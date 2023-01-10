Riders reach Dakar Rally 2023 Rest Day

Following the premature exits of world champion Sam Sunderland and runner-up Ricky Brabec, the new generation of RallyGP riders’ ambitions are on the rise. On Sunday riders covered 824 km, from Al Duwadimi to Riyadh, of which 346 km was timed special, then enjoyed a rest day on Monday.

By losing the reigning world champion and runner-up in back-to-back crashes, the 2023 W2RC is now looking for a new heir to the throne.

It is the new generation of RallyGP riders who have seized the opportunity to challenge the established stars. Mason Klein was the sensation of the 44th Dakar and the 2022 season. With 9th place on the Dakar in 2022 and best rookie, last year the American became the first winner of the Rally2 world cup before making his debut the RallyGP category on this Dakar. BAS World KTM Racing’s privateer rider is once again in the news for is second Dakar. At the age of 21 years, he won his first special on the Dakar and even took the lead in the general rankings for a day.

This must have whet the appetites of the outsiders, because this first week of the Dakar witnessed the return to the top of Daniel Sanders, leader for two days, then Skyler Howes, the latest recruit of the Austrian team, in command for four days. Out of 8 stages, 7 were won by riders who had not yet tasted victory on the Dakar. This trend can also be seen in the provisional general rankings before tackling the second week of the first leg.

Skyler Howes

“The first eight days at the Dakar this year have certainly been very challenging. For me, I’d say it’s been one of the harder Dakars in recent history, partly because of the sheer time on the bike and the kilometres we’ve covered, but also because those long stages have been held over really rough and varied terrain. To make it to rest day is super important, that’s rule number one for sure. Up to rest day we’ve almost covered the same distance as the whole of last year, so that puts things into perspective. I think the hard work the team have put in all year is evident here as we’re leading the overall, but we still have a full week of racing left to do. I’m happy to lead the overall but there’s still a long way to go.”

Skyler Howes (Husqvarna Factory Racing) possesses a lead of only 13’’ over the winner of the Dakar in 2021 Kevin Benavides (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), who is neck and neck with Mason Klein.

Kevin Benavides

“I am really happy with the first half of the rally. It’s been incredibly tough with many hours of racing, but also many hours riding the liaisons. The first eight days have been so hard, both physically and mentally. I think I’ve done a good job, riding smart but still with a good pace. Now I’m second in the overall just 13 seconds from Skyler (Howes) – it really is amazing just how close we are. I’m in a really good position to push for next week, it’s going to be more hard days for sure, but I’m ready to give it my all.”

Behind this tightly packed podium, two times Dakar winner Toby Price trails by less than 2 minutes. In 5th and 6th position, less than 3 minutes behind, lie the Monster Energy Honda clan and its two major assets, namely Pablo Quintanilla, 2nd on the last Dakar, and Adrien Van Beveren.

Toby Price

“The first week has been good. It’s been a good consistent week in fact, which is what I set out to do – make rest day and then start to build up the pace on week two. Highlights so far have been my pace and good results without having any major problems. We’ve definitely seen a lot of ground so far this year, and a lot of rain! The bike has been great and I’m feeling good physically, so we’re well-placed to push for a podium now in the second week. The competition is still very close, and anything can happen as we all know, but I’m focused on doing my best.”

Daniel Sanders (Red Bull GasGas Factory) and Joan Barreda (Monster JB team) are less than 8 minutes behind. The new generation that has shone during the first week have still not enjoyed a shift in the balance of power in the Dakar and the W2RC. The big hitters are still there, ready to rumble in the Empty Quarter where their experience could make the difference.

Daniel Sanders

“That’s the first week done and it’s been up and down that’s for sure. I had a really positive start and led the rally early, but then I picked up a stomach bug and I was really sick for a couple of days. There was one stage that I didn’t think I was going to finish but I dug deep and reached the end to stay in this thing. Overall, the first week was super tough with so many rocky sections, and with the cold weather too it was definitely the hardest first week I’ve ever done at the Dakar. Looking ahead to week two it looks like we’ll be in the dunes a lot more and the goal is to close in on the guys up front, then hopefully I’ll have a shot at the win next Sunday.”

In the Rally2 category, there is also a search for a new heir. With Mason Klein having joined the ranks of the RallyGP stars, his place is now vacant. On paper, his runner-up Romain Dumontier and the riders who did not take part in the entirety of the 2022 season but who displayed some fine performances were all in the reckoning, starting with Bradley Cox.

However, the BAS World KTM Racing rider left the race prematurely with an injury, as he led the category. Michael Docherty, an American living in the UAE, who had already made a name for himself by dominating the first stages of the 2nd leg in 2022, took over the lead, but a crash led to him slowing his pace. His team-mate at HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing Romain Dumontier has since dominated the category.

Though regularly contested by Paolo Lucci, the other BAS World KTM Racing rider, who also experienced an off day, the Frenchman has retained the lead at the rest day, with an advantage over the Italian of 16’25’’. “Dudu’s” countryman Jean-Loup Lepan, riding for Nomade Racing, is on the bottom step of the provisional podium, trailing by 1:13’48’’.

2023 Dakar Rally Overall After Stage 8 (Provisional)

Pos Rider/Nat Time/Gap 1 (USA) SKYLER HOWES 30H 34′ 16” 2 (ARG) KEVIN BENAVIDES + 00H 00′ 13” 3 (USA) MASON KLEIN + 00H 00′ 13” 4 (AUS) TOBY PRICE + 00H 01′ 58” 5 (CHL) PABLO QUINTANILLA + 00H 02′ 45” 6 (FRA) ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN + 00H 02′ 49” 7 (AUS) DANIEL SANDERS + 00H 07′ 03” 8 (ESP) JOAN BARREDA BORT + 00H 07′ 21” 9 (CHL) JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIMO + 00H 19′ 32” 10 (AUT) MATTHIAS WALKNER + 00H 22′ 35” 11 (ARG) LUCIANO BENAVIDES + 00H 24′ 32” 12 (ESP) LORENZO SANTOLINO + 00H 30′ 22” 13 (SVK) STEFAN SVITKO + 01H 06′ 43” 14 (CZE) MARTIN MICHEK + 01H 09′ 50” 15 (ARG) FRANCO CAIMI + 01H 15′ 29”

Doyle wins Australian Solo Speedway Championship Round 3

Jason Doyle continued his winning ways overnight in front of what locals described as probably the biggest crowd that Kurri Kurri’s Loxford Park has seen, in recent memory at least.

While Doyle won the final and thus the event, Jack Holder actually snared the biggest points haul for the round and now trails Doyle by only three-points heading into the final at North Brisbane on Wednesday night.

Jack Holder did everything he could to try and overhaul Doyle at Kurri with some spectacularly audacious riding and looked to have the speed to have got the better of Doyle but the 26-year-old ran out of laps before the chequered flag.

Rohan Tungate and Brady Kurtz also both scored well at Kurri with Tungate now moving into third place in the championship chase after Max Fricke had his worst round of the series. Some mechanical gremlins cost Fricke dearly on Monday night.

Looking back at the previous rounds, South Australia hosted the opener at Gillman last Tuesday. 2017 World Champion Jason Doyle and current World Teams Champ Jack Holder both claimed 17 points in what was a bruising opening encounter for some to the 2023 domestic season.

Former Under-21 World champ and three-time Aussie champ Max Fricke was third in the final in South Australia but only scored 11 points for the round after struggling in the early heats, those problems put him behind well credentialled long-time international star Justin Sedgmen who bagged 13 points at Gillman to go in to the second round at Albury-Wodonga round fourth on points. At Diamond Park Max Fricke starred in his heat races, winning all but one, but Jason Doyle stole his thunder in the final to finish on the top step of the rostrum and take the round win.

2023 Australian Solo Speedway Championship Points

After Round Three

Pos Rider Total Gillman Albury Kurri Kurri 1 Jason Doyle 50 17 16 17 2 Jack Holder 47 17 12 18 3 Rohan Tungate 38 14 10 14 4 Max Fricke 36 11 17 8 5 Brady Kurtz 34 8 13 13 6 Josh Pickering 31 6 14 11 7 Justin Sedgmen 31 13 9 9 8 Chris Holder 30 11 10 9 9 Zach Cook 20 5 7 8 10 Zane Keleher 14 3 5 6 11 James Pearson 13 3 6 4 12 Zaine Kennedy 9 0 4 5 13 Sam Masters 8 8 0 0 14 Ben Cook 8 8 0 0 15 Jye Etheridge (WC) 5 0 0 5 16 Patrick Hamilton 5 0 0 2 17 Cooper Riordan 4 0 3 1 18 Fraser Bowes 3 3 0 0 19 Brayden McGuinness 2 2 0 0

Wil Ruprecht to Sherco Racing Factory Team for 2023

Wil Ruprecht has signed for the 2023 season with the Sherco Racing Factory Team, to race the 300 SEF in the EnduroGP E2 class, which he won in 2022, with the aim to defend his title.

Wil Ruprecht

"At the moment I am spending a lot of time on the bike to basically reprogram my motor sensors to accomodate for the change in feedback felt throughout the bike. Initially I am impressed with the ease of use that the Sherco brand is so well known for. With ease I am able to place the bike wherever I wish on the track. It's bread and butter is traditional enduro terrain and is very forgiving on tree roots and rocks. Coming off the momentum of an E2 title and a fight for the GP title I am motivated to continue maturing and developing towards becoming EnduroGP Champion in 2023. The overall package just seems desirable to me, from the Sherco development team to the CH racing team I see maturity and a deep burning desire for results. It is a breath of fresh air walking into a new manufacturer/team. EnduroGP titles are no stranger to Sherco with Matthew Philips taking the crown in 2016. The CH racing team have a racing heritage like few others in the paddock. Also training and racing along side the likes of Hamish, Zach, Antoine, Morgan some very skilled riders with strengths in varying areas, you can see growth fast in an environment like that. They are all motivated and capable riders so 2023 is stacking up to be very competitive from Sherco's efforts."





Todd Waters to race AusProMX & SX with Husqvarna

Husqvarna and former Australian MX1 Champion Todd Waters are teaming up, with Waters to lead the official Husqvarna Motorcycles Australia supported racing team set to launch in 2023, in a multi-year arrangement for the Australian ProMX Championship and Australian Supercross Championship.

Waters will race the MX1 class on the Husqvarna FC 450 for the team, and the remaining rider line-up will be announced soon.

To round out 2022, Waters also became a joint owner – with his cousin and long term race mechanic Jason – of the Gold Coast-based WP Suspension dealership Raceline Performance, setting the wheels in motion for this exciting new team partnership with Husqvarna Motorcycles.

Todd Waters

“Our new partnership with Husqvarna Motorcycles feels like a perfect fit for where I’m at in my career. After buying Raceline Performance several months ago, it made sense for us to continue racing from a marketing perspective. Having been riding for Husqvarna Motorcycles for a number of years, it was a perfect opportunity to align further with that brand and take on the race team. Everything lined up and it definitely feels nice to create an ecosystem that makes sense, so that when I go racing, I’m on the starting line representing my own brand and Husqvarna Motorcycles. 2023 is shaping up to be an incredibly exciting year!”

zMAX Dragway & Chicagoland Speedway confirmed for SMX Playoffs

The SuperMotocross World Championship and the SuperMotocross League have announced that zMAX Dragway and Chicagoland Speedway will host the first-ever SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Rounds in September.

SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 1 will take place on Saturday, September 9 at zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina and Playoff 2 will take place on Saturday, September 23 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois As previously announced, the SuperMotocross World Championship Final will take place on Saturday, October 14, in Los Angeles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The SuperMotocross World Championship playoff races and final will operate under a two-moto format for both the 450cc class and 250cc class. Each moto will be 20 minutes, plus one lap, in which Olympic Scoring will determine an overall finishing position for which SuperMotocross Championship points will be awarded.

2023 FIM Sand Races World Cup to compete three rounds

The all-new FIM Sand Races World Cup kicks off next month with the iconic Enduropale du Touquet, including classes for solos, quads and vintage machines, and will race a three-round competition, taking sand racing to the next level with a combination of beach and closed courses on two continents.

The series has attracted well recognised names in sand racing with the solo line up to date including: Camille Chapeliere (France), Former French Sand Race Champion; Yentel Martens (Belgium) Former MXGP rider and son of FIM Motocross 500cc World Champion Jacky; Enzo Levrault (France), 2018 Enduropale du Touquet winner; Arnaud Besnier, Sebastien Antony, Julien Regent, Kevin Parpaix from France and Fernando Pedro Rubio from Argentina.

The north coast of France plays host to the opening round with the world-famous Enduropale du Touquet on 3-5 February. The next round will see competitors travel to the other side of the world for Argentina’s Enduro del Verano on 24-26 February.

The 2023 FIM Sand Races World Cup will sign off on an undecided date in December on Monte Gordo Beach in Portugal’s beautiful Algarve region.

Raga narrowly wins DL12 Indoor Trial from Busto

Jaime Busto came agonizingly close to winning his first ever competitive outing as a GASGAS Factory Racing rider, having to settle for a second-place result instead behind Adam Raga at the DL12 Indoor Trial in Sheffield, England.

Busto breezed his way through the qualifying heats, despite a frustrating five in the very first section. Finishing three points clear of second-best qualifier Toni Bou, Busto was feeling good and ready for the finals.

With all sections ridden in the reverse direction in the finals, Busto was the only rider to complete the opening section, dancing his way through the demanding log challenge. With his confidence high, an unfortunate five in section two meant things were tight at the top. And with all of the top three making it through section three with just one mark lost, Busto then matched his rivals in section four.

Frustratingly for Busto, a super-impressive night’s riding was somewhat undone by a mistake in one of the head-to-head races, which saw him drop five important marks. Continuing to ride well and the only rider to make it through the unforgiving tire section cleanly, Busto ended the night just one point behind eventual winner Adam Raga, Gabriel Marcelli rounding out the top three.

Jaime Busto – P2

“I’m super happy with everything tonight. The first competition for me and the team and we were so, so close to winning. My riding was really good all night, but I made one big mistake in the speed race in the finals and that cost me the win. But even though the win was so, so close, it was a very positive night. The team has worked so much, and I’ve been training a lot, and I felt great on the bike. That is the most important thing for me. I was very nervous at the start of qualifying and had a five in the first section. Things got better section by section and, well, I feel very good with the bike and with some more training I know we will be ready for the first indoor world championship round in one month.”

DL12 Indoor Trial Results – Finals

Adam Raga (TRRS) 18 Jaime Busto (GASGAS) 19 Gabriel Marcelli (Montesa) 23 Toby Martyn (Montesa) 35

DL12 Indoor Trial Results – Heats

Jaime Busto (GASGAS) 8 Toni Bou (Montesa) 11 Gabriel Marcelli (Montesa) 15 Adam Raga (TRRS) 19 Toby Martyn (Montesa) 20 Matteo Grattarola (Vertigo) 22 Sondre Haga (GASGAS) 22 Jack Peace (Sherco) 26

2023 American Flat Track Calendar Updated

The 2023 American Flat Track calendar has been updated with the West Virginia Half-Mile moved to July 1, with the rest of the rounds remaining unchanged.

2023 American Flat Track Calendar