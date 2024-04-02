2024 AMA Supercross Round 12 St Louis Rider Quotes

See full report and results here (link):

Blow by blow reports from 250-450 AMA SX in St. Louis

450 Main One

Hunter Lawrence and Mitch Oldenburg both got great starts, but Oldenburg went down after coming up short at the end of the first rhythm section; his fall had a domino effect that saw Adam Cianciarulo and Chase Sexton go down and a lot of other riders taking evasive action. Shane McElrath, Jett Lawrence, Cooper Webb, and others, all tripped-up somewhat trying to avoid the incident. Jett Lawrence had to come to a stop and then rider over the top of Cianciarulo’s KX450F to get clear of the fall.

Up front and completely unaware of the chaos behind them, were Hunter Lawrence, Eli Tomac, and Aaron Plessinger, all enjoying a handy buffer over the rest of the field by the end of the opening lap.

On the next lap, though, Hunter Lawrence went down while leading, allowing Tomac to sweep through to the lead. Following him through were Aaron Plessinger, Ken Roczen, Justin Barcia, Jason Anderson, Malcolm Stewart, and Cooper Webb, demoting Hunter Lawrence from the lead all the way back to ninth. It was a costly mistake for Hunter.

Aaron Plessinger then closed in on Tomac, and started to look for a way past, but Tomac was able to respond. With seven-minutes left on the clock, Tomac led Plessinger, Ken Roczen was third, Jett Lawrence fourth, and Justin Barcia fifth. They remained in that order over the next few laps until Roczen made a small mistake which allowed Jett Lawrence through to that fourth place. Roczen’s RM-Z450 looked to be on the boil, with steam coming from what looked like the radiator area on his Suzuki.

With just over two-minutes left on the clock, Jett Lawrence closed in on Aaron Plessinger, then swept past to grab second place. That duo were five-seconds behind Tomac. However, Jett was now lapping 1.5-seconds quicker than Tomac. The gap was down to under three seconds with a lap-and-a-half to run, but they were now contending with lapped traffic at every turn, so caution was the order of the day.

Eli Tomac was the eventual victor, with Jett Lawrence second, and Aaron Plessinger in third.

Jason Anderson took fourth, while Cooper Webb was fifth after getting the better of Malcolm Stewart and Justin Barcia. Hunter Lawrence snagged eighth, Justin Cooper ninth, and Chase Sexton recovered from that early fall to claim tenth.

450 Main Two

Jett Lawrence scored the holeshot, but Justin Cooper had a better line out of the opening turn that allowed him to hammer through to the lead. Eli Tomac was third, and Chase Sexton fourth. Cooper held on to the lead for most of that opening lap before Jett found a way past. A few turns later, Tomac was up to second place.

Cooper Webb was running a hot pace to pick his way through many riders over the course of the opening lap and took fourth place from Sexton early on Lap Two. A lap later, Webb took third place from Justin Cooper, only to then make a mistake, that caused him to slip back to seventh. Cooper then made his own mistake that saw him pushed all the way back to tenth.

Tomac stuck with Jett Lawrence over the next couple of laps, the gap ebbing and flowing through various sections, but the pair looked pretty matched for speed. It looked like it was going to come down to who made the first mistake.

But, no. Eventually, Jett found the speed to stretch away from Tomac. The gap steadily grew and was out to almost four-seconds with two-minutes left on the clock.

Jett eventually took the flag six-seconds ahead of Tomac. Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson had a great battle over third place.

However that order all changed after the race when officials penalised Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton, Cooper Webb, and Aaron Plessinger two positions each for jumping on a red-cross flag at the finish-line jump. Jason Anderson was penalised four positions for doing it twice. In all fairness, the flag looked to be on the wrong side of the jump and out of the rider’s vision, unless they’d somehow shifted their gaze upwards to the top of the ramp while exiting the final turn.

Those penalties saw Eli Tomac credited with the win and Hunter Lawrence promoted to second place, while Jett scored third ahead of Justin Barcia.

450 Main Three

Eli Tomac scored a clear holeshot in the final bout of the night ahead of Chase Sexton. Cooper Webb. Shane McElrath, Hunter Lawrence, and Jett Lawrence all started well but disaster then struck Jett.

He was completing a left-hand turn, was already upright and making his exit after turning down, only for Justin Barcia to T-Bone him in sickening fashion. Jett went down hard, and stayed down for quite some time while clutching his arm. He was down for 90-seconds or more before being helped back on his bike.

Unbelievably, he continued to circulate, eventually taking the chequered flag in 21st place, limping across the line three laps behind the winner.

Up front and completely unaware of any of that drama, was Eli Tomac. Chase Sexton had chased Eli really hard over the opening laps, but the defending champ eventually lost touch with Tomac and fell back into the clutches of Cooper Webb. Always dangerous in the closing laps, Webb caught and passed Sexton for that second place.

Hunter Lawrence took fourth place ahead of Ken Roczen and Aaron Plessinger.

Eli Tomac completed a clean-sweep for the round win, while Cooper Webb took an important second place off the back of 5-6-2 results, while Hunter Lawrence made the outright podium after carding 8-2-4.

Jett Lawrence was eighth for the round with 2-3-21, which scored him 14-points. But with Webb scoring 22, he heads to Foxborough in two weeks time, and now only eight-points behind Jett.

Eli Tomac – P1

“It was an outstanding weekend for us here in St. Louis. We were finally able to get an overall win. I just felt really good the whole day – from qualifying to all three main events. Our starts were on point tonight, the riding was on point, and I was just back to my old self. So I’m just really happy to deliver a win for the team. I was getting in a bit of a slump or a rough patch, or whatever you want to call it. I feel like I’m back now, and I’m excited for the end of this series.”

Cooper Webb – P2

“It was an insane triple crown today; they always are. The first main event, I just didn’t get a good start and made a lot of mistakes. I charged hard, but it wasn’t a great result. In the second one, I put myself in a good spot and then had a fall. I was super frustrated but got back up, made a pass, and got another fifth. We had an incident with the red cross flag, so I don’t know what I actually got. I just knew in the last one that I had to execute a start and honestly just win; that was my goal. I got a great start, rode behind Chase (Sexton) for a while, and was able to get around him. I was catching Eli in the end, but it was just a solid second place. Obviously, it was a huge night for the points, and for the team to go 1-2 is really special. It will be great to go into this break and come back swinging.”

Hunter Lawrence – P3

“This was an awesome pat on the back for all the hard work. It was a wild night of events, but we’ll take the result; I’m very happy with what we got. My riding’s been getting better, so hopefully this kicks in a little bit more momentum for the last couple of rounds. We’d love to get a conventional podium, with no penalties for anyone, so that’s next on the list.”

Aaron Plessinger – P4

“It was pretty wild tonight! I was struggling throughout the day and then went out in the first one and rode pretty good in the first part actually, snuck by for third. In the second one, I got a pretty bad start, ended up sixth before I was docked, and then in the last one I worked my way forward to sixth. Overall, I felt good in the second two mains, fourth isn’t horrible and now we get a weekend off, which I’m excited for.”

Chase Sexton – P5

“Overall it was a rough day. I qualified fifth, then crashed in the first Main Event and got 10th, then I went 5-3. I’m ready for a weekend off and we’ll come back swinging.”

Justin Barcia – P6

“St. Louis was a little difficult in practice, being an extremely tough track, really soft and rutted. We had to make little changes throughout the day, and I got really comfortable by the second Main Event. We’re making a lot of progress, so now we’ve gotta make it happen for a result – we never give up and we’ll keep at it.”

Malcolm Stewart – P7

“St. Louis was okay for me. We struggled a little bit on the starts, just trying to get up there to run with those guys. I’m going to enjoy this upcoming weekend off, clear my head in the outdoors, and come back swinging for the last five rounds. I know we keep saying it, but we’re here in the fight and ain’t ever gonna give up.”

Jett Lawrence – P8

“It’s just a sucky situation. I just cut down under Hunter, and obviously Barcia was defending his line from someone else on the inside of him—just wrong place, wrong time. He kind of hit my arm pretty good; I got a gnarly Charlie horse. He hit some nerve in my arm, where I kind of lost feeling and strength in my hands. That’s why I was trying to get up and get going early, but I physically couldn’t—I had no strength. It is what it is. Thankfully we had a bit of a buffer on second. We’ve got a break, we’ll come back stronger. We’ve got five races to go.”

Justin Cooper – P9

“It was an up-and-down day. Qualifying went pretty well, and I felt good on the bike. My starts were kind of hit-and-miss. My speed was good, and I was able to lead a few laps in the second main, but I was on the ground in the first two mains, and that didn’t help things. So yeah, it was just an up-and-down night. We’ll keep working and look to come back after the break.”

Jason Anderson – P11

“After a promising start to the night in Race 1 and 2, Race 3 I had a big crash off of the start and then all hell broke loose. The red cross flags were hard to see, so I was penalized for jumping those which is super frustrating on a night that could have been a podium. There are five more races left in the season, so it’s time to get back to work and get ready for Foxborough.”

Adam Cianciarulo – P22

“I felt so good in practice here in St. Louis and had such a great jump in Race 1. Oldenburg went down right in front of me as I was jumping into the turn and I had nowhere to go. The bike landed on my ankle and that was it for me. I tried to get back out there but my ankle was too swollen to fit in the boot so I had to call it for the night. I’m super bummed about the situation, but I’m glad it didn’t end up worse and we will be ready to go in a few weeks. Thanks to my team and everyone for their support, and again a special thanks to my mechanic of the past four years, Justin Shantie, and wish him the best of luck with his next chapter.”

450 Round – St. Louis

Pos Rider M1 M2 M3 Points 1 Eli Tomac 1 1 1 25 2 Cooper Webb 5 6 2 22 3 Hunter Lawrence 8 2 4 20 4 Aaron Plessinger 3 8 6 18 5 Chase Sexton 10 5 3 17 6 Justin Barcia 6 4 10 16 7 Malcolm Stewart 7 9 8 15 8 Jett Lawrence 2 3 21 14 9 Justin Cooper 9 10 9 13 10 Shane McElrath 12 11 7 12 11 Jason Anderson 4 7 19 11 12 Ken Roczen 18 13 5 10 13 Benny Bloss 13 12 14 9 14 Kyle Chisholm 15 14 12 8 15 Colt Nichols 11 20 11 7 16 Mitchell Oldenburg 14 21 13 6 17 Justin Hill 21 15 15 5 18 Jeremy Hand 17 18 16 4 19 Vince Friese 16 19 17 3 20 Cade Clason 19 16 18 2 21 Freddie Noren 20 17 20 1 22 Adam Cianciarulo 22 22 22 0

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 244 2 Cooper Webb 236 3 Chase Sexton 224 4 Eli Tomac 215 5 Ken Roczen 202 6 Aaron Plessinger 198 7 Jason Anderson 188 8 Justin Cooper 147 9 Justin Barcia 138 10 Hunter Lawrence 133 11 Malcolm Stewart 130 12 Dylan Ferrandis 107 13 Shane McElrath 103 14 Adam Cianciarulo 63 15 Benny Bloss 60 16 Kyle Chisholm 49 17 Dean Wilson 46 18 Jorge Prado 45 19 Christian Craig 39 20 Vince Friese 36

250 Main One

Jo Shimoda got a great launch, but then ran a little wide, which allowed Levi Kitchen to swoop through on the inside to take the holeshot. Julien Beaumier overhauled Kitchen for the lead before the end of the opening lap, but Kitchen came back at him a few turns later to take the lead right back. Jo Shimoda was third at the end of the opening lap, with Nate Thrasher fourth, and Ryder Di Francesco in fifth.

Over the course of the second lap, Kitchen put the hammer down and streaked away from Beaumier, who was now being stalked by Jo Shimoda, and coming along with him was Nate Thrasher.

Shimoda finally made his move with just over three-minutes left on the clock, to take that second place from Beaumier, who then immediately came under further attack from Jordon Smith, Nate Thrasher, and RJ Hampshire. Beaumier went from second all the way back to sixth in a couple of corners.

Kitchen went on to score a dominant victory, taking the flag four-seconds ahead of Shimoda after buttoning right off on the final lap. Jordon Smith claimed the final step on the rostrum ahead of RJ Hampshire.

250 Main Two

Once again, Levi Kitchen got a great start and was quickly through to the lead ahead of Ryder DiFrancesco. Taking that second place late on the opening lap was Jordon Smith, who then put his had down to try and chase down Kitchen. Nate Thrasher fourth, Phil Nicoletti fifth, Jo Shimoda sixth, and RJ Hampshire seventh.

Jo Shimoda steadily worked his way forward and was up to third place with a few minutes left in the contest, leaving Nate Trasher and RJ Hampshire to fight over fourth.

Levi Kitchen took another convincing victory, crossing the line 3.6-seconds ahead of Jordon Smith, while Shimoda rounded out the podium. RJ Hampshire secured fourth.

250 Main Three

Levi Kitchen was again away well, and this time out to an early lead ahead of RJ Hampshire and Jo Shimoda. And that was how it remained all the way to the flag! The three riders all running their own separate races and never really getting on terms with each other.

With a 1-1-1 clean-sweep, Levi Kitchen dominates the final Triple Crown round of the season to extend his 250 West Championship lead over RJ Hampshire out to 15-points.

Jordon Smith third for the round and third in the championship chase, 26 points behind Kitchen and 11 points behind Hampshire.

Three rounds to go for the 250 West competitors who now have a three-week break before the first East-West Showdown in Nashville on April 20.

Levi Kitchen – P1

“It was another great weekend with my Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team. Back to back wins and now a Triple Crown under my belt feels great. The team and I have been working so well together, I couldn’t be more stoked. Winning all three with nearly flawless races and extending the points lead is exactly how I wanted to head into this break. I felt so good on my KX250 all day and I’m excited to see which is the best coast at our East/West shootout here in a few weeks in Nashville.”

Jo Shimoda – P2

“I had some of the best starts I’ve had all year today, but the pace just wasn’t there. I just struggled a little bit all day. I’m happy to see that I’m putting it all together though. I’m looking forward to a couple more weeks of work.”

Jordon Smith – P3

“It was a tough day. The track was really tough. It was hard to find a flow out there. They would groom this and not groom that, so the track was constantly changing. I didn’t ride the best today. I had some decent starts and put in solid rides, but not great rides, and came away with a third. I’m happy to be back on the podium, but third is not where we want to be. We’ll go back, keep working for a couple of weeks and come back in Nashville for the East-West Shootout and see what we can do.”

RJ Hampshire – P4

“My riding was pretty good all day, but not my starts, 4-4-2 is not going to get it done, so we will have a couple of weeks off and focus on the three rounds left [in the western region]. Get out of the gate better and I feel like I could have won tonight, but I didn’t execute when it was time to go, and we will be better at Nashville.”

Nate Thrasher – P5

“It was a tough day in St. Louis. I was just struggling to get comfortable on the track, but we had some good starts. We just need to keep working, get back on top of the podium, and finish the season strong.”

Julien Beaumer – P7

“Tonight was good, especially because this afternoon wasn’t my best in qualifying. I got two out of three good starts, was consistent all night, and didn’t make too many mistakes. In the second main I had to fight from the back, but I’m happy with my improvements and look forward to going to the next one.”

Ryder DiFrancesco – P8

“Tonight was good. We had three very good starts and that was a plus. In the first one I went back to seventh, and then in the second race I ran third for a long time, but was seventh again. In the last one, I went down on the first lap, came back to 12th and that gave me eighth overall, so it was a lot better. Starting up front makes things a lot easier and I had fun tonight!”

Michael Mosiman – P18

“The day was going pretty good. Then in the second main, I was landed on. It was just outside of my control. Thankfully, I’m doing alright. I’m very sore but I will be okay. It was an unfortunate situation, but I plan to be back strong very soon.”

250 Round St. Louis

Pos. Rider M1 M2 M3 Points 1 Levi Kitchen 1 1 1 25 2 Jo Shimoda 2 3 3 22 3 Jordon Smith 3 2 4 20 4 Rj Hampshire 4 4 2 18 5 Nate Thrasher 5 5 6 17 6 Garrett Marchbanks 9 6 5 16 7 Julien Beaumer 6 8 7 15 8 Ryder DiFrancesco 7 7 12 14 9 Carson Mumford 12 10 9 13 10 Talon Hawkins 10 12 10 12 11 Anthony Bourdon 11 11 11 11 12 Phillip Nicoletti 22 9 8 10 13 Hunter Yoder 14 16 15 9 14 Devin Simonson 16 15 16 8 15 Cole Thompson 21 14 13 7 16 Robbie Wageman 13 22 14 6 17 Max Miller 15 13 21 5 18 Michael Mosiman 8 21 22 4 19 Geran Stapleton 17 20 17 3 20 Joshua Varize 20 17 18 2 21 Matti Jorgensen 19 18 19 1 22 Lux Turner 18 19 20 0

250 West Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Levi Kitchen 156 2 Rj Hampshire 141 3 Jordon Smith 130 4 Garrett Marchbanks 121 5 Jo Shimoda 116 6 Julien Beaumer 93 7 Anthony Bourdon 90 8 Carson Mumford 88 9 Nate Thrasher 80 10 Hunter Yoder 71 11 Mitchell Oldenburg 67 12 Phillip Nicoletti 65 13 Ryder DiFrancesco 65 14 Cole Thompson 62 15 Robbie Wageman 57 16 Joshua Varize 45 17 Talon Hawkins 37 18 Matti Jorgensen 26 19 Max Sanford 21 20 Maximus Vohland 20

2024 Racing schedule

2024 FIM EnduroGP Calendar

DATE VENUE COUNTRY FMNR EGP EJ EY EW EO 5-7 April Fafe Portugal FMP X X X X X 12-14 April Valpaços Portugal FMP X X X X X 10-12 May Bacau Romania FRM X X X X 21-23 June Bettola Italy FMI X X X X X 12-14 July Gelnica Slovakia SMF X X X X 2-4 August Rhayader Wales/UK ACU X X X X X 13-15 September Brioude France FFM X X X X X Reserve date: July 26-28

2024 MXGP Calendar (Provisional)

Round Date Country Venue 1 10 March ARGENTINA Villa La Angostura, Patagonia 2 24 March SPAIN Intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos 3 07 April ITALY Riola Sardo, Sardegna 4 14 April ITALY Pietramurata, Trentino 5 05 May PORTUGAL Agueda 6 12 May SPAIN Galicia, Lugo 7 19 May FRANCE Saint Jean d’Angely 8 02 June GERMANY Teutschenthal 9 09 June LATVIA Kegums 0 16 June ITALY Maggiora 11 30 June INDONESIA Sumbawa 12 07 July INDONESIA Lombok 13 21 July CZECH REPUBLIC Loket 14 28 July BELGIUM Lommel, Flanders 15 11 August SWEDEN Uddevalla 16 18 August THE NETHERLANDS Arnhem 17 25 August SWITZERLAND Frauenfeld 18 08 September TURKIYE Afyonkarahisar 19 15 September CHINA Shangahi 20 29 September ITALY TBA MXoN 6 October UNITED KINGDOM Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (Matterley Basin)

2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championships Provisional Calendar

DATE EVENT COUNTRY W. CHAMP J. WORLD 10-12 May Valleys Extreme UK X X 30 May-2 June Red Bull Erzbergrodeo Austria X X 19-22 June Xross Hard Enduro Rally Serbia X X 23-27 July Red Bull Romaniacs Romania X X 22-25 August Red Bull Tennessee Knockout USA X 06-08 September Abestone Italy X X 10-12 October Sea to Sky Türkiye X 25-27 October 24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro Spain X

2024 Monster Energy Supercross & Pro Motocross calendars

2024 FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship calendar

2024 SPEEDWAY GP CALENDAR Date Event Location April 27 FIM Speedway GP of Croatia Croatia May 11 FIM Speedway GP of Poland Warsaw May 18 FIM Speedway GP of Germany Landshut June 1 FIM Speedway GP of Czech Republic Prague June 15 FIM Speedway GP of Sweden Malilla June 29 FIM Speedway GP of Poland Gorzow August 17 FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain Cardiff August 31 FIM Speedway GP of Poland Wroclaw September 7 FIM Speedway GP of Latvia Riga September 14 FIM Speedway GP of Denmark Vojens September 28 FIM Speedway GP of Poland Torun 2024 FIM SPEEDWAY OF NATIONS: Manchester, Great Britain Date Series Event Tuesday, July 9 FIM Speedway of Nations Semi Final 1 Wednesday, July 10 FIM Speedway of Nations Semi Final 2 Friday, July 12 FIM Speedway of Nations SON2 Saturday, July 13 FIM Speedway of Nations Final 2024 FIM SGP2 (FIM Speedway Under 21 World Championship) Date Event Location Friday, June 14 FIM SGP2 of Sweden Malilla Friday, September 6 FIM SGP2 of Latvia Riga Friday, September 27 FIM SGP2 of Poland Torun 2024 FIM SGP3 (FIM Speedway Youth World Championship) Friday, June 28 FIM SGP3 Final Gorzow, Poland 2024 FIM SGP4 FIM Speedway Youth World Cup (SGP4) Saturday, June 15 FIM SGP4 Malilla, Sweden