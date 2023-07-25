WBR Yamaha’s Kingsford & Malkiewicz back on track in August

After a challenging year with injury, the WBR Yamaha riders of Ryder Kingsford (MX2) and Bailey Malkiewicz (MX1) are on track to return to racing at round seven of the ProMX championship at Queensland Moto Park on August 13.

Both riders have been back on the bike for some time now and are working hard to get back to top speed for the final two rounds in Queensland. It’s been a frustrating year for both riders as Kingsford has dealt with a foot injury while Malkiewicz had surgery on his knee but now both riders are feeling fit and looking forward to getting behind the gates at the upcoming round.

The news is also good in the off road world with ShopYamaha pilots Kyron Bacon and Josh Green ready to resume racing. Bacon has been riding for some time and getting back up to speed, while Green has just thrown a leg over a bike for the first time in eight weeks and begun preparation for the next AORC round.

The postponement of the Victorian round, originally scheduled for this weekend, has now given both riders a couple of extra weeks bike time to be ready for their next event in South Australia on August 25-26.

Toni Bou does the TrialGP double in Italy

After twenty years off the calendar, Sestriere hosted the sixth round of the TrialGP World Championship this weekend. On Saturday in the Italian town, Toni Bou took victory and extended his lead over Jaime Busto in the overall standings. Gabriel Marcelli finished in fifth position and maintains third place in the championship.

From the first lap, Bou demonstrated his high level, taking the lead and picking up just three penalty points from the 12 zones. On the second run, the Repsol Honda Trial Team rider kept up his form and claimed an eighth victory of the season -his fifth in a row.

Toni Bou then made it two wins in Italy, making six consecutive wins in the series. His teammate, Gabriel Marcelli, was second and remains in third position in the championship.

Bou dominated on the second day of competition in Sestriere. On the first lap, he incurred just two penalty points as he set the pace. On the second time around, the 32-time champion continued at the top of the standings and earned his sixth consecutive victory.

Bou increased the lead over nearest rival Jaime Busto to 29 points. Marcelli maintains third position with 161 points. The last round of the Outdoor World Championship will be held from September 1-3th in Vertolaye, France.

Toni Bou – P1

“It’s been a fantastic weekend for us, with the two wins. The team have worked very well; we have been working all this month in Andorra at this same altitude and in the end our effort has been rewarded. Without them, it would not have been possible. We are very happy going into the break. We did not expect to leave here as many points ahead, so we will work well for the last two races in France and try to secure the title.”

TrialGP Standings after Round Six

Pos Rider Nat Team Points 1 BOU Toni SPA Repsol Honda Team 231 2 BUSTO Jaime SPA Gas Gas Factory Team 202 3 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA Repsol Honda Team 161 4 GRATTAROLA Matteo ITA Beta Trueba 143 5 RAGA Adam SPA TRRS Factory Team 136 6 GELABERT Aniol SPA Beta Trueba 117 7 CASALES Jorge SPA Scorpa Factory 107 8 BINCAZ Benoit FRA Sherco Factory Team 74 9 FAJARDO Jeroni SPA Sherco Factory Team 62 10 GELABERT Miquel SPA Vertigo 59

Successful debut for SGP4 at Mallila

SGP4 celebrated a successful launch in Malilla and as a result, founding father Tony Rickardsson looks forward to welcoming more nations into the FIM Speedway Youth World Cup.

Young riders aged 11-13 from 12 different countries and four different continents competed on the Daytona FS Anima 190cc-powered bike, taking part in two practice sessions, before racing in front of nearly 1,000 fans on the Malilla training track on Saturday afternoon.

Danish shooting star Elias Jamil took victory with a 15-point maximum, with Australia’s Cooper Antone second and Denmark’s Niklas Bager third after winning a run-off with Aussie racer Kobi Canning.

Youngsters were given free entry to the competition with the bikes supplied by Warner Bros. Discovery Sports – and maintained by Rickardsson’s professional team, led by his former mechanic Tomasz Suskiewicz. Families were only required to cover travel costs as they journeyed from as far afield as Australia, the US and Argentina to take part.

Rickardsson was elated with the progress made by the SGP4 class of 2023.

“We have to realise that even if we had a couple of practices, these guys had only been on those bikes for eight minutes on the Friday and four and a half minutes on the Saturday if you are looking at track time. The shape of this training track makes it really difficult to ride and that put a lot of pressure on me and the riders. But if they can ride this track with its long straights and really tight corners, they can ride any track with this bike. For them to have raced the bikes the way they did, wow! I am blown away. Well done to the riders and well done to their parents who make this all happen. I have also never seen that many people at a mini speedway event. I think quite a few of the fans will have gone home pretty happy with what they saw. We saw some great racing and some huge courage from the young kids, passing each other inside and outside. I was surprised how good they were. It was a lot of pressure for these young kids – not only riding new bikes but also having the cameras on them and being at the GP circuit. I am really impressed with the whole weekend.”

FIM Track Racing Commission (CCP) director Armando Castagna is pleased to have added the new SGP4 class to the sport’s pyramid.

Castagna also hopes the SGP4 bike will lower costs for riders and families as only minimal maintenance can be carried out on the bikes, with engine tuning banned to ensure a level playing field.

“We have been testing the machines and the main reason we chose this bike was because we wanted to stop the tuning of these engines and cut the costs for the families. The decision taken by the FIM and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports is to keep the bike and the engine standard to save money for the people who are involved in the sport. You can maintain the bike, but you can’t tune it.”

TR echoed Castagna’s desire to expand the project to more speedway nations.

“Everybody is welcome into this project. But this is not a class that should take over different countries’ national classes. They should keep the classes they have. But this class gives youngsters the chance to come together and race on equal terms. This will be an extra option and I hope this will continue for many years to come, make the youngsters happy and give them a nice stepping stone on to the next size bike.”

Steve Holcombe dominates Italian Enduro Rounds 7 & 8

The weekend saw the Italian Enduro Championship make a stop in Sant’Angelo in Vado, in the Marche region of central Italy for the 7th and 8th round of the season.

It was a particularly challenging round due to both the extremely hot summer temperatures and the technical and tricky track set up by Motoclub Benelli and Track Inspector Mario Rinald.

The track was 50 km in length with three special stages that needed to be repeated 4 times on Saturday and 3 times on Sunday in the following order: Enduro Test of 6 km in the woods, characterised by hard and stony ground; Cross Test in a field of 6 km with hard and dusty ground; and the Extreme Test which was as technical and insidious as it was spectacular with a total length of 1 km, characterised by challenging uphill and downhill climbs and several technical barriers.

Positive days for Steve Holcombe, who ruled the Sant’Angelo in Vado round, winning both days of competition in both the Overal and Foreigner classes. On the first day of the race the English rider registered excellent times in the special Enduro Test and Extreme Test, suffered slightly in the Cross Test and made only one mistake on the third passage of the Extreme Test.

On the following race day, Steve Holcombe made a strong start and also set some excellent times in the Cross Test and won the Overall and Foreigner classes, putting more than ten seconds between himself and his rivals.

Of note was also the good performance of Alberto Elgari rider of Team Fossati Racing, who ended in second position both days in the 125 Category. Brad Freeman, unfortunately still recovering, was unable to take part in the race, but will certainly return on the Portuguese double weekend that will conclude the 2023 World Enduro Championship season.

Steve Holcombe

“Another good race weekend. In the Overal class there are many top riders fighting for the top positions who are also at the enduro world championship, so even here it is difficult to win race days. At Sant’Angelo in Vado the temperatures were high for the entire race weekend but the result was very satisfying.”

Wil Ruprecht put in a strong performance to run 2-5 for the weekend, but not without some crashes thrown into the mix, while trying to keep up with Holcombe.

Wil Ruprecht

“P2-P5 this weekend in Italy! Back to form and feeling alive riding around on the edge again. Quick recap: Steve reminded us we’re students of the game. Verona won every Cross test. I crashed when I tried to go faster than I can…”

The Italian Enduro Assoluti d’Italia will now take a break and will return on 9th and 10th September for the last round of the 2023 season.

Central Queensland Motocross Series Round Five

Zachary Watson almost took the MX1 Pro overall at the Central Queensland Motocross Series Round Five, with Caleb Ward nabbing the one race win to prevent it, alongside also being the round runner-up. Luke Weaver rounded out the top three, with a very consistent performance.

In the MX2 Pro class we saw Caleb Ward take the win, sweeping all four races, Cody Hall the runner-up in a distant second, and James Walter third.

MX1 Pro Overall

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 Zachary WATSON 97 25 22 25 25 2 Caleb WARD 91 22 25 22 22 3 Luke WEAVER 80 20 20 20 20 4 Beau DARGEL 70 18 16 18 18 5 Daniel KELLY 64 16 18 16 14 6 Tyson BAXTER 59 14 15 14 16 7 Jake VALINOTI 59 15 14 15 15 8 Lee VOSS 26 13 – 13 –

MX2 Pro Overall

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 Caleb WARD 100 25 25 25 25 2 Cody HALL 76 18 18 18 22 3 James WALTERS 66 15 15 16 20 4 Luke WEAVER 66 22 22 22 – 5 Jake DUTHIE 63 16 14 15 18 6 Tyson BAXTER 60 14 16 14 16 7 Daniel KELLY 60 20 20 20 –

WA Hard Enduro Series – Riverhill Rumble, Round 4

It was a big weekend at the Riverhill Rumble, Round 4 of the WA Hard Enduro Series, with Sam Rogers claiming the Gold Class victory ahead of Darren Rudling and Jacob Petrig. In the Silver Class Halen Wickert took the overall, while Jayden Dalton won the Bronze class.

Gold Class by Enduro Parts Australia

Sam Rogers Darren Rudling Jakob Petrig Mark Arntsy Luke Abbott

Silver Class by Savage Motorcycles

Halen Wickert James Oremek Peter Mountain Elliot Clenton Grant McCarthy

Bronze Class by Bunbury KTM

Jayden Dalton Riley Goodlad Harris Baxter-Green Jacob Wingate Brendan Stoja

EMX125 & EMX Open at MXGP of Flanders

The round of Flanders in Lommel saw the seventh round of the EMX125 and the unique round of the EMXOpen. The competition raged over two days on the technical sand track, and the two classes delivered an outstanding show for the large Belgian public present. The two races in each category were run over Saturday and Sunday which saw a complete change of weather making it even more challenging for the riders.

In EMX125 presented by FMFM Racing, it was Red Plate MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Janis Reisulis who won his second round in a row in front of Kassimir Hindersson who got his first podium and the consistent second in the Championship, 737 Performers GASGAS’s Mathis Valin who finished third.

In EMXOpen, Tech32’s Pierre Goupillon came out victorious in front of Miro Sivhonen solid second and Ken Bengston who managed to finish on the third step of the podium.

EMX Open

Pierre Goupillon took the overall with third in race one, and the win in the final EMX Open race of the weekend, narrowly beating Miro Sihvonen in the overall, by a single point. Sihvonen was a consistent 2-2. Ken Bengtson rounded out the top three, running 4-3 for the weekend.

Sven Van Der Mierden and Yentel Martens completed the top five, followed by Micha-Boy De Waal, Gert Krestinov, Karel Kutsar, Tim Koch and Tomas Kohut.

Pierre Goupillon – P1

“It is a perfect weekend. I took the Holeshot in the first race and finished third but I had a good feeling. I’m so happy, it was the same with the Holeshot and this time I raced all race long at the lead and I win the EMXOpen which is so amazing for me. I really want to thanks all my sponsors, my family, my team and everyone for everything!”

EMXOpen Flanders Overall/Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Goupillon, Pierre FRA KTM 20 25 45 2 Sihvonen, Miro FIN HUS 22 22 44 3 Bengtson, Ken SWE GAS 18 20 38 4 Van der Mierden, Sven NED GAS 16 18 34 5 Martens, Yentel BEL HON 14 16 30 6 De Waal, Micha-Boy NED GAS 13 14 27 7 Krestinov, Gert EST HON 15 10 25 8 Kutsar, Karel EST KTM 25 0 25 9 Koch, Tim GER HUS 8 15 23 10 Kohut, Tomas SVK KTM 10 13 23 11 Teresak, Jakub CZE HUS 12 9 21 12 Toendel, Cornelius NOR GAS 9 8 17 13 Platt, Lukas GER KTM 11 6 17 14 Nickel, Cato GER KTM 4 12 16 15 Jazdauskas, Domantas LTU KTM 0 11 11 16 Matikainen, Juuso FIN HUS 7 4 11 17 Carpenter, James GBR YAM 2 7 9 18 Silander, Emil FIN GAS 6 0 6 19 Bielen, Glenn BEL YAM 0 5 5 20 Lusbo, Andero EST GAS 5 0 5 21 Jost, Simon SVK KTM 0 3 3 22 Grimshaw, Tom GBR GAS 3 0 3 23 Bal, Junior BEL HUS 0 2 2 24 Agard-Michelsen, Sander NOR YAM 0 1 1 25 Tilk, Kaarel EST HUS 1 0 1

EMX125

Janis Martins wasn’t headed all weekend, claiming the race one win, and finishing second in race two, for a six-point lead over runner-up Kasimir Hindersson, who was fifth in race one but took the win in race two. Mathis Valin had to settle for third, a point ahead of Ma Werner, while fifth placed Nicolai Skovbjerg was fifth.

Janis Reisulis – P1

“It was a good, consistent and tough weekend for me at the same time. Maybe not the speed and physical strength that I wanted but we managed the overall win. I am really happy for Kasimir (Hindersson) who was the real killer today. But otherwise, it’s my second win here in Lommel, can we do the third win in EMX250? We’ll see!”

EMX125 Flanders Overall

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Reisulis, Janis Martins LAT YAM 25 22 47 2 Hindersson, Kasimir FIN KTM 16 25 41 3 Valin, Mathis FRA GAS 22 15 37 4 Werner, Maximilian GER FAN 20 16 36 5 Skovbjerg, Nicolai DEN YAM 13 18 31 6 Marek, Vitezslav CZE KTM 18 10 28 7 Zanocz, Noel HUN KTM 12 12 24 8 Doensen, Gyan NED KTM 8 13 21 9 Garcia, Francisco ESP GAS 0 20 20 10 Van Mechgelen, Douwe BEL HUS 11 9 20 11 McCullough, Cole IRL KTM 6 11 17 12 Fredsoe, Mads DEN KTM 1 14 15 13 Escandell, Elias ESP FAN 15 0 15 14 Ernecker, Maximilian AUT GAS 14 0 14 15 Salvini, Nicola ITA YAM 10 0 10 16 Reichl, Lyonel LIE HUS 5 4 9 17 Colmer, Ollie GBR GAS 9 0 9 18 Tolsma, Roan NED HUS 0 8 8 19 Lopez Carreras, Manuel ESP GAS 0 7 7 20 Mansikkamäki, Saku FIN HUS 7 0 7 21 Pulvirenti, Alfio Samuele ITA KTM 0 6 6 22 Sahlstén, Arttu FIN KTM 0 5 5 23 Brunet, Tom FRA KTM 2 2 4 24 Mancini, Simone ITA YAM 4 0 4 25 Frandsen, Jakob DEN GAS 0 3 3 26 Knuiman, Damian NED KTM 3 0 3 27 Bartlett, Freddie SWE KTM 0 1 1

EMX125 Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Reisulis, J. LAT YAM 313 2 Valin, Mathis FRA GAS 282 3 Werner, M. GER FAN 220 4 Marek, V. CZE KTM 208 5 Escandell, E. ESP FAN 194 6 Garcia, F. ESP GAS 191 7 Fredsoe, Mads DEN KTM 166 8 Zanocz, Noel HUN KTM 141 9 Doensen, Gyan NED KTM 130 10 Frisk, August SWE KTM 108 11 Salvini, N. ITA YAM 105 12 Skovbjerg, N. DEN YAM 101 13 Ernecker, M. AUT GAS 98 14 Mancini, S. ITA YAM 92 15 Perez, S. ESP YAM 88 16 Alm, Laban SWE HUS 86 17 Mikula, Julius CZE YAM 72 18 Hindersson, K. FIN KTM 52 19 McCullough, C. IRL KTM 41

MXGP 2023 Round 13 – MXGP of Flanders, Lommel

Febvre & Geerts top MXGP of Flanders | Top-10 for Evans

Round 13 of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship landed in Flanders over the weekend, with riders duking it out on the mythical sands of Lommel on a new layout.

In MXGP Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre kept his winning streak going, extending it to four. MXGP Red Plate Red holder, Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado finished second overall with a race win. Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Glenn Coldenhoff was back on the podium, confirming his recent form.

In MX2 Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Jago Geerts won a perfect Grand Prix with 50 points, in front of Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Lucas Coenen. Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Simon Laengenfelder continued to perform to a high standard

KRT’s Mitch Evans also enjoyed his best GP of the season as he continues to rebuild from pre-season injuries. The Australian was down in thirteenth after the initial sort-out in race one but put his head down in the toughest GP of the year to move into the top-ten on lap seven and continue to push, taking over eighth on the penultimate lap.

He held down twelfth for half of race two before slipping back to sixteenth at the finish as the exertions of race one took their toll to be classified thirteenth on the day and he remain fourteenth in the series points-chase.

Mitch Evans

“Moto one was really good; I pushed through really well to eighth and was happy with my riding. I got a better start in race two but got caught up in turn two and lost a heap of positions. I came back through again but then I felt a lot of cramping in my lower back. There were a lot of positives again; just the last ten to fifteen minutes could have been better.”

News Highlights Monster Energy MXGP of Flanders 2023

2023 AMA ProMX Round Eight – Washougal MX Park, WA

450 Overall

Lawrence’s latest 1-1 performance signified his first ever moto wins at Washougal as his quest for a perfect season has surpassed eight rounds, with three remaining. His eighth career win breaks the Aussie into the top 20 on the all-time wins list. Sexton settled for his fourth straight runner-up effort (2-2), while Anderson became the newest rider this season to finish on the overall podium in third (4-4).

Lawrence’s massive lead in the 450 Class standings has grown to 95 points over Ferrandis, who finished fourth overall (3-5), while Plessinger’s fifth-place finish (7-3) allowed him to maintain his hold of third, 120 points behind Lawrence.

Jett Lawrence – P1

“The scorecard for today might make it look like it was easy, but it was a struggle all day. Those other guys pushed me every lap. I thought a couple of times I might have given myself some breathing room, but they would catch right up. I don’t feel like I gel with this track as much as some others, so I’m happy to get past this one. Now, we can focus on taking a break and moving on to Unadilla.”

Chase Sexton – P2

“The first moto, I just didn’t get the greatest start. I got funneled backward, and it’s such a struggle to pass here. Just moving into second required a Hail Mary down the hill. Second moto, I had a lot of time to figure out some lines in second place and plan an attack. I started to pick up the pace, but I just stalled the bike and tipped over. Obviously, I hate getting second place, but I feel like the last three tracks are places that favor me. We’ll take a little bit of time off, but these last couple of weeks are all about pushing.”

Jason Anderson – P3

“Today was a good feeling. After lots of time off, it feels amazing to stand on the podium for an overall finish here at Washougal for Round 8. We still have more to do, but I’m ready to continue this progress and head into these last three rounds.”

Aaron Plessinger – P5

“I was very mad at myself after the first moto – I’m not sure what I was doing! Then I came back, thought about what it was that I did wrong, and how I could fix it, which started with a holeshot in the second moto. It was a really, really good second moto, I led a few laps, then tried to latch on to Chase [Sexton] and Jett [Lawrence] there, but they’re riding fast at the moment. I was able to hold on for third, and my final few laps were strong, which was a really good end to my day.”

Adam Cianciarulo – P6

“Round 8 all wrapped up and for the most part, it was a good day. Everything felt good all weekend and it was good to be back at Washougal after not racing here in a few years. Looking forward to some time off and then back to work.”

450 Round Results

Pos Rider Q R1 R2 Total 1 Jett Lawrence 1 1 1 50 2 Chase Sexton 4 2 2 44 3 Jason Anderson 2 4 4 36 4 Dylan Ferrandis 5 3 5 36 5 Aaron Plessinger 7 7 3 34 6 Adam Cianciarulo 3 5 7 30 7 Garrett Marchbanks 10 8 6 28 8 Ty Masterpool 6 6 8 28 9 Phillip Nicoletti 16 11 9 22 10 Colt Nichols 11 10 10 22 11 Fredrik Noren 13 9 11 22 12 Jose Butron 15 12 13 17 13 Kyle Chisholm 20 17 12 13 14 Shane McElrath 17 15 14 13 15 Grant Harlan 12 14 15 13 16 Romain Pape 14 16 18 8 17 Jed Beaton 9 13 37 8 18 Max Miller 18 19 16 7 19 Joshua Hill 25 26 17 4 20 Anton Gole 21 20 19 3 21 Carson Brown 23 18 21 3 22 Anthony Rodriguez 28 21 20 1

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 400 2 Dylan Ferrandis 305 3 Aaron Plessinger 280 4 Adam Cianciarulo 236 5 Chase Sexton 218 6 Ty Masterpool 190 7 Garrett Marchbanks 174 8 Fredrik Noren 169 9 Cooper Webb 147 10 Jose Butron 132 11 Grant Harlan 129 12 Lorenzo Locurcio 110 13 Jason Anderson 108 14 Phillip Nicoletti 86 15 Derek Drake 85 16 Kyle Chisholm 82 17 Romain Pape 73 18 Jerry Robin 69 19 Luca Marsalisi 43 20 Jeremy Hand 40

250 Overall

The first ever 1-1 effort by Deegan was also the first in the division for the 2023 season. The rookie’s second career victory came on a day in which Yamaha kicked off the global 50th anniversary celebration of its YZ motocross model, Deegan’s YZ250F adorned in white, purple, and pink plastics that harkened back to the vibrant aesthetic of the 90’s era of the sport. Cooper earned his fifth runner-up finish of the season (3-2), while Lawrence held on for third (2-4).

Deegan’s dominant afternoon allowed him to gain 10 points on Lawrence in the 250 Class standings, as now just three points sit between the two most successful riders in the division this summer with three rounds and six motos remaining. Cooper’s second-place finish vaulted him up to third, 19 points out of the lead.

Haiden Deegan – P1

“Those last few laps I put my heart into this thing. It’s nerve wracking [for me] and I’m sure it is for Hunter [Lawrence] as well [as we battle for the championship]. I’m glad to put America back on top of the podium.”

Justin Cooper – P2

“I felt good all day during the motos. All the way up until 25 minutes in the second moto. I was pushing and trying to pull a gap, but I could tell I was fading to Haiden [Deegan]. I did all I could, but he was flying, so I just settled in from there.”

Hunter Lawrence – P3

“Tough day in the office, for sure. The track wasn’t easy. Having to go in and out of the shadows makes it super hard to be consistent. That second moto wasn’t pretty. I put myself up front and gave myself a chance early. Unfortunately, I pushed the front and just couldn’t put a charge in to catch them after that. Considering we have two DNFs, I’m happy to get out of here with the points lead.”

RJ Hampshire – P4

“In the first moto, I felt I rode well; I just didn’t get a great start. In the second moto, I had a better start and was going for a pass, but the line wasn’t there and I lost my front end,” said Hampshire. “I got a fourth and that’s getting old right now. I’m definitely going to use this break to kind of recover a bit and give it the best we’ve got here for the last three rounds.”

Seth Hammaker – P6

“Washougal is always challenging and this year was no different,” said Hammaker. “The track was really rough by the end of the day and the main goal was to minimize mistakes, which I think we were able to do. I am still pushing to get back into the top-five and I think we’re close. The break will be good to regroup and focus on having a strong final three rounds.”

Jo Shimoda – P7

“It wasn’t the day I was hoping for, but this track is challenging and I didn’t want to make too costly of a mistake,” said Shimoda. “The biggest thing was my second moto start where I put myself in a bad position and had to work forward. It’s a hard track to pass on and I didn’t help myself out with a 12th place start in Moto 2. I’m going to enjoy these two weekends off and I’m looking forward to Unadilla where I got a win last year.”

Maximus Vohland – P8

“Not a bad day here in Washougal. Good start in the first moto and ran up front with the leaders for a long while before crossing the line in fifth. Second moto, not as good of a start, but I was still in a good position, and then ended up having a fall. I lost what felt like around 10 positions, and then from there it was about charging through the field, which I did and managed to get up into eighth.”

Carson Mumford – P9

“It was great to be back with the team this weekend,” said Mumford. “Everyone has the same goal to finish up front and I was happy to be able to move forward in both motos. A top-10 is good for me after not lining up the past few rounds. The track is tough and I’m happy that I could make the passes I did.”

Tom Vialle

“I was really disappointed not to be able to race in the second moto today after falling in the first one. I haven’t done any major damage, but I was banged up in what was a really big crash for me. I’m kind of lucky now that we have the break with two weekends off, so I will have time to heal up and look ahead to Unadilla.”

250 Round Results

Pos Rider Q R1 R2 Points 1 Haiden Deegan 3 1 1 50 2 Justin Cooper 1 3 2 42 3 Hunter Lawrence 2 2 4 40 4 RJ Hampshire 4 4 5 34 5 Levi Kitchen 12 8 3 33 6 Seth Hammaker 7 7 6 29 7 Jo Shimoda 10 6 7 29 8 Maximus Vohland 6 5 8 29 9 Carson Mumford 9 9 9 24 10 Pierce Brown 13 12 11 19 11 Talon Hawkins 19 11 14 17 12 Caden Braswell 22 15 13 14 13 Jalek Swoll 8 10 18 14 14 Preston Kilroy 18 14 15 13 15 Austin Forkner 5 21 10 11 16 Joshua Varize 15 16 16 10 17 Ryder DiFrancesco 11 39 12 9 18 Dilan Schwartz 17 13 38 8 19 Brock Bennett 27 18 17 7 20 Preston Boespflug 20 17 21 4 21 Hardy Munoz 29 20 19 3 22 Tyson Johnson 23 19 24 2 23 Slade Smith 24 24 20 1

250 Championship Points – Top 20

Pos Rider Points 1 Hunter Lawrence 300 2 Haiden Deegan 297 3 Justin Cooper 281 4 RJ Hampshire 274 5 Jo Shimoda 269 6 Levi Kitchen 247 7 Maximus Vohland 219 8 Tom Vialle 210 9 Ryder DiFrancesco 146 10 Jalek Swoll 144 11 Caden Braswell 102 12 Talon Hawkins 102 13 Seth Hammaker 98 14 Chance Hymas 92 15 Dilan Schwartz 86 16 Jordon Smith 75 17 Carson Mumford 65 18 Guillem Farres 57 19 Daxton Bennick 54 20 Preston Kilroy 45

2023 Progressive American Flat Track Championship

Bridgeport Half-Mile

Tom Drane has claimed another win – his third – this time at the Bridgeport Half-Mile – alongside Estenson Racing Yamaha teammate Trevor Brunner, with Max Whale rounding out the podium.

After dominating his heat and Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda Challenge, the young Aussie came into the Main Event as the strong favorite to end the evening atop the box. And while that ultimately proved true, he had to earn it.

Drane found himself mired in fifth following a less than ideal opening lap. He then had to work to erase the gap and systematically fight his way through Jared Lowe (No. 63 Mission Foods/Helmet House Honda CRF450R), Chad Cose (No. 49 1st Impressions Race Team/Husqvarna Racing FC450), and Chase Saathoff (No. 88 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R) before finally shifting his sights to the race-long leader.

That happened to be his teammate, Trevor Brunner (No. 21 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F), who had pulled more than a second on the field in his bid to secure a first win of the season.

Drane pushed Brunner’s hope back at least another weekend. He reeled in his Estenson Racing stablemate and then threw a series of slide jobs at him before finally overhauling him in a pass that saw the two make contact mid-corner.

Once out front, the Drane freight train continued full steam ahead and he took the checkered flag with nearly a second in hand.

Tom Drane

“I was just working the whole race, trying to catch up. And then right towards the end I got close enough to make the move – I didn’t mean to run into him, but that’s just racing. I can’t thank the whole team for all the work they put in throughout the day. Their work makes this all possible. I’m going to keep it going, keep the confidence up, and go into the next race just like this one.”

Max Whale (No. 18 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-F) made it two Aussies in the top three, finishing off his charge up from seventh with a last-corner overtake of Saathoff to steal away the final spot on the podium.

Trent Lowe (No. 48 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R) executed an impressive climb of his own, battling his way from the LCQ and an early 13th-place position to round out the top five.

Lowe’s run up through the field came at the expense of reigning class champion Kody Kopp (No. 1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-F), who was a tick off his usual form most of the night.

The Red Bull KTM star finished sixth after winning the previous three races. But despite the minor dip in form, Kopp still boasts a commanding championship lead, which now stands at 45 points (255-210) over Saathoff. Brunner is a close third with 208 points, while the surging Drane has closed to within striking distance of second as well at 207.

AFT Singles Main Result

Pos Rider Bike Gap Points 1 Tom Drane Yamaha YZ450F 26 Laps 25 2 Trevor Brunner Yamaha YZ450F 0.827 21 3 Max Whale KTM 450 SX-F 1.930 18 4 Chase Saathoff Honda CRF450R 2.005 16 5 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R 3.156 15 6 Kody Kopp KTM 450 SX-F 5.214 14 7 Morgen Mischler Honda CRF450R 5.254 13 8 Chad Cose Husqvarna FC450 6.230 12 9 Jared Lowe Honda CRF450R 6.667 11 10 Shayna Texter-Bauman KTM 450 SX-F 7.367 10 11 Travis Petton IV KTM 450 SX-F 8.399 9 12 Dalton Gauthier KTM 450 SX-F 8.950 8 13 Cole Zabala Honda CRF450R 9.515 7 14 Tarren Santero Honda CRF450R 9.700 6 15 Aidan RoosEvans Honda CRF450R 12.202 5 16 James Ott Husqvarna FC450 12.326 4 17 Justin Jones KTM 450 SX-F 13.650 3 18 Damon Ream KTM 450 SX-F 15.721 2 19 Aidan Brown Honda CRF450R 25 Laps 1

AFT Singles Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Total 1 Kody Kopp 255 2 Chase Saathoff 210 3 Trevor Brunner 208 4 Tom Drane 207 5 Trent Lowe 196 6 Max Whale 196 7 Dalton Gauthier 187 8 Morgen Mischler 142 9 James Ott 127 10 Chad Cose 123 11 Travis Petton IV 78 12 Shayna Texter-Bauman 69 13 Jared Lowe 66 14 Cole Zabala 64 15 Aidan RoosEvans 62 16 Tarren Santero 58 17 Justin Jones 55 18 Hunter Bauer 49 19 Logan Eisenhard 40 20 Andrew Luker 36

Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle

Rising star Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) claimed a cathartic victory in the Drag Specialties Bridgeport Half-Mile as Progressive American Flat Track, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, made an unforgettable debut at Bridgeport Speedway in Swedesboro, New Jersey.

Daniels’ triumph came by a scant 0.095 seconds over his Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle title rival, Jared Mees (No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Rogers Racing/SDI Racing FTR750), with JD Beach (No. 95 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT), Davis Fisher (No. 67 Rackley Racing/Bob Lanphere’s BMC Racing Indian FTR750), and Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750) all in contention for a win.

The victory couldn’t have been better timed for the Estenson Racing ace, as he simultaneously halted Mees’ momentum and reclaimed the title lead, if only by two points (280-278). The outcome was arguably even more important for his psyche after he’d wound up second in a series of prior head-to-head matchups with the legendary rider.

Mees, who controlled the middle portion of the race after getting past early leader Beach, was unable to drop the pack the way he did last time out. That’s in part due to the fact that Beach, Daniels, and Fisher – all desperate to prevent that escape from transpiring – continued to attempt to slide underneath Mees. Those attempts would occasionally see a rider other than Mees sneak into first momentarily but never in a way that the lead change stuck.

That is until Daniels worked out a high line that allowed him to roll through the corners and power down the straights. That line eventually allowed him to storm past Mees and immediately open a small advantage.

But the cagey Mees adapted and closed back in for one last strike. That came in the race’s final corner, where the champ attempted a slide up on the leader’s flank, but Daniels kept it pinned and held Mees at bay by just fractions of a second at the line.

The win was Daniels’ first-ever Half-Mile triumph in the premier class, moving him to within a TT win of the Grand Slam. It also saw him up his season-long podium streak to 13 in the process.

Dallas Daniels

“It’s been one heckuva year. These Half-Miles are kind of the kryptonite for the Yamaha and for me on a twin. I remember on the 450, I won like six Half-Miles in a row in 2020, but when I got on a twin, it was kind of difficult. Jared has just been kicking our butt. He won every Mile and almost all the Half-Miles. This is his forte right here. I had to reach back and grab that one. I was so nervous. That top – you’ve really got to roll it. It’s all about momentum. For a couple laps, I was just trying to get in the lead so I could do it. I knew once I cleared their front, I could roll. It just feels so good. It’s so awesome.”

Beach, Fisher, and Robinson finished third through fifth, respectively, with Briar Bauman (No. 3 Parts Plus/Jacob Companies KTM 790 Duke) leading the second half of the top-ten in sixth.

Jarod Vanderkooi (No. 20 JMC Motorsports/Fairway Ford Indian FTR750) came home in seventh, followed by Henry Wiles (No. 17 BriggsAuto.com/Martin Trucking Indian FTR750), Ben Lowe (No. 25 Rackley Racing/Mission Foods Indian FTR750), and Cameron Smith (No. 34 Martin Trucking/Fredericktown Yamaha MT-07).

SuperTwins Main Result

Pos Rider Bike Gap Points 1 Dallas Daniels Yamaha MT-07 32 Laps 25 2 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 0.095 21 3 JD Beach Yamaha MT-07 0.423 18 4 Davis Fisher Indian FTR750 0.812 16 5 Brandon Robinson Indian FTR750 2.224 15 6 Briar Bauman KTM 790 Duke 3.282 14 7 Jarod Vanderkooi Indian FTR750 6.885 13 8 Henry Wiles Indian FTR750 9.659 12 9 Ben Lowe Indian FTR750 10.517 11 10 Cameron Smith Yamaha MT-07 10.799 10 11 Bronson Bauman KTM 790 Duke 14.594 9 12 Johnny Lewis Royal Enfield 650 14.624 8 13 Brandon Price Yamaha MT-07 15.518 7 14 Kolby Carlile Yamaha MT-07 16.496 6 15 Dan Bromley Yamaha MT-07 31 Laps 5 16 Jordan Harris KTM 790 Duke 18.137 4 17 Billy Ross Kawasaki Ninja 650 24 Laps 3 18 Cody Johncox Yamaha MT-07 18 Laps 2 19 Ryan Wells Royal Enfield 650 7 Laps 1

SuperTwins Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Total 1 Dallas Daniels 280 2 Jared Mees 278 3 Briar Bauman 222 4 JD Beach 210 5 Davis Fisher 182 6 Brandon Robinson 176 7 Jarod Vanderkooi 158 8 Bronson Bauman 140 9 Kolby Carlile 127 10 Ben Lowe 118 11 Johnny Lewis 102 12 Dan Bromley 71 13 Billy Ross 58 14 Cameron Smith 47 15 Henry Wiles 42 16 Jeffery Lowery 41 17 Sammy Halbert 40 18 Kasey Sciscoe 40 19 Ryan Wells 35 20 Kayl Kolkman 27

Next Up

The stars of Progressive American Flat Track will next tackle one of the most renowned races in two-wheel motorsport with this year’s edition of the famed SC2 Peoria TT at the Peoria Motorcycle Club in Peoria, Illinois, on Sunday, July 30.

2023 Racing schedule

Revised 2023 MXGP Calendar (Remaining Rounds)

Date Country Venue 04 June Latvia Kegums 11 June Germany Teutschenthal 25 June Indonesia Sumbawa 02 July Indonesia Lombok 16 July Czech Republic Loket 23 July Belgium Lommel 30 July Finland Hyvinkää 13 August Sweden Uddevalla 20 August The Netherlands Arnhem 03 September Türkiye Afyonkarahisar 17 September Italy Maggiora 01 October Great Britain Matterley Basin

2023 FIM EnduroGP World Championship Calendar

Date Location Country 31 March-2 April San Remo/Arma di Taggia Italy 5-7 May Lalin Spain 26-28 May Heinola Finland 1-3 June Skövde Sweden 30 June-2 July Gelnica Slovakia 29 Sept-1 Oct Valpaços Portugal 6 -8 October St Andre/Santiago do Cacem Portugal

2023 American Flat Track Calendar

Round Date Race Location 1 March 9 Daytona Flat Track I Daytona Beach, FL 2 March 10 Daytona Flat Track II Daytona Beach, FL 3 March 25 Senoia Short Track Senoia, GA 4 April 1 Arizona Bike Week TBA 5 April 22 Devil’s Bowl Half Mile Mesquite, TX 6 May 6 Ventura Short Track Ventura, CA 7 May 13 Sacramento Mile Sacramento, CA 8 May 27 Red Mile Lexington, KY 10 June 17 Du Quoin Mile Du Quoin, IL 11 June 24 Line Half-Mile Lina, OH 12 July 1 West Virginia Half-Mile Mineral Wells, WV 13 July 8 Orange Country Half-Mile Middletown, NY 14 July 22 Bridgeport Half-Mile Bridgeport, NJ 15 July 30 Peoria TT Peroia, IL 16 August 6 Buffalo Chip TT Sturgis, SO 17 August 12 Castle Rock TT Castle Rock, WA 18 September 2 Springfield Mile I Springfield, IL 19 September 3 Springfield Mile II Springfield, IL

2023 FIM World Supercross Calendar