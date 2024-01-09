2024 AMA Supercross Round One – Angel Stadium Round Up & Quotes

See the full report and results here:

Blow by blow reports from AMA SX season opener at Anaheim

450 Main

Jett Lawrence had the inside line at turn one but Jason Anderson jumped past him through the first series of jumps but Jett came right back at him to move back into the lead. Cooper Webb third at this early juncture ahead of Chase Sexton, Justin Barcia and Dylan Ferrandis sixth ahead of Jorge Prado.

Roczen got caught up early on and was at the back of the field while Tomac also had some troubles early on, running just inside the top ten. Malcolm Stewart another to have a tough start to the contest and well down the order. Vince Friese was involved in an early incident with Dean Wilson and went out early on.

Jason Anderson chased Jett Lawrence hard but ultimately couldn’t match the youngster’s speed as the #18 Honda started to pull away over the opening laps. His lead out to more than two-seconds after four-minutes but then a small mistake saw that gap reduce slightly. Cooper Webb was still in third place ahead of Sexton and Plessinger.

Anderson continued to almost match Jett’s pace over the next series of laps and it wasn’t until the ten-minute mark that Jett had a three-second lead. Webb was just over a second behind Anderson but had more than five-seconds on fourth-placed Chase Sexton. At this halfway point of the race Tomac was eighth, Prado ninth and Roczen 15th.

Webb challenged Anderson with eight-minutes left on the shot clock but couldn’t make a pass stick, Anderson holding on to that second place.

A few minutes later the leaders were having to negotiate lapped traffic which saw the gaps ebb and flow between them depending on where on track they caught the lappers.

Cooper Webb got Anderson with just over two-minutes left on the clock but Anderson came back at him hard to take that position back, Webb might have not been quite so friendly in making his next move but he never got the chance, Webb went over the bars and was shuffled back down to sixth place by the time he was back on the bike.

With two laps to run Jett Lawrence led Jason Anderson by more than seven-seconds while Chase Sexton was a further nine-seconds back in third place. Plessinger fourth and Ferrandis fifth.

Jett Lawrence the first rider to ever win on debut in 450 Supercross history. A very different ride to what we saw in the Heat race, bouncing back from that earlier disappointment to stamp his presence in fine fashion after softening the bike up a little for the worsening track surface. Jett also put in the fastest lap of the race but that marker was only a tenth quicker than laps recorded by Anderson, Plessinger and Webb.

Jason Anderson took the flag seven-seconds behind the Australian debutante. Defending champ Chase Sexton rounded out the podium ahead of his KTM team-mate Aaron Plessinger, that pair respectively 14 and 20-seconds behind Jett at the flag.

Dylan Ferrandis fifth ahead of Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia, Justin Cooper and Eli Tomac.

Ken Roczen rounded out the top ten ahead of Malcolm Stewart and Adam Cianciarulo, that latter pair both finishing a lap down.

MXGP Champ Jorge Prado finished 13th, his fastest lap around two-seconds slower than Jett’s best.

Jett Lawrence – P1

“I found that out (first winner on 450 debut) once I got up on the podium and it’s a unreal thing to kind of grasp really just because you just think with how many years this sport’s been around you thought of someone has done it before but it’s cool it’s took that many years for someone to do it and I’m definitely grateful and I’m happy to do it for Honda and Red Bull that been behind me for a very long time now so it’s good to give back in that type of way and get up in the history books for them so it’s an awesome feeling but no it’s a good start to the season hopefully we can just kind of keep doing the same or just kind of maintain keep maintaining and keep charging.

“Those first few turns are pretty hectic but once I was able to see kind of clear track and know that Jason wasn’t too close to make it pass, it was kind of alright let’s get, get a gap, I think we got to like three seconds and it was alright let’s see, try and hold it here and just not make any silly mistakes and just be kind of conserve energy just in case at the end so these guys are pretty fit so they keep going to the whole motor so it’s kind of just not waiting but like just storing energy for their last few laps but I was able to have a big enough gap that I could just kind of cruise it in thankfully.”

Jason Anderson – P2

“Today started out pretty good. In practice I was consistent in the Top 5, and in qualifying I ended up seventh, which I was satisfied with. I had a good gate pick and was able to finish second, and tried to get the track dialed and prepare for the main event. In the main event I hopped into the lead down the first rhythm lane until Jett (Lawrence) passed me. It was really cool to get to battle with the guys and I had a great time. Overall it was a good day with my Monster Energy Kawasaki team.”

Chase Sexton – P3

“I come out here to win and be up front, but I’m happy to be on the podium coming out of Anaheim. As we saw last year, it’s as much about consistency as speed, and we know what we need to work on – I feel much more solid this year and I think we’ll be in a really good spot. It was a positive start to my career at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and I’m excited to keep progressing as the rounds continue in these early stages of the season.”

Aaron Plessinger – P4

“A1 was a good start to the season! I felt great all day, and then yeah, Heat Race went great, got second behind Kenny [Roczen], but came from a ways back, then got a good jump in the Main Event, but kind of forgot how to go around a first corner… Got shuffled back to about 10th, and then came back strong to fourth. I’m pumped on it, good start to the season, and we’ve got some homework to do, but I’m looking forward to San Francisco and hopefully getting it on the podium.”

Cooper Webb – P6

“Today was a great day. Qualifying went really well. I was second and third, which was awesome for me, and then I won my heat race. I’ve never won a heat race at A1, so that was really cool. In the main event, I got off to a decent start. I was in third place and trying to get around Jason (Anderson) the whole race. It was kind of us three the whole time – me, him, and Jett (Lawrence). I was trying to make passes, but I just couldn’t make anything stick. Then I had a big crash there at the end. I don’t really know what I did, maybe hit a kicker or something, but all I know is the front went over, and I took a big hit. I’m lucky to be feeling alright. I’m just a little beat up, but nothing crazy, and I still salvaged some decent points. Overall, I’m really happy with my riding. I felt like I was one of the best guys tonight, so I’m super stoked about that and ready for 16 more rounds.”

Justin Barcia – P7

“Anaheim 1 was a stressful day and mostly because of the unknown… I didn’t have the strongest off-season I’ve ever had in my career, but I just used my veteran skills and had a good day! Qualifying wasn’t where I wanted to be, but I kept a cool head and had a decent Heat Race. And then in the Main Event, I made some good passes there and then had a good battle with Chase [Sexton], Aaron [Plessinger], and a couple of other guys, then tightened up a little bit at the end there. All-in-all, I was happy to get a top 10 and the goal for the season is to build as we go.”

Justin Cooper – P8

“The day started really well. I felt really good in practice and qualified fifth, so that was really good. From there, I wouldn’t say the day went south, but I didn’t get the best of starts and got seventh in the heat. In the main, I had a poor gate pick, so I kind of got shuffled to the outside and was part of that pileup. Then I just had to work my way through the pack. I felt really good in the main, honestly. I had a good flow, clicked off as many guys as I could, and got up to eighth, and that’s where I stayed. I’m happy with the progress and most importantly, happy to get through the first one safe. It’s definitely something to build on, and I’m excited about how I was riding today.”

Eli Tomac – P9

“It was great to be back on the gate, but I underperformed, to say the least. We will be back stronger next week.”

Malcolm Stewart – P11

“I got the first one out the way and it’s been a whole year since I’ve raced,” noted Stewart. “We ended up 11th after going down on the first lap, got back up and then went down again. But honestly, I’m just glad to be back racing, I rode good in the Main Event, but the results weren’t there. We have something to build off now, the team’s been working really hard and we had a great off-season. The results don’t show that, but I have 16 rounds left to show what we can do. I started like this in 2022 and came back for third in the championship, so tonight was just unfortunate, but these races happen, and now we’ll start stacking up top fives and podiums to get right back up in the mix.”

Adam Cianciarulo – P12

“Anaheim 1 is done and dusted and there’s room for improvement. It was a rough day for us. I felt uncomfortable on the track but my Monster Energy Kawasaki team helped me get through it and improve. I was happy that I stayed patient and didn’t make any critical mistakes. I had an okay heat race, but I need to get a better jump out of the gate. In the main event I was hung up on the start and was running in the Top 10 for most of the race. I know I’m a lot better than my results showed speed wise, and it’s frustrating but that’s racing. I’m ready to get back to work this week and will be ready to get the KX450SR closer to the front next weekend.”

Jorge Prado – P13

“First-ever Supercross race is done, and what an experience! It’s so different from what I am used to, and it was just a day of building. I felt good in practice every time, and then the night show the track was so different. I’m used to riding the test tracks with a harder base and different whoops, so every time I tried to go through these ones, they were so different, which made it difficult and unpredictable. I didn’t find a good flow in the Main Event, but got a good start. I think next week we will move in the right direction, especially with having one race under my belt, and P13 I think is not a bad start.”

Hunter Lawrence

“That obviously wasn’t how we planned for my 450 debut to play out, but there’s only one way to go from here, and it’s one I’m very familiar with: put my head down and get back to work. Bring on San Francisco!”

450 Main Results

Jett Lawrence Honda CRF450R Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450 +07.188 Chase Sexton KTM 450 SX-F FE +13.815 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +20.484 Dylan Ferrandis Honda CRF450R +23.758 Cooper Webb Yamaha YZ450F +33.739 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +35.798 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F +47.887 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +54.299 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +1:05.406 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE +1 lap Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +1 lap +01.572 Jorge Prado GASGAS MC 450F FE +1 lap +02.595 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F FE +1 lap +10.346 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z450 +1 lap +16.479 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +1 lap +28.113 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +1 lap +30.296 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +1 lap +44.051 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +3 laps Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +15 laps Freddie Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +18 laps Vince Friese Honda CRF450R DNF

450 Championship Points

Jett Lawrence Honda CRF450R 25 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450 22 Chase Sexton KTM 450 SX-F FE 20 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 18 Dylan Ferrandis Honda CRF450R 17 Cooper Webb Yamaha YZ450F 16 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F 15 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F 14 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 13 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 12 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE 11 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR 10 Jorge Prado GASGAS MC 450F FE 9 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F FE 8 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z450 7 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R 6 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 5 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 4 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 3 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE 2 Freddie Noren Kawasaki KX450SR 1 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R 0

250 Main

Phil Nicoletti’s mechanics were fettling fettling his YZ250F as riders prepared to head to the gates, chasing some sort of gremlin that saw it not fuelling properly. A misfire on the up-ramp to a big jump is the last thing you need in this sport and he failed to make the gates.

Mitch Oldenburg made the gates but was left hooked up on them when they dropped.

No such problems for Julien Beaumer and Levi Kitchen, the pair swapping positions on the opening lap which allowed RJ Hampshire to close in on them. Nate Thrasher was running fourth, Jordon Smith fifth, Max Vohland sixth in these early stages of the contest.

Hampshire got the better of Kitchen on lap two, and then went through to the lead on lap three. Hampshire then pulled away from Beaumer, his lead out to more than two-seconds with ten-minutes still left on the clock. Jordon Smith was in fourth place at this juncture, Max Vohland fifth, Nate Thrasher sixth, Ryder DiFrancesco seventh, Garrett Marchbanks eighth, Jo Shimoda in ninth and Carson Mumford was rounding out the top ten.

Jordon Smith got the better of Beamuer for second place with five-minutes left on the clock. At this point Hampshire led by almost eight-seconds. Nate Trasher was in sixth place at this juncture before going down and out of the contest shortly after, Shimoda moving up to take that sixth spot.

Max Vohland used his experience to get the better of Beaumer with three-minutes to run, moments later Shimoda then pushed the rookie further back to sixth.

Levi Kitchen then challenged Max Vohland for third place and got the better of his team-mate. Jo Shimoda then closed on that Kawasaki pairing with two laps to run for a final attack run at the podium. He got Vohland at the start of the final lap but ran out of time to get Kitchen who claimed that final step on the rostrum.

RJ Hampshire backed off on the final lap that saw his lead halved by Jordon Smith, but it was still a clear and decisive victory to start his season on the best note possible.

RJ Hampshire – P1

“A1 was awesome for me and it was a dream of mine to win Anaheim 1 and leave with the red plate,” commented Hampshire. “Super-happy with the day, felt awesome on my Husqvarna and am thankful for the whole team, they’ve been crushing it for me and it shows tonight. I took what the night gave me and it gave me a win, so I’m happy with where we are at, there’s a lot of good things going right now, and we’ll stay level-headed heading into San Fran next week.”

Jordon Smith – P2

“It was a good start to the year at A1. There’s always a lot of nerves coming into here, but I felt really good all off-season. I really feel like I’ve been riding the best that I have in my life, but you can still get nervous. The coast is stacked. There are a lot of fast guys, and you just never know. We worked a lot on starts this year, and it paid off today. I got the holeshot in the heat and came out with a good start in the main. I got shuffled back a little bit in the first two turns, but yeah, it was a good first race. Overall, I’m really happy with my day, happy with the bike, and happy with everything. I’m ready to go home and keep building off of this.”

Levi Kitchen – P3

“It’s amazing how many first-round jitters you get even after racing under the lights for a few years,” said Kitchen. “I did end up running a little tight in the middle of the race, which cost me some time catching the front, but in the end, I’m stoked to be on the podium in the first race. It’s a long season, but to start it off with a good handful of points is great. It’s nice to get this for the team who’s been working really hard.”

Jo Shimoda – P4

“The last time I was here [in 2022, when he suffered a scary heat-race crash], I went to the hospital, so this is a much better finish. I made things tough on myself; that mistake in the heat race cost me a lot–you won’t do much with the 18th gate pick. I felt like I had the pace all day; I just couldn’t get to where I needed to early. I’m happy to show that I had the speed to catch the top guys. This week we’ll work on getting to the front quickly, and be ready for next weekend.”

Max Vohland – P5

“It was really awesome to get that heat race win,” said Vohland. “I got a great start and made it count. In the main, I got pushed back behind a few guys that were going pretty good and the track was pretty slick. You had to be really smart about where you tried to pass. In the end, a fifth is good, but I want more. I think my speed can get me on the podium and with next week being my local race, I’m excited to get up to San Francisco.”

Julien Beaumer – P6

“Obviously this is A1, so I was a bit nervous at first – the Heat Race was nerve-wracking, but felt good overall. I felt good in the Main Event and got the holeshot, which made things a little scary, but I feel like my pace was good in the beginning. I made a little mistake around halfway and got passed, but just settled in from there. I am happy with sixth and the goal for next weekend is to be in the top five.”

Ryder DiFrancesco – P9

“It was a good night for A1, the first round is always a bit nerve-wracking, and it’s just the little things, like making it through the Heat Race into the Main Event. They’re things that no one really thinks about, so that was a huge check-off for me, and I know I have a lot more in me! Ninth isn’t where I want to be, but I ran fifth or sixth for half the race and I’m now stoked for San Francisco.”

250 Main Results

RJ Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +03.138 Levi Kitchen Kawasaki KX250 +05.004 Jo Shimoda Honda CRF250R +05.241 Maximus Vohland Kawasaki KX250 +08.442 Julien Beaumer KTM 250 SX-F FE +20.232 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha YZ250F +22.651 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +41.915 Ryder DiFrancesco GASGAS MC 250F +44.853 Carson Mumford Honda CRF250R +49.650 Anthony Bourdon Suzuki RM-Z250 +51.232 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +52.369 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 +1:19.739 Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +1 lap +1:07.390 Joshua Varize GASGAS MC 250F FE +1 lap +08.531 Tj Albright Yamaha YZ250F +1 lap +32.122 Lance Kobusch Honda CRF250R +1 lap +34.935 Talon Hawkins KTM 250 SX-F +1 lap +35.697 Julien Benek Kawasaki KX250 +3 laps +1:10.723 Lux Turner KTM 250 SX-F +6 laps Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F +7 laps Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F DNS

250 West Championship Points