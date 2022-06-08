Max Whale undergoes surgery

Max Whale has provided an update after breaking his fibula and partially tearing his ACL, now having undergone surgery, with the expectation of returning for the Lima AFT.

Max Whale

“I hate writing these posts, won’t be lining up at Laconia this weekend due to the incident last week. Broke my fibula and have a partial tear in my ACL, had surgery yesterday and am hoping to be back before Lima. Definitely a huge bummer but I know for sure I will be coming back swinging. Thanks to my team for their continued efforts.”

Baja Aragon 2022 now held July 22-24

There’s been a slight tweak in the dates of the 2022 Aragon Baja, now expanded to July 22-24, rather than the previously announced two-day event over the 22-23 July dates.

2022 FIM Bajas World Cup Calendar

Date Event Venue Country 17-19 February Jordan Baja Aqaba Jordan 24 -26 February Qatar Intl. Baja Doha Qatar 06-08 May Baja do Oeste Castelo Branco Portugal 22-24 July Baja Aragon Teruel Spain 04-07 August Hungarian Baja Varpalota Hungary 27-30 August Atacama Baja 1 Iquique Chile 31 Aug-01 Sept Atacama Baja 2 Iquique Chile 27-29 October Baja Portalegre Portalegre Portugal 10-12 November Saudi Baja * Tbc Saudi Arabia 01-03 December Dubai Intl. Baja Dubai United Arab Emirate

Venue change for AORC Rounds 5 & 6 to Mendooran, NSW

The 2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) presented by MXstore has advised that due to persistent and overwhelming poor weather conditions at the intended Kyogle host property, a venue change is required. While the event is six weeks away, it has proved impossible to fully access the venue to make adequate preparations for the 16-17 July event.

Fortunately, an alternative venue has been found and Rounds 5 & 6 will take place on the scheduled weekend of 16-17 July at Mendooran, NSW to a sandy terrain.

Motorcycling Australia and AORC management acknowledged the efforts of all clubs involved to ensure that the 2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore can continue on schedule.

Adrien Van Beveren joins Monster Energy Honda

Frenchman Adrien Van Beveren is the latest reinforcement to the Monster Energy Honda Team, joining riders Ricky Brabec, José Ignacio Cornejo and Pablo Quintanilla.

Adrien Van Beveren

“I am really happy and excited with this opportunity! I feel proud to become a Honda Racing rider, since HRC is the worldwide competition factory reference. I am sure it will be an incredible experience. To seat a red bike brings me good memories, since I had a Honda when I was 8 years old! In addition, it’s great to have Monster Energy onboard – I’ve been riding with them for more than 10 years.”

Andalucía Rally postponed

Scheduled from June 7 to 12, the third edition of the Andalucía Rally, also round three of the FIA-FIM World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC), has been postponed due to the heat wave and drought that has hit Andalusia this past month.

These extreme weather conditions have considerably increased the risk of fires in the region, leading the local authorities to raise the level of fire alert to its maximum.

To preserve this already fragile ecosystem and despite the full support of the local authorities, all the parties involved have decided that continuing with the rally is not possible at this time. As a result the Andalucía Rally is postponed until autumn, to a date still under consideration, but on the initially planned route.





Shannons Broadford 100 Endurance Race set for June 11

The inaugural staging of The Shannons Broadford 100 dirt track endurance race will go ahead this weekend, but as a one-day event only on Saturday (11 June). The Harley Club of Victoria have been extremely disappointed at the number of entries received but have kept faith with those who have entered in turning up.

This newest event on the motor cycle racing calendar has been several years in the planning stage but has not been able to be run for the past two years because of Covid. The concept of an endurance race on dirt has not been seen since the days of the old Nepean Six Hour Race and Toowoomba’s King of the Mountain Classic which brought together riders from different disciplines of the sport.

The ‘first’ of any event is always special, and will hopefully lay a foundation for an event that can grow in the future, and while there may well be some mistakes made this weekend, refinements and enhancements for the next running are very much on the cards.

The enduro will see two-rider teams contest the 150 lap/100 km with the only restriction that each rider must do at least 50 laps. How riders will split their stints will be interesting.

New names join honour roll for Central Coast Cup 2022

With Peter Baker

Two new names have been added to the honour roll of the Honda/The Construction Team Central Coast Cup motorcycle meeting after two days of exciting racing at the Allen Park track at Somersby.

Teenager Luke Bush scored the biggest win of his career when he took the honours in the Honda Senior Cup, after Cameron Dunker was victorious in The Construction Team Junior Cup. Neither of those winners had been stand-outs in the races leading up to the Cup.

Noah Cardinale, who has been in the senior ranks for less time than Luke Bush, took out the final of both the MX Open and Pro 450 classes. In the MX Open the top six qualifiers took the top six places in the final – but in a very different order.

Cardinale led home Jayden Rodgers, another who has been in the seniors for a short time, top qualifier David Smith and a slow starting Luke Bush.

The Pro 450 final had to be re-run after David Smith, again the top qualifier, fell while chasing Noah Cardinale causing half the field to finish up on the deck. Cardinale won the re-run from Luke Bush and Peter Smith.

David Smith had the opportunity to become the most successful rider ever in the history of the Central Coast Cup but came up short as Luke Bush scored an emphatic all-the-way win with Jayden Rodgers third ahead of Taylor Poole as Noah Cardinale dnf’d.

Three-time winner smith acknowledged that the ‘older’ brigade are finding the going tougher as youngsters step up from the juniors and make an immediate impact.

The Over 35s class was, as usual, highly competitive with Daniel Yarnold winning the final ahead of Zac Campbell, who had been the standout in the heats, with Josh McCosker third. Noah Cardinale also won the Pro 250 class.

Cody Lewis was the standout winning both the 2-stroke and 4-stroke classes in the 13 – U/16s, but when it came to the Central Coast Junior Cup it was Cameron Dunker who beat Lewis with Jhett Calderwood third.

As well as those riders Alexander Adamson, Lachlan Russell and the younger Thoren Openshaw, Cody Wilby and Jayden Holder all showed out well.

In the younger age brackets in the juniors there were two standout performers – Theo Afeaki and Hugh Hope-Hodgetts who both claimed two class victories. Afeaki almost made it a treble but settled for second behind Koby Erich, while other class winners were Preston Craft and Thoren Openshaw.

Results Of 2022 Central Coast Cup Meeting

SENIORS 1st 2nd 3rd CENTRAL COAST CUP Luke Bush (Hunter) David Smith (Central Coast) Jayden Rodgers (Hunter) PRO 450 Noah Cardinale (Kurri Kurri) Luke Bush Peter Smith (Central Coast) MX OPEN Noah Cardinale Jayden Rodgers David Smith PRO 250 Noah Cardinale Zachary Wallace (Kurri Kurri) Caleb Wilkes (Kurri Kurri) OVER 35s Daniel Yarnold (Brisbane) Zac Campbell (Kurri Kurri) Josh McCosker (Hunter) JUNIORS 1st 2nd 3rd CENTRAL COAST CUP Cameron Dunker (St George) Cody Lewis (Forbes) Jhett Calderwood (North Brisbane) 50cc Auto 7 – U/9 Theo Afeaki (North Brisbane) Braxson Anderson (Maitland) Lleyton Roughly (Coffs Harbour) 65cc 7 – U/9 Theo Afeaki Kaiden Lantry (Kurri Kurri) Braxson Jones (Kurri Kurri) 65cc 9 – U/13 Preston Craft (Hunter) Cooper Antone (Albury Wodonga) William Wiggins (Hunter) 80cc 4str Mod. 7 – U/12 Koby Erich (Gold Coast) Theo Afeaki Preston Craft 85cc 2str / 150cc 4str. Std. 9 – U/13 BW Hugh Hope-Hodgetts (Forbes) Valentino Knezovic (Penrith) Beau Bailey (Forbes) 85cc 2str / 150cc 4str. Std. 9 – U/13 SW Hugh Hope-Hodgetts Preston Craft Valentino Knezovic 85cc 4 stk/ 150cc 2 stk 12 to U/16yrs BW Thoren Openshaw (Coffs Harbour) Katarna Robinson (Gunnedah) Blaize Stark- Szabo (Penrith) 100 – 150cc 2-str 13 – U/16 Cody Lewis Jhett Calderwood James Wood (Central Coast) 200-250 4-str. 13 – U/16 Cody Lewis Cameron Dunker Alexander Adamson (Penrith)

Todd Waters wins 2022 Manjimup 15,000

It was a gruelling day at the office for the riders in the All-Stars event of the Manjimup 15,000 International Motocross with four, five lap feature races as well as one lap elimination shootout to keep riders and teams busy all day, which saw Todd Waters claim the overall MX1 win by a single-point from Aaron Tanti.

Waters was consistent throughout the four races, running 3-2-2-2 for the overall win, with Tanti’s eighth place finish in Race 2 ensuring his second and two first place results couldn’t quite get him over the line for the win.

Todd Waters – P1

“First to win 4 manji 15,000 overall’s and I’m stocked to do it onboard the TDUB Husqvarna Maxxis Race Team program. This trip was not even on the cards and a massive thanks to @berrysweetstrawberryfarm, @tdgrannyflats & @maxxismotoaus pulling this trip together in a couple days. Jason Waters for always putting the best bike under me. Mechanic of the year. Manjimump fans, you guys ROCK.”

Aaron Tanti – P2

“Last year was my first experience at this event and it’s great to be back here again on such an awesome track with a crowd atmosphere,” Tanti begins. “I felt great on the bike all weekend and I love riding the track, just that fall in race two cost me the overall win, but I’m happy with how I rode. It’s a lot of work for the team to do an event like this so thank you to the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team as Craig, Brad and Allister have been on it all weekend as well as Peter Strickland and the Yamaha guys here in WA for hosting us and making sure we have what we need to go racing.”

Third placed Brett Metcalfe’s worst result of the day was fourth in R1, before a win and two thirds, to end the day three-points off the overall win. A more distant fourth was Jayden Rykers and Brock Flynn.

Caleb Grothues topped the MX2 Allstars category, ahead of Codey Rowe and Dylan Hennessy meanwhile. Caleb Grothues topped the Allstars overall results, with the combined MX1 and MX2 classes.

Of the other classes, Cody Heggs topped the Pro/Expert category, and Charlie Reid won the Clubman overall. Dean Porter won the Veterans claiming all four wins, with James Craig the top Masters rider, ahead of Yarrive Konsky.

The 125 cc class was won by Jake Turner, with Caleb Grothues second overall, and Jordan Minear third.

Allstars MX1

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 TODD WATERS 86 20 22 22 22 2 AARON TANTI 85 22 13 25 25 3 BRETT METCALFE 83 18 25 20 20 4 JAYDEN RYKERS 69 15 20 16 18 5 BROCK FLYNN 61 14 18 13 16 6 STUART EARDLEY-WILMOT 53 10 14 14 15 7 JULES CUTAJAR 49 11 12 12 14 8 LIAM ATKINSON 47 16 16 15 – 9 MATT MOSS 43 25 – 18 – 10 DYLAN WALSH 42 9 9 11 13 11 JAKE FEWSTER 37 4 11 10 12 12 CARSON BASCOMBE 36 7 10 9 10 13 BEN TOWNLEY 27 12 15 – – 14 JAKE TURNER 27 13 8 6 – 15 DYLAN HEARD 26 8 – 7 11 16 NATHAN HIGGOTT 21 6 7 8 – 17 JOSHUA BELL 11 5 6 – –

Allstars MX2

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 CALEB GROTHUES 100 25 25 25 25 2 CODEY ROWE 86 22 22 22 20 3 DYLAN HENNESSEY 78 18 20 18 22 4 AYDEN BRIDGEFORD 65 13 16 20 16 5 ISAAC ATKINS 55 12 14 14 15 6 SEAN HEARD 54 11 13 16 14 7 ANTHONY HICKS 53 20 15 – 18 8 CODY CHITTICK 49 16 18 15 – 9 MASON PAYNE 46 9 11 13 13 10 GAVIN HEGGS 34 10 12 12 – 11 JORDAN MINEAR 15 15 – – – 12 MYLES GILMORE 14 14 – – –

Allstars Overall Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 CALEB GROTHUES 100 25 25 25 25 2 TODD WATERS 86 20 22 22 22 3 CODEY ROWE 86 22 22 22 20 4 AARON TANTI 85 22 13 25 25 5 BRETT METCALFE 83 18 25 20 20 6 DYLAN HENNESSEY 78 18 20 18 22 7 JAYDEN RYKERS 69 15 20 16 18 8 AYDEN BRIDGEFORD 65 13 16 20 16 9 BROCK FLYNN 61 14 18 13 16 10 ISAAC ATKINS 55 12 14 14 15

Pro/Expert Overall Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 CODY HEGGS 94 25 25 22 22 2 STEVEN POCOCK 90 18 22 25 25 3 DILLON KATTLER 76 16 20 20 20 4 MICHAEL KENNEDY 70 20 18 14 18 5 JORDAN JOHNSON 61 15 14 18 14 6 AUSTIN STYLES 60 22 7 15 16 7 JYE CORMACK 56 14 16 11 15 8 JAKE WATLING 50 12 15 10 13 9 BRENDON BAYLISS 47 13 9 13 12 10 CAMBALL MCMAHON 47 11 13 16 7 11 JOSEPH MURPHY 31 8 5 12 6 12 FLETCHER STUBBS 31 7 12 8 4 13 COREY ABLETT 28 3 8 9 8 14 TRENT BIFFIN 28 10 11 7 – 15 JYE TOMERINI 27 9 3 5 10 16 JAKE WOODS 23 – 6 6 11 17 KEAGAN WILLIAMSON 22 5 4 4 9 18 MAVERICK SCOTT 16 6 10 – – 19 SHAUN SNOW 9 – 1 3 5 20 MATHEW FOX 7 4 – – 3 21 BRODY GROTHUES 3 1 2 – – 22 CALLUM BAYLISS 2 – – – 2 23 COREY JOHNSON 2 – – 1 1 24 CALLAN MURPHY 2 2 – – – 25 MATT MARSON 2 – – 2 –

Clubman Overall Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 CHARLIE REID 100 25 25 25 25 2 JACOB ROCKE 88 22 22 22 22 3 REID WILSON 67 20 20 7 20 4 DAVID ALEXANDER 63 15 18 15 15 5 BRODIE WILLIAMS 59 18 5 18 18 6 JESSE BRINDAL 56 4 16 20 16 7 JAKE WITEHIRA 50 13 12 12 13 8 CHAD MERRITT 40 9 10 10 11 9 JACOB JONES 37 – 7 16 14 10 BRANDON RICHMAN 36 11 11 14 – 11 NATHAN RODGERS 34 7 6 13

Veterans Overall Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 DEAN PORTER 100 25 25 25 25 2 OLIVER SMITH 82 22 20 20 20 3 BEN SHINGLER 72 20 18 18 16 4 LUKE FEW 66 – 22 22 22 5 EVAN SCHULT 66 16 16 16 18 6 ALAN BRINKWORTH 59 15 14 15 15 7 JOSH REEVES 52 14 11 14 13 8 JAMIE BURTON 49 13 12 13 11 9 BRETT NEWBOULT 43 12 10 11 10 10 DANIEL WOODMAN 42 11 7 12 12

Masters Overall Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 JAMES CRAIG 100 25 25 25 25 2 YARRIVE KONSKY 84 18 22 22 22 3 GREG BARTLETT 73 22 20 18 13 4 TREVOR UNSTEAD 65 16 18 16 15 5 STUART MCFERRAN 64 15 16 15 18 6 GRAHAM BELL 60 20 – 20 20 7 SCOTT KOSTIN 59 14 15 14 16 8 PETER SMEATHERS 54 13 14 13 14 9 PETER FREIGHT 45 10 11 12 12 10 MARC PAYNE 43 11 10 11 11

125cc Overall Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 JAKE TURNER 91 25 22 22 22 2 CALEB GROTHUES 85 10 25 25 25 3 JORDAN MINEAR 82 22 20 20 20 4 CHRIS RUTTICO 72 20 18 16 18 5 REVONN NIEUWOUDT 65 16 15 18 16 6 TOM LILLY 61 15 16 15 15 7 HARRY PEARCE 55 18 14 14 9 8 ADAM SMITH 53 13 13 13 14 9 MATHEW JOHNS 42 8 11 11 12 10 DANE CUTTS 38 9 10 9 10

Yearbury wins 2022 Yamaha NZ Enduro opening double header

Dylan Yearbury has won the opening double-header of the 2022 Yamaha New Zealand Enduro Championship, fending of Paul Whibley and Brad Broombridge for Round 1; and Wil Yeoman and Joshua Jack for Round 2.

That leaves Dylan Yearbury leading the overall standings on 50-points, from Wil Yeoman on 40 and Paul Whibley on 38 into Round 3.

Wil Yeoman – P2

“I was happy with my times in the tests and enjoyed the track. It was great to get a 2nd overall and another 1st in class. Thank you to all the volunteers out on the tests that make these events possible.”

Paul Whibley – P3

“With a 2nd and 5th overall [on Monday] and two wins in my vet class, I was happy with those results as I haven’t been doing a lot of riding. The new bike was working good and my fitness, while not great, got me through two tough days. The Whanganui Club put on a great event with two nice tests. One in farmland and one in the forest, where some nice ruts formed, adding to the challenge. Round two was at Moonshine near Wellington and with the usual slick and rocky terrain, I think we were lucky the early rain cleared.”

Seth Reardon – P8

“Raced in the first two rounds of the NZ Enduro Championship last weekend. Round 1 was held in Wanganui on Saturday. I really enjoyed the ride and rode a cautious race and stayed on my bike the whole day. The track was technical through the forest and had a fast pace through the farmland TT’s. I hoped for a better result that day as I felt good on the bike, 10th overall 4th in class. Round 2 was held at Moonshine Valley in Wellington on Monday. The day started off with some showers which roughed up the track and was a bit slippery through loose rock and clay. I felt really good on the bike and through some of the fast pace TT’s. Placed 8th overall and 4th in class.”

Expert Round 1 Top 10

Pos Rider 1 Dylan Yearbury 2 Paul Whibley 3 Brad Groombridge 4 Wil Yeoman 5 Callan May 6 Ethan Mcbreen 7 Ben Dando 8 Joshua Jack 9 Ryan Hayward 10 Seth Reardon

Expert Round 2 Top 10

Pos Rider 1 Dylan Yearbury 2 Wil Yeoman 3 Joshua Jack 4 Ethan Mcbreen 5 Paul Whibley 6 Seth Reardon 7 Callan May 8 Brad Groombridge 9 Jake Whitaker 10 Ben Dando

Expert Standings

Pos Rider Rnd 1 Rnd 2 Points 1 Dylan Yearbury 1 1 50 2 Wil Yeoman 4 2 40 3 Paul Whibley 2 5 38 4 Joshua Jack 8 3 33 5 Brad Groombridge 3 8 33 6 Ethan Mcbreen 6 4 33 7 Callan May 5 7 30 8 Seth Reardon 10 6 26 9 Ben Dando 7 10 25 10 Ryan Hayward 9 13 20 11 Jake Whitaker 15 9 18 12 Jake Wightman 16 11 15 13 Tony Parker 12 18 12 14 James Kerr 11 20 11 15 Bailey Basalaj 14 17 11 16 Archer Pascoe 17 15 10 17 Josh Houghton 41 12 9 18 Luke Brown 13 41 8 19 Sam Parker 24 14 7 20 Luke Corson 31 16 5 21 Ben Hislop 19 19 4 22 Hunter Scott 18 23 3 23 Ben Cottrill 20 28 1

2022 Mason-Dixon GNCC Report

The eighth round of the 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series, Mason-Dixon, concluded on Sunday in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania in dry and dusty conditions which would make for a challenging day of racing.

Starting out the day strong was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Trevor Bollinger as he grabbed the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot Award and led the pack of riders into the woods. Bollinger would soon have company from Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell as the two were wheel-to-wheel for the first couple of laps. Russell and Bollinger would swap the lead position throughout the majority of the race.

Russell would make a pass for the lead as the white flag came out, indicating one more lap of racing, while Bollinger would unfortunately suffer a hand injury when he had an incident with a lapped rider. Russell would continue to lead the way as he came through to earn his first overall victory in five years, his second overall win ever.

Rev Motorsports/GASGAS Racing’s Grant Baylor would battle his way back up after a seventh place start to the day. Baylor would continue to push his way through the pack as he consistently made his passes stick throughout the duration of the race. Baylor would come through second overall in Pennsylvania.

Returning to the podium with a third overall was Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn. Ashburn would have a top five start to the day, and he would continue to put his head down and push. Ashburn would earn his fifth podium finish of the season as well as continue to hold the second place points in the points standings.

After starting at the back of the pack Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong would work his way up through as he moved into the fourth place position on the last lap of the race. Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang rounded out the top five in XC1 after a tough day of racing.

Josh Strang

“Not the best way to back up my last race, improvements on a more physical track for my arm but the improvements also revealed some things I need to work on as I threw anchor on the last lap which I don’t normally do.. keep smiling and moving forward!”

Bollinger would make his way through the finish in sixth after smacking his hand in a last lap incident. FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Joshua Toth would call it a day after four laps of racing after catching his leg on a tree root causing a lot of discomfort. AmPro Yamaha’s Layne Michael would suffer a DNF this past weekend.

XC1 Pro Event Results

Ricky Russell (GAS) Grant Baylor (GAS) Jordan Ashburn (HQV) Craig DeLong (HQV) Josh Strang (KAW) Trevor Bollinger (HQV) Joshua Toth (KTM)

Overall National Championship Standings

Benjamin Kelley (180) Jordan Ashburn (157) Trevor Bollinger (138) Craig DeLong (125) Lyndon Snodgrass (108) Joshua Toth (95) Grant Baylor (94) Josh Strang (84) Ricky Russell (80) Ryder Lafferty (78)

XC2 250 Pro

In the XC2 250 Pro class it was Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ryder Lafferty coming through to earn his second win of the season. Lafferty would have to battle throughout the race with Tely Energy/KTM Racing’s Liam Draper, who also earned the $250 STACYC XC2 Holeshot Award, as the two would swap the lead position. Draper would unfortunately suffer a mechanical issue and be unable to complete the last lap of the race.

However, Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Lyndon Snodgrass would then pick up the pace and battle Lafferty for that number one position with just one lap to go. Lafferty would make his way back around Snodgrass with just miles to go in the race.

The duo would emerge from the woods wheel-to-wheel as they headed towards the checkered flag. Lafferty would hold the lead coming through just 1.3 seconds ahead of Snodgrass. Phoenix Racing’s Ruy Barbosa would round out the top three XC2 finishers after working his way up from an eighth place start at round eight.

Aussie Mason Semmens finished seventh in the XC2 class and 14th overall, for his best finish yet.

Mason Semmens

“Seventh in XC2 and 14th overall. Best result yet but still want more, solid end to the race with good lap times which is positive. On to Snowshoe.”

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Ryder Lafferty (GAS) Lyndon Snodgrass (KAW) Ruy Barbosa (HON) Benjamin Herrera (KAW) Evan Smith (BET) Angus Riordan (KTM) Mason Semmens (KTM) Cody Barnes (HON) Jonathan Johnson (BET) Simon Johnson (KTM)

XC2 250 Pro Series Standings

Lyndon Snodgrass (167) Ryder Lafferty (157) Michael Witkowski (155) Ruy Barbosa (128) Cody Barnes (122) Angus Riordan (117) Benjamin Herrera (112) Jonathan Johnson (93) Liam Draper (92) Evan Smith (86)

FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am

In the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class it was once again Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Brody Johnson taking the win, his fifth of the season. However, Johnson would have to battle with Carolina XC/Moose Racing/XC Gear’s Zack Hayes throughout the race as the two would swap the number one position throughout the three-hour race.

Johnson would make his way back into the lead and hold that until the checkered flag came out. Hayes would continue to push and hold onto that second place position as Husqvarna/Fly Racing/Coppersmith Racing’s Jake Froman held third in the XC3 class for the duration of the race.

Bringing home the Top Amateur honors at the Parts Unlimited Mason-Dixon was Grant Davis as he took the 250 A class win with a 13th overall finishing position. Trevor Maley came through 18th overall and second in 250 A to earn him the second spot on the Top Amateur podium, with Jason Tino finishing 20th overall and third in the 250 A class.

In the WXC class it was Enduro Engineering/MEPMX/Fly Racing/KTM’s Mackenzie Tricker grabbing the $100 Trail Jesters WXC Holeshot Award. Although it would not take long for Rockstar Husqvarna/Surge Off-Road Coaching Team’s Tayla Jones to make her way into the lead position.

Fly Racing/FMF Racing/KTM Racing’s Brandy Richards would make her way to battle Jones and a pass for the lead on the third lap of the race. Jones and Richards would continue to battle, with Jones making the pass back for the lead and coming in to take the win. Richards would hold onto second in the class, while Trail Jesters/KTM Racing’s Korie Steede would remain in the third place position for the duration of the race.

Earning his eighth-straight win of the season was Nicholas DeFeo in the morning youth race, as he took the overall and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class win. Coming through to earn second overall on the morning and the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class win was Ryan Amancio. Peyton Feather would round out the top three youth overall finishers, while also earning the second in YXC1. Sawyer Carratura battled back to earn third in the YXC1 class, while Brody Amos and Cade Staats came through to earn the second and third spots in the YXC2 class.

In the 85cc (12-13) class it was Levi Wilkins earning the win, as Brayden Baisley earned the 85cc Big Wheel (12-15) class win. Colton McQuarrie brought home the 85cc (7-11) class win, while Travis Lentz and Levi Rains earned the 65cc (10-11) and 65cc (7-8) class wins in Pennsylvania. In the 65cc (9) class it was Deegan Caplinger earning the win. The Girls Sr. (12-15) class victory went to Ellie Winland, while Sahara Robinson took home the Girls Jr. (8-11) class win. Trey Tanner from Webster Springs, WV came through to earn the Trail Rider (7-15) class win.

Rick Elzing tops EMX250 in Ernèe

In EMX250 race one, it was Lucas Coenen of Jumbo Husqvarna BT Racing who led the way ahead of Mike Gwerder of WZ Racing Team and Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Cornelius Toendel.

Gwerder briefly found himself in the lead, before being passed back by the Belgian, who led for three laps after that. Coenen then crashed which allowed Toendel into the driving seat after he got around Yago Martinez who was second at the time.

Meanwhile Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing’s Rick Elzinga had to fight through the field as he started in around the top 10. At that point of the race, he was fifth behind his teammate Dave Kooiker who he passed on lap four.

Toendel looked solid in the lead, though made a slight mistake once, but with a big gap managed to hold on to first place. But he crashed once more on lap 10, which allowed Martinez to benefit and take over control of the race as the series leader dropped to ninth.

Martinez managed to bring it home and secure his first EMX250 race victory ahead of Elzinga who fought back to second, while Jorgen-Mathias Talviku of Sahkar Racing crossed the line in third. Toendel finished ninth.

In the second race, Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Haakon Osterhagen was the leading rider into the first corner as Eddie Wade of Sahkar Racing, L. Coenen, Toendel, Martinez and Sacha Coenen of Jumbo Husqvarna BT Racing followed behind.

Wade then crashed moments later which allowed Toendel to move up to second as he also got around L. Coenen.

Further down the order, Elzinga was once again buried among the pack and had to work his way through. Though he did this fairly swiftly as he took sixth from Maximillian Spies of Schmicker Racing, then fifth from Martinez and by the fourth lap was already ahead of Osterhagen in third.

L. Coenen was another rider to pass Osterhagen, who was looking like he was struggling, as Elzinga set the fastest lap of the race and was focusing his attention on catching the leaders.

At the halfway stage, a three-way battle for the win began between Toendel, L. Coenen and Elzinga. A couple of mistakes crept in among all three, though Toendel was able to hold on, despite immense pressure from Coenen as Elzinga lost some ground to the leaders.

In the end, it was a photo finish between Toendel and L. Coenen, as the Fantic rider crossed just 0.221 ahead of the Husqvarna rider, while Elzinga finished second, as Osterhagen held on to fourth ahead of Spies.

A second and a third-place finish gave Elzinga his third overall of the season, ahead of Toendel and Martinez who celebrated his first podium in the EMX250 category.

Heading into round six of the championship, Elzinga now holds the red plate once again, though by a very slim margin as he is just one point ahead of Toendel in the standings. Meanwhile Bonacorsi is third.

Rick Elzinga

“Finally cancelled out my poor weekend in Maggiora. Since then, I think I’ve been doing pretty well, won the first few rounds and then Maggiora was unlucky and then second in Sardegna and here the overall, so I think I’m doing pretty well. Happy with my riding, was a bit tough coming from Spain as I was a bit ill… I’m getting back into the books for school too. But of course I’m going to enjoy this moment and thanks to my crew.”

EMX250 – Overall Top 10 Classification

1. Rick Elzinga (NED, YAM), 42 points; 2. Cornelius Toendel (NOR, FAN), 37 p.; 3. Yago Martinez (ESP, KTM), 36 p.; 4. Quentin Marc Prugnieres (FRA, KAW), 33 p.; 5. David Braceras (ESP, KTM), 28 p.; 6. Sacha Coenen (BEL, HUS), 26 p.; 7. Camden Mc Lellan (RSA, KTM), 24 p.; 8. Maximilian Spies (GER, KTM), 23 p.; 9. Lucas Coenen (BEL, HUS), 22 p.; 10. Andrea Bonacorsi (ITA, YAM), 22 p.;

EMX250 – Championship Top 10 Classification

1. Rick Elzinga (NED, YAM), 194 points; 2. Cornelius Toendel (NOR, FAN), 193 p.; 3. Andrea Bonacorsi (ITA, YAM), 130 p.; 4. Haakon Osterhagen (NOR, FAN), 130 p.; 5. Lucas Coenen (BEL, HUS), 130 p.; 6. Camden Mc Lellan (RSA, KTM), 124 p.; 7. Quentin Marc Prugnieres (FRA, KAW), 114 p.; 8. David Braceras (ESP, KTM), 113 p.; 9. Jorgen-Matthias Talviku (EST, KTM), 97 p.; 10. Yago Martinez (ESP, KTM), 90 p.;

Cas Valk wins EMX125 in Ernee

In the first EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing heat, it was Toni Giorgessi who took the holeshot ahead of Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC’s Ivano Van Erp and Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Alexis Fueri, as a number of riders went down in the first corner.

Van Erp briefly took over the lead, though Giorgessi responded immediately before the Dutchman was able to find his way to the front for good by the end of the opening lap. Further behind, Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Cas Valk was making progress up to the top three and by the third lap was leading the way with Karlis Alberts Reisulis of Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC just behind him.

Van Erp crashed, as Valk also dropped a few positions, while K. Reisulis began to come under pressure from Fueri and by the seventh lap there was a new rider in the lead. The Frenchman stretched the gap out immediately and was looking solid for the next several laps.

As the rain intensified and track conditions became more challenging mistakes began to creep in amongst the field and with two laps left to go, we saw a change for the lead once again as Valk moved into first place.

In the end, Valk crossed the line 27.086 seconds ahead of Fueri who finished second, while K. Reisulis was third ahead of Van Erp and Mathis Valin.

In the second race, it was Van Erp who led the way ahead of K. Reisulis, Tom Brunet of Team CRT KTM Veritise, Fueri, Valin and Valk.

Reisulis was not looking to waste time as he made several attempts in the first half of the race to get around Van Erp. He really had to work for it but finally on the ninth lap got around the Dutchman and took over the lead.

Giorgessi then crashed out of ninth, as Valk progressed through the field. The Fantic rider made his way up to fourth and then after setting the fastest lap of the race was all over the rear wheel of Fueri. The two teammates battled, with Fueri eventually making a mistake and crashing which allowed Valk through into third and then up to second as Van Erp crashed with four laps to go.

In the end, K. Reisulis won the race with a 2.980 second advantage over Valk, Van Erp, Fueri and Marc-Antoine Rossi of Tech 32.

A win and a second gave Valk his third overall victory of the season, as he topped the podium ahead of K. Reisulis and Fueri. As it stands, Valk extends his championship lead to 212 points, while K. Reisulis now occupies second with 180 points, just two points ahead of Fueri who drops to third.

Cas Valk

“It was a nice weekend, track was though all weekend, but I managed to do solid two races, second and first for first overall. I’m really happy and a big thanks of course to my team, without them it’s not possible. I’m really excited for next week.”

EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing – Overall Top 10 Classification

1. Cas Valk (NED, FAN), 47 points; 2. Karlis Alberts Reisulis (LAT, YAM), 45 p.; 3. Alexis Fueri (FRA, FAN), 40 p.; 4. Ivano Van Erp (NED, YAM), 38 p.; 5. Mathis Valin (FRA, GAS), 28 p.; 6. Janis Martins Reisulis (LAT, KTM), 27 p.; 7. Julius Mikula (CZE, KTM), 27 p.; 8. Marc-Antoine Rossi (FRA, KTM), 23 p.; 9. Adrien Petit (FRA, YAM), 16 p.; 10. Tom Brunet (FRA, KTM), 15 p.;

EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing – Championship Top 10 Classification

1. Cas Valk (NED, FAN), 212 points; 2. Karlis Alberts Reisulis (LAT, YAM), 180 p.; 3. Alexis Fueri (FRA, FAN), 178 p.; 4. Ivano Van Erp (NED, YAM), 158 p.; 5. Janis Martins Reisulis (LAT, KTM), 148 p.; 6. Marc-Antoine Rossi (FRA, KTM), 121 p.; 7. Julius Mikula (CZE, KTM), 108 p.; 8. Elias Escandell (ESP, GAS), 97 p.; 9. Mathis Valin (FRA, GAS), 78 p.; 10. Matteo Luigi Russi (ITA, KTM), 77 p.;

2022 Pro Motocross Round 2 Hangtown Wrap

Images by Jeff Kardas

See the full report: Hangtown AMA Pro MX race reports/results/points & video highlights

250 Moto One

The 250 Class kicked off the afternoon with its opening moto, which saw Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper jump out to the early lead with the MotoSport.com Holeshot ahead of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jalek Swoll and Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing’s Michael Mosiman, while Lawrence slotted into the top 10. As the field jockeyed for position behind him, Cooper soon established a multi-second lead.

An intense battle for second sustained through the opening 10 minutes of the moto, as Swoll and Mosiman traded momentum, but eventually Mosiman made a pass stick and looked to chip away at his deficit to the lead. Swoll continued to drop back and soon was forced to deal with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker and the Team Honda HRC duo of Jett and Hunter Lawrence in a four-way battle for third. Back out front, a slow lap by Cooper, combined with the fastest lap of the moto by Mosiman, allowed the GASGAS rider to take advantage and seize control of the lead just before the halfway point. Shortly thereafter, Jett Lawrence made the pass on Swoll for third.

As the moto approached its final 10 minutes a sibling battle for third began to unfold between the Lawrences, with Hunter making quick work of his brother to move into podium position. A couple laps later, he went down and lost multiple positions, which moved Jett Lawrence back into third as Hunter remounted in sixth.

Mosiman was in a class of his own out front and easily controlled the remainder of the moto to secure the first moto win of his career, 3.4 seconds ahead of Cooper. The battle for third once again came down to the Lawrence brothers as Hunter rebounded from his early misfortune to put the pressure on Jett for third. However, Jett dug deep and kept Hunter at bay for the position. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda rounded out the top five.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F 16 Laps 2 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +03.444 3 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R +04.825 4 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +06.425 5 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +26.164 6 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +29.197 7 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +30.017 8 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +34.319 9 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 +54.802 10 Nicholas Romano YAM YZ 250F +57.030

250 Moto Two

The second moto got underway with Cooper once again at the head of the field for the MotoSport.com Holeshot, followed closely by Jett Lawrence, Swoll, and Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Nick Romano. Mosiman fought his way into fifth after a quarter lap and continued to move forward. Out front, Cooper went off track and was forced to give up the lead to Lawrence before he reentered in second, ahead of Romano.

Lawrence settled into the lead ahead of Cooper as Mosiman looked to move into the top three. However, misfortune struck the Moto 1 winner and left his bike in need of attention, which ultimately took him out of contention for his first career victory. That left the fight for third to be waged between Romano and Shimoda. After a persistent challenge the Japanese rider made the move on the rookie and took control of third. Important passes took place behind him as Hunter Lawrence battled his way from a start deep in the top 10 to move up to fourth.

The lead trio settled in through the halfway point of the moto, but as the race wore on Shimoda emerged as the fastest rider on the track. He closed in on Cooper for second and showed patience before making the pass stick with just over eight minutes to go. From there, Shimoda set his sights on the lead and mounted his attack on Jett Lawrence. As Shimoda navigated through alternate lines in search of a way around, a slight miscue caused him to get stuck in a rut and tip over, which dropped him from second to fourth.

Lawrence looked to maintain about a two-second advantage over Cooper and a hard-charging Hunter Lawrence in the waning laps, where lapped riders continued to provide additional challenges. Cooper kept the Honda within reach but was unable to get close enough to mount a serious challenge, which allowed Hunter Lawrence to apply pressure from third. The elder Lawrence gave it his all and made the pass happen on the last lap.

Jett Lawrence carried on to his third moto win of the season, 2.2 seconds ahead of his brother, while Cooper rounded out the top three.

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 16 Laps 2 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +02.246 3 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +04.258 4 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +07.933 5 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +33.726 6 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +41.226 7 Stilez Robertson HQV FC250 +46.355 8 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +50.842 9 Nicholas Romano YAM YZ 250F +59.202 10 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F +1m00.714

250 Overall

Despite feeling under the weather, Jett Lawrence prevailed for a second straight win. His seventh career victory came on the heels of 3-1 moto finishes, while Cooper followed in the runner-up spot following a 2-3 effort. Hunter Lawrence completed the overall podium with his second straight top-three result thanks to 4-2 scores.

The victory allowed Jett Lawrence to add to his early lead in the 250 Class standings, where he now sits 11 points ahead of Hunter Lawrence. Shimoda, who finished fourth overall (5-4), sits third, 23 points out of the lead.

Jett Lawrence – P1

“It’s been a rough one today with this cold I got. It made it very difficult on me that first moto. Like halfway through, I was flat, and in the second one I was just pushing all the way through; I had barely anything in my stomach because I threw up just before the second moto. It was a difficult day, but I’m pumped to get the win. Hopefully we can get rid of this sickness and continue on with the season.”

Justin Cooper – P2

“This was a great rebound from last weekend, so we will take second overall. It was nice to fight for the win today. I worked hard with the team this week, and we are in a better spot now. The track was super tough today, and you couldn’t rush it. We’ll get back to work and will see what we can do next weekend at Thunder Valley.”

Hunter Lawrence – P3

“Jett (Lawrence) and I have both been a bit under the weather so it’s been tough, but not a bad day for a bad day. My starts have been terrible, but we’ll work on them and come back swinging next weekend. I’m happy with my riding and we’ll try to give Jett a challenge.”

Jo Shimoda – P4

“While fourth overall is good, it is a bummer because I was riding in a spot that would have landed me on the podium,” said Shimoda. “When I get the good start, I’m able to use my energy to push at the front and I felt really good that second moto. Overall it was a positive day and I want more at the next round.”

Levi Kitchen – P6

“We went 6-6 for another top-10 finish today. It’s the same old story – I need to get off the gate better. We’ll be working hard this week to keep improving. I’m looking forward to getting to try again next weekend.”

Seth Hammaker – P7

“It was fun getting to know Hangtown and I really enjoyed racing here,” said Hammaker. “I didn’t ride great in the first moto, but the second moto felt much better even after I went down. I’ll be working on those starts and a little more intensity so I can really go after a podium finish.”

Nick Romano – P10

“It was another good day, and getting 10th overall in my second pro race is awesome. I’m happy with how the team and I progressed throughout the entire day and I am already fired up for next weekend.”

Nate Thrasher – P13

“It was a tough day, to say the least. I didn’t have the best starts, and I couldn’t get into a flow. We’ll keep our head up and be ready to fight again in Lakewood.”

250 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 3 1 45 2 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 2 3 42 3 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 4 2 40 4 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 5 4 34 5 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE 7 5 30 6 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F 6 6 30 7 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 8 8 26 8 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F 1 39 25 9 Stilez Robertson HQV FC250 11 7 24 10 Nicholas Romano YAM YZ 250F 10 9 23

250 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 95 2 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 84 3 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 72 4 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 60 5 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F 59 6 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F 55 7 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 55 8 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE 50 9 Stilez Robertson HQV FC250 45 10 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F 39

450 Moto One

As the 450 Class field roared through the first turn to begin the opening moto it was point leader and Team Honda HRC rider Chase Sexton and Anderson side-by-side to determine the MotoSport.com Holeshot, with Sexton prevailing to grab the early lead as Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen followed in third. Sexton pushed the pace on the opening lap to put several bike lengths between he and Anderson, as the pair also inched away Roczen.

The lead trio sprinted away from the rest of the field as Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Eli Tomac, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Ryan Dungey, and Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Christian Craig gave pursuit. Back up front, Sexton, Anderson and Roczen settled into their respective positions through the halfway point of the moto, but Roczen would lose touch after contact with a lapped rider almost took him to the ground.

Anderson picked up the pace over the closing stages of the moto and moved to within striking distance of Sexton. The gap between them fluctuated as they navigated through lapped traffic, with Anderson arguably getting the better end of those passes. With three and a half minutes to go, Anderson pulled the trigger and got past Sexton on one of the track’s off-camber corners. Once out front, Anderson dropped the hammer and attempted to sprint away, but the Honda rider resisted and kept the Kawasaki within reach.

As the lead pair took the white flag they were separated by just a couple bike lengths. Lapped traffic factored into their battle and allowed Sexton get alongside, but Anderson countered the pass attempt. That proved to be the difference maker as Anderson held on to take the fourth moto win of his career by a mere three tenths of a second. Roczen followed in a distant third, with Tomac fourth and Craig fifth.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR 16 Laps 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +00.390 3 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE +29.761 4 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F +31.868 5 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F +44.267 6 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE +50.604 7 Antonio Cairoli KTM 450 SX-F FE +53.001 8 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F +1m29.245 9 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m34.470 10 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F +1m36.986

450 Moto Two

The deciding 450 Class moto kicked off with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Antonio Cairoli, a nine-time FIM World Motocross Champion, out front for the MotoSport.com Holeshot, but he was quickly overtaken by Roczen, while Sexton slotted into third with Anderson just outside the top five. In trademark fashion, Roczen laid down a blitzing opening lap and opened a 1.5 second lead over Sexton, who moved into second, as Cairoli did battle with his KTM teammate Dungey.

As the Honda riders gapped the field, the attention shifted to Anderson as he looked to work his way forward from a sixth-place start. He was successful in doing so and passed both Dungey and Cairoli to move into fourth behind Tomac. Back out front, Sexton closed in on Roczen for the lead as the Honda teammates duked it out for the top spot. Sexton made a savvy move to take control of moto 10 minutes in, but Roczen stayed close and kept the battle going.

It wasn’t long before Tomac made it a three-rider affair at the head of the pack as the moto approached its halfway point. Tomac made his way by Roczen for second and looked to erase a 2.3 second deficit to Sexton. As this occurred, Anderson started to inch his way into the picture from fourth. The battle for the lead intensified with 10 minutes remaining in the moto as Tomac was all over Sexton’s rear fender. The Yamaha rider bided his time and made the pass happen with eight minutes to go. As Tomac took control of the lead Anderson responded in his own way with a pass on Roczen for third.

Just like Moto 1, Sexton showed his fight and kept within striking distance for several laps, but Tomac started to open the gap. As they started the final two laps, Sexton had clawed his way back and moved to within a second and a half of Tomac. In a near replication of the first moto Sexton got next to Tomac on the last lap, but couldn’t make the pass happen. The Yamaha rider took his first moto win of the season by 1.2 seconds over Sexton, while Anderson finished a strong third.

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F 16 Laps 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +01.288 3 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR +27.555 4 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE +31.144 5 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F +37.746 6 Antonio Cairoli KTM 450 SX-F FE +45.856 7 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE +48.666 8 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m03.074 9 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR +1m09.660 10 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F +1m20.133

450 Round

One of the closest finishes in recent memory saw the overall podium separated by just two points. Anderson’s first win in 12 years and 92 career starts came via 1-3 moto finishes, which edged out Sexton’s 2-2 performance by a single point. Tomac’s 4-1 effort left him two points shy in third. Anderson became the 74th different 450 Class winner in history.

Sexton’s runner-up effort allowed him to extend his lead in the 450 Class standings to 12 points over Roczen. The win moved Anderson up to third, 18 points out of the lead.

Jason Anderson – P1

“I had to work to get up there (in the second moto). Honestly, I thought I only got on the podium, but after I pulled off the track I realized it was a win. It was 12 years too long, but we finally got it done. I’m damn happy. Let’s keep it going.”

Chase Sexton – P2

“I just couldn’t get away from them today. I led a lot of laps, but didn’t get the win. Overall, I’m happy with how I’m riding. To show some grit was good for me. I still have the red plate and just need to keep digging.”

Eli Tomac – P3

“It was a much improved weekend for us. We did a lot of good work leading into this race, and it showed. In the first moto, I think I was around fourth or fifth on the start and kind of just stayed there and rode okay – I was missing a few lines and a few jumps. There were some technical jumps out there, and there was one double that I was missing, so I felt like that kept me away from the leaders. In the second moto, I had the better race lines and just rode better on those technical jumps. We made a couple of little changes between the moto to get the bike balanced, so I was able to just go forward that time. I had a lot of fun riding. It was a really great racetrack. This was one of the better Hangtown tracks that I think we’ve had for just the way the dirt was. It was a good weekend for us.”

Ken Roczen – P4

“Just a so-so weekend at Hangtown. I wasn’t very comfortable on the track all day. A third and a fourth isn’t the goal, but tough weekends are also good for you as they make you stronger depending on how you look at them. I had way too many close calls, which isn’t my style at all, so at least we left safe and sound—and still second in the championship. We simply weren’t there this weekend, to put up a legit fight. My team and I are going to work on getting more comfortable this week so I’m able to charge forward.”

Christian Craig – P5

“The day was pretty good at Hangtown. I qualified inside the top five and then went into the motos pretty confident from last week. I ended up getting a pretty good start in both motos and running fifth, but I was just off the pace of the top four. Finishing 5-5 on the day is nothing to be too bummed about, but I’m not crazy happy – I want more. We’ll take it though, and move on to Thunder Valley.”

450 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR 1 3 45 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE 2 2 44 3 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F 4 1 43 4 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE 3 4 38 5 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F 5 5 32 6 Antonio Cairoli KTM 450 SX-F FE 7 6 29 7 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE 6 7 29 8 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 9 8 25 9 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR 11 9 22 10 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F 10 11 21 11 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F 8 13 21 12 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F 14 10 18 13 Alex Martin YAM YZ 450F 13 12 17 14 Shane McElrath HQV FC450 RE 12 14 16 15 Marshal Weltin GAS MC450F 16 15 11 16 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F 17 16 9 17 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 15 18 9 18 Ryan Surratt YAM YZ 450F 18 19 5 19 Grant Harlan KAW KX450 28 17 4 20 Jerry Robin GAS MC450F 19 37 2

450 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE 94 2 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE 82 3 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR 76 4 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F 75 5 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F 72 6 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE 61 7 Antonio Cairoli KTM 450 SX-F FE 55 8 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 51 9 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F 46 10 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F 42 11 Shane McElrath HQV FC450 RE 40 12 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F 35 13 Alex Martin YAM YZ 450F 31 14 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F 23 15 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR 22 16 Josh Gilbert HQV FC450 16 17 Marshal Weltin GAS MC450F 14 18 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 14 19 Ryan Surratt YAM YZ 450F 11 20 Felix Lopez HQV FC450 8

2022 Speedway GP of Germany Teterow Wrap

Polish racer Patryk Dudek says he was set up for success after storming up the FIM Speedway Grand Prix standings with victory in the Wölk FIM Speedway GP of Germany – Teterow on Saturday.

Dudek started the night 14th in the World Championship standings on 15 points, having scored five points in each of the opening three Speedway GP rounds.

But he left the Bergring Arena with the top prize of 20 points to surge up to eighth place after defeating series leader Bartosz Zmarzlik, Sweden’s Fredrik Lindgren and Great Britain racer Robert Lambert in the final.

It was Dudek’s first semi-final appearance since August 31, 2019 – the last time Speedway GP visited Teterow.

The result is some turnaround for the 2017 Speedway GP World Championship runner-up, and Dudek admits a series of good decisions in the pits delivered a dream result.

Patryk Dudek – P1

“I had a tough start to the season and those first three rounds were not good for me. But today everything was working okay. It was good to be back on the podium and I have some more points now. I am back in the game. We changed many things on the bikes with the setup ahead of every heat and the engines were working well. I had good starts today and I think the starts were very important. We made good decisions in the pits with my team. Everything we changed on the bikes worked well in the race after. I just won the starts, took a good line and that’s speedway. It’s good to be back on the podium and the points are good for me. I was nearly last before this round, but I am higher now, so that is good.”

Double world champion Zmarzlik leads the Speedway GP standings on 62 points – putting him 11 clear of nearest rival Maciej Janowski.

He was content with 18 championship points, but he was gutted to miss out on victory in Teterow again as he recorded his third second-place finish at the Bergring Arena.

Next up is the FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Gorzow on June 25 and excitement will be huge in the city ahead of Zmarzlik’s home event. But the local hero is determined not to look too far ahead.

Third-placed Lindgren was delighted with the rapid reactions at the tapes, which propelled him to his second podium in four rounds.

Aussies Jack Holder and Jason Doyle took eighth and 13th respectively for nine and four-points, with Holder making the semi-final but not being able to convert that into a spot in the final. Max Fricke finished in 15th gathering two championship points.

2022 SpeedwayGP of Teterow Scores

Patryk Dudek 20 Bartosz Zmarzlik 18 Fredrik Lindgren 16 Robert Lambert 14 Dan Bewley 12 Tai Woffinden 11 Leon Madsen 10 Jack Holder 9 Maciej Janowski 8 Kai Huckenbeck 7 Martin Vaculik 6 Anders Thomsen 5 Jason Doyle 4 Pawel Przedpelski 3 Max Fricke 2 Mikkel Michelsen 1 Norick Blodorn 0 Lukas Baumann 0.

2022 SpeedwayGP World Championship Standings