2024 Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC)

Rounds 5 & 6 – Edenhope, Victoria

The small historic town of Edenhope, close to the Victorian and South Australian border, hosted a cold but dry and dusty fifth and sixth rounds of the AORC over the weekend.

Saturday’s Round Five Sprints wrapped up after six Tests, with Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha Off Road Racing Team) claiming the win in E1, Daniel Milner (KTM Australia, DM31 Racing Team) in E2, Jye Dickson (Beta Racing Australia) in E3, Danielle McDonald (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) in EW and Jett Yarnold (Yamaha Motor Australia, Yamalube) in EJ.

Many of Saturday’s winners then went on to back up their form on Sunday. Consecutive wins were clinched by Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha Off Road Racing Team) in E1, Daniel Milner (KTM Australia, DM31 Racing Team) in E2, Jye Dickson (Beta Racing Australia) in E3 and Danielle McDonald (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) in EW.

Over in EJ though, Davey Gear (Limestone Coast Motorcycles, Yamaha Australia) stole the show to claim the top step on Sunday. Dusty conditions again plagued competitors on Sunday although a few scattered light showers mixed things up a little later in the day.

Daniel Milner and his KTM 450 EXC-F blasted around the dry, sandy sprint tests to claim the top spot of both the E2 class and the outright standings on each day. The KTM DM31 Racing team owner-rider remains unbeaten in his class this year upon return to domestic competition as the series heads into its mid-season break.

Daniel Milner

“There were some seriously dusty, dry conditions for us this weekend, but it went really smoothly. I tried to stay consistent and not make any mistakes or have any moments, and it all came together for me. I’m feeling stronger and fitter now that my injury is behind me, and the team ran a really tight ship all weekend. That made it easy for me to keep pushing and charging out the front of the field. We might have a break in the AORC now, but there’s no relaxing for us – we’ve got the first round of GNCCs next weekend, then Hattah at the start of July. We’ll keep our foot down, train hard and get ourselves into a good routine.”

Round Five Senior Top 20

Pos Rider Cl. Time 1 Daniel MILNER E2 40:06.912 2 Kyron BACON E1 40:35.610 3 Jonte REYNDERS E2 40:49.568 4 Jye DICKSON E3 41:27.546 5 William DENNETT E2 41:41.013 6 Korey MCMAHON E1 41:50.297 7 Stefan GRANQUIST E3 42:14.622 8 Max MIDWINTER E2 42:21.319 9 Jett YARNOLD EJ 42:37.419 10 Joshua WHITEHEAD E2 42:54.234 11 Billy HARGY E3 43:18.589 12 Davey GEAR EJ 43:21.058 13 Tom BUXTON E1 43:46.828 14 Ben KEARNS E2 43:59.228 15 Thynan KEAN E1 44:03.949 16 Will MCINNES EJ 44:04.184 17 Brock NICHOLS E1 44:14.636 18 Jake HENDERSON E2 44:43.390 19 Eli TRIPCONY EJ 44:43.411 20 Jackson VERSTEEGEN EJ 44:44.315

E1 – Round Five

After a dismal end to racing back in Mount Misery, Bacon came out in full force for Round 5. After six Sprints, the Tasmanian was unbeatable in E1 to lead Saturday by over one-minute, leaving Korey McMahon (GASGAS Australia, Motorex) in second and Tom Buxton (KTM Australia, DM31 Racing Team) third.

Kyron Bacon

“Took a little bit to get going today but I still managed some decent test times. It feels good to be back on the top step in the E1 class. Korey and I have been battling since Mt Misery, so it’s good to get the Yamaha back on top. Conditions out there are pretty rough. There’s dust everywhere. You have to be aware all the time, with roots everywhere that can catch you out and the dust makes it hard to see what’s underneath. It’s going to be an interesting day tomorrow and I’m looking forward to it!”

GASGAS’s McMahon and KTM’s Buxton clocked off with respective total times of 41:50.297 and 43:46.828.

E1 (100cc-200cc 2/ & 150cc-250cc 4/) Top 10 Results

Pos Rider Time 1 Kyron BACON 40:35.610 2 Korey MCMAHON 41:50.297 3 Tom BUXTON 43:46.828 4 Thynan KEAN 44:03.949 5 Brock NICHOLS 44:14.636 6 Billy BRAY 45:27.925 7 Patrick MARTIN 46:31.138 8 William EDWARD 47:42.503 9 Damon KUPISZ 48:40.491 10 Dale CARROLL 48:54.233

E2 – Round Five

Daniel Milner claimed another exceptional win, leaving his E2 competition in the literal dust with a lead of just over 40-seconds on Saturday.

Daniel Milner

“We have come out here to a pretty dry track due to lack of rain, but the track has been awesome! I just tried to stay smooth and consistent and not make any mistakes, which we did, so I felt good and strong in my riding. I also feel like I’ve had a good amount of time on the bike since my injury. t’s been a good day and I’m looking forward to tomorrow!”

While Jonte Reynders couldn’t match the speed of Milner, he comfortably protected his silver medal from the likes of Andy Wilksch (Beta Offroad Team) and Will Dennett (Shop Yamaha, Threesix Motorsports).

Yamaha’s Dennett stole away the third step on Saturday, ahead of Max Midwinter (Ride Tune Suspension, Blue Lake Motorcycles) by just over 40-seconds. The Queenslander was at home on the sandy track.

E2 (220cc-250cc 2/ & 275cc-450cc 4/) Top 10 Results

Pos Rider Time 1 Daniel MILNER 40:06.912 2 Jonte REYNDERS 40:49.568 3 William DENNETT 41:41.013 4 Max MIDWINTER 42:21.319 5 Joshua WHITEHEAD 42:54.234 6 Ben KEARNS 43:59.228 7 Jake HENDERSON 44:43.390 8 Hunter SEMMENS 44:53.889 9 Jacob SWEET 45:48.632 10 Oliver PITCHFORD 45:50.485

E3 – Round Five

There was a shake up in E3 on Saturday as points leader Riley McGillivray (Shepparton Motorcycles, KTM), dropped right down the field.

After six tough Sprints, the underdog came out and stole the show! Jye Dickson was a sight to be seen, going hell for leather to claim the Saturday win ahead of Stefan Granquist (Husqvarna).

Billy Hargy (Simford Group Motorsport) took third.

Jye Dickson

“I ended getting the overall win in E3 which I’m stoked about. The tracks were sandy and chewed up, which I race back home, so I felt pretty comfortable out there. There was a lot of tricky roots and sandy whoops. Stefan and I had a pretty tight race all day so I’m planning on staying consistent tomorrow to help protect my spot in first.”

E3 (290cc-500cc 2/ & 475cc-650cc 4/) Top 10 Results

Pos Rider Time 1 Jye DICKSON 41:27.546 2 Stefan GRANQUIST 42:14.622 3 Billy HARGY 43:18.589 4 Patrick MCGILLIVRAY 45:22.501 5 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 45:22.565 6 Joshua ANDERSON 45:34.879 7 Max RIKYS 46:18.508 8 Tom DEVRIES 48:07.850 9 Jonothan RUMBOLD 48:41.976 10 Thomas VANCE 49:28.489

EW – Round Five

Danielle McDonald went back and forth with Jess Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) for the top step on Saturday. As the day wore on, McDonald managed to create a gap, stealing away first place and making for an action-packed day of racing in EW.

Danielle McDonald

“The track conditions really suit me, especially compared to Mount Misery, so I really thrived out there. The competition between me and Jess was really cool! We went back and forth all day, pushing each other to get the best results.”

Gardiner had to concede for second place today.

Last but certainly not least was Emelie Karlsson (Cassons, Husqvarna), who claimed the third and final podium spot for EW.

EW (Women) All Powers Results

Pos Rider Time 1 Danielle MCDONALD 47:56.797 2 Jessica GARDINER 48:21.623 3 Emelie KARLSSON 49:51.797 4 Madison HEALEY 50:20.888 5 Ebony NIELSEN 53:23.044 6 Lauren DUNSTAN 53:27.582 7 Monique SIMIONI 54:12.909 8 Holly BLAKE 56:20.635 9 Chelsea REID 1:00:09.340 10 Mackenzie FLEMING 1:01:12.264

EJ – Round Five

Jett Yarnold took out another class win in his campaign for the EJ Championship title. The Yamaha rider sat comfortably at the front of the EJ pack all day, taking the win over Davey Gear by 43-seconds.

Jett Yarnold

“The track was pretty tough and I’m not usually good in the sand, so I’m very happy with my results today. The competition was tight between me and the boys and I’m looking forward to sending it again tomorrow.”

Davey Gear (Limestone Coast Motorcycles, Yamaha Australia) managed to fend off Will McInnes (Blue City Motorcycles, KTM), who conceded for third.

EJ (16 to U18) All Powers Top 10 Results

Pos Rider Time 1 Jett YARNOLD 42:37.419 2 Davey GEAR 43:21.058 3 Will MCINNES 44:04.184 4 Eli TRIPCONY 44:43.411 5 Jackson VERSTEEGEN 44:44.315 6 Oliver PATERNO 44:44.884 7 Kogan LOCK 45:26.652 8 Fletcher TUCKER 46:11.666 9 Cody HOWELL 47:30.631 10 Cruiz RIKYS 47:33.060

Round Six – Sunday

Round Six Senior Top 20

Pos Rider Cl. Time 1 Daniel MILNER E2 36:39.765 2 Kyron BACON E1 37:02.818 3 Jonte REYNDERS E2 37:02.921 4 Jye DICKSON E3 37:41.601 5 Korey MCMAHON E1 38:04.495 6 William DENNETT E2 38:16.078 7 Thynan KEAN E2 38:24.019 8 Stefan GRANQUIST E3 38:28.617 9 Andrew WILKSCH E2 38:41.690 10 Davey GEAR EJ 38:52.124 11 Max MIDWINTER E2 38:56.540 12 Billy HARGY E3 39:07.011 13 Jacob SWEET E2 39:39.533 14 Ben KEARNS E2 39:42.786 15 Tom BUXTON E1 39:42.850 16 Joshua WHITEHEAD E2 39:54.973 17 Hunter SEMMENS E2 40:26.289 18 Eli TRIPCONY EJ 40:36.118 19 Oliver PATERNO EJ 40:55.568

E1 Round Six

Kyron Bacon had a slower-than-usual start, losing the first Test to rival Korey McMahon. As the day wore on, though, Bacon built up speed to take out the E1 honours for the round.

Kyron Bacon

“I felt good all weekend and made some improvements as the weekend went on. The dry conditions were tough to ride as the dirt soon became powder and filled the ruts. I crashed a couple of times in one test on Sunday morning but managed to not lose too much time and clawed it back as the day went on. Thanks to the team for doing a great job and keeping my bike in awesome shape and to event organisers who did the best they could with the conditions. Our next round is a QMP so hopefully we get some warmer weather and some better riding conditions as the numbers at the AORC rounds have been awesome this year.”

McMahon took second place ahead of Tom Buxton.

Korey McMahon

“I can’t complain with a 2-2 result for the weekend, and I felt like my riding was good. Being a bit heavier than some of the other riders in the class, I struggled to get flow out of the corners and the bull-dusty ruts – I felt like I was over-riding the bike to get everything out of it and when you ride like that there’s no room for error. Today I had a couple of crashes, including one where I cased a roller and got sent over the bars. It was a bit frustrating, but we’re still walking away with good points. My focus now is on the Finke and Hattah desert races, so I’m looking forward to getting on the GASGAS EC 500F and sending it!”

Tom Buxton

“The conditions were way different to anything I’ve ridden before. The dust and fine sand were that deep it covered all the ruts, which were actually quite hard underneath. I struggled a bit both days, but I felt I got better as the weekend went on, both with my confidence riding those conditions, and with our bike set-up. It was a tough weekend, so I’m pretty happy to have finished on the podium both days.”

E1 (100cc-200cc 2/ & 150cc-250cc 4/) Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Time 1 Kyron BACON 37:02.818 2 Korey MCMAHON 38:04.495 3 Tom BUXTON 39:42.850 4 Brock NICHOLS 41:14.443 5 Billy BRAY 41:55.641 6 Patrick MARTIN 42:24.233 7 Zane MACKINTOSH 44:15.144 8 Dale CARROLL 44:22.715 9 Damon KUPISZ 44:51.250 10 William EDWARD 44:51.981

E2 Round Six

Claiming another consecutive E2 win and the fastest overall time again, you wouldn’t even know that Daniel Milner had recently suffered a pretty major shoulder injury.

Sherco’s Jonte Reynders took a consecutive second-place finish in E2, fending off the likes of Will Dennett (Shop Yamaha, Threefive Motorsports) and Thynan Kean (Race ready suspension, Elliott bros).

Jonte Reynders

“Overall, it was a decent weekend. Typically, I’m not a sand guy, but I felt this was the best I’ve ever ridden in these types of conditions, so I’m happy with that. I’m gutted we missed out on P2 outright today by 0.1 of a second, but I’m happy to take double P2 finishes in E2. I’m looking forward to heading up north for the next rounds in Queensland.”

William Dennett suffered some crashes on Sunday morning in the powder but was quickly able to regain his composure and finish the weekend on a strong note.

Will Dennett

“Dry sand is never anyone’s favourite surface to ride, and the more it’s ridden on, the harder it gets to ride and the tougher it can be on the bike as well as the vision for the rider. I managed to get through the weekend with no major problems and kept pretty consistent results across both days. It would have been awesome to ride if we got some rain but the region is so dry. Thankfully we were able to go ahead with the weekend and get two good rounds of racing in. There were some high-speed sections out there, and the tests were hard work at the end of each day, so it was good to stay in contention, and the team had the bike working well right from the start.”

E2 (220cc-250cc 2/ & 275cc-450cc 4/) Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Time 1 Daniel MILNER 36:39.765 2 Jonte REYNDERS 37:02.921 3 William DENNETT 38:16.078 4 Thynan KEAN 38:24.019 5 Andrew WILKSCH 38:41.690 6 Max MIDWINTER 38:56.540 7 Jacob SWEET 39:39.533 8 Ben KEARNS 39:42.786 9 Joshua WHITEHEAD 39:54.973 10 Hunter SEMMENS 40:26.289

E3 Round Six

Jye Dickson claimed back-to-back E3 wins, the Beta rider is looking like prime competition for the 2024 Championship title.

Jye Dickson

“It was great to come away with a class win on both days in Edenhope. I’ve suffered from a few injuries early on in the season which hindered my results in the first few rounds, so it’s nice to be able to see what I can do on the Beta now I’m back and feeling good.”

Husqvarna’s Stefan Granquist took second just ahead of Simford Group Motorsport’s Billy Hargy. There were just over 30 seconds between the two Husqvarna riders.

Billy Hargy

“It seems that I get sick as soon as the race weekends come, and it’s really frustrating not being able to race to my full potential – I’ve got plenty more to give, but I just didn’t have any energy to battle through the deep sand and dust. Yesterday, between special tests, I was that knackered I came back to the pits, put two jumpers on and fell asleep. I did feel a bit better today, but I just had nothing left in the tank. To have a bad weekend and still achieve two podiums is good, though, so that’s a positive. I’m going to go home now, hopefully feel better and get ready for the mid-season races that are coming up.”

E3 class leader McGillivray experienced two difficult days, but the defending class champion showed plenty of determination to finish with as many points as possible. A crash at the start of the opening test of the weekend saw him injure his shoulder, but he soldiered through the day to finish P5. Sunday’s sixth round saw McGillivray’s troubles continue, finishing the day P9.

Riley McGillivray

“It was a rough weekend for me. I had a tip-over about one minute into the first test and tweaked my shoulder. I strapped it up and kept soldiering through. I was off the pace of the front guys, but I still finished with okay points, all things considered. Today I planned to bounce back, but we did end up having more issues. I was that far back there was no point pushing – a top 10 result is better than a DNF – so I cruised around to ninth. I’ve lost all the breathing room I’d built in the points so far this season and that puts the pressure on, but I know what I’m capable of and we’ll go back to work when the series resumes.”

E3 (290cc-500cc 2/ & 475cc-650cc 4/) Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Time 1 Jye DICKSON 37:41.601 2 Stefan GRANQUIST 38:28.617 3 Billy HARGY 39:07.011 4 Patrick MCGILLIVRAY 41:56.475 5 Joshua ANDERSON 43:29.812 6 Tom DEVRIES 44:55.181 7 Jonothan RUMBOLD 45:09.943 8 Jarrod DILLON 46:06.613 9 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 49:06.646 10 Thomas VANCE 10:26.699

EW Round Six

Danielle McDonald is sure to be celebrating as she leaves Edenhope and Victoria! With three consecutive EW wins, McDonald is quickly becoming a strong contender for the 2024 EW Championship title.

Danielle McDonald

“I had an awesome weekend at Edenhope and winning both days will be something to remember. I know this isn’t Jess’ favourite kind of riding and she much prefers harder dirt, so I was I make the most of that and take the wins when I can. The results on the weekend also took me to the top of the points in the EW class which is cool but we are only halfway there and so much racing still to come. Thank you to Jess, Jeremy and the team for all their support as well as my family for their devotion to my racing.”

Team-mate and 2023 Champion Jess Gardiner was hot on McDonald’s heels all day.

Jess Gardiner endured one of her most challenging weekends in some time as crashes, a rear brake issue, and generally fighting the conditions saw her trying to salvage what she could from the weekend. She finished the weekend with 2-3 results but continued to fight all the way to the finish, knowing that every point matters in the championship chase.

Jess Gardiner

“I have never been great in sandy style tracks or courses and I struggled again this weekend. My pace was off at the start, I improved a little as the weekend went on and then I had a rear brake issue before big crash really set me back. It wasn’t my best weekend, but I will keep working hard and know I will bounce back at the next round as I want to keep pushing Danielle so we can both improve as the years go on.”

Not far behind and claiming the third and final podium spot, was Emelie Karlsson (Cassons, Husqvarna).

EW (Women) All Powers Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Time 1 Danielle MCDONALD 44:40.880 2 Emelie KARLSSON 45:59.479 3 Jessica GARDINER 46:10.748 4 Madison HEALEY 46:37.239 5 Ebony NIELSEN 49:46.156 6 Monique SIMIONI 51:25.270 7 Lauren DUNSTAN 52:13.625 8 Audrey MOLLER 53:16.084 9 Holly BLAKE 56:08.478 10 Chelsea REID 56:53.736

EJ Round Six

Davey Gear dominated all five Sprints on Sunday on his way to victory over Eli Tripcony (Motorex, Husqvarna) by almost two-minutes. Twenty-seconds further behind at the end of the day was Oliver Paterno (Port Macquarie Motorcycles).

Davey Gear

“Round 6 was a tough one. It featured lots of fast straights, with dry and dusty conditions, mixed with rough, sandy corners. Plus, the competition was unreal in EJ – really, really tough competition.”

EJ (16 to U18) All Powers Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Time 1 Davey GEAR 38:52.124 2 Eli TRIPCONY 40:36.118 3 Oliver PATERNO 40:55.568 4 Jackson VERSTEEGEN 40:57.079 5 Will MCINNES 40:59.088 6 Kogan LOCK 41:37.535 7 Jett YARNOLD 43:20.897 8 Cody HOWELL 43:50.398 9 Fletcher TUCKER 44:26.079 10 Charlie TOWNLEY 44:28.605

2024 AORC Standings after Round Six

E1 Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Kyron BACON 140 2 Korey MCMAHON 133 3 Tom BUXTON 120 4 Brock NICHOLS 102 5 William EDWARD 70 6 William PRICE 68 7 Billy BRAY 63 8 Damon KUPISZ 53 9 Dale CARROLL 46 10 Christopher WYND 45 11 Cooper SHEIDOW 40 12 Jordan RAYMOND 40 13 Patrick MARTIN 30 14 Kyle LEACH 30 15 Thomas TEED 28 16 Thomas FOSTER 26 17 Zane MACKINTOSH 25 18 Jake SINGLES 24 19 James FLANAGAN 15 20 Thomas LIVESAY 11

E2 Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Daniel MILNER 150 2 William DENNETT 120 3 Jonte REYNDERS 110 4 Andrew WILKSCH 92 5 Ben KEARNS 85 6 Joshua WHITEHEAD 76 7 Beau RALSTON 65 8 Max MIDWINTER 60 9 Jake HENDERSON 56 10 Deegan GRAHAM 47 11 Jeremy CARPENTIER 46 12 Hunter SEMMENS 34 13 Toé FUGIER 33 14 Thynan KEAN 32 15 Harrison TEED 28 16 Jacob SWEET 25 17 Bailey KOOLEN 23 18 Anthony SOLAR 22 19 Benjamin TEED 17 20 Jacob SINCLAIR 17

E3 Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 128 2 Jye DICKSON 124 3 Stefan GRANQUIST 122 4 Billy HARGY 116 5 Patrick MCGILLIVRAY 89 6 Fraser HIGLETT 76 7 Thomas VANCE 67 8 Joshua ANDERSON 58 9 Jonothan RUMBOLD 50 10 Tom DEVRIES 49 11 Campbell HALL 30 12 Luke CHELLAS 28 13 Jaiden TREASURE 26 14 Jarrod DILLON 23 15 Adam GILES 22 16 Lachlan MCLENNAN 21 17 Timothy SHERMAN 21 18 Ryan COSSENS 16 19 Max RIKYS 14 20 Cooper BENGTSON 14

EW Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Danielle MCDONALD 142 2 Jessica GARDINER 136 3 Emelie KARLSSON 122 4 Ebony NIELSEN 106 5 Chelsea REID 65 6 Monique SIMIONI 58 7 Lauren DUNSTAN 54 8 Madison HEALEY 52 9 Holly BLAKE 51 10 Audrey MOLLER 46 11 Mackenzie FLEMING 35 12 Nenah CHADWICK 32 13 Courtney RUBIE 31 14 Emily BIELENBERG 30 15 Angela SCOTT 29 16 Fynleh DUNCOMBE 28 17 Yolanda TREASURE 26 18 Tracey MCGUIRE 23 19 Rachelle DESSENT 20 20 Cass MCRAE 16 21 Jackie JOYCE 11

EJ Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Jett YARNOLD 134 2 Eli TRIPCONY 126 3 Jackson VERSTEEGEN 100 4 Oliver PATERNO 98 5 Cody HOWELL 86 6 Davey GEAR 84 7 Kogan LOCK 76 8 Will MCINNES 67 9 Cruiz RIKYS 66 10 Fletcher TUCKER 57 11 Jagger SENIOR 55 12 Charlie TOWNLEY 42 13 Ryan JORDAN 41 14 William KEARNEY 36 15 Hayden MCNEILL 35 16 Jet BRIEN 28 17 Charles INGHAM 21 18 Blake BALDACCHINO 20 19 Beau SPICER 20 20 Jyo BOOKER 18

The AORC now takes a six-week break, returning with the Queensland Moto Park rounds at the end of July.

In the meantime, many of the AORC regulars will line up for the high-profile Hattah Desert Race on 7-9 July.