2024 Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC)
Rounds 5 & 6 – Edenhope, Victoria
The small historic town of Edenhope, close to the Victorian and South Australian border, hosted a cold but dry and dusty fifth and sixth rounds of the AORC over the weekend.
Saturday’s Round Five Sprints wrapped up after six Tests, with Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha Off Road Racing Team) claiming the win in E1, Daniel Milner (KTM Australia, DM31 Racing Team) in E2, Jye Dickson (Beta Racing Australia) in E3, Danielle McDonald (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) in EW and Jett Yarnold (Yamaha Motor Australia, Yamalube) in EJ.
Many of Saturday’s winners then went on to back up their form on Sunday. Consecutive wins were clinched by Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha Off Road Racing Team) in E1, Daniel Milner (KTM Australia, DM31 Racing Team) in E2, Jye Dickson (Beta Racing Australia) in E3 and Danielle McDonald (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) in EW.
Over in EJ though, Davey Gear (Limestone Coast Motorcycles, Yamaha Australia) stole the show to claim the top step on Sunday. Dusty conditions again plagued competitors on Sunday although a few scattered light showers mixed things up a little later in the day.
Daniel Milner and his KTM 450 EXC-F blasted around the dry, sandy sprint tests to claim the top spot of both the E2 class and the outright standings on each day. The KTM DM31 Racing team owner-rider remains unbeaten in his class this year upon return to domestic competition as the series heads into its mid-season break.
Daniel Milner
“There were some seriously dusty, dry conditions for us this weekend, but it went really smoothly. I tried to stay consistent and not make any mistakes or have any moments, and it all came together for me. I’m feeling stronger and fitter now that my injury is behind me, and the team ran a really tight ship all weekend. That made it easy for me to keep pushing and charging out the front of the field. We might have a break in the AORC now, but there’s no relaxing for us – we’ve got the first round of GNCCs next weekend, then Hattah at the start of July. We’ll keep our foot down, train hard and get ourselves into a good routine.”
Round Five Senior Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Cl.
|Time
|1
|Daniel MILNER
|E2
|40:06.912
|2
|Kyron BACON
|E1
|40:35.610
|3
|Jonte REYNDERS
|E2
|40:49.568
|4
|Jye DICKSON
|E3
|41:27.546
|5
|William DENNETT
|E2
|41:41.013
|6
|Korey MCMAHON
|E1
|41:50.297
|7
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|E3
|42:14.622
|8
|Max MIDWINTER
|E2
|42:21.319
|9
|Jett YARNOLD
|EJ
|42:37.419
|10
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|E2
|42:54.234
|11
|Billy HARGY
|E3
|43:18.589
|12
|Davey GEAR
|EJ
|43:21.058
|13
|Tom BUXTON
|E1
|43:46.828
|14
|Ben KEARNS
|E2
|43:59.228
|15
|Thynan KEAN
|E1
|44:03.949
|16
|Will MCINNES
|EJ
|44:04.184
|17
|Brock NICHOLS
|E1
|44:14.636
|18
|Jake HENDERSON
|E2
|44:43.390
|19
|Eli TRIPCONY
|EJ
|44:43.411
|20
|Jackson VERSTEEGEN
|EJ
|44:44.315
E1 – Round Five
After a dismal end to racing back in Mount Misery, Bacon came out in full force for Round 5. After six Sprints, the Tasmanian was unbeatable in E1 to lead Saturday by over one-minute, leaving Korey McMahon (GASGAS Australia, Motorex) in second and Tom Buxton (KTM Australia, DM31 Racing Team) third.
Kyron Bacon
“Took a little bit to get going today but I still managed some decent test times. It feels good to be back on the top step in the E1 class. Korey and I have been battling since Mt Misery, so it’s good to get the Yamaha back on top. Conditions out there are pretty rough. There’s dust everywhere. You have to be aware all the time, with roots everywhere that can catch you out and the dust makes it hard to see what’s underneath. It’s going to be an interesting day tomorrow and I’m looking forward to it!”
GASGAS’s McMahon and KTM’s Buxton clocked off with respective total times of 41:50.297 and 43:46.828.
E1 (100cc-200cc 2/ & 150cc-250cc 4/) Top 10 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Kyron BACON
|40:35.610
|2
|Korey MCMAHON
|41:50.297
|3
|Tom BUXTON
|43:46.828
|4
|Thynan KEAN
|44:03.949
|5
|Brock NICHOLS
|44:14.636
|6
|Billy BRAY
|45:27.925
|7
|Patrick MARTIN
|46:31.138
|8
|William EDWARD
|47:42.503
|9
|Damon KUPISZ
|48:40.491
|10
|Dale CARROLL
|48:54.233
E2 – Round Five
Daniel Milner claimed another exceptional win, leaving his E2 competition in the literal dust with a lead of just over 40-seconds on Saturday.
Daniel Milner
“We have come out here to a pretty dry track due to lack of rain, but the track has been awesome! I just tried to stay smooth and consistent and not make any mistakes, which we did, so I felt good and strong in my riding. I also feel like I’ve had a good amount of time on the bike since my injury. t’s been a good day and I’m looking forward to tomorrow!”
While Jonte Reynders couldn’t match the speed of Milner, he comfortably protected his silver medal from the likes of Andy Wilksch (Beta Offroad Team) and Will Dennett (Shop Yamaha, Threesix Motorsports).
Yamaha’s Dennett stole away the third step on Saturday, ahead of Max Midwinter (Ride Tune Suspension, Blue Lake Motorcycles) by just over 40-seconds. The Queenslander was at home on the sandy track.
E2 (220cc-250cc 2/ & 275cc-450cc 4/) Top 10 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Daniel MILNER
|40:06.912
|2
|Jonte REYNDERS
|40:49.568
|3
|William DENNETT
|41:41.013
|4
|Max MIDWINTER
|42:21.319
|5
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|42:54.234
|6
|Ben KEARNS
|43:59.228
|7
|Jake HENDERSON
|44:43.390
|8
|Hunter SEMMENS
|44:53.889
|9
|Jacob SWEET
|45:48.632
|10
|Oliver PITCHFORD
|45:50.485
E3 – Round Five
There was a shake up in E3 on Saturday as points leader Riley McGillivray (Shepparton Motorcycles, KTM), dropped right down the field.
After six tough Sprints, the underdog came out and stole the show! Jye Dickson was a sight to be seen, going hell for leather to claim the Saturday win ahead of Stefan Granquist (Husqvarna).
Billy Hargy (Simford Group Motorsport) took third.
Jye Dickson
“I ended getting the overall win in E3 which I’m stoked about. The tracks were sandy and chewed up, which I race back home, so I felt pretty comfortable out there. There was a lot of tricky roots and sandy whoops. Stefan and I had a pretty tight race all day so I’m planning on staying consistent tomorrow to help protect my spot in first.”
E3 (290cc-500cc 2/ & 475cc-650cc 4/) Top 10 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Jye DICKSON
|41:27.546
|2
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|42:14.622
|3
|Billy HARGY
|43:18.589
|4
|Patrick MCGILLIVRAY
|45:22.501
|5
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|45:22.565
|6
|Joshua ANDERSON
|45:34.879
|7
|Max RIKYS
|46:18.508
|8
|Tom DEVRIES
|48:07.850
|9
|Jonothan RUMBOLD
|48:41.976
|10
|Thomas VANCE
|49:28.489
EW – Round Five
Danielle McDonald went back and forth with Jess Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) for the top step on Saturday. As the day wore on, McDonald managed to create a gap, stealing away first place and making for an action-packed day of racing in EW.
Danielle McDonald
“The track conditions really suit me, especially compared to Mount Misery, so I really thrived out there. The competition between me and Jess was really cool! We went back and forth all day, pushing each other to get the best results.”
Gardiner had to concede for second place today.
Last but certainly not least was Emelie Karlsson (Cassons, Husqvarna), who claimed the third and final podium spot for EW.
EW (Women) All Powers Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Danielle MCDONALD
|47:56.797
|2
|Jessica GARDINER
|48:21.623
|3
|Emelie KARLSSON
|49:51.797
|4
|Madison HEALEY
|50:20.888
|5
|Ebony NIELSEN
|53:23.044
|6
|Lauren DUNSTAN
|53:27.582
|7
|Monique SIMIONI
|54:12.909
|8
|Holly BLAKE
|56:20.635
|9
|Chelsea REID
|1:00:09.340
|10
|Mackenzie FLEMING
|1:01:12.264
EJ – Round Five
Jett Yarnold took out another class win in his campaign for the EJ Championship title. The Yamaha rider sat comfortably at the front of the EJ pack all day, taking the win over Davey Gear by 43-seconds.
Jett Yarnold
“The track was pretty tough and I’m not usually good in the sand, so I’m very happy with my results today. The competition was tight between me and the boys and I’m looking forward to sending it again tomorrow.”
Davey Gear (Limestone Coast Motorcycles, Yamaha Australia) managed to fend off Will McInnes (Blue City Motorcycles, KTM), who conceded for third.
EJ (16 to U18) All Powers Top 10 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Jett YARNOLD
|42:37.419
|2
|Davey GEAR
|43:21.058
|3
|Will MCINNES
|44:04.184
|4
|Eli TRIPCONY
|44:43.411
|5
|Jackson VERSTEEGEN
|44:44.315
|6
|Oliver PATERNO
|44:44.884
|7
|Kogan LOCK
|45:26.652
|8
|Fletcher TUCKER
|46:11.666
|9
|Cody HOWELL
|47:30.631
|10
|Cruiz RIKYS
|47:33.060
Round Six – Sunday
Round Six Senior Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Cl.
|Time
|1
|Daniel MILNER
|E2
|36:39.765
|2
|Kyron BACON
|E1
|37:02.818
|3
|Jonte REYNDERS
|E2
|37:02.921
|4
|Jye DICKSON
|E3
|37:41.601
|5
|Korey MCMAHON
|E1
|38:04.495
|6
|William DENNETT
|E2
|38:16.078
|7
|Thynan KEAN
|E2
|38:24.019
|8
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|E3
|38:28.617
|9
|Andrew WILKSCH
|E2
|38:41.690
|10
|Davey GEAR
|EJ
|38:52.124
|11
|Max MIDWINTER
|E2
|38:56.540
|12
|Billy HARGY
|E3
|39:07.011
|13
|Jacob SWEET
|E2
|39:39.533
|14
|Ben KEARNS
|E2
|39:42.786
|15
|Tom BUXTON
|E1
|39:42.850
|16
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|E2
|39:54.973
|17
|Hunter SEMMENS
|E2
|40:26.289
|18
|Eli TRIPCONY
|EJ
|40:36.118
|19
|Oliver PATERNO
|EJ
|40:55.568
E1 Round Six
Kyron Bacon had a slower-than-usual start, losing the first Test to rival Korey McMahon. As the day wore on, though, Bacon built up speed to take out the E1 honours for the round.
Kyron Bacon
“I felt good all weekend and made some improvements as the weekend went on. The dry conditions were tough to ride as the dirt soon became powder and filled the ruts. I crashed a couple of times in one test on Sunday morning but managed to not lose too much time and clawed it back as the day went on. Thanks to the team for doing a great job and keeping my bike in awesome shape and to event organisers who did the best they could with the conditions. Our next round is a QMP so hopefully we get some warmer weather and some better riding conditions as the numbers at the AORC rounds have been awesome this year.”
McMahon took second place ahead of Tom Buxton.
Korey McMahon
“I can’t complain with a 2-2 result for the weekend, and I felt like my riding was good. Being a bit heavier than some of the other riders in the class, I struggled to get flow out of the corners and the bull-dusty ruts – I felt like I was over-riding the bike to get everything out of it and when you ride like that there’s no room for error. Today I had a couple of crashes, including one where I cased a roller and got sent over the bars. It was a bit frustrating, but we’re still walking away with good points. My focus now is on the Finke and Hattah desert races, so I’m looking forward to getting on the GASGAS EC 500F and sending it!”
Tom Buxton
“The conditions were way different to anything I’ve ridden before. The dust and fine sand were that deep it covered all the ruts, which were actually quite hard underneath. I struggled a bit both days, but I felt I got better as the weekend went on, both with my confidence riding those conditions, and with our bike set-up. It was a tough weekend, so I’m pretty happy to have finished on the podium both days.”
E1 (100cc-200cc 2/ & 150cc-250cc 4/) Results – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Kyron BACON
|37:02.818
|2
|Korey MCMAHON
|38:04.495
|3
|Tom BUXTON
|39:42.850
|4
|Brock NICHOLS
|41:14.443
|5
|Billy BRAY
|41:55.641
|6
|Patrick MARTIN
|42:24.233
|7
|Zane MACKINTOSH
|44:15.144
|8
|Dale CARROLL
|44:22.715
|9
|Damon KUPISZ
|44:51.250
|10
|William EDWARD
|44:51.981
E2 Round Six
Claiming another consecutive E2 win and the fastest overall time again, you wouldn’t even know that Daniel Milner had recently suffered a pretty major shoulder injury.
Sherco’s Jonte Reynders took a consecutive second-place finish in E2, fending off the likes of Will Dennett (Shop Yamaha, Threefive Motorsports) and Thynan Kean (Race ready suspension, Elliott bros).
Jonte Reynders
“Overall, it was a decent weekend. Typically, I’m not a sand guy, but I felt this was the best I’ve ever ridden in these types of conditions, so I’m happy with that. I’m gutted we missed out on P2 outright today by 0.1 of a second, but I’m happy to take double P2 finishes in E2. I’m looking forward to heading up north for the next rounds in Queensland.”
William Dennett suffered some crashes on Sunday morning in the powder but was quickly able to regain his composure and finish the weekend on a strong note.
Will Dennett
“Dry sand is never anyone’s favourite surface to ride, and the more it’s ridden on, the harder it gets to ride and the tougher it can be on the bike as well as the vision for the rider. I managed to get through the weekend with no major problems and kept pretty consistent results across both days. It would have been awesome to ride if we got some rain but the region is so dry. Thankfully we were able to go ahead with the weekend and get two good rounds of racing in. There were some high-speed sections out there, and the tests were hard work at the end of each day, so it was good to stay in contention, and the team had the bike working well right from the start.”
E2 (220cc-250cc 2/ & 275cc-450cc 4/) Results – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Daniel MILNER
|36:39.765
|2
|Jonte REYNDERS
|37:02.921
|3
|William DENNETT
|38:16.078
|4
|Thynan KEAN
|38:24.019
|5
|Andrew WILKSCH
|38:41.690
|6
|Max MIDWINTER
|38:56.540
|7
|Jacob SWEET
|39:39.533
|8
|Ben KEARNS
|39:42.786
|9
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|39:54.973
|10
|Hunter SEMMENS
|40:26.289
E3 Round Six
Jye Dickson claimed back-to-back E3 wins, the Beta rider is looking like prime competition for the 2024 Championship title.
Jye Dickson
“It was great to come away with a class win on both days in Edenhope. I’ve suffered from a few injuries early on in the season which hindered my results in the first few rounds, so it’s nice to be able to see what I can do on the Beta now I’m back and feeling good.”
Husqvarna’s Stefan Granquist took second just ahead of Simford Group Motorsport’s Billy Hargy. There were just over 30 seconds between the two Husqvarna riders.
Billy Hargy
“It seems that I get sick as soon as the race weekends come, and it’s really frustrating not being able to race to my full potential – I’ve got plenty more to give, but I just didn’t have any energy to battle through the deep sand and dust. Yesterday, between special tests, I was that knackered I came back to the pits, put two jumpers on and fell asleep. I did feel a bit better today, but I just had nothing left in the tank. To have a bad weekend and still achieve two podiums is good, though, so that’s a positive. I’m going to go home now, hopefully feel better and get ready for the mid-season races that are coming up.”
E3 class leader McGillivray experienced two difficult days, but the defending class champion showed plenty of determination to finish with as many points as possible. A crash at the start of the opening test of the weekend saw him injure his shoulder, but he soldiered through the day to finish P5. Sunday’s sixth round saw McGillivray’s troubles continue, finishing the day P9.
Riley McGillivray
“It was a rough weekend for me. I had a tip-over about one minute into the first test and tweaked my shoulder. I strapped it up and kept soldiering through. I was off the pace of the front guys, but I still finished with okay points, all things considered. Today I planned to bounce back, but we did end up having more issues. I was that far back there was no point pushing – a top 10 result is better than a DNF – so I cruised around to ninth. I’ve lost all the breathing room I’d built in the points so far this season and that puts the pressure on, but I know what I’m capable of and we’ll go back to work when the series resumes.”
E3 (290cc-500cc 2/ & 475cc-650cc 4/) Results – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Jye DICKSON
|37:41.601
|2
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|38:28.617
|3
|Billy HARGY
|39:07.011
|4
|Patrick MCGILLIVRAY
|41:56.475
|5
|Joshua ANDERSON
|43:29.812
|6
|Tom DEVRIES
|44:55.181
|7
|Jonothan RUMBOLD
|45:09.943
|8
|Jarrod DILLON
|46:06.613
|9
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|49:06.646
|10
|Thomas VANCE
|10:26.699
EW Round Six
Danielle McDonald is sure to be celebrating as she leaves Edenhope and Victoria! With three consecutive EW wins, McDonald is quickly becoming a strong contender for the 2024 EW Championship title.
Danielle McDonald
“I had an awesome weekend at Edenhope and winning both days will be something to remember. I know this isn’t Jess’ favourite kind of riding and she much prefers harder dirt, so I was I make the most of that and take the wins when I can. The results on the weekend also took me to the top of the points in the EW class which is cool but we are only halfway there and so much racing still to come. Thank you to Jess, Jeremy and the team for all their support as well as my family for their devotion to my racing.”
Team-mate and 2023 Champion Jess Gardiner was hot on McDonald’s heels all day.
Jess Gardiner endured one of her most challenging weekends in some time as crashes, a rear brake issue, and generally fighting the conditions saw her trying to salvage what she could from the weekend. She finished the weekend with 2-3 results but continued to fight all the way to the finish, knowing that every point matters in the championship chase.
Jess Gardiner
“I have never been great in sandy style tracks or courses and I struggled again this weekend. My pace was off at the start, I improved a little as the weekend went on and then I had a rear brake issue before big crash really set me back. It wasn’t my best weekend, but I will keep working hard and know I will bounce back at the next round as I want to keep pushing Danielle so we can both improve as the years go on.”
Not far behind and claiming the third and final podium spot, was Emelie Karlsson (Cassons, Husqvarna).
EW (Women) All Powers Results – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Danielle MCDONALD
|44:40.880
|2
|Emelie KARLSSON
|45:59.479
|3
|Jessica GARDINER
|46:10.748
|4
|Madison HEALEY
|46:37.239
|5
|Ebony NIELSEN
|49:46.156
|6
|Monique SIMIONI
|51:25.270
|7
|Lauren DUNSTAN
|52:13.625
|8
|Audrey MOLLER
|53:16.084
|9
|Holly BLAKE
|56:08.478
|10
|Chelsea REID
|56:53.736
EJ Round Six
Davey Gear dominated all five Sprints on Sunday on his way to victory over Eli Tripcony (Motorex, Husqvarna) by almost two-minutes. Twenty-seconds further behind at the end of the day was Oliver Paterno (Port Macquarie Motorcycles).
Davey Gear
“Round 6 was a tough one. It featured lots of fast straights, with dry and dusty conditions, mixed with rough, sandy corners. Plus, the competition was unreal in EJ – really, really tough competition.”
EJ (16 to U18) All Powers Results – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Davey GEAR
|38:52.124
|2
|Eli TRIPCONY
|40:36.118
|3
|Oliver PATERNO
|40:55.568
|4
|Jackson VERSTEEGEN
|40:57.079
|5
|Will MCINNES
|40:59.088
|6
|Kogan LOCK
|41:37.535
|7
|Jett YARNOLD
|43:20.897
|8
|Cody HOWELL
|43:50.398
|9
|Fletcher TUCKER
|44:26.079
|10
|Charlie TOWNLEY
|44:28.605
2024 AORC Standings after Round Six
E1 Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Kyron BACON
|140
|2
|Korey MCMAHON
|133
|3
|Tom BUXTON
|120
|4
|Brock NICHOLS
|102
|5
|William EDWARD
|70
|6
|William PRICE
|68
|7
|Billy BRAY
|63
|8
|Damon KUPISZ
|53
|9
|Dale CARROLL
|46
|10
|Christopher WYND
|45
|11
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|40
|12
|Jordan RAYMOND
|40
|13
|Patrick MARTIN
|30
|14
|Kyle LEACH
|30
|15
|Thomas TEED
|28
|16
|Thomas FOSTER
|26
|17
|Zane MACKINTOSH
|25
|18
|Jake SINGLES
|24
|19
|James FLANAGAN
|15
|20
|Thomas LIVESAY
|11
E2 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Daniel MILNER
|150
|2
|William DENNETT
|120
|3
|Jonte REYNDERS
|110
|4
|Andrew WILKSCH
|92
|5
|Ben KEARNS
|85
|6
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|76
|7
|Beau RALSTON
|65
|8
|Max MIDWINTER
|60
|9
|Jake HENDERSON
|56
|10
|Deegan GRAHAM
|47
|11
|Jeremy CARPENTIER
|46
|12
|Hunter SEMMENS
|34
|13
|Toé FUGIER
|33
|14
|Thynan KEAN
|32
|15
|Harrison TEED
|28
|16
|Jacob SWEET
|25
|17
|Bailey KOOLEN
|23
|18
|Anthony SOLAR
|22
|19
|Benjamin TEED
|17
|20
|Jacob SINCLAIR
|17
E3 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|128
|2
|Jye DICKSON
|124
|3
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|122
|4
|Billy HARGY
|116
|5
|Patrick MCGILLIVRAY
|89
|6
|Fraser HIGLETT
|76
|7
|Thomas VANCE
|67
|8
|Joshua ANDERSON
|58
|9
|Jonothan RUMBOLD
|50
|10
|Tom DEVRIES
|49
|11
|Campbell HALL
|30
|12
|Luke CHELLAS
|28
|13
|Jaiden TREASURE
|26
|14
|Jarrod DILLON
|23
|15
|Adam GILES
|22
|16
|Lachlan MCLENNAN
|21
|17
|Timothy SHERMAN
|21
|18
|Ryan COSSENS
|16
|19
|Max RIKYS
|14
|20
|Cooper BENGTSON
|14
EW Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Danielle MCDONALD
|142
|2
|Jessica GARDINER
|136
|3
|Emelie KARLSSON
|122
|4
|Ebony NIELSEN
|106
|5
|Chelsea REID
|65
|6
|Monique SIMIONI
|58
|7
|Lauren DUNSTAN
|54
|8
|Madison HEALEY
|52
|9
|Holly BLAKE
|51
|10
|Audrey MOLLER
|46
|11
|Mackenzie FLEMING
|35
|12
|Nenah CHADWICK
|32
|13
|Courtney RUBIE
|31
|14
|Emily BIELENBERG
|30
|15
|Angela SCOTT
|29
|16
|Fynleh DUNCOMBE
|28
|17
|Yolanda TREASURE
|26
|18
|Tracey MCGUIRE
|23
|19
|Rachelle DESSENT
|20
|20
|Cass MCRAE
|16
|21
|Jackie JOYCE
|11
EJ Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Jett YARNOLD
|134
|2
|Eli TRIPCONY
|126
|3
|Jackson VERSTEEGEN
|100
|4
|Oliver PATERNO
|98
|5
|Cody HOWELL
|86
|6
|Davey GEAR
|84
|7
|Kogan LOCK
|76
|8
|Will MCINNES
|67
|9
|Cruiz RIKYS
|66
|10
|Fletcher TUCKER
|57
|11
|Jagger SENIOR
|55
|12
|Charlie TOWNLEY
|42
|13
|Ryan JORDAN
|41
|14
|William KEARNEY
|36
|15
|Hayden MCNEILL
|35
|16
|Jet BRIEN
|28
|17
|Charles INGHAM
|21
|18
|Blake BALDACCHINO
|20
|19
|Beau SPICER
|20
|20
|Jyo BOOKER
|18
The AORC now takes a six-week break, returning with the Queensland Moto Park rounds at the end of July.
In the meantime, many of the AORC regulars will line up for the high-profile Hattah Desert Race on 7-9 July.