Moto News Weekly Wrap
September 26, 2023
What’s New:
- AFTN heads to Gunnedah for Finale
- WEC Australian Senior Dirt Track heads to Albury Wodonga Oct 7
- Regan Duffy fractures wrist – Six weeks off bike
- Jett Lawrence inaugural SuperMotocross 450 Champion
- 2024 Monster Energy Supercross & Pro Motocross calendars
- Andreas Hölzl takes over as KTM AG Rally Team Manager
- AMA celebrates 2023 AMA Speedway National Champion Max Ruml
- Daniele Moschini wins Czech FIM Flat Track
- 2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championships Provisional Calendars
- FIM S1GP SuperMoto World Championship entries revealed
- FIM SuperMoto of Nations Pre-Entry list released
- Rossi & Reisulis crowned EMX Champions in Britain
- 2023 MXGP of Great Britain – Round 19 Wrap
- 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship Final Wrap & Rider Quotes
- 2023 Racing Calendars
- 2024 Racing Calendars
AFTN heads to Gunnedah for Finale
Originally slated to be hosted by the Taree Motorcycle Club on the well-known Old Bar oil circuit, the final two rounds of the Aussie Flat Track Nationals (AFTN) will now head to Gunnedah’s Balcary Park oil track where Australia’s best flat track racers to battle out the final two rounds of the new six-round series after the Taree club confirmed the venue would not be ready for competition in time.
The 2023 AFTN venues and clubs were strategically chosen both on their location up and down the east coast of Australia, and the varying surface types they offered to allow the series to showcase the best rider’s skill sets across a range of variables.
Dave Maddock – AFTN Series Organiser
“Heading to Old Bar was an excuse of sorts really. We love the track, and we have great memories, along with a lot of other people, of the Troy Bayliss Classic there, so by taking the AFTN there it was added motivation for the club to push towards their goal of re-opening the track for racing after an extended period of inactivity. The club, and in particular President, Craig Nelson, have been fantastic in keeping us updated, but it became clear that although positive steps have been made, it would be difficult to guarantee the circuit would be ready in time for our final rounds on November 11 and 12. We then approached the Gunnedah Motorcycle Club who quickly confirmed their interest and ability to host the AFTN, we agreed to terms and entries are now open.”
With four rounds, sixteen races and some two hundred and forty laps per competitor ridden in the series so far, racers will have another eight races and 225 points on offer per class to secure their final series position on Gunnedah Motorcycle Clubs impressive Barclay Park facility, included the freshly updated TT circuit for Sunday’s final round of the season. With in excess of $30,000 in cash and prizes on offer, including diamond earrings for the Women’s Open winner and Pro 450 gold and diamond championship ring from Bunda Fine Jewels.
WEC Australian Senior Dirt Track heads to Albury Wodonga Oct 7
The Albury Wodonga Motorcycle Club is gearing up for the 2023 WEC Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship at its Lincoln Causeway complex on the weekend of October 7 and 8.
There are good numbers entered already but due to a mix-up with the event in Ridernet entries have been extended to tomorrow Wednesday (September 27) – so it’s not too late to enter.
Remarkably this will the third Australian Championship event the club has hosted in 2023 after successfully hosting a round of the Speedway Championship in January and a round of the Pro MX Championship in April.
It will be the first time since 2009 that the Senior Dirt Track Championship has been hosted by the Albury Wodonga club.
Officials will be completing the programme later this week and we will preview the championship next week.
Regan Duffy fractures wrist – Six weeks off bike
Regan Duffy has fractured his wrist during an on-bike photoshoot, which will see him off the bike for six-weeks in recovery.
View this post on Instagram
Jett Lawrence inaugural SuperMotocross 450 Champion
The Team Honda HRC put an exclamation point on what was already an incredibly successful season at the finale of the inaugural SuperMotocross Playoffs, where Jett Lawrence took home the first-ever SuperMotocross 450 Championship title and earnt the $1 million prize.
The squad had already swept every professional AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross title available, Chase Sexton, Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence collecting the crowns in 450SX, 250SX East, 250SX West, 450MX and 250MX.
For 2023 organisers added the three-round SuperMotocross Playoffs, which represented an opportunity for Honda’s factory race team to accumulate even more laurels.
Following the first two rounds, the team was positioned well in both classes, with Chase and Jett sitting in first and second in the 450 points standings, and Hunter leading the 250 title chase.
However, with triple points being paid in Los Angeles, success was anything but guaranteed. Jett took his CRF450RWE to the first moto win, while Chase finished third. Chase led the first part of moto 2, but a hard fall at about the midway point allowed Jett to move into the lead, which he held to the finish, claiming the SuperMotocross 450 crown.
Although Chase wasn’t able to finish, he still took third in the final points standings. Unfortunately, Hunter Lawrence was forced to withdraw following qualifying practice, having aggravated a back injury incurred during Friday’s free practice.
Jett Lawrence
“On the track it’s a one-man show, but behind the scenes it’s so many people,” Jett said after today’s race. “The team is awesome, and that’s what allows Chase, me and the other riders to have the best equipment we can. That also goes for my trainer O’Show [Johnny O’Mara], my dad was a big key, and also my brother—every day we were grinding to try and be better. To go out and get that [championship] is not only a massive achievement for me; it’s a big thank-you to the people who support me and helped me get to where I am now.”
2024 Monster Energy Supercross & Pro Motocross calendars
The 2024 schedules for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship have been announced, with the SuperMotocross World Championship series to consist again of 17 Supercross races and 11 Pro Motocross races, providing 28 rounds of racing – building towards the 2024 SuperMotocross Playoffs and World Championship Final.
The 17-race Supercross schedule is poised to visit 16 different cities spread across 13 states from California and Arizona to Alabama and Pennsylvania.
Dates and venues for the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship playoff rounds will be released in the coming months.
Andreas Hölzl takes over as KTM AG Rally Team Manager
Experienced off-road motorcycle engineer Andreas Hölzl will take over the leadership of all KTM AG Rally Teams with immediate effect having previously held the role of Husqvarna Factory Racing Enduro Team Manager. Andreas will replace Norbert Stadlbauer, who led the group to Dakar victories in 2022 and 2023, and FIM World Rally-Raid Championship titles in 2021 and 2022.
Andreas Hölzl – KTM AG Rally Team Manager
“It goes without saying that I am super excited to be officially appointed as team manager of our prestigious rally program – it really is both an honor and an incredible opportunity for me. Over many decades KTM group’s rally program has enjoyed so much success, which is testament to the always ongoing work and commitment behind the scenes. Stepping into the role, I’m fully aware of the rich heritage and high standards that have been set by those before me. My aim is not just to continue this winning history but to build on it. Drawing from my past experience and the strength of our team, I hope to maintain the momentum we have carried through the 2023 season into the upcoming Rallye du Maroc and then, of course, the Dakar Rally early in January.”
Stepping into the role of KTM AG Rally Team Manager ahead of the final round of the 2023 FIM World Rally-Raid Championship, Andreas comes into rally team management following a successful tenure as Husqvarna Factory Racing Enduro Team Manager and having worked for KTM AG for 20 years.
Overseeing Husqvarna’s EnduroGP and Hard Enduro World Championship programs in recent years, while also being heavily involved in the development of the latest generation of enduro bikes, Andreas assisted Colton Haaker in winning the 2016 and 2017 FIM SuperEnduro World Championships, Billy Bolt in winning the 2018 World Enduro Super Series, 2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, and the 2020, 2022, and 2023 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship titles.
Prior to his time in enduro team management, Andreas was closely connected to rally, taking part in the 2009 Dakar Rally in South America in one of KTM’s rapid assistance trucks. Despite his involvement and commitment to enduro in recent years, Hölzl has remained close to the rally project, putting him in the perfect position to take over the management of the prestigious rally program.
Andreas will begin running the rally program with immediate effect, with Norbert assisting KTM AG as a consultant during the coming months. Under Norbert’s leadership KTM AG got back to their winning ways, successfully developing the latest generation rally bike to win the Dakar Rally 2022 and 2023.
AMA celebrates 2023 AMA Speedway National Champion Max Ruml
For the second time in his 15-year racing career, Max Ruml stood alone atop the AMA Speedway National Championship standings, completing his run to the title with a strong showing in the third round of the 2023 season at the Fast Fridays Motorcycle Speedway in Auburn, Calif.
After missing out on the 2022 title by just one point, Ruml left little to chance during the 2023 campaign. Ruml held a six-point lead over Broc Nicol entering the final round of competition, thanks to a second-place finish and a victory in the first two rounds. In the final leg of the circuit, Ruml rode mistake-free through qualifying and ultimately claimed second place in the race, capping off his title run.
“The AMA congratulates Max Ruml on his second national championship,” AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant said. “Max has been on quite the roll the past few seasons. With two titles in the last three years, Max has elevated himself to the top of the sport while competing against great competition.”
In all, Ruml finished the season with 59 points — 12 more than Nicol, who finished in second place — while scoring at least 19 points in each of the three races.
2023 AMA Speedway National Championship Results
- Max Ruml – 59
- Broc Nicol – 47
- Billy Janniro – 44
- Louie Mersaroli – 38
- Dillon Ruml – 34
- Slater Lightcap – 30
- Alex Martin – 21
- Russel Green – 20
- Blake Borello – 18
- Eddie Castro – 14
Daniele Moschini wins Czech FIM Flat Track
With the GASGAS-mounted Italian duo of Daniele Moschini and Matteo Boncinelli racing to the top two steps of the podium and his main title rival and defending champion Gerard Bailo (KTM) from Spain following him across the line in fourth, with just one Final left on the calendar Krajčovič now has a healthy five-point cushion at the top of the standings.
Torrential rain the night before had the track crew working overtime, but professional preparation ensured the circuit was good to go and they even watered the surface before the start of the afternoon’s programme.
Moschini has had mixed results so far this season, but victory in his opening Heat put him joint first after the initial block of racing on maximum points alongside Matias Lorenzato (Zaeta) from Argentina, American racer ‘Slammin’ Sammy’ Halbert (GASGAS) and Australia’s Jarred Brook (Husqvarna).
The Italian then slipped back down the order with a fifth in the second block as Lorenzato and Halbert maintained their winning-streaks and Bailo and Krajčovič both added a victory to their scores second time around.
Lorenzato and Halbert made it three Heat victories in a row as they chased those all-important top-ten automatic qualifying places for the Grand Final and Boncinelli and Krajčovič also strengthened their positions with wins of their own.
The fourth block of Heats determined the riders to progress directly to the Grand Final and Lorenzato added a second-placed finish to his afternoon’s work to book his place on twenty-seven points alongside Krajčovič who made it three wins from four starts.
Another win guaranteed Boncinelli a place and an early gate pick and he was joined in the Grand Final by Halbert, Brook, Moschini, Bailo and Italians Daniele Tonelli (TM) and Vittorio Emanuele Marzotto (Fantic) with British racer Tim Neave (Yamaha) claiming a vital victory in his final Heat race to ensure his progression.
It is a sure sign of how close and competitive the afternoon’s action was that a twenty-point haul from the Heats still was not enough to keep anyone out of the Last Chance race to decide the remaining two places on the Grand Final startline, but that is exactly the position Germany’s Markus Jell (KTM) and Ferran Sastre Martinez (Kawasaki) from Spain found themselves in.
A disqualification in his fourth Heat had also sent the Czech Republic’s Ondřej Svědík (Yamaha) – who won the opening Grand Final of the series in Great Britain at the start of August – to the Last Chance race where he claimed the win ahead of Dutch racer Menno Van Meer (Honda).
A series of red flags in the Grand Final resulted in three restarts and disqualifications for Halbert – for the third consecutive time – and Brook which has conclusively ended their challenges for the 2023 crown. The American and Aussie stars have been tripped up a little by the more speedway aligned rules used in European competition.
While the afternoon was without doubt a success for Moschini and Boncinelli, Krajčovič’s incredibly consistent third could prove to be decisive with Bailo now the main threat to his title ambitions when the championship signs off at Morizès in France on Sunday 8 October.
2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championships Provisional Calendar
The provisional 2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship calendar is now set with eight rounds scheduled for the coming season. While the outcome of the current 2023 season is yet to be decided, series promoters WESS GmbH have been busy preparing the 2024 championship.
To date the championship is set to take place across eight rounds, with six exciting venues already confirmed. A mixture of old favourites and exciting new events, a return to the United States and a first ever competition in Wales (United Kingdom) are among the highlights, with next year’s racing looking very promising for Hard Enduro.
Set to make a little piece of history as the first FIM Hard Enduro World Championship to take place in the United Kingdom, the Valleys Extreme will host round one of the season in Wales, in early May.
From there it’s off to the iconic Red Bull Erzbergrodeo for round two, from May 30th to June 2nd. Now a legendary motorsport event, it’s certainly one not to be missed.
A change of date sees the exciting Xross Hard Enduro kick off back-to-back rounds of Hard Enduro Rallye action for round three in late June. Followed by Red Bull Romaniacs in July, these races will form an important part of the championship for those who excel at multi-day GPS navigation events.
After a short break, the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship makes a welcome return to the USA with the renowned Red Bull Tennessee Knockout (TKO) playing host to round five.
Back in Europe for round six and Italy’s Abestone takes place on September 6-9. A growing spectacle, the event is now infamous for its tough terrain and passionate Italian fans.
With two more rounds yet to be confirmed, the 2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship will conclude in mid-October.
The provisional 2024 FIM Hard Enduro Junior World Championship supported by KLIM will feature five events – Valleys, Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, Xross Hard Enduro Rally, Red Bull Romaniacs and Abestone.
2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championships Provisional Calendar
|DATE
|EVENT
|COUNTRY
|W. CHAMP
|J. WORLD
|10-12 May
|Valleys Extreme
|UK
|X
|X
|30 May-2 June
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|X
|X
|19-22 June
|Xross Hard Enduro Rally
|Serbia
|X
|X
|23-27 July
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|X
|X
|22-25 August
|Red Bull Tennessee Knockout
|USA
|X
|06-08 September
|Abestone
|Italy
|X
|X
|TBC September
|TBC
|TBC
|X
|TBC October
|TBC
|TBC
|X
FIM S1GP SuperMoto World Championship entries revealed
|N°
|RIDER
|NAT.
|MOTORCYCLE
|1
|SCHMIDT Marc Reiner
(L30 Racing TM Factory)
|GER
|TM
|3
|BONNAL Steve
(TC4R1 Racing)
|FRA
|TM
|4
|CHAREYRE Thomas
(TC4R1 Racing)
|FRA
|TM
|5
|PERNAT Gabin
|FRA
|TM
|7
|BUSCHBERGER Andreas
|AUT
|HUSQVARNA
|8
|KRASNIQI Mitja
(L30 Racing TM Factory)
|SUI
|TM
|9
|MARQUES Carlos
|POR
|TM
|12
|MONTI Jacopo
(Honda Red Moto Gazza Racing)
|ITA
|HONDA
|13
|SZALAI Tim
|FRA
|HUSQVARNA
|15
|CATHERINE Youry
(Honda Red Moto Gazza Racing)
|FRA
|HONDA
|20
|JUSTINO Kleber
(TMS Tuning Motorsport)
|BRA
|HONDA
|22
|PALS Patrick
|EST
|TM
|23
|PATRICIO Eduardo
|POR
|TM
|27
|STUCCHI Andrea
(Team Undici)
|ITA
|TM
|32
|SAMMARTIN Elia
(L30 Racing TM Factory)
|ITA
|TM
|39
|PARTELPOEG Aksel
|EST
|HUSQVARNA
|40
|VANDOMMELE Nicolas
|BEL
|TM
|44
|VERTEMATI Michael
|ITA
|VERTEMATI
|60
|MCLEAN Joshua
|AUS
|HONDA
|65
|BEISCHROTH Colin
|GER
|TM
|69
|TESCONI Erik
|ITA
|TM
|70
|BALTUS Barry
|BEL
|KAWASAKI
|72
|HOLLBACHER Lukas
(KTM MTR Racing)
|AUT
|KTM
|77
|FIORENTINO Romeo
|BEL
|HONDA
|96
|KAIVERS Romain
(TC4R1 Racing)
|BEL
|TM
|121
|SITNIANSKY Milan
(TMS Tuning Motorsport)
|CZE
|HONDA
|129
|CATORC Giani
|FRA
|KTM
|132
|PEARCE Bronson
|USA
|TM
|140
|PROVAZNIK Erik
(L30 Racing TM Factory)
|CZE
|TM
|141
|REIMER Nicky
|USA
|TM
|177
|VANDEBERG Nils
|BEL
|HUSQVARNA
|194
|DECAIGNY Nicolas
|BEL
|HONDA
|200
|BUSSEI Giovanni
|ITA
|HONDA
|241
|FRECH Eddy
|GER
|KTM
|533
|FIQUENEL Morgan
|FRA
|FANTIC
|771
|GRAZIOLI Nico
(Team Undici)
|ITA
|TM
FIM SuperMoto of Nations Pre-Entry list released
|COUNTRY/
Manager
|RIDER
|GROUP
|MOTORCYCLE
|1
|FRANCE
|CHAREYRE Thomas
|R1
|TM
|BONNAL Sébastien
|COUSIN Nicolas
|R2
|YAMAHA
|BIDART Sylvain
|R3
|HONDA
|2
|FRANCE JUNIOR
|CATHERINE Youry
|R1
|HONDA
|BONNAL Sébastien
|SZALAI Tim
|R2
|HUSQVARNA
|BONNAL Steve
|R3
|TM
|3
|ITALY
|D´ADDATO Luca
|R1
|TM
|BELTRAMI Massimo
|BARTOLINI Fabrizio
|R2
|HONDA
|SAMMARTIN Elia
|R3
|TM
|4
|GERMANY
|JOANNIDIS Nico
|R1
|HUSQVARNA
|KIEFER Daniel
|DEITENBACH Jan
|R2
|HUSQVARNA
|SCHMIDT Marc-Reiner
|R3
|TM
|5
|BELGIUM
|KAIVERS Romain
|R1
|TM
|FRANC Chriss
|FIORENTINO Romeo
|R2
|HONDA
|BOUILLON Sebastien
|R3
|HONDA
|6
|SWITZERLAND
|TSCHUPP Raoul
|R1
|TM
|HAAG Eugen
|GOTZL Randy
|R2
|HUSQVARNA
|KRASNIQI Mitja
|R3
|TM
|7
|BELGIUM JUNIOR
|VANDOMMELE Nicolas
|R1
|TM
|FRANC Chriss
|VANDE VELDE Louis
|R2
|HUSQVARNA
|CHAMPAGNE Noah
|R3
|GASGAS
|8
|SWEDEN
|GILLISSON Thomas
|R1
|TM
|MACHKÉ Peter
|KARLSSON Kevin
|R2
|HONDA
|LINDROTH Eric
|R3
|HUSQVARNA
|9
|ESTONIA
|PALS Patrick
|R1
|TM
|PALS Marco
|MADISSON Eero
|R2
|KTM
|PÄRTELPOEG Aksel
|R3
|HUSQVARNA
|10
|GERMANY JUNIOR
|BEISCHROTH Colin
|R1
|TM
|KIEFER Daniel
|HAUFE Nick
|R2
|HUSQVARNA
|FRECH Eddy
|R3
|KTM
|11
|SWITZERLAND JUNIOR
|ROMANENS Mathieu
|R1
|KTM
|HAAG Eugen
|MALDOFF Luca
|R2
|HUSQVARNA
|GALL Ruedi
|R3
|HUSQVARNA
|12
|PORTUGAL
|REGO Sérgio
|R1
|HUSQVARNA
|MARINHEIRO Manuel
|MARQUES Carlos
|R2
|TM
|GIL Sebastian
|R3
|KTM
|13
|ITALY JUNIOR
|FRASSINO Matteo
|R1
|HONDA
|BELTRAMI Massimo
|POMPILIO Tommaso
|R2
|TM
|WEGSCHEIDER Felix
|R3
|HUSQVARNA
|14
|SPAIN
|GAYA Jaume
|R1
|KTM
|VAELLO Alberto
|AVILA Julen
|R2
|HONDA
|CARDUS Ferran
|R3
|HONDA
|15
|CZECH REPUBLIC
|SITNIANSKY Milan
|R1
|HONDA
|NOVOTNÝ David
|PROVAZNIK Erik
|R2
|TM
|ULMAN Jan
|R3
|TM
|16
|USA
|BUTTERMAN Sean
|R1
|TM
|ALKYER Steve
|REIMER Nicholas
|R2
|TM
|PEARCE Bronson
|R3
|TM
|17
|GREECE
|KEFALLONITIS Spyridon
|R1
|HUSQVARNA
|KIRITSIS Andreas
|R2
|HUSQVARNA
|VELISSARIDIS Leonidas
|R3
|HUSQVARNA
|18
|LITHUANIA
|JOMANTAS Gediminas
|R1
|HUSQVARNA
|DOMAS Aidietis
|VAIDINAUSKAS Vidmantas
|R2
|HUSQVARNA
|LECKAS Povilas
|R3
|KTM
|19
|AUSTRIA
|BAUER Rudolf
|R1
|GASGAS
|STEHRER Manuel
|BUSCHBERGER Andreas
|R2
|HUSQVARNA
|HOLLBACHER Lukas
|R3
|KTM
|20
|PORTUGAL JUNIOR
|CRUZ Afonso
|R1
|KTM
|MARINHEIRO Manuel
|PATRICIO Eduardo
|R2
|TM
|REIS Martim
|R3
|YAMAHA
|21
|AUSTRALIA
|MCLEAN Joshua
|R1
|HONDA
|MCLEAN Joshua
|BARBOT Loic
|R2
|HONDA
|FLETCHER Dominic
|R3
|HONDA
Rossi & Reisulis crowned EMX Champions in Britain
The ultimate round of the EMX250 and EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing displayed great racing across the board at Matterley Basin for the round of Great Britain.
In EMX250, it was Team VRT KTM Factory Juniors’ Marc-Antoine Rossi who closed out the season with his second overall win of the season in front of his teammate Ferruccio Zanchi and Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing Team’s Karlis Reisulis who cliched his first podium of the season in third.
The last round also witnessed the final decider in EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing that saw MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Janis Reisulis taking the European Title on the first race with a dominant win. The Latvian made it even better on his last outing in the category with a perfect win to clinch the last round of the season.
Reisulis’s remarkable 2023 title campaign boasts a 100% podium record, including 11 impressive race wins, five overall victories, and a total of eight podium finishes. His success also marks the second EMX125 title for the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team.
Janis Reisulis – EMX125 European Motocross Champion
“It’s hard to know what to say in this moment, but it is really amazing to win this title. Sometimes I look like I don’t show much emotion, but on the inside, I am crying. We worked so hard for this, and I cannot thank everybody enough for all the effort they put in. We did it!”
2023 MXGP of Great Britain – Round 19
For the full report see:
Gajser wins MXGP 2023 finale in Great Britain
The final round of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship wrapped up over the weekend, with the MXGP of Great Britain taking place in Matterley Basin, where Team HRC’s Tim Gajser came out victorious with a perfect win.
Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Jeremy Seewer finished the season with a back-to-back podiums in second, in front his future teammate Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre.
In MX2, the battle raged on between for the Grand Prix win and second in the Championship, and it was Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Jago Geerts who came out on top for his last MX2 Grand Prix, clinching the silver medal along the way on the last race of the season.
Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Simon Laengenfelder finished on the second step of the podium after a race win and walked away with bronze for the Championship, while MX2 World Champion Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Andrea Adamo celebrated his title with another podium in third place.
Mitch Evans’ season ended prematurely, with the Kawasaki Racing Team rider missing the final round, due to ongoing pain from wrist problems that were an issue at the MXGP of Italy.
Mitch Evans
“It’s a real shame to miss the final race of the season and my last race with the team; however it is time to take the right steps to heal correctly. I would like to thank Kawasaki and the team for their understanding and patience and for always believing in me this year. Unfortunately we weren’t able to achieve the results we both deserved, but I thoroughly enjoyed my time working with such professionals. I want to wish the team and Romain the best of luck for Matterley and the Motocross of Nations.”
2023 MXGP of Great Britain Highlights
2023 MXGP of Great Britain, Round Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Race 1
|Race 2
|Total
|1
|Gajser, Tim
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Seewer, Jeremy
|22
|18
|40
|3
|Febvre, Romain
|16
|22
|38
|4
|Coldenhoff, Glenn
|20
|16
|36
|5
|Fernandez, Ruben
|15
|20
|35
|6
|Vlaanderen, Calvin
|14
|15
|29
|7
|Jonass, Pauls
|12
|14
|26
|8
|Koch, Tom
|13
|12
|25
|9
|Guillod, Valentin
|10
|13
|23
|10
|Prado, Jorge
|18
|3
|21
|11
|Watson, Ben
|8
|10
|18
|12
|Kullas, Harri
|9
|8
|17
|13
|Bogers, Brian
|5
|11
|16
|14
|Lupino, Alessandro
|7
|9
|16
|15
|Monticelli, Ivo
|4
|7
|11
|16
|Paturel, Benoit
|11
|0
|11
|17
|Toendel, Cornelius
|6
|4
|10
|18
|Sterry, Adam
|2
|6
|8
|19
|Spies, Maximilian
|3
|5
|8
|20
|Östlund, Alvin
|1
|2
|3
|21
|Haavisto, Jere
|0
|1
|1
MXGP Final Standings – Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Prado, Jorge
|ESP
|GAS
|921
|2
|Febvre, Romain
|FRA
|KAW
|854
|3
|Seewer, Jeremy
|SUI
|YAM
|759
|4
|Coldenhoff, G.
|NED
|YAM
|695
|5
|Fernandez, R.
|ESP
|HON
|654
|6
|Vlaanderen, C.
|NED
|YAM
|599
|7
|Forato, A.
|ITA
|KTM
|490
|8
|Herlings, J.
|NED
|KTM
|456
|9
|Guillod, V.
|SUI
|HON
|363
|10
|Renaux, Maxime
|FRA
|YAM
|314
|11
|Gajser, Tim
|SLO
|HON
|298
|12
|Paturel, B.
|FRA
|YAM
|277
|13
|Watson, Ben
|GBR
|BET
|252
|14
|Guadagnini, M.
|ITA
|GAS
|249
|15
|Bogers, Brian
|NED
|HON
|243
|16
|Evans, M.
|AUS
|KAW
|235
|17
|Östlund, Alvin
|SWE
|HON
|209
|18
|Koch, Tom
|GER
|KTM
|187
|19
|Jonass, Pauls
|LAT
|HON
|185
|20
|Lupino, A.
|ITA
|BET
|184
2023 MXGP of Great Britain, MX2 Round Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Race 1
|Race 2
|Total
|1
|Geerts, Jago
|20
|25
|45
|2
|Laengenfelder, Simon
|25
|18
|43
|3
|Adamo, Andrea
|18
|20
|38
|4
|de Wolf, Kay
|15
|22
|37
|5
|Benistant, Thibault
|22
|15
|37
|6
|Everts, Liam
|14
|16
|30
|7
|Van De Moosdijk, Roan
|16
|14
|30
|8
|Horgmo, Kevin
|11
|13
|24
|9
|Mc Lellan, Camden
|13
|8
|21
|10
|Bonacorsi, Andrea
|8
|12
|20
|11
|Coenen, Lucas
|10
|9
|19
|12
|Pancar, Jan
|6
|11
|17
|13
|Elzinga, Rick
|12
|5
|17
|14
|Chambers, Jack
|5
|10
|15
|15
|Oliver, Oriol
|9
|6
|15
|16
|Talviku, Jorgen-Matthias
|7
|7
|14
|17
|Coenen, Sacha
|4
|4
|8
|18
|Hammal, Taylor
|3
|3
|6
|19
|Ciabatti, Lorenzo
|0
|2
|2
|20
|Weckman, Emil
|2
|0
|2
|21
|Mitchell, Calum
|0
|1
|1
|22
|Lüning, Arvid
|1
|0
|1
MX2 Standings – Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Adamo, Andrea
|ITA
|KTM
|826
|2
|Geerts, Jago
|BEL
|YAM
|759
|3
|Laengenfelder, S.
|GER
|GAS
|755
|4
|Everts, Liam
|BEL
|KTM
|734
|5
|Coenen, Lucas
|BEL
|HUS
|577
|6
|de Wolf, Kay
|NED
|HUS
|573
|7
|Horgmo, Kevin
|NOR
|KAW
|565
|8
|Van De Moosdijk, R.
|NED
|HUS
|560
|9
|Benistant, T.
|FRA
|YAM
|533
|10
|Elzinga, Rick
|NED
|YAM
|394
|11
|Pancar, Jan
|SLO
|KTM
|348
|12
|Oliver, Oriol
|ESP
|KTM
|303
|13
|Mc Lellan, C.
|RSA
|HON
|267
|14
|Coenen, Sacha
|BEL
|KTM
|258
|15
|Weckman, Emil
|FIN
|HON
|251
|16
|Gifting, Isak
|SWE
|GAS
|248
|17
|Braceras, D.
|ESP
|KAW
|224
|18
|Haarup, Mikkel
|DEN
|KTM
|170
|19
|Chambers, Jack
|USA
|KAW
|71
|20
|Olsson, Filip
|SWE
|HUS
|57
2023 SuperMotocross World Championship Final Wrap & Rider Quotes
450 Round
With 1-1 moto scores, Lawrence took the Final win and with it the SuperMotocross World Championship and its $1,000,000 bonus.
Roczen earned second place in both the race and championship and pocketed $500,000 for himself, and Chase Sexton took third place in the championship and a $250,000 bonus.
At the final event podium, it was Cooper Webb who stood third on the night with 5-3 moto scores and enough points to finish fourth in the championship and its $200,000 bonus.
Adam Cianciarulo – P9
“I had a good run in Moto 1 and a tough one in Moto 2. We are ending the season healthy and ready to keep improving for 2024. We have an all-new KX450 that I’m really looking forward to preparing for next year.”
Jason Anderson – P11
“Today was a great way to end the year. I felt great coming into this weekend and although I had a mistake in the first moto, I’m pumped to be able to finish the year strong on my KX450SR.”
450 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|1
|1
|75
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki
|2
|2
|66
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Yamaha
|5
|3
|60
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki
|7
|4
|54
|5
|Colt Nichols
|Kawasaki
|8
|5
|51
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Yamaha
|6
|7
|48
|7
|Ty Masterpool
|Kawasaki
|9
|9
|45
|8
|Fredrik Noren
|Suzuki
|11
|8
|42
|9
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|12
|10
|33
|10
|Chase Sexton
|Honda
|3
|20
|30
|11
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|4
|21
|27
|12
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|20
|6
|24
|13
|Shane McElrath
|Yamaha
|15
|11
|21
|14
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki
|14
|13
|18
|15
|Joshua Hill
|Yamaha
|13
|14
|15
|16
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha
|18
|12
|12
|17
|Justin Hill
|Kawasaki
|17
|15
|9
|18
|Jerry Robin
|Yamaha
|16
|16
|6
|19
|Dean Wilson
|Honda
|10
|22
|3
|20
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda
|19
|18
|0
|21
|Kevin Moranz
|Honda
|23
|17
|22
|Jace Kessler
|Yamaha
|23
|19
|23
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|21
|39
|24
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha
|22
|36
SMX 450 Final Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|163
|2
|Ken Roczen
|146
|3
|Chase Sexton
|120
|4
|Cooper Webb
|120
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|107
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|98
|7
|Justin Barcia
|98
|8
|Adam Cianciarulo
|96
|9
|Garrett Marchbanks
|92
|10
|Colt Nichols
|90
|11
|Jason Anderson
|85
|12
|Ty Masterpool
|84
|13
|Fredrik Noren
|79
|14
|Phillip Nicoletti
|70
|15
|Grant Harlan
|38
|16
|Shane McElrath
|34
|17
|Kyle Chisholm
|34
|18
|Justin Hill
|25
|19
|Dean Wilson
|25
|20
|Joshua Hill
|19
|21
|Jerry Robin
|16
|22
|Eli Tomac
|13
|23
|Jeremy Hand
|12
|24
|Kevin Moranz
|1
250 Round
Deegan earned second in the moto and with that enough points to win the overall for the event and, more significantly, win the first-ever 250 Class SuperMotocross World Championship by five-points over Jo Shimoda. RJ Hampshire took third place honors in the post-season series.
Jo Shimoda – P2
“It definitely sucks to be so close and see the championship slip away by just a few points,” said Shimoda. “This was a crazy year starting out with injury and so I’m still thankful to have had the chance to compete for this championship. We really found a groove late in the year and I’ll keep working on myself over the off-season.”
RJ Hampshire – P3
“The last round was pretty solid. I felt good all day and had good qualifying (2nd). The first moto start was good, and I gave myself a chance to win it there at the end. I charged hard and felt really good on the bike. In the second moto, I didn’t get a great start and was just flat. I couldn’t really get going. But I’m stoked to end it on the podium for the race and the SMX Playoff overall,” said Hampshire. “I’m really looking forward to the Motocross of Nations in France in a couple of weeks. I’ll go back home, recover a bit, do a couple of days of riding, and head over there and represent the USA. I can’t wait.”
Pierce Brown – P7
“The last round of SuperMotocross is done and dusted. All around it was a pretty good day. I qualified good. In moto one I had a bad start, but I ended up eighth. In moto two I got a better start, and I ended up fifth so I was happy with that. I feel like I was riding good all day…I’m happy with it. I’m ready to take some time off and then get back to work.”
Jalek Swoll – P8
“Honestly, this being the last round is a bit frustrating because I feel like I’m starting to find the groove and know what I can do. My starts were on point today, reaction-wise, and just getting off the gate with the bike. I ran third for a while in the first moto and finished sixth. In the second one, I felt I rode a lot better, but didn’t have the start to match. I just lit the rear tire up a bit on the super-dry stuff and it kind of messed me up. I just got a really bad start and came from the back,” said Swoll. “I have some things to work on for sure, but I’m a lot closer than I’ve been. I feel good but need a little bit of intensity. But all in all, it was decent. I was in the mix a little bit and left healthy…anytime you leave the track healthy you can put a smile on your face.”
Maximus Vohland – P9
“It wasn’t the worst result for me this weekend, being ninth overall and seventh in the final SMX points, but I didn’t ride to my potential tonight across the two motos. Qualifying was positive earlier on though and I learned a lot this season that will help me keep building into the future.”
Tom Vialle – P10
“The night was pretty good until the second moto. I was leading the first moto and ended up third, so that was good and I felt great! I was also in good position in the second moto before another rider hit me pretty hard in the corner, so I was really unlucky there. I was pretty upset, because I could have fought for the podium and a good overall result, so it wasn’t what I hoped for. We were a little bit unlucky there, but it’s the way it is and now we look ahead to the Nations and focusing on 2024 to be back again and as strong as possible.”
Talon Hawkins – P11
“I was stoked to end it on a good note. I got my first top ten out of the three races. I’m looking forward to a little time off and then getting back on the bike,” said Hawkins. “I’m so thankful for the whole Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Team for giving me the shot this year. I turned pro early, but I made the most of it and did the best I could all year long. I’ve learned a lot this year, and have a lot of good memories. Thank you guys.”
250 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|5
|2
|75
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|4
|4
|66
|3
|RJ Hampshire
|2
|6
|60
|4
|Justin Cooper
|7
|3
|54
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|10
|1
|51
|6
|Jordon Smith
|1
|10
|48
|7
|Pierce Brown
|8
|5
|45
|8
|Jalek Swoll
|6
|8
|42
|9
|Maximus Vohland
|9
|7
|39
|10
|Tom Vialle
|3
|13
|36
|11
|Talon Hawkins
|11
|9
|33
|12
|Dilan Schwartz
|12
|11
|30
|13
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|13
|14
|27
|14
|Cullin Park
|14
|15
|24
|15
|Coty Schock
|15
|16
|21
|16
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|21
|12
|18
|17
|Preston Kilroy
|16
|17
|15
|18
|Caden Braswell
|17
|19
|12
|19
|Derek Kelley
|19
|18
|9
|20
|Chris Blose
|20
|20
|6
|21
|Luke Neese
|18
|22
|3
|22
|Hunter Yoder
|22
|21
|0
SMX 250 Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|157
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|152
|3
|RJ Hampshire
|122
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|114
|5
|Jordon Smith
|110
|6
|Justin Cooper
|101
|7
|Maximus Vohland
|98
|8
|Tom Vialle
|90
|9
|Hunter Lawrence
|89
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|88
|11
|Pierce Brown
|86
|12
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|72
|13
|Dilan Schwartz
|61
|14
|Talon Hawkins
|58
|15
|Seth Hammaker
|49
|16
|Cullin Park
|41
|17
|Caden Braswell
|29
|18
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|27
|19
|Coty Schock
|25
|20
|Preston Kilroy
|25
|21
|Max Anstie
|14
|22
|Jett Lawrence
|12
|23
|Austin Forkner
|9
|24
|Derek Kelley
|9
|25
|Carson Mumford
|7
|26
|Hunter Yoder
|6
|27
|Chris Blose
|6
|28
|Luke Neese
|4
|29
|Chance Hymas
|2
|30
|Joshua Varize
|2
2023 Racing schedule
2023 FIM EnduroGP World Championship Calendar
|Date
|Location
|Country
|31 March-2 April
|San Remo/Arma di Taggia
|Italy
|5-7 May
|Lalin
|Spain
|26-28 May
|Heinola
|Finland
|1-3 June
|Skövde
|Sweden
|30 June-2 July
|Gelnica
|Slovakia
|29 Sept-1 Oct
|Valpaços
|Portugal
|6 -8 October
|St Andre/Santiago do Cacem
|Portugal
2023 FIM World Supercross Calendar
|Date
|Venue, Stadium
|Country
|04 November
|Etihad Arena, Yas Island
|Abu Dhabi
|24-25 November
|Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
|Australia
|*TBA = To be announced
GNCC 2023 Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Oct 7-8
|Buckwheat 100
|Newburg, WV
|Oct 21-22
|Ironman
|Crawfordsville, IN
2023 Australian Dirt Track Calendar
|Date
|Championship
|Location
|October 7-8
|Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships
|Albury-Wodonga MCC (Diamond Park) (VIC)
|October 28-29
|Australian Senior Track Championships
|Hunter MCC (Barleigh Ranch Circuit) (NSW)
2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship calendar
|Round
|Event
|Date
|Round 6
|Roof of Africa, South Africa
|September 28/29/30
|Round 7
|24MX GetzenRodeo, Germany
|November 3/4
2023 FIM Baja World Cup calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|September-October* TBC
|Baja do Oeste
|Portugal
|2-4 November
|Jordan Baja
|Jordan
|December *TBC
|Baja Dubai
|UAE
|*To be confirmed = TBC
2023 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship Calendar
|2023 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|FIM SGP2 World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|FIM SGP3 World Championship – Semi finals
|FIM Flat Track World Championship
|07 October
|Final
|Morizès
|France
2023 FIM Sidecar Motocross World Championship Provisional Calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|01 October
|Castelnau de Levis
|France
2024 Racing schedule
2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championships Provisional Calendar
|DATE
|EVENT
|COUNTRY
|W. CHAMP
|J. WORLD
|10-12 May
|Valleys Extreme
|UK
|X
|X
|30 May-2 June
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|X
|X
|19-22 June
|Xross Hard Enduro Rally
|Serbia
|X
|X
|23-27 July
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|X
|X
|22-25 August
|Red Bull Tennessee Knockout
|USA
|X
|06-08 September
|Abestone
|Italy
|X
|X
|TBC September
|TBC
|TBC
|X
|TBC October
|TBC
|TBC
|X
2024 Monster Energy Supercross & Pro Motocross calendars
2024 AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross calendars