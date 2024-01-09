Moto News Weekly Wrap
January 9, 2024
What’s New:
- 2024 Australian Speedway Solo Championship Round One & Two Report
- Remy Gardner joins international line-up at Rossi’s 100 km of Champions
- Price & Sanders top-10 after three Dakar Rally stages
- P7 for Mason Semmens at WORCS Round 1
- Jack Brunell wins Arenacross Round Two in Manchester
- 2024 FIM SuperEnduro Riesa Round Three Wrap
- 2024 AMA Supercross Round One – Angel Stadium Round Up & Quotes
- 2024 Racing Calendars
2024 Australian Speedway Solo Championship Round One & Two Report
New South Welshman Rohan Tungate has burst out of the blocks in the 2024 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Championship, top-scoring at the first two rounds in Brisbane (January 4) and Kurri Kurri (January 7) over the last week.
Tungate, the 2018 Australian senior champion, finished second to Max Fricke in the Brisbane final, but his excellent body of work in the heats – three wins and two second places – saw him complete the round on 16 points, ahead of Fricke (15), Jaimon Lidsey (15) and Josh Pickering (14).
Lidsey and Pickering – coming off a brilliant win in the Johnnie Hoskins Founder’s Cup at Kurri Kurri on December 17 – were third and fourth in the Brisbane final, while defending Aussie champion Jack Holder, Chris Holder, Brady Kurtz and Ryan Douglas were all eliminated in the semi-finals.
Three nights later, the championship moved to Kurri Kurri (NSW) – Tungate’s hometown – but only the heats were conducted before the meeting was declared by the referee because of variable track conditions making racing difficult for the 16 riders.
After 20 heats, Tungate had produced close to a blemish-free scorecard – 14-points from a possible 15 – as he claimed the round two honours from Fricke (12), Jack Holder (12) and Zach Cook (9).
Rohan Tungate – Winner
“These were phenomenal races for me! Despite the challenging track conditions, I felt surprisingly light on it today. Unfortunately, the competition concluded after the heat stages due to the poor track conditions. Adding 14 points to my overall score, I maintain the lead in the Australian Individual Championships. Three more rounds to go – let’s keep pushing!”
With three rounds remaining, Tungate is on 30 points ahead of Fricke (27), Lidsey (23), Jack Holder (22) and Pickering (19), with 2012 world champion Chris Holder (18) still searching for his best form as he bids for a sixth Australian title. Former Australian champions Sam Masters and Kurtz are also lurking in a logjammed mid-pack.
Round three of the championship will be held in Wodonga (Vic) tonight (January 9), with gates opening at 4:00 pm ahead of practice (6:30pm) and racing at 7:30pm. You can book tickets for Wodonga here (link).
2024 Australian Speedway Solo Championship Standings/Round Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|Round 1
|Round 2
|1
|Rohan Tungate
|30
|16
|14
|2
|Max Fricke
|27
|15
|12
|3
|Jaimon Lidsey
|23
|15
|8
|4
|Jack Holder
|22
|10
|12
|5
|Josh Pickering
|19
|12
|7
|6
|Chris Holder
|18
|10
|8
|7
|Brady Kurtz
|16
|8
|8
|8
|Ryan Douglas
|16
|8
|8
|9
|Sam Masters
|15
|7
|8
|10
|Ben Cook
|14
|6
|8
|11
|Zach Cook
|13
|4
|9
|12
|James Pearson
|11
|7
|4
|13
|Keynan Rew
|7
|5
|2
|14
|Michael West
|5
|1
|4
|15
|Tate Zischke (WC)
|5
|5
|–
|16
|Fraser Bowes
|4
|1
|3
|17
|Jye Etheridge (WC)
|4
|–
|4
Remy Gardner joins international line-up at Rossi’s 100 km of Champions
The Rossi Ranch in Tavullia will host the 100 km of Champions event on January 12-13 after being postponed from the end of last year, with a veritable list of who’s who to compete the event.
In total there’s 39 riders competing, alongside Rossi himself, with Remy Gardner joining the extensive list. That list includes Luca Marini, Franco Morbidelli, Augusto Fernandez, Francesco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi, Celestino Vietti, Pedro Acosta, Filippo Farioli, Diogo Moreira, Matteo Bertelle, Xavier Artigas , Andrea Migno, Matteo Gabarrini, Sammy Halbert, Tito Rabat, Elia Bartolini, Mattia Casadei, Nicola Carraro, Alessandro Zaccone, Alberto Surra, Ivan Ortolá, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Mattia Pasini, Joseé Antonio Rueda, Manuel Gonzalez, Tatsuki Suzuki, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Filippo Fuligni, Luca Ottaviani, Danilo Petrucci, Tom Neave, Tim Neave, Ferran Cardus, Lorenzo Gabellini, Marco Belli, Dennis Foggia, Andrea Verona, Thomas Chareyre and Andrea Mantovani.
Price & Sanders top-10 after three Dakar Rally stages
For the full Stage Three Report see:
Dakar Stage Three – Some stars bow out, speeding penalties change results
Aussies Toby Price and Daniel Sanders finished Stage Three of the Dakar Rally in ninth and 13th positions respectively, both managing to avoid any penalties. Price was 6m36s off winning pace for the stage, with Sanders just over 10-minutes off the pace, but both remain well placed in the standings in seventh and eighth respectively, roughly 23 and 24-minutes off the lead, currently held by Branch.
Toby Price
“Yeah, it was quite an eventful stage for me today. I made a small mistake early on, which cost me some time. Then I saw Sam (Sunderland) at the side of the track, I stopped to make sure he was ok, but it turned out to be a mechanical issue. After that, I got my head down and tried to make some good progress. I was stuck in the dust of another rider for a fair few kilometres but managed to get past him in the sand and was able to make some good time there. Unfortunately, towards the end of the stage, we came across another rider who had crashed, so we stopped to help him, call the helicopter, and make sure nobody else was in danger. So, it’s been a bit of an up and down day, but we’re here in the bivouac now, bike is good and getting serviced, and I’m ready for more of the same tomorrow.”
Daniel Sanders
“Yeah, I’m feeling good after getting through another tough stage. It was another long one under the sunshine, and it was pretty dry out there with a lot of dust. Navigation was tricky too, but we made the best of it. No crashes today so myself and the bike are in good shape, which is good as today was the first leg of a marathon stage. I’m looking forward to getting some decent sleep tonight and then I’ll be out to the attack tomorrow’s stage.”
2024 Dakar Rally Standings after Stage Three
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Gap
|Penalty
|1
|Ross Branch
|(BWA)
|Hero Motosports Team Rally
|14H32’51”
|1m
|2
|Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo
|(CHL)
|Monster Energy Honda Team
|+3’11”
|3
|Ricky Brabec
|(USA)
|Monster Energy Honda Team
|+5’08”
|1m
|4
|Pablo Quintanilla
|(CHL)
|Monster Energy Honda Team
|+16’16”
|6m
|5
|Adrien Van Beveren
|(FRA)
|Monster Energy Honda Team
|+20’16”
|6
|Kevin Benavides
|(ARG)
|Red Bull Ktm Factory Racing
|+20’32”
|7
|Toby Price
|(AUS)
|Red Bull Ktm Factory Racing
|+22’57”
|8
|Daniel Sanders
|(AUS)
|Red Bull Gasgas Factory Racing
|+24’13”
|9
|Luciano Benavides
|(ARG)
|Husqvarna Factory Racing
|+27’00”
|10
|Martin Michek
|(CZE)
|Orion – Moto Racing Group
|+27’12”
P7 for Mason Semmens at WORCS Round 1
View this post on Instagram
Jack Brunell wins Arenacross Round Two in Manchester
Jack Brunell (Stark Future) scored his long-awaited first victory in the British Arenacross Championship presented by Fix Auto UK with a win at Manchester’s AO Arena on Saturday, dedicating the win to the memory of his father who passed away last year.
Riding the brand new all-electric Stark Future, the pro final saw Jack enjoy a thrilling battle with Harri Kullas (FUS Marsh Geartec), passing and repassing each other until he managed to hold off the Estonian and establish a gap which he held to the chequered flag.
Kullas finished in second, with Dylan Woodcock (Mark McCann 64 YouTube Channel) coming home in third.
2023 Arenacross British Championship runner-up Conrad Mewse (Crendon TRU7 Honda Racing) finished in fourth in the pro final (after initially being classed 10th following a timing problem). The 24-year-old from Somerset started the event rapidly, setting the fastest lap time in qualifying before taking a clear win in the first heat. In the second a collision with Harri Kullas saw him valiantly battle through the pack to finish second and set fastest lap despite traffic.
Ahead of the final a technical glitch meant Mewse was forced to swap to the team’s spare bike, and following a tentative start he built speed before slicing through the field again.
Reigning champion Tommy Searle (Dirt Store Kawasaki) endured a frustrating chapter of his title defence. A clash with Eddie Wade (Stark Future) left him crashing out of his final heat. He continued through to the Head to Heads before a mistake took him out in the semi-final.
An injury to Tommy’s hand meant unfortunately he was unable to compete in the Last Chance Qualifier, ruling him out of the Traxxas Main Event.
Traxxas Pro Main Event Result
- Jack Brunell (155) | Stark Future
- Harri Kullas (151) | FUS Marsh Geartec Racing
- Dylan Woodcock (260) | Mark McCann 64 YouTube Channel
- Conrad Mewse (426) | Crendon TRU7 Honda Racing
- Ashley Greedy (33) | S Briggs 10 Central Honda
- Justin Bogle (19) | Stark Future
- Adam Chatfield (407) | Mark McCann 64 Youtube Channel
- Jayden Ashwell (211) | AJP Racing Suzuki
- Mel Pocock (119) | Dirt Store Kawasaki
- Elliott Banks-Browne (44) | FUS Marsh Geartec Racing
- Matthew Bayliss (17) | S Briggs 10 Central Honda
- James Mackrel (65) | Team Geartec Norman Watt Racing
- Eddie Wade (217) | Stark Future
- Luke Burton (14) | Team Geartec Norman Watt Racing
2024 FIM SuperEnduro Riesa Round Three Wrap
Billy Bolt extended his winning streak in the 2024 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship with the Brit claiming the overall victory at round three in Riesa, Germany. Bolt took two race wins from three starts on his FE 350 to extend his championship lead to 16 points.
However, despite ending his night with victory, it was not all plain sailing for the defending world champion in Germany. Landing awkwardly short on the finish line jump during practice, Billy injured his left knee. Initially unsure if he could continue with the night’s racing, Bolt opted to try the evening’s SuperPole hot lap to see how he felt on track. Going on to claim second place, the tough-minded Brit opted to line up for the opening race with a determination to score more valuable championship points.
See the full report and results here:
Billy Bolt makes it three from three in Germany despite leg injury
2024 AMA Supercross Round One – Angel Stadium Round Up & Quotes
See the full report and results here:
Blow by blow reports from AMA SX season opener at Anaheim
450 Main
Jett Lawrence had the inside line at turn one but Jason Anderson jumped past him through the first series of jumps but Jett came right back at him to move back into the lead. Cooper Webb third at this early juncture ahead of Chase Sexton, Justin Barcia and Dylan Ferrandis sixth ahead of Jorge Prado.
Roczen got caught up early on and was at the back of the field while Tomac also had some troubles early on, running just inside the top ten. Malcolm Stewart another to have a tough start to the contest and well down the order. Vince Friese was involved in an early incident with Dean Wilson and went out early on.
Jason Anderson chased Jett Lawrence hard but ultimately couldn’t match the youngster’s speed as the #18 Honda started to pull away over the opening laps. His lead out to more than two-seconds after four-minutes but then a small mistake saw that gap reduce slightly. Cooper Webb was still in third place ahead of Sexton and Plessinger.
Anderson continued to almost match Jett’s pace over the next series of laps and it wasn’t until the ten-minute mark that Jett had a three-second lead. Webb was just over a second behind Anderson but had more than five-seconds on fourth-placed Chase Sexton. At this halfway point of the race Tomac was eighth, Prado ninth and Roczen 15th.
Webb challenged Anderson with eight-minutes left on the shot clock but couldn’t make a pass stick, Anderson holding on to that second place.
A few minutes later the leaders were having to negotiate lapped traffic which saw the gaps ebb and flow between them depending on where on track they caught the lappers.
Cooper Webb got Anderson with just over two-minutes left on the clock but Anderson came back at him hard to take that position back, Webb might have not been quite so friendly in making his next move but he never got the chance, Webb went over the bars and was shuffled back down to sixth place by the time he was back on the bike.
With two laps to run Jett Lawrence led Jason Anderson by more than seven-seconds while Chase Sexton was a further nine-seconds back in third place. Plessinger fourth and Ferrandis fifth.
Jett Lawrence the first rider to ever win on debut in 450 Supercross history. A very different ride to what we saw in the Heat race, bouncing back from that earlier disappointment to stamp his presence in fine fashion after softening the bike up a little for the worsening track surface. Jett also put in the fastest lap of the race but that marker was only a tenth quicker than laps recorded by Anderson, Plessinger and Webb.
Jason Anderson took the flag seven-seconds behind the Australian debutante. Defending champ Chase Sexton rounded out the podium ahead of his KTM team-mate Aaron Plessinger, that pair respectively 14 and 20-seconds behind Jett at the flag.
Dylan Ferrandis fifth ahead of Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia, Justin Cooper and Eli Tomac.
Ken Roczen rounded out the top ten ahead of Malcolm Stewart and Adam Cianciarulo, that latter pair both finishing a lap down.
MXGP Champ Jorge Prado finished 13th, his fastest lap around two-seconds slower than Jett’s best.
Jett Lawrence – P1
“I found that out (first winner on 450 debut) once I got up on the podium and it’s a unreal thing to kind of grasp really just because you just think with how many years this sport’s been around you thought of someone has done it before but it’s cool it’s took that many years for someone to do it and I’m definitely grateful and I’m happy to do it for Honda and Red Bull that been behind me for a very long time now so it’s good to give back in that type of way and get up in the history books for them so it’s an awesome feeling but no it’s a good start to the season hopefully we can just kind of keep doing the same or just kind of maintain keep maintaining and keep charging.
“Those first few turns are pretty hectic but once I was able to see kind of clear track and know that Jason wasn’t too close to make it pass, it was kind of alright let’s get, get a gap, I think we got to like three seconds and it was alright let’s see, try and hold it here and just not make any silly mistakes and just be kind of conserve energy just in case at the end so these guys are pretty fit so they keep going to the whole motor so it’s kind of just not waiting but like just storing energy for their last few laps but I was able to have a big enough gap that I could just kind of cruise it in thankfully.”
Jason Anderson – P2
“Today started out pretty good. In practice I was consistent in the Top 5, and in qualifying I ended up seventh, which I was satisfied with. I had a good gate pick and was able to finish second, and tried to get the track dialed and prepare for the main event. In the main event I hopped into the lead down the first rhythm lane until Jett (Lawrence) passed me. It was really cool to get to battle with the guys and I had a great time. Overall it was a good day with my Monster Energy Kawasaki team.”
Chase Sexton – P3
“I come out here to win and be up front, but I’m happy to be on the podium coming out of Anaheim. As we saw last year, it’s as much about consistency as speed, and we know what we need to work on – I feel much more solid this year and I think we’ll be in a really good spot. It was a positive start to my career at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and I’m excited to keep progressing as the rounds continue in these early stages of the season.”
Aaron Plessinger – P4
“A1 was a good start to the season! I felt great all day, and then yeah, Heat Race went great, got second behind Kenny [Roczen], but came from a ways back, then got a good jump in the Main Event, but kind of forgot how to go around a first corner… Got shuffled back to about 10th, and then came back strong to fourth. I’m pumped on it, good start to the season, and we’ve got some homework to do, but I’m looking forward to San Francisco and hopefully getting it on the podium.”
Cooper Webb – P6
“Today was a great day. Qualifying went really well. I was second and third, which was awesome for me, and then I won my heat race. I’ve never won a heat race at A1, so that was really cool. In the main event, I got off to a decent start. I was in third place and trying to get around Jason (Anderson) the whole race. It was kind of us three the whole time – me, him, and Jett (Lawrence). I was trying to make passes, but I just couldn’t make anything stick. Then I had a big crash there at the end. I don’t really know what I did, maybe hit a kicker or something, but all I know is the front went over, and I took a big hit. I’m lucky to be feeling alright. I’m just a little beat up, but nothing crazy, and I still salvaged some decent points. Overall, I’m really happy with my riding. I felt like I was one of the best guys tonight, so I’m super stoked about that and ready for 16 more rounds.”
Justin Barcia – P7
“Anaheim 1 was a stressful day and mostly because of the unknown… I didn’t have the strongest off-season I’ve ever had in my career, but I just used my veteran skills and had a good day! Qualifying wasn’t where I wanted to be, but I kept a cool head and had a decent Heat Race. And then in the Main Event, I made some good passes there and then had a good battle with Chase [Sexton], Aaron [Plessinger], and a couple of other guys, then tightened up a little bit at the end there. All-in-all, I was happy to get a top 10 and the goal for the season is to build as we go.”
Justin Cooper – P8
“The day started really well. I felt really good in practice and qualified fifth, so that was really good. From there, I wouldn’t say the day went south, but I didn’t get the best of starts and got seventh in the heat. In the main, I had a poor gate pick, so I kind of got shuffled to the outside and was part of that pileup. Then I just had to work my way through the pack. I felt really good in the main, honestly. I had a good flow, clicked off as many guys as I could, and got up to eighth, and that’s where I stayed. I’m happy with the progress and most importantly, happy to get through the first one safe. It’s definitely something to build on, and I’m excited about how I was riding today.”
Eli Tomac – P9
“It was great to be back on the gate, but I underperformed, to say the least. We will be back stronger next week.”
Malcolm Stewart – P11
“I got the first one out the way and it’s been a whole year since I’ve raced,” noted Stewart. “We ended up 11th after going down on the first lap, got back up and then went down again. But honestly, I’m just glad to be back racing, I rode good in the Main Event, but the results weren’t there. We have something to build off now, the team’s been working really hard and we had a great off-season. The results don’t show that, but I have 16 rounds left to show what we can do. I started like this in 2022 and came back for third in the championship, so tonight was just unfortunate, but these races happen, and now we’ll start stacking up top fives and podiums to get right back up in the mix.”
Adam Cianciarulo – P12
“Anaheim 1 is done and dusted and there’s room for improvement. It was a rough day for us. I felt uncomfortable on the track but my Monster Energy Kawasaki team helped me get through it and improve. I was happy that I stayed patient and didn’t make any critical mistakes. I had an okay heat race, but I need to get a better jump out of the gate. In the main event I was hung up on the start and was running in the Top 10 for most of the race. I know I’m a lot better than my results showed speed wise, and it’s frustrating but that’s racing. I’m ready to get back to work this week and will be ready to get the KX450SR closer to the front next weekend.”
Jorge Prado – P13
“First-ever Supercross race is done, and what an experience! It’s so different from what I am used to, and it was just a day of building. I felt good in practice every time, and then the night show the track was so different. I’m used to riding the test tracks with a harder base and different whoops, so every time I tried to go through these ones, they were so different, which made it difficult and unpredictable. I didn’t find a good flow in the Main Event, but got a good start. I think next week we will move in the right direction, especially with having one race under my belt, and P13 I think is not a bad start.”
Hunter Lawrence
“That obviously wasn’t how we planned for my 450 debut to play out, but there’s only one way to go from here, and it’s one I’m very familiar with: put my head down and get back to work. Bring on San Francisco!”
450 Main Results
- Jett Lawrence Honda CRF450R
- Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450 +07.188
- Chase Sexton KTM 450 SX-F FE +13.815
- Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +20.484
- Dylan Ferrandis Honda CRF450R +23.758
- Cooper Webb Yamaha YZ450F +33.739
- Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +35.798
- Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F +47.887
- Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +54.299
- Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +1:05.406
- Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE +1 lap
- Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +1 lap +01.572
- Jorge Prado GASGAS MC 450F FE +1 lap +02.595
- Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F FE +1 lap +10.346
- Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z450 +1 lap +16.479
- Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +1 lap +28.113
- Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +1 lap +30.296
- Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +1 lap +44.051
- Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +3 laps
- Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +15 laps
- Freddie Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +18 laps
- Vince Friese Honda CRF450R DNF
450 Championship Points
- Jett Lawrence Honda CRF450R 25
- Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450 22
- Chase Sexton KTM 450 SX-F FE 20
- Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 18
- Dylan Ferrandis Honda CRF450R 17
- Cooper Webb Yamaha YZ450F 16
- Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F 15
- Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F 14
- Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 13
- Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 12
- Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE 11
- Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR 10
- Jorge Prado GASGAS MC 450F FE 9
- Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F FE 8
- Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z450 7
- Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R 6
- Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 5
- Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 4
- Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 3
- Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE 2
- Freddie Noren Kawasaki KX450SR 1
- Vince Friese Honda CRF450R 0
250 Main
Phil Nicoletti’s mechanics were fettling fettling his YZ250F as riders prepared to head to the gates, chasing some sort of gremlin that saw it not fuelling properly. A misfire on the up-ramp to a big jump is the last thing you need in this sport and he failed to make the gates.
Mitch Oldenburg made the gates but was left hooked up on them when they dropped.
No such problems for Julien Beaumer and Levi Kitchen, the pair swapping positions on the opening lap which allowed RJ Hampshire to close in on them. Nate Thrasher was running fourth, Jordon Smith fifth, Max Vohland sixth in these early stages of the contest.
Hampshire got the better of Kitchen on lap two, and then went through to the lead on lap three. Hampshire then pulled away from Beaumer, his lead out to more than two-seconds with ten-minutes still left on the clock. Jordon Smith was in fourth place at this juncture, Max Vohland fifth, Nate Thrasher sixth, Ryder DiFrancesco seventh, Garrett Marchbanks eighth, Jo Shimoda in ninth and Carson Mumford was rounding out the top ten.
Jordon Smith got the better of Beamuer for second place with five-minutes left on the clock. At this point Hampshire led by almost eight-seconds. Nate Trasher was in sixth place at this juncture before going down and out of the contest shortly after, Shimoda moving up to take that sixth spot.
Max Vohland used his experience to get the better of Beaumer with three-minutes to run, moments later Shimoda then pushed the rookie further back to sixth.
Levi Kitchen then challenged Max Vohland for third place and got the better of his team-mate. Jo Shimoda then closed on that Kawasaki pairing with two laps to run for a final attack run at the podium. He got Vohland at the start of the final lap but ran out of time to get Kitchen who claimed that final step on the rostrum.
RJ Hampshire backed off on the final lap that saw his lead halved by Jordon Smith, but it was still a clear and decisive victory to start his season on the best note possible.
RJ Hampshire – P1
“A1 was awesome for me and it was a dream of mine to win Anaheim 1 and leave with the red plate,” commented Hampshire. “Super-happy with the day, felt awesome on my Husqvarna and am thankful for the whole team, they’ve been crushing it for me and it shows tonight. I took what the night gave me and it gave me a win, so I’m happy with where we are at, there’s a lot of good things going right now, and we’ll stay level-headed heading into San Fran next week.”
Jordon Smith – P2
“It was a good start to the year at A1. There’s always a lot of nerves coming into here, but I felt really good all off-season. I really feel like I’ve been riding the best that I have in my life, but you can still get nervous. The coast is stacked. There are a lot of fast guys, and you just never know. We worked a lot on starts this year, and it paid off today. I got the holeshot in the heat and came out with a good start in the main. I got shuffled back a little bit in the first two turns, but yeah, it was a good first race. Overall, I’m really happy with my day, happy with the bike, and happy with everything. I’m ready to go home and keep building off of this.”
Levi Kitchen – P3
“It’s amazing how many first-round jitters you get even after racing under the lights for a few years,” said Kitchen. “I did end up running a little tight in the middle of the race, which cost me some time catching the front, but in the end, I’m stoked to be on the podium in the first race. It’s a long season, but to start it off with a good handful of points is great. It’s nice to get this for the team who’s been working really hard.”
Jo Shimoda – P4
“The last time I was here [in 2022, when he suffered a scary heat-race crash], I went to the hospital, so this is a much better finish. I made things tough on myself; that mistake in the heat race cost me a lot–you won’t do much with the 18th gate pick. I felt like I had the pace all day; I just couldn’t get to where I needed to early. I’m happy to show that I had the speed to catch the top guys. This week we’ll work on getting to the front quickly, and be ready for next weekend.”
Max Vohland – P5
“It was really awesome to get that heat race win,” said Vohland. “I got a great start and made it count. In the main, I got pushed back behind a few guys that were going pretty good and the track was pretty slick. You had to be really smart about where you tried to pass. In the end, a fifth is good, but I want more. I think my speed can get me on the podium and with next week being my local race, I’m excited to get up to San Francisco.”
Julien Beaumer – P6
“Obviously this is A1, so I was a bit nervous at first – the Heat Race was nerve-wracking, but felt good overall. I felt good in the Main Event and got the holeshot, which made things a little scary, but I feel like my pace was good in the beginning. I made a little mistake around halfway and got passed, but just settled in from there. I am happy with sixth and the goal for next weekend is to be in the top five.”
Ryder DiFrancesco – P9
“It was a good night for A1, the first round is always a bit nerve-wracking, and it’s just the little things, like making it through the Heat Race into the Main Event. They’re things that no one really thinks about, so that was a huge check-off for me, and I know I have a lot more in me! Ninth isn’t where I want to be, but I ran fifth or sixth for half the race and I’m now stoked for San Francisco.”
250 Main Results
- RJ Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250
- Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +03.138
- Levi Kitchen Kawasaki KX250 +05.004
- Jo Shimoda Honda CRF250R +05.241
- Maximus Vohland Kawasaki KX250 +08.442
- Julien Beaumer KTM 250 SX-F FE +20.232
- Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha YZ250F +22.651
- Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +41.915
- Ryder DiFrancesco GASGAS MC 250F +44.853
- Carson Mumford Honda CRF250R +49.650
- Anthony Bourdon Suzuki RM-Z250 +51.232
- Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +52.369
- Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 +1:19.739
- Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +1 lap +1:07.390
- Joshua Varize GASGAS MC 250F FE +1 lap +08.531
- Tj Albright Yamaha YZ250F +1 lap +32.122
- Lance Kobusch Honda CRF250R +1 lap +34.935
- Talon Hawkins KTM 250 SX-F +1 lap +35.697
- Julien Benek Kawasaki KX250 +3 laps +1:10.723
- Lux Turner KTM 250 SX-F +6 laps
- Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F +7 laps
- Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F DNS
250 West Championship Points
- Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 25
- Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F 22
- Levi Kitchen Kawasaki KX250 20
- Jo Shimoda Honda CRF250R 18
- Maximus Vohland Kawasaki KX250 17
- Julien Beaumer KTM 250 SX-F FE 16
- Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha YZ250F 15
- Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R 14
- Ryder DiFrancesco GASGAS MC 250F 13
- Carson Mumford Honda CRF250R 12
- Anthony Bourdon Suzuki RM-Z250 11
- Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F 10
- Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 9
- Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F 8
- Joshua Varize GASGAS MC 250F FE 7
- Tj Albright Yamaha YZ250F 6
- Lance Kobusch Honda CRF250R 5
- Talon Hawkins KTM 250 SX-F 4
- Julien Benek Kawasaki KX250 3
- Lux Turner KTM 250 SX-F 2
- Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F 1
- Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F
2024 Racing schedule
2024 FIM EnduroGP Calendar
|DATE
|VENUE
|COUNTRY
|FMNR
|EGP
|EJ
|EY
|EW
|EO
|5-7 April
|Fafe
|Portugal
|FMP
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|12-14 April
|Valpaços
|Portugal
|FMP
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|10-12 May
|Bacau
|Romania
|FRM
|X
|X
|X
|X
|21-23 June
|Bettola
|Italy
|FMI
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|12-14 July
|Gelnica
|Slovakia
|SMF
|X
|X
|X
|X
|2-4 August
|Rhayader
|Wales/UK
|ACU
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|13-15 September
|Brioude
|France
|FFM
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Reserve date: July 26-28
2024 MXGP Calendar (Provisional)
|Date
|Country
|Venue
|Women
|10 March
|ARGENTINA
|Villa La Angostura, Patagonia
|24 March
|TBA
|TBA
|07 April
|ITALY
|Riola Sardo, Sardegna
|WMX
|14 April
|ITALY
|Pietramurata, Trentino
|05 May
|PORTUGAL
|Agueda
|12 May
|SPAIN
|Intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos
|WMX
|19 May
|FRANCE
|Saint Jean d’Angely
|02 June
|GERMANY
|Teutschenthal
|WMX
|09 June
|LATVIA
|Kegums
|16 June
|TBA
|TBA
|30 June
|INDONESIA
|Sumbawa
|07 July
|INDONESIA
|Lombok
|21 July
|CZECH REPUBLIC
|Loket
|28 July
|BELGIUM
|Lommel, Flanders
|11 August
|SWEDEN
|Uddevalla
|18 August
|THE NETHERLANDS
|Arnhem
|WMX
|25 August
|SWITZERLAND
|Frauenfeld
|08 September
|TURKIYE
|Afyonkarahisar
|WMX
|15 September
|TBA
|TBA
|29 September
|ITALY
|TBA
|MXoN
|6 October
|UNITED KINGDOM
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (Matterley Basin)
2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championships Provisional Calendar
|DATE
|EVENT
|COUNTRY
|W. CHAMP
|J. WORLD
|10-12 May
|Valleys Extreme
|UK
|X
|X
|30 May-2 June
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|X
|X
|19-22 June
|Xross Hard Enduro Rally
|Serbia
|X
|X
|23-27 July
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|X
|X
|22-25 August
|Red Bull Tennessee Knockout
|USA
|X
|06-08 September
|Abestone
|Italy
|X
|X
|10-12 October
|Sea to Sky
|Türkiye
|X
|25-27 October
|24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|X
2024 Monster Energy Supercross & Pro Motocross calendars
2024 FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship calendar
|2024 SPEEDWAY GP CALENDAR
|Date
|Event
|Location
|April 27
|FIM Speedway GP of Croatia
|Croatia
|May 11
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Warsaw
|May 18
|FIM Speedway GP of Germany
|Landshut
|June 1
|FIM Speedway GP of Czech Republic
|Prague
|June 15
|FIM Speedway GP of Sweden
|Malilla
|June 29
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Gorzow
|August 17
|FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain
|Cardiff
|August 31
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Wroclaw
|September 7
|FIM Speedway GP of Latvia
|Riga
|September 14
|FIM Speedway GP of Denmark
|Vojens
|September 28
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Torun
|2024 FIM SPEEDWAY OF NATIONS: Manchester, Great Britain
|Date
|Series
|Event
|Tuesday, July 9
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Semi Final 1
|Wednesday, July 10
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Semi Final 2
|Friday, July 12
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|SON2
|Saturday, July 13
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Final
|2024 FIM SGP2 (FIM Speedway Under 21 World Championship)
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Friday, June 14
|FIM SGP2 of Sweden
|Malilla
|Friday, September 6
|FIM SGP2 of Latvia
|Riga
|Friday, September 27
|FIM SGP2 of Poland
|Torun
|2024 FIM SGP3 (FIM Speedway Youth World Championship)
|Friday, June 28
|FIM SGP3 Final
|Gorzow, Poland
|2024 FIM SGP4 FIM Speedway Youth World Cup (SGP4)
|Saturday, June 15
|FIM SGP4
|Malilla, Sweden
2024 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup provisional calendar
|Date
|Location
|16-17 February
|TBA, Japan*
|3-4 May
|TBA, Norway**
|21-23 June
|Vollore-Montagne, France
|20-22 September
|Crans-Montana, Switzerland
|29-1 November/December
|TBA, India*
2024 Penrite ProMX Championship Calendar
|2024 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|Round One
|March 17
|Wonthaggi, Vic
|Round Two
|April 7
|Horsham, Vic
|Round Three
|May 5
|Gillman, SA
|Round Four
|May 26
|Maitland, NSW
|Round Five
|June 23
|Murray Bridge, SA
|Round Six
|July 21
|Toowoomba, Qld
|Round Seven
|August 11
|MX Farm Queensland, Gympie, Qld
|Round Eight
|August 17-18
|Queensland Moto Park, Coulson, Qld
2024 Australian Speedway Championship Calendar
2024 Australian Track and Dirt Track calendar
- Australian Senior Track Championship
- May 4-5, Mick Doohan Raceway, North Brisbane (Qld)
- North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club;
- Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship
- July 20-21, Drays Park, Gunyarra (Qld)
- Whitsunday Dirt Riders;
- Australian Junior Track Championship
- August 10-11, Daroobalgie Speedway, Forbes (NSW)
- Forbes Auto Sports Club; and
- Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship
- September 28-29, Jambaroo Park, Mildura (Vic)
- North-West Victorian Motorcycle Club.
2024 Aussie Flat Track Nationals Calendar
- Round 1: Flat Track Layout – Appin, NSW, Saturday, July 27
- Round 2: TT Layout – Appin, NSW, Sunday July 28
- Round 3: Flat Track Layout – Brisbane, Qld, Saturday, August 31
- Round 4: TT Layout – Brisbane, Qld, Sunday, September 1
- Round 5: Flat Track Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Saturday, November 16
- Round 6: TT Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Sunday November 17
2024 FIM Sand Race World Cup Calendar
- 2-4 February – Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais (FRA) – FFM
- 23-25 February – Enduro del Verano (ARG) – CAMOD
- 12-13 October – Weston Beach Race (GBR) – ACU
- 1-3 November – Bibione Sand Storm (ITA) – FMI
- 22-24 November – Monte Gordo Sand Experience (POR) – FMP
- 7-8 December – Ronde des Sables (FRA) – FFM