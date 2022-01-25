Moto News Weekly Wrap
January 25, 2022
- 2022 Racing Calendars
- 2022 Australian Off-Road Championship
- 2022 Australian Arenacross
- 2022 ProMX (Australia)
- 2022 FIM Motocross (MXGP) World Championship
- 2022 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross
- 2022 FIM Hard Enduro
- 2022 Lucas Oil Pro MX
- 2022 Victorian Junior MX State Titles
- 2022 WA State Supercross
- 2022 FIM Bajas World Cup
- 2022 Silk Way Rally
- 2022 FIM ISDE
Australian Arenacross hits Bacchus March this weekend
Josh and Jess from Protraxx have devised an event to capture the attention of anyone who likes the worlds of MX and SX in the form of the Australian Arenacross. Whether you’re a Pro, seasoned racer or just a rider who enjoys a bit of fun at the track with your mates – or a family after a fun weekend, they’ve got you covered.
The Australian Arenacross powered by Protraxx will introduce a whole mash of MX racing on manicured tracks some freestyle action, to pit party fun, and with a carnival atmosphere consisting of big extreme rides, trade stands and food trucks.
This event is brought to you by nationally recognised motorcycle track building company Protraxx, who build Australia’s supercross stadium, national and club event tracks.
Josh and Jess, owners of Protraxx noticed there was a gap between motocross and supercoss, and decided to fix the issue, creating bridging event between the two disciplines.
The two have set out to create an ultimate fun event, to help close that bridge while increasing the safety for our country’s riders entering the supercross. This event is recognised by MA as a national series.
For more information head to www.australianarenacross.com.au (link)
Weale nabs North Brisbane Cup victory as event returns to calendar
After a two-year hiatus the North Brisbane Cup has returned in 2021, with Cyshan Weale topping the 450 Open results from Jarred Brooke in a weekend of action packed racing.
For the full report see: Cyshan Weale wins 2022 North Brisbane Cup
Kurri Kurri Speedway TT Masters #1 run and won
The Kurri Kurri Speedway Club has run their TT Masters #1 event over the weekend, as the first ever full-on dirt track race meeting to be held at the venue.
Michael Kirkness and Paul Caslick topped the All Stars Discipline Showdown, collecting 116-points as the Dirt Track entry. Tied on points in second was the Off-Road team of Beau Ralston and Kodi Stephens, as well as the Speedway team of Sam Masters and Josh Pickering.
Josh Whitehead and Caleb Clifton represented motocross in fourth, ahead of Danny Anderson and Craig Anderson (Supercross), with the Road Racing duo of Tom Edwards and Jack Passfield seventh.
The individual top three saw Ralston win from Kirkness and Pickering.
In the MX 450 class, Ben Grabham has the perfect weekend with three wins for 75-points, with Seth Qualischefski second on 66-points, and Jacob Richardson and Kurtis Tydd typing in third on 50-points.
Top of the MX 250s was Sam Masters on 68-points, going 1-1-4, with Tom Edwards and Tom Drane tied on 58-points in second. Danny Anderson took fourth as a result on 56-points.
Daniel Wicks won the MX Open final, ahead of Josh Whitehead and Caleb Clifton.
Topping the Cobra Bushman class was Eric Smaller from Josh McCosker and Zac Campbell, while Cameron Dunker won the Junior 250s from Cody Lewis and Levi Stephens. Sam Drane swept the Junior 85 class from Lachlan Russell and Zac Brady.
Mario Roman wins 2022 Ales Trem Hard Enduro
The Ales Trem Hard Enduro returned to action over the weekend and saw 500 racers line up for the event in Southern France, kicking off the season with every rider taking two runs of the Xtrem Sprint Test, with Wade Young looking strong.
It was Alfredo Gomez who topped the Saturday prologue, which ended the day under lights, with plenty of challenges including a bent gear level at one point, before passing Romans for the win.
A long Sunday of racing would be the deciding factor however, with the Alex Trem truly earning the name of hard enduro, with just three riders eventually finishing the day.
The top three were Roman, Young and Gomez who led through the first two two-hour laps, posting the fastest time, with nightfall adding further challenges that saw the final lap take three hours to complete.
Disaster also struck for Wade Young who ran out of fuel just short of the fimish while battling for the lead, which allowed Roman to run away with it, while Gomez also snuck past for second place. That regulated Young to third, but still being able to lay claim to being one of the few finishers.
The result further cemends Mario Roman’s title as most successful Ales Trem rider, ahead of Jonny Walker and Graham Jarvis, neither of whom competed this year.
2022 Ales Trem Hard Enduro Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Final Checkpoint
|1
|Mario Roman
|18:16
|2
|Alfredo Gomez
|18:26
|3
|Wade Young
|18:30
Harley Club of Victoria Junior Come & Try Day
The Harley Club of Victoria is running a Junior Come & Try Day at Broadford on February 5, at 8:00 am, offering beginners looking to get into the sport or more experienced riders wanting to kick off their season some time on track a chance to get out there.
The cost of entry is $40, with no need for a day licence and Harley Club Members who bring a friend who has never tried it before will get to ride for free.
Bikes larger than 150 cc need to run a trials rear tyre and there will be a canteen open for food, drinks and of course coffee. Sign on runs from 8-9 am before riding commences. For more information head to The Harley Club of Victoria’s Facebook page (link).
2022 ProMX Round 1 entries now open
Entries for the 2022 Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores have opened for Round 1 at Wonthaggi, Victoria scheduled to run March 27, 2022.
Due to a number of classes being oversubscribed in 2021, ProMX are encouraging riders to enter early in order to avoid disappointment, with entries available via RiderNet or a link at competitor info on the ProMX Website. Entires will be closing Sunday March 20, at 11:59 pm.
As of January 20, 2022, as directed by Govt and Health Authorities, the venue can only permit entry for all personnel who are double vaccinated. Proof of double vaccination or a medical exemption is a requirement for entry.
Entries are capped at 48 for all classes, excluding MX3 which is capped at 60, and will close for each round at 11.59pm the Sunday prior to the round. The fastest 40 competitors from qualifying will be eligible to start each race. The next two fastest competitors will be reserves. The reserves, if not used, and any competitors who fails to qualify, will have their entry fee refunded minus an administration fee of $100.
Speedway Sidecar Championships shift location for 2022 Titles
After recent changes to the timeframe for the reopening of Western Australia, the venue for the 2022 Australian Speedway Senior Sidecar Championship and the 2022 Australian Speedway Junior Sidecar Championship has had to be changed to ensure the event can go ahead.
The scheduled date of April 16th and 17th remains unchanged.
The event will now move to South Australia (Gillman Speedway) with the Speedway Riders Association of South Australia set to become the new event promoter. Motorcycling Australia thanks Club President Ivan Golding and the members of the Speedway Riders Association of SA for their prompt and generous offer to take on the event for 2022.
The club has a proud history of hosting the Speedway Sidecar titles at Gillman Speedway and has done so four times in the past 15 years: 2008, 2011, 2013 and 2017.
April 16th – Qualifying (for both Snr and Jnr if required)
April 17th – Race (for both Snr and Jnr)
- Venue: Gillman Speedway
- Promoter: Speedway Riders Association of SA
- Contact: Club President – Ivan Golding invangold@bigpond.com 0417 138 378
- The titles will return to Western Australia in 2023 on the 8th – 9th April (The 2023 Easter long-weekend).
AMX Superstores throws support behind Australian MX Invitational
The AMX Superstores Australian Motocross Invitation is set to take place at the Nowra Speedway on February 19-20, featuring two marquee Motocross events. Saturday will witness the AMX MotoX Skins Motocross Invitation Only line up of Australia’s best Motocross riders competing for over $20,000 in prize money.
Sunday will see the AMX MotoX Future Stars event, showcasing the best junior Motocross riders compete on the purpose-built Motocross track.
The rider line up is soon to be announced but fans can expect to see the best go head to head. The Motocross events will be accompanied by Monster truck madness action on Saturday and Sunday plus a demolition derby to conclude the motorsport weekend on Sunday afternoon.
Tickets to the events are expected to sell out with the decision to cap crowd numbers allowing fans to have additional space between fellow guests. Tickets to the event can be purchased via MAPevents.com.au
Harley-Davidson contingency for flat track 2022 revealed
Harley-Davidson is stepping up its support of flat track and road racing competitors for the 2022 season with cash contingency programs totaling more than $500,000 available for qualified racers.
Harley-Davidson will offer contingency opportunities for racers competing in two classes on the 18-event 2022 Progressive American Flat Track series, the most prestigious and competitive form of dirt track motorcycle racing in the world.
Harley-Davidson has committed $225,500 in contingency funds for qualified riders competing in the premiere Mission SuperTwins class, and $195,500 for qualified riders competing in the AFT Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines class.
Harley-Davidson contingency will pay first to 10th place in each class plus a championship bonus – $20,000 for Production Twins and $50,000 for Mission SuperTwins.
The season opens with the Mission Volusia Half-Mile doubleheader, March 10-11, at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla. Terms and conditions apply; please see Progressive American Flat Track for full details, eligibility requirements and deadlines.
Factory Honda Australia team up with HGS
Australia’s Factory Honda Team will be powered by HGS in 2022 under an all-new partnership that will see the championship winning team racing running HGS exhaust components.
HGS was formed in 1988, and founder Henri Gorthuis gained valuable experience and insight working in the world motocross championship.
Henri Gorthuis – HGS Founder
“I worked with John van der Berk in the early 80’s before moving to White Power. I was always working with motorcycles. My father had built exhausts for BSA in the 60’s and 70’s and it was something that interested me. Now my son is involved with the company and together we work on growing HGS throughout the world.”
Performance is at the heart of HGS and this is why Team Director Yarrive Konsky choose HGS, “We tested their range of exhaust systems before making the decision. We don’t comprise performance. We had our Engine builder in America testing with HGS and we also tested in Australia. It was unanimous. Their products perform,” he explained.
Australian Champion Kyle Webster has already experienced success with HGS, he was also involved in the initial testing.
Kyle Webster
“Its always very cool to be involved in testing new product. I started testing the product on the all new CRF250R. HGS did their homework, the overall power was improved, and it improved top end and low end power. On the 450 it was surprisingly good. The standard 450 is fast, you don’t need a lot more power, but the HGS compliments the motor. The connection is great, there is a little more everywhere and it revs out longer, but its smooth. I was pumped with the holeshots we achieved on my way to our maiden win at the AMX MX OPEN last year.”
For more information on HGS in Australia go to the HGS Exhaust Systems Australia website (link).
Will & Levi Campbell to Firepower Honda for 2022
Factory Honda Australia’s team owner Yarrive Konsky has signed Australians Levi and Will Campbell to their newly formed amateur program in America.
Levi and Will Campbell have been racing and training in America since 2016. Team owner Yarrive Konsky first noticed the two riders when he visited MTF in 2019.
Yarrive Konsky
“There are several Australian riders training at MTF, and I am encouraged to see the level of talent coming out of Australia. Levi and Will and several other Australian riders are doing what they need to do to pursue a career in racing. Will achieved outstanding results this year in the Mini O’s with several top fives.”
Since 2016 Levi and William have been trained by Colleen Millsaps and Bryan Johnson.
Will Campbell
“When Yarrive spoke to my parents I was super excited. The success he has achieved with other juniors in Australia is unreal. He has also trained at MTF and its cool to have someone that understands what it takes, plus the teams new manager Martin (Davalos) is one of the best riders and I think I can learn a lot from him also.”
Levi, the elder of the two was happy that their efforts had been noticed and is excited to race for the Firepower Honda team.
Levi Campbell
“The success Yarrive has achieved in America in two short years is awesome. His team has top 5 finishes in the 250 pro class and have been on the podium in the 450 class. In Australia he has the most winningest team in Supercross in the past 10 years. I grew up watching the juniors that rode for him in Australia. Mosig, Phillips, Williamson, McNeil, Berwick, Cachia, he has helped so many and I am excited to learn from him, Martin and Jordon and Jarrett. Being at MTF I have watched Martin for years; he is one of the best riders in America and has over 20 podiums and many career wins. Knowing that he wants to do this gives me confidence that we are doing something right. I already have learnt so much by just watching him, and I can’t wait to learn more from him and the team.”
Troy Campbell the father of Levi and Will is happy that the work his boys have been putting in has been noticed and appreciates the support Yarrive is providing.
This is the team’s first foray into amateur racing in America and their focus will be the Supercross Futures, Lorretta Lynn’s and the Mini O’s. For more information go to www.firepowerhonda.com
Strang and Snodgrass lead Kawasaki GNCC line-up
Kawasaki Team Green has revealed their Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy race team in the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) series, fielding former GNCC champion Josh Strang in the XC1 class aboard the KX450X, alongside his championship contending teammate Lyndon Snodgrass in the XC2 class aboard a KX250X race machine. With the Australian duo back, Kawasaki is poised to continue a long and successful racing relationship with Team Babbitt’s.
Josh Strang
“I’m really excited to get the 2022 race season started this February. Knowing I have such a passionate and supportive group of people that have my back the way everyone at Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green does, makes it easy to give them my all every day. We’ve put a lot of time into our testing this off-season and have gotten the new KX450X set up even better than before. It’s going to be a good year, I can’t wait!”
Also returning to the Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green race team are proven GNCC champions Joseph Cunningham and Grant Davis. Both Cunningham and Davis are prepared to battle with the best off-road racers in the GNCC series while piloting the 2022 KX250X motorcycle.
The race team’s new season will once again take place at the fast and wide-open course at Big Buck Farms in Union, South Carolina, on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
Corey Texter returns to AFT with G&G Racing for 2022
Reigning Production Twins Champion Cory Texter will return to the G&G Racing/Yamaha Racing team for the 2022 Progressive American Flat Track season.
Texter will compete for G&G Racing/Yamaha Racing for a fourth consecutive season, with two Mission Production Twins championships (‘19 & ‘21) and one class runner-up (‘20) earned in their three previous campaigns. Last season, he scored seven wins and 11 podiums en route to an 85-point championship margin.
G&G Racing is a father-and-son-owned team based in Southern California that is supported by Yamaha Racing. Team owners John and John ‘LJ’ Gronek are pleased to have Texter officially back on board for the upcoming season.
LJ Gronek
“We are thrilled to have Cory back for another year, this will be our fourth season together, and we have really developed a great relationship. We look forward to defending the #1 plate. Cory works hard and never quits. And we work hard to provide him with the best Yamaha MT-07s possible to allow him to do his best.”
Texter has been onboard the Yamaha MT-07 for three years and is confident heading into the 2022 season.
Corey Texter
“I have been pretty quiet this offseason regarding my plans for 2022. I wasn’t sure what the plan was, honestly. We waited around for the rules package to be announced, and along with my team and sponsors, we made the decision to race another year in the Mission Production Twins class. We had a great 2021, but looking at some of our results, I feel like we have a lot of room to improve, and we will see where that puts us for the future. I bought an MT-07 practice bike that G&G Racing built for me that I will be able to test this winter, which is something that I feel will really benefit our program. I am enjoying the process and eager to continue training hard as we get ready to get back at it in a few short months.”
Roof Systems of Dallas, Texas, will once again be a major supporter of Texter, along with Mission Foods, Parts Unlimited, Drag Specialties, McElroy Packaging, Kicker Audio, Motul USA, Bell Helmets, Fredericktown Yamaha, Klock Werks, Motion Pro, Alpinestars, AIM Sports and Mike Butler Racing.
Cory will bring the fans behind the scenes this season via a new YouTube series produced by Taylor Treadwell. The series will show lifestyle and race related videos from Texter’s endeavors with his family traveling the country racing in the Progressive American Flat Track series. Find the Cory Texter Racing channel and subscribe to follow the updates.
Riders talk 2022 AMA Supercross Round Three at Petco Park
450 Main
For the full report see:
Race Reports, Results, Points & Video Highlights from AMA SX Round Three (link)
The riders reported that the track was very tough and the physical effort was clear on their faces after even the relatively short seven-minute Heat races. Thus it was looking likely to be somewhat of a survival of the fittest come the Main, a 20-minute plus one lap test of physical endurance.
It had already been a testing event for some with Joey Savatgy not making the Main after crashing in his Heat race, hurting himself and then not making the LCQ.
Adam Cianciarulo retired from his Heat race after hurting his knee when saving a crash in the whoops. He then decided to not race the LCQ and chose to sit the event out, so he was another fancied rider missing from the starting gates.
Everyone got away cleanly when the gates dropped but emerging from turn one with the early race lead was Marvin Musquin ahead of Chase Sexton, Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen.
Chase Sexton made his move on Musquin three-minutes into the race and took the lead. Moments later Eli Tomac pushed the Frenchman further back to third place. Webb was looming large in fourth along with Roczen. Jason Anderson had worked his way past Dylan Ferrandis to move up into sixth place.
Roczen slipped past Webb, and a few turns later both of them moved past Musquin, relegating the #25 to fifth. Up front Sexton led Tomac by 2.4-seconds and Roczen was now starting to close on both of them.
Jason Anderson then pushed his way past Webb in the whoops to move up to fourth place. With 13-minutes remaining on the shot clock Sexton led Tomac by 4.5-seconds. Roczen was now looking to challenge Tomac but then made a mistake in the whoops which allowed Anderson to get up the inside of him and close off his line, putting Roczen on the deck, briefly, but long enough for the German to be demoted all the way back to eighth.
With ten-minutes left Sexton’s lead was now six-seconds over Tomac. Jason Anderson then closed in on Tomac and made short work of the #3 Yamaha to take second place and then left Tomac in his dust. Anderson was on fire but Sexton had almost a seven-second buffer with less than nine-minutes to run.
Just after writing that he was on fire, Anderson’s Kawasaki started smoking…The KX450F was now losing power and Anderson was losing places as he tried to bring the bike home and salvage some points. His team pit-board saying ‘as long as you can’, indicating to him that he should still try to make the chequered flag.
Due to Anderson’s misfortune, Tomac was now second, Ferrandis third, Webb fourth and Malcolm Stewart fifth. With four-minutes left on the shot clock Sexton had an eight-second buffer over Tomac.
Chase Sexton went on to take his maiden 450 victory in dominant fashion.
Eli Tomac came home second while Dylan Ferrandis managed to stave off a late charge from Cooper Webb to claim the final step on the rostrum.
Malcolm Stewart fifth ahead of Aaron Plessinger while Ken Roczen salvaged 16 Points for seventh after that costly earlier incident.
Justin Barcia eighth while Jason Anderson gently coasted his smoking machine home to ninth. Marvin Musquin rounded out the top ten ahead of Justin Brayton.
After the event AMA officials then sanctioned two riders. Justin Bogle and Justin Barcia had been conducting some argy-bargy in the event. Barcia tipped Bogle over early on, then when he came around to lap Bogle later in the Main, Bogle punted Barcia off the track. Barcia was penalised one position, dropping him from eighth to ninth in the official results, while Bogle was disqualified and thus loses the single point he had scored in the Main.
Three different winners in the opening three rounds, and with only 14-points covering the top ten, this is the closest AMA Supercross has ever been three rounds in.
Barcia arrived in San Diego with the red plate but leaves in fourth place. While Eli Tomac leaps from sixth into the championship lead!
Jason Anderson was second on the points table but tonight’s machine problems saw him relegated to sixth.
Chase Sexton’s victory catapulted him from ninth right up to equal second with defending champion Cooper Webb, both of them now only a single point behind new championship leader Tomac.
Chase Sexton – P1
“Tonight couldn’t have been much better. Obviously winning the heat race would’ve been nice, but tonight was a dream come true. I finally got a solid 20-minute moto in me on race day. I had a good start and just kind of clicked off my laps. I’m excited and it’s hard to put into words, but I want to do it again; it’s addicting. I’ve been in those positions so many times late in races that I’ve kind of gotten used to it; I hadn’t won a race, but I’ve gotten used to having a lead near the end. Tonight I finally got it to close and I wouldn’t say it was harder than I thought, but it obviously wasn’t easy. I felt really good with the track tonight. It was easy to make mistakes, but I’m just stoked with the testing we did this week; it all paid off. I did have one little bobble at the end of the whoops; I slid a little bit but it wasn’t anything to increase my heart rate. I was just trying to nail the whoops every lap. That really was the main part tonight and just being consistent. We did a good job and I’m excited to go back to work.”
Eli Tomac – P2
“It was a solid night. We have been improving every weekend, and we put ourselves in the game tonight with that start. It’s so nice when your work during the week pays off. I executed a good start in the main and was riding well; I was just consistent tonight and felt solid everywhere. It’s really cool how we’ve been improving every week, and now we’re on the podium and leave with the red plate. We are going to keep improving, keep getting better, and with a little bit of fine-tuning, we’ll be there. Consistency is going to be key this season, and we’re going to try and keep it going.”
Dylan Ferrandis – P3
“To finish on the box is great, so it was a good night for sure. We had some ups and downs, though. The practice was really good. I felt great on the bike and almost had the fastest lap, but in the heat race I got a bad start and didn’t finish up front, so I had a bad gate pick for the main event. I still managed to get a decent start, which was a lot of help, then I just charged my best to the front. I’m happy to get my first podium of the season, and to be on the box with my teammate is really cool. I think all the work that we did with the team and on the bike is paying off. We know what we need to work on, and if we can improve a little bit where our weaknesses are, I think we have a shot at the win at the next race.”
Cooper Webb – P4
“It was a struggle today, to say the least. Practice didn’t go great and we fought hard in that Main Event giving it everything we had. We’re only one point out so I can’t complain about that, but we’ll get to work this week. I wasn’t feeling great last week and I didn’t perform very well. We’ve got some work to do on the motorcycle and myself, so we’ll fight until the very end.”
Malcolm Stewart – P5
“The night was great! Another P5 and moving in the right direction. We had a nice little battle going – I think it was Ferrandis, Cooper and myself. The box is right there – a little bit better of a start and we would’ve been in there but we’re moving in the right direction and I’m really stoked on the way I’ve been riding. I can’t thank the whole team enough, everyone’s been putting the effort in. It’s all about being consistent and just learning each and every race.”
Aaron Plessinger – P6
“It was kind of a tough day – I just couldn’t really get into a flow on the track. I had an outside gate pick in the main and I made the best of it. I came around maybe 10th or so, and just kind of clicked off lap after lap and then I passed some people and worked my way up to sixth. As bad as I thought it was, sixth is still a pretty good result for points, so we’ll go back this week and do our homework and come out swinging at A2.”
Ken Roczen – P7
“My day was rough; the track was different. We’ve been on super-soft dirt, and then we come here and it’s gravelly and hard-packed. I was kind of chasing my bike setting, so we tried a bunch of stuff that I had previously tried; every practice, I was riding something different. We made the right choice for the main event, and I felt good on the bike. I was able to charge forward and everything was running smoothly until [Jason] Anderson took me down. I had no idea he was even there, but that was probably my worst run through the whoops. I got sideways and went wide, and he just didn’t turn and just took my front wheel. My grip was all peeled off. Afterwards I couldn’t get that flow back anymore and kind of just hung around in seventh the whole time. It is what it is. Back in the day with those results, I would’ve been 30 points behind, but I’m seven points behind right now. It’s crazy – exciting even for a racer; there’s still a lot that could happen.”
Jason Anderson – P8
“Man, I was feeling really good on my KX450SR out there today. I really think I had the speed to battle for the lead, but these things happen. The track was tricky tonight, lots of tight corners and a long whoop section that caused a lot of problems, but I think these difficult types of tracks kind of fit my style and I’m happy I got a chance to showcase that tonight. There are still some small things I want to clean up before next weekend, so it’s back to work on Monday.”
Justin Barcia – P9
“San Diego is a wrap and honestly, for a bad day, it was a good day. I got an average start in the main but I was riding good and then I ended up having a crash. I had to re-group and put a charge all the way back up to eighth. Ninth definitely wasn’t where I wanted to finish but I salvaged it. I felt like I rode really well, just came up a bit short of where I wanted to be. All-in-all, I’m looking forward to getting back to Anaheim, a place that treats me well, and I’m ready to get back on the podium!”
Marvin Musquin – P10
“We got better throughout the day, which was good, and I put myself into a good position for the heat race. I had a good ride in the heat race, I charged up to Cooper and got close to him for second. In the main, I had a great gate pick and I pulled the holeshot, which was amazing. I got passed by Chase [Sexton] and lost rhythm and everybody behind started passing me to the inside, that was a unique track with those 90 degrees turns. After that, I started racing backwards and thinking behind instead of forward and unfortunately it killed me.”
Dean Wilson – P14
“On paper my night doesn’t look very good but I actually felt good with my riding,” Wilson said. “I actually got a pretty good start in the main but my clutch broke on the first lap and I stalled it. It took a minute to get the bike going and I was kind of riding without a clutch for the whole race. A little bit frustrating because I felt really good physically and I felt like I could have done the whole Main Event at a good pace but it is what it is and we’ll come back next weekend.”
Adam Cianciarulo – DNS
“Obviously not how I wanted my weekend to go but I’m trying to remain positive. I was feeling good early in the day and even set the fastest lap in qualifying for a moment. However, my start in the heat set me back in the pack and put me in some very close battles which forced a lot of strain on my body so I went back to the truck to talk to the team. We’re still focusing long term and collectively decided it was best to take more time to heal.”
450 Main Results Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Chase Sexton
|Honda
|26 Laps
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|+06.001
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha
|+07.758
|4
|Cooper Webb
|KTM
|+09.133
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+12.438
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|+16.124
|7
|Ken Roczen
|Honda
|+16.775
|8
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|+32.936
|9
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+32.936
|10
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|+35.727
450 Championship Standings Top 10 (Round 3 of 17)
|Pos
|Rider
|Rnd1
|Rnd2
|Rnd3
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|6
|4
|2
|59
|2
|Chase Sexton
|5
|9
|1
|58
|3
|Cooper Webb
|2
|7
|4
|58
|4
|Justin Barcia
|3
|3
|9
|56
|5
|Jason Anderson
|10
|1
|8
|54
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|9
|2
|6
|54
|7
|Ken Roczen
|1
|13
|7
|52
|8
|Malcolm Stewart
|7
|5
|5
|52
|9
|Marvin Musquin
|4
|8
|10
|47
|10
|Dylan Ferrandis
|16
|6
|3
|45
250 Main
A huge melee at turn one saw championship leader Christian Craig get tangled up with Jo Shimoda which also brought down Ryan Surratt, Garrett Marchbanks, Chris Blose and Robbie Wageman.
No such drama for Michael Mosiman though who took the holeshot and immediately started to pull away with a clean track in front of him.
Hunter Lawrence was quickly up into to second, Carson Mumford third and Nate Thrasher fourth.
Thrasher moved past Mumford to take third place five laps into the race while Craig was scything his way up the field after that turn one incident, already up to tenth place at that juncture.
By half-race distance Craig was up to sixth. A couple of minutes later he was fourth…
Up front Hunter Lawrence was keeping the pressure on Mosiman but the GASGAS rider was holding on. The gap was rarely any more than a second, despite plenty of lapped traffic.
Both Mosiman and Lawrence then made a mistake in the whoops, Mosiman baulked by a lapper, and then Lawrence got crossed up and hit the back of Mosiman, both of them almost going down but Mosiman remained upright to come out the other side of the incident with a 3.5-second advantage over Lawrence with a minute plus one lap remaining in the race.
That essentially looked to have decided the race, Mosiman had the breathing space to cruise home but then lapped riders came into the picture once again! Mosiman got tripped up by a lapper once again but Hunter did not have quite enough left in the bag to get the better of him before the chequered flag.
Christian Craig pushed Friese off the podium on the penultimate lap in what was a spectacular recovery from the back of the field. Crossing the line only 25-seconds behind the race winner.
Jo Shimoda also did a great job of damage control to finish fifth place.
And that winner was Mosiman, the 22-year-old taking a historic first win after leading the entire race from holeshot to chequered flag.
In the championship chase Christian Craig retains the lead in the 250 West ranks, Hunter Lawrence only gaining two-points over the Star Yamaha rider to now trail by six-points.
The win promoted Mosiman up to third in the standings, five-points behind Lawrence, and eight-points ahead of Friese.
Michael Mosiman – P1
“It’s a huge blessing to get the win and even what that means for the points now. It feels awesome to re-pay all the good people who have believed in me for so long – and to prove them right – feels really good. It’s been a long time coming and it’s a long journey, I’m just stoked to be able to pull it off. I can’t thank my team enough!”
Hunter Lawrence – P2
“San Diego was cool and another good night with a really good race on our hands. I was really happy with how everything was going and then unfortunately it got tough, trying to navigate with all the lappers. Obviously, they’re in their own race and I’m also trying to fight for a win, so it’s a tough situation to be in. I probably could have navigated a little better, but all in all we’re still happy. We’re fit and strong, and our speed and fitness are great in the mains. I was able to unfortunately crash but pull back four-and-a-half seconds, so that shows I’m in a great place. I’m really looking forward to next weekend. The bike has been great. The team has been really helping me during the day, and we’ve been working together so well. Everything is coming together.”
Christian Craig – P3
“It was a crazy night, a crazy ride, for sure. There’s nothing worse than laying on the ground in the first turn. I’m not really sure exactly what happened. I came together with another rider, and I clipped someone’s back tire and went for a ride. After that, I just put my head down and kept reading the board. I saw P5, P4, and then I saw third in sight, and I knew it was possible. So yeah, 22nd to third, I’ll take it. We minimized the damage tonight from a first turn crash, dug deep from Lap 1 to the checkered flag, and got it done. You never want to do it like that. You always want it to be easy like the first two, but that’s not how supercross goes. It’s a crazy sport, and anything can happen, so you’ve just got to try and make the most out of it.”
Jo Shimoda – P5
“Overall, I think today was a good result. We qualified in fifth, finished fourth in the heat race and were trending upwards all day. I think without the first turn crash in the main I could have finished on the podium. My goal is to compete for wins, but we fought hard today and came away with a season-best finish. Thank you to everyone on the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team for the support. I’m going to work on a few things this week and be ready to go for Anaheim 2.”
Jalek Swol – P7
“I know where I should be, so seventh-place kind of stings but it’s my first week back so I’ll take it. I’ll get some laps in this week and work on getting my starts back and I’ll honestly be just fine. I feel like I’m in a good spot speed-wise, so I feel really confident going into next week and I know I’m going to turn it up.”
Nate Thrasher – P8
“It was a tough night in San Diego. I felt good throughout qualifying, but a few costly mistakes made for a long night! We made some progress on our starts, but I’m not satisfied. I’m going to continue to put in the work to be where I want to be.”
250 Main Results Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Michael Mosiman
|GASGAS
|20 Laps
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|+01.361
|3
|Christian Craig
|Yamaha
|+25.109
|4
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|+27.058
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Kawasaki
|+44.178
|6
|Carson Mumford
|Suzuki
|+52.302
|7
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna
|19 Laps
|8
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha
|+02.854
|9
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha
|+05.416
|10
|Carson Brown
|KTM
|+08.076
250 West Championship Standings Top 10 (Round 3 of 10)
|Pos
|Rider
|Rnd1
|Rnd2
|Rnd2
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|26
|26
|21
|73
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|21
|23
|23
|67
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|17
|19
|26
|62
|4
|Vince Friese
|18
|17
|19
|54
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|16
|16
|18
|50
|6
|Seth Hammaker
|23
|21
|44
|7
|Nate Thrasher
|11
|18
|15
|44
|8
|Carson Mumford
|13
|9
|17
|39
|9
|Robbie Wageman
|15
|13
|9
|37
|10
|Chris Blose
|12
|14
|10
|36
2022 Racing schedule
2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1 & 2
|Cherrabah, QLD
|19-20 March 2022
|Round 3 & 4
|Mackay, QLD
|8 – 9 April 2022
|Round 5 & 6
|Kyogle, NSW
|16 – 17 July 2022
|Round 7 & 8
|Nowra, NSW
|6 – 7 August 2022
|Round 9 & 10
|Kingston SE, SA
|17 – 18 Sept 2022
|Round 11 & 12
|Wynyard, TAS
|8 – 9 Oct 2022
2022 Australian Arenacross Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Bacchus Marsh
|Jan-29
|Round 2
|Swan Hill
|Feb-12
|Round 3
|Albury/Wodonga
|Feb-26
|Round 4
|Renmark
|Mar-12
2022 ProMX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Wonthaggi, VIC
|Mar-27
|Round 2
|Mackay, QLD
|Apr-10
|Round 3
|Wodonga, VIC
|May-01
|Round 4
|Gillman, SA
|May-29
|Round 5
|Maitland, NSW
|Jun-26
|Round 6
|Coffs Harbour, NSW
|Jul-24
|Round 7
|Queensland Moto Park
|Aug-14
|Round 8
|Coolum, QLD
|August 20-21
2022 FIM Motocross (MXGP) World Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Event/Location
|Round 1
|20 Feb
|MXGP of Great Britain, Matterley Basin
|Round 2
|06 Mar
|MXGP of Argentina, TBA
|Round 3
|20 Mar
|TBA
|Round 4
|27 Mar
|MXGP of The Netherlands, Oss
|Round 5
|10 Apr
|MXGP of Trentino (ITA), Pietramurata
|Round 6
|24 Apr
|MXGP of Latvia, Kegums
|Round 7
|01 May
|MXGP of MFR, Orlyonok
|Round 8
|15 May
|MXGP of Sardinia (ITA), Riola Sardo
|Round 9
|29 May
|MXGP of Spain, intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos
|Round 10
|05 Jun
|MXGP of France, Ernee
|Round 11
|12 Jun
|MXGP of Germany, Teutschenthal
|Round 12
|26 Jun
|MXGP of Jakarta (INA), Jakarta
|Round 13
|03 Jul
|MXGP of Indonesia, Semarang
|Round 14
|17 Jul
|MXGP of Czech Republic, Loket
|Round 15
|24 Jul
|MXGP of Flanders (BEL), Lommel
|Round 16
|07 Aug
|MXGP of Sweden, Uddevalla
|Round 17
|14 Aug
|MXGP of Finland, Iitti-KymiRing
|Round 18
|21 Aug
|MXGP of Charente Maritime (FRA), St Jean d’Angely
|Round 19
|04 Sep
|MXGP of Turkey, Afyonkarahisar
|Round 20
|18 Sep
|TBA
2022 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Schedule
|Round
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Round 1
|January 8
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA.
|Round 2
|January 15
|RingCentral Coliseum
|Oakland, CA
|Round 3
|January 22
|Petco Park
|San Diego, CA
|Round 4
|January 29
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA
|Round 5
|February 5
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, AZ
|Round 6
|February 12
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA
|Round 7
|February 19
|US Bank Stadium
|Minneapolis, MN
|Round 8
|February 26
|AT&T Stadium
|Arlington, TX
|Round 9
|March 5
|Daytona Intl. Speedway
|Daytona Beach, FL
|Round 10
|March 12
|Ford Field
|Detroit, MI
|Round 11
|March 19
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Indianapolis, IN
|Round 12
|March 26
|Lumen Field
|Seattle, WA
|Round 13
|April 9
|Dome at America’s Center
|St. Louis, MO
|Round 14
|April 16
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Atlanta, GA
|Round 15
|April 23
|Gillette Stadium
|Foxborough, MA
|Round 16
|April 30
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Denver, CO
|Round 17
|May 6
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Salt Lake City, UT
2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Provisional Schedule
|Round
|Event
|Country
|Date
|Round 1
|Minus 400
|Israel
|April 5/6/7
|Round 2
|Xross
|Serbia
|May 19/20/21
|Round 3
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|June 16/17/18/19
|Round 4
|Abestone Hard Enduro
|Italy
|July 8/9/10
|Round 5
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|July 26/27/28/29/30
|Round 6
|Red Bull TKO
|USA
|August (date TBC)
|Round 7
|Red Bull Outliers
|Canada
|August (TBC, two weeks after TKO)
|Round 8
|HERO Challenge
|Poland
|September 10/11 (location TBC)
|Round 9
|Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|October 7/8/9
2022 Lucas Oil Pro MX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Event
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Fox Raceway National I
|Pala, CA
|May-28
|Round 2
|Hangtown Motocross Classic
|Sacramento, CA
|Jun-04
|Round 3
|Thunder Valley National
|Lakewood, CO
|Jun-11
|Round 4
|High Point National
|MT Morris, PA
|Jun-28
|Round 5
|Redbud National
|Buchanan, MI
|Jul-02
|Round 6
|Southwick National
|Southwick, MA
|Jul-09
|Round 7
|Spring Creek National
|Millwille, MN
|Jul-16
|Round 8
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|Jul-23
|Round 9
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, NY
|Aug-13
|Round 10
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|Aug-20
|Round 11
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Aug-27
|Round 12
|Fox Raceway National II
|Pala, CA
|Sep-03
2022 Victorian Junior MX State Titles Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Shipwreck
|April 2-3
|Round 2
|Broadford
|May 7-8
|Round 3
|Horsham
|July 30-31
|Round 4
|Korumburra
|September 3-4
2022 WA State Supercross Championship Calendar
|Round
|Event
|Date
|Location
|–
|SX Accreditation 1
|Dec-04
|Coolup
|–
|SX Accreditation 2
|Jan-15
|Coolup
|Round 1
|SX Championship
|Feb-05
|Coolup
|Round 2
|SX Championship
|Feb-19
|Coolup
2022 FIM Bajas World Cup Calendar
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|17-19 February
|Jordan Baja
|Aqaba
|Jordan
|24 -26 February
|Qatar Intl. Baja
|Doha
|Qatar
|06-08 May
|Baja do Oeste Castelo
|Branco
|Portugal
|22-23 July
|Baja Aragon
|Teruel
|Spain
|04-07 August
|Hungarian Baja
|Varpalota
|Hungary
|29-31 August
|Atacama Baja 1
|Iquique
|Chile
|01-02 September
|Atacama Baja 2
|Iquique
|Chile
|27-29 October
|Baja Portalegre
|Portalegre
|Portugal
|10-12 November
|Saudi Baja * Tbc
|Saudi
|Arabia
|01-03 December
|Dubai Intl. Baja
|Dubai United
|Arab Emirate
2022 Silk Way Rally – July 6-16, 2022
2022 FIM ISDE – Le Puy en Velay, France
29 August-3 September, 2022