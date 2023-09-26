AFTN heads to Gunnedah for Finale

Originally slated to be hosted by the Taree Motorcycle Club on the well-known Old Bar oil circuit, the final two rounds of the Aussie Flat Track Nationals (AFTN) will now head to Gunnedah’s Balcary Park oil track where Australia’s best flat track racers to battle out the final two rounds of the new six-round series after the Taree club confirmed the venue would not be ready for competition in time.

The 2023 AFTN venues and clubs were strategically chosen both on their location up and down the east coast of Australia, and the varying surface types they offered to allow the series to showcase the best rider’s skill sets across a range of variables.

Dave Maddock – AFTN Series Organiser

“Heading to Old Bar was an excuse of sorts really. We love the track, and we have great memories, along with a lot of other people, of the Troy Bayliss Classic there, so by taking the AFTN there it was added motivation for the club to push towards their goal of re-opening the track for racing after an extended period of inactivity. The club, and in particular President, Craig Nelson, have been fantastic in keeping us updated, but it became clear that although positive steps have been made, it would be difficult to guarantee the circuit would be ready in time for our final rounds on November 11 and 12. We then approached the Gunnedah Motorcycle Club who quickly confirmed their interest and ability to host the AFTN, we agreed to terms and entries are now open.”

With four rounds, sixteen races and some two hundred and forty laps per competitor ridden in the series so far, racers will have another eight races and 225 points on offer per class to secure their final series position on Gunnedah Motorcycle Clubs impressive Barclay Park facility, included the freshly updated TT circuit for Sunday’s final round of the season. With in excess of $30,000 in cash and prizes on offer, including diamond earrings for the Women’s Open winner and Pro 450 gold and diamond championship ring from Bunda Fine Jewels.

WEC Australian Senior Dirt Track heads to Albury Wodonga Oct 7

The Albury Wodonga Motorcycle Club is gearing up for the 2023 WEC Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship at its Lincoln Causeway complex on the weekend of October 7 and 8.

There are good numbers entered already but due to a mix-up with the event in Ridernet entries have been extended to tomorrow Wednesday (September 27) – so it’s not too late to enter.

Remarkably this will the third Australian Championship event the club has hosted in 2023 after successfully hosting a round of the Speedway Championship in January and a round of the Pro MX Championship in April.

It will be the first time since 2009 that the Senior Dirt Track Championship has been hosted by the Albury Wodonga club.

Officials will be completing the programme later this week and we will preview the championship next week.

Regan Duffy fractures wrist – Six weeks off bike

Regan Duffy has fractured his wrist during an on-bike photoshoot, which will see him off the bike for six-weeks in recovery.

Jett Lawrence inaugural SuperMotocross 450 Champion

The Team Honda HRC put an exclamation point on what was already an incredibly successful season at the finale of the inaugural SuperMotocross Playoffs, where Jett Lawrence took home the first-ever SuperMotocross 450 Championship title and earnt the $1 million prize.

The squad had already swept every professional AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross title available, Chase Sexton, Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence collecting the crowns in 450SX, 250SX East, 250SX West, 450MX and 250MX.

For 2023 organisers added the three-round SuperMotocross Playoffs, which represented an opportunity for Honda’s factory race team to accumulate even more laurels.

Following the first two rounds, the team was positioned well in both classes, with Chase and Jett sitting in first and second in the 450 points standings, and Hunter leading the 250 title chase.

However, with triple points being paid in Los Angeles, success was anything but guaranteed. Jett took his CRF450RWE to the first moto win, while Chase finished third. Chase led the first part of moto 2, but a hard fall at about the midway point allowed Jett to move into the lead, which he held to the finish, claiming the SuperMotocross 450 crown.

Although Chase wasn’t able to finish, he still took third in the final points standings. Unfortunately, Hunter Lawrence was forced to withdraw following qualifying practice, having aggravated a back injury incurred during Friday’s free practice.

Jett Lawrence

“On the track it’s a one-man show, but behind the scenes it’s so many people,” Jett said after today’s race. “The team is awesome, and that’s what allows Chase, me and the other riders to have the best equipment we can. That also goes for my trainer O’Show [Johnny O’Mara], my dad was a big key, and also my brother—every day we were grinding to try and be better. To go out and get that [championship] is not only a massive achievement for me; it’s a big thank-you to the people who support me and helped me get to where I am now.”

2024 Monster Energy Supercross & Pro Motocross calendars

The 2024 schedules for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship have been announced, with the SuperMotocross World Championship series to consist again of 17 Supercross races and 11 Pro Motocross races, providing 28 rounds of racing – building towards the 2024 SuperMotocross Playoffs and World Championship Final.

The 17-race Supercross schedule is poised to visit 16 different cities spread across 13 states from California and Arizona to Alabama and Pennsylvania.

Dates and venues for the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship playoff rounds will be released in the coming months.

Andreas Hölzl takes over as KTM AG Rally Team Manager

Experienced off-road motorcycle engineer Andreas Hölzl will take over the leadership of all KTM AG Rally Teams with immediate effect having previously held the role of Husqvarna Factory Racing Enduro Team Manager. Andreas will replace Norbert Stadlbauer, who led the group to Dakar victories in 2022 and 2023, and FIM World Rally-Raid Championship titles in 2021 and 2022.

Andreas Hölzl – KTM AG Rally Team Manager

“It goes without saying that I am super excited to be officially appointed as team manager of our prestigious rally program – it really is both an honor and an incredible opportunity for me. Over many decades KTM group’s rally program has enjoyed so much success, which is testament to the always ongoing work and commitment behind the scenes. Stepping into the role, I’m fully aware of the rich heritage and high standards that have been set by those before me. My aim is not just to continue this winning history but to build on it. Drawing from my past experience and the strength of our team, I hope to maintain the momentum we have carried through the 2023 season into the upcoming Rallye du Maroc and then, of course, the Dakar Rally early in January.”

Stepping into the role of KTM AG Rally Team Manager ahead of the final round of the 2023 FIM World Rally-Raid Championship, Andreas comes into rally team management following a successful tenure as Husqvarna Factory Racing Enduro Team Manager and having worked for KTM AG for 20 years.

Overseeing Husqvarna’s EnduroGP and Hard Enduro World Championship programs in recent years, while also being heavily involved in the development of the latest generation of enduro bikes, Andreas assisted Colton Haaker in winning the 2016 and 2017 FIM SuperEnduro World Championships, Billy Bolt in winning the 2018 World Enduro Super Series, 2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, and the 2020, 2022, and 2023 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship titles.

Prior to his time in enduro team management, Andreas was closely connected to rally, taking part in the 2009 Dakar Rally in South America in one of KTM’s rapid assistance trucks. Despite his involvement and commitment to enduro in recent years, Hölzl has remained close to the rally project, putting him in the perfect position to take over the management of the prestigious rally program.

Andreas will begin running the rally program with immediate effect, with Norbert assisting KTM AG as a consultant during the coming months. Under Norbert’s leadership KTM AG got back to their winning ways, successfully developing the latest generation rally bike to win the Dakar Rally 2022 and 2023.

AMA celebrates 2023 AMA Speedway National Champion Max Ruml

For the second time in his 15-year racing career, Max Ruml stood alone atop the AMA Speedway National Championship standings, completing his run to the title with a strong showing in the third round of the 2023 season at the Fast Fridays Motorcycle Speedway in Auburn, Calif.

After missing out on the 2022 title by just one point, Ruml left little to chance during the 2023 campaign. Ruml held a six-point lead over Broc Nicol entering the final round of competition, thanks to a second-place finish and a victory in the first two rounds. In the final leg of the circuit, Ruml rode mistake-free through qualifying and ultimately claimed second place in the race, capping off his title run.

“The AMA congratulates Max Ruml on his second national championship,” AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant said. “Max has been on quite the roll the past few seasons. With two titles in the last three years, Max has elevated himself to the top of the sport while competing against great competition.”

In all, Ruml finished the season with 59 points — 12 more than Nicol, who finished in second place — while scoring at least 19 points in each of the three races.

2023 AMA Speedway National Championship Results

Max Ruml – 59 Broc Nicol – 47 Billy Janniro – 44 Louie Mersaroli – 38 Dillon Ruml – 34 Slater Lightcap – 30 Alex Martin – 21 Russel Green – 20 Blake Borello – 18 Eddie Castro – 14

Daniele Moschini wins Czech FIM Flat Track

With the GASGAS-mounted Italian duo of Daniele Moschini and Matteo Boncinelli racing to the top two steps of the podium and his main title rival and defending champion Gerard Bailo (KTM) from Spain following him across the line in fourth, with just one Final left on the calendar Krajčovič now has a healthy five-point cushion at the top of the standings.

Torrential rain the night before had the track crew working overtime, but professional preparation ensured the circuit was good to go and they even watered the surface before the start of the afternoon’s programme.

Moschini has had mixed results so far this season, but victory in his opening Heat put him joint first after the initial block of racing on maximum points alongside Matias Lorenzato (Zaeta) from Argentina, American racer ‘Slammin’ Sammy’ Halbert (GASGAS) and Australia’s Jarred Brook (Husqvarna).

The Italian then slipped back down the order with a fifth in the second block as Lorenzato and Halbert maintained their winning-streaks and Bailo and Krajčovič both added a victory to their scores second time around.

Lorenzato and Halbert made it three Heat victories in a row as they chased those all-important top-ten automatic qualifying places for the Grand Final and Boncinelli and Krajčovič also strengthened their positions with wins of their own.

The fourth block of Heats determined the riders to progress directly to the Grand Final and Lorenzato added a second-placed finish to his afternoon’s work to book his place on twenty-seven points alongside Krajčovič who made it three wins from four starts.

Another win guaranteed Boncinelli a place and an early gate pick and he was joined in the Grand Final by Halbert, Brook, Moschini, Bailo and Italians Daniele Tonelli (TM) and Vittorio Emanuele Marzotto (Fantic) with British racer Tim Neave (Yamaha) claiming a vital victory in his final Heat race to ensure his progression.

It is a sure sign of how close and competitive the afternoon’s action was that a twenty-point haul from the Heats still was not enough to keep anyone out of the Last Chance race to decide the remaining two places on the Grand Final startline, but that is exactly the position Germany’s Markus Jell (KTM) and Ferran Sastre Martinez (Kawasaki) from Spain found themselves in.

A disqualification in his fourth Heat had also sent the Czech Republic’s Ondřej Svědík (Yamaha) – who won the opening Grand Final of the series in Great Britain at the start of August – to the Last Chance race where he claimed the win ahead of Dutch racer Menno Van Meer (Honda).

A series of red flags in the Grand Final resulted in three restarts and disqualifications for Halbert – for the third consecutive time – and Brook which has conclusively ended their challenges for the 2023 crown. The American and Aussie stars have been tripped up a little by the more speedway aligned rules used in European competition.

While the afternoon was without doubt a success for Moschini and Boncinelli, Krajčovič’s incredibly consistent third could prove to be decisive with Bailo now the main threat to his title ambitions when the championship signs off at Morizès in France on Sunday 8 October.

2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championships Provisional Calendar

The provisional 2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship calendar is now set with eight rounds scheduled for the coming season. While the outcome of the current 2023 season is yet to be decided, series promoters WESS GmbH have been busy preparing the 2024 championship.

To date the championship is set to take place across eight rounds, with six exciting venues already confirmed. A mixture of old favourites and exciting new events, a return to the United States and a first ever competition in Wales (United Kingdom) are among the highlights, with next year’s racing looking very promising for Hard Enduro.

Set to make a little piece of history as the first FIM Hard Enduro World Championship to take place in the United Kingdom, the Valleys Extreme will host round one of the season in Wales, in early May.

From there it’s off to the iconic Red Bull Erzbergrodeo for round two, from May 30th to June 2nd. Now a legendary motorsport event, it’s certainly one not to be missed.

A change of date sees the exciting Xross Hard Enduro kick off back-to-back rounds of Hard Enduro Rallye action for round three in late June. Followed by Red Bull Romaniacs in July, these races will form an important part of the championship for those who excel at multi-day GPS navigation events.

After a short break, the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship makes a welcome return to the USA with the renowned Red Bull Tennessee Knockout (TKO) playing host to round five.

Back in Europe for round six and Italy’s Abestone takes place on September 6-9. A growing spectacle, the event is now infamous for its tough terrain and passionate Italian fans.

With two more rounds yet to be confirmed, the 2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship will conclude in mid-October.

The provisional 2024 FIM Hard Enduro Junior World Championship supported by KLIM will feature five events – Valleys, Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, Xross Hard Enduro Rally, Red Bull Romaniacs and Abestone.

2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championships Provisional Calendar

DATE EVENT COUNTRY W. CHAMP J. WORLD 10-12 May Valleys Extreme UK X X 30 May-2 June Red Bull Erzbergrodeo Austria X X 19-22 June Xross Hard Enduro Rally Serbia X X 23-27 July Red Bull Romaniacs Romania X X 22-25 August Red Bull Tennessee Knockout USA X 06-08 September Abestone Italy X X TBC September TBC TBC X TBC October TBC TBC X

FIM S1GP SuperMoto World Championship entries revealed

N° RIDER NAT. MOTORCYCLE 1 SCHMIDT Marc Reiner

(L30 Racing TM Factory) GER TM 3 BONNAL Steve

(TC4R1 Racing)

FRA TM 4 CHAREYRE Thomas

(TC4R1 Racing)

FRA TM 5 PERNAT Gabin FRA TM 7 BUSCHBERGER Andreas AUT HUSQVARNA 8 KRASNIQI Mitja

(L30 Racing TM Factory)

SUI TM 9 MARQUES Carlos POR TM 12 MONTI Jacopo

(Honda Red Moto Gazza Racing) ITA HONDA 13 SZALAI Tim FRA HUSQVARNA 15 CATHERINE Youry

(Honda Red Moto Gazza Racing) FRA HONDA 20 JUSTINO Kleber

(TMS Tuning Motorsport) BRA HONDA 22 PALS Patrick EST TM 23 PATRICIO Eduardo POR TM 27 STUCCHI Andrea

( Team Undici) ITA TM 32 SAMMARTIN Elia

(L30 Racing TM Factory) ITA TM 39 PARTELPOEG Aksel EST HUSQVARNA 40 VANDOMMELE Nicolas BEL TM 44 VERTEMATI Michael ITA VERTEMATI 60 MCLEAN Joshua AUS HONDA 65 BEISCHROTH Colin GER TM 69 TESCONI Erik ITA TM 70 BALTUS Barry BEL KAWASAKI 72 HOLLBACHER Lukas

(KTM MTR Racing) AUT KTM 77 FIORENTINO Romeo BEL HONDA 96 KAIVERS Romain

(TC4R1 Racing) BEL TM 121 SITNIANSKY Milan

(TMS Tuning Motorsport) CZE HONDA 129 CATORC Giani FRA KTM 132 PEARCE Bronson USA TM 140 PROVAZNIK Erik

(L30 Racing TM Factory) CZE TM 141 REIMER Nicky USA TM 177 VANDEBERG Nils BEL HUSQVARNA 194 DECAIGNY Nicolas BEL HONDA 200 BUSSEI Giovanni ITA HONDA 241 FRECH Eddy GER KTM 533 FIQUENEL Morgan FRA FANTIC 771 GRAZIOLI Nico

(Team Undici) ITA TM

FIM SuperMoto of Nations Pre-Entry list released

COUNTRY/

Manager RIDER GROUP MOTORCYCLE 1 FRANCE CHAREYRE Thomas R1 TM BONNAL Sébastien COUSIN Nicolas R2 YAMAHA BIDART Sylvain R3 HONDA 2 FRANCE JUNIOR CATHERINE Youry R1 HONDA BONNAL Sébastien SZALAI Tim R2 HUSQVARNA BONNAL Steve R3 TM 3 ITALY D´ADDATO Luca R1 TM BELTRAMI Massimo BARTOLINI Fabrizio R2 HONDA SAMMARTIN Elia R3 TM 4 GERMANY JOANNIDIS Nico R1 HUSQVARNA KIEFER Daniel DEITENBACH Jan R2 HUSQVARNA SCHMIDT Marc-Reiner R3 TM 5 BELGIUM KAIVERS Romain R1 TM FRANC Chriss FIORENTINO Romeo R2 HONDA BOUILLON Sebastien R3 HONDA 6 SWITZERLAND TSCHUPP Raoul R1 TM HAAG Eugen GOTZL Randy R2 HUSQVARNA KRASNIQI Mitja R3 TM 7 BELGIUM JUNIOR VANDOMMELE Nicolas R1 TM FRANC Chriss VANDE VELDE Louis R2 HUSQVARNA CHAMPAGNE Noah R3 GASGAS 8 SWEDEN GILLISSON Thomas R1 TM MACHKÉ Peter KARLSSON Kevin R2 HONDA LINDROTH Eric R3 HUSQVARNA 9 ESTONIA PALS Patrick R1 TM PALS Marco MADISSON Eero R2 KTM PÄRTELPOEG Aksel R3 HUSQVARNA 10 GERMANY JUNIOR BEISCHROTH Colin R1 TM KIEFER Daniel HAUFE Nick R2 HUSQVARNA FRECH Eddy R3 KTM 11 SWITZERLAND JUNIOR ROMANENS Mathieu R1 KTM HAAG Eugen MALDOFF Luca R2 HUSQVARNA GALL Ruedi R3 HUSQVARNA 12 PORTUGAL REGO Sérgio R1 HUSQVARNA MARINHEIRO Manuel MARQUES Carlos R2 TM GIL Sebastian R3 KTM 13 ITALY JUNIOR FRASSINO Matteo R1 HONDA BELTRAMI Massimo POMPILIO Tommaso R2 TM WEGSCHEIDER Felix R3 HUSQVARNA 14 SPAIN GAYA Jaume R1 KTM VAELLO Alberto AVILA Julen R2 HONDA CARDUS Ferran R3 HONDA 15 CZECH REPUBLIC SITNIANSKY Milan R1 HONDA NOVOTNÝ David PROVAZNIK Erik R2 TM ULMAN Jan R3 TM 16 USA BUTTERMAN Sean R1 TM ALKYER Steve REIMER Nicholas R2 TM PEARCE Bronson R3 TM 17 GREECE KEFALLONITIS Spyridon R1 HUSQVARNA KIRITSIS Andreas R2 HUSQVARNA VELISSARIDIS Leonidas R3 HUSQVARNA 18 LITHUANIA JOMANTAS Gediminas R1 HUSQVARNA DOMAS Aidietis VAIDINAUSKAS Vidmantas R2 HUSQVARNA LECKAS Povilas R3 KTM 19 AUSTRIA BAUER Rudolf R1 GASGAS STEHRER Manuel BUSCHBERGER Andreas R2 HUSQVARNA HOLLBACHER Lukas R3 KTM 20 PORTUGAL JUNIOR CRUZ Afonso R1 KTM MARINHEIRO Manuel PATRICIO Eduardo R2 TM REIS Martim R3 YAMAHA 21 AUSTRALIA MCLEAN Joshua R1 HONDA MCLEAN Joshua BARBOT Loic R2 HONDA FLETCHER Dominic R3 HONDA

Rossi & Reisulis crowned EMX Champions in Britain

The ultimate round of the EMX250 and EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing displayed great racing across the board at Matterley Basin for the round of Great Britain.

In EMX250, it was Team VRT KTM Factory Juniors’ Marc-Antoine Rossi who closed out the season with his second overall win of the season in front of his teammate Ferruccio Zanchi and Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing Team’s Karlis Reisulis who cliched his first podium of the season in third.

The last round also witnessed the final decider in EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing that saw MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Janis Reisulis taking the European Title on the first race with a dominant win. The Latvian made it even better on his last outing in the category with a perfect win to clinch the last round of the season.

Reisulis’s remarkable 2023 title campaign boasts a 100% podium record, including 11 impressive race wins, five overall victories, and a total of eight podium finishes. His success also marks the second EMX125 title for the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team.

Janis Reisulis – EMX125 European Motocross Champion

“It’s hard to know what to say in this moment, but it is really amazing to win this title. Sometimes I look like I don’t show much emotion, but on the inside, I am crying. We worked so hard for this, and I cannot thank everybody enough for all the effort they put in. We did it!”

2023 MXGP of Great Britain – Round 19

Gajser wins MXGP 2023 finale in Great Britain

The final round of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship wrapped up over the weekend, with the MXGP of Great Britain taking place in Matterley Basin, where Team HRC’s Tim Gajser came out victorious with a perfect win.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Jeremy Seewer finished the season with a back-to-back podiums in second, in front his future teammate Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre.

In MX2, the battle raged on between for the Grand Prix win and second in the Championship, and it was Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Jago Geerts who came out on top for his last MX2 Grand Prix, clinching the silver medal along the way on the last race of the season.

Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Simon Laengenfelder finished on the second step of the podium after a race win and walked away with bronze for the Championship, while MX2 World Champion Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Andrea Adamo celebrated his title with another podium in third place.

Mitch Evans’ season ended prematurely, with the Kawasaki Racing Team rider missing the final round, due to ongoing pain from wrist problems that were an issue at the MXGP of Italy.

Mitch Evans

“It’s a real shame to miss the final race of the season and my last race with the team; however it is time to take the right steps to heal correctly. I would like to thank Kawasaki and the team for their understanding and patience and for always believing in me this year. Unfortunately we weren’t able to achieve the results we both deserved, but I thoroughly enjoyed my time working with such professionals. I want to wish the team and Romain the best of luck for Matterley and the Motocross of Nations.”

2023 MXGP of Great Britain Highlights

2023 MXGP of Great Britain, Round Overall

Pos Rider Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 Gajser, Tim 25 25 50 2 Seewer, Jeremy 22 18 40 3 Febvre, Romain 16 22 38 4 Coldenhoff, Glenn 20 16 36 5 Fernandez, Ruben 15 20 35 6 Vlaanderen, Calvin 14 15 29 7 Jonass, Pauls 12 14 26 8 Koch, Tom 13 12 25 9 Guillod, Valentin 10 13 23 10 Prado, Jorge 18 3 21 11 Watson, Ben 8 10 18 12 Kullas, Harri 9 8 17 13 Bogers, Brian 5 11 16 14 Lupino, Alessandro 7 9 16 15 Monticelli, Ivo 4 7 11 16 Paturel, Benoit 11 0 11 17 Toendel, Cornelius 6 4 10 18 Sterry, Adam 2 6 8 19 Spies, Maximilian 3 5 8 20 Östlund, Alvin 1 2 3 21 Haavisto, Jere 0 1 1

MXGP Final Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Prado, Jorge ESP GAS 921 2 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 854 3 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 759 4 Coldenhoff, G. NED YAM 695 5 Fernandez, R. ESP HON 654 6 Vlaanderen, C. NED YAM 599 7 Forato, A. ITA KTM 490 8 Herlings, J. NED KTM 456 9 Guillod, V. SUI HON 363 10 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 314 11 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 298 12 Paturel, B. FRA YAM 277 13 Watson, Ben GBR BET 252 14 Guadagnini, M. ITA GAS 249 15 Bogers, Brian NED HON 243 16 Evans, M. AUS KAW 235 17 Östlund, Alvin SWE HON 209 18 Koch, Tom GER KTM 187 19 Jonass, Pauls LAT HON 185 20 Lupino, A. ITA BET 184

2023 MXGP of Great Britain, MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 Geerts, Jago 20 25 45 2 Laengenfelder, Simon 25 18 43 3 Adamo, Andrea 18 20 38 4 de Wolf, Kay 15 22 37 5 Benistant, Thibault 22 15 37 6 Everts, Liam 14 16 30 7 Van De Moosdijk, Roan 16 14 30 8 Horgmo, Kevin 11 13 24 9 Mc Lellan, Camden 13 8 21 10 Bonacorsi, Andrea 8 12 20 11 Coenen, Lucas 10 9 19 12 Pancar, Jan 6 11 17 13 Elzinga, Rick 12 5 17 14 Chambers, Jack 5 10 15 15 Oliver, Oriol 9 6 15 16 Talviku, Jorgen-Matthias 7 7 14 17 Coenen, Sacha 4 4 8 18 Hammal, Taylor 3 3 6 19 Ciabatti, Lorenzo 0 2 2 20 Weckman, Emil 2 0 2 21 Mitchell, Calum 0 1 1 22 Lüning, Arvid 1 0 1

