m07.2
6 Mason SEMMENS 1h02m17.8
7 Jonte REYNDERS 1h02m39.4
8 Stefan GRANQUIST 1h02m55.1
9 Callum NORTON 1h03m05.1
10 Jeremy CARPENTIER 1h03m44.2
11 Fraser HIGLETT 1h04m02.8
12 Kyron BACON 1h04m04.4
13 Beau RALSTON 1h04m06.3
14 Luke STYKE 1h04m31.4
15 Korey MCMAHON 1h04m44.6
16 Blake HOLLIS 1h04m50.7
17 Jesse LAWTON 1h04m56.7
18 Cooper SHEIDOW 1h05m01.1
19 Corey HAMMOND 1h05m24.6
20 William PRICE 1h06m00.8
21 Brock NICHOLS 1h06m06.9
22 Brad HARDAKER 1h06m11.9
23 Hayden KEELEY 1h06m28.2
24 Harrison TEED 1h06m42.3
25 Samuel PRETSCHERER 1h06m54.3
26 Wesley KEELEY 1h07m27.0
27 Joshua KILVINGTON 1h08m13.4
28 Neil COLLARD 1h08m18.3
29 Lachlan ALLAN 1h08m38.7
30 Kristian SPRENGER 1h08m51.3
31 Benjamin TEED 1h09m12.4
32 Cameron BINSTEAD 1h09m23.6
33 Jaiden TREASURE 1h09m23.6
34 Luke BUNNIK 1h09m47.5
35 Brent DEAN 1h09m50.7
36 Travis SILK 1h09m59.6
37 Matt MURRY 1h10m02.2
38 Lewis MARTIN 1h10m06.0
39 Nathan DALBOSCO 1h10m14.2
40 Hayden CONROY 1h10m18.1
41 Thomas TEED 1h10m24.7
42 Chris READING 1h10m43.6
43 Clay KILVINGTON 1h10m46.9
44 Jayden RUDD 1h10m52.1
45 Tyler JOHNSON 1h10m55.7
46 Daniel WELSH 1h10m59.7
47 Dalton JOHNSON 1h11m18.0
48 Todd CHRISTIE 1h11m44.2
49 Jordan RYAN 1h12m00.0
50 Kobe CONLEY 1h12m04.7
51 Oscar COLLINS 1h12m10.3
52 Ryan DEUDNEY 1h12m24.0
53 Henry NEAVE 1h12m32.6
54 Benjamin KORN 1h12m46.3
55 Kyle NIELSEN 1h12m50.2
56 Mitchell HARVEY 1h13m01.3
57 Jack CONLAN 1h13m30.9
58 Alex MORELLI 1h13m38.0
59 Tomas KRUGER 1h14m16.7
60 Luke MORRISON 1h14m22.6
61 Zac PERRY 1h14m33.6
62 Jeremy SMITH 1h14m38.7
63 Damien SMITH 1h17:m3.9
64 David STACEY 1h20m23.0
65 Brady ADAMS 1h22m57.3
66 Alex HUGHES 1h00m58.2
67 Lachlan MARSH 1h03m58.0
68 Nathan DELAWARE 36m26.7
69 Matthew ZYGARLICKI 23m48.0
70 Kenneth DETTMAN 0

E1

Pos Rider Time
1 Mason SEMMENS 1h02m17.8
2 Kyron BACON 1h04m04.4
3 Luke STYKE 1h04m31.4
4 Corey HAMMOND 1h05m24.6
5 Joshua KILVINGTON 1h08m13.4
6 Lachlan ALLAN 1h08m38.7
7 Kyle NIELSEN 1h12m50.2
8 Matthew ZYGARLICKI 23m48.0

E2

Pos Rider Time
1 Daniel MILNER 59m40.0
2 Todd WATERS 01m23.8
3 Joshua GREEN 1h01m32.3
4 Michael DRISCOLL 1h02m07.2
5 Stefan GRANQUIST 1h02m55.1
6 Jeremy CARPENTIER 1h03m44.2
7 Beau RALSTON 1h04m06.3
8 Cooper SHEIDOW 1h05m01.1
9 William PRICE 1h06m00.8
10 Brock NICHOLS 1h06m06.9
11 Wesley KEELEY 1h07m27.0
12 Kristian SPRENGER 1h08m51.3
13 Cameron BINSTEAD 1h09m23.6
14 Jaiden TREASURE 1h09m23.6
15 Brent DEAN 1h09m50.7
16 Travis SILK 1h09m59.6
17 Nathan DALBOSCO 1h10m14.2
18 Hayden CONROY 1h10m18.1
19 Clay KILVINGTON 1h10m46.9
20 Todd CHRISTIE 1h11m44.2
21 Jordan RYAN 1h12m00.0
22 Ryan DEUDNEY 1h12m24.0
23 Benjamin KORN 1h12m46.3
24 Mitchell HARVEY 1h13m01.3
25 Alex MORELLI 1h13m38.0
26 Luke MORRISON 1h14m22.6
27 Jeremy SMITH 1h14m38.7
28 Damien SMITH 1h17m03.9
29 David STACEY 1h20m23.0
30 Kenneth DETTMAN

E3

Pos Rider Time
1 Daniel SANDERS 1h00m34.4
2 Jonte REYNDERS 1h02m39.4
3 Callum NORTON 1h03m05.1
4 Fraser HIGLETT 1h04m02.8
5 Jesse LAWTON 1h04m56.7
6 Hayden KEELEY 1h06m28.2
7 Neil COLLARD 1h08m18.3
8 Luke BUNNIK 1h09m47.5
9 Matt MURRY 1h10m02.2
10 Chris READING 1h10m43.6
11 Tyler JOHNSON 1h10m55.7
12 Daniel WELSH 1h10m59.7
13 Henry NEAVE 1h12m32.6
14 Alex HUGHES 1h00m58.2
15 Nathan DELAWARE 36m26.7

EJ

Pos Rider Time
1 Mason SEMMENS 1h02m17.8
2 Kyron BACON 1h04m04.4
3 Luke STYKE 1h04m31.4
4 Corey HAMMOND 1h05m24.6
5 Joshua KILVINGTON 1h08m13.4
6 Lachlan ALLAN 1h08m38.7
7 Kyle NIELSEN 1h12m50.2
8 Matthew ZYGARLICKI 23m48.0

2-Stroke

Pos Rider Time
1 Brad HARDAKER 1h06m11.9
2 Harrison TEED 1h06m42.3
3 Dalton JOHNSON 1h11m18.0
4 Brady ADAMS 1h22m57.3

Championship Standings

E1

Pos Name Total Diff Gap M1 Total M1 Total
1 Mason SEMMENS 47 0 0 22 22 25 25
2 Luke STYKE 45 2 2 25 25 20 20
3 Kyron BACON 42 5 3 20 20 22 22
4 Corey HAMMOND 36 11 6 18 18 18 18
5 Joshua KILVINGTON 32 15 4 16 16 16 16
6 Lachlan ALLAN 30 17 2 15 15 15 15
7 Kyle NIELSEN 27 20 3 13 13 14 14
8 Matthew ZYGARLICKI 27 20 0 14 14 13 13

E2

Pos Name Total Diff Gap M1 Total M1 Total
1 Daniel MILNER 50 0 0 25 25 25 25
2 Todd WATERS 44 6 6 22 22 22 22
3 Joshua GREEN 40 10 4 20 20 20 20
4 Michael DRISCOLL 36 14 4 18 18 18 18
5 Stefan GRANQUIST 30 20 6 14 14 16 16
6 Beau RALSTON 30 20 0 16 16 14 14
7 Jeremy CARPENTIER 28 22 2 13 13 15 15
8 Cooper SHEIDOW 28 22 0 15 15 13 13
9 William PRICE 24 26 4 12 12 12 12
10 Brock NICHOLS 21 29 3 10 10 11 11
11 Kristian SPRENGER 17 33 4 8 8 9 9
12 Brent DEAN 17 33 0 11 11 6 6
13 Jaiden TREASURE 16 34 1 9 9 7 7
14 Wesley KEELEY 12 38 4 2 2 10 10
15 Cameron BINSTEAD 11 39 1 3 3 8 8
16 Nathan DALBOSCO 10 40 1 6 6 4 4
17 Travis SILK 9 41 1 4 4 5 5
18 Clay KILVINGTON 9 41 0 7 7 2 2
19 Hayden CONROY 8 42 1 5 5 3 3
20 Todd CHRISTIE 2 48 6 1 1 1 1
21 Jordan RYAN 0 50 2 0 0 0 0
22 Ryan DEUDNEY 0 50 0 0 0 0 0
23 Benjamin KORN 0 50 0 0 0 0 0
24 Mitchell HARVEY 0 50 0 0 0 0 0
25 Alex MORELLI 0 50 0 0 0 0 0
26 Luke MORRISON 0 50 0 0 0 0 0
27 Jeremy SMITH 0 50 0 0 0 0 0
28 Damien SMITH 0 50 0 0 0 0 0
29 David STACEY 0 50 0 0 0 0 0
30 Kenneth DETTMAN 0 50 0 0 0 0 0
31 Adam GILES 0 50 0 0 0 x x

E3

Pos Name Total Diff Gap M1 Total M1 Total
1 Daniel SANDERS 50 0 0 25 25 25 25
2 Jonte REYNDERS 44 6 6 22 22 22 22
3 Callum NORTON 40 10 4 20 20 20 20
4 Fraser HIGLETT 36 14 4 18 18 18 18
5 Jesse LAWTON 32 18 4 16 16 16 16
6 Hayden KEELEY 30 20 2 15 15 15 15
7 Neil COLLARD 26 24 4 12 12 14 14
8 Luke BUNNIK 26 24 0 13 13 13 13
9 Matt MURRY 26 24 0 14 14 12 12
10 Chris READING 22 28 4 11 11 11 11
11 Tyler JOHNSON 20 30 2 10 10 10 10
12 Daniel WELSH 17 33 3 8 8 9 9
13 Alex HUGHES 16 34 1 9 9 7 7
14 Henry NEAVE 15 35 1 7 7 8 8
15 Nathan DELAWARE 6 44 9 0 0 6 6

EJ

Pos Name Total Diff Gap M1 Total M1 Total
1 Korey MCMAHON 50 0 0 25 25 25 25
2 Blake HOLLIS 44 6 6 22 22 22 22
3 Samuel PRETSCHERER 40 10 4 20 20 20 20
4 Benjamin TEED 36 14 4 18 18 18 18
5 Jayden RUDD 29 21 7 15 15 14 14
6 Thomas TEED 28 22 1 13 13 15 15
7 Oscar COLLINS 26 24 2 14 14 12 12
8 Lewis MARTIN 25 25 1 9 9 16 16
9 Kobe CONLEY 25 25 0 12 12 13 13
10 Zac PERRY 25 25 0 16 16 9 9
11 Jack CONLAN 21 29 4 10 10 11 11
12 Tomas KRUGER 21 29 0 11 11 10 10
13 Lachlan MARSH 16 34 5 8 8 8 8
14 Reece CRUTCH 0 50 16 0 0 x x

2-Stroke

Championship Standings

Pos Name Total Diff Gap R1M1 Total R2M1 Total
1 Brad HARDAKER 47 0 0 22 22 25 25
2 Harrison TEED 47 0 0 25 25 22 22
3 Dalton JOHNSON 40 7 7 20 20 20 20
4 Brady ADAMS 36 11 4 18 18 18 18
5 Timothy Mackenzie RAYNER 16 31 20 16 16 x x
6 Lawson HARTSHORN 0 47 16 0 0 x x

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR