2021 Moto Guzzi V7 850

Since Guzzi brought the V7 back to market almost 15 years ago little really changed over that time but 2021 sees a major overhaul of the most affordable Moto Guzzi platform.

The 52 horsepower 744 cc engine has been retired and in its place a new 850 engine based on the unit we have already sampled and praised in the V 85 TT. The manufacturer describing it as the most modern engine build from Mandello.

The new donk sees torque increased from 60 to 73 Nm. More than 80 per cent of that number is delivered to the revised shaft drive system and wider 150/70 rear tyre by 3000 rpm.

The V7 doesn’t get the fully 80 ponies of the V 85 TT as the V7 version of the motor, which Guzzi state is only based on the V 85 architecture and design, rather than an exact copy of that motor. The V7 engine is pegged back to 65 horsepower. Poo. On the upside it promises much smoother running with reductions in NVH, greater efficiency and reduced maintenance.

The rear shocks are updated with a new set of longer travel Kayaba items.

Styling also tweaked with a shorter rear mudguard and new side panels.

Guzzi promise better comfort due to new foot-pegs and two-tier seat.

The new V7 comes standard with Moto Guzzi’s switchable traction control system.

The roman numerals are dropped from the name, with the bikes featuring 850 on the bodywork instead. Two versions will be made available at launch: the minimalistic V7 Stone while the V7 Special gets a bit more of the classic treatment.

A full LED headlight including a DRL in the shape of the Moto Guzzi Eagle lights the way forward on the Stone.

Moto Guzzi also kept the dash simple on the Stone with a new circular LCD.

The Special receives a conventional set of dual clocks and rides on classic spoked rims.

The 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone will be available in three satin colour options: Nero Ruvido, Azzurro Ghiaccio and Arancione Rame, while the V7 Special will be available in Blu Formale and Grigio Casual.

We’re still waiting to see full specs, and Australian pricing and availability.