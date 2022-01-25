Riders talk 2022 AMA Supercross Round Three at Petco Park

450 Main

The riders reported that the track was very tough and the physical effort was clear on their faces after even the relatively short seven-minute Heat races. Thus it was looking likely to be somewhat of a survival of the fittest come the Main, a 20-minute plus one lap test of physical endurance.

It had already been a testing event for some with Joey Savatgy not making the Main after crashing in his Heat race, hurting himself and then not making the LCQ.

Adam Cianciarulo retired from his Heat race after hurting his knee when saving a crash in the whoops. He then decided to not race the LCQ and chose to sit the event out, so he was another fancied rider missing from the starting gates.

Everyone got away cleanly when the gates dropped but emerging from turn one with the early race lead was Marvin Musquin ahead of Chase Sexton, Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen.

Chase Sexton made his move on Musquin three-minutes into the race and took the lead. Moments later Eli Tomac pushed the Frenchman further back to third place. Webb was looming large in fourth along with Roczen. Jason Anderson had worked his way past Dylan Ferrandis to move up into sixth place.

Roczen slipped past Webb, and a few turns later both of them moved past Musquin, relegating the #25 to fifth. Up front Sexton led Tomac by 2.4-seconds and Roczen was now starting to close on both of them.

Jason Anderson then pushed his way past Webb in the whoops to move up to fourth place. With 13-minutes remaining on the shot clock Sexton led Tomac by 4.5-seconds. Roczen was now looking to challenge Tomac but then made a mistake in the whoops which allowed Anderson to get up the inside of him and close off his line, putting Roczen on the deck, briefly, but long enough for the German to be demoted all the way back to eighth.

With ten-minutes left Sexton’s lead was now six-seconds over Tomac. Jason Anderson then closed in on Tomac and made short work of the #3 Yamaha to take second place and then left Tomac in his dust. Anderson was on fire but Sexton had almost a seven-second buffer with less than nine-minutes to run.

Just after writing that he was on fire, Anderson’s Kawasaki started smoking…The KX450F was now losing power and Anderson was losing places as he tried to bring the bike home and salvage some points. His team pit-board saying ‘as long as you can’, indicating to him that he should still try to make the chequered flag.

Due to Anderson’s misfortune, Tomac was now second, Ferrandis third, Webb fourth and Malcolm Stewart fifth. With four-minutes left on the shot clock Sexton had an eight-second buffer over Tomac.

Chase Sexton went on to take his maiden 450 victory in dominant fashion.

Eli Tomac came home second while Dylan Ferrandis managed to stave off a late charge from Cooper Webb to claim the final step on the rostrum.

Malcolm Stewart fifth ahead of Aaron Plessinger while Ken Roczen salvaged 16 Points for seventh after that costly earlier incident.

Justin Barcia eighth while Jason Anderson gently coasted his smoking machine home to ninth. Marvin Musquin rounded out the top ten ahead of Justin Brayton.

After the event AMA officials then sanctioned two riders. Justin Bogle and Justin Barcia had been conducting some argy-bargy in the event. Barcia tipped Bogle over early on, then when he came around to lap Bogle later in the Main, Bogle punted Barcia off the track. Barcia was penalised one position, dropping him from eighth to ninth in the official results, while Bogle was disqualified and thus loses the single point he had scored in the Main.

Three different winners in the opening three rounds, and with only 14-points covering the top ten, this is the closest AMA Supercross has ever been three rounds in.

Barcia arrived in San Diego with the red plate but leaves in fourth place. While Eli Tomac leaps from sixth into the championship lead!

Jason Anderson was second on the points table but tonight’s machine problems saw him relegated to sixth.

Chase Sexton’s victory catapulted him from ninth right up to equal second with defending champion Cooper Webb, both of them now only a single point behind new championship leader Tomac.

Chase Sexton – P1

“Tonight couldn’t have been much better. Obviously winning the heat race would’ve been nice, but tonight was a dream come true. I finally got a solid 20-minute moto in me on race day. I had a good start and just kind of clicked off my laps. I’m excited and it’s hard to put into words, but I want to do it again; it’s addicting. I’ve been in those positions so many times late in races that I’ve kind of gotten used to it; I hadn’t won a race, but I’ve gotten used to having a lead near the end. Tonight I finally got it to close and I wouldn’t say it was harder than I thought, but it obviously wasn’t easy. I felt really good with the track tonight. It was easy to make mistakes, but I’m just stoked with the testing we did this week; it all paid off. I did have one little bobble at the end of the whoops; I slid a little bit but it wasn’t anything to increase my heart rate. I was just trying to nail the whoops every lap. That really was the main part tonight and just being consistent. We did a good job and I’m excited to go back to work.”

Eli Tomac – P2

“It was a solid night. We have been improving every weekend, and we put ourselves in the game tonight with that start. It’s so nice when your work during the week pays off. I executed a good start in the main and was riding well; I was just consistent tonight and felt solid everywhere. It’s really cool how we’ve been improving every week, and now we’re on the podium and leave with the red plate. We are going to keep improving, keep getting better, and with a little bit of fine-tuning, we’ll be there. Consistency is going to be key this season, and we’re going to try and keep it going.”

Dylan Ferrandis – P3

“To finish on the box is great, so it was a good night for sure. We had some ups and downs, though. The practice was really good. I felt great on the bike and almost had the fastest lap, but in the heat race I got a bad start and didn’t finish up front, so I had a bad gate pick for the main event. I still managed to get a decent start, which was a lot of help, then I just charged my best to the front. I’m happy to get my first podium of the season, and to be on the box with my teammate is really cool. I think all the work that we did with the team and on the bike is paying off. We know what we need to work on, and if we can improve a little bit where our weaknesses are, I think we have a shot at the win at the next race.”

Cooper Webb – P4

“It was a struggle today, to say the least. Practice didn’t go great and we fought hard in that Main Event giving it everything we had. We’re only one point out so I can’t complain about that, but we’ll get to work this week. I wasn’t feeling great last week and I didn’t perform very well. We’ve got some work to do on the motorcycle and myself, so we’ll fight until the very end.”

Malcolm Stewart – P5

“The night was great! Another P5 and moving in the right direction. We had a nice little battle going – I think it was Ferrandis, Cooper and myself. The box is right there – a little bit better of a start and we would’ve been in there but we’re moving in the right direction and I’m really stoked on the way I’ve been riding. I can’t thank the whole team enough, everyone’s been putting the effort in. It’s all about being consistent and just learning each and every race.”

Aaron Plessinger – P6

“It was kind of a tough day – I just couldn’t really get into a flow on the track. I had an outside gate pick in the main and I made the best of it. I came around maybe 10th or so, and just kind of clicked off lap after lap and then I passed some people and worked my way up to sixth. As bad as I thought it was, sixth is still a pretty good result for points, so we’ll go back this week and do our homework and come out swinging at A2.”

Ken Roczen – P7

“My day was rough; the track was different. We’ve been on super-soft dirt, and then we come here and it’s gravelly and hard-packed. I was kind of chasing my bike setting, so we tried a bunch of stuff that I had previously tried; every practice, I was riding something different. We made the right choice for the main event, and I felt good on the bike. I was able to charge forward and everything was running smoothly until [Jason] Anderson took me down. I had no idea he was even there, but that was probably my worst run through the whoops. I got sideways and went wide, and he just didn’t turn and just took my front wheel. My grip was all peeled off. Afterwards I couldn’t get that flow back anymore and kind of just hung around in seventh the whole time. It is what it is. Back in the day with those results, I would’ve been 30 points behind, but I’m seven points behind right now. It’s crazy – exciting even for a racer; there’s still a lot that could happen.”

Jason Anderson – P8

“Man, I was feeling really good on my KX450SR out there today. I really think I had the speed to battle for the lead, but these things happen. The track was tricky tonight, lots of tight corners and a long whoop section that caused a lot of problems, but I think these difficult types of tracks kind of fit my style and I’m happy I got a chance to showcase that tonight. There are still some small things I want to clean up before next weekend, so it’s back to work on Monday.”

Justin Barcia – P9

“San Diego is a wrap and honestly, for a bad day, it was a good day. I got an average start in the main but I was riding good and then I ended up having a crash. I had to re-group and put a charge all the way back up to eighth. Ninth definitely wasn’t where I wanted to finish but I salvaged it. I felt like I rode really well, just came up a bit short of where I wanted to be. All-in-all, I’m looking forward to getting back to Anaheim, a place that treats me well, and I’m ready to get back on the podium!”

Marvin Musquin – P10

“We got better throughout the day, which was good, and I put myself into a good position for the heat race. I had a good ride in the heat race, I charged up to Cooper and got close to him for second. In the main, I had a great gate pick and I pulled the holeshot, which was amazing. I got passed by Chase [Sexton] and lost rhythm and everybody behind started passing me to the inside, that was a unique track with those 90 degrees turns. After that, I started racing backwards and thinking behind instead of forward and unfortunately it killed me.”

Dean Wilson – P14

“On paper my night doesn’t look very good but I actually felt good with my riding,” Wilson said. “I actually got a pretty good start in the main but my clutch broke on the first lap and I stalled it. It took a minute to get the bike going and I was kind of riding without a clutch for the whole race. A little bit frustrating because I felt really good physically and I felt like I could have done the whole Main Event at a good pace but it is what it is and we’ll come back next weekend.”

Adam Cianciarulo – DNS

“Obviously not how I wanted my weekend to go but I’m trying to remain positive. I was feeling good early in the day and even set the fastest lap in qualifying for a moment. However, my start in the heat set me back in the pack and put me in some very close battles which forced a lot of strain on my body so I went back to the truck to talk to the team. We’re still focusing long term and collectively decided it was best to take more time to heal.”

450 Main Results Top 10

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Chase Sexton Honda 26 Laps 2 Eli Tomac Yamaha +06.001 3 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha +07.758 4 Cooper Webb KTM +09.133 5 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +12.438 6 Aaron Plessinger KTM +16.124 7 Ken Roczen Honda +16.775 8 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +32.936 9 Justin Barcia GASGAS +32.936 10 Marvin Musquin KTM +35.727

450 Championship Standings Top 10 (Round 3 of 17)

Pos Rider Rnd1 Rnd2 Rnd3 Points 1 Eli Tomac 6 4 2 59 2 Chase Sexton 5 9 1 58 3 Cooper Webb 2 7 4 58 4 Justin Barcia 3 3 9 56 5 Jason Anderson 10 1 8 54 6 Aaron Plessinger 9 2 6 54 7 Ken Roczen 1 13 7 52 8 Malcolm Stewart 7 5 5 52 9 Marvin Musquin 4 8 10 47 10 Dylan Ferrandis 16 6 3 45

250 Main

A huge melee at turn one saw championship leader Christian Craig get tangled up with Jo Shimoda which also brought down Ryan Surratt, Garrett Marchbanks, Chris Blose and Robbie Wageman.

No such drama for Michael Mosiman though who took the holeshot and immediately started to pull away with a clean track in front of him.

Hunter Lawrence was quickly up into to second, Carson Mumford third and Nate Thrasher fourth.

Thrasher moved past Mumford to take third place five laps into the race while Craig was scything his way up the field after that turn one incident, already up to tenth place at that juncture.

By half-race distance Craig was up to sixth. A couple of minutes later he was fourth…

Up front Hunter Lawrence was keeping the pressure on Mosiman but the GASGAS rider was holding on. The gap was rarely any more than a second, despite plenty of lapped traffic.

Both Mosiman and Lawrence then made a mistake in the whoops, Mosiman baulked by a lapper, and then Lawrence got crossed up and hit the back of Mosiman, both of them almost going down but Mosiman remained upright to come out the other side of the incident with a 3.5-second advantage over Lawrence with a minute plus one lap remaining in the race.

That essentially looked to have decided the race, Mosiman had the breathing space to cruise home but then lapped riders came into the picture once again! Mosiman got tripped up by a lapper once again but Hunter did not have quite enough left in the bag to get the better of him before the chequered flag.

Christian Craig pushed Friese off the podium on the penultimate lap in what was a spectacular recovery from the back of the field. Crossing the line only 25-seconds behind the race winner.

Jo Shimoda also did a great job of damage control to finish fifth place.

And that winner was Mosiman, the 22-year-old taking a historic first win after leading the entire race from holeshot to chequered flag.

In the championship chase Christian Craig retains the lead in the 250 West ranks, Hunter Lawrence only gaining two-points over the Star Yamaha rider to now trail by six-points.

The win promoted Mosiman up to third in the standings, five-points behind Lawrence, and eight-points ahead of Friese.

Michael Mosiman – P1

“It’s a huge blessing to get the win and even what that means for the points now. It feels awesome to re-pay all the good people who have believed in me for so long – and to prove them right – feels really good. It’s been a long time coming and it’s a long journey, I’m just stoked to be able to pull it off. I can’t thank my team enough!”

Hunter Lawrence – P2

“San Diego was cool and another good night with a really good race on our hands. I was really happy with how everything was going and then unfortunately it got tough, trying to navigate with all the lappers. Obviously, they’re in their own race and I’m also trying to fight for a win, so it’s a tough situation to be in. I probably could have navigated a little better, but all in all we’re still happy. We’re fit and strong, and our speed and fitness are great in the mains. I was able to unfortunately crash but pull back four-and-a-half seconds, so that shows I’m in a great place. I’m really looking forward to next weekend. The bike has been great. The team has been really helping me during the day, and we’ve been working together so well. Everything is coming together.”

Christian Craig – P3

“It was a crazy night, a crazy ride, for sure. There’s nothing worse than laying on the ground in the first turn. I’m not really sure exactly what happened. I came together with another rider, and I clipped someone’s back tire and went for a ride. After that, I just put my head down and kept reading the board. I saw P5, P4, and then I saw third in sight, and I knew it was possible. So yeah, 22nd to third, I’ll take it. We minimized the damage tonight from a first turn crash, dug deep from Lap 1 to the checkered flag, and got it done. You never want to do it like that. You always want it to be easy like the first two, but that’s not how supercross goes. It’s a crazy sport, and anything can happen, so you’ve just got to try and make the most out of it.”

Jo Shimoda – P5

“Overall, I think today was a good result. We qualified in fifth, finished fourth in the heat race and were trending upwards all day. I think without the first turn crash in the main I could have finished on the podium. My goal is to compete for wins, but we fought hard today and came away with a season-best finish. Thank you to everyone on the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team for the support. I’m going to work on a few things this week and be ready to go for Anaheim 2.”

Jalek Swol – P7

“I know where I should be, so seventh-place kind of stings but it’s my first week back so I’ll take it. I’ll get some laps in this week and work on getting my starts back and I’ll honestly be just fine. I feel like I’m in a good spot speed-wise, so I feel really confident going into next week and I know I’m going to turn it up.”

Nate Thrasher – P8

“It was a tough night in San Diego. I felt good throughout qualifying, but a few costly mistakes made for a long night! We made some progress on our starts, but I’m not satisfied. I’m going to continue to put in the work to be where I want to be.”

250 Main Results Top 10

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Michael Mosiman GASGAS 20 Laps 2 Hunter Lawrence Honda +01.361 3 Christian Craig Yamaha +25.109 4 Vince Friese Honda +27.058 5 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki +44.178 6 Carson Mumford Suzuki +52.302 7 Jalek Swoll Husqvarna 19 Laps 8 Nate Thrasher Yamaha +02.854 9 Cole Thompson Yamaha +05.416 10 Carson Brown KTM +08.076

250 West Championship Standings Top 10 (Round 3 of 10)