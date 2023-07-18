Champions crowned at 2023 KTM AJMX

Images by Mike O’Neill/HighRPM Photography

The KTM AJMX has been run and won in Acacia Hills, Northern Territory over the weekend, crowning 2023 champions in ideal weather conditions. Some of those titles went right down to the line, with strong competition across the 12 classes, and 230 entrants taking part.

Queensland won the AJMX State Trophy Challenge by five points over Western Australia. Host state NT finished in fifth, between Victoria and South Australia.

Queensland collected 144-points in total, Western Australia 139, New South Wales 136, Victoria 124, NT 122, South Australia 99 and Tasmania 90.

128cc to 150cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke (13- U15yrs)

Seth Shackleton became was crowned Champion in the 128cc to 150cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke (13 – U15yrs) class. Shackleton had an exceptional day of racing in Acacia Hills, claiming back-to-back Moto wins in Final 4 & 5, as well as claiming the best lap time for both Finals.

Cooper Rowe and Lachlan Morris rounded out the overall podium.

Pos Rider Total M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 1 Seth SHACKLETON 122 25 25 22 25 25 2 Cooper ROWE 101 22 22 25 22 10 3 Lachlan MORRIS 100 18 20 20 20 22 4 Jackson WALSH 88 16 18 18 18 18 5 Sonny PELLICANO 78 20 16 16 10 16 6 Cooper DOWNING 67 12 12 12 16 15 7 Cameron SHAW 66 10 10 13 13 20 8 Nate EBBECK 65 14 14 10 14 13 9 Jobe DUNNE 63 13 15 11 12 12 10 Memphis TREVENA 63 9 13 15 15 11

128cc to 150cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke (15yrs)

It was a battle right down to the finish line in the 128cc to 150cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke (15yrs). Ky Woods looked primed to take out the title but after Final 5, Liam Owens managed to pull off the win.

Owens the 2023 Champion, Woods earning silver, leaving Kayden Strode in third.

Pos Rider Total M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 1 Liam OWENS 116 22 22 25 22 25 2 Ky WOODS 111 25 25 22 25 14 3 Kayden STRODE 90 18 16 18 18 20 4 Hixson MCINNES 88 16 20 14 16 22 5 Patrick BUTLER 87 20 18 11 20 18 6 Zac O’LOAN 73 12 11 20 15 15 7 Deegan ROSE 64 14 14 16 11 9 8 Mitchell THORNEYCROFT 63 11 12 10 14 16 9 Oskar KIMBER 54 8 13 8 13 12 10 Casey WILMINGTON 53 15 – 13 12 13

Female 100 to 150cc 2-stroke & 200 to 250cc 4-stroke (13 – U16yrs)

2022 defending Champ Madi Simpson gave it one last shot in retaining her title in Female 100 to 150cc 2-stroke & 200 to 250cc 4-stroke (13 – U16yrs).

Even after winning Final 5, the points just weren’t enough to beat her rival, Danielle McDonald. McDonald becoming the 2023 KTM AJMX Female 100 to 150cc 2-stroke & 200 to 250cc 4-stroke (13 – U16yrs) Champion.

Simpson finished in second place overall, followed by Darci Whalley.

Pos Rider Total M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 1 Danielle MCDONALD 122 25 25 25 25 22 2 Madi SIMPSON 111 22 22 22 20 25 3 Darci WHALLEY 91 15 18 18 22 18 4 Bella BURKE 89 16 20 20 18 15 5 Emily LAMBERT 83 20 16 16 15 16 6 Leah RIMBAS 79 18 12 13 16 20 7 Nelly FOX 68 12 15 15 12 14 8 Felicity SHRIMPTON 61 10 11 14 13 13 9 Stephanie TURNBULL 51 13 13 11 14 – 10 Keetah DIPROSE 45 14 10 10 11 –

100cc to 125cc 2-stroke (13 – U15yrs)

Cooper Rowe has had an eye-wateringly perfect run in Acacia Hills. Claiming first place for all five Final Moto’s, Rowe wiped the floor with his competition to earn the 2023 KTM AJMX 100cc to 125cc 2-stroke (13 – U15yrs) title.

Max Compton protected his second-place spot, earning silver followed in third by Sonny Pelicano.

Pos Rider Total M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 1 Cooper ROWE 125 25 25 25 25 25 2 Max COMPTON 100 22 22 12 22 22 3 Sonny PELLICANO 90 16 18 18 18 20 4 Lachlan ALLEN 86 20 20 20 13 13 5 Jackson FULLER 85 9 16 22 20 18 6 Nate EBBECK 78 15 15 16 16 16 7 Jobe DUNNE 74 18 14 14 14 14 8 Memphis TREVENA 69 13 13 13 15 15 9 Dylan MCDONALD 54 12 10 11 10 11 10 Cooper DOWNING 52 14 – 15 11 12

100cc to 125cc 2-stroke (15yrs)

Faltering ever so slightly in Final 5, the hard yards put in throughout the week saw Ky Woods come away with the well deserved 2023 KTM AJMX Championship title in 100cc to 125cc 2-stroke (15yrs).

Second place was a battle between Patrick Butler and Liam Owens but after the Final Moto, Butler got the better of Owens.

Pos Rider Total M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 1 Ky WOODS 115 25 22 25 25 18 2 Patrick BUTLER 102 22 20 20 20 20 3 Liam OWENS 94 – 25 22 22 25 4 Frederick TAYLOR 93 20 15 18 18 22 5 Casey WILMINGTON 82 16 18 16 16 16 6 Deegan ROSE 78 18 16 15 15 14 7 Brayden UPPERTON 68 14 12 14 13 15 8 Axel WIDDON 66 15 14 13 11 13 9 Oskar KIMBER 62 13 13 11 14 11 10 Baylin TOWNSEND 58 12 10 12 12 12

85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (9 – U12yrs)

Ollie Birkitt was crowned the 2023 KTM AJMX 85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (9 – U12yrs) Champ, despite a challenging week, fending off efforts by the likes of Sidney Stephenson and Nate Tomerini.

Ollie Birkitt

“I’ve had a great week here in Darwin racing the KTM AJMX nationals. The track was wicked all week – I put in some good practice and qualifying lap times, followed by the heat races which we made it through. The first two finals went well with two wins, then the track was super-gnarly by the third final, so I did what I needed to do for the big picture. Overall, I had a great week and experience with the KTM team, and it feels great to grab the championship in the 85 9-U12 class.”

After Finals 2 & 3 Moto’s, Stephenson and Tomerini claimed second and third place respectively.

Pos Rider Total M1 M2 M3 1 Ollie BIRKITT 63 25 25 13 2 Sidney STEPHENSON 60 20 18 22 3 Nate TOMERINI 56 16 20 20 4 Ethan WOLFE 53 18 10 25 5 Clayton WALSH 52 22 14 16 6 Nate PERRETT 47 7 22 18 7 Connor FEATHER 45 14 16 15 8 Chase WESTON 37 15 15 7 9 Jayce STOCKER 36 11 13 12 10 Declan SMART 31 12 5 14

85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (12 – U14yrs)

It was a fantastic week for Lachlan Allen as he leaves the NT with the 2023 KTM AJMX 85cc 2-stroke &150cc 4-stroke (12 – U14yrs) Championship title. After a fantastic result in Final 2 & 3, Allen comfortably secured his success, ahead of Peter Wolfe and Cooper Ford.

Cooper Ford

“My week here at the AJMX in Darwin was pretty good, I started the week off quite well with a top three qualifying time, which was good. I then had a few small crashes in the heats, but we made it through those, and then the finals came around which I grabbed 2-2 in the opening two races. Last one, got a bad start and was charging through the pack before I crashed, which made it hard for myself. Ended seventh in that one which put me third overall in the 85cc 12-U14yrs class. Happy with that – a lot of hard battles with the heat and the track, but got through it and I’m stoked.”

Wolfe and Ford claimed the remaining podium positions, second and third respectively.

Pos Rider Total M1 M2 M3 1 Lachlan ALLEN 70 25 25 20 2 Peter WOLFE 65 20 20 25 3 Cooper FORD 58 22 22 14 4 Seth THOMAS 55 15 18 22 5 Bodie COURT 44 16 15 13 6 Ryder WOODROW 43 11 16 16 7 Deegan FORT 40 12 13 15 8 Lachlan VINCENT 33 10 12 11 9 Levi FARR 32 14 9 9 10 Tomi DOBLE 32 18 14 –

Female 85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (12 – U16yrs)

It was a hard earnt win for Bella Burke, now 2023 KTM AJMX Female 85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (12 – U16yrs) champion. Final 4 saw Burke losing valuable championship points, however redeemed herself in Final 5 to claim both the final moto win and the championship.

Kyrah Mancinelli took out second place overall, just ahead of Stephanie Turnbull.

Pos Rider Total M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 1 Bella BURKE 109 25 25 25 9 25 2 Kyrah MANCINELLI 90 22 18 16 12 22 3 Stephanie TURNBULL 87 14 16 20 22 15 4 Makayla RIMBAS 85 12 20 22 18 13 5 Emily LAMBERT 85 9 22 18 25 11 6 Nelly FOX 82 13 14 15 20 20 7 Mia KAZZI 74 15 13 14 14 18 8 Addison ORR 74 18 12 13 15 16 9 Syra PERRY 69 16 15 11 13 14 10 Keetah DIPROSE 69 20 9 12 16 12

85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (14 – U16yrs)

The competition in the 85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (14 – U16yrs) class was intense right up until the final lap. After Finals 4 and 5, Jackson Fuller came away with the 2023 KTM AJMX 85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (14 – U16yrs) Championship title.

Jackson Fuller

“My week went well here at the AJMX championships in Darwin, winning the 14-U16yrs 85cc championship and salvaging a top five in the 13-U15yrs 125cc class after a challenging 12th in the opening moto due to a first corner crash. I’m super-happy with how I rode and my bikes were great all throughout the event – a big thank you to KTM and all the partners who support me.”

His main competitor, Max Compton conceded second place, even after claiming the win in Final 4. Rounding out the podium this year is Cooper Phillips.

Pos Rider Total M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 1 Jackson FULLER 119 25 22 25 22 25 2 Max COMPTON 116 22 25 22 25 22 3 Cooper PHILLIPS 92 20 20 14 18 20 4 Jesse KOLB 90 16 16 20 20 18 5 Riley BURGESS 86 18 18 18 16 16 6 Jet DOYLE-ANDREWS 74 15 14 16 14 15 7 Max HUDSON 70 14 13 15 15 13 8 Cooper KELSO 66 13 15 12 12 14 9 Benjamin O’NEILL 58 11 12 10 13 12 10 Toby GARWOOD 52 12 9 11 11 9

65cc 2-stroke (7 – U10yrs)

Nico Verhoeven had a clean sweep in 65cc 2-stroke (7 -U10yrs), and was crowned the 2023 champion, as well as claiming fastest lap time in Final 4.

Liam Millard took home silver, beating Lewis-Jay Carafa to the punch.

Pos Rider Total M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 1 Nico VERHOEVEN 122 22 25 25 25 25 2 Liam MILLARD 104 20 22 22 18 22 3 Lewis-Jay CARAFA 93 18 15 18 22 20 4 Archie BLACK 77 15 18 11 20 13 5 Kye SPROULE 76 25 20 20 – 11 6 Nate LEE 67 3 14 16 16 18 7 Jack HOLLIDAY 65 13 9 12 15 16 8 Hudson FRANCIS 55 9 11 7 14 14 9 Cooper NILSSON 49 14 12 13 – 10 10 Ollie CALE 44 8 8 14 7 7

65cc 2-stroke (10 – U12yrs)

Connor Feather came into Finals 4 and 5 with a very clear point to prove, which he did. At the close of Final 5, he came away with the 2023 Championship title in 65cc 2-stroke (10 – U12yrs).

Nate Perrett put in an impressive fight for the gold, even clinching the best lap time in Final 4 but it just wasn’t enough, finishing in second place overall. The last podium spot was won by Ethan Wolfe.

Pos Rider Total M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 1 Connor FEATHER 119 25 22 25 25 22 2 Nate PERRETT 116 22 25 22 22 25 3 Ethan WOLFE 91 20 18 18 20 15 4 Sidney STEPHENSON 88 18 20 20 14 16 5 Oli CHANDLER 79 15 16 15 15 18 6 Jayce STOCKER 72 14 12 16 16 14 7 Riley MULLEN 71 16 3 14 18 20 8 Ollie PAECH 60 13 14 10 11 12 9 Chase WORTHINGTON 60 12 13 13 13 9 10 Noah THOMAS 50 5 8 12 12 13

50cc Auto (7 – U9yrs)

Although Rowdy Rabjones was able to clinch the race win in Final 4, he couldn’t beat Hudson Francis onto the top step of the overall podium.

Francis left Acacia Hills with a well earnt 2023 KTM AJMX Championship title for 50cc Auto (7 – U9yrs). Rabjones second, Nate Forwood in third place.

Pos Rider Total M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 1 Hudson FRANCIS 119 22 25 25 22 25 2 Rowdy RABJONES 99 25 22 20 25 7 3 Nate FORWOOD 96 18 16 22 20 20 4 Cooper NILSSON 78 20 – 18 18 22 5 James MARRS 74 16 13 11 16 18 6 Ollie CALE 68 13 18 15 9 13 7 Flynn BURGESS 67 14 11 16 12 14 8 Ryder MADAFIGLIO 67 12 14 14 15 12 9 Stella HARDING 58 9 20 – 14 15 10 Kobe SMART 52 8 12 10 13 9

Aussie World Supercross tickets on sale for November

Tickets for the World Supercross Championship (WSX) Australian GP have gone on sale, and is expected to attract a record attendance for action sports events in Australia.

The Australian Grand Prix is the grand finale of the six-round WSX season, the world’s only internationally touring supercross championship. Having travelled to the UK, Singapore, Germany, Canada and Abu Dhabi before landing on Aussie shores, it will be only the second time in history the Championship has been held down under.

As a bonus, fans who purchase tickets to the WSX Australian GP by 11:59pm (AEST) Friday 21 July 2023 will go into the draw to win one of 100 places at an exclusive ride day with two-time World Supercross Champion Chad Reed (T&Cs apply).

The World Supercross Australian GP will also feature the Grand Final of the Fox Australian Supercross Championship, with the best domestic competitors taking the spotlight on Friday night. On Saturday, World Champions will be crowned in front of a packed Marvel Stadium and a live global broadcast audience.

WSX Australian GP general public tickets are on sale at the WSXChampionship.com website.

Thibault Benistant misses Czech MXGP due to injury

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Thibault Benistant withdrew from round 12 of the FIM Motocross World Championship, in Loket, Czech Republic, following a heavy fall during the MX2 Qualifying Race on Saturday.

Despite setting the pace in the Timed Practice and starting from P1, Benistant was hit from behind by another rider who did not brake in time, resulting in a heavy crash on the start straight.

The 21-year-old Frenchman, who holds the second position in the MX2 Championship Standings, was immediately taken to the on-site medical center and then transported to the nearest hospital in Karlovy Vary for further evaluation. It is noteworthy that Benistant was cleared from any fractures or serious injury and was discharged from the hospital the same night.

Even though Benistant was cleared from any severe injury, Yamaha, in consultation with the FIM doctor made the difficult decision to withdraw him from the Czech Grand Prix. The main priority ensuring his well-being and allowing him the necessary time to recover fully.

EoIs for 2024/2025 Australian championships are open!

Motorcycling Australia (MA) are seeking Expressions of Interest (EOI) from suitably qualified States, Clubs and Promoters who wish to host an Australian Championship in 2024 and 2025. The championships that are currently open for EOIs are:

Australian ATV MX Championship

Australian Classic Dirt Track Championship

Australian Post Classic Dirt Track Championship

Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship

Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship

Australian Senior Track Championship

Australian Junior Track Championship

Australian Supermoto Championship

MA is seeking hosts for all classes of the championships, including Junior, Senior, Women’s, and Masters. For 2024 events, the process will be open until the 25th of August 2023.

FIM Bajas World Cup kicks back into action in Aragon

After three months without events, riders competing in the FIM Bajas World Cup are back on the road to Spain and the legendary Baja Spain Aragón. There will be 23 motorcycles and seven quads on the start line in the eastern Spanish town of Teruel hoping to challenge for honours in this fourth round of the 2023 season.

Because of general elections being held in Spain on Sunday, organisers of Baja Spain Aragón have compressed the events into two days – Friday, July 21st and Saturday July 22nd.

This second round of the FIM Bajas World Cup in a row to be held on the Iberian Peninsula will be run over a total distance of 905km, including 533km of special stages in temperatures around 40°C. Like every year, it will provide a stern test for riders and their machines. There will, nevertheless, be 23 motorcycles and seven quads, including four Women, three Juniors and nine Veterans.

Mirjam Pol is missing from the entry for family reasons and Junior rider Konrad Dabrowski is preparing for the Desafio Ruta 40 and is also absent. Dubai-based rider Mohammed Al-Balooshi will come to defend his place as leader, alongside Canadian rival Jonathan Finn – who is second in the provisional classification and leader of the Junior classification – and Andrew Houlihan, third in the provisional classification and leader of the Veteran category.

In the Women’s category, Mirjam Pol’s absence leaves the way open for Sara Garcia to fight against Alona Ben-Natan, Ester Merino and Sarah Khuraibet.

The race will consist of a six-kilometre prologue opening proceedings at 06.00hrs (first motorcycle) on Friday, July 21. This will be followed by SS1, while SS2 and SS3 will be played out on Saturday.

2023 FIM Speedway World Cup squads announced

The squad lists for the first Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup since 2017 have been revealed as the sport’s top nine nations prepare to battle it out in Wroclaw from July 25-29.

The sport’s original team competition, relaunched as ac new era for FIM Speedway, sees reigning champions Poland defend the iconic Ove Fundin Trophy they clinched during the last Monster Energy FIM SWC Final in Leszno, Poland in 2017.

They are seeded straight through to the Final on Saturday, July 29 as host nation, with eight other countries competing in two Semi-Finals for the right to join them.

The 2021 FIM Speedway of Nations world champions Great Britain take on three-time FIM SWC winners Sweden, as well as Czech Republic and Germany in Semi-Final 1 on Tuesday, July 25.

Last year’s FIM Speedway of Nations world champions Australia then face off with four-time FIM SWC gold medallists Denmark, Finland and tournament debutants France in Semi-Final 2 on Wednesday, July 26.

The winner of each Semi-Final joins Poland in the Final, with the second and third-placed nations advancing to the Race Off on Friday, July 28, where the winner earns the fourth and last spot in the Final.

Each team manager has selected a squad of up to 10 riders, which will be reduced to a starting line-up of four, plus one reserve at No.5. But the remaining riders on the list can be drafted in if their country advances to the Race Off and Final and a team manager opts to shuffle their pack.

Poland’s squad for their Monster Energy FIM SWC title defence is spearheaded by captain and triple world champion Bartosz Zmarzlik, with his Speedway GP rivals Maciej Janowski and Patryk Dudek also on the list.

Former Speedway GP stars Janusz Kolodziej and brothers Przemyslaw and Piotr Pawlicki are selected, along with double World Under-21 champion Maksym Drabik, former Polish champion Szymon Wozniak, FIM SGP2 champion Mateusz Cierniak and former Speedway GP finalist Dominik Kubera.

Australian team manager Mark Lemon has two former Speedway GP world champions in his squad, with captain Jason Doyle and Chris Holder leading a side bidding to complete a unique FIM SON and Monster Energy FIM SWC double, along with Speedway GP title contender Jack Holder and triple Australian champion Max Fricke.

The 2020 World Under-21 champion Jaimon Lidsey is selected, along with former Aussie title winners Brady Kurtz, Rohan Tungate and Sam Masters. Australian Under-21 champion Keynan Rew and Ryan Douglas complete the list.

Great Britain bosses Simon Stead and Oliver Allen name an eight-rider squad, led by triple world champion Tai Woffinden and his Speedway GP rivals Robert Lambert and Dan Bewley.

Former Speedway GP star Chris Harris, 2021 British champion Adam Ellis, former British Under-21 champion Tom Brennan, Anders Rowe and Steve Worrall complete the Lions line-up.

Danish team manager Nicki Pedersen has selected himself as part of his 10-rider squad for his first Monster Energy FIM SWC as national boss, with Speedway GP trio Leon Madsen, Anders Thomsen and Mikkel Michelsen all joining him.

Former World Under-21 champion Michael Jepsen Jensen and 2022 Danish champion Rasmus Jensen also make the cut along with Mads Hansen, Frederik Jakobsen, Nicolai Klindt and Andreas Lyager Hansen.

Sweden chief Morgan Andersson selects a squad led by captain and world No.4 Fredrik Lindgren. He’s joined by 2022 FIM GP Challenge winner Kim Nilsson, former Speedway GP stars Antonio Lindback and Oliver Berntzon and two-time Swedish champion Jacob Thorssell.

FIM SGP2 rider Philip Hellstrom-Bangs, Filip Hjelmland, Victor Palovaara, Daniel Henderson and Anton Karlsson complete the Swedish team.

The Czech squad is spearheaded by former Speedway GP finalist Vaclav Milik, along with 2022 FIM SGP2 silver medallist Jan Kvech, Eduard Krcmar and 2023 FIM SGP2 rider Petr Chlupac. Veteran Josef Franc, Daniel Klima, Hynek Stichauer, Matous Kamenik, Jaroslav Vanicek and Jan Jenicek complete the list.

Germany names a squad fronted by skipper Kai Huckenbeck and 2014 FIM New Zealand Speedway GP winner Martin Smolinski. They team up with FIM SGP2 rider Norick Blodorn and former FIM World Long Track champion Erik Riss, plus Kevin Wolbert, Michael Hartel, Marius Hillebrand, Sandro Wassermann, Rene Deddens and Erik Bachhuber.

Finland, last year’s FIM SON surprise finalists, are led by their 2022 Vojens heroes Timo Lahti, Timi Salonen and Jesse Mustonen. They are joined by veteran Tero Aarnio, Antti Vuolas, Nicce Sayrio, Roni Niemela, Joni Laukkanen, Henri Ahlbom and Topi Mustonen.

In their first-ever FIM SWC tournament, French top guns David Bellego and Dimitri Berge lead their country into an historic week of racing. Former FIM World Long Track champion Matthieu Tresarrieu and his nephew Mathias Tresarrieu join them along with Steven Goret, Jordan Dubernard and Tino Bouin.

2023 MONSTER ENERGY FIM SPEEDWAY WORLD CUP SQUADS

SEMI-FINAL 1: TUESDAY, JULY 25 GREAT BRITAIN: Tai Woffinden (captain), Robert Lambert, Dan Bewley, Tom Brennan, Adam Ellis, Chris Harris, Anders Rowe, Steve Worrall. TEAM MANAGERS: Oliver Allen and Simon Stead. SWEDEN: Fredrik Lindgren (captain), Jacob Thorssell, Filip Hjelmland, Oliver Berntzon, Kim Nilsson, Antonio Lindback, Philip Hellstrom-Bangs, Victor Palovaara, Daniel Henderson, Anton Karlsson. TEAM MANAGER: Morgan Andersson. CZECH REPUBLIC: Vaclav Milik (captain), Jan Kvech, Eduard Krcmar, Petr Chlupac, Daniel Klima, Hynek Stichauer, Josef Franc, Matous Kamenik, Jaroslav Vanicek, Jan Jenicek. TEAM MANAGER: Zdenek Schneiderwind. GERMANY: Martin Smolinski, Kevin Wolbert, Kai Huckenbeck (captain), Norick Blodorn, Michael Hartel, Erik Riss, Marius Hillebrand, Sandro Wassermann, Rene Deddens, Erik Bachhuber. TEAM MANAGERS: Sascha Dorner and Mathias Bartz.

SEMI-FINAL 2: WEDNESDAY, JULY 26 AUSTRALIA: Ryan Douglas, Jason Doyle (captain), Max Fricke, Chris Holder, Jack Holder, Brady Kurtz, Jaimon Lidsey, Sam Masters, Keynan Rew and Rohan Tungate. TEAM MANAGER: Mark Lemon. DENMARK: Leon Madsen (captain), Mikkel Michelsen, Anders Thomsen, Nicki Pedersen, Rasmus Jensen, Michael Jepsen Jensen, Mads Hansen, Frederik Jakobsen, Nicolai Klindt, Andreas Lyager Hansen. TEAM MANAGER: Nicki Pedersen. FINLAND: Timo Lahti (captain), Jesse Mustonen, Antti Vuolas, Timi Salonen, Nicce Sayrio, Tero Aarnio, Ronni Niemela, Joni Laukkanen, Henri Ahlbom, Topi Mustonen. TEAM MANAGER: Aki-Pekka Mustonen. FRANCE: David Bellego (captain), Dimitri Berge, Mathieu Tresarrieu, Steven Goret, Mathias Tresarrieu, Jordan Dubernard, Tino Bouin. TEAM MANAGER: Laurent Sambarrey.

RACE OFF: FRIDAY, JULY 28 SECOND PLACE IN SEMI-FINAL 1 THIRD PLACE IN SEMI-FINAL 1 SECOND PLACE IN SEMI-FINAL 2 THIRD PLACE IN SEMI-FINAL 2

FINAL: SATURDAY, JULY 29 POLAND: Mateusz Cierniak, Maksym Drabik, Patryk Dudek, Maciej Janowski, Janusz Kolodziej, Dominik Kubera, Piotr Pawlicki, Przemyslaw Pawlicki, Szymon Wozniak, Bartosz Zmarzlik (captain). TEAM MANAGER: Rafal Dobrucki. WINNER OF SEMI-FINAL 1 WINNER OF SEMI-FINAL 2 WINNER OF RACE OFF



2023 European Junior e-Motocross Series Champ crowned

Talented youngster Timoteï Cez has successfully retained his European Junior e-Motocross Series title from 2022 after dominating all five rounds in the 2023 term. With victory in all 10 races, the GASGAS MC-E 5 rider was simply unstoppable and claimed the series crown after winning moto one at the fifth and final round held today in Loket, Czech Republic. Second overall in the series went to the consistent Jordan Cadenel (Husqvarna) from France, with Spain’s Adan Quesada (KTM) securing third.

With 40 riders representing 11 nationalities traveling to the Czech Republic for the season-ending, double-header event in Loket, there was a truly international line-up contesting the final two events on the 2023 calendar.

Arriving at the penultimate round with a healthy 28-point lead, Timoteï Cez was to maintain his winning ways with his fourth double victory of the 2023 series. The GASGAS MC-E 5 racer’s faultless performance extended his lead to 34 points over Jordan Cadenel who secured second overall after claiming a pair of runner-up finishes on the day. Third overall went to the KTM SX-E 5 mounted Lucas Bos after he placed fourth in race one and third in race two.

Heading into the final round needing just nine points to claim his second European Junior e-Motocross Series title, a 12th place finish or better would have been enough for Cez to secure back-to-back series wins. Following a perfect start, the young Frenchman led every lap to win and become a worthy champion for a second time.

Chasing Timoteï home once again was Cadenel in second with Bos in third. With the title decided, Cez would sign off the 2023 series with a 10th race victory but only by the narrowest of margins. The fast-starting Austin Edwards (KTM) from Great Britain chased the champion across the line with less than a second separating the two young racers with Cadenel finishing 36 seconds adrift in third.

Behind two-time champion Timoteï Cez in the final standings was Jordan Cadenel in second with Adan Quesada, who placed fifth overall at the final round, in third.

With the third edition of the European Junior e-Motocross Series now complete, the 2023 term was undoubtedly the most popular and competitive yet with future racing stars battling for position throughout the season. All the action from each of the five rounds is now available to stream online through MXGP-TV.com for riders, parents, and guardians to watch and relive every race in full.

Timoteï Cez – 2023 European Junior e-Motocross Series Winner

“I can’t believe I’m a two-time champion! Winning the European Junior e-Motocross Series is amazing, and it’s been a really fun year. It was nice to win with a race to go but that final race turned out to be a really close one. Austin Edwards was riding great today and it was the closest race of the season and definitely the most exciting. To win every race this year is incredible, my bike was perfect all year, and I couldn’t have done it without my parents and sponsors.”

MXe Overall Classification

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Cez, Timoteï FRA GAS 25 25 50 2 Cadenel, Jordan FRA GAS 22 20 42 3 Edwards, Austin GBR KTM 18 22 40 4 Haustein, Eddi GER KTM 16 18 34 5 Quesada, Adan ESP KTM 15 16 31 6 Veinbergs, Leo LAT KTM 11 15 26 7 Walter, Oskar GER KTM 13 13 26 8 Negre, Mathis FRA KTM 8 12 20 9 Bos, Lucas FRA KTM 20 0 20 10 Monzer, Richard GER KTM 6 11 17 11 Bihlmann, Alexander GER GAS 7 9 16 12 Gabriel, Ryan AUT HUS 0 14 14 13 Horsebog, Vitus DEN GAS 12 2 14 14 Menad, Lenny Adel FRA KTM 14 0 14 15 Gil, Ares ESP GAS 3 10 13 16 Garrido Barrios, Enzo ESP GAS 10 0 10 17 Edlinger, Raphael AUT GAS 1 8 9 18 Mellado Palomino, Alejandro ESP KTM 9 0 9 19 Lagut, Cesar FRA GAS 0 7 7 20 Mcgee, Matthew IRL GAS 0 6 6 21 Kullman, Elicia SWE HUS 0 5 5 22 Calado Reyes, Roan BEL KTM 4 1 5 23 Hahl, Mathis FRA KTM 5 0 5 24 Moutin, Jonas FRA KTM 0 4 4 25 Nuciforo, Valentino ITA KTM 0 3 3 26 Mitko, Maksim RSA KTM 2 0 2

MXe Final Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Cez, Timoteï FRA GAS 250 2 Cadenel, J. FRA GAS 208 3 Quesada, Adan ESP KTM 168 4 Edwards, A. GBR KTM 162 5 Bos, Lucas FRA KTM 144 6 Haustein, Eddi GER KTM 107 7 Gabriel, Ryan AUT HUS 97 8 Gautier, C. FRA KTM 95 9 Veinbergs, Leo LAT KTM 95 10 Mellado Palomino, A. ESP KTM 94 11 Negre, Mathis FRA KTM 83 12 Walter, Oskar GER KTM 82 13 Monzer, R. GER KTM 73 14 Garrido Barrios, E. ESP GAS 64 15 Menad, L. FRA KTM 64 16 Horsebog, V. DEN GAS 54 17 Galia, R. ITA GAS 51 18 Moutin, Jonas FRA KTM 47 19 Lazaro Amate, A. ESP KTM 37 20 Bihlmann, A. GER GAS 36 21 Mcgee, Matthew IRL GAS 33 22 Moratilla Moreno, V. ESP HUS 31 23 Kullman, E. SWE HUS 31 24 Gil, Ares ESP GAS 29 25 Badiella, Pepe ESP GAS 17 26 Mitko, Maksim RSA KTM 12 27 Vanags, R. LAT HUS 10 28 Edlinger, R. AUT GAS 9 29 Lagut, Cesar FRA GAS 7 30 Hahl, Mathis FRA KTM 6 31 Calado Reyes, R. BEL KTM 6 32 Nuciforo, V. ITA KTM 5 33 Dauset Gardella, J. ESP GAS 2 34 Beecham, Isaac ESP KTM 1

EMX65 and EMX85 wraps up at MXGP of Czech Republic

The MXGP of Czech Republic has hosted the finals of the EMX65, EMX85 and the EMX2T series. The fastest European riders battled over two days saw the fastest riders in Europe go head-to-head for gold, where Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Cas Valk went on to win Gold Medal in EMX2T while Nicolò Alvisi won in EMX85 and Francesco Assini came out victorious in EMX65.

EMX85

In the opening EMX85 race, Liam Bruneau made the fastest start and led the race. Bruneau kept the lead until the checkered flag to dominate the first race.

Behind him Nicolò Alvisi had to fight as the Italian found himself in 6th on lap 1 but charged forward, even touching wheels with Riccardo Pini as they were fighting for 3rd in mid-race. Alvisi got the best of Pini to finish 2nd in the end and even put pressure on Bruneau in the last lap while setting the fastest lap. Pini finished 3rd.

Dex Kooiker was second behind Bruneau until lap 8 of 12 when Alvisi and Pini powered through to overtake him. He had to settle for fourth.

In the second race, it was Juan Izaguirre who got the best start but Alvisi followed closely, making his move within the first lap to take the lead. Alvisi kept the lead although Bruneau quickly got into 2nd place set some fastest laps and reduced the gap with Alvisi.

In the last lap Bruneau gave everything he had and the crowd was on its feet but Alvisi held on to win race 2 and go 2-1 to win the gold medal in EMX85. Thanks to his great speed and skills, Bruneau went 1-2 to clinch the silver medal.

Kooiker had to battle for the podium. He found himself 5th on lap 1 but moved up the rank to get the bronze medal. He capitalised on Pini’s fall to get to fourth in lap 2 of 12. Kooiker kept that pace and determination as he moved pass Izaguirre for 3rd on lap 5 which placed him on the 3rd step of the podium.

Nicolo Alvisi

“The race was great, I immediately found the flow on the track since the Qualifying of Saturday. In race one I didn’t do a great start as I was 8th at the first corner then in race two I managed to do a great start and I was second and I manage to take the lead and the win. I want to thanks all my sponsors and my family.”

EMX85 – Overall Classification

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Alvisi, Nicolò ITA GAS 22 25 47 2 Bruneau, Liam FRA KTM 25 22 47 3 Kooiker, Dex NED KTM 18 20 38 4 Pini, Riccardo ITA KTM 20 14 34 5 Oppliger, Ryan SUI KTM 13 18 31 6 Gregoire, Dean NED KTM 14 16 30 7 Riganti, Edoardo ITA HUS 15 13 28 8 Heitink, Dani NED HUS 11 12 23 9 Uccellini, Andrea ITA HUS 7 15 22 10 Riba, Oleguer ESP GAS 9 7 16 11 Bervoets, Jarne BEL KTM 16 0 16 12 Izaguirre, Juan ESP KTM 12 2 14 13 Pojar, Stanislav CZE KTM 4 8 12 14 Ferez, Kenzo FRA HUS 8 4 12 15 Callemo, Alve SWE HUS 0 11 11 16 Goyer, Sleny FRA KTM 6 5 11 17 Leok, Travis EST HUS 0 10 10 18 Psiuk, Michal POL KTM 1 9 10 19 Ernecker, Moritz AUT GAS 10 0 10 20 Colonnelli, Luca ITA KTM 0 6 6 21 Daly, Robbie GBR KTM 5 0 5 22 Leok, Lucas EST HUS 0 3 3 23 Bauer, Ricardo AUT KTM 3 0 3 24 Diss-Fenard, Léo FRA KTM 2 0 2 25 Bloch, Jacob DEN GAS 0 1 1

EMX65

In race 1, the holeshot went to Francesco Assini and took the lead in front of Tim Lopes. The front two riders engaged in a big battle as Lopes closed in on Assini. Lopes set the fastest lap chasing the lead but then made a mistake which left Assini off the hook for a while.

Lopes came back for more but the young Italian held his ground under pressure until the very last corners to win race 1 in front of Lopes.

The third place was up for grabs between Enri Lustus, Loan Torro and Kenzo Jaspers. Lustus started well, then made a mistake to see Torro move up to 3rd, but made a mistake on the very last lap that saw the young French rider move down to 5th. This mistake benefitted to Jaspers who came back from 5th on lap 1 to finish 3rd in the end.

In the second race, Dale made a stunning start to take the lead. The young British showed a talent as he led the race from start to finish extending his gap to 13 seconds. This incredible performance put him on the 3rd step of the podium to get the bronze medal.

Behind him was Lopes who showed a lot of composure from the start and chased after Dale although he could not keep up. Lopes had his 2nd place under threat by Torre Van Mechgelen on the last lap. Lopes knew he had to hang on to win the EMX65 Championship but went down.

Lopes was out of 2nd and picked himself up quickly to finish 3rd. Van Mechgelen finished 2nd . In the meantime, Assini displayed some willpower to overcome an average start. Assini went heroically from 9th on lap 1 to 4th and forced his way onto the top step of the podium with an excellent 1-4.

Francesco Assini

“Yes I did it! I’m super happy to have this gold medal, the track was amazing today, technical and difficult as I like and I managed to keep the 4th that was enough to win the European Title. I want to thank all my sponsors, all the people behind me and my family of course.”

EMX65 – Overall Classification

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Assini, Francesco ITA GAS 25 18 43 2 Lopes, Tim FRA GAS 22 20 42 3 Dale, Harry GBR KTM 8 25 33 4 Jaspers, Kenzo NED HUS 20 13 33 5 Cirulis, Patriks LAT HUS 15 15 30 6 Zimmerman, Maxim SVK HUS 14 11 25 7 Cirulis, Martins LAT HUS 10 14 24 8 Peters, Jamiro GER KTM 7 16 23 9 Van Mechgelen, Torre BEL KTM 0 22 22 10 Cordero, Santiago ESP KTM 12 9 21 11 Lustus, Enri EST HUS 13 8 21 12 Torro, Loan FRA GAS 16 4 20 13 Gyles, Brian GBR KTM 9 10 19 14 Spijkerman, Teunis NED GAS 18 0 18 15 Ledwaba, Kabelo RSA GAS 1 12 13 16 Salvador, Gonzalo ESP KTM 11 1 12 17 Goyer, Eydan FRA KTM 2 7 9 18 Novak, Alex SLO KTM 3 6 9 19 Golez, Taj SLO HUS 5 2 7 20 Maifredi, Dominick ITA KTM 6 0 6 21 Cantu, Kevin ITA HUS 0 5 5 22 Grasis, Rainers LAT GAS 4 0 4 23 Esposito, Achille ITA HUS 0 3 3

EMX2T

In the opening race, it was Vaclav Kovar who took the best start and the Holeshot. Kovar kept the lead in front of Rasmus Pedersen and Cas Valk. Valk got the better of Pedersen on lap 2 of 15.

Valk charged forward to put pressure on Kovar. Following several unsuccessful tries, Valk finally made the pass stick on lap 4 to take the lead. Valk edged away to get a comfortable cushion and kept the lead until the end to win the race.

After getting passed by Valk, Pedersen kept good speed and overtook Kovar for second on lap 5 but couldn’t maintain his pace until the end and got overtaken several times to finish 5th. After getting pressured by Florian Hellrigl over few laps, Kovar caught up with Pedersen and moved back up to 2nd on lap 10.

Coming back from injury, Cornelius Toendel displayed a great performance as he found himself 17th on lap 1 to charge forward and showed great speed to move up to 3rd on lap 13 just behind Kovar. Toendel had momentum and brushed past Kovar for 2nd a lap later to finish 2nd while Kovar settled for 3rd. Hellrigl in the end had to settled for 5th.

In Race 2, it was Valk who took off where he left in race 1 as he got a great start to take the lead early on. Valk kept the lead and increased the gap, finishing the race with a 30 seconds’ advantage. Yuri Quarti, who finished 7th in race 1 got a great start a found himself 3rd on lap 1 behind Kovar.

Quarti rode well and put pressure on Kovar. On lap 5 of 15, Quarti took his chance and passed Kovar for 2nd. Quarti would hold that position, which gave him a place on the third step of the podium thanks to Kovar’s heart-breaking misfortune on lap 13. Kovar’s bike simply let him down and completely stopped robbing him of a podium.

Following an average first race in 14th position, home rider Vitezslav Marek switched on and showed his talent to finish in 3rd place. Toendel displayed another outstanding performance from 10th at race start.

The Norwegian showed speed as he methodically overtook riders such as Pedersen and Hellrigl to finally get to 4th on lap 13 to give him a place on the podium. He also benefitted from Kovar’s retirement to gain a spot from 3rd overall to 2nd overall.

In the end two dominant victories from Cas Valk gave him the gold medal while Cornelius Toendel went 2-4 to secure the silver medal. Getting the bronze medal with 7-2 was Yuri Quarti.

Cas Valk

“It was just the perfect weekend for sure! In race 2 the start was so important and I managed to get the Holeshot and then raced great all weekend. It was a really fun weekend and different from the EMX250. I’m super happy that I am the new champion! I will now look forward to the rest of the season in EMX250”.

EMX2T – Overall Classification

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Valk, Cas NED FAN 25 25 50 2 Toendel, Cornelius NOR GAS 22 18 40 3 Quarti, Yuri ITA GAS 14 22 36 4 Hellrigl, Florian AUT KTM 16 15 31 5 Rainio, Sampo FIN KTM 13 16 29 6 Marek, Vitezslav CZE KTM 7 20 27 7 Pedersen, Rasmus DEN YAM 15 10 25 8 Fridlund, Adam SWE HUS 9 13 22 9 van der Vlist, Freek NED HUS 8 12 20 10 Matejec, Jiri CZE HUS 11 9 20 11 Krc, Martin CZE KTM 12 8 20 12 Kovar, Vaclav CZE KTM 20 0 20 13 Macuks, Toms LAT KTM 18 0 18 14 Agard-Michelsen, Sander NOR YAM 0 14 14 15 Ragadini, Tomas ITA HON 6 7 13 16 Stuurman, Kjeld NED KTM 0 11 11 17 Bartos, Petr CZE KTM 5 6 11 18 Fredsoe, Mads DEN KTM 10 0 10 19 Caspani, Pablo ITA KTM 0 5 5 20 Klein, Johannes AUT KTM 0 4 4 21 Bennati, Morgan ITA KAW 4 0 4 22 Wedage, Damian NED KAW 0 3 3 23 Boer, Rene NED HUS 3 0 3 24 Janssen, Jaap NED KTM 0 2 2 25 Pergel, Bence HUN KTM 2 0 2 26 Haas, Thomas GER HUS 0 1 1 27 Giuzio, Raffaele ITA KTM 1 0 1

2023 MXGP of Czech Republic – Round 12

For the full report, rider quotes and results see:

Romain Febvre & Jago Geerts top MXGP of Czech Republic

Round 12 of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship took place over the weekend in Loket, at the MXGP of Czech Republic. In MXGP, Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre won his third GP in a row and continues his charge in the Championship.

Red Plate Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado finished second, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Jeremy Seewer claiming his second podium of the last three Grand Prix, showing great consistency.

In MX2, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Jago Geerts won back-to-back GPs to keep his chances of lifting the MX2 title alive.

Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Simon Laengenfelder took another well earnt podium, Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay de Wolf clinching his first podium since his return from a foot injury.

KRT’s Mitch Evans made it two Green bikes in the top-six off the start of race one and the Australian maintained that position until losing one position on lap seven but he regrouped quickly to bring home a secure seventh-placed finish.

A midfield start in race two left him fifteenth on lap one but he made quick advances to twelfth and three laps from the end made the final decisive pass for eleventh in moto and ninth overall. The twenty-four points also see him move up to fourteenth in the series standings and, with seven rounds remaining, the top-ten is still a realistic target despite having been forced to sit out the first four GPs through injury.

Mitch Evans

“I got a really good start in the first race and could keep the tempo all moto. I just got boxed-in off the start in race two but we made good progress again this weekend. Onwards and upwards to Lommel.”

News Highlights Video MXGP of Czech Republic 2023

2023 MXGP of Czech Republic, Round Overall

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 25 18 43 2 Prado, Jorge ESP GAS 20 22 42 3 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 22 20 42 4 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED YAM 16 25 41 5 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED YAM 18 14 32 6 Fernandez, Ruben ESP HON 15 15 30 7 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 12 16 28 8 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL HON 13 13 26 9 Evans, Mitchell AUS KAW 14 10 24 10 Koch, Tom GER KTM 5 12 17 11 Spies, Maximilian GER KTM 9 8 17 12 Forato, Alberto ITA KTM 4 11 15 13 Watson, Ben GBR BET 7 5 12 14 Paturel, Benoit FRA YAM 11 0 11 15 Lupino, Alessandro ITA BET 1 9 10 16 Östlund, Alvin SWE HON 3 7 10 17 Guillod, Valentin SUI HON 10 0 10 18 Bogers, Brian NED HON 8 1 9 19 Monticelli, Ivo ITA GAS 0 6 6 20 Jost, Simon SVK KTM 2 4 6 21 Brumann, Kevin SUI YAM 6 0 6 22 Kohut, Tomas SVK KTM 0 3 3 23 Joergensen, Mathias DEN YAM 0 2 2

2023 MXGP of Czech Republic , MX2 Round Overall