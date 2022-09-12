2023 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Special Edition

Moto Guzzi have taken the covers off a new Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Special Edition, in a departure from the more traditional Stone colour schemes, offering a sportier, more eye catching option with some extra mumbo care.

The new Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Special Edition will be unveiled at Giornate Mondiali Moto Guzzi (GMG), or Moto Guzzi World Days, in Mandello del Lario to celebrate the Larian brand’s 100th anniversary.

Doing away with the matte shades typical of the Stone version, this special edition flaunts a special Shining Black colour scheme, with tank graphics and red details that recall the style of the Eagle brand’s sportiest models.

A sports attitude is also highlighted by the red shock springs and the contrasting red stitching of the saddle, also specific to this unique model. A plate on the handlebar riser identifies its special-edition status.

The trim incorporates bar-end mirrors, which give the Stone Special Edition a more streamlined profile along with the black anodised billet aluminium fuel cap.

Customisation extends to the Moto Guzzi 850 V-twin, complete with head covers in a brand-new graphite colour and throttle body protections in black anodised aluminium.

The muscular look is further emphasised by the Arrow exhaust system with Moto Guzzi tailpipes, thanks to which the Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Special Edition gains in performance, both in terms of power and torque.

Power climbs from 48 to 49 kW (66.5 hp) at 6700 rpm, and maximum torque, grows from 73 to 75 Nm at 4900 rpm. The Arrow exhausts equipping the Special Edition will be made available as an accessory for all Moto Guzzi V7 motorcycles.

The Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Special Edition is due in Spring 2023, with pricing yet to be announced.