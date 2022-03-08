2022 Bathurst Long Track Masters Report

By Peter Baker

Despite rain cutting short the evening session the return of long track racing to the Bathurst Showground has proved a great success. Whether you talked to riders or fans last Saturday, all were delighted that the 2022 Bathurst Long Track Masters meeting went ahead more than 1,500 days since the venue last hosted motorcycle racing in November 2017.

While rain lashed much of the east coast it stayed away from the inland city until most of the big programme had been run. In all 11 classes of racing were decided, three Masters Shootouts were staged and the 50 cc Demo class for the sport’s newcomers had plenty of laps around a specially marked out track on the infield.

The Pro 450 class lived up to expectations – 68 riders started the three rounds of five heats with only the top 10 guaranteed a berth in the final, while two more progressed from the repechage.

A good indication of the quality of a line-up is always the field for the repechage and that was good enough to be a final at any meeting in the country.

Come the final and the classiest among the classy field shone as Jarred Brook added another win to his already victory-laden Bathurst record with an emphatic show.

Tom Drane, who is yet to turn 16 but has been granted special dispensation to race as a senior, matched Brook’s unbeaten run in the heats and then finished second in the final.

At the other end of the experience scale third place went to local star Ben Grabham – who is older than the combined age of the first two riders!

Grabham had already ensured that his family name would be included in the meeting results, as it invariably does, when he not surprisingly dominated the Over 40s class ahead of Graham Cheney and Andrew Fleming.

There were two other dominant displays – one produced by Victorian Jody Mason who took out the Long Track Slider Evo class by winning all four rounds ahead of Ricky Schafer with Christopher Steep third overall.

Then in the Dirt Track Sidecar class when multiple championship winning duo Corey Banks and passenger Tom Banks scored comfortable wins in all their heats and then the final.

Brad Banks/Michael had to work much harder to secure second place in the final ahead of Matthew Siskovic/Lionel Cornwell.

The Unlimited 2-stroke class also needed a final where Tom Edwards, who had been unbeaten in his heats, only managed second place behind Graham Cheney with Lee Hunter claiming third.

The other senior classes were decided over four rounds and each of those classes was only resolved with the outcome of the last round.

In the Hooligan Twins class honours went to Kenny Angel over Damian Bombardiere, with Angel’s deciding third race win being by the smallest margin of the day – just 12 one-thousandths of a second. Darren Saxon was third overall.

Queenslander Brooke Goulding made life hard for herself in a very competitive and entertaining Women’s class after she fell in the second round before remounting to finish eighth. Those points proved vital as she narrowly outpointed the much improved Laura Saxon and former Bathurst winner Amy King.

Another 15-year-old granted dispensation to race in the seniors was Harrison Voight who took out the 250 cc 2-stroke class ahead of Tom Edwards and Rory Hutchinson.

Recently turned senior Remmie Fyffe won the 250 cc 4-stroke class by outpointing Angus Hutchinson and James Sawdy.

The three Masters Shootouts were won by Tom Drane (Pro 450) Jordan Dall (Long Track Slider) and Corey Banks / Tom Banks (Dirt Track Sidecars).

The future of the sport looks to be in good hands judging by the quality of the racing in the two junior classes.

Cameron Dunker only won one race, but it was the final in the 13–Under 16s, ahead of the previously unbeaten Lucas Quinn and Cody Lewis.

The 9–Under 13s was even more competitive with Beau Bailey taking the final ahead of Riley Nauta and the latest of the Grabham clan, Noah Grabham

Unfortunately when the rain eventually came it set in meaning that the second and third rounds and final of the Bathurst Unlimited and Long Track Slider classes had to be abandoned.

Disappointment for the fans, who stayed to witness the presentation in front of the grandstands, but everyone would surely have been pleased with the action they witnessed.

Long track racing at Bathurst is back.

Pro 450 Main Results

Pos Rider Overall Gap 1 Jarred Brook 1:48.056 0.000 2 Tom Drane 1:49.550 1.494 3 Ben Grabham 1:51.217 3.161 4 Damien Koppe 1:53.046 4.990 5 Cyshan Weale 1:53.476 5.420 6 Harrison Ryan 1:54.026 5.970 7 Billy Van Eerde 1:54.281 6.225 8 Connor Ryan 1:55.283 7.227 9 Dale Borlase 1:55.499 7.443 10 Seth Qualischefski 1:55.770 7.714 11 Harrison Maxwell 1:56.277 8.221 12 Luke Bush 2:01.257 13.201

250 cc 2-Stroke Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Harrison Voight 94 2 Tom Edwards 82 3 Rory Hutchinson 79 4 Nathan Boland 68 5 Seth Qualischefski 65 6 Steven Croker 61 7 Kenny Angel 57 8 Glen Wachowicz 25 9 Wesly Barnes 13

250 cc 4-stroke Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Remmie Fyffe 97 2 Angus Hutchinson 90 3 James Sawdy 80 4 Rory Hutchinson 70 5 Derek Hingerty 66 6 Tyler O’Donnell 58 7 Cory Smithers 57 8 Harrison Small 52 9 Zachary Hagney 47 10 Josh Wigmore 42 11 Mark Dunker 24

Hooligan Twins Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Kenny Angel 97 2 Damian Bombardiere 91 3 Darren Saxon 80 4 David Butler 69 5 Julian Bombardiere 64 6 Shane Richards 59 7 Tyler O’Donnell 56 8 Justin Steele 49 9 Shane Baker 44 10 Gareth Hamill 42

Unlimited 2-Stroke Final

Pos Rider Overall Gap 1 Graham Cheney 1:56.543 0.000 2 Tom Edwards 1:56.894 0.351 3 Lee Hunter 1:58.981 2.438 4 Scott Brown 1:59.802 3.259 5 Kenny Angel 2:00.771 4.228 6 Dillon Lucas 2:03.460 6.917 7 Steven Croker 2:03.719 7.176 8 Clinton McDonald 2:05.713 9.170 9 Darryl Mallan 2:17.125 20.582 10 Gerard Cox 2:05.830 9.287 11 Tim Darmody 2:19.402 22.859

Over 40s Unlimited Final

Pos Rider Overall Gap 1 Ben Grabham 1:56.073 0.000 2 Graham Cheney 1:57.449 1.376 3 Andrew Fleming 1:58.839 2.766 4 Jason Morris 2:01.806 5.733 5 Clinton McDonald 2:02.172 6.099 6 Tim Darmody 2:02.253 6.180 7 Glen Dagostino 2:02.438 6.365 8 Steven Batchelor 2:02.444 6.371 9 Darren Webb 2:02.768 6.695 10 Joshua McCosker 2:05.008 8.935 11 Ian Carpenter 2:06.651 10.578 12 Peter Gower 2:06.706 10.633

Evo Long Track Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jody Mason 100 2 Ricky Schafer 88 3 Christopher Steep 70 4 Fred Hall 70 5 Geoff Watson 60 6 Alan Paterson 59 7 Brook Sutton 31 8 James Garvey 14

Women’s Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Brooke Goulding 88 2 Laura Saxon 86 3 Amy Wedd 85 4 Bree-Anna Etheridge 76 5 Brie Levy 66 6 Gemma Borsato 61 7 Sheree Smith 56 8 Lisa Colyer 54 9 taiesha Jurkewicz 36

Dirt Track Sidecar Final

Pos Rider Overall Gap 1 Corey Banks Thomas Banks 1:57.728 0.000 2 Bradley Banks Michael Vecchi 2:02.593 4.865 3 Matthew Siskovic Lionel Cornwell 2:05.615 7.887 4 Kai Frame Michael Bryant 2:06.066 8.338 5 Trevor Harvey Timothy Jones 2:06.736 9.008 6 Sean Kelly Thomas White 2:06.757 9.029

Junior 125-250 13-U16 Final

Pos Rider Overall Gap 1 Cameron Dunker 1:58.736 0.000 2 Lucas Quinn 1:58.831 0.095 3 Cody Lewis 1:59.706 0.970 4 Alexander Adamson 1:59.908 1.172 5 Nicholas Berry 2:00.393 1.657 6 Cody Wilby 2:01.735 2.999 7 Lachlan Russell 2:02.196 3.460 8 JETT CARTER 2:03.650 4.914 9 Kristian O’Donnell 2:05.264 6.528 10 Cougar Arhipoff 2:05.314 6.578 11 Michael Price 2:07.135 8.399 12 Cooper Williams 2:10.613 11.877

Junior 85-150 13-U16 Final

Pos Rider Overall Gap 1 Beau Bailey 2:03.972 0.000 2 Riley Nauta 2:04.095 0.123 3 Noah Grabham 2:04.931 0.959 4 Bodie Paige 2:05.385 1.413 5 SAM DRANE 2:05.454 1.482 6 Taylen Howard 2:06.366 2.394 7 Hugh Hope-Hodgetts 2:06.726 2.754 8 thomas gotts 2:07.209 3.237 9 Gage Gower 2:08.207 4.235 10 COOPER ANTONE 2:08.211 4.239 11 Jake Paige 2:08.426 4.454 12 Cooper Freebairn 2:10.639 6.667

Wil Ruprecht goes 6-7 at Italian Enduro opener

Wil Ruprecht kicked off his season with the Italian Enduro opener, earninga 7-6 result, with fellow Aussie Daniel Milner running 13-12 over the two days.

In the overall results it was Andrea Verona on top, taking the victory ahead of Hamish McDonald, with the two taking a win and a second across the two races. Davide Soreca was third in the first of those bouts, while Nathan Watson rounded out the top three in Race 2.

Wil Ruprecht – 7-6

“7-6 at the opening rounds of Italian Enduro. Shot a bit over par on the scorecard but gathered a bit of knowledge over the two days. Now with some knowledge of where we’re at in a race situation we’ll be working to improve on this result in a months time and bring some intensity to the dance. Thanks team TM Boano Factory.”

Daniel Milner 13-12

“So good to be back racing. After almost a year off due to covid, it has been a long wait. Was a good experience racing the first Italian Enduro to learn the ropes and what I have to improve on with myself and my bike. Couldn’t do it with out.”

ShopYamaha Racing ready for AORC 2022 opener

The first weekend of racing in this years AORC gets underway at Cherrabah, in Queensland, hosting rounds one and two of this year’s championship. Nestled on the western side of the Great Dividing Range, one hour from Brisbane, Cherrabah is a country stay style resort that offers scenic riding and a great atmosphere to kick off the year. And while the scenery is tranquil, the racing will be far from it.

The ShopYamaha Team will have a busy weekend as its four-rider line-up gets underway under the guidance of former champ, AJ Roberts. With two riders contesting the E1 (250cc) and two riders in the E2 (450cc) category, AJ will need eyes in the back of his head over the opening weekend, but he is more than happy to get to work and get back to what he loves doing.

The team underwent some tweaking recently and all falling under the one umbrella of ShopYamaha. The team will still take two trucks to each event and offer support to Yamaha riders at the AORC events, as they have done in the past.

Josh Green and Michael Driscoll will spearhead the team in the 450cc division with both riders more than capable of holding up the championship trophy at the end of the season. Green continues to prove age is no barrier as he shows no signs of slowing and is always motivated to go racing. Driscoll is at the perfect age where he now has the physical and mental maturity to ride the 450cc well in all conditions and has done his apprenticeship in the class. He is ready and willing to win.

In the E1 (250cc), it will be Kyron Bacon and Blake Hollis flying the ShopYamaha flag. Bacon has improved considerably over the past two years and nothing short of an E1 championship will satisfy him this year. While Blake Hollis is coming along nicely and is focused taking it up to his more experienced teammate.

AJ Roberts

“We have put in a lot of work over the past few months to prepare for 2022. Yamaha have been so supportive of off-road racing both with our team as well as supporting the championship and I feel our bikes are as good as they have ever been. The riders are happy with what we have been able to produce for them and now it’s a matter of putting everything in the real-life test of racing. Its only two weeks away and we can’t wait.”

2022 Australian Speedway U16 125cc Championships locked in

The 2022 Australian Speedway U16s 125cc Individual and Teams Championships kicks off at Sidewinders U16s Club in South Australia on the April 1 with the morning gate draw followed by official practice day.

The Individual Championship will be run on Saturday (April 2) over 20 heats with a B Final for the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh point scorers after 20 heats. The final (A final) will be the top three-point scorers after 20 heats and the winner of the B final and they will ride off to decide the Australian Championship.

The following day (Sunday April 3), the Teams Championship will be run over 21 heats with four riders in each heat. No final will be run, as the final results are based on the points accumulated over the 21 heats.

The Teams Championship is State vs State for the Australian Championship.

2022 Australian Speedway U16 125cc Championships Official Dates

April 1 – Practice

April 2 – 2022 Australian Speedway Under 16’s 125cc Individual Championship

April 3 – 2022 Australian Speedway Under 16’s 125cc Teams Championship

The 2022 Australian Speedway Under 16’s 125cc Individual and Team Championship are proudly supported by the Sidewinders Under 16 Speedway Club.

2022 Australian Speedway U16 125cc Championships Entry Lists

INDIVIDUAL ENTRIES

RIDER STATE Cooper Antone NSW Beau Bailey NSW Kobi Canning SA Jake Fleet QLD Ambrose Fraser VIC Noah Grabham NSW Jordan Hargreaves SA Ashley Jansen – Batchelor SA Jordy Loftus QLD Anika Loftus QLD Mitchell McDiarmid WA Linkin Metcalf WA Lachlan Russell NSW Harry Sadler SA Sonny Spurgin NSW Darcey Timmis SA RESERVE RIDERS Hayden Kuchel SA Hayden Pascoe SA

TEAMS ENTRIES

RIDER STATE Noah Grabham/Beau Bailey NSW 1 Cooper Antone/Lachlan Russell NSW 2 Jordy Loftus/Anika Loftus QLD Ashley Jansen–Batchelor/Harry Sadler SA 1 Kobi Canning/Darcey Timmis SA 2 Ambrose Fraser/Sonny Spurgin VIC Mitchell McDiarmid/Linkin Metcalf WA

Kyle Chisholm to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing has signed Kyle Chisolm for the remainder of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX East Championship, with the privateer Yamaha racer to head the campaign in the East series while the team’s regulars – Jeremy Martin and Levi Kitchen – continue to work on returning to full fitness.

Kyle Chisholm – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“I’m really excited about this opportunity! It’s been a couple of years since I’ve been on the 250, but of all the bikes that you could want to ride the Star Yamaha is the best. I can’t wait to get on the bike and get some time on it. I’m looking to put some work in this week and do the best that we can. It’s not like a normal off-season where we have months to get used to it; it’s just going to be a couple of days. I’m looking forward to the challenge, though, and I think that the team is going to do an awesome job and get me ready in the short amount of time that we have. I’ve known Bobby Reagan for a long time, since I was on mini bikes, and know a lot of guys on the team. They’re a great group of guys, and I’m looking forward to working with them.”





2022 Moose Racing Wild Boar Report

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) concluded round two, the Moose Racing Wild Boar, on Sunday under hot and sunny conditions, which made for a brutal day of racing in the Florida sand and swamps.

As racing got underway on Sunday Afternoon it was the No. 3 machine of Magna1 Motorsport/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn who earned the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot Award. Ashburn would take off into the woods, holding the number one position for the first two laps of racing. As Ashburn headed out onto the third lap, he would have company from FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Benjamin Kelley.

Kelley would put on the charge in Florida after starting the day in second behind Ashburn. As the race continued on, he would set himself up to make the pass at the halfway point of the race and not look back. Kelley continued to place a gap over the field after moving in the lead, ultimately crossing the finish line four minutes ahead of his competition.

Meanwhile behind Kelley, his teammate FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia hailing from Spain and Ashburn were engaged in a heated battle for the second place position. As the white flag flew, Garcia was just .8 seconds behind Ashburn, and as the two made their way through the trails Garcia would make the pass stick for second overall. Ashburn would hold on for third overall, rounding out the overall podium.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong and teammate, Trevor Bollinger would round out the top five finishing positions in the XC1 Open Pro class with DeLong earning fourth overall on the day. DeLong would work his way from a tenth place start on the day to finish inside the top five, while Bollinger worked his way up from ninth on the opening lap of the race. Rev Motorsports/GASGAS Racing’s Grant Baylor came through to finish sixth in XC1 after working his way up through the pack.

Unfortunately for some, it was a rough day as the heat and misfortune struck. FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth had a rough crash on the fifth lap which ended his day. Toth later posted that he was doing better after receiving some fluids. While out on lap four Babbitts Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Josh Strang was said to be down with an apparent arm injury.

Josh Strang later shared:

“Wrong place at the wrong time yesterday, a lapper who had moved over for me clipped a log and deflected into me as I was going by. I hit the only tree in this section of the track that left me with a broken arm. The both of us sat on the sandy berm both hurting but neither of us mad just both bummed. @orthodawgsc is going to get me fixed up this week so I can get back on the bike! Thanks to everyone for checking in!”

He was able to make his way back to his pit area, but no confirmation on the extent of his injuries. Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell also was out of the race on lap four as he collided with a tree and possibly injuring his shoulder. GNCC Racing wishes everyone a speedy recovery.

XC1 Pro Event Results

Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Josep Garcia (KTM) Jordan Ashburn (HQV) Craig DeLong (HQV) Trevor Bollinger (HQV) Grant Baylor (GAS) Josh Toth (KTM) Josh Strang (KAW) Ricky Russell (GAS) Rikard Hansson (GAS)

Overall National Championship Standings

Benjamin Kelley (60) Jordan Ashburn (42) Josep Garcia (37) Craig DeLong (33) Michael Witkowski (30) Trevor Bollinger (30) Josh Strang (25) Lyndon Snodgrass (22) Jack Edmondson (19) Grant Baylor (18)

XC2 250 Pro

AmPro Yamaha’s Mike Witkowski is two-for-two in the XC2 250 Pro class as he brought home the win at round two in Florida. Witkowski would get a good jump off the line, earning the $250 STACYC XC2 Holeshot Award. He would continue to lead from the start of the race, until the checkered flag flew. Witkowski would also finish fifth overall on the day.

Phoenix Honda Racing’s Cody Barnes and Magna1 Motorsports’ Jack Edmondson would battle back and forth between the second and third place positions for the majority of the race.

Barnes would make the pass on Edmondson with two laps remaining in the race. Both Barnes and Edmondson would begin to feel the brutal heat and terrain affecting them and would fall off the pace for the last lap. Barnes would cross the line in second with Edmondson about one minute behind him in third.

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Michael Witkowski (YAM) Cody Barnes (HON) Jack Edmondson (HQV) Jesse Ansley (KTM) Lyndon Snodgrass (KAW) Ruy Barbosa (HON) Angus Riordan (KTM) Benjamin Herrera (OTH) Alexandre Gougeon (HQV) Jonathan Johnson (BET)

XC2 250 Pro Series Standings

Michael Witkowski (60) Lyndon Snodgrass (41) Jack Edmondson (37) Cody Barnes34) Ruy Barbosa (33) Angus Riordan (27) Jonathan Johnson (26) Jesse Ansley (26) Ryder Lafferty (24) Benjamin Herrera (24)

FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am

In the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class it was Carolina XC/Moose Racing/XC Gear’s Zack Hayes battling back to the center of the box in Florida. After Podium Works/ODI Grips/Scott Motorsports’ Shawn Myers Jr. grabbed the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales’ XC3 Holeshot Award, Hayes would make his way into the led.

Hayes would continue to lead the race for the remainder of the day, earning his first win of 2022. Motorcycle Enthusiast Inc/Moose Racing/MX Tech’s Hunter Neuwirth would find himself behind Hayes in second for the duration of the race.

Neuwirth would try to push himself to catch Hayes, but he would fall short at the end of the three-hour race. Neuwirth remains second in the points standings after two rounds. Precision Off-Road/JDP Suspension/FXR’s Tegan Temple rounded out the top three FMF XC3 finishers after making the pass into third halfway through the race.

Earning Top Amateur honors was the 250 A class winner, Jason Tino as he came through in the 19th overall position. Bolton Beroth was second on the top amateur podium with a 22nd overall finishing position and second in the 250 A class. Rounding out the top amateur podium was 4-Stroke A Lites class winner, Cole Forbes with his 24th overall finishing position.

As the 10 a.m. race got underway it was Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Taylor Johnston earning the $100 Trail Jesters WXC Holeshot Award. It wouldn’t be long though until AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer made her way into the lead and began to place a gap over the rest of the field. Archer would lead all four laps of the two-hour race, coming through 48 seconds ahead of second place.

Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Korie Steede battled at the front of the pack for the duration of the race, swapping between third and second on the opening laps of the race. She continued to push and would catch Archer as the white flag came out. However, on the last lap she would lose that push and cruise in for second overall and in the WXC class in Florida. Rockstar Husqvarna/Surge Off-Road Coaching Team’s Tayla Jones would fight back in the third place position to catch the front runners, but she would fall short of battling it out with them. She would hold onto third overall, rounding out the WXC podium at round two.

In the Youth Bike race, it was Team Green Kawasaki’s Nicholas DeFeo making it two-in-a-row for overall wins and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class wins in 2022. Coming from the second row in the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. class it was Ryan Amancio earning second overall on the day, and taking the class win in Florida. Peyton Feather rounded out the top three youth overall finishers, while also finishing second in YXC1.

Rivers Morris would finish fourth overall on the day, and third in the YXC1 class. In the fifth place position overall, it was Canyon Richards of the 85cc (12-13) class. Jacob McPherson and Jiggs Fustini came through to round out the YXC2 top three finishers, while Brayden Baisley earned the 85cc Big Wheel (12-15) class win.

GNCC Racing continues next weekend on Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13 with round three, The Specialized General in Washington, Georgia.

Van De Ven wins WMX Opener at Lombardia

The opening round of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship in Lombardia has come to an end, with Ceres 71 Racing rider Nancy Van De Ven securing her 29th career podium with the overall round victory ahead of JK Racing Yamaha’s Lynn Valk and Honda 114 Motorsports’ Martine Hughes.

The defending World Champion, Courtney Duncan of Big Van World MTX Kawasaki had an unlucky start to her 2022 campaign as she placed sixth overall, following a tough second race.

As the gate dropped for WMX race one, it was Duncan who grabbed the holeshot ahead of Valk and Van De Ven.

Amandine Verstappen was another rider to get a good start and was right there with the leaders before slipping down to fifth as Martine Hughes of Honda 114 Motorsports went by.

Yamaha Racing 423 rider Larissa Papenmeier was among the few ladies who were not so lucky out of the gate, as she crossed the line on the opening lap down in 30th position and had a long way to come back.

After applying constant pressure, we saw Valk take over the lead from Duncan on the second lap. And a lap or so later she clocked the fastest lap time of the race and already had a nice 2.347 second gap.

Valk then continued her charge at the front as Duncan started to come under fire from Van De Ven and on lap five we saw the defending world champion slipped down another position.

By that point it was too late for Van De Ven to make a difference as Valk was already eight seconds ahead. In the end Valk crossed the finish line first, with Van De Ven second, Duncan third and Verstappen managing to get back into fourth after passing Hughes back. Meanwhile Papenmeier managed to come back to 11th in the end.

In race two, it was Papenmeier who grabbed the holeshot from Shana van der Vlist, Sandra Keller of SK Racing and Van De Ven. Though Van De Ven was quick to make some passes and get herself into second. She then pursued Papenmeier and after several attempts was able to get the job done and move into the lead on the lap one.

Duncan meanwhile was unlucky in the start and was among the few riders that crashed in the first corner on the start. By the end of lap one she was 26th.

At that point, race one winner, Valk was in fifth but was also quick to make passes as she got by both Elisa Galvagno and van der Vlist and was applying the pressure onto Papenmeier for second. She later made the pass.

Hughes was also looking strong in race two as she battled with van der Vlist for fourth. The Norwegian was able to make a pass stick and then set her sights on Papenmeier ahead.

By that point Van De Ven was already more than 3 seconds ahead, but Valk was able to bring the gap down by going purple in sector three and setting the fastest lap of the race.

As the race progressed, Duncan was fighting her way into the top 10 and after making a couple of more passes, she eventually finished in ninth place.

But back with the leaders, towards the closing stages of the race we saw Hughes continue her charge forward as she pushed Papenmeier down to fourth. By that point she was already too far behind the leaders so had to settle for third.

Papenmeier came under more fire in the closing stages, as she dropped to fifth, while van der Vlist move into fourth. In the end it was Nancy Van De Ven who took her 17th career race win, as Valk finished second and Hughes was third.

A 2-1 result gave Van De Ven the upper hand over Valk’s 1-2, as she took to the top step of the podium and secured the red plate at the opening round of the Women’s Motocross World Championship. Second overall was Valk, meanwhile Hughes made her very first podium appearance on her WMX debut!

New Zealand’s Courtney Duncan ended the weekend in sixth, while Australia’s Tahlia O’Hare was 11th.

The next round of the Women’s Motocross World Championship will take place in Portugal on April 2-3.

Nancy Van De Ven

“I’m so happy. I worked so hard in the last years. I had so much bad luck and setbacks and now finally since 2018 I win a Grand Prix and I win a race again and I am incredibly happy.”

Courtney Duncan

“It was a difficult weekend to say the least. A P3 and P9 for sixth overall is not how you want to start the championship. The whole build up wasn’t great with only arriving in Europe this week and trying to acclimatise. I hadn’t ridden my KX250 race bike and went straight into the sand. All that puts you on the back foot and clearly it showed this weekend. I just wasn’t myself. I need to keep positive. It’s a long season and we’ll build from here.”

2022 WMX Round 1 Overall/Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Van De Ven, Nancy NED YAM 22 25 47 2 Valk, Lynn NED YAM 25 22 47 3 Hughes, Martine NOR HON 16 20 36 4 Verstappen, Amandine BEL KAW 18 16 34 5 van der Vlist, Shana NED KTM 15 18 33 6 Duncan, Courtney NZL KAW 20 12 32 7 Andersen, Sara DEN KTM 12 14 26 8 Papenmeier, Larissa GER YAM 10 15 25 9 Jakobsen, Malou DEN KTM 13 10 23 10 Blasigh, Giorgia ITA YAM 14 7 21 11 O’Hare, Tahlia Jade AUS HON 9 8 17

Elzinga secures the overall EMX250 win in Lombardia

The EMX250 riders have completed the opening round of the series in Lombardia, with Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing’s Rick Elzinga victorious.

The Dutchman leaves Italy with the red plate, ahead of Fantic Factory Team Maddii duo of Cornelius Toendel and Haakon Osterhagen.

In EMX250 race one, it was Mike Gwerder of WZ Racing Team who was flying out of the gate and led the way. Behind him was David Braceras from Team VRT KTM Veritise, Raf Meuwissen of Raf’s Motorsports, Marcel Stauffer of Sturm STC Racing Team and Andrea Bonacorsi from Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing.

Stauffer then crashed out of fourth which allowed Bonacorsi and Rick Elzinga of Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing through, but Bonacorsi’s charge to the front did not last long as a battle with Cornelius Toendel of Fantic Factory Team Maddii ended with Bonacorsi down on the ground and Toendel moving up to fourth.

Elzinga then set the fastest lap of the race, a 1:58.443 as he closed in on Braceras for second position.

Further down the field, Federico Tuani of SM Action Racing Team YUASA Battery and Stauffer came together before a take off a jump, which resulted in a DNF for Tuani, while Stauffer was able to continue for a few more laps but ultimately did not finish either.

Meanwhile on lap four we saw a change for the lead as Braceras got by Gwerder! Elzinga was looking to launch an attack of his own on the Swiss and did just that a lap later. It then took him just two more laps to pass Braceras for the lead, as Gwerder continued to drop down the order.

Towards the final laps of the race we saw Jorge-Matthias Talviku of Sahkar Racing make his way up the order and battle it out with Braceras for second, but he was not able to find a way through and was forced to settle for third.

Elzinga took the first race victory of 2022, with Braceras holding on to second. Haakon Osterhagen from Fantic Factory Team Maddii finished fourth on his first outing in the EMX250 class, while Oriol Oliver of WZ Racing Team and Camden Mc Lellan of TBS Conversions Racing Team crossed the line fifth and sixth. While Bonacorsi did not finish the race.

In the second race, it was Osterhagen who took the holeshot and was leading Gwerder, Meuwissen, Toendel and Meico Vettik. Meanwhile Bonacorsi didn’t get off to the best start and was outside the top 20. Elzinga was also buried in the mid-pack with Braceras.

At the sharp end of the field though we saw Toendel pass Vettik and Osterhagen for the lead, while Osterhagen dropped two positions in the space of just a couple of corners.

Elzinga then passed Mc Lellan for ninth and continued his charge forward, as Bonacorsi moved into 16th.

Quentin Marc Prugnieres of 9MM Energy BUD Racing Kawasaki crashed out of fifth to eventually finish the race in 11th.

Toendel was looking comfortable in the lead as he was already 2.483 seconds ahead of Vettik, while Osterhagen was safe in third.

But it was Elzinga who was the hard charged as he passed Meuwissen for sixth and started to gain ground on Gwerder who was ahead. By the end of lap eight, we saw him move into fifth. Two laps later he passed Oliver but was just out of reach to get Osterhagen too.

Meanwhile Bonacorsi put in a sprint in the final few laps of the second heat and managed to get himself up to sixth place ahead of Gwerder, scoring valuable points after yesterday’s DNF.

In the end it was Toendel who won the race 4.412 seconds ahead of Vettik and Osterhagen. Meanwhile Elzinga was fourth just ahead of Oliver in fifth.

The 1-4 result gave Elzinga his first overall victory of 2022 and with that he secured the red plate going into round two of the series. Joining on the podium were the two Fantic Factory Team Maddii riders Cornelius Toendel and Haakon Osterhagen.

The next round of the EMX250 championship will take place in Portugal on April 2-3.

Rick Elzinga

“First race was really good, and I really enjoyed racing here. The second race, I had some trouble in the first couple of laps and by then the front guys were already far ahead of me, so it was difficult to catch. But I think I did a good job, got the red plate and the winter prep really showed. Happy to be back on Yamaha and I am happy to be on the podium. Thanks to Yamaha and everybody back home.”

2022 EMX250 Round 1 Overall/Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Elzinga, Rick NED YAM 25 18 43 2 Toendel, Cornelius NOR FAN 14 25 39 3 Osterhagen, Haakon NOR FAN 18 20 38 4 Vettik, Meico EST KTM 11 22 33 5 Oliver, Oriol ESP KTM 16 16 32 6 Talviku, Jorgen-Matthias EST KTM 20 11 31 7 Mc Lellan, Camden RSA KTM 15 13 28 8 Gwerder, Mike SUI KTM 12 14 26 9 Prugnieres, Quentin Marc FRA KAW 13 10 23 10 Braceras, David ESP KTM 22 0 22 11 Meuwissen, Raf NED KTM 8 12 20 12 Bonacorsi, Andrea ITA YAM 0 15 15 13 Lugana, Paolo ITA KTM 7 7 14 14 Kooiker, Dave NED YAM 3 9 12 15 Rizzi, Joel GBR YAM 10 0 10

2022 MXGP of Lombardia Round 2

Round 2 of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship kicked into action over the weekend at Lombardia, with Team HRC’s Tim Gajser and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jago Geerts proving the dominant forces. For Gajser that meant retaining his MXGP lead, while Geerts picked up the red plate with 50-points moving him into the MX2 lead.

For Australian Mitch Evans this was another positive showing despite an unfortunate problem in qualifying meaning that he had an outside gate-pick and very little chance of starting inside the top 10. Still, the #43 wasn’t to be discouraged and he tried his hardest to get out of the gate well.

Race one went better, and as a result he was involved in a massive battle for the 10-15 positions, eventually taking home 13th after non-stop fighting. Race two didn’t start as well, but he worked himself forward from 22nd on lap one, into 15th by the time he finished, giving him a much-improved 12th overall.

After his superb performance one week earlier in England F&H Kawasaki Racing Team’s Jed Beaton started race day impressively as he quickly moved forward from ninth to seventh in the first moto but he was eventually restricted to eleventh at the finish of the moto. Race 2 was a challenge too, with the rider never recovering after being sandwiched at the first corner of race two, only completing 12 laps and missing out on points.

2022 MXGP of Lombardia Highlights

MXGP Race 1

In the opening race of the MXGP class we saw Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado grab the Fox Holeshot ahead of Team HRC’s Tim Gajser and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing trio of Jeremy Seewer, Glenn Coldenhoff and Maxime Renaux.

Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Brian Bogers was also right there in the mix and sitting in sixth position.

Seewer then dropped it and fell from third to eighth, as Prado set the fastest lap of the race and was 1.411 seconds ahead of Gajser who just could not find an opportunity for a pass. The gap then came down ever so slightly, but a new threat was emerging as Renaux started to edge closer to the leaders.

Further down the order, Honda 114 Motorsports’ Ruben Fernandez got by Coldenhoff for fifth, as Coldenhoff began to fade. Seewer was next to get by the Dutchman as he continued his recovery after a crash early on in the heat. Coldenhoff eventually brought it home in 17th.

Gebben Van Venrooy Yamaha Racing’s Arminas Jasikonis saw his day turn for the worse as he came into pitlane to DNF the race, following a crash earlier on, while his teammate Calvin Vlaanderen was fighting for spot inside the top 10.

But back with the leaders, Renaux was looking faster than both Prado and Gajser, as Gajser continued his struggle behind the young Spaniard.

Seewer then got by Fernandez and caught onto the back of Bogers but it took him until the end of the race to make a pass stick, as Bogers was quick to defend his position.

In terms of the leaders, there was no change until the chequered flag fell, with Gajser getting close to Prado on several occasions, but just not able to get it done. Prado took the win. Renaux kept with the leaders in third, as Seewer made some nice passes in the final stages of the race to finish fourth.

We also saw a nice battle for sixth between Bogers and DIGA PROCROSS KTM Racing’s Thomas Kjer Olsen who made a swift move on Bogers with two laps to go.

MXGP Race 2

In race two it was Henry Jacobi of JM Honda Racing who secured the second Fox Holeshot of the day ahead of Seewer and Gajser. Though Gajser was not taking any chances as he swiftly moved past Jacobi, who was already passed by Seewer.

Gajser then tried to make a move on the inside of Seewer, who was quick to respond, with the Swiss maintaining control of the lead. This only last a few moments as he later crashed, gifting Gajser first place. At that point Bogers was second with Jacobi fading to third.

Seewer picked himself up just ahead of Prado who got squeezed in the first corner. But back at the top end of the field, Renaux was looking to leave his mark, as he took second from Bogers.

Gajser then led Renaux, Bogers and Olsen who was right there in fourth, while Seewer and Prado continued to battle for seventh. Just ahead of them was Fernandez who got around Jacobi, as the German came under more fire from Seewer, who crashed in the same spot as he lost the lead.

The Honda riders looked fast, as Team HRC’s Gajser set the fastest lap of the race, while Fernandez from Honda 114 Motorsports set his personal best and was looking strong inside the top five.

Gajser then made a mistake and fell which saw him lose around three seconds in sector one, which was a gift to Renaux who was back on his heels. The Slovenian was able to respond quickly and before the end of the lap was 1.578 up on the Frenchman.

Further down the order Seewer was looking to re-group as he battled with Beta SDM Corse rider Jeremy Van Horebeek, while Prado started to close in on Olsen for fourth. In the final lap of the race it looked like Prado could get it done, but made a mistake and crashed.

Gajser went on to win the race with a 7.015 advantage over Renaux, as Bogers maintained third. Olsen also held on to fourth as Seewer was able to recover and come back to fifth.

A 2-1 result gave Gajser his second Grand Prix win of 2022, as Renaux celebrated his maiden podium in MXGP on the second spot, with Prado forced to settle for third as he came back to seventh in the second race.

Gajser continues to lead the championship with 94 points over Prado who has 82, with Renaux moving up to third in the standings.

Tim Gajser – P1

“I am really happy with how today went, finishing off with that second moto win and taking the overall with it. Honestly, I struggled a bit with getting the bike setup because this Mantova surface was different from previous races we’ve held here, but the team kept working and we found a good balance for the second moto and that really made a big difference. I also got two good starts which was critical here, so I didn’t have to pass too many guys as it was really difficult to make moves. In the first race it was a little frustrating, being so close to making a pass but not quite making it stick. Then in race two, I was in the lead before the end of the first lap and controlled the race. I made a little mistake but I was able to stay in front and just kept calm and then pulled away once again to go two-one and make it two GP wins out of two. I can’t wait to head to Argentina as that is a track I like and hopefully I can make it another win and keep hold of the red-plate.”

Maxime Renaux – P2

“I’m feeling good. First podium for me at my second GP. Second overall is really good and I am happy with it. Two solid races, third and second, so I am really happy with how it went. It’s a little bit sketchy coming on the track with the 450 for my first year and it’s not an easy task sometimes, but I am happy that I didn’t make any mistakes in both races, no crashes, which was really important and I’m happy with my first podium.”

Jorge Prado – P3

“The first moto was very good! I got the holeshot and won the moto. My start was not so great in the second moto, but I knew that I had the pace to get to the front. I was not too stressed about that. I got sand in my eyes and struggled with that through the race, then I made a mistake with three laps to go and lost a couple of positions. I am not really happy with the second moto, but the championship is going to be very long.”

Brian Bogers – P4

“I was really motivated today! I had a good start in the first moto and moved to fourth, but then I started to struggle a little bit. I finished seventh. I felt a lot better in the second moto and had another good start. I settled into third quite quickly and stayed there for the whole moto. I was really happy with that third. I missed the overall podium by five points, but hopefully we can get on there in the future.”

Jeremy Seewer – P5

“I actually feel really good with everything, but I just couldn’t make it happen this weekend. Made some stupid mistakes, but this is Mantova, many square edge bumps and riding with a scoop tyre on this surface. Looking at the positives, I was at the front of the start in both motos but messed it up twice with small tip overs in both races. It’s tough to come back through the pack on this track, so I did well to pass so many riders, but it wasn’t enough. It’s quite frustrating, but the season is long and I am still in the game, so that is the most important thing.”

Ben Watson – P10

“I’m just struggling to ride how I want to at the moment and to have that real fight in me. It’s disappointing for all of us; the bike’s working really good and everyone in the team is putting in 100% and sticking by me. The lap times were a little way off in practice and that gave me a bad gate-pick for Qualifying; each session leads onto the next and everyone knows the inside gate is a massive advantage here. I’m sure I was top-five into the first turn in race one but I was too far out and got pushed into the soft stuff. I tried to put it all behind me and I rode a lot better in race two with some good passes so we made progress even though I’m still far from where I ought to be… but we will get there.“

Mitch Evans – P12

“Much improved weekend for me in Lombardia, and I’m leaving here feeling a lot more positive about the rest of the year. The results still aren’t where I want them to be, but I felt like my riding was a lot better, and it was good to battle with these guys again. The first race especially was really intense and I was always fighting for my position, so that was fun and it was something I’ve missed when away from the series. Now, I have a weekend off to keep building before heading down to Argentina which is a track I have fond memories of.”

Pauls Jonass – P18

“The first moto was really quite okay! I struggled to get into a rhythm in the first couple of laps, but still passed some guys and finished in tenth. It was great to be back and I am looking forward to getting back onto the bike again.”

2022 MXGP of Lombardia Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 22 25 47 2 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 20 22 42 3 Prado, Jorge ESP GAS 25 14 39 4 Bogers, Brian NED HUS 14 20 34 5 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 18 16 34 6 Olsen, Thomas Kjer DEN KTM 15 18 33 7 Fernandez, Ruben ESP HON 16 15 31 8 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL BET 12 13 25 9 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 6 12 18 10 Watson, Ben GBR KAW 5 10 15 11 Van doninck, Brent BEL YAM 7 8 15 12 Evans, Mitchell AUS HON 8 6 14 13 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED YAM 9 4 13 14 Forato, Alberto ITA GAS 13 0 13 15 Lupino, Alessandro ITA BET 0 11 11 16 Jacobi, Henry GER HON 2 9 11 17 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED YAM 4 7 11 18 Jonass, Pauls LAT HUS 11 0 11 19 Beaton, Jed AUS KAW 10 0 10 20 Koch, Tom GER KTM 1 5 6

MXGP Standings after Round 2

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 94 2 Prado, Jorge ESP GAS 82 3 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 77 4 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 74 5 Bogers, Brian NED HUS 57 6 Olsen, T. DEN KTM 57 7 Fernandez, R. ESP HON 48 8 Van Horebeek, J. BEL BET 48 9 Coldenhoff, G. NED YAM 43 10 Forato, A. ITA GAS 41 11 Beaton, Jed AUS KAW 40 12 Watson, Ben GBR KAW 33 13 Vlaanderen, C. NED YAM 32 14 Van doninck, B. BEL YAM 28 15 Jacobi, Henry GER HON 26 16 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 23 17 Evans, M. AUS HON 18

MX2 Race 1

In MX2 race one, it was Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle who took the Fox Holeshot from F&H Kawasaki Racing’s Kevin Horgmo. But just behind the pair was Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jago Geerts who wasted no time to slip by the pair and take over the lead.

A few riders went down in the first corner, one of them being Stephen Rubini of Ship to Cycle Honda SR who eventually made his way back up to 16th by the end of the race.

Making a move with the leaders was SM Action Racing Team’s YUASA Battery rider Andrea Adamo who got by Horgmo to move into third position. Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay de Wolf and Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Mattia Guadagnini were next to get by Horgmo. But Guadagnini’s time at the sharp end of the field was cut short as he crashed and picked himself up in 15th.

De Wolf then continued his charged forward as he caught and passed Adamo for third, while Horgmo looked like he was getting closer to Adamo too but then was caught napping by Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Roan Van De Moosdijk who passed him for fifth.

We then saw a nice battle among Horgmo, Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Simon Längenfelder, Big Van World MTX Kawasaki’s Mikkel Haarup, Hitachi KTM fuelled by Milwaukee’s Isak Gifting and Hakon Fredriksen of Honda 114 Motorsports.

Fredriksen was able to find a way past Gifting, as Van de Moosdijk, Horgmo and Längenfelder started to form a train behind Adamo who needed to be careful.

Back with the leaders, Geerts continued to control the race and was 8.541 seconds in front of Vialle who could not match the Belgian’s speed in the hard sand. Vialle then lost some time in the final laps which allowed de Wolf close enough to launch an attack. The pair were neck-to-neck as they crossed the line, but it was Vialle who held on to second, with de Wolf forced to settle for third.

MX2 Race 2

In race two, it was Vialle again who got the Fox Holeshot as he led Adamo, Gifting and de Wolf. Geerts was right there as well in fifth.

At the beginning Vialle was looking strong and was slowly breaking away from the group, as Geerts was looking to not lose track of the leader as he went by Gifting.

Vialle was getting comfortable in the lead with Adamo maintaining second position, but moments later we saw a huge crash from the race leader, which handed Adamo first place.

Vialle was sent high into the air and despite taking a hit on the ground, got back up and carried on with the race. Despite his best efforts, the best he could manage was 21st.

Geerts then managed to pass de Wolf for second and the pair caught onto the back of Adamo. The Italian did a great job to fend off both competitors as he held on to the lead for a further seven laps before Geerts was able to find a way through.

Meanwhile further down the field Längenfelder was doing great as he got onto the heels of Haarup for fifth, after an unlucky start which saw him outside the top 10 in the opening stages of the races.

de Wolf then took second from Adamo after a hard-fought battle, as Horgmo applied the pressure onto Guadagnini for ninth. While Längenfelder continued his fight to the top after passing Adamo and catching onto de Wolf.

In the final two laps we witnessed an intense battle between de Wolf and Längenfelder, with the pair pushing each other hard. It then got too much in the final lap, as de Wolf made a couple of mistakes and Längenfelder was not longer waiting around. He made a move for it and the pair collided which resulted in a crash for de Wolf. He eventually got going again in fourth.

Geerts went on to win the second race ahead of Längenfelder and Adamo.

With a perfect 1-1 scorecard, Geerts took the Grand Prix victory and also sealed the deal on the red plate, while Adamo celebrated his first ever podium in MX2 in second and de Wolf was third.

Jago Geerts – P1

“I am really happy about this weekend. I felt good on track the whole weekend. I had a good feeling all day, first in warm-up and then two solid races with two wins. It was a really positive day for me, and I also got the red plate which is a nice bonus. Now I’ll just try to keep working and try to keep it going like this.”

Andrea Adamo – P2

“It was a crazy day for me. The first race was a solid one, I just finished fourth but in the second one I started second, after Tom made a mistake and I took over the lead and when I was there, I gave it everything. Jago pushed a lot, and I struggled a little bit, but then he passed me, and I tried to follow him. Then Kay arrived and he also passed me, but I tried to follow, and I finished the race third. First podium here in Italy is crazy for me and for sure it is the best day of my life and I want to say thank you to everybody.”

Kay de Wolf – P3

“I did not have an easy Saturday at all, but we turned it around today. I had a good first moto and the riding was good in that second moto too, except for the fact that I made some small mistakes. I lost the focus a little bit. I got passed by [Simon] Langenfelder and wanted to pass him back, but we hit each other and I crashed. That dropped me from second overall to third. It was a tough pill to swallow, but I am happy to be on the podium.”

Simon Langenfelder – P4

“I did not have the best gate pick, especially for this track, but I had a good first corner in the first moto and was around tenth. I made some passes and got up to seventh, which I was happy with. My start in the second moto was a little bit worse. I made passes and then crashed around the halfway mark, but I was already feeling unbelievably good. I caught the riders ahead of me and finished second. It was an unbelievable feeling – I was so happy! I think that we made the best out of a bad weekend.”

Kevin Horgmo – P5

“I made a really good start in the first race but I rode a little too careful through the first few laps and that cost me a few places. I felt I had the speed to be top three; I just need to concentrate on those early laps. I was on my way up the field in race two until I made mistake and crashed but I fought back to clinch fifth overall. It was easy to make mistakes today; there were a lot of square-edged bumps and they caught out a lot of us at some time of the day. But I’m really happy with how we are progressing; I feel really comfortable on my Kawasaki and we have a good set-up on the suspension from Technical Touch; I just need to avoid making those mistakes. I’m really looking forward to Argentina; I’ve never been overseas before so it will be a new experience for me.“

Mikkel Haarup – P7

“Overall it was a decent weekend but there are a few things I need to work on. I was gaining on speed throughout the weekend but I need to improve my sprint laps in practice to earn a better gate-pick. I want to be in the top five and I’m so close; I know I have more.“

Mattia Guadagnini – P9

“It was not the best weekend for me. I just could not make it work today. I did not have the best start in the first moto, but I was around fifth and then I crashed. I made some passes and finished eleventh. My start was really bad in the second moto – I was not riding too bad in that one though. I finished ninth. I know that I am a lot better than this. I am sure that we will be at the front soon.”

Roan van de Moosdijk – P10

“The weekend actually started well, but then I hit my shoulder pretty hard in the qualifying heat and did not have a great gate pick for the races today. Somehow I started eighth or ninth in the first moto – the first half of that moto was really good. The pain got worse towards the end, but I still finished fifth. I crashed on the start in the second moto and came back to fifteenth. I just tried to salvage some points. I am looking forward to a weekend off before giving it my all in Argentina.”

Tom Vialle – P11

“A strange weekend. It started well with P2 on Saturday so I had a good place in the gate. The first moto was OK. 2nd again was good but I wasn’t that happy with my riding. We changed the bike a bit for the second moto and I felt better. I was leading but the jump take-off had been watered and it was still early in the race. It was a huge crash! I was very lucky. I’m thankful for that. We have Argentina next and a bit of time now to train and to continue to improve.”

2022 MXGP of Lombardia MX2 Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 25 25 50 2 Adamo, Andrea ITA GAS 18 20 38 3 de Wolf, Kay NED HUS 20 18 38 4 Laengenfelder, Simon GER GAS 14 22 36 5 Horgmo, Kevin NOR KAW 15 13 28 6 Fredriksen, Hakon NOR HON 12 15 27 7 Haarup, Mikkel DEN KAW 13 14 27 8 Gifting, Isak SWE KTM 9 16 25 9 Guadagnini, Mattia ITA GAS 10 12 22 10 Van De Moosdijk, Roan NED HUS 16 6 22 11 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 22 0 22

MX2 Standings after Round 2