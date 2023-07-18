Moto News Weekly Wrap
July 18, 2023
What’s New:
- Champions crowned at 2023 KTM AJMX
- Aussie World Supercross tickets on sale for November
- Thibault Benistant misses Czech MXGP due to injury
- EOIs for 2024/2025 Australian championships are open!
- FIM Bajas World Cup kicks back into action in Aragon
- 2023 FIM Speedway World Cup squads announced
- 2023 European Junior e-Motocross Series Champ crowned
- EMX65 and EMX85 wraps up at MXGP of Czech Republic
- 2023 MXGP of Czech Republic – Round 12
- 2023 AMA Pro MX Round Seven – Spring Creek Rider Quotes
- 2023 FIM Speedway GP of Sweden – SGP/SGP3/SGP4
- 2023 Racing Calendars
Champions crowned at 2023 KTM AJMX
Images by Mike O’Neill/HighRPM Photography
The KTM AJMX has been run and won in Acacia Hills, Northern Territory over the weekend, crowning 2023 champions in ideal weather conditions. Some of those titles went right down to the line, with strong competition across the 12 classes, and 230 entrants taking part.
Queensland won the AJMX State Trophy Challenge by five points over Western Australia. Host state NT finished in fifth, between Victoria and South Australia.
Queensland collected 144-points in total, Western Australia 139, New South Wales 136, Victoria 124, NT 122, South Australia 99 and Tasmania 90.
128cc to 150cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke (13- U15yrs)
Seth Shackleton became was crowned Champion in the 128cc to 150cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke (13 – U15yrs) class. Shackleton had an exceptional day of racing in Acacia Hills, claiming back-to-back Moto wins in Final 4 & 5, as well as claiming the best lap time for both Finals.
Cooper Rowe and Lachlan Morris rounded out the overall podium.
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|1
|Seth SHACKLETON
|122
|25
|25
|22
|25
|25
|2
|Cooper ROWE
|101
|22
|22
|25
|22
|10
|3
|Lachlan MORRIS
|100
|18
|20
|20
|20
|22
|4
|Jackson WALSH
|88
|16
|18
|18
|18
|18
|5
|Sonny PELLICANO
|78
|20
|16
|16
|10
|16
|6
|Cooper DOWNING
|67
|12
|12
|12
|16
|15
|7
|Cameron SHAW
|66
|10
|10
|13
|13
|20
|8
|Nate EBBECK
|65
|14
|14
|10
|14
|13
|9
|Jobe DUNNE
|63
|13
|15
|11
|12
|12
|10
|Memphis TREVENA
|63
|9
|13
|15
|15
|11
128cc to 150cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke (15yrs)
It was a battle right down to the finish line in the 128cc to 150cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke (15yrs). Ky Woods looked primed to take out the title but after Final 5, Liam Owens managed to pull off the win.
Owens the 2023 Champion, Woods earning silver, leaving Kayden Strode in third.
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|1
|Liam OWENS
|116
|22
|22
|25
|22
|25
|2
|Ky WOODS
|111
|25
|25
|22
|25
|14
|3
|Kayden STRODE
|90
|18
|16
|18
|18
|20
|4
|Hixson MCINNES
|88
|16
|20
|14
|16
|22
|5
|Patrick BUTLER
|87
|20
|18
|11
|20
|18
|6
|Zac O’LOAN
|73
|12
|11
|20
|15
|15
|7
|Deegan ROSE
|64
|14
|14
|16
|11
|9
|8
|Mitchell THORNEYCROFT
|63
|11
|12
|10
|14
|16
|9
|Oskar KIMBER
|54
|8
|13
|8
|13
|12
|10
|Casey WILMINGTON
|53
|15
|–
|13
|12
|13
Female 100 to 150cc 2-stroke & 200 to 250cc 4-stroke (13 – U16yrs)
2022 defending Champ Madi Simpson gave it one last shot in retaining her title in Female 100 to 150cc 2-stroke & 200 to 250cc 4-stroke (13 – U16yrs).
Even after winning Final 5, the points just weren’t enough to beat her rival, Danielle McDonald. McDonald becoming the 2023 KTM AJMX Female 100 to 150cc 2-stroke & 200 to 250cc 4-stroke (13 – U16yrs) Champion.
Simpson finished in second place overall, followed by Darci Whalley.
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|1
|Danielle MCDONALD
|122
|25
|25
|25
|25
|22
|2
|Madi SIMPSON
|111
|22
|22
|22
|20
|25
|3
|Darci WHALLEY
|91
|15
|18
|18
|22
|18
|4
|Bella BURKE
|89
|16
|20
|20
|18
|15
|5
|Emily LAMBERT
|83
|20
|16
|16
|15
|16
|6
|Leah RIMBAS
|79
|18
|12
|13
|16
|20
|7
|Nelly FOX
|68
|12
|15
|15
|12
|14
|8
|Felicity SHRIMPTON
|61
|10
|11
|14
|13
|13
|9
|Stephanie TURNBULL
|51
|13
|13
|11
|14
|–
|10
|Keetah DIPROSE
|45
|14
|10
|10
|11
|–
100cc to 125cc 2-stroke (13 – U15yrs)
Cooper Rowe has had an eye-wateringly perfect run in Acacia Hills. Claiming first place for all five Final Moto’s, Rowe wiped the floor with his competition to earn the 2023 KTM AJMX 100cc to 125cc 2-stroke (13 – U15yrs) title.
Max Compton protected his second-place spot, earning silver followed in third by Sonny Pelicano.
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|1
|Cooper ROWE
|125
|25
|25
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Max COMPTON
|100
|22
|22
|12
|22
|22
|3
|Sonny PELLICANO
|90
|16
|18
|18
|18
|20
|4
|Lachlan ALLEN
|86
|20
|20
|20
|13
|13
|5
|Jackson FULLER
|85
|9
|16
|22
|20
|18
|6
|Nate EBBECK
|78
|15
|15
|16
|16
|16
|7
|Jobe DUNNE
|74
|18
|14
|14
|14
|14
|8
|Memphis TREVENA
|69
|13
|13
|13
|15
|15
|9
|Dylan MCDONALD
|54
|12
|10
|11
|10
|11
|10
|Cooper DOWNING
|52
|14
|–
|15
|11
|12
100cc to 125cc 2-stroke (15yrs)
Faltering ever so slightly in Final 5, the hard yards put in throughout the week saw Ky Woods come away with the well deserved 2023 KTM AJMX Championship title in 100cc to 125cc 2-stroke (15yrs).
Second place was a battle between Patrick Butler and Liam Owens but after the Final Moto, Butler got the better of Owens.
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|1
|Ky WOODS
|115
|25
|22
|25
|25
|18
|2
|Patrick BUTLER
|102
|22
|20
|20
|20
|20
|3
|Liam OWENS
|94
|–
|25
|22
|22
|25
|4
|Frederick TAYLOR
|93
|20
|15
|18
|18
|22
|5
|Casey WILMINGTON
|82
|16
|18
|16
|16
|16
|6
|Deegan ROSE
|78
|18
|16
|15
|15
|14
|7
|Brayden UPPERTON
|68
|14
|12
|14
|13
|15
|8
|Axel WIDDON
|66
|15
|14
|13
|11
|13
|9
|Oskar KIMBER
|62
|13
|13
|11
|14
|11
|10
|Baylin TOWNSEND
|58
|12
|10
|12
|12
|12
85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (9 – U12yrs)
Ollie Birkitt was crowned the 2023 KTM AJMX 85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (9 – U12yrs) Champ, despite a challenging week, fending off efforts by the likes of Sidney Stephenson and Nate Tomerini.
Ollie Birkitt
“I’ve had a great week here in Darwin racing the KTM AJMX nationals. The track was wicked all week – I put in some good practice and qualifying lap times, followed by the heat races which we made it through. The first two finals went well with two wins, then the track was super-gnarly by the third final, so I did what I needed to do for the big picture. Overall, I had a great week and experience with the KTM team, and it feels great to grab the championship in the 85 9-U12 class.”
After Finals 2 & 3 Moto’s, Stephenson and Tomerini claimed second and third place respectively.
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|M1
|M2
|M3
|1
|Ollie BIRKITT
|63
|25
|25
|13
|2
|Sidney STEPHENSON
|60
|20
|18
|22
|3
|Nate TOMERINI
|56
|16
|20
|20
|4
|Ethan WOLFE
|53
|18
|10
|25
|5
|Clayton WALSH
|52
|22
|14
|16
|6
|Nate PERRETT
|47
|7
|22
|18
|7
|Connor FEATHER
|45
|14
|16
|15
|8
|Chase WESTON
|37
|15
|15
|7
|9
|Jayce STOCKER
|36
|11
|13
|12
|10
|Declan SMART
|31
|12
|5
|14
85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (12 – U14yrs)
It was a fantastic week for Lachlan Allen as he leaves the NT with the 2023 KTM AJMX 85cc 2-stroke &150cc 4-stroke (12 – U14yrs) Championship title. After a fantastic result in Final 2 & 3, Allen comfortably secured his success, ahead of Peter Wolfe and Cooper Ford.
Cooper Ford
“My week here at the AJMX in Darwin was pretty good, I started the week off quite well with a top three qualifying time, which was good. I then had a few small crashes in the heats, but we made it through those, and then the finals came around which I grabbed 2-2 in the opening two races. Last one, got a bad start and was charging through the pack before I crashed, which made it hard for myself. Ended seventh in that one which put me third overall in the 85cc 12-U14yrs class. Happy with that – a lot of hard battles with the heat and the track, but got through it and I’m stoked.”
Wolfe and Ford claimed the remaining podium positions, second and third respectively.
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|M1
|M2
|M3
|1
|Lachlan ALLEN
|70
|25
|25
|20
|2
|Peter WOLFE
|65
|20
|20
|25
|3
|Cooper FORD
|58
|22
|22
|14
|4
|Seth THOMAS
|55
|15
|18
|22
|5
|Bodie COURT
|44
|16
|15
|13
|6
|Ryder WOODROW
|43
|11
|16
|16
|7
|Deegan FORT
|40
|12
|13
|15
|8
|Lachlan VINCENT
|33
|10
|12
|11
|9
|Levi FARR
|32
|14
|9
|9
|10
|Tomi DOBLE
|32
|18
|14
|–
Female 85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (12 – U16yrs)
It was a hard earnt win for Bella Burke, now 2023 KTM AJMX Female 85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (12 – U16yrs) champion. Final 4 saw Burke losing valuable championship points, however redeemed herself in Final 5 to claim both the final moto win and the championship.
Kyrah Mancinelli took out second place overall, just ahead of Stephanie Turnbull.
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|1
|Bella BURKE
|109
|25
|25
|25
|9
|25
|2
|Kyrah MANCINELLI
|90
|22
|18
|16
|12
|22
|3
|Stephanie TURNBULL
|87
|14
|16
|20
|22
|15
|4
|Makayla RIMBAS
|85
|12
|20
|22
|18
|13
|5
|Emily LAMBERT
|85
|9
|22
|18
|25
|11
|6
|Nelly FOX
|82
|13
|14
|15
|20
|20
|7
|Mia KAZZI
|74
|15
|13
|14
|14
|18
|8
|Addison ORR
|74
|18
|12
|13
|15
|16
|9
|Syra PERRY
|69
|16
|15
|11
|13
|14
|10
|Keetah DIPROSE
|69
|20
|9
|12
|16
|12
85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (14 – U16yrs)
The competition in the 85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (14 – U16yrs) class was intense right up until the final lap. After Finals 4 and 5, Jackson Fuller came away with the 2023 KTM AJMX 85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (14 – U16yrs) Championship title.
Jackson Fuller
“My week went well here at the AJMX championships in Darwin, winning the 14-U16yrs 85cc championship and salvaging a top five in the 13-U15yrs 125cc class after a challenging 12th in the opening moto due to a first corner crash. I’m super-happy with how I rode and my bikes were great all throughout the event – a big thank you to KTM and all the partners who support me.”
His main competitor, Max Compton conceded second place, even after claiming the win in Final 4. Rounding out the podium this year is Cooper Phillips.
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|1
|Jackson FULLER
|119
|25
|22
|25
|22
|25
|2
|Max COMPTON
|116
|22
|25
|22
|25
|22
|3
|Cooper PHILLIPS
|92
|20
|20
|14
|18
|20
|4
|Jesse KOLB
|90
|16
|16
|20
|20
|18
|5
|Riley BURGESS
|86
|18
|18
|18
|16
|16
|6
|Jet DOYLE-ANDREWS
|74
|15
|14
|16
|14
|15
|7
|Max HUDSON
|70
|14
|13
|15
|15
|13
|8
|Cooper KELSO
|66
|13
|15
|12
|12
|14
|9
|Benjamin O’NEILL
|58
|11
|12
|10
|13
|12
|10
|Toby GARWOOD
|52
|12
|9
|11
|11
|9
65cc 2-stroke (7 – U10yrs)
Nico Verhoeven had a clean sweep in 65cc 2-stroke (7 -U10yrs), and was crowned the 2023 champion, as well as claiming fastest lap time in Final 4.
Liam Millard took home silver, beating Lewis-Jay Carafa to the punch.
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|1
|Nico VERHOEVEN
|122
|22
|25
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Liam MILLARD
|104
|20
|22
|22
|18
|22
|3
|Lewis-Jay CARAFA
|93
|18
|15
|18
|22
|20
|4
|Archie BLACK
|77
|15
|18
|11
|20
|13
|5
|Kye SPROULE
|76
|25
|20
|20
|–
|11
|6
|Nate LEE
|67
|3
|14
|16
|16
|18
|7
|Jack HOLLIDAY
|65
|13
|9
|12
|15
|16
|8
|Hudson FRANCIS
|55
|9
|11
|7
|14
|14
|9
|Cooper NILSSON
|49
|14
|12
|13
|–
|10
|10
|Ollie CALE
|44
|8
|8
|14
|7
|7
65cc 2-stroke (10 – U12yrs)
Connor Feather came into Finals 4 and 5 with a very clear point to prove, which he did. At the close of Final 5, he came away with the 2023 Championship title in 65cc 2-stroke (10 – U12yrs).
Nate Perrett put in an impressive fight for the gold, even clinching the best lap time in Final 4 but it just wasn’t enough, finishing in second place overall. The last podium spot was won by Ethan Wolfe.
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|1
|Connor FEATHER
|119
|25
|22
|25
|25
|22
|2
|Nate PERRETT
|116
|22
|25
|22
|22
|25
|3
|Ethan WOLFE
|91
|20
|18
|18
|20
|15
|4
|Sidney STEPHENSON
|88
|18
|20
|20
|14
|16
|5
|Oli CHANDLER
|79
|15
|16
|15
|15
|18
|6
|Jayce STOCKER
|72
|14
|12
|16
|16
|14
|7
|Riley MULLEN
|71
|16
|3
|14
|18
|20
|8
|Ollie PAECH
|60
|13
|14
|10
|11
|12
|9
|Chase WORTHINGTON
|60
|12
|13
|13
|13
|9
|10
|Noah THOMAS
|50
|5
|8
|12
|12
|13
50cc Auto (7 – U9yrs)
Although Rowdy Rabjones was able to clinch the race win in Final 4, he couldn’t beat Hudson Francis onto the top step of the overall podium.
Francis left Acacia Hills with a well earnt 2023 KTM AJMX Championship title for 50cc Auto (7 – U9yrs). Rabjones second, Nate Forwood in third place.
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|1
|Hudson FRANCIS
|119
|22
|25
|25
|22
|25
|2
|Rowdy RABJONES
|99
|25
|22
|20
|25
|7
|3
|Nate FORWOOD
|96
|18
|16
|22
|20
|20
|4
|Cooper NILSSON
|78
|20
|–
|18
|18
|22
|5
|James MARRS
|74
|16
|13
|11
|16
|18
|6
|Ollie CALE
|68
|13
|18
|15
|9
|13
|7
|Flynn BURGESS
|67
|14
|11
|16
|12
|14
|8
|Ryder MADAFIGLIO
|67
|12
|14
|14
|15
|12
|9
|Stella HARDING
|58
|9
|20
|–
|14
|15
|10
|Kobe SMART
|52
|8
|12
|10
|13
|9
Aussie World Supercross tickets on sale for November
Tickets for the World Supercross Championship (WSX) Australian GP have gone on sale, and is expected to attract a record attendance for action sports events in Australia.
The Australian Grand Prix is the grand finale of the six-round WSX season, the world’s only internationally touring supercross championship. Having travelled to the UK, Singapore, Germany, Canada and Abu Dhabi before landing on Aussie shores, it will be only the second time in history the Championship has been held down under.
As a bonus, fans who purchase tickets to the WSX Australian GP by 11:59pm (AEST) Friday 21 July 2023 will go into the draw to win one of 100 places at an exclusive ride day with two-time World Supercross Champion Chad Reed (T&Cs apply).
The World Supercross Australian GP will also feature the Grand Final of the Fox Australian Supercross Championship, with the best domestic competitors taking the spotlight on Friday night. On Saturday, World Champions will be crowned in front of a packed Marvel Stadium and a live global broadcast audience.
WSX Australian GP general public tickets are on sale at the WSXChampionship.com website.
Thibault Benistant misses Czech MXGP due to injury
Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Thibault Benistant withdrew from round 12 of the FIM Motocross World Championship, in Loket, Czech Republic, following a heavy fall during the MX2 Qualifying Race on Saturday.
Despite setting the pace in the Timed Practice and starting from P1, Benistant was hit from behind by another rider who did not brake in time, resulting in a heavy crash on the start straight.
The 21-year-old Frenchman, who holds the second position in the MX2 Championship Standings, was immediately taken to the on-site medical center and then transported to the nearest hospital in Karlovy Vary for further evaluation. It is noteworthy that Benistant was cleared from any fractures or serious injury and was discharged from the hospital the same night.
Even though Benistant was cleared from any severe injury, Yamaha, in consultation with the FIM doctor made the difficult decision to withdraw him from the Czech Grand Prix. The main priority ensuring his well-being and allowing him the necessary time to recover fully.
EoIs for 2024/2025 Australian championships are open!
Motorcycling Australia (MA) are seeking Expressions of Interest (EOI) from suitably qualified States, Clubs and Promoters who wish to host an Australian Championship in 2024 and 2025. The championships that are currently open for EOIs are:
- Australian ATV MX Championship
- Australian Classic Dirt Track Championship
- Australian Post Classic Dirt Track Championship
- Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship
- Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship
- Australian Senior Track Championship
- Australian Junior Track Championship
- Australian Supermoto Championship
MA is seeking hosts for all classes of the championships, including Junior, Senior, Women’s, and Masters. For 2024 events, the process will be open until the 25th of August 2023.
FIM Bajas World Cup kicks back into action in Aragon
After three months without events, riders competing in the FIM Bajas World Cup are back on the road to Spain and the legendary Baja Spain Aragón. There will be 23 motorcycles and seven quads on the start line in the eastern Spanish town of Teruel hoping to challenge for honours in this fourth round of the 2023 season.
Because of general elections being held in Spain on Sunday, organisers of Baja Spain Aragón have compressed the events into two days – Friday, July 21st and Saturday July 22nd.
This second round of the FIM Bajas World Cup in a row to be held on the Iberian Peninsula will be run over a total distance of 905km, including 533km of special stages in temperatures around 40°C. Like every year, it will provide a stern test for riders and their machines. There will, nevertheless, be 23 motorcycles and seven quads, including four Women, three Juniors and nine Veterans.
Mirjam Pol is missing from the entry for family reasons and Junior rider Konrad Dabrowski is preparing for the Desafio Ruta 40 and is also absent. Dubai-based rider Mohammed Al-Balooshi will come to defend his place as leader, alongside Canadian rival Jonathan Finn – who is second in the provisional classification and leader of the Junior classification – and Andrew Houlihan, third in the provisional classification and leader of the Veteran category.
In the Women’s category, Mirjam Pol’s absence leaves the way open for Sara Garcia to fight against Alona Ben-Natan, Ester Merino and Sarah Khuraibet.
The race will consist of a six-kilometre prologue opening proceedings at 06.00hrs (first motorcycle) on Friday, July 21. This will be followed by SS1, while SS2 and SS3 will be played out on Saturday.
2023 FIM Speedway World Cup squads announced
The squad lists for the first Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup since 2017 have been revealed as the sport’s top nine nations prepare to battle it out in Wroclaw from July 25-29.
The sport’s original team competition, relaunched as ac new era for FIM Speedway, sees reigning champions Poland defend the iconic Ove Fundin Trophy they clinched during the last Monster Energy FIM SWC Final in Leszno, Poland in 2017.
They are seeded straight through to the Final on Saturday, July 29 as host nation, with eight other countries competing in two Semi-Finals for the right to join them.
The 2021 FIM Speedway of Nations world champions Great Britain take on three-time FIM SWC winners Sweden, as well as Czech Republic and Germany in Semi-Final 1 on Tuesday, July 25.
Last year’s FIM Speedway of Nations world champions Australia then face off with four-time FIM SWC gold medallists Denmark, Finland and tournament debutants France in Semi-Final 2 on Wednesday, July 26.
The winner of each Semi-Final joins Poland in the Final, with the second and third-placed nations advancing to the Race Off on Friday, July 28, where the winner earns the fourth and last spot in the Final.
Each team manager has selected a squad of up to 10 riders, which will be reduced to a starting line-up of four, plus one reserve at No.5. But the remaining riders on the list can be drafted in if their country advances to the Race Off and Final and a team manager opts to shuffle their pack.
Poland’s squad for their Monster Energy FIM SWC title defence is spearheaded by captain and triple world champion Bartosz Zmarzlik, with his Speedway GP rivals Maciej Janowski and Patryk Dudek also on the list.
Former Speedway GP stars Janusz Kolodziej and brothers Przemyslaw and Piotr Pawlicki are selected, along with double World Under-21 champion Maksym Drabik, former Polish champion Szymon Wozniak, FIM SGP2 champion Mateusz Cierniak and former Speedway GP finalist Dominik Kubera.
Australian team manager Mark Lemon has two former Speedway GP world champions in his squad, with captain Jason Doyle and Chris Holder leading a side bidding to complete a unique FIM SON and Monster Energy FIM SWC double, along with Speedway GP title contender Jack Holder and triple Australian champion Max Fricke.
The 2020 World Under-21 champion Jaimon Lidsey is selected, along with former Aussie title winners Brady Kurtz, Rohan Tungate and Sam Masters. Australian Under-21 champion Keynan Rew and Ryan Douglas complete the list.
Great Britain bosses Simon Stead and Oliver Allen name an eight-rider squad, led by triple world champion Tai Woffinden and his Speedway GP rivals Robert Lambert and Dan Bewley.
Former Speedway GP star Chris Harris, 2021 British champion Adam Ellis, former British Under-21 champion Tom Brennan, Anders Rowe and Steve Worrall complete the Lions line-up.
Danish team manager Nicki Pedersen has selected himself as part of his 10-rider squad for his first Monster Energy FIM SWC as national boss, with Speedway GP trio Leon Madsen, Anders Thomsen and Mikkel Michelsen all joining him.
Former World Under-21 champion Michael Jepsen Jensen and 2022 Danish champion Rasmus Jensen also make the cut along with Mads Hansen, Frederik Jakobsen, Nicolai Klindt and Andreas Lyager Hansen.
Sweden chief Morgan Andersson selects a squad led by captain and world No.4 Fredrik Lindgren. He’s joined by 2022 FIM GP Challenge winner Kim Nilsson, former Speedway GP stars Antonio Lindback and Oliver Berntzon and two-time Swedish champion Jacob Thorssell.
FIM SGP2 rider Philip Hellstrom-Bangs, Filip Hjelmland, Victor Palovaara, Daniel Henderson and Anton Karlsson complete the Swedish team.
The Czech squad is spearheaded by former Speedway GP finalist Vaclav Milik, along with 2022 FIM SGP2 silver medallist Jan Kvech, Eduard Krcmar and 2023 FIM SGP2 rider Petr Chlupac. Veteran Josef Franc, Daniel Klima, Hynek Stichauer, Matous Kamenik, Jaroslav Vanicek and Jan Jenicek complete the list.
Germany names a squad fronted by skipper Kai Huckenbeck and 2014 FIM New Zealand Speedway GP winner Martin Smolinski. They team up with FIM SGP2 rider Norick Blodorn and former FIM World Long Track champion Erik Riss, plus Kevin Wolbert, Michael Hartel, Marius Hillebrand, Sandro Wassermann, Rene Deddens and Erik Bachhuber.
Finland, last year’s FIM SON surprise finalists, are led by their 2022 Vojens heroes Timo Lahti, Timi Salonen and Jesse Mustonen. They are joined by veteran Tero Aarnio, Antti Vuolas, Nicce Sayrio, Roni Niemela, Joni Laukkanen, Henri Ahlbom and Topi Mustonen.
In their first-ever FIM SWC tournament, French top guns David Bellego and Dimitri Berge lead their country into an historic week of racing. Former FIM World Long Track champion Matthieu Tresarrieu and his nephew Mathias Tresarrieu join them along with Steven Goret, Jordan Dubernard and Tino Bouin.
2023 MONSTER ENERGY FIM SPEEDWAY WORLD CUP SQUADS
- SEMI-FINAL 1: TUESDAY, JULY 25
- GREAT BRITAIN: Tai Woffinden (captain), Robert Lambert, Dan Bewley, Tom Brennan, Adam Ellis, Chris Harris, Anders Rowe, Steve Worrall. TEAM MANAGERS: Oliver Allen and Simon Stead.
- SWEDEN: Fredrik Lindgren (captain), Jacob Thorssell, Filip Hjelmland, Oliver Berntzon, Kim Nilsson, Antonio Lindback, Philip Hellstrom-Bangs, Victor Palovaara, Daniel Henderson, Anton Karlsson. TEAM MANAGER: Morgan Andersson.
- CZECH REPUBLIC: Vaclav Milik (captain), Jan Kvech, Eduard Krcmar, Petr Chlupac, Daniel Klima, Hynek Stichauer, Josef Franc, Matous Kamenik, Jaroslav Vanicek, Jan Jenicek. TEAM MANAGER: Zdenek Schneiderwind.
- GERMANY: Martin Smolinski, Kevin Wolbert, Kai Huckenbeck (captain), Norick Blodorn, Michael Hartel, Erik Riss, Marius Hillebrand, Sandro Wassermann, Rene Deddens, Erik Bachhuber. TEAM MANAGERS: Sascha Dorner and Mathias Bartz.
- SEMI-FINAL 2: WEDNESDAY, JULY 26
- AUSTRALIA: Ryan Douglas, Jason Doyle (captain), Max Fricke, Chris Holder, Jack Holder, Brady Kurtz, Jaimon Lidsey, Sam Masters, Keynan Rew and Rohan Tungate. TEAM MANAGER: Mark Lemon.
- DENMARK: Leon Madsen (captain), Mikkel Michelsen, Anders Thomsen, Nicki Pedersen, Rasmus Jensen, Michael Jepsen Jensen, Mads Hansen, Frederik Jakobsen, Nicolai Klindt, Andreas Lyager Hansen. TEAM MANAGER: Nicki Pedersen.
- FINLAND: Timo Lahti (captain), Jesse Mustonen, Antti Vuolas, Timi Salonen, Nicce Sayrio, Tero Aarnio, Ronni Niemela, Joni Laukkanen, Henri Ahlbom, Topi Mustonen. TEAM MANAGER: Aki-Pekka Mustonen.
- FRANCE: David Bellego (captain), Dimitri Berge, Mathieu Tresarrieu, Steven Goret, Mathias Tresarrieu, Jordan Dubernard, Tino Bouin. TEAM MANAGER: Laurent Sambarrey.
- RACE OFF: FRIDAY, JULY 28
- SECOND PLACE IN SEMI-FINAL 1
- THIRD PLACE IN SEMI-FINAL 1
- SECOND PLACE IN SEMI-FINAL 2
- THIRD PLACE IN SEMI-FINAL 2
- FINAL: SATURDAY, JULY 29
- POLAND: Mateusz Cierniak, Maksym Drabik, Patryk Dudek, Maciej Janowski, Janusz Kolodziej, Dominik Kubera, Piotr Pawlicki, Przemyslaw Pawlicki, Szymon Wozniak, Bartosz Zmarzlik (captain). TEAM MANAGER: Rafal Dobrucki.
- WINNER OF SEMI-FINAL 1
- WINNER OF SEMI-FINAL 2
- WINNER OF RACE OFF
2023 European Junior e-Motocross Series Champ crowned
Talented youngster Timoteï Cez has successfully retained his European Junior e-Motocross Series title from 2022 after dominating all five rounds in the 2023 term. With victory in all 10 races, the GASGAS MC-E 5 rider was simply unstoppable and claimed the series crown after winning moto one at the fifth and final round held today in Loket, Czech Republic. Second overall in the series went to the consistent Jordan Cadenel (Husqvarna) from France, with Spain’s Adan Quesada (KTM) securing third.
With 40 riders representing 11 nationalities traveling to the Czech Republic for the season-ending, double-header event in Loket, there was a truly international line-up contesting the final two events on the 2023 calendar.
Arriving at the penultimate round with a healthy 28-point lead, Timoteï Cez was to maintain his winning ways with his fourth double victory of the 2023 series. The GASGAS MC-E 5 racer’s faultless performance extended his lead to 34 points over Jordan Cadenel who secured second overall after claiming a pair of runner-up finishes on the day. Third overall went to the KTM SX-E 5 mounted Lucas Bos after he placed fourth in race one and third in race two.
Heading into the final round needing just nine points to claim his second European Junior e-Motocross Series title, a 12th place finish or better would have been enough for Cez to secure back-to-back series wins. Following a perfect start, the young Frenchman led every lap to win and become a worthy champion for a second time.
Chasing Timoteï home once again was Cadenel in second with Bos in third. With the title decided, Cez would sign off the 2023 series with a 10th race victory but only by the narrowest of margins. The fast-starting Austin Edwards (KTM) from Great Britain chased the champion across the line with less than a second separating the two young racers with Cadenel finishing 36 seconds adrift in third.
Behind two-time champion Timoteï Cez in the final standings was Jordan Cadenel in second with Adan Quesada, who placed fifth overall at the final round, in third.
With the third edition of the European Junior e-Motocross Series now complete, the 2023 term was undoubtedly the most popular and competitive yet with future racing stars battling for position throughout the season. All the action from each of the five rounds is now available to stream online through MXGP-TV.com for riders, parents, and guardians to watch and relive every race in full.
Timoteï Cez – 2023 European Junior e-Motocross Series Winner
“I can’t believe I’m a two-time champion! Winning the European Junior e-Motocross Series is amazing, and it’s been a really fun year. It was nice to win with a race to go but that final race turned out to be a really close one. Austin Edwards was riding great today and it was the closest race of the season and definitely the most exciting. To win every race this year is incredible, my bike was perfect all year, and I couldn’t have done it without my parents and sponsors.”
MXe Overall Classification
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Cez, Timoteï
|FRA
|GAS
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Cadenel, Jordan
|FRA
|GAS
|22
|20
|42
|3
|Edwards, Austin
|GBR
|KTM
|18
|22
|40
|4
|Haustein, Eddi
|GER
|KTM
|16
|18
|34
|5
|Quesada, Adan
|ESP
|KTM
|15
|16
|31
|6
|Veinbergs, Leo
|LAT
|KTM
|11
|15
|26
|7
|Walter, Oskar
|GER
|KTM
|13
|13
|26
|8
|Negre, Mathis
|FRA
|KTM
|8
|12
|20
|9
|Bos, Lucas
|FRA
|KTM
|20
|0
|20
|10
|Monzer, Richard
|GER
|KTM
|6
|11
|17
|11
|Bihlmann, Alexander
|GER
|GAS
|7
|9
|16
|12
|Gabriel, Ryan
|AUT
|HUS
|0
|14
|14
|13
|Horsebog, Vitus
|DEN
|GAS
|12
|2
|14
|14
|Menad, Lenny Adel
|FRA
|KTM
|14
|0
|14
|15
|Gil, Ares
|ESP
|GAS
|3
|10
|13
|16
|Garrido Barrios, Enzo
|ESP
|GAS
|10
|0
|10
|17
|Edlinger, Raphael
|AUT
|GAS
|1
|8
|9
|18
|Mellado Palomino, Alejandro
|ESP
|KTM
|9
|0
|9
|19
|Lagut, Cesar
|FRA
|GAS
|0
|7
|7
|20
|Mcgee, Matthew
|IRL
|GAS
|0
|6
|6
|21
|Kullman, Elicia
|SWE
|HUS
|0
|5
|5
|22
|Calado Reyes, Roan
|BEL
|KTM
|4
|1
|5
|23
|Hahl, Mathis
|FRA
|KTM
|5
|0
|5
|24
|Moutin, Jonas
|FRA
|KTM
|0
|4
|4
|25
|Nuciforo, Valentino
|ITA
|KTM
|0
|3
|3
|26
|Mitko, Maksim
|RSA
|KTM
|2
|0
|2
MXe Final Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Cez, Timoteï
|FRA
|GAS
|250
|2
|Cadenel, J.
|FRA
|GAS
|208
|3
|Quesada, Adan
|ESP
|KTM
|168
|4
|Edwards, A.
|GBR
|KTM
|162
|5
|Bos, Lucas
|FRA
|KTM
|144
|6
|Haustein, Eddi
|GER
|KTM
|107
|7
|Gabriel, Ryan
|AUT
|HUS
|97
|8
|Gautier, C.
|FRA
|KTM
|95
|9
|Veinbergs, Leo
|LAT
|KTM
|95
|10
|Mellado Palomino, A.
|ESP
|KTM
|94
|11
|Negre, Mathis
|FRA
|KTM
|83
|12
|Walter, Oskar
|GER
|KTM
|82
|13
|Monzer, R.
|GER
|KTM
|73
|14
|Garrido Barrios, E.
|ESP
|GAS
|64
|15
|Menad, L.
|FRA
|KTM
|64
|16
|Horsebog, V.
|DEN
|GAS
|54
|17
|Galia, R.
|ITA
|GAS
|51
|18
|Moutin, Jonas
|FRA
|KTM
|47
|19
|Lazaro Amate, A.
|ESP
|KTM
|37
|20
|Bihlmann, A.
|GER
|GAS
|36
|21
|Mcgee, Matthew
|IRL
|GAS
|33
|22
|Moratilla Moreno, V.
|ESP
|HUS
|31
|23
|Kullman, E.
|SWE
|HUS
|31
|24
|Gil, Ares
|ESP
|GAS
|29
|25
|Badiella, Pepe
|ESP
|GAS
|17
|26
|Mitko, Maksim
|RSA
|KTM
|12
|27
|Vanags, R.
|LAT
|HUS
|10
|28
|Edlinger, R.
|AUT
|GAS
|9
|29
|Lagut, Cesar
|FRA
|GAS
|7
|30
|Hahl, Mathis
|FRA
|KTM
|6
|31
|Calado Reyes, R.
|BEL
|KTM
|6
|32
|Nuciforo, V.
|ITA
|KTM
|5
|33
|Dauset Gardella, J.
|ESP
|GAS
|2
|34
|Beecham, Isaac
|ESP
|KTM
|1
EMX65 and EMX85 wraps up at MXGP of Czech Republic
The MXGP of Czech Republic has hosted the finals of the EMX65, EMX85 and the EMX2T series. The fastest European riders battled over two days saw the fastest riders in Europe go head-to-head for gold, where Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Cas Valk went on to win Gold Medal in EMX2T while Nicolò Alvisi won in EMX85 and Francesco Assini came out victorious in EMX65.
EMX85
In the opening EMX85 race, Liam Bruneau made the fastest start and led the race. Bruneau kept the lead until the checkered flag to dominate the first race.
Behind him Nicolò Alvisi had to fight as the Italian found himself in 6th on lap 1 but charged forward, even touching wheels with Riccardo Pini as they were fighting for 3rd in mid-race. Alvisi got the best of Pini to finish 2nd in the end and even put pressure on Bruneau in the last lap while setting the fastest lap. Pini finished 3rd.
Dex Kooiker was second behind Bruneau until lap 8 of 12 when Alvisi and Pini powered through to overtake him. He had to settle for fourth.
In the second race, it was Juan Izaguirre who got the best start but Alvisi followed closely, making his move within the first lap to take the lead. Alvisi kept the lead although Bruneau quickly got into 2nd place set some fastest laps and reduced the gap with Alvisi.
In the last lap Bruneau gave everything he had and the crowd was on its feet but Alvisi held on to win race 2 and go 2-1 to win the gold medal in EMX85. Thanks to his great speed and skills, Bruneau went 1-2 to clinch the silver medal.
Kooiker had to battle for the podium. He found himself 5th on lap 1 but moved up the rank to get the bronze medal. He capitalised on Pini’s fall to get to fourth in lap 2 of 12. Kooiker kept that pace and determination as he moved pass Izaguirre for 3rd on lap 5 which placed him on the 3rd step of the podium.
Nicolo Alvisi
“The race was great, I immediately found the flow on the track since the Qualifying of Saturday. In race one I didn’t do a great start as I was 8th at the first corner then in race two I managed to do a great start and I was second and I manage to take the lead and the win. I want to thanks all my sponsors and my family.”
EMX85 – Overall Classification
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Alvisi, Nicolò
|ITA
|GAS
|22
|25
|47
|2
|Bruneau, Liam
|FRA
|KTM
|25
|22
|47
|3
|Kooiker, Dex
|NED
|KTM
|18
|20
|38
|4
|Pini, Riccardo
|ITA
|KTM
|20
|14
|34
|5
|Oppliger, Ryan
|SUI
|KTM
|13
|18
|31
|6
|Gregoire, Dean
|NED
|KTM
|14
|16
|30
|7
|Riganti, Edoardo
|ITA
|HUS
|15
|13
|28
|8
|Heitink, Dani
|NED
|HUS
|11
|12
|23
|9
|Uccellini, Andrea
|ITA
|HUS
|7
|15
|22
|10
|Riba, Oleguer
|ESP
|GAS
|9
|7
|16
|11
|Bervoets, Jarne
|BEL
|KTM
|16
|0
|16
|12
|Izaguirre, Juan
|ESP
|KTM
|12
|2
|14
|13
|Pojar, Stanislav
|CZE
|KTM
|4
|8
|12
|14
|Ferez, Kenzo
|FRA
|HUS
|8
|4
|12
|15
|Callemo, Alve
|SWE
|HUS
|0
|11
|11
|16
|Goyer, Sleny
|FRA
|KTM
|6
|5
|11
|17
|Leok, Travis
|EST
|HUS
|0
|10
|10
|18
|Psiuk, Michal
|POL
|KTM
|1
|9
|10
|19
|Ernecker, Moritz
|AUT
|GAS
|10
|0
|10
|20
|Colonnelli, Luca
|ITA
|KTM
|0
|6
|6
|21
|Daly, Robbie
|GBR
|KTM
|5
|0
|5
|22
|Leok, Lucas
|EST
|HUS
|0
|3
|3
|23
|Bauer, Ricardo
|AUT
|KTM
|3
|0
|3
|24
|Diss-Fenard, Léo
|FRA
|KTM
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Bloch, Jacob
|DEN
|GAS
|0
|1
|1
EMX65
In race 1, the holeshot went to Francesco Assini and took the lead in front of Tim Lopes. The front two riders engaged in a big battle as Lopes closed in on Assini. Lopes set the fastest lap chasing the lead but then made a mistake which left Assini off the hook for a while.
Lopes came back for more but the young Italian held his ground under pressure until the very last corners to win race 1 in front of Lopes.
The third place was up for grabs between Enri Lustus, Loan Torro and Kenzo Jaspers. Lustus started well, then made a mistake to see Torro move up to 3rd, but made a mistake on the very last lap that saw the young French rider move down to 5th. This mistake benefitted to Jaspers who came back from 5th on lap 1 to finish 3rd in the end.
In the second race, Dale made a stunning start to take the lead. The young British showed a talent as he led the race from start to finish extending his gap to 13 seconds. This incredible performance put him on the 3rd step of the podium to get the bronze medal.
Behind him was Lopes who showed a lot of composure from the start and chased after Dale although he could not keep up. Lopes had his 2nd place under threat by Torre Van Mechgelen on the last lap. Lopes knew he had to hang on to win the EMX65 Championship but went down.
Lopes was out of 2nd and picked himself up quickly to finish 3rd. Van Mechgelen finished 2nd . In the meantime, Assini displayed some willpower to overcome an average start. Assini went heroically from 9th on lap 1 to 4th and forced his way onto the top step of the podium with an excellent 1-4.
Francesco Assini
“Yes I did it! I’m super happy to have this gold medal, the track was amazing today, technical and difficult as I like and I managed to keep the 4th that was enough to win the European Title. I want to thank all my sponsors, all the people behind me and my family of course.”
EMX65 – Overall Classification
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Assini, Francesco
|ITA
|GAS
|25
|18
|43
|2
|Lopes, Tim
|FRA
|GAS
|22
|20
|42
|3
|Dale, Harry
|GBR
|KTM
|8
|25
|33
|4
|Jaspers, Kenzo
|NED
|HUS
|20
|13
|33
|5
|Cirulis, Patriks
|LAT
|HUS
|15
|15
|30
|6
|Zimmerman, Maxim
|SVK
|HUS
|14
|11
|25
|7
|Cirulis, Martins
|LAT
|HUS
|10
|14
|24
|8
|Peters, Jamiro
|GER
|KTM
|7
|16
|23
|9
|Van Mechgelen, Torre
|BEL
|KTM
|0
|22
|22
|10
|Cordero, Santiago
|ESP
|KTM
|12
|9
|21
|11
|Lustus, Enri
|EST
|HUS
|13
|8
|21
|12
|Torro, Loan
|FRA
|GAS
|16
|4
|20
|13
|Gyles, Brian
|GBR
|KTM
|9
|10
|19
|14
|Spijkerman, Teunis
|NED
|GAS
|18
|0
|18
|15
|Ledwaba, Kabelo
|RSA
|GAS
|1
|12
|13
|16
|Salvador, Gonzalo
|ESP
|KTM
|11
|1
|12
|17
|Goyer, Eydan
|FRA
|KTM
|2
|7
|9
|18
|Novak, Alex
|SLO
|KTM
|3
|6
|9
|19
|Golez, Taj
|SLO
|HUS
|5
|2
|7
|20
|Maifredi, Dominick
|ITA
|KTM
|6
|0
|6
|21
|Cantu, Kevin
|ITA
|HUS
|0
|5
|5
|22
|Grasis, Rainers
|LAT
|GAS
|4
|0
|4
|23
|Esposito, Achille
|ITA
|HUS
|0
|3
|3
EMX2T
In the opening race, it was Vaclav Kovar who took the best start and the Holeshot. Kovar kept the lead in front of Rasmus Pedersen and Cas Valk. Valk got the better of Pedersen on lap 2 of 15.
Valk charged forward to put pressure on Kovar. Following several unsuccessful tries, Valk finally made the pass stick on lap 4 to take the lead. Valk edged away to get a comfortable cushion and kept the lead until the end to win the race.
After getting passed by Valk, Pedersen kept good speed and overtook Kovar for second on lap 5 but couldn’t maintain his pace until the end and got overtaken several times to finish 5th. After getting pressured by Florian Hellrigl over few laps, Kovar caught up with Pedersen and moved back up to 2nd on lap 10.
Coming back from injury, Cornelius Toendel displayed a great performance as he found himself 17th on lap 1 to charge forward and showed great speed to move up to 3rd on lap 13 just behind Kovar. Toendel had momentum and brushed past Kovar for 2nd a lap later to finish 2nd while Kovar settled for 3rd. Hellrigl in the end had to settled for 5th.
In Race 2, it was Valk who took off where he left in race 1 as he got a great start to take the lead early on. Valk kept the lead and increased the gap, finishing the race with a 30 seconds’ advantage. Yuri Quarti, who finished 7th in race 1 got a great start a found himself 3rd on lap 1 behind Kovar.
Quarti rode well and put pressure on Kovar. On lap 5 of 15, Quarti took his chance and passed Kovar for 2nd. Quarti would hold that position, which gave him a place on the third step of the podium thanks to Kovar’s heart-breaking misfortune on lap 13. Kovar’s bike simply let him down and completely stopped robbing him of a podium.
Following an average first race in 14th position, home rider Vitezslav Marek switched on and showed his talent to finish in 3rd place. Toendel displayed another outstanding performance from 10th at race start.
The Norwegian showed speed as he methodically overtook riders such as Pedersen and Hellrigl to finally get to 4th on lap 13 to give him a place on the podium. He also benefitted from Kovar’s retirement to gain a spot from 3rd overall to 2nd overall.
In the end two dominant victories from Cas Valk gave him the gold medal while Cornelius Toendel went 2-4 to secure the silver medal. Getting the bronze medal with 7-2 was Yuri Quarti.
Cas Valk
“It was just the perfect weekend for sure! In race 2 the start was so important and I managed to get the Holeshot and then raced great all weekend. It was a really fun weekend and different from the EMX250. I’m super happy that I am the new champion! I will now look forward to the rest of the season in EMX250”.
EMX2T – Overall Classification
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Valk, Cas
|NED
|FAN
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Toendel, Cornelius
|NOR
|GAS
|22
|18
|40
|3
|Quarti, Yuri
|ITA
|GAS
|14
|22
|36
|4
|Hellrigl, Florian
|AUT
|KTM
|16
|15
|31
|5
|Rainio, Sampo
|FIN
|KTM
|13
|16
|29
|6
|Marek, Vitezslav
|CZE
|KTM
|7
|20
|27
|7
|Pedersen, Rasmus
|DEN
|YAM
|15
|10
|25
|8
|Fridlund, Adam
|SWE
|HUS
|9
|13
|22
|9
|van der Vlist, Freek
|NED
|HUS
|8
|12
|20
|10
|Matejec, Jiri
|CZE
|HUS
|11
|9
|20
|11
|Krc, Martin
|CZE
|KTM
|12
|8
|20
|12
|Kovar, Vaclav
|CZE
|KTM
|20
|0
|20
|13
|Macuks, Toms
|LAT
|KTM
|18
|0
|18
|14
|Agard-Michelsen, Sander
|NOR
|YAM
|0
|14
|14
|15
|Ragadini, Tomas
|ITA
|HON
|6
|7
|13
|16
|Stuurman, Kjeld
|NED
|KTM
|0
|11
|11
|17
|Bartos, Petr
|CZE
|KTM
|5
|6
|11
|18
|Fredsoe, Mads
|DEN
|KTM
|10
|0
|10
|19
|Caspani, Pablo
|ITA
|KTM
|0
|5
|5
|20
|Klein, Johannes
|AUT
|KTM
|0
|4
|4
|21
|Bennati, Morgan
|ITA
|KAW
|4
|0
|4
|22
|Wedage, Damian
|NED
|KAW
|0
|3
|3
|23
|Boer, Rene
|NED
|HUS
|3
|0
|3
|24
|Janssen, Jaap
|NED
|KTM
|0
|2
|2
|25
|Pergel, Bence
|HUN
|KTM
|2
|0
|2
|26
|Haas, Thomas
|GER
|HUS
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Giuzio, Raffaele
|ITA
|KTM
|1
|0
|1
2023 MXGP of Czech Republic – Round 12
For the full report, rider quotes and results see:
Romain Febvre & Jago Geerts top MXGP of Czech Republic
Round 12 of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship took place over the weekend in Loket, at the MXGP of Czech Republic. In MXGP, Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre won his third GP in a row and continues his charge in the Championship.
Red Plate Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado finished second, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Jeremy Seewer claiming his second podium of the last three Grand Prix, showing great consistency.
In MX2, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Jago Geerts won back-to-back GPs to keep his chances of lifting the MX2 title alive.
Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Simon Laengenfelder took another well earnt podium, Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay de Wolf clinching his first podium since his return from a foot injury.
KRT’s Mitch Evans made it two Green bikes in the top-six off the start of race one and the Australian maintained that position until losing one position on lap seven but he regrouped quickly to bring home a secure seventh-placed finish.
A midfield start in race two left him fifteenth on lap one but he made quick advances to twelfth and three laps from the end made the final decisive pass for eleventh in moto and ninth overall. The twenty-four points also see him move up to fourteenth in the series standings and, with seven rounds remaining, the top-ten is still a realistic target despite having been forced to sit out the first four GPs through injury.
Mitch Evans
“I got a really good start in the first race and could keep the tempo all moto. I just got boxed-in off the start in race two but we made good progress again this weekend. Onwards and upwards to Lommel.”
News Highlights Video MXGP of Czech Republic 2023
2023 MXGP of Czech Republic, Round Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Febvre, Romain
|FRA
|KAW
|25
|18
|43
|2
|Prado, Jorge
|ESP
|GAS
|20
|22
|42
|3
|Seewer, Jeremy
|SUI
|YAM
|22
|20
|42
|4
|Vlaanderen, Calvin
|NED
|YAM
|16
|25
|41
|5
|Coldenhoff, Glenn
|NED
|YAM
|18
|14
|32
|6
|Fernandez, Ruben
|ESP
|HON
|15
|15
|30
|7
|Gajser, Tim
|SLO
|HON
|12
|16
|28
|8
|Van Horebeek, Jeremy
|BEL
|HON
|13
|13
|26
|9
|Evans, Mitchell
|AUS
|KAW
|14
|10
|24
|10
|Koch, Tom
|GER
|KTM
|5
|12
|17
|11
|Spies, Maximilian
|GER
|KTM
|9
|8
|17
|12
|Forato, Alberto
|ITA
|KTM
|4
|11
|15
|13
|Watson, Ben
|GBR
|BET
|7
|5
|12
|14
|Paturel, Benoit
|FRA
|YAM
|11
|0
|11
|15
|Lupino, Alessandro
|ITA
|BET
|1
|9
|10
|16
|Östlund, Alvin
|SWE
|HON
|3
|7
|10
|17
|Guillod, Valentin
|SUI
|HON
|10
|0
|10
|18
|Bogers, Brian
|NED
|HON
|8
|1
|9
|19
|Monticelli, Ivo
|ITA
|GAS
|0
|6
|6
|20
|Jost, Simon
|SVK
|KTM
|2
|4
|6
|21
|Brumann, Kevin
|SUI
|YAM
|6
|0
|6
|22
|Kohut, Tomas
|SVK
|KTM
|0
|3
|3
|23
|Joergensen, Mathias
|DEN
|YAM
|0
|2
|2
2023 MXGP of Czech Republic , MX2 Round Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Geerts, Jago
|BEL
|YAM
|25
|20
|45
|2
|Laengenfelder, Simon
|GER
|GAS
|18
|22
|40
|3
|de Wolf, Kay
|NED
|HUS
|20
|18
|38
|4
|Horgmo, Kevin
|NOR
|KAW
|22
|12
|34
|5
|Adamo, Andrea
|ITA
|KTM
|8
|25
|33
|6
|Mc Lellan, Camden
|RSA
|HON
|15
|16
|31
|7
|Coenen, Sacha
|BEL
|KTM
|16
|14
|30
|8
|Coenen, Lucas
|BEL
|HUS
|13
|13
|26
|9
|Stauffer, Marcel
|AUT
|KTM
|10
|11
|21
|10
|Weckman, Emil
|FIN
|HON
|14
|6
|20
|11
|Everts, Liam
|BEL
|KTM
|4
|15
|19
|12
|Elzinga, Rick
|NED
|YAM
|11
|8
|19
|13
|Oliver, Oriol
|ESP
|KTM
|7
|9
|16
|14
|Gifting, Isak
|SWE
|GAS
|9
|7
|16
|15
|Braceras, David
|ESP
|KAW
|5
|10
|15
|16
|Van De Moosdijk, Roan
|NED
|HUS
|12
|0
|12
|17
|Pancar, Jan
|SLO
|KTM
|6
|5
|11
|18
|Zanchi, Ferruccio
|ITA
|KTM
|0
|4
|4
|19
|Venhoda, Martin
|CZE
|GAS
|0
|3
|3
|20
|Hammal, Taylor
|GBR
|KTM
|3
|0
|3
|21
|Mandys, Daniel
|CZE
|YAM
|0
|2
|2
|22
|Gwerder, Mike
|SUI
|KTM
|2
|0
|2
|23
|Smith, Magnus
|DEN
|YAM
|0
|1
|1
|24
|Polak, Petr
|CZE
|YAM
|1
|0
|1
2023 AMA Pro MX Round Seven – Spring Creek Rider Quotes
For the full Moto reports and results see:
Jett goes 1-1 at Spring Creek as Hunter regains red plate
450 Round
For the sixth time this summer Lawrence led every lap of competition en route to his seventh straight 1-1 performance. His seven 450 Class wins have allowed him to break into the top 20 on the all-time wins list, where he now sits in a tie with three other riders for 20th.
Sexton’s runner-up effort (2-2) will lead him to wonder what could have been with crashes in each moto, while Ferrandis earned his fifth podium result of the season in third (5-3).
Lawrence’s lead in the championship standings has grown to 81 points over Ferrandis, while Plessinger further strengthened his hold of third with a fourth-place result (4-4), 104 points out of the lead.
Jett Lawrence – P1
“The track was quite a bit different from previous years. I felt like it favored Chase’s technique—that muscle, bulldog kind of style, whereas I kind of have to time it. It was another good day. Qualifying was good, and in the first moto, Chase was pushing and I had to go hard to keep him behind. In the second moto, he got the start on me, and we were battling for the first few turns. He ended up losing traction in a turn and I was able to capitalize on that. It was another good weekend.”
Chase Sexton – P2
“In the first moto, I fell on the first lap but had a really good charge to get onto the back of Jett, and we went to battle. The second-moto start was almost perfect—a drag race between Jett and me. I got in the lead and then got on the gas a little too hard and slid out, so Jett got around me. After the finish line, he made a mistake and I thought he was going to crash, and then I ended up crashing two corners later! From there, it was pretty much over. I fell three times today, which is not ideal, but I think that’s just from trying to up the pace. My riding is getting better, and I’m not going to quit—I’m going to throw everything at it. The rest of these tracks are kind of my style, and I’m looking forward to some more battles.”
Dylan Ferrandis – P3
“Tough day for me, but I’m glad to be on the box. It’s tough to accept, but it is what it is. I gave it everything I had and third was the best for me today.”
Aaron Plessinger – P4
“4-4 today in Millville, similar on paper to the last few weeks, although we’re making good progress. Closed the gap to the lead riders this weekend, so I’m happy with the small gains we’ve made! We were better throughout the week too, so we’ll just keep our heads down and work hard. I need to work on my opening lap pace, because later in the moto I’m strong, but just need to improve on a bit of that sprint speed to get into position quicker early on.”
Adam Cianciarulo – P5
“Our starts are great on the KX450SR. The rougher the track the harder it is for me. I’m not where I want to be, but I am proud of myself for how far we’ve come. I’m excited for the rest of the season and see if we can click off some more podiums.”
Tom Vialle – P6
“I started the day well with qualifying P4 in the class – this track was really cool. In moto one, I battled hard with [Haiden] Deegan all moto, though made a small mistake and went down, then finished in sixth. Second moto, I didn’t start great, so I charged my way up to fifth place there. The speed was good today, just the starts made it really challenging as you need to pull good starts in this class for a chance at the podium. Washougal is up next, the track looks really nice also, so I can’t wait to be there.”
Maximus Vohland – P8
“We were competitive today and my pace was good, but bad starts and that first turn pile-up were costly for us. The weekend was better for us though, we are making steps forward, and it is a matter of putting it all together now – I’m confident that we can get some strong results in these final four rounds of the outdoor season.”
Jason Anderson – P10
“It felt great to get on the podium in Moto 1. The Moto 2 incident was a huge bummer, but I have to make sure my health is my main priority. I’m happy with the progress we have made in these few short weeks and I’m looking forward to the last few rounds.”
450 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|M1
|M2
|Total
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|1
|1
|50
|2
|Chase Sexton
|2
|2
|44
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|5
|3
|36
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|4
|4
|36
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|7
|5
|30
|6
|Ty Masterpool
|8
|6
|28
|7
|Garrett Marchbanks
|6
|8
|28
|8
|Grant Harlan
|9
|7
|26
|9
|Fredrik Noren
|10
|9
|23
|10
|Jason Anderson
|3
|38
|20
|11
|Jose Butron
|15
|10
|17
|12
|Kyle Chisholm
|14
|11
|17
|13
|Phillip Nicoletti
|13
|12
|17
|14
|Luca Marsalisi
|16
|14
|12
|15
|Shane McElrath
|11
|39
|10
|16
|Henry Miller
|12
|40
|9
|17
|Jerry Robin
|34
|13
|8
|18
|Anton Gole
|17
|17
|8
|19
|Romain Pape
|40
|15
|6
|20
|Jeremy Hand
|18
|18
|6
|21
|Kevin Moranz
|26
|16
|5
|22
|John Adamson
|22
|19
|2
|23
|Max Miller
|19
|36
|2
|24
|Derek Drake
|25
|20
|1
450 Championship Points – Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|350
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|269
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|246
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|206
|5
|Chase Sexton
|174
|6
|Ty Masterpool
|162
|7
|Cooper Webb
|147
|8
|Fredrik Noren
|147
|9
|Garrett Marchbanks
|146
|10
|Grant Harlan
|116
|11
|Jose Butron
|115
|12
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|110
|13
|Derek Drake
|85
|14
|Jason Anderson
|72
|15
|Jerry Robin
|69
|16
|Kyle Chisholm
|69
|17
|Romain Pape
|65
|18
|Phillip Nicoletti
|64
|19
|Luca Marsalisi
|43
|20
|Jeremy Hand
|40
250 Round
Despite the misfortune late in Moto 2, Lawrence still secured his fifth overall win of the season (1-2) to rebound from back-to-back races in which he recorded a DNF.
Cooper’s triumph in the final moto vaulted him into the runner-up spot (4-1) for his fifth podium finish in a row, while Shimoda secured back-to-back third-place finishes (2-3).
The victory promoted Lawrence to return to the top of the championship standings, where he now enjoys a 13-point lead over Deegan, who finished seventh (5-8). Shimoda and Hampshire, who finished fourth (3-6), are now tied for third, 20 points behind Lawrence.
Hunter Lawrence – P1
“It was a good day. In the second moto, I was tired at the end, and I think I had four lappers in front of me. They’ve got their own stuff going on, as I do, and I made a last-minute decision to miss them and washed the front into the face of the wall jump. It wasn’t ideal and took me a bit to get up because I was winded. I didn’t know Jo was right there and kind of heard him in the last section and thought, ‘Crap, I have to dig again!’ It was close, but all in all, a pretty good day.”
Justin Cooper – P2
“I wouldn’t say I settled [in Moto 2], but I wanted to maintain the gap in case something happened. That worked out in our favor. We’ll take it. Still have some work to do but we’re making progress and looking forward to next weekend.”
Jo Shimoda – P3
“I’m happy to bring another podium to my Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team this season. I’m really happy with my starts, my riding is getting better and my KX250 is dialed. We’re going to put in work during the week and I’m excited to see how we progress.”
RJ Hampshire – P4
“It was just another grind of a weekend. I feel like my riding has been really good. The first moto was decent, pretty solid. In the second moto, I got hung up on the start. I ended up going down about halfway. I got another fourth overall, but I just need to try and turn it around a bit in these second motos. We have one more race, and then a bit of a break that I’m looking forward to. I’ll try to get some points back next weekend, then a break coming up.”
Austin Forkner – P9
“It felt good to be back. I lacked early race intensity but felt strong in the second half of the motos. My fitness is great and I’m ready to keep improving the rest of the season.”
Jalek Swoll – P10
“Today was a ‘whatever’ day for me. I felt good on the bike, so that was good. I didn’t get the best start in moto one, but my riding was decent. I feel like if I’d had a better start, I would have had a much better day. In moto two I had a weird incident and did something kind of funky to my arm…which gave me a weird feeling. So that was survival,” said Swoll. “For now, the plan is to get some normalcy back. Kind of figure out what’s going on, and what happened, and try to be more under control and ready to go for next time if this happens. All-in-all, I survived the day.”
Ryder DiFrancesco – P14
“I felt really good coming into the weekend, but my results didn’t show. We had great starts and we’re getting closer each round. I’m ready to put in work for Washougal.”
Seth Hammaker – P16
“It was a tough weekend for me. I felt amazing on my KX250, and I always love Millville. First Moto I crashed off the start and charged hard the whole race. Moto 2 I had a third place start and went down on the first lap. Starting last in both motos made the day tough but I never gave up. We are regrouping this week and looking forward to Washougal.”
250 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|M1
|M2
|Total
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|1
|2
|47
|2
|Justin Cooper
|4
|1
|43
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|2
|3
|42
|4
|RJ Hampshire
|3
|6
|35
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|7
|4
|32
|6
|Tom Vialle
|6
|5
|31
|7
|Haiden Deegan
|5
|8
|29
|8
|Maximus Vohland
|10
|7
|25
|9
|Austin Forkner
|11
|9
|22
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|8
|14
|20
|11
|Daxton Bennick
|14
|10
|18
|12
|Pierce Brown
|9
|16
|17
|13
|Talon Hawkins
|15
|12
|15
|14
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|12
|15
|15
|15
|Dilan Schwartz
|16
|13
|13
|16
|Seth Hammaker
|19
|11
|12
|17
|Caden Braswell
|13
|23
|8
|18
|Preston Kilroy
|17
|18
|7
|19
|Derek Kelley
|21
|17
|4
|20
|Jorgen Talviku
|18
|40
|3
|21
|Joshua Varize
|36
|19
|2
|22
|Slade Smith
|24
|20
|1
|23
|Hardy Munoz
|20
|22
|1
250 Championship Points – Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|260
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|247
|3
|RJ Hampshire
|240
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|240
|5
|Justin Cooper
|239
|6
|Levi Kitchen
|214
|7
|Tom Vialle
|210
|8
|Maximus Vohland
|190
|9
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|137
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|130
|11
|Chance Hymas
|92
|12
|Caden Braswell
|88
|13
|Talon Hawkins
|85
|14
|Dilan Schwartz
|78
|15
|Jordon Smith
|75
|16
|Seth Hammaker
|69
|17
|Guillem Farres
|57
|18
|Daxton Bennick
|54
|19
|Carson Mumford
|41
|20
|Derek Kelley
|33
2023 FIM Speedway GP of Sweden – Malilla
SGP4
Australia’s Cooper Antone has finished runner-up to Danish star Elias Jamil at the first-ever FIM Speedway Youth World Cup (SGP4), Jamil earning the 15-point maximum at Swedish track Malilla on Saturday, to Antone’s 13-points.
Launched as a vision to train a new generation of champions, the SGP4 project has been developed over the past two years, with six-time world champion Tony Rickardsson designing a bike for the sport’s newest riders, aged between 11 and 13.
Riders from 12 different countries and four different continents headed to the iconic Malilla racetrack in the Swedish forests, where they took part in two practice sessions under Rickardsson’s watchful eye.
Two four-time world champions Erik Gundersen – Denmark’s master of youth development – and American legend Greg Hancock were also on hand to offer their pearls of wisdom, with the Speedway GP riders watching the racing today.
Jamil was unbeaten over five fantastic rides, culminating in a fine pass on Czech racer Karel Prusa on the final lap of heat 20 to seal his title ahead of Australian star Cooper Antone in second on 13 points. Denmark’s Niklas Bager took third spot after winning a run-off with Australia’s Kobi Canning for the bronze medal.
The delighted Jamil loved his first SGP4 experience, witnessed by hundreds of fans, who packed the stands of the Malilla training track for one of the biggest crowds ever witnessed for an event of this level.
Elias Jamil – P1
“I am happy because I won. I am feeling really good right now. The start in that last race was not so good for me, so I needed to make a move, but Karel blocked me. On the last lap, I took him on the inside. I have had a good weekend. I think the bike is going fast. I enjoyed my weekend, and the bike is good.”
Runner-up Antone made the long trip to Malilla from Albury-Wodonga – located on the New South Wales-Victoria border and home to an Australian Championship round. He loved his first experience of the SGP4 bike.
Cooper Antone – P2
“I’m stoked. I have never been this far from home before, so I am super stoked. This is the best bike I have ever been on. They are super grunty, which I love. It makes you a lot more disciplined.”
Third-placed Bager also took to the SGP4 class brilliantly
Niklas Bager – P3
“I am feeling good. It was a nice weekend. The SGP4 bike is really good. It was really awesome to ride this. Thank you to Tony Rickardsson and all his team.”
Fourth-placed Canning from Adelaide, South Australia – one of the top speedway cities Down Under – admitted the SGP4 machine was his new favourite junior bike.
Kobi Canning – P4
“This bike is a lot faster. They are heaps better than the ones at home. I’m feeling stoked. I didn’t get much luck in the run-off, but I am here in fourth place, and I am pretty happy. Congratulations to everyone else.”
Swedish legend Rickardsson was blown away with the standard of riding on show and paid tribute to the riders and their families for playing their part in an historic weekend for youth speedway.
Tony Rickardsson
“I didn’t really know what to expect and my ambition was that it really could be a family weekend out. I know it is a world cup event, but at this young age, it is so important that we are having fun together and we respect each other on and off the racetrack. We have to realise that even if we have had a couple of practices, these guys have only been on those bikes for eight minutes yesterday and four and a half minutes today if you are looking at track time. The shape of this training track makes it really difficult to ride and that put a lot of pressure on me and the riders. But if they can ride this track with its long straights and really tight corners, they can ride any track with this bike. For them to have raced the bikes the way they did, wow! I am blown away. Well done to the riders and well done to their parents who make this all happen.”
While riders from 12 nations took part in the SGP4 weekend, Rickardsson looks forward to welcoming more riders and nations to a class that is set to become the first step on the road to Speedway GP success.
Tony Rickardsson
“Everybody is welcome into this project. I really hope all the national federations will try to follow suit. This is not a class that should take over different countries’ national classes. They should keep the classes they have. This will be an extra option and I hope this will continue for many years to come, make the youngsters happy and give them a nice stepping stone on to the next size bike.”
FIM Speedway Youth World Cup (SGP4) Scores
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|Elias Jamil
|Denmark
|15
|2
|Cooper Antone
|Australia
|13
|3
|Niklas Bager
|Denmark
|12+3
|4
|Kobi Canning
|Australia
|12+2
|5
|Karel Prusa
|Czech Republic
|11
|6
|Niko Hatva
|Finland
|9
|7
|Jesper Kvarnström
|Sweden
|8
|8
|Kensei Matsudaira
|USA
|8
|9
|Thies Schweer
|Germany
|7
|10
|Augustin Kreder
|Argentina
|6
|11
|Arvid Björkeroth
|Sweden
|6
|12
|Oliver Bovingdon
|Great Britain
|6
|13
|Lustiuk Zakhar
|Ukraine
|3
|14
|Boris Charbonnier
|France
|2
|15
|Otto Autere
|Sweden
|0
|16
|Damian Andre
|Romania
|DNR
|17
|Villads Pedersen
|Denmark
|DNR
|18
|Oskar Kull
|Sweden
|DNR.
SGP3
Swedish sensation Rasmus Karlsson defied the nerves of a dramatic last-heat decider to win the Lantmannen Maskin FIM SGP3 Final – Malilla in front of a delighted home crowd on Friday.
Karlsson got the better of a stellar field in the FIM Speedway Youth World Championship – the sport’s under-16 250cc competition – registering two heat wins and two second places in his opening four rides to give himself four laps to become a world champion in heat 20.
Despite reigning champion Mikkel Andersen getting the better of him early on, which would have forced Karlsson into a run-off with the Dane, as well as Poland’s Maksymilian Pawelczak for the gold medal, the Swede swooped for the win with an epic move on lap two, bend four.
Karlsson celebrated wildly on one wheel in front of his home fans as he became Sweden’s first-ever winner of the sport’s biggest youth competition on 13 points.
He triumphed ahead of Pawelczak, who took second spot on 12. 2022 SGP3 champion Mikkel Andersen defeated Poland’s Kacper Mania in a dramatic run-off for the bronze medal after they tied on 11. But the day belonged to Karlsson, sparking big celebrations in Malilla.
Rasmus Karlsson – P1
“I feel amazing!” the elated 15-year-old said. “Before the last race, I had a little bit of pressure, and I was very nervous. But I managed to push through it. It felt amazing to celebrate this win in front of the Swedish fans. It felt like a dream. Of course, gold was what I was hoping for and now I would like to win the European Championship (in Riga on August 19) as well. I want to say a special thank you to (Swedish rider) Noel Wahlquist, who helped me throughout the day. I race at Indianerna in Kumla. I hope I will be able to ride in the Elitserien. My main goal – to get into the Ekstraliga in Poland.”
Karlsson is set to step up into 500cc competition next year and has his sights set on racing in European speedway’s biggest leagues.
Swedish fans will be delighted with Karlsson’s performance as they search for a long-term successor to world No.4 Fredrik Lindgren, who continues to represent his country with distinction on the world stage.
Pawelczak won FIM SGP3 Semi-Final 2 in Vastervik to qualify for Friday’s event and brought his fine form into the Final. While a third place in his opening race cost him gold, he was rightly pleased after ending with three wins and a second place to secure silver.
Maksymilian Pawelczak – P2
“I was trying my best today. In my first heat, I went with my second bike, which I thought was better, but I didn’t go well, and I only got one point. Then we changed the bike and the setup, and I managed to score enough points to be here on the podium. I am very happy about it. It has been a long journey for me. I am very happy about the Semi-Final I won in Vastervik. I was hoping I would get on the podium here and get the gold medal, but Rasmus was there today. Congratulations to the boys and thanks for the races. I am staying in the 250cc classes for now, so maybe see you next year.”
This is the first of three FIM Speedway World Championship events taking place in Malilla this weekend. As well as Saturday night’s Holmgrens Bil FIM Speedway GP of Sweden – Malilla, featuring the sport’s top stars, the Skrotfrag Arena stages the FIM Speedway Youth World Cup (SGP4) on Saturday afternoon at 14:30 CET.
The inaugural SGP4 event will be raced on the 190cc bikes designed by Sweden’s six-time world champion Tony Rickardsson, as part of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports’ vision to train a new generation of champions.
The bikes were tested by talented riders all over Europe and Pawelczak was one of Rickardsson’s key test riders in Poland.
The charismatic star from Bydgoszcz was delighted to play his part in creating the final product and team up with one of the sport’s all-time greats.
Tony Rickardsson
“I have awesome memories of working with Tony. He is a really good man. I was testing the SGP4 bikes, and I was really happy about them. It was my last season in mini speedway, and I thought the bikes were pretty good. I will definitely be watching tomorrow’s competition.”
Andersen was gutted he couldn’t make it back-to-back SGP3 gold medals, after clinching the 2022 title in Polish city Wroclaw last summer. He is now set to start his 500cc career in 2024.
Mikkel Andersen – P3
“I was not really feeling too good after the final. I didn’t know what I was doing when it came to the run-off. Of course, I have been trying a 500cc bike this year and I look forward to being on one next year.”
Polish starlet Mania lost out on a podium place in a run-off and took fourth spot for the second straight season. There’s no doubt starting his final ride from the testing gate four cost him dearly, as he missed out on the victory needed to secure gold, finishing last to end up in a battle for bronze.
Kacper Mania – P4
“I didn’t have much luck. Obviously, my thoughts before the meeting were about becoming world champion, and I am really upset about the fourth place because I wanted to win gold this season. I was racing from gate four in my last heat, which was obviously the worst one. I could see that from the beginning of the meeting. It wasn’t very fortunate and that’s why I lost out in that heat. Now my dream is to become world champion. That’s my ultimate goal and I am planning on trying 500cc next season.”
Lantmannen Maskin FIM SGPR3 Final – Malilla Scores
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|Rasmus Karlsson
|Sweden
|13
|2
|Maksymilian Pawelczak
|Poland
|12
|3
|Mikkel Andersen
|Denmark
|11+3
|4
|Kacper Mania
|Poland
|11+2
|5
|William Cairns
|Great Britain
|10
|6
|Sven Cerjak
|Slovenia
|10
|7
|Mitchell McDiarmid
|Australia
|9
|8
|Filip Beczkowski
|Poland
|8
|9
|Beau Bailey
|Australia
|7
|10
|Alexander Adamson
|Australia
|7
|11
|Villads Pedersen
|Denmark
|5
|12
|Patrick Kruse
|Denmark
|4
|13
|Alfred Aberg
|Sweden
|4
|14
|Cooper Rushen
|Great Britain
|4
|15
|Damian Miller
|Poland
|2
|16
|Leo Klasson
|Sweden
|2
|17
|Otto Raak
|Finland
|1
|18
|Jan Hlacina
|Czech Republic
|0
Speedway GP
Great Britain’s Dan Bewley surprised at the Holmgrens Bil FIM Speedway GP of Sweden – Malilla event this weekend, defying injury to fight back to winning form. It wasn’t quite as memorable event for the Aussies, with Max Fricke finishing sixth, Jack Holder seventh and Jason Doyle 16th…
The Cumbrian snatched his third Speedway GP win in less than a year after slipping superbly past Martin Vaculik at the end of lap three to win the final ahead of the second-placed Slovak star, with Poland’s Patryk Dudek third.
Swedish hero Fredrik Lindgren stormed to the top of the heat score chart, but the world No.4 was disqualified from the final after colliding with race leader Vaculik, bringing the race to stop.
Bewley took full advantage in the re-run and his victory comes just days after he suffered a heavy fall of his own while racing for British club Belle Vue in a Sports Insure Premiership match at Wolverhampton on Monday.
The world No.6 admits the effects of that fall hampered him in league matches at Swedish track Gislaved on Tuesday and British venue Ipswich on Thursday, so he was elated to feel far better when it mattered most in Malilla.
And he admits he enjoyed what was a shock victory for him, adding to his Cardiff and Wroclaw wins from August 2022.
Dan Bewley
“This week I did not expect this result at all. It has been such a tough week, but we kept working and here we are. We got stuck in. This actually feels a little bit different to the GPs I won last year. I didn’t make the start in the final. I had to work for it. It has been hard work all week, and sometimes it’s a little different when you have to work harder. I pulled out of the meeting on Tuesday. I thought I was better on Wednesday to ride on Thursday at Ipswich. But that was probably the worst meeting I have had for a while. I didn’t know what to expect coming here, but we just thought I’d have a few days off, and it was good. I am just happy I was safe and didn’t clean anyone up! Luckily, I stayed on two wheels, and I actually feel pretty good now. It has been a good turnaround.”
Victory sees Bewley surge up to fifth place in the Speedway GP standings on 69 points – level with Vaculik in fourth but placed lower due to the Slovak’s additional final appearances.
The Brit is 33 points behind series leader Bartosz Zmarzlik. The Pole exited at the semi-final stage with 12 points, but still holds a 20-point advantage of nearest rival Lindgren in second place.
Bewley’s victory comes as a huge boost to the Belle Vue star with the FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain – Cardiff rapidly approaching on September 2. He can’t wait to return to the Principality Stadium – scene of his first-ever Speedway GP win.
The Speedway GP series takes a pause for the return of the Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup in the Polish city Wroclaw from July 25-29, featuring reigning champions Poland, 2022 FIM Speedway of Nations world champions Australia, Great Britain, Sweden, Denmark, Czech Republic, Finland, Germany and tournament debutants France.
2023 FIM Speedway GP of Sweden Results
Standings following 2023 SGP of Sweden
2023 Racing schedule
Revised 2023 MXGP Calendar (Remaining Rounds)
|Date
|Country
|Venue
|04 June
|Latvia
|Kegums
|11 June
|Germany
|Teutschenthal
|25 June
|Indonesia
|Sumbawa
|02 July
|Indonesia
|Lombok
|16 July
|Czech Republic
|Loket
|23 July
|Belgium
|Lommel
|30 July
|Finland
|Hyvinkää
|13 August
|Sweden
|Uddevalla
|20 August
|The Netherlands
|Arnhem
|03 September
|Türkiye
|Afyonkarahisar
|17 September
|Italy
|Maggiora
|01 October
|Great Britain
|Matterley Basin
2023 FIM EnduroGP World Championship Calendar
|Date
|Location
|Country
|31 March-2 April
|San Remo/Arma di Taggia
|Italy
|5-7 May
|Lalin
|Spain
|26-28 May
|Heinola
|Finland
|1-3 June
|Skövde
|Sweden
|30 June-2 July
|Gelnica
|Slovakia
|29 Sept-1 Oct
|Valpaços
|Portugal
|6 -8 October
|St Andre/Santiago do Cacem
|Portugal
2023 American Flat Track Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Race
|Location
|1
|March 9
|Daytona Flat Track I
|Daytona Beach, FL
|2
|March 10
|Daytona Flat Track II
|Daytona Beach, FL
|3
|March 25
|Senoia Short Track
|Senoia, GA
|4
|April 1
|Arizona Bike Week
|TBA
|5
|April 22
|Devil’s Bowl Half Mile
|Mesquite, TX
|6
|May 6
|Ventura Short Track
|Ventura, CA
|7
|May 13
|Sacramento Mile
|Sacramento, CA
|8
|May 27
|Red Mile
|Lexington, KY
|10
|June 17
|Du Quoin Mile
|Du Quoin, IL
|11
|June 24
|Line Half-Mile
|Lina, OH
|12
|July 1
|West Virginia Half-Mile
|Mineral Wells, WV
|13
|July 8
|Orange Country Half-Mile
|Middletown, NY
|14
|July 22
|Bridgeport Half-Mile
|Bridgeport, NJ
|15
|July 30
|Peoria TT
|Peroia, IL
|16
|August 6
|Buffalo Chip TT
|Sturgis, SO
|17
|August 12
|Castle Rock TT
|Castle Rock, WA
|18
|September 2
|Springfield Mile I
|Springfield, IL
|19
|September 3
|Springfield Mile II
|Springfield, IL
2023 FIM World Supercross Calendar
|Date
|Venue, Stadium
|Country
|01 July
|Birmingham, Villa Park Stadium
|Great Britain
|22 July
|Lyon-Décines, Groupama Stadium
|France
|30 September
|Asian Grand Prix (TBA)
|South-East Asia
|14 October
|Dusseldorf, Merkus Spiel Arena
|Germany
|28 October
|Vancouver, BC Place Stadium
|Canada
|24-25 November
|Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
|Australia
|*TBA = To be announced
2023 AMA SuperMotocross Calendar
|Rnd
|Series
|Stadium
|Location
|Date
|4
|AMA SX
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA
|January 28
|5
|AMA SX
|NRG Stadium
|Houston, TX
|February 4
|6
|AMA SX
|Raymond James Stadium
|Tampa, FL
|February 11
|2*
|AMA SX
|RingCentral Coliseum
|Oakland, CA
|February 18
|7
|AMA SX
|AT&T Stadium
|Arlington, TX
|February 25
|8
|AMA SX
|Daytona Int. Speedway
|Daytona Beach, FL
|March 4
|9
|AMA SX
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Indianapolis, IN
|March 11
|10
|AMA SX
|Ford Field
|Detroit, MI
|March 18
|11
|AMA SX
|Lumen Field
|Seattle, WA
|March 25
|12
|AMA SX
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, AZ
|April 8
|13
|AMA SX
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Atlanta, GA
|April 15
|14
|AMA SX
|MetLife Stadium
|East Rutherford, NJ
|April 22
|15
|AMA SX
|Nisssan Stadium
|Nashville, TN
|April 29
|16
|AMA SX
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Denver, CO
|May 6
|17
|AMA SX
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Salt Lake City, UT
|May 13
|18
|ProMX
|Fox Raceway National
|Pala, CA
|May 27
|19
|ProMX
|Hangtown Classic
|Rancho Cordova, CA
|June 3
|20
|ProMX
|Thunder Valley National
|Lakewood, CO
|June 10
|21
|ProMX
|High Point National
|Mount Morris, PA
|June 17
|22
|ProMX
|RedBud National
|Buchanan, MI
|July 1
|23
|ProMX
|Southwick National
|Southwick, MA
|July 8
|24
|ProMX
|Spring Creek National
|Millville, MN
|July 15
|25
|ProMX
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|July 22
|26
|ProMX
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, NY
|August 12
|27
|ProMX
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|August 19
|28
|ProMX
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsbille, IN
|August 26
|29
|SMX
|zMAX Dragway
|Charlotte, NC
|September 9
|30
|SMX
|Chicagoland Speedway
|Joilet, IL
|September 16
|31
|SMX
|LA Memorial Coliseum
|Los Angeles, LA
|September 23
2023 Penrite ProMX Championship calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Classes
|Round 1
|WONTHAGGI, VIC
|5 March
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 2
|APPIN, NSW
|19 March
|MX1, MX2, MX3
|Round 3
|WODONGA, VIC
|16 April
|MX1, MX2, MX3,
|Round 4
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Round 5
|GILLMAN, SA
|28 May
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 6
|TOOWOOMBA, QLD
|25 June
|MX1, MX2, MX3,
|Round 7
|QLD MOTO PARK (QMP)
|13 August
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 8
|COOLUM, QLD
|19-20 August
|MX1, MX2, MX3, VETS, MXW
GNCC 2023 Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Feb 18-19
|Big Buck
|Union, SC
|Mar 4-5
|Wild Boar
|Palatka, FL
|Mar 11-12
|The General
|Washington, GA
|Apr 1-2
|Tiger Run
|Bick Buck Farm, Union SC
|Apr 15-16
|Camp Coker Bullet
|Society Hill, SC
|May 6-7
|Hoosier
|Crawfordsville, IN
|May 20-21
|The John Penton
|Millfield, OH
|Jun 3-4
|Mason-Dixon
|Mt. Morris, PA
|Jun 24-25
|Snowshoe
|Snowshoe, WV
|Sep 16-17
|The Mountaineer
|Beckley, WV
|Oct 7-8
|Buckwheat 100
|Newburg, WV
|Oct 21-22
|Ironman
|Crawfordsville, IN
2023 Australian Dirt Track Calendar
|Date
|Championship
|Location
|April 15-16
|Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships
|Mike Hatcher MCC (QLD)
|July 15-16
|Australian Junior Track Championships
|Hunter MCC (Barleigh Ranch Circuit) (NSW)
|October 7-8
|Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships
|Albury-Wodonga MCC (Diamond Park) (VIC)
|October 28-29
|Australian Senior Track Championships
|Hunter MCC (Barleigh Ranch Circuit) (NSW)
2023 FIM Long Track World Championship
|FIM Long Track World Championship
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|24 June
|Challenge
|La Réole
|France
|18 May
|Final
|Herxheim
|Germany
|17 June
|Final
|Ostrów
|Poland
|13 July
|Final
|Marmande
|France
|20 August
|Final
|Scheessel
|Germany
|02 September
|Final
|Morizès
|France
|17 September
|Final
|Mühldorf
|Germany
|FIM Long Track of Nations
|24 September
|Final
|Roden
|The Netherlands
|FIM Speedway Youth Gold Trophy
|08 July
|Final
|Holsted
|Denmark
|FIM Track Racing Youth Gold Trophy
|23 July
|Final
|Gdańsk
|Poland
2023 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup Calendar
|DATE
|VENUE
|COUNTRY
|13 May
|Barcelona
|Spain
|24 June
|Crans-Montana*
|Switzerland
|29 July
|Vollore-Montagne
|France
|09 September
|TBA
|USA
|28 October
|Busan*
|South Korea
|18 November
|TBA
|ASIA
|*Subject to contract
2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship calendar
|Round
|Event
|Date
|Round 1
|Xross, Serbia
|May 17/18/19/20
|Round 2
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, Austria
|June 8/9/10/11
|Round 3
|Red Bull Abestone, Italy
|July 7/8/9
|Round 4
|Red Bull Romaniacs, Romania
|July 25/26/27/28/29
|Round 5
|Red Bull Outliers, Canada
|August 26/27
|Round 6
|Roof of Africa, South Africa
|September 28/29/30
|Round 7
|24MX GetzenRodeo, Germany
|November 3/4
2023 Northern NSW Ironman MX Series Calendar
- Round 1 – 14th May Coonabarabran Goanna Tracks
- Round 2 – 18th June Coffs Harbour Motorcycle Club
- Round 3 – 25th June Hastings Valley Motorcycle Club
- Round 4 – 13th August Moree Motorcycle Club
- Round 5 – 3rd September Inverell Motorcycle Club (Finale & Presentation)
2023 FIM Baja World Cup calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|2-4 February
|Saudi Baja-
|Saudi Arabia
|16-18 March
|Qatar International Baja
|Qatar
|14-16 April
|Baja TT
|Dehesa Extremadura
|21-23 July
|Baja Aragon
|Spain
|10-12 August
|Hungarian Baja
|Hungary
|September-October* TBC
|Baja do Oeste
|Portugal
|2-4 November
|Jordan Baja
|Jordan
|December *TBC
|Baja Dubai
|UAE
|*To be confirmed = TBC
2023 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship Calendar
|2023 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|28 January
|Qualifying round
|Örnsköldsvik
|Sweden
|18 – 19 March
|Finals
|Inzell
|Germany
|01 – 02 April
|Finals
|Heerenveen*
|The Netherlands
|FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|27 May
|Qualifying round
|Zarnovica
|Slovakia
|27 May
|Qualifying round
|Lonigo
|Italy
|29 May
|Qualifying round
|Abensberg
|Germany
|29 May
|Qualifying round
|Debrecen
|Hungary
|19 August
|Challenge
|Gislaved
|Sweden
|FIM SGP2 World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Pardubice
|Czech Republic
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Krsko
|Slovenia
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Vojens
|Denmark
|FIM SGP3 World Championship – Semi finals
|12 July
|Semi final 1
|Västervik
|Sweden
|12 July
|Semi final 2
|Västervik
|Sweden
|FIM Flat Track World Championship
|TBA
|Final
|TBA
|TBA
|09 September
|Final
|Debrecen
|Hungary
|16 September
|Final
|Boves
|Italy
|23 September
|Final
|Pardubice
|Czech Republic
|07 October
|Final
|Morizès
|France
2023 FIM Sidecar Motocross World Championship Provisional Calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|26 March
|Talavera de la Reina
|Spain
|02 April
|Alqueidao
|Portugal
|07 May
|Kramolin
|Czech Republic
|14 May
|Heerde
|The Netherlands
|28 May
|Brou
|France
|11 June
|Lange Motokeskus
|Estonia
|18 June
|Gdansk tbc
|Poland
|25 June
|Lommel
|Belgium
|16 July
|Strassbessenbach tbc
|Germany
|22 July*
|Red Brae
|Northern Ireland
|30 July
|Cusses Gorse
|Great Britain
|20 August
|Kaplice
|Czech Republic
|17 September
|Rudersberg
|Germany
|01 October
|Castelnau de Levis
|France