Motorcycle Recall Notice

Today a recall was issued for the V85 TT Moto Guzzi relating to a foot-peg issue and a shaft drive seal. The second of those in particular is an item that owners will be thankful of having rectified free of charge by their Moto Guzzi dealer. The dealer will also perform a complimentary seven point function and diagnostic check.

Recall Notice

PRA No. 2020/18186

Date published 19 Mar 2020

Campaign number PSR13

Product description Moto Guzzi V85 TT 850cc Motorcycle

Model Year 2019

73 affected motorcycles

What are the defects?

1. The foot rest retaining pins may detach, which may result in the foot rest becoming become loose or detaching.

2. The rear drive oil seal may wear over time due to dust or other contamination.

What are the hazards?

1. If the foot rest loosens or detaches, the rider may lose control of the motorcycle, increasing the risk of an accident or injury to the rider and other road users.

2. If the rear drive oil seal is damaged or worn, oil may leak onto the rear tyre and potentially cause loss of traction and/or control, increasing the risk of an accident or injury to the rider and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Affected owners should contact their nearest authorised Moto Guzzi dealer to book their vehicle to have an improved pin retainer fitted to the footrest assemblies and an additional dust seal fitted to the rear drive assembly. The dealer will also perform a complimentary seven point function and diagnostic check.

For more information, owners can find their nearest authorised Moto Guzzi dealer at https://www.motoguzzi.com/au_EN/store-locator/?f=all or email warranty@psimporters.com.au for more information.

