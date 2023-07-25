Moto News Weekly Wrap
July 25, 2023
What’s New:
- Mechanical issue impacts AMA Pro MX debut for Jed Beaton
- Jacob Hook breaks collarbone in Grudziadz
- MA request MoMS feedback
- Alan Brinkworth injured
- AORC Rounds Five & Six rescheduled
- SuperEnduro World Championship seeks promoter
- Coffs Harbour to welcome NSW Dirt Track this weekend
- Aussie FIM Speedway World Cup line-up revealed
- FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy venues confirmed until 2026
- Dubai International Baja moved to November 10-12
- 2023 Holden On Tight Jnr Sportsman Spirit Award Winner announced
- Liam Everts extends KTM Factory Racing contract into 2024
- Benistant withdraws from MXGP of Flanders
- Kay de Wolf injured in practice crash
- Tosha Schareina wins Baja Spain Aragon 2023
- Danielle McDonald celebrates AJMX win
- WBR Yamaha’s Kingsford & Malkiewicz back on track in August
- Toni Bou does the TrialGP double in Italy
- Successful debut for SGP4 at Mallila
- Steve Holcombe dominates Italian Enduro Rounds 7 & 8
- Central Queensland Motocross Series Round Five
- WA Hard Enduro Series – Riverhill Rumble, Round 4
- EMX125 & EMX Open at MXGP of Flanders
- MXGP 2023 Round 13 – MXGP of Flanders, Lommel
- 2023 AMA ProMX Round Eight – Washougal MX Park, WA
- 2023 American Flat Track Bridgeport Half-Mile
- 2023 Racing Calendars
AMA Pro Motocross debut for Jed Beaton
After a few injury plagued seasons contesting MXGP across Europe, 25-year-old Jed Beaton turned his hand to AMA Pro Motocross last weekend.
Currently second in the Australian ProMX Motocross Championship standings, Beaton used the down-time before Australian ProMX round seven at QLD Moto Park next month, to race the Washougal round of the 2023 AMA Pro MX Championship, staged on July 22 in Washington.
Beaton had been in America testing and training with support from American Honda’s Team HRC in his ongoing quest for more speed. On the back of that Beaton made a last-minute decision to front the starting gates at Washougal, and was supported by HRC for the round.
Beaton was hot out of the blocks on American soil, recording the ninth fastest lap in qualifying, quicker than the likes of Colt Nichols, Phil Nicoletti, Shane McElrath and Kyle Chisholm.
Beaton carded a 13th place finish in the opening moto and was running as high as tenth early on in the second before a malfunction in his throttle assembly sent him back to the pits. Unfortunately the problem could not be rectified in time for him to rejoin the race.
Jacob Hook breaks collarbone in Grudziadz
Jacob Hook has shared the crushing news on social media, that he’s broken his collarbone in Grudziadz, and is now looking towards recovery.
Jacob Hook
“Definitely not the post I wanted to be making but as some of yous might of heard I took a fall on Tuesday in Grudziadz where I broke my collarbone. I have since had surgery and am on the mend. Hoping to be back as soon as possible will be working hard to get as fit as soon as possible. Thank you to everyone that has reached out see you all at the tapes soon. Massive shout out to Jacob Samwell for everything he’s done over the last few days and a massive shout out to GKM Grudziądz S.A. For getting me sorted.”
MA request MoMS feedback
Motorcycle Australia (MA) and the MA Rules & Technical Committee are actively seeking feedback on all rules change requests for the 2024 Manual of Motorcycle Sport (MoMS). As part of the commitment to ensuring a fair and competitive environment for all motorcycle sports enthusiasts, MA is inviting input from the racing community.
The Joint Commission Minutes, along with comments from the MA Rules & Technical Committee, are now available for public review and feedback. The comprehensive webpage can be accessed at this link.
The review process aims to consider various aspects, and items that may be of particular interest include, but are not limited to:
- Hard Enduro
- Super Enduro
- Period 7
- Flat Track
- Changes to the MXW class (Women’s ProMX class)
- Electric Machines in racing
Alan Brinkworth injured
Brinkworth is hoping to be out of hospital soon, if all goes well, after breaking his ribs and puncturing lung during a weekend event in Western Australia.
AORC Rounds Five & Six rescheduled
Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) presented by MXstore has rescheduled Rounds 5 & 6 in Edenhope, Victoria. The event, originally slated to take place on July 22-23, will now be held on the September 9-10, 2023, with organisers have working very closely with the host club, the Edenhope Motorcycle Club.
Further details about the Edenhope event will be communicated in the weeks leading to the event.
2023 AORC Schedule
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 7 & 8
|Keyneton, South Australia
|26 – 27 August 2023
|Round 5 & 6
|Edenhope, Victoria
|9 – 10 September 2023
|Round 9 & 10
|Kyogle, New South Wales
|16 – 17 September 2023
|Round 11 & 12
|Dungog, New South Wales
|14 – 15 October 2023
SuperEnduro World Championship seeks promoter
The FIM is now calling for expressions of interest (tenders) to identify candidates interested in becoming involved as a Promoter of the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship and FIM SuperEnduro World Cup with a view to concluding a multi‐year contract (2025-2034 seasons). Interested candidates are invited to register a formal expression of interest with the FIM Administration by 9 October 2023.
Coffs Harbour welcomes NSW Dirt Track this weekend
With Peter Baker
Championship motorcycle racing will return to Coffs Harbour this weekend (July 29 and 30) for the first time in seven years when the 2023 Adventure Powersports & Outdoor New South Wales Senior Track Championships is staged.
The Coffs Harbour Motorcycle Club has undertaken plenty of work on their racetrack complex at Phil Hawthorn Drive and all those efforts will be rewarded this weekend when a huge line-up of talented performers will be chasing championship honours.
The newly titled Brian Mallet Long Track, honouring a long-time life member and massive contributor to the club, will be the scene of the big programme of 124 races over Saturday and Sunday.
Both the MX Open class and the premier Pro 450 class have attracted a big entry list that necessitates four heats in each of the four rounds before the top ten riders qualify direct to the six-lap final where they are joined by the top two riders from the repechage.
Finding a favourite for those two classes is difficult given the quality of the line-up. The best credentialed entrant is multi national title winner Luke Richards, but he has been a very infrequent racer over the past few years.
Now a member of the Coffs Harbour club Richards will spearhead the hopes of the locals along with Bailey Spencer, Alex Hurst and brothers Tyler and Kristian O’ Donnell.
Three well performed Queenslanders Cyshan Weale, Seth Qualischefski and Rory McQualter all have experience on the Coffs Harbour track and they will certainly not be coming just to make up the numbers this weekend.
The likes of Jordan Dall from Gunnedah, Daniel Wicks from Cowra, Jarryd Oram and James Chapman from Kempsey, Grant Charnock from Penrith, Cody Lewis, Rory and Angus Hutchinson from Kurri Kurri and David and Peter Smith from Central Coast all bring good credentials to the title meeting.
Two championships that will have a hot favourite will be the Womens class where Brisbane rider Briony Hendrickson has been the benchmark performer in recent years, while Matthew Griffiths will clearly be the rider to beat in the ATV Open class.
In contrast both the Dirt Track Sidecar class and the Pro 250 have a very evenly matched field of contenders.
As well as the championship classes there will be plenty more variety with classes for old bikes in the Pre 90s, old riders in the Over 35s, the more exotic Flat Track Twins and the 19” TT Feature which will showcase one of the fastest growing areas of the sport.
Last but not least there will be four junior classes, featuring a number of successful performers from the Australian Junior Track Championships staged earlier this month at Raymond Terrace.
On-track action gets underway at 10am on both Saturday and Sunday and it will cost $10 for adults, $5 for children to see the action.
Aussie FIM Speedway World Cup line-up revealed
The 2023 Team Australia line-up boasts an impressive roster of world-class talent for SF2 including: Max Fricke, Jack Holder, Jason Doyle (Captain), Jaimon Lidsey, Chris Holder.
It is worth noting that Australia has selected 10 riders for the event and may choose any riders from that line-up in subsequent finals.
Peter Doyle – Chief Executive of Motorcycling Australia (MA)
“Australia has a great history in speedway and has consistently delivered impressive results on the world stage. We are all immensely proud of the team and have high hopes for their performance in the Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup. We eagerly look forward to witnessing our talented riders showcase their skills and tenacity in pursuit of a remarkable victory. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to CBS Bins for their unwavering support of Team Australia, enabling our riders to compete at the highest level of international speedway.”
The starting line-ups for the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup Semi-Finals have been revealed as four riders with eight Speedway GP world titles between them race in Polish city Wroclaw on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The sport’s original team competition makes its comeback after a six-year absence as part of speedway’s 100th anniversary season, with racing taking place at the legendary Olympic Stadium – venue for the first modern-day FIM SWC Final in 2001.
Nine nations race for the iconic Ove Fundin Trophy, with hosts Poland seeded straight through to the Final on Saturday, July 29.
Great Britain racer Robert Lambert believes the Lions have their best chance for generations to win Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup gold as they prepare for Semi-Final 1 in Wroclaw on Tuesday.
Robert Lambert
“I was born nine years after they last won the World Cup. I haven’t seen it in my lifetime and to add a World Cup win to the history books would be pretty incredible. Winning the SON was something special. I hope that we will continue that form. We had a little bit of bad luck last year in the Final of the SON. But I think we have the best chance possible in the SWC. I have obviously been in the GB squad and racing since I was 17 years old. I have had a fair bit of experience of racing in the World Cup and Speedway of Nations. It has been a long road to get success for GB and in Manchester in 2021, we made it happen and we got the gold. It was great to do it in the SON, but now they have brought back the World Cup and we will definitely be pushing to get some kind of medal in that also. I would love to add that to my collection and CV, so we will do everything possible – individually and also as a team – to make that a reality. I think we have a good chance, and the odds are very high on us getting a medal.”
FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy venues confirmed until 2026
The host venues for the next three editions of the FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy (EVT) that will run from 2024 until 2026 have been announced as 2024 – Camerino (Italy); 2025 – Kielce (Poland) and 2026 – Zschopau (Germany).
The event features two main categories – the Vintage Veterans Trophy Team class for three-rider national teams all with riders over the age of fifty and the Vintage Silver Vase Team class for three-rider teams all with riders over the age of forty. Individual entries are also welcomed, with the machines being split into five period classes ranging from 1975 to 1991.The event now also includes the Women’s Club Team class for three riders aged over twenty-five on 1 January of the event year.
After the success of last year’s event in Portugal, the 2023 EVT will be staged by the RFME in north-east Spain from 18-21 October with the tests being held between the towns of Fontanals de Cerdanya and Alp, close to the borders with Andorra and France.
Dubai International Baja moved to November 10-12
A change of date for the Emirates round has been announced, the Dubai International Baja originally scheduled on 9-11 November will now instead take place on 10-12 November.
- 10-12 August Hungarian Baja Hungary MAMS
- 6-8 October Baja do Oeste Portugal FMP
- 10-12 November Dubai International Baja United Arab Emirates EMSO
- 23-25 November. Jordan Baja Jordan JMS
2023 Holden On Tight Jnr Sportsman Spirit Award Winner announced
The 2023 AJMX in Darwin was Rosco Holden’s final hurrah, after six years of supporting and paying for all 13 classes of prize money, which started prematurely in 2016 at Renmark after a Trophy mishap. In 2017 Holden announced the full five years sponsorship – including the Holden On Tight Jnr Sportsman Spirit Award.
Rosco Holden
“It’s just something I’ve thought of for a while now, with everything in this modern era being centred on winning it’s nice to have an award that goes beyond the scope of just winning awards on a points-based system. I’ve always been about supporting the kids and this sport, the ‘Holden on Tight Australian Junior Sportsman Spirit Award’ is designed to promote sportsmanship and humility within it.”
This award was open for any Junior rider or riders as in 2018, that has done something special or committed an act of random sportsmanship/humility during the week. The award was given to any Junior rider from the ages of 6-15, from any class, who demonstrates true spirit. The award by nature is circumstantial, you never will be able to predict what act of ‘spirit’ will be shown on any given day.
Previous winners were Fletcher Kirkpatrick at Horsham in Victoria in 2017, joint winners, Levi Rossi and Jaxon Downing at Penguin, Tasmania in 2018, then in 2019 it was Taj Gow-Smith at Gillman, SA. In 2022 Blake Bohannon at Rockhampton, Queensland won the award.
At the completion of the 2023 Acacia Hills KTM AJMXC run by the MANT, (Motorcycle Association Northern Territory) and AHMA (Acacia Hills Motorcycle Association), this year’s winner of the last Holden On Tight Jnr Sportsman Award was local Beau Skillington. He stopped and lifted Cooper Ford’s 125 cc bike off him after being trapped for over 20 seconds. Cooper was uninjured and quickly got going again.
Liam Everts extends KTM Factory Racing contract into 2024
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing have confirmed a multi-year contract extension for Liam Everts, the Belgian to enter his second Grand Prix term with the works crew alongside current teammate Andrea Adamo.
Everts is a factory rider ‘rookie’ in 2023 and has already impressed with top five speed, four podium finishes – the first MX2 trophies of his career – and his maiden Grand Prix victory; seized in Germany last month. 2023 is only Everts’ second season at world championship level. He recovered from a broken finger at the beginning of his debutant campaign in 2022 and was soon a regular name inside the MX2 top ten, logging four top-five moto results and rising to 10th in the championship standings.
He sprayed podium champagne for the first time in Italy and the Grand Prix of Trentino (round four) and has since taken the factory KTM 250 SX-F to the rostrum on three other occasions to-date: France, Germany and Indonesia.
Liam Everts
“I’m really happy to extend my contract with KTM and to have found a ‘home’. I’m working really well with the team and have been building my way to the front. The progress we have made this year has been very good and very nice and to have won a GP already is above expectations. I’m hungry for more. To continue in orange is what I wanted and now I’m looking forward to a couple more seasons together.”
Benistant withdraws from MXGP of Flanders
Due to complications following a fall in the Qualifying Race at the MXGP of Czech Republic a week ago, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Thibault Benistant made the tough decision to withdraw from the 13th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship, which took place in Lommel, Belgium over the weekend.
Despite an initial attempt to participate, Benistant, after consulting with Yamaha and the team, decided to prioritise his health and recovery.
Benistant will now return to France to continue his recovery process under the supervision of medical experts, ensuring he receives the best possible care and advice.
Kay de Wolf injured in practice crash
Kay de Wolf of the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team could not complete in the weekend’s Grand Prix of Flanders. De Wolf was keen to push through the pain that was prompted by an unfortunate practice crash on Wednesday, July 19, but that proved to be impossible.
De Wolf put in a valiant effort to qualify in sixth place, but a crash at the start of moto one only added to his troubles. It has been a tricky six weeks for de Wolf, who was at the forefront of the fight for the world championship, and he will now take the necessary time to allow his body to heal. ’74’ has the full support of the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing outfit.
Tosha Schareina wins Baja Spain Aragon 2023
After 513km of special stages that were held in scorching heat over two days on the rural tracks of Aragón, Tosha Schareina (Honda) once again won ahead of his compatriot Lorenzo Santolino and third-placed Rui Gonçalves, both of whom were riding Shercos.
Normally, Baja Spain Aragón takes place over three days but general elections being organised in Spain on Sunday forced officials to compress the course into Friday and Saturday.
The Prologue, therefore, began the festivities at dawn on Friday but, despite this very early hour for the Iberians (06.00hrs), the public attended in numbers. Encouraged by the support of spectators and knowing the format of the Baja, which is run on very dry ground, Tosha Schareina won the opening six-kilometre Prologue and that enabled him to have an open and dust-free track to start the first special.
For his part, in SS1, Lorenzo Santolino was in good form and led until the service. But the Sherco rider struggled to find the traction necessary to maintain his position.
After the opening day’s 180km of competition, the motorcycle tyres were destroyed and this persuaded members of the FIM jury to exceptionally grant riders authorisation to change tyres between the two selective sections on Saturday.
Schareina continued his progress towards victory and he edged Santolino by 10 minutes, while Gonçalves finished third – a repeat of last year’s podium with the exception that the winner rode a KTM 450 to success in 2022. Neels Theric finished fourth followed by David Megre, who took a five-penalty for losing his time card.
Spain was not a successful hunting ground for pre-event championship leader Mohammed Al-Balooshi, who prefers the desert and found himself in 10th place.
Danielle McDonald celebrates AJMX win
JGR Yamaha Ballards Off Road racer, Danielle McDonald, showed her racing diversity by winning the Girls Junior Lites on board her Yamaha YZ250F. McDonald was in fine form winning four of the five races contested and finishing second in the other to claim the championship in emphatic fashion.
This continues her recent good run of form that has seen the teenager win at the Hattah Desert race and also leads her division in the AORC.
Danielle McDonald
“It’s been a huge month for me and my family as we have been so busy racing and travelling to events. They have put in a big effort for me, and I can’t thank them enough for what they do for my racing. It’s awesome to finally win the AJMX in my final year. Last year I was close but just missed out, so this was my last chance before going senior next year and I just had to get the win. The bike was awesome all week and the conditions were hot, but we go through and now it’s back to the AORC rounds to see if I can keep the success going there.”
Yamaha Junior Racing also had Jobe Dunne, Deegan Fort and Blake Bohannon at the event. Dunne finished inside the top 10 in the 13-14 years 125 and 250cc classes, Fort did likewise in the 12-14 years 85cc class while Bohannon was only just back on the bike after nearly a three-month layoff due to injury.
WBR Yamaha’s Kingsford & Malkiewicz back on track in August
After a challenging year with injury, the WBR Yamaha riders of Ryder Kingsford (MX2) and Bailey Malkiewicz (MX1) are on track to return to racing at round seven of the ProMX championship at Queensland Moto Park on August 13.
Both riders have been back on the bike for some time now and are working hard to get back to top speed for the final two rounds in Queensland. It’s been a frustrating year for both riders as Kingsford has dealt with a foot injury while Malkiewicz had surgery on his knee but now both riders are feeling fit and looking forward to getting behind the gates at the upcoming round.
The news is also good in the off road world with ShopYamaha pilots Kyron Bacon and Josh Green ready to resume racing. Bacon has been riding for some time and getting back up to speed, while Green has just thrown a leg over a bike for the first time in eight weeks and begun preparation for the next AORC round.
The postponement of the Victorian round, originally scheduled for this weekend, has now given both riders a couple of extra weeks bike time to be ready for their next event in South Australia on August 25-26.
Toni Bou does the TrialGP double in Italy
After twenty years off the calendar, Sestriere hosted the sixth round of the TrialGP World Championship this weekend. On Saturday in the Italian town, Toni Bou took victory and extended his lead over Jaime Busto in the overall standings. Gabriel Marcelli finished in fifth position and maintains third place in the championship.
From the first lap, Bou demonstrated his high level, taking the lead and picking up just three penalty points from the 12 zones. On the second run, the Repsol Honda Trial Team rider kept up his form and claimed an eighth victory of the season -his fifth in a row.
Toni Bou then made it two wins in Italy, making six consecutive wins in the series. His teammate, Gabriel Marcelli, was second and remains in third position in the championship.
Bou dominated on the second day of competition in Sestriere. On the first lap, he incurred just two penalty points as he set the pace. On the second time around, the 32-time champion continued at the top of the standings and earned his sixth consecutive victory.
Bou increased the lead over nearest rival Jaime Busto to 29 points. Marcelli maintains third position with 161 points. The last round of the Outdoor World Championship will be held from September 1-3th in Vertolaye, France.
Toni Bou – P1
“It’s been a fantastic weekend for us, with the two wins. The team have worked very well; we have been working all this month in Andorra at this same altitude and in the end our effort has been rewarded. Without them, it would not have been possible. We are very happy going into the break. We did not expect to leave here as many points ahead, so we will work well for the last two races in France and try to secure the title.”
TrialGP Standings after Round Six
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|1
|BOU Toni
|SPA
|Repsol Honda Team
|231
|2
|BUSTO Jaime
|SPA
|Gas Gas Factory Team
|202
|3
|MARCELLI Gabriel
|SPA
|Repsol Honda Team
|161
|4
|GRATTAROLA Matteo
|ITA
|Beta Trueba
|143
|5
|RAGA Adam
|SPA
|TRRS Factory Team
|136
|6
|GELABERT Aniol
|SPA
|Beta Trueba
|117
|7
|CASALES Jorge
|SPA
|Scorpa Factory
|107
|8
|BINCAZ Benoit
|FRA
|Sherco Factory Team
|74
|9
|FAJARDO Jeroni
|SPA
|Sherco Factory Team
|62
|10
|GELABERT Miquel
|SPA
|Vertigo
|59
Successful debut for SGP4 at Mallila
SGP4 celebrated a successful launch in Malilla and as a result, founding father Tony Rickardsson looks forward to welcoming more nations into the FIM Speedway Youth World Cup.
Young riders aged 11-13 from 12 different countries and four different continents competed on the Daytona FS Anima 190cc-powered bike, taking part in two practice sessions, before racing in front of nearly 1,000 fans on the Malilla training track on Saturday afternoon.
Danish shooting star Elias Jamil took victory with a 15-point maximum, with Australia’s Cooper Antone second and Denmark’s Niklas Bager third after winning a run-off with Aussie racer Kobi Canning.
Youngsters were given free entry to the competition with the bikes supplied by Warner Bros. Discovery Sports – and maintained by Rickardsson’s professional team, led by his former mechanic Tomasz Suskiewicz. Families were only required to cover travel costs as they journeyed from as far afield as Australia, the US and Argentina to take part.
Rickardsson was elated with the progress made by the SGP4 class of 2023.
“We have to realise that even if we had a couple of practices, these guys had only been on those bikes for eight minutes on the Friday and four and a half minutes on the Saturday if you are looking at track time. The shape of this training track makes it really difficult to ride and that put a lot of pressure on me and the riders. But if they can ride this track with its long straights and really tight corners, they can ride any track with this bike. For them to have raced the bikes the way they did, wow! I am blown away. Well done to the riders and well done to their parents who make this all happen. I have also never seen that many people at a mini speedway event. I think quite a few of the fans will have gone home pretty happy with what they saw. We saw some great racing and some huge courage from the young kids, passing each other inside and outside. I was surprised how good they were. It was a lot of pressure for these young kids – not only riding new bikes but also having the cameras on them and being at the GP circuit. I am really impressed with the whole weekend.”
FIM Track Racing Commission (CCP) director Armando Castagna is pleased to have added the new SGP4 class to the sport’s pyramid.
Castagna also hopes the SGP4 bike will lower costs for riders and families as only minimal maintenance can be carried out on the bikes, with engine tuning banned to ensure a level playing field.
“We have been testing the machines and the main reason we chose this bike was because we wanted to stop the tuning of these engines and cut the costs for the families. The decision taken by the FIM and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports is to keep the bike and the engine standard to save money for the people who are involved in the sport. You can maintain the bike, but you can’t tune it.”
TR echoed Castagna’s desire to expand the project to more speedway nations.
“Everybody is welcome into this project. But this is not a class that should take over different countries’ national classes. They should keep the classes they have. But this class gives youngsters the chance to come together and race on equal terms. This will be an extra option and I hope this will continue for many years to come, make the youngsters happy and give them a nice stepping stone on to the next size bike.”
Steve Holcombe dominates Italian Enduro Rounds 7 & 8
The weekend saw the Italian Enduro Championship make a stop in Sant’Angelo in Vado, in the Marche region of central Italy for the 7th and 8th round of the season.
It was a particularly challenging round due to both the extremely hot summer temperatures and the technical and tricky track set up by Motoclub Benelli and Track Inspector Mario Rinald.
The track was 50 km in length with three special stages that needed to be repeated 4 times on Saturday and 3 times on Sunday in the following order: Enduro Test of 6 km in the woods, characterised by hard and stony ground; Cross Test in a field of 6 km with hard and dusty ground; and the Extreme Test which was as technical and insidious as it was spectacular with a total length of 1 km, characterised by challenging uphill and downhill climbs and several technical barriers.
Positive days for Steve Holcombe, who ruled the Sant’Angelo in Vado round, winning both days of competition in both the Overal and Foreigner classes. On the first day of the race the English rider registered excellent times in the special Enduro Test and Extreme Test, suffered slightly in the Cross Test and made only one mistake on the third passage of the Extreme Test.
On the following race day, Steve Holcombe made a strong start and also set some excellent times in the Cross Test and won the Overall and Foreigner classes, putting more than ten seconds between himself and his rivals.
Of note was also the good performance of Alberto Elgari rider of Team Fossati Racing, who ended in second position both days in the 125 Category. Brad Freeman, unfortunately still recovering, was unable to take part in the race, but will certainly return on the Portuguese double weekend that will conclude the 2023 World Enduro Championship season.
Steve Holcombe
“Another good race weekend. In the Overal class there are many top riders fighting for the top positions who are also at the enduro world championship, so even here it is difficult to win race days. At Sant’Angelo in Vado the temperatures were high for the entire race weekend but the result was very satisfying.”
Wil Ruprecht put in a strong performance to run 2-5 for the weekend, but not without some crashes thrown into the mix, while trying to keep up with Holcombe.
Wil Ruprecht
“P2-P5 this weekend in Italy! Back to form and feeling alive riding around on the edge again. Quick recap: Steve reminded us we’re students of the game. Verona won every Cross test. I crashed when I tried to go faster than I can…”
The Italian Enduro Assoluti d’Italia will now take a break and will return on 9th and 10th September for the last round of the 2023 season.
Central Queensland Motocross Series Round Five
Zachary Watson almost took the MX1 Pro overall at the Central Queensland Motocross Series Round Five, with Caleb Ward nabbing the one race win to prevent it, alongside also being the round runner-up. Luke Weaver rounded out the top three, with a very consistent performance.
In the MX2 Pro class we saw Caleb Ward take the win, sweeping all four races, Cody Hall the runner-up in a distant second, and James Walter third.
MX1 Pro Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Zachary WATSON
|97
|25
|22
|25
|25
|2
|Caleb WARD
|91
|22
|25
|22
|22
|3
|Luke WEAVER
|80
|20
|20
|20
|20
|4
|Beau DARGEL
|70
|18
|16
|18
|18
|5
|Daniel KELLY
|64
|16
|18
|16
|14
|6
|Tyson BAXTER
|59
|14
|15
|14
|16
|7
|Jake VALINOTI
|59
|15
|14
|15
|15
|8
|Lee VOSS
|26
|13
|–
|13
|–
MX2 Pro Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Caleb WARD
|100
|25
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Cody HALL
|76
|18
|18
|18
|22
|3
|James WALTERS
|66
|15
|15
|16
|20
|4
|Luke WEAVER
|66
|22
|22
|22
|–
|5
|Jake DUTHIE
|63
|16
|14
|15
|18
|6
|Tyson BAXTER
|60
|14
|16
|14
|16
|7
|Daniel KELLY
|60
|20
|20
|20
|–
WA Hard Enduro Series – Riverhill Rumble, Round 4
It was a big weekend at the Riverhill Rumble, Round 4 of the WA Hard Enduro Series, with Sam Rogers claiming the Gold Class victory ahead of Darren Rudling and Jacob Petrig. In the Silver Class Halen Wickert took the overall, while Jayden Dalton won the Bronze class.
Gold Class by Enduro Parts Australia
- Sam Rogers
- Darren Rudling
- Jakob Petrig
- Mark Arntsy
- Luke Abbott
Silver Class by Savage Motorcycles
- Halen Wickert
- James Oremek
- Peter Mountain
- Elliot Clenton
- Grant McCarthy
Bronze Class by Bunbury KTM
- Jayden Dalton
- Riley Goodlad
- Harris Baxter-Green
- Jacob Wingate
- Brendan Stoja
EMX125 & EMX Open at MXGP of Flanders
The round of Flanders in Lommel saw the seventh round of the EMX125 and the unique round of the EMXOpen. The competition raged over two days on the technical sand track, and the two classes delivered an outstanding show for the large Belgian public present. The two races in each category were run over Saturday and Sunday which saw a complete change of weather making it even more challenging for the riders.
In EMX125 presented by FMFM Racing, it was Red Plate MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Janis Reisulis who won his second round in a row in front of Kassimir Hindersson who got his first podium and the consistent second in the Championship, 737 Performers GASGAS’s Mathis Valin who finished third.
In EMXOpen, Tech32’s Pierre Goupillon came out victorious in front of Miro Sivhonen solid second and Ken Bengston who managed to finish on the third step of the podium.
EMX Open
Pierre Goupillon took the overall with third in race one, and the win in the final EMX Open race of the weekend, narrowly beating Miro Sihvonen in the overall, by a single point. Sihvonen was a consistent 2-2. Ken Bengtson rounded out the top three, running 4-3 for the weekend.
Sven Van Der Mierden and Yentel Martens completed the top five, followed by Micha-Boy De Waal, Gert Krestinov, Karel Kutsar, Tim Koch and Tomas Kohut.
Pierre Goupillon – P1
“It is a perfect weekend. I took the Holeshot in the first race and finished third but I had a good feeling. I’m so happy, it was the same with the Holeshot and this time I raced all race long at the lead and I win the EMXOpen which is so amazing for me. I really want to thanks all my sponsors, my family, my team and everyone for everything!”
EMXOpen Flanders Overall/Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Goupillon, Pierre
|FRA
|KTM
|20
|25
|45
|2
|Sihvonen, Miro
|FIN
|HUS
|22
|22
|44
|3
|Bengtson, Ken
|SWE
|GAS
|18
|20
|38
|4
|Van der Mierden, Sven
|NED
|GAS
|16
|18
|34
|5
|Martens, Yentel
|BEL
|HON
|14
|16
|30
|6
|De Waal, Micha-Boy
|NED
|GAS
|13
|14
|27
|7
|Krestinov, Gert
|EST
|HON
|15
|10
|25
|8
|Kutsar, Karel
|EST
|KTM
|25
|0
|25
|9
|Koch, Tim
|GER
|HUS
|8
|15
|23
|10
|Kohut, Tomas
|SVK
|KTM
|10
|13
|23
|11
|Teresak, Jakub
|CZE
|HUS
|12
|9
|21
|12
|Toendel, Cornelius
|NOR
|GAS
|9
|8
|17
|13
|Platt, Lukas
|GER
|KTM
|11
|6
|17
|14
|Nickel, Cato
|GER
|KTM
|4
|12
|16
|15
|Jazdauskas, Domantas
|LTU
|KTM
|0
|11
|11
|16
|Matikainen, Juuso
|FIN
|HUS
|7
|4
|11
|17
|Carpenter, James
|GBR
|YAM
|2
|7
|9
|18
|Silander, Emil
|FIN
|GAS
|6
|0
|6
|19
|Bielen, Glenn
|BEL
|YAM
|0
|5
|5
|20
|Lusbo, Andero
|EST
|GAS
|5
|0
|5
|21
|Jost, Simon
|SVK
|KTM
|0
|3
|3
|22
|Grimshaw, Tom
|GBR
|GAS
|3
|0
|3
|23
|Bal, Junior
|BEL
|HUS
|0
|2
|2
|24
|Agard-Michelsen, Sander
|NOR
|YAM
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Tilk, Kaarel
|EST
|HUS
|1
|0
|1
EMX125
Janis Martins wasn’t headed all weekend, claiming the race one win, and finishing second in race two, for a six-point lead over runner-up Kasimir Hindersson, who was fifth in race one but took the win in race two. Mathis Valin had to settle for third, a point ahead of Ma Werner, while fifth placed Nicolai Skovbjerg was fifth.
Janis Reisulis – P1
“It was a good, consistent and tough weekend for me at the same time. Maybe not the speed and physical strength that I wanted but we managed the overall win. I am really happy for Kasimir (Hindersson) who was the real killer today. But otherwise, it’s my second win here in Lommel, can we do the third win in EMX250? We’ll see!”
EMX125 Flanders Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Reisulis, Janis Martins
|LAT
|YAM
|25
|22
|47
|2
|Hindersson, Kasimir
|FIN
|KTM
|16
|25
|41
|3
|Valin, Mathis
|FRA
|GAS
|22
|15
|37
|4
|Werner, Maximilian
|GER
|FAN
|20
|16
|36
|5
|Skovbjerg, Nicolai
|DEN
|YAM
|13
|18
|31
|6
|Marek, Vitezslav
|CZE
|KTM
|18
|10
|28
|7
|Zanocz, Noel
|HUN
|KTM
|12
|12
|24
|8
|Doensen, Gyan
|NED
|KTM
|8
|13
|21
|9
|Garcia, Francisco
|ESP
|GAS
|0
|20
|20
|10
|Van Mechgelen, Douwe
|BEL
|HUS
|11
|9
|20
|11
|McCullough, Cole
|IRL
|KTM
|6
|11
|17
|12
|Fredsoe, Mads
|DEN
|KTM
|1
|14
|15
|13
|Escandell, Elias
|ESP
|FAN
|15
|0
|15
|14
|Ernecker, Maximilian
|AUT
|GAS
|14
|0
|14
|15
|Salvini, Nicola
|ITA
|YAM
|10
|0
|10
|16
|Reichl, Lyonel
|LIE
|HUS
|5
|4
|9
|17
|Colmer, Ollie
|GBR
|GAS
|9
|0
|9
|18
|Tolsma, Roan
|NED
|HUS
|0
|8
|8
|19
|Lopez Carreras, Manuel
|ESP
|GAS
|0
|7
|7
|20
|Mansikkamäki, Saku
|FIN
|HUS
|7
|0
|7
|21
|Pulvirenti, Alfio Samuele
|ITA
|KTM
|0
|6
|6
|22
|Sahlstén, Arttu
|FIN
|KTM
|0
|5
|5
|23
|Brunet, Tom
|FRA
|KTM
|2
|2
|4
|24
|Mancini, Simone
|ITA
|YAM
|4
|0
|4
|25
|Frandsen, Jakob
|DEN
|GAS
|0
|3
|3
|26
|Knuiman, Damian
|NED
|KTM
|3
|0
|3
|27
|Bartlett, Freddie
|SWE
|KTM
|0
|1
|1
EMX125 Standings – Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Reisulis, J.
|LAT
|YAM
|313
|2
|Valin, Mathis
|FRA
|GAS
|282
|3
|Werner, M.
|GER
|FAN
|220
|4
|Marek, V.
|CZE
|KTM
|208
|5
|Escandell, E.
|ESP
|FAN
|194
|6
|Garcia, F.
|ESP
|GAS
|191
|7
|Fredsoe, Mads
|DEN
|KTM
|166
|8
|Zanocz, Noel
|HUN
|KTM
|141
|9
|Doensen, Gyan
|NED
|KTM
|130
|10
|Frisk, August
|SWE
|KTM
|108
|11
|Salvini, N.
|ITA
|YAM
|105
|12
|Skovbjerg, N.
|DEN
|YAM
|101
|13
|Ernecker, M.
|AUT
|GAS
|98
|14
|Mancini, S.
|ITA
|YAM
|92
|15
|Perez, S.
|ESP
|YAM
|88
|16
|Alm, Laban
|SWE
|HUS
|86
|17
|Mikula, Julius
|CZE
|YAM
|72
|18
|Hindersson, K.
|FIN
|KTM
|52
|19
|McCullough, C.
|IRL
|KTM
|41
MXGP 2023 Round 13 – MXGP of Flanders, Lommel
For the full report, results and rider quotes see:
Febvre & Geerts top MXGP of Flanders | Top-10 for Evans
Round 13 of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship landed in Flanders over the weekend, with riders duking it out on the mythical sands of Lommel on a new layout.
In MXGP Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre kept his winning streak going, extending it to four. MXGP Red Plate Red holder, Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado finished second overall with a race win. Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Glenn Coldenhoff was back on the podium, confirming his recent form.
In MX2 Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Jago Geerts won a perfect Grand Prix with 50 points, in front of Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Lucas Coenen. Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Simon Laengenfelder continued to perform to a high standard
KRT’s Mitch Evans also enjoyed his best GP of the season as he continues to rebuild from pre-season injuries. The Australian was down in thirteenth after the initial sort-out in race one but put his head down in the toughest GP of the year to move into the top-ten on lap seven and continue to push, taking over eighth on the penultimate lap.
He held down twelfth for half of race two before slipping back to sixteenth at the finish as the exertions of race one took their toll to be classified thirteenth on the day and he remain fourteenth in the series points-chase.
Mitch Evans
“Moto one was really good; I pushed through really well to eighth and was happy with my riding. I got a better start in race two but got caught up in turn two and lost a heap of positions. I came back through again but then I felt a lot of cramping in my lower back. There were a lot of positives again; just the last ten to fifteen minutes could have been better.”
News Highlights Monster Energy MXGP of Flanders 2023
2023 AMA ProMX Round Eight – Washougal MX Park, WA
450 Overall
Lawrence’s latest 1-1 performance signified his first ever moto wins at Washougal as his quest for a perfect season has surpassed eight rounds, with three remaining. His eighth career win breaks the Aussie into the top 20 on the all-time wins list. Sexton settled for his fourth straight runner-up effort (2-2), while Anderson became the newest rider this season to finish on the overall podium in third (4-4).
Lawrence’s massive lead in the 450 Class standings has grown to 95 points over Ferrandis, who finished fourth overall (3-5), while Plessinger’s fifth-place finish (7-3) allowed him to maintain his hold of third, 120 points behind Lawrence.
Jett Lawrence – P1
“The scorecard for today might make it look like it was easy, but it was a struggle all day. Those other guys pushed me every lap. I thought a couple of times I might have given myself some breathing room, but they would catch right up. I don’t feel like I gel with this track as much as some others, so I’m happy to get past this one. Now, we can focus on taking a break and moving on to Unadilla.”
Chase Sexton – P2
“The first moto, I just didn’t get the greatest start. I got funneled backward, and it’s such a struggle to pass here. Just moving into second required a Hail Mary down the hill. Second moto, I had a lot of time to figure out some lines in second place and plan an attack. I started to pick up the pace, but I just stalled the bike and tipped over. Obviously, I hate getting second place, but I feel like the last three tracks are places that favor me. We’ll take a little bit of time off, but these last couple of weeks are all about pushing.”
Jason Anderson – P3
“Today was a good feeling. After lots of time off, it feels amazing to stand on the podium for an overall finish here at Washougal for Round 8. We still have more to do, but I’m ready to continue this progress and head into these last three rounds.”
Aaron Plessinger – P5
“I was very mad at myself after the first moto – I’m not sure what I was doing! Then I came back, thought about what it was that I did wrong, and how I could fix it, which started with a holeshot in the second moto. It was a really, really good second moto, I led a few laps, then tried to latch on to Chase [Sexton] and Jett [Lawrence] there, but they’re riding fast at the moment. I was able to hold on for third, and my final few laps were strong, which was a really good end to my day.”
Adam Cianciarulo – P6
“Round 8 all wrapped up and for the most part, it was a good day. Everything felt good all weekend and it was good to be back at Washougal after not racing here in a few years. Looking forward to some time off and then back to work.”
450 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Q
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|1
|1
|1
|50
|2
|Chase Sexton
|4
|2
|2
|44
|3
|Jason Anderson
|2
|4
|4
|36
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|5
|3
|5
|36
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|7
|7
|3
|34
|6
|Adam Cianciarulo
|3
|5
|7
|30
|7
|Garrett Marchbanks
|10
|8
|6
|28
|8
|Ty Masterpool
|6
|6
|8
|28
|9
|Phillip Nicoletti
|16
|11
|9
|22
|10
|Colt Nichols
|11
|10
|10
|22
|11
|Fredrik Noren
|13
|9
|11
|22
|12
|Jose Butron
|15
|12
|13
|17
|13
|Kyle Chisholm
|20
|17
|12
|13
|14
|Shane McElrath
|17
|15
|14
|13
|15
|Grant Harlan
|12
|14
|15
|13
|16
|Romain Pape
|14
|16
|18
|8
|17
|Jed Beaton
|9
|13
|37
|8
|18
|Max Miller
|18
|19
|16
|7
|19
|Joshua Hill
|25
|26
|17
|4
|20
|Anton Gole
|21
|20
|19
|3
|21
|Carson Brown
|23
|18
|21
|3
|22
|Anthony Rodriguez
|28
|21
|20
|1
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|400
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|305
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|280
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|236
|5
|Chase Sexton
|218
|6
|Ty Masterpool
|190
|7
|Garrett Marchbanks
|174
|8
|Fredrik Noren
|169
|9
|Cooper Webb
|147
|10
|Jose Butron
|132
|11
|Grant Harlan
|129
|12
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|110
|13
|Jason Anderson
|108
|14
|Phillip Nicoletti
|86
|15
|Derek Drake
|85
|16
|Kyle Chisholm
|82
|17
|Romain Pape
|73
|18
|Jerry Robin
|69
|19
|Luca Marsalisi
|43
|20
|Jeremy Hand
|40
250 Overall
The first ever 1-1 effort by Deegan was also the first in the division for the 2023 season. The rookie’s second career victory came on a day in which Yamaha kicked off the global 50th anniversary celebration of its YZ motocross model, Deegan’s YZ250F adorned in white, purple, and pink plastics that harkened back to the vibrant aesthetic of the 90’s era of the sport. Cooper earned his fifth runner-up finish of the season (3-2), while Lawrence held on for third (2-4).
Deegan’s dominant afternoon allowed him to gain 10 points on Lawrence in the 250 Class standings, as now just three points sit between the two most successful riders in the division this summer with three rounds and six motos remaining. Cooper’s second-place finish vaulted him up to third, 19 points out of the lead.
Haiden Deegan – P1
“Those last few laps I put my heart into this thing. It’s nerve wracking [for me] and I’m sure it is for Hunter [Lawrence] as well [as we battle for the championship]. I’m glad to put America back on top of the podium.”
Justin Cooper – P2
“I felt good all day during the motos. All the way up until 25 minutes in the second moto. I was pushing and trying to pull a gap, but I could tell I was fading to Haiden [Deegan]. I did all I could, but he was flying, so I just settled in from there.”
Hunter Lawrence – P3
“Tough day in the office, for sure. The track wasn’t easy. Having to go in and out of the shadows makes it super hard to be consistent. That second moto wasn’t pretty. I put myself up front and gave myself a chance early. Unfortunately, I pushed the front and just couldn’t put a charge in to catch them after that. Considering we have two DNFs, I’m happy to get out of here with the points lead.”
RJ Hampshire – P4
“In the first moto, I felt I rode well; I just didn’t get a great start. In the second moto, I had a better start and was going for a pass, but the line wasn’t there and I lost my front end,” said Hampshire. “I got a fourth and that’s getting old right now. I’m definitely going to use this break to kind of recover a bit and give it the best we’ve got here for the last three rounds.”
Seth Hammaker – P6
“Washougal is always challenging and this year was no different,” said Hammaker. “The track was really rough by the end of the day and the main goal was to minimize mistakes, which I think we were able to do. I am still pushing to get back into the top-five and I think we’re close. The break will be good to regroup and focus on having a strong final three rounds.”
Jo Shimoda – P7
“It wasn’t the day I was hoping for, but this track is challenging and I didn’t want to make too costly of a mistake,” said Shimoda. “The biggest thing was my second moto start where I put myself in a bad position and had to work forward. It’s a hard track to pass on and I didn’t help myself out with a 12th place start in Moto 2. I’m going to enjoy these two weekends off and I’m looking forward to Unadilla where I got a win last year.”
Maximus Vohland – P8
“Not a bad day here in Washougal. Good start in the first moto and ran up front with the leaders for a long while before crossing the line in fifth. Second moto, not as good of a start, but I was still in a good position, and then ended up having a fall. I lost what felt like around 10 positions, and then from there it was about charging through the field, which I did and managed to get up into eighth.”
Carson Mumford – P9
“It was great to be back with the team this weekend,” said Mumford. “Everyone has the same goal to finish up front and I was happy to be able to move forward in both motos. A top-10 is good for me after not lining up the past few rounds. The track is tough and I’m happy that I could make the passes I did.”
Tom Vialle
“I was really disappointed not to be able to race in the second moto today after falling in the first one. I haven’t done any major damage, but I was banged up in what was a really big crash for me. I’m kind of lucky now that we have the break with two weekends off, so I will have time to heal up and look ahead to Unadilla.”
250 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Q
|R1
|R2
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|3
|1
|1
|50
|2
|Justin Cooper
|1
|3
|2
|42
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|2
|2
|4
|40
|4
|RJ Hampshire
|4
|4
|5
|34
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|12
|8
|3
|33
|6
|Seth Hammaker
|7
|7
|6
|29
|7
|Jo Shimoda
|10
|6
|7
|29
|8
|Maximus Vohland
|6
|5
|8
|29
|9
|Carson Mumford
|9
|9
|9
|24
|10
|Pierce Brown
|13
|12
|11
|19
|11
|Talon Hawkins
|19
|11
|14
|17
|12
|Caden Braswell
|22
|15
|13
|14
|13
|Jalek Swoll
|8
|10
|18
|14
|14
|Preston Kilroy
|18
|14
|15
|13
|15
|Austin Forkner
|5
|21
|10
|11
|16
|Joshua Varize
|15
|16
|16
|10
|17
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|11
|39
|12
|9
|18
|Dilan Schwartz
|17
|13
|38
|8
|19
|Brock Bennett
|27
|18
|17
|7
|20
|Preston Boespflug
|20
|17
|21
|4
|21
|Hardy Munoz
|29
|20
|19
|3
|22
|Tyson Johnson
|23
|19
|24
|2
|23
|Slade Smith
|24
|24
|20
|1
250 Championship Points – Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|300
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|297
|3
|Justin Cooper
|281
|4
|RJ Hampshire
|274
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|269
|6
|Levi Kitchen
|247
|7
|Maximus Vohland
|219
|8
|Tom Vialle
|210
|9
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|146
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|144
|11
|Caden Braswell
|102
|12
|Talon Hawkins
|102
|13
|Seth Hammaker
|98
|14
|Chance Hymas
|92
|15
|Dilan Schwartz
|86
|16
|Jordon Smith
|75
|17
|Carson Mumford
|65
|18
|Guillem Farres
|57
|19
|Daxton Bennick
|54
|20
|Preston Kilroy
|45
2023 Progressive American Flat Track Championship
Bridgeport Half-Mile
Tom Drane has claimed another win – his third – this time at the Bridgeport Half-Mile – alongside Estenson Racing Yamaha teammate Trevor Brunner, with Max Whale rounding out the podium.
After dominating his heat and Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda Challenge, the young Aussie came into the Main Event as the strong favorite to end the evening atop the box. And while that ultimately proved true, he had to earn it.
Drane found himself mired in fifth following a less than ideal opening lap. He then had to work to erase the gap and systematically fight his way through Jared Lowe (No. 63 Mission Foods/Helmet House Honda CRF450R), Chad Cose (No. 49 1st Impressions Race Team/Husqvarna Racing FC450), and Chase Saathoff (No. 88 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R) before finally shifting his sights to the race-long leader.
That happened to be his teammate, Trevor Brunner (No. 21 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F), who had pulled more than a second on the field in his bid to secure a first win of the season.
Drane pushed Brunner’s hope back at least another weekend. He reeled in his Estenson Racing stablemate and then threw a series of slide jobs at him before finally overhauling him in a pass that saw the two make contact mid-corner.
Once out front, the Drane freight train continued full steam ahead and he took the checkered flag with nearly a second in hand.
Tom Drane
“I was just working the whole race, trying to catch up. And then right towards the end I got close enough to make the move – I didn’t mean to run into him, but that’s just racing. I can’t thank the whole team for all the work they put in throughout the day. Their work makes this all possible. I’m going to keep it going, keep the confidence up, and go into the next race just like this one.”
Max Whale (No. 18 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-F) made it two Aussies in the top three, finishing off his charge up from seventh with a last-corner overtake of Saathoff to steal away the final spot on the podium.
Trent Lowe (No. 48 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R) executed an impressive climb of his own, battling his way from the LCQ and an early 13th-place position to round out the top five.
Lowe’s run up through the field came at the expense of reigning class champion Kody Kopp (No. 1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-F), who was a tick off his usual form most of the night.
The Red Bull KTM star finished sixth after winning the previous three races. But despite the minor dip in form, Kopp still boasts a commanding championship lead, which now stands at 45 points (255-210) over Saathoff. Brunner is a close third with 208 points, while the surging Drane has closed to within striking distance of second as well at 207.
AFT Singles Main Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|Points
|1
|Tom Drane
|Yamaha YZ450F
|26 Laps
|25
|2
|Trevor Brunner
|Yamaha YZ450F
|0.827
|21
|3
|Max Whale
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1.930
|18
|4
|Chase Saathoff
|Honda CRF450R
|2.005
|16
|5
|Trent Lowe
|Honda CRF450R
|3.156
|15
|6
|Kody Kopp
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5.214
|14
|7
|Morgen Mischler
|Honda CRF450R
|5.254
|13
|8
|Chad Cose
|Husqvarna FC450
|6.230
|12
|9
|Jared Lowe
|Honda CRF450R
|6.667
|11
|10
|Shayna Texter-Bauman
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7.367
|10
|11
|Travis Petton IV
|KTM 450 SX-F
|8.399
|9
|12
|Dalton Gauthier
|KTM 450 SX-F
|8.950
|8
|13
|Cole Zabala
|Honda CRF450R
|9.515
|7
|14
|Tarren Santero
|Honda CRF450R
|9.700
|6
|15
|Aidan RoosEvans
|Honda CRF450R
|12.202
|5
|16
|James Ott
|Husqvarna FC450
|12.326
|4
|17
|Justin Jones
|KTM 450 SX-F
|13.650
|3
|18
|Damon Ream
|KTM 450 SX-F
|15.721
|2
|19
|Aidan Brown
|Honda CRF450R
|25 Laps
|1
AFT Singles Standings – Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Kody Kopp
|255
|2
|Chase Saathoff
|210
|3
|Trevor Brunner
|208
|4
|Tom Drane
|207
|5
|Trent Lowe
|196
|6
|Max Whale
|196
|7
|Dalton Gauthier
|187
|8
|Morgen Mischler
|142
|9
|James Ott
|127
|10
|Chad Cose
|123
|11
|Travis Petton IV
|78
|12
|Shayna Texter-Bauman
|69
|13
|Jared Lowe
|66
|14
|Cole Zabala
|64
|15
|Aidan RoosEvans
|62
|16
|Tarren Santero
|58
|17
|Justin Jones
|55
|18
|Hunter Bauer
|49
|19
|Logan Eisenhard
|40
|20
|Andrew Luker
|36
Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle
Rising star Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) claimed a cathartic victory in the Drag Specialties Bridgeport Half-Mile as Progressive American Flat Track, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, made an unforgettable debut at Bridgeport Speedway in Swedesboro, New Jersey.
Daniels’ triumph came by a scant 0.095 seconds over his Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle title rival, Jared Mees (No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Rogers Racing/SDI Racing FTR750), with JD Beach (No. 95 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT), Davis Fisher (No. 67 Rackley Racing/Bob Lanphere’s BMC Racing Indian FTR750), and Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750) all in contention for a win.
The victory couldn’t have been better timed for the Estenson Racing ace, as he simultaneously halted Mees’ momentum and reclaimed the title lead, if only by two points (280-278). The outcome was arguably even more important for his psyche after he’d wound up second in a series of prior head-to-head matchups with the legendary rider.
Mees, who controlled the middle portion of the race after getting past early leader Beach, was unable to drop the pack the way he did last time out. That’s in part due to the fact that Beach, Daniels, and Fisher – all desperate to prevent that escape from transpiring – continued to attempt to slide underneath Mees. Those attempts would occasionally see a rider other than Mees sneak into first momentarily but never in a way that the lead change stuck.
That is until Daniels worked out a high line that allowed him to roll through the corners and power down the straights. That line eventually allowed him to storm past Mees and immediately open a small advantage.
But the cagey Mees adapted and closed back in for one last strike. That came in the race’s final corner, where the champ attempted a slide up on the leader’s flank, but Daniels kept it pinned and held Mees at bay by just fractions of a second at the line.
The win was Daniels’ first-ever Half-Mile triumph in the premier class, moving him to within a TT win of the Grand Slam. It also saw him up his season-long podium streak to 13 in the process.
Dallas Daniels
“It’s been one heckuva year. These Half-Miles are kind of the kryptonite for the Yamaha and for me on a twin. I remember on the 450, I won like six Half-Miles in a row in 2020, but when I got on a twin, it was kind of difficult. Jared has just been kicking our butt. He won every Mile and almost all the Half-Miles. This is his forte right here. I had to reach back and grab that one. I was so nervous. That top – you’ve really got to roll it. It’s all about momentum. For a couple laps, I was just trying to get in the lead so I could do it. I knew once I cleared their front, I could roll. It just feels so good. It’s so awesome.”
Beach, Fisher, and Robinson finished third through fifth, respectively, with Briar Bauman (No. 3 Parts Plus/Jacob Companies KTM 790 Duke) leading the second half of the top-ten in sixth.
Jarod Vanderkooi (No. 20 JMC Motorsports/Fairway Ford Indian FTR750) came home in seventh, followed by Henry Wiles (No. 17 BriggsAuto.com/Martin Trucking Indian FTR750), Ben Lowe (No. 25 Rackley Racing/Mission Foods Indian FTR750), and Cameron Smith (No. 34 Martin Trucking/Fredericktown Yamaha MT-07).
SuperTwins Main Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|Points
|1
|Dallas Daniels
|Yamaha MT-07
|32 Laps
|25
|2
|Jared Mees
|Indian FTR750
|0.095
|21
|3
|JD Beach
|Yamaha MT-07
|0.423
|18
|4
|Davis Fisher
|Indian FTR750
|0.812
|16
|5
|Brandon Robinson
|Indian FTR750
|2.224
|15
|6
|Briar Bauman
|KTM 790 Duke
|3.282
|14
|7
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|Indian FTR750
|6.885
|13
|8
|Henry Wiles
|Indian FTR750
|9.659
|12
|9
|Ben Lowe
|Indian FTR750
|10.517
|11
|10
|Cameron Smith
|Yamaha MT-07
|10.799
|10
|11
|Bronson Bauman
|KTM 790 Duke
|14.594
|9
|12
|Johnny Lewis
|Royal Enfield 650
|14.624
|8
|13
|Brandon Price
|Yamaha MT-07
|15.518
|7
|14
|Kolby Carlile
|Yamaha MT-07
|16.496
|6
|15
|Dan Bromley
|Yamaha MT-07
|31 Laps
|5
|16
|Jordan Harris
|KTM 790 Duke
|18.137
|4
|17
|Billy Ross
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|24 Laps
|3
|18
|Cody Johncox
|Yamaha MT-07
|18 Laps
|2
|19
|Ryan Wells
|Royal Enfield 650
|7 Laps
|1
SuperTwins Standings – Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Dallas Daniels
|280
|2
|Jared Mees
|278
|3
|Briar Bauman
|222
|4
|JD Beach
|210
|5
|Davis Fisher
|182
|6
|Brandon Robinson
|176
|7
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|158
|8
|Bronson Bauman
|140
|9
|Kolby Carlile
|127
|10
|Ben Lowe
|118
|11
|Johnny Lewis
|102
|12
|Dan Bromley
|71
|13
|Billy Ross
|58
|14
|Cameron Smith
|47
|15
|Henry Wiles
|42
|16
|Jeffery Lowery
|41
|17
|Sammy Halbert
|40
|18
|Kasey Sciscoe
|40
|19
|Ryan Wells
|35
|20
|Kayl Kolkman
|27
Next Up
The stars of Progressive American Flat Track will next tackle one of the most renowned races in two-wheel motorsport with this year’s edition of the famed SC2 Peoria TT at the Peoria Motorcycle Club in Peoria, Illinois, on Sunday, July 30.
2023 Racing schedule
Revised 2023 MXGP Calendar (Remaining Rounds)
|Date
|Country
|Venue
|04 June
|Latvia
|Kegums
|11 June
|Germany
|Teutschenthal
|25 June
|Indonesia
|Sumbawa
|02 July
|Indonesia
|Lombok
|16 July
|Czech Republic
|Loket
|23 July
|Belgium
|Lommel
|30 July
|Finland
|Hyvinkää
|13 August
|Sweden
|Uddevalla
|20 August
|The Netherlands
|Arnhem
|03 September
|Türkiye
|Afyonkarahisar
|17 September
|Italy
|Maggiora
|01 October
|Great Britain
|Matterley Basin
2023 FIM EnduroGP World Championship Calendar
|Date
|Location
|Country
|31 March-2 April
|San Remo/Arma di Taggia
|Italy
|5-7 May
|Lalin
|Spain
|26-28 May
|Heinola
|Finland
|1-3 June
|Skövde
|Sweden
|30 June-2 July
|Gelnica
|Slovakia
|29 Sept-1 Oct
|Valpaços
|Portugal
|6 -8 October
|St Andre/Santiago do Cacem
|Portugal
2023 American Flat Track Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Race
|Location
|1
|March 9
|Daytona Flat Track I
|Daytona Beach, FL
|2
|March 10
|Daytona Flat Track II
|Daytona Beach, FL
|3
|March 25
|Senoia Short Track
|Senoia, GA
|4
|April 1
|Arizona Bike Week
|TBA
|5
|April 22
|Devil’s Bowl Half Mile
|Mesquite, TX
|6
|May 6
|Ventura Short Track
|Ventura, CA
|7
|May 13
|Sacramento Mile
|Sacramento, CA
|8
|May 27
|Red Mile
|Lexington, KY
|10
|June 17
|Du Quoin Mile
|Du Quoin, IL
|11
|June 24
|Line Half-Mile
|Lina, OH
|12
|July 1
|West Virginia Half-Mile
|Mineral Wells, WV
|13
|July 8
|Orange Country Half-Mile
|Middletown, NY
|14
|July 22
|Bridgeport Half-Mile
|Bridgeport, NJ
|15
|July 30
|Peoria TT
|Peroia, IL
|16
|August 6
|Buffalo Chip TT
|Sturgis, SO
|17
|August 12
|Castle Rock TT
|Castle Rock, WA
|18
|September 2
|Springfield Mile I
|Springfield, IL
|19
|September 3
|Springfield Mile II
|Springfield, IL
2023 FIM World Supercross Calendar
|Date
|Venue, Stadium
|Country
|01 July
|Birmingham, Villa Park Stadium
|Great Britain
|22 July
|Lyon-Décines, Groupama Stadium
|France
|30 September
|Asian Grand Prix (TBA)
|South-East Asia
|14 October
|Dusseldorf, Merkus Spiel Arena
|Germany
|28 October
|Vancouver, BC Place Stadium
|Canada
|24-25 November
|Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
|Australia
|*TBA = To be announced
2023 AMA SuperMotocross Calendar
|Rnd
|Series
|Stadium
|Location
|Date
|4
|AMA SX
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA
|January 28
|5
|AMA SX
|NRG Stadium
|Houston, TX
|February 4
|6
|AMA SX
|Raymond James Stadium
|Tampa, FL
|February 11
|2*
|AMA SX
|RingCentral Coliseum
|Oakland, CA
|February 18
|7
|AMA SX
|AT&T Stadium
|Arlington, TX
|February 25
|8
|AMA SX
|Daytona Int. Speedway
|Daytona Beach, FL
|March 4
|9
|AMA SX
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Indianapolis, IN
|March 11
|10
|AMA SX
|Ford Field
|Detroit, MI
|March 18
|11
|AMA SX
|Lumen Field
|Seattle, WA
|March 25
|12
|AMA SX
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, AZ
|April 8
|13
|AMA SX
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Atlanta, GA
|April 15
|14
|AMA SX
|MetLife Stadium
|East Rutherford, NJ
|April 22
|15
|AMA SX
|Nisssan Stadium
|Nashville, TN
|April 29
|16
|AMA SX
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Denver, CO
|May 6
|17
|AMA SX
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Salt Lake City, UT
|May 13
|18
|ProMX
|Fox Raceway National
|Pala, CA
|May 27
|19
|ProMX
|Hangtown Classic
|Rancho Cordova, CA
|June 3
|20
|ProMX
|Thunder Valley National
|Lakewood, CO
|June 10
|21
|ProMX
|High Point National
|Mount Morris, PA
|June 17
|22
|ProMX
|RedBud National
|Buchanan, MI
|July 1
|23
|ProMX
|Southwick National
|Southwick, MA
|July 8
|24
|ProMX
|Spring Creek National
|Millville, MN
|July 15
|25
|ProMX
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|July 22
|26
|ProMX
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, NY
|August 12
|27
|ProMX
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|August 19
|28
|ProMX
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsbille, IN
|August 26
|29
|SMX
|zMAX Dragway
|Charlotte, NC
|September 9
|30
|SMX
|Chicagoland Speedway
|Joilet, IL
|September 16
|31
|SMX
|LA Memorial Coliseum
|Los Angeles, LA
|September 23
2023 Penrite ProMX Championship calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Classes
|Round 1
|WONTHAGGI, VIC
|5 March
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 2
|APPIN, NSW
|19 March
|MX1, MX2, MX3
|Round 3
|WODONGA, VIC
|16 April
|MX1, MX2, MX3,
|Round 4
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Round 5
|GILLMAN, SA
|28 May
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 6
|TOOWOOMBA, QLD
|25 June
|MX1, MX2, MX3,
|Round 7
|QLD MOTO PARK (QMP)
|13 August
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 8
|COOLUM, QLD
|19-20 August
|MX1, MX2, MX3, VETS, MXW
GNCC 2023 Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Feb 18-19
|Big Buck
|Union, SC
|Mar 4-5
|Wild Boar
|Palatka, FL
|Mar 11-12
|The General
|Washington, GA
|Apr 1-2
|Tiger Run
|Bick Buck Farm, Union SC
|Apr 15-16
|Camp Coker Bullet
|Society Hill, SC
|May 6-7
|Hoosier
|Crawfordsville, IN
|May 20-21
|The John Penton
|Millfield, OH
|Jun 3-4
|Mason-Dixon
|Mt. Morris, PA
|Jun 24-25
|Snowshoe
|Snowshoe, WV
|Sep 16-17
|The Mountaineer
|Beckley, WV
|Oct 7-8
|Buckwheat 100
|Newburg, WV
|Oct 21-22
|Ironman
|Crawfordsville, IN
2023 Australian Dirt Track Calendar
|Date
|Championship
|Location
|April 15-16
|Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships
|Mike Hatcher MCC (QLD)
|July 15-16
|Australian Junior Track Championships
|Hunter MCC (Barleigh Ranch Circuit) (NSW)
|October 7-8
|Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships
|Albury-Wodonga MCC (Diamond Park) (VIC)
|October 28-29
|Australian Senior Track Championships
|Hunter MCC (Barleigh Ranch Circuit) (NSW)
2023 FIM Long Track World Championship
|FIM Long Track World Championship
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|24 June
|Challenge
|La Réole
|France
|18 May
|Final
|Herxheim
|Germany
|17 June
|Final
|Ostrów
|Poland
|13 July
|Final
|Marmande
|France
|20 August
|Final
|Scheessel
|Germany
|02 September
|Final
|Morizès
|France
|17 September
|Final
|Mühldorf
|Germany
|FIM Long Track of Nations
|24 September
|Final
|Roden
|The Netherlands
|FIM Speedway Youth Gold Trophy
|08 July
|Final
|Holsted
|Denmark
|FIM Track Racing Youth Gold Trophy
|23 July
|Final
|Gdańsk
|Poland
2023 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup Calendar
|DATE
|VENUE
|COUNTRY
|13 May
|Barcelona
|Spain
|24 June
|Crans-Montana*
|Switzerland
|29 July
|Vollore-Montagne
|France
|09 September
|TBA
|USA
|28 October
|Busan*
|South Korea
|18 November
|TBA
|ASIA
|*Subject to contract
2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship calendar
|Round
|Event
|Date
|Round 1
|Xross, Serbia
|May 17/18/19/20
|Round 2
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, Austria
|June 8/9/10/11
|Round 3
|Red Bull Abestone, Italy
|July 7/8/9
|Round 4
|Red Bull Romaniacs, Romania
|July 25/26/27/28/29
|Round 5
|Red Bull Outliers, Canada
|August 26/27
|Round 6
|Roof of Africa, South Africa
|September 28/29/30
|Round 7
|24MX GetzenRodeo, Germany
|November 3/4
2023 Northern NSW Ironman MX Series Calendar
- Round 1 – 14th May Coonabarabran Goanna Tracks
- Round 2 – 18th June Coffs Harbour Motorcycle Club
- Round 3 – 25th June Hastings Valley Motorcycle Club
- Round 4 – 13th August Moree Motorcycle Club
- Round 5 – 3rd September Inverell Motorcycle Club (Finale & Presentation)
2023 FIM Baja World Cup calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|2-4 February
|Saudi Baja-
|Saudi Arabia
|16-18 March
|Qatar International Baja
|Qatar
|14-16 April
|Baja TT
|Dehesa Extremadura
|21-23 July
|Baja Aragon
|Spain
|10-12 August
|Hungarian Baja
|Hungary
|September-October* TBC
|Baja do Oeste
|Portugal
|2-4 November
|Jordan Baja
|Jordan
|December *TBC
|Baja Dubai
|UAE
|*To be confirmed = TBC
2023 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship Calendar
|2023 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|28 January
|Qualifying round
|Örnsköldsvik
|Sweden
|18 – 19 March
|Finals
|Inzell
|Germany
|01 – 02 April
|Finals
|Heerenveen*
|The Netherlands
|FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|27 May
|Qualifying round
|Zarnovica
|Slovakia
|27 May
|Qualifying round
|Lonigo
|Italy
|29 May
|Qualifying round
|Abensberg
|Germany
|29 May
|Qualifying round
|Debrecen
|Hungary
|19 August
|Challenge
|Gislaved
|Sweden
|FIM SGP2 World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Pardubice
|Czech Republic
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Krsko
|Slovenia
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Vojens
|Denmark
|FIM SGP3 World Championship – Semi finals
|12 July
|Semi final 1
|Västervik
|Sweden
|12 July
|Semi final 2
|Västervik
|Sweden
|FIM Flat Track World Championship
|TBA
|Final
|TBA
|TBA
|09 September
|Final
|Debrecen
|Hungary
|16 September
|Final
|Boves
|Italy
|23 September
|Final
|Pardubice
|Czech Republic
|07 October
|Final
|Morizès
|France
2023 FIM Sidecar Motocross World Championship Provisional Calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|26 March
|Talavera de la Reina
|Spain
|02 April
|Alqueidao
|Portugal
|07 May
|Kramolin
|Czech Republic
|14 May
|Heerde
|The Netherlands
|28 May
|Brou
|France
|11 June
|Lange Motokeskus
|Estonia
|18 June
|Gdansk tbc
|Poland
|25 June
|Lommel
|Belgium
|16 July
|Strassbessenbach tbc
|Germany
|22 July*
|Red Brae
|Northern Ireland
|30 July
|Cusses Gorse
|Great Britain
|20 August
|Kaplice
|Czech Republic
|17 September
|Rudersberg
|Germany
|01 October
|Castelnau de Levis
|France