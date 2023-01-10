Moto News Weekly Wrap
January 10, 2023
What’s New:
- 2023 W2RC Dakar Rally Update
- Doyle wins Australian Solo Speedway Championship Round 3
- Wil Ruprecht to Sherco Racing Factory Team for 2023
- Todd Waters to race AusProMX & SX with Husqvarna
- zMAX Dragway & Chicagoland Speedway confirmed for SMX Playoffs
- 2023 FIM Sand Races World Cup to compete three rounds
- Raga narrowly wins DL12 Indoor Trial from Busto
- 2023 American Flat Track Calendar Updated
- Riders talk the 2023 AMA SX Season Opener (Quotes)
- German SuperEnduro Round 2
- 2023 Racing Calendars
Riders reach Dakar Rally 2023 Rest Day
Following the premature exits of world champion Sam Sunderland and runner-up Ricky Brabec, the new generation of RallyGP riders’ ambitions are on the rise. On Sunday riders covered 824 km, from Al Duwadimi to Riyadh, of which 346 km was timed special, then enjoyed a rest day on Monday.
By losing the reigning world champion and runner-up in back-to-back crashes, the 2023 W2RC is now looking for a new heir to the throne.
It is the new generation of RallyGP riders who have seized the opportunity to challenge the established stars. Mason Klein was the sensation of the 44th Dakar and the 2022 season. With 9th place on the Dakar in 2022 and best rookie, last year the American became the first winner of the Rally2 world cup before making his debut the RallyGP category on this Dakar. BAS World KTM Racing’s privateer rider is once again in the news for is second Dakar. At the age of 21 years, he won his first special on the Dakar and even took the lead in the general rankings for a day.
This must have whet the appetites of the outsiders, because this first week of the Dakar witnessed the return to the top of Daniel Sanders, leader for two days, then Skyler Howes, the latest recruit of the Austrian team, in command for four days. Out of 8 stages, 7 were won by riders who had not yet tasted victory on the Dakar. This trend can also be seen in the provisional general rankings before tackling the second week of the first leg.
Skyler Howes
“The first eight days at the Dakar this year have certainly been very challenging. For me, I’d say it’s been one of the harder Dakars in recent history, partly because of the sheer time on the bike and the kilometres we’ve covered, but also because those long stages have been held over really rough and varied terrain. To make it to rest day is super important, that’s rule number one for sure. Up to rest day we’ve almost covered the same distance as the whole of last year, so that puts things into perspective. I think the hard work the team have put in all year is evident here as we’re leading the overall, but we still have a full week of racing left to do. I’m happy to lead the overall but there’s still a long way to go.”
Skyler Howes (Husqvarna Factory Racing) possesses a lead of only 13’’ over the winner of the Dakar in 2021 Kevin Benavides (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), who is neck and neck with Mason Klein.
Kevin Benavides
“I am really happy with the first half of the rally. It’s been incredibly tough with many hours of racing, but also many hours riding the liaisons. The first eight days have been so hard, both physically and mentally. I think I’ve done a good job, riding smart but still with a good pace. Now I’m second in the overall just 13 seconds from Skyler (Howes) – it really is amazing just how close we are. I’m in a really good position to push for next week, it’s going to be more hard days for sure, but I’m ready to give it my all.”
Behind this tightly packed podium, two times Dakar winner Toby Price trails by less than 2 minutes. In 5th and 6th position, less than 3 minutes behind, lie the Monster Energy Honda clan and its two major assets, namely Pablo Quintanilla, 2nd on the last Dakar, and Adrien Van Beveren.
Toby Price
“The first week has been good. It’s been a good consistent week in fact, which is what I set out to do – make rest day and then start to build up the pace on week two. Highlights so far have been my pace and good results without having any major problems. We’ve definitely seen a lot of ground so far this year, and a lot of rain! The bike has been great and I’m feeling good physically, so we’re well-placed to push for a podium now in the second week. The competition is still very close, and anything can happen as we all know, but I’m focused on doing my best.”
Daniel Sanders (Red Bull GasGas Factory) and Joan Barreda (Monster JB team) are less than 8 minutes behind. The new generation that has shone during the first week have still not enjoyed a shift in the balance of power in the Dakar and the W2RC. The big hitters are still there, ready to rumble in the Empty Quarter where their experience could make the difference.
Daniel Sanders
“That’s the first week done and it’s been up and down that’s for sure. I had a really positive start and led the rally early, but then I picked up a stomach bug and I was really sick for a couple of days. There was one stage that I didn’t think I was going to finish but I dug deep and reached the end to stay in this thing. Overall, the first week was super tough with so many rocky sections, and with the cold weather too it was definitely the hardest first week I’ve ever done at the Dakar. Looking ahead to week two it looks like we’ll be in the dunes a lot more and the goal is to close in on the guys up front, then hopefully I’ll have a shot at the win next Sunday.”
In the Rally2 category, there is also a search for a new heir. With Mason Klein having joined the ranks of the RallyGP stars, his place is now vacant. On paper, his runner-up Romain Dumontier and the riders who did not take part in the entirety of the 2022 season but who displayed some fine performances were all in the reckoning, starting with Bradley Cox.
However, the BAS World KTM Racing rider left the race prematurely with an injury, as he led the category. Michael Docherty, an American living in the UAE, who had already made a name for himself by dominating the first stages of the 2nd leg in 2022, took over the lead, but a crash led to him slowing his pace. His team-mate at HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing Romain Dumontier has since dominated the category.
Though regularly contested by Paolo Lucci, the other BAS World KTM Racing rider, who also experienced an off day, the Frenchman has retained the lead at the rest day, with an advantage over the Italian of 16’25’’. “Dudu’s” countryman Jean-Loup Lepan, riding for Nomade Racing, is on the bottom step of the provisional podium, trailing by 1:13’48’’.
2023 Dakar Rally Overall After Stage 8 (Provisional)
|Pos
|Rider/Nat
|Time/Gap
|1
|(USA) SKYLER HOWES
|30H 34′ 16”
|2
|(ARG) KEVIN BENAVIDES
|+ 00H 00′ 13”
|3
|(USA) MASON KLEIN
|+ 00H 00′ 13”
|4
|(AUS) TOBY PRICE
|+ 00H 01′ 58”
|5
|(CHL) PABLO QUINTANILLA
|+ 00H 02′ 45”
|6
|(FRA) ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN
|+ 00H 02′ 49”
|7
|(AUS) DANIEL SANDERS
|+ 00H 07′ 03”
|8
|(ESP) JOAN BARREDA BORT
|+ 00H 07′ 21”
|9
|(CHL) JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIMO
|+ 00H 19′ 32”
|10
|(AUT) MATTHIAS WALKNER
|+ 00H 22′ 35”
|11
|(ARG) LUCIANO BENAVIDES
|+ 00H 24′ 32”
|12
|(ESP) LORENZO SANTOLINO
|+ 00H 30′ 22”
|13
|(SVK) STEFAN SVITKO
|+ 01H 06′ 43”
|14
|(CZE) MARTIN MICHEK
|+ 01H 09′ 50”
|15
|(ARG) FRANCO CAIMI
|+ 01H 15′ 29”
Doyle wins Australian Solo Speedway Championship Round 3
Jason Doyle continued his winning ways overnight in front of what locals described as probably the biggest crowd that Kurri Kurri’s Loxford Park has seen, in recent memory at least.
While Doyle won the final and thus the event, Jack Holder actually snared the biggest points haul for the round and now trails Doyle by only three-points heading into the final at North Brisbane on Wednesday night.
Jack Holder did everything he could to try and overhaul Doyle at Kurri with some spectacularly audacious riding and looked to have the speed to have got the better of Doyle but the 26-year-old ran out of laps before the chequered flag.
Rohan Tungate and Brady Kurtz also both scored well at Kurri with Tungate now moving into third place in the championship chase after Max Fricke had his worst round of the series. Some mechanical gremlins cost Fricke dearly on Monday night.
Looking back at the previous rounds, South Australia hosted the opener at Gillman last Tuesday. 2017 World Champion Jason Doyle and current World Teams Champ Jack Holder both claimed 17 points in what was a bruising opening encounter for some to the 2023 domestic season.
Former Under-21 World champ and three-time Aussie champ Max Fricke was third in the final in South Australia but only scored 11 points for the round after struggling in the early heats, those problems put him behind well credentialled long-time international star Justin Sedgmen who bagged 13 points at Gillman to go in to the second round at Albury-Wodonga round fourth on points. At Diamond Park Max Fricke starred in his heat races, winning all but one, but Jason Doyle stole his thunder in the final to finish on the top step of the rostrum and take the round win.
2023 Australian Solo Speedway Championship Points
After Round Three
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|Gillman
|Albury
|Kurri Kurri
|1
|Jason Doyle
|50
|17
|16
|17
|2
|Jack Holder
|47
|17
|12
|18
|3
|Rohan Tungate
|38
|14
|10
|14
|4
|Max Fricke
|36
|11
|17
|8
|5
|Brady Kurtz
|34
|8
|13
|13
|6
|Josh Pickering
|31
|6
|14
|11
|7
|Justin Sedgmen
|31
|13
|9
|9
|8
|Chris Holder
|30
|11
|10
|9
|9
|Zach Cook
|20
|5
|7
|8
|10
|Zane Keleher
|14
|3
|5
|6
|11
|James Pearson
|13
|3
|6
|4
|12
|Zaine Kennedy
|9
|0
|4
|5
|13
|Sam Masters
|8
|8
|0
|0
|14
|Ben Cook
|8
|8
|0
|0
|15
|Jye Etheridge (WC)
|5
|0
|0
|5
|16
|Patrick Hamilton
|5
|0
|0
|2
|17
|Cooper Riordan
|4
|0
|3
|1
|18
|Fraser Bowes
|3
|3
|0
|0
|19
|Brayden McGuinness
|2
|2
|0
|0
Wil Ruprecht to Sherco Racing Factory Team for 2023
Wil Ruprecht has signed for the 2023 season with the Sherco Racing Factory Team, to race the 300 SEF in the EnduroGP E2 class, which he won in 2022, with the aim to defend his title.
Wil Ruprecht
“At the moment I am spending a lot of time on the bike to basically reprogram my motor sensors to accomodate for the change in feedback felt throughout the bike. Initially I am impressed with the ease of use that the Sherco brand is so well known for. With ease I am able to place the bike wherever I wish on the track. It’s bread and butter is traditional enduro terrain and is very forgiving on tree roots and rocks. Coming off the momentum of an E2 title and a fight for the GP title I am motivated to continue maturing and developing towards becoming EnduroGP Champion in 2023. The overall package just seems desirable to me, from the Sherco development team to the CH racing team I see maturity and a deep burning desire for results. It is a breath of fresh air walking into a new manufacturer/team. EnduroGP titles are no stranger to Sherco with Matthew Philips taking the crown in 2016. The CH racing team have a racing heritage like few others in the paddock. Also training and racing along side the likes of Hamish, Zach, Antoine, Morgan some very skilled riders with strengths in varying areas, you can see growth fast in an environment like that. They are all motivated and capable riders so 2023 is stacking up to be very competitive from Sherco’s efforts.”
Todd Waters to race AusProMX & SX with Husqvarna
Husqvarna and former Australian MX1 Champion Todd Waters are teaming up, with Waters to lead the official Husqvarna Motorcycles Australia supported racing team set to launch in 2023, in a multi-year arrangement for the Australian ProMX Championship and Australian Supercross Championship.
Waters will race the MX1 class on the Husqvarna FC 450 for the team, and the remaining rider line-up will be announced soon.
To round out 2022, Waters also became a joint owner – with his cousin and long term race mechanic Jason – of the Gold Coast-based WP Suspension dealership Raceline Performance, setting the wheels in motion for this exciting new team partnership with Husqvarna Motorcycles.
Todd Waters
“Our new partnership with Husqvarna Motorcycles feels like a perfect fit for where I’m at in my career. After buying Raceline Performance several months ago, it made sense for us to continue racing from a marketing perspective. Having been riding for Husqvarna Motorcycles for a number of years, it was a perfect opportunity to align further with that brand and take on the race team. Everything lined up and it definitely feels nice to create an ecosystem that makes sense, so that when I go racing, I’m on the starting line representing my own brand and Husqvarna Motorcycles. 2023 is shaping up to be an incredibly exciting year!”
zMAX Dragway & Chicagoland Speedway confirmed for SMX Playoffs
The SuperMotocross World Championship and the SuperMotocross League have announced that zMAX Dragway and Chicagoland Speedway will host the first-ever SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Rounds in September.
SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 1 will take place on Saturday, September 9 at zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina and Playoff 2 will take place on Saturday, September 23 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois As previously announced, the SuperMotocross World Championship Final will take place on Saturday, October 14, in Los Angeles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
The SuperMotocross World Championship playoff races and final will operate under a two-moto format for both the 450cc class and 250cc class. Each moto will be 20 minutes, plus one lap, in which Olympic Scoring will determine an overall finishing position for which SuperMotocross Championship points will be awarded.
2023 FIM Sand Races World Cup to compete three rounds
The all-new FIM Sand Races World Cup kicks off next month with the iconic Enduropale du Touquet, including classes for solos, quads and vintage machines, and will race a three-round competition, taking sand racing to the next level with a combination of beach and closed courses on two continents.
The series has attracted well recognised names in sand racing with the solo line up to date including: Camille Chapeliere (France), Former French Sand Race Champion; Yentel Martens (Belgium) Former MXGP rider and son of FIM Motocross 500cc World Champion Jacky; Enzo Levrault (France), 2018 Enduropale du Touquet winner; Arnaud Besnier, Sebastien Antony, Julien Regent, Kevin Parpaix from France and Fernando Pedro Rubio from Argentina.
The north coast of France plays host to the opening round with the world-famous Enduropale du Touquet on 3-5 February. The next round will see competitors travel to the other side of the world for Argentina’s Enduro del Verano on 24-26 February.
The 2023 FIM Sand Races World Cup will sign off on an undecided date in December on Monte Gordo Beach in Portugal’s beautiful Algarve region.
Raga narrowly wins DL12 Indoor Trial from Busto
Jaime Busto came agonizingly close to winning his first ever competitive outing as a GASGAS Factory Racing rider, having to settle for a second-place result instead behind Adam Raga at the DL12 Indoor Trial in Sheffield, England.
Busto breezed his way through the qualifying heats, despite a frustrating five in the very first section. Finishing three points clear of second-best qualifier Toni Bou, Busto was feeling good and ready for the finals.
With all sections ridden in the reverse direction in the finals, Busto was the only rider to complete the opening section, dancing his way through the demanding log challenge. With his confidence high, an unfortunate five in section two meant things were tight at the top. And with all of the top three making it through section three with just one mark lost, Busto then matched his rivals in section four.
Frustratingly for Busto, a super-impressive night’s riding was somewhat undone by a mistake in one of the head-to-head races, which saw him drop five important marks. Continuing to ride well and the only rider to make it through the unforgiving tire section cleanly, Busto ended the night just one point behind eventual winner Adam Raga, Gabriel Marcelli rounding out the top three.
Jaime Busto – P2
“I’m super happy with everything tonight. The first competition for me and the team and we were so, so close to winning. My riding was really good all night, but I made one big mistake in the speed race in the finals and that cost me the win. But even though the win was so, so close, it was a very positive night. The team has worked so much, and I’ve been training a lot, and I felt great on the bike. That is the most important thing for me. I was very nervous at the start of qualifying and had a five in the first section. Things got better section by section and, well, I feel very good with the bike and with some more training I know we will be ready for the first indoor world championship round in one month.”
With all sections ridden in the reverse direction in the finals, Busto was the only rider to complete the opening section, dancing his way through the demanding log challenge. With his confidence high, an unfortunate five in section two meant things were tight at the top. And with all of the top three making it through section three with just one mark lost, Busto then matched his rivals in section four.
Frustratingly for Busto, a super-impressive night’s riding was somewhat undone by a mistake in one of the head-to-head races, which saw him drop five important marks. Continuing to ride well and the only rider to make it through the unforgiving tire section cleanly, Busto ended the night just one point behind eventual winner Adam Raga.
DL12 Indoor Trial Results – Finals
- Adam Raga (TRRS) 18
- Jaime Busto (GASGAS) 19
- Gabriel Marcelli (Montesa) 23
- Toby Martyn (Montesa) 35
DL12 Indoor Trial Results – Heats
- Jaime Busto (GASGAS) 8
- Toni Bou (Montesa) 11
- Gabriel Marcelli (Montesa) 15
- Adam Raga (TRRS) 19
- Toby Martyn (Montesa) 20
- Matteo Grattarola (Vertigo) 22
- Sondre Haga (GASGAS) 22
- Jack Peace (Sherco) 26
2023 American Flat Track Calendar Updated
The 2023 American Flat Track calendar has been updated with the West Virginia Half-Mile moved to July 1, with the rest of the rounds remaining unchanged.
2023 American Flat Track Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Race
|Location
|1
|March 9
|Daytona Flat Track I
|Daytona Beach, FL
|2
|March 10
|Daytona Flat Track II
|Daytona Beach, FL
|3
|March 25
|Senoia Short Track
|Senoia, GA
|4
|April 1
|Arizona Bike Week
|TBA
|5
|April 22
|Devil’s Bowl Half Mile
|Mesquite, TX
|6
|May 6
|Ventura Short Track
|Ventura, CA
|7
|May 13
|Sacramento Mile
|Sacramento, CA
|8
|May 27
|Red Mile
|Lexington, KY
|10
|June 17
|Du Quoin Mile
|Du Quoin, IL
|11
|June 24
|Line Half-Mile
|Lina, OH
|12
|July 1
|West Virginia Half-Mile
|Mineral Wells, WV
|13
|July 8
|Orange Country Half-Mile
|Middletown, NY
|14
|July 22
|Bridgeport Half-Mile
|Bridgeport, NJ
|15
|July 30
|Peoria TT
|Peroia, IL
|16
|August 6
|Buffalo Chip TT
|Sturgis, SO
|17
|August 12
|Castle Rock TT
|Castle Rock, WA
|18
|September 2
|Springfield Mile I
|Springfield, IL
|19
|September 3
|Springfield Mile II
|Springfield, IL
Riders Talk 2023 AMA SX Season Opener
Check out the full report here:
Blow by blow reports from AMA SX season opener
Jett Lawrence topped the 250 class at the AMA SX opener at Angel Stadium, ahead of RJ Hampshire and Cameron Mcadoon, with Mitchell Oldenburg and Max Vohland rounding out the top-10.
Jett Lawrence – P1
“It’s always nervous coming into the first one because you don’t know where everyone’s at. The big thing was how the track was going to form up for the main, and after practice, the joke was, ‘I just want to see Sunday!’ [laughs] I had a bit of a rough one in the heat race, so I just focused on the main and making sure I did what I needed to do. I’m thankful I came out of here in one piece.”
RJ Hampshire – P2
“Man, we had an awesome day,” Hampshire said. “From start to finish we were solid. I felt like my riding was really good. My starts were decent, and it was a solid start to the season with a P2. We’ll take it and lead into Oakland. Hopefully, we can do it again.”
Cameron McAdoo – P3
“The energy is always high at the opening round and the track was especially technical tonight so I stayed focused on being the best I could be throughout the day and trusted that would place me near the front of the running order. All in all, a podium result is a solid way to start out the season and our goal is to consistently finish near the front with the aim of challenging for the 250SX Championship. I still feel like I could have executed a few things better in the late stages of the Main Event to contend for the win so, I’m going to continue working with the team and look to improve next weekend in Oakland.”
Max Vohland – P5
“A1 was a good start to the championship for me. I started off the day with two good qualifying sessions, then I had a strong in my Heat, racing to a third-place finish. In the Main Event I got off to a good start and battled most of the race in fourth, and ended up fifth for the night. I’m really happy as my goal was a top-five result and I was able to achieve that. I’m looking forward to carrying this momentum into Oakland next weekend.”
2023 AMA SX 250 Championship Points
After Round 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Zephyrhills, FL
|26
|2
|Rj Hampshire
|Minneola, FL
|23
|3
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Sioux City, IA
|2
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Godley, TX
|19
|5
|Max Vohland
|Granite Bay, CA
|18
|6
|Enzo Lopes
|Chesterfield, SC
|17
|7
|Levi Kitchen
|Havana, FL
|16
|8
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Bethel, NY
|15
|9
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|14
|10
|Derek Kelley
|Riverside, CA
|13
|11
|Dylan Walsh
|Wildomar, CA
|12
|12
|Derek Drake
|Lake Elsinore, CA
|11
|13
|Cole Thompson
|Brigden, ON
|10
|14
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Tallahassee, FL
|9
|15
|Robbie Wageman
|Newhall, CA
|8
|16
|Maxwell Sanford
|Pasadena, MD
|7
|17
|Hunter Yoder
|Menifee, CA
|6
|18
|Jerry Robin
|Hamel, MN
|5
|19
|Hunter Cross
|Discovery Bay, CA
|4
|20
|Dilan Schwartz
|Alpine, CA
|3
|21
|Hunter Schlosser
|El Paso, TX
|2
|22
|Austin Forkner
|Nevada, MO
|1
450
Eli Tomac was the 450 victor, ahead of Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton, while Dylan Ferrandis and Ken Roczen rounded out the top five. Colt Nichols, Jason Anderson, Aaron Plessinger, Adam Cianciarulo and Joey Savatgy were sixth through tenth.
Eli Tomac – P1
“Great night at A1! Our new bike and setup was on point all day. The track was all time gnarly because of the soft transitions with ruts and dry jumps. It only took 10 years of trying in the 450’s to finally take a A1 W!”
Cooper Webb – P2
“I’m stoked to start this season so well! Honestly, I was really hoping to get a top five, maybe a top three tonight. I didn’t get a great start and I actually stalled the bike, and that put me back in the mid-pack. It’s tough because at the first round everyone’s feisty and excited, so it’s about being smart getting around guys, and moving forward without wasting too much time. The track was very rough, but I found some good lines and I was able to get start clicking off laps and making passes. A lot of riders made mistakes tonight and it worked out well for me.”
Chase Sexton – P3
“Anaheim 1 was one of the gnarliest tracks I’ve been on. It was really hard to jump into and be consistent and perfect throughout the whole main event. Being back in a race setting was good. I’m pretty comfortable on my bike; I think we made some good steps in the right direction, and I felt safe and stable in the whoops all night.”
Colt Nichols – P6
“It was a little chaotic throughout the day, but things came around. I started out making it through the heat race unscathed. I went into the main and got a really good start and kind of fumbled the first little straightaway and went from first to like sixth. [laughs] I didn’t quite have the intensity the first maybe 10 minutes, and the front group got away a little bit–I was riding in no-man’s land. Overall though, I’m really happy. We got through it, which is all I really wanted to do, and I’ve got something to build on now. I’m excited for next weekend.”
Jason Anderson – P7
“The track was really demanding tonight with all of the sharp edges and quickly changing ruts which caught a lot of riders out during the day. From the morning practices through the end of the 450SX Main Event, you had to be precise with where you put your tires on every section of the track. I had a few mistakes that cost me from getting into the podium battle at the end of the night but, overall, I feel like we’re in a great place with the KX450SR to be competitive for wins again in 2023.”
Aaron Plessinger – P8
“For the first round of the season and my first race back since February, my day went pretty well. I qualified in 10th, and while I didn’t get a good start in my Heat race, I made it work and came back to fourth. In the Main Event I was in a good position, but had a little spill. If I hadn’t done that, I feel like I would have ended up in the top five or just outside of it, so we’ll clean some stuff up this week and be back ready for Oakland.”
Adam Cianciarulo – P9
“First and foremost, it was great to be back at the races doing what I love with my team today. We are aiming to build some momentum and continue improving throughout the season so, to start inside the top-10 after nearly a year away from racing is a positive. It was a really challenging track today for everyone but, we managed it all well as a team and came away with a solid result at the end. I’m looking forward to doing it again next week in Oakland.”
Justin Barcia – P11
“A1 is a wrap. The day started off pretty well. I felt good in the first practice but I struggled a little bit in the next two, just with feeling comfortable with the track, because it was very tricky with a lot of square edges and things like that. I made a big change before the heat race and unfortunately went in the wrong direction. So I went back to my base setting for the main event. Pretty much ripped the holeshot, led a few laps, made a huge mistake, and had a crash. I worked my way back up to like seventh and had another crash. So it was a difficult main event. We’ll take a few positives from the day. We had a good start, and we had speed, we just need to keep it on two wheels and keep it simple and we’ll be good. But the speed is there, the fitness is there, and the bike’s there, so I’m happy with that and definitely put this result behind us and move forward.”
Marvin Musquin – P12
“I’m very disappointed with my end result and I know I can do a lot better. Track conditions were very tough and I wasn’t able to put it all together tonight. I had a bad start and got pinched badly in the first turn, and from that point on I struggled to find a rhythm. I could’ve got a good result as a lot of riders crashed, but I wasn’t able to make it happen. I got into a better rhythm in the middle part of the race, but then I dropped it. It was a really tough night and this isn’t what I want, so we’ll keep working and do better next weekend.”
Christian Craig – P13
“A1’s done and it was a rough day for me,” Craig said. “I started off good in practice and then had a pretty big crash in the whoops and from there on out it was a struggle. I rode tight and not like myself. I’m pretty frustrated with the night, but we’re healthy, we’re moving on, and only up from here. I’ve just got to work on starting up front and putting myself in a good position to battle more next week.”
Malcolm Stewart – P22
“The day started out pretty slow. I didn’t really ride that well in practice and the track was pretty tough, but I got to a point where I was like, ‘You know what? I just need to turn this dayaround,’ because I felt like I work too hard to get to this point,” Stewart said. “I got a decent start in the main event, and just did the best I could. I started riding, clicking off laps, making some good passes, and smart choices. I was leading the main for a while, which was amazing. I don’t think I’ve done that in my whole entire career. Just having all that pressure and dealing with it, if anything brings confidence to me because I know where I belong. I’m very proud of myself. Unfortunately, we did have a crash with three laps to go. It was a big crash for sure. I’m glad that I’m healthy and walked away from it, so we live to fight another day and I’m more proud of myself because of how my day was going and me turning it around and going like that, and doing what I’m supposed to do just brings more confidence for me. I’m looking forward to Oakland.”
2023 AMA SX 450 Championship Points
After Round 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|26
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|23
|3
|Chase Sexton
|Clermont, FL
|21
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Tallahassee, FL
|19
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Clermont, FL
|18
|6
|Colt Nichols
|Murrieta, CA
|17
|7
|Jason Anderson
|Rio Rancho, NM
|16
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|15
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|New Smyrna Beach, FL
|14
|10
|Joey Savatgy
|Clermont, FL
|13
|11
|Justin Barcia
|Greenville, FL
|12
|12
|Marvin Musquin
|Corona, CA
|11
|13
|Christian Craig
|Clermont, FL
|10
|14
|Dean Wilson
|Menifee, CA
|9
|15
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|8
|16
|Grant Harlan
|Decatur, TX
|7
|17
|Josh Hill
|Huntersville, NC
|6
|18
|Justin Starling
|Riverview, FL
|5
|19
|Kevin Moranz
|Topeka, KS
|4
|20
|Fredrik Noren
|Indian Trail, NC
|3
|21
|John Short
|Pilot Point, TX
|2
|22
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|1
German SuperEnduro Round 2
Billy Bolt has taken the overall win at the German SuperEnduro round, running 1-3-1 and claiming an early lead on 121-points over Jonny Walker who claimed a 2-1-2 result for 107 in total. Third placed was Taddy Blazusiak and Cody Webb on 83 and 82-points respectively.
See the full report and results here:
Billy Bolt wins SuperEnduro Round 2 in Germany
2023 Racing schedule
2023 MXGP calendar
|Date
|GP
|Venue
|Additional Classes
|12 March
|Patagonia Argentina
|Villa la Angostura
|–
|26 March
|TBA
|TBA
|–
|8+10 April
|TBA
|TBA
|WMX & EMX125
|16 April
|Trentino
|Pietramurata
|EMX125 & EMX250
|30 April
|Portugal
|Agueda
|EMX125 & EMX250
|7 May
|Spain
|Intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos
|WMX & EMX250
|21 May
|France
|Villars sous Ecot
|WMX & EMX125
|04 June
|Latvia
|Kegums
|EMX125 & EMX250
|11 June
|Liqui Moly MXGP Germany
|Teutschenthal
|EMX125 & EMX250
|25 June
|Sumbawa (Ina)
|Sumbawa
|–
|02 July
|Lombok (Ina)
|Lombok
|–
|16 July
|Czech Republic
|Loket
|EMX65 & EMX85 & EMX2T
|23 July
|Flanders (Bel)
|Lommel
|EMX250 & EMX Open
|06 August
|Finland
|TBA
|EMX125 & EMX250
|13 August
|Sweden
|Uddevalla
|EMX125 & EMX250
|20 August
|The Netherlands
|Arnhem
|WMX & EMX125
|3 September
|Türkiye
|Afyonkarahisar
|WMX & EMX250
|17 September
|Vietnam
|Thanh Hoa
|–
|01 October
|TBA
|TBA
|–
|15 October
|Great Britain
|Matterley Basin
|EMX125 & EMX250
|22 October
|Monster Energy FIM MXoN
|France, Ernée
|bLUcRU
|9 July
|FIM Junior World Championship
|Romania, Bucharest
|–
|8 October
|Motocross Of European Nations
|TBA
|–
FIM SuperEnduro World Championships
|Date
|Location
|Nation
|Sat 7 January 2023
|Riesa / Sachsen Arena
|Germany
|Sat 4 February 2023
|Budapest / Papp Laszlo SportArena
|Hungary
|Thu 2 March 2023
|Jerusalem / Pais Arena
|Israel
|Sat 18 March 2023
|Gliwice / Arena Gliwice
|Poland
2023 FIM EnduroGP World Championship calendar
|Date
|Location
|Country
|31 March-2 April
|San Remo/Arma di Taggia
|Italy
|5-7 May
|Lalin
|Spain
|26-28 May
|Heinola
|Finland
|1-3 June
|Skövde
|Sweden
|30 June-2 July
|Gelnica
|Slovakia
|7-9 July
|TBA
|TBA
|29 Sept-1 Oct
|Valpaços
|Portugal
|6 -8 October
|St Andre/Santiago do Cacem
|Portugal
2023 FIM World Supercross Calendar
|Date
|Venue, Stadium
|Country
|01 July
|Birmingham, Villa Park Stadium
|Great Britain
|22 July
|Lyon-Décines, Groupama Stadium
|France
|30 September
|TBA*
|South-East-Asia
|14 October
|Dusseldorf, Merkus Spiel Arena
|Germany
|28 October
|Vancouver, BC Place Stadium
|Canada
|24-25 November
|Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
|Australia
|*TBA = To be announced
2023 AMA SuperMotocross Calendar
2023 AMA Motocross Calendar
2023 AMA Supercross Calendar
2023 Penrite ProMX Championship calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Classes
|Round 1
|WONTHAGGI, VIC
|5 March
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 2
|APPIN, NSW
|19 March
|MX1, MX2, MX3
|Round 3
|WODONGA, VIC
|16 April
|MX1, MX2, MX3,
|Round 4
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Round 5
|GILLMAN, SA
|28 May
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 6
|TOOWOOMBA, QLD
|25 June
|MX1, MX2, MX3,
|Round 7
|QLD MOTO PARK (QMP)
|13 August
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 8
|COOLUM, QLD
|19-20 August
|MX1, MX2, MX3, VETS, MXW
GNCC 2023 Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Feb 18-19
|Big Buck
|Union, SC
|Mar 4-5
|Wild Boar
|Palatka, FL
|Mar 11-12
|The General
|Washington, GA
|Apr 1-2
|TBA
|TBA
|Apr 15-16
|Camp Coker Bullet
|Society Hill, SC
|May 6-7
|Hoosier
|Crawfordsville, IN
|May 20-21
|The John Penton
|Millfield, OH
|Jun 3-4
|Mason-Dixon
|Mt. Morris, PA
|Jun 24-25
|Snowshoe
|Snowshoe, WV
|Sep 16-17
|The Mountaineer
|Beckley, WV
|Oct 7-8
|Buckwheat 100
|Newburg, WV
|Oct 21-22
|Ironman
|Crawfordsville, IN
2023 Australian Dirt Track Calendar
|Date
|Championship
|Location
|April 15-16
|Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships
|Mike Hatcher MCC (QLD)
|July 15-16
|Australian Junior Track Championships
|Hunter MCC (Barleigh Ranch Circuit) (NSW)
|October 7-8
|Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships
|Albury-Wodonga MCC (Diamond Park) (VIC)
|October 28-29
|Australian Senior Track Championships
|Hunter MCC (Barleigh Ranch Circuit) (NSW)
2023 FIM Long Track World Championship
|FIM Long Track World Championship
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|24 June
|Challenge
|La Réole
|France
|18 May
|Final
|Herxheim
|Germany
|17 June
|Final
|Ostrów
|Poland
|13 July
|Final
|Marmande
|France
|20 August
|Final
|Scheessel
|Germany
|02 September
|Final
|Morizès
|France
|17 September
|Final
|Mühldorf
|Germany
|FIM Long Track of Nations
|24 September
|Final
|Roden
|The Netherlands
|FIM Speedway Youth Gold Trophy
|08 July
|Final
|Holsted
|Denmark
|FIM Track Racing Youth Gold Trophy
|23 July
|Final
|Gdańsk
|Poland
2023 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup Calendar
|DATE
|VENUE
|COUNTRY
|13 May
|Barcelona
|Spain
|24 June
|Crans-Montana*
|Switzerland
|29 July
|Vollore-Montagne
|France
|09 September
|TBA
|USA
|28 October
|Busan*
|South Korea
|18 November
|TBA
|ASIA
|*Subject to contract
2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship calendar
|Round
|Event
|Date
|Round 1
|Xross, Serbia
|May 17/18/19/20
|Round 2
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, Austria
|June 8/9/10/11
|Round 3
|Red Bull Abestone, Italy
|July 7/8/9
|Round 4
|Red Bull Romaniacs, Romania
|July 25/26/27/28/29
|Round 5
|Red Bull Outliers, Canada
|August 26/27
|Round 6
|Roof of Africa, South Africa
|September 28/29/30
|Round 7
|24MX GetzenRodeo, Germany
|November 3/4
Western Australia Hard Enduro Series Calendar
2023 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Calendar
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|North Brisbane Speedway
|North Brisbane, QLD
|January 11, 2023
2023 FIM Baja World Cup calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|2-4 February
|Saudi Baja-
|Saudi Arabia
|16-18 March
|Qatar International Baja
|Qatar
|14-16 April
|Baja TT
|Dehesa Extremadura
|21-23 July
|Baja Aragon
|Spain
|10-12 August
|Hungarian Baja
|Hungary
|September-October* TBC
|Baja do Oeste
|Portugal
|2-4 November
|Jordan Baja
|Jordan
|December *TBC
|Baja Dubai
|UAE
|*To be confirmed = TBC
2023 Arenacross Tour Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Circuit
|Location
|Round 1
|January 20
|SSE Arena, Belfast
|Northern Ireland
|Round 2
|January 21
|SSE Arena, Belfast
|Northern Ireland
|Round 3
|January 28
|P&J Live, Aberdeen
|Scotland
|Round 4
|January 29
|P&J Live, Aberdeen
|Scotland
|Round 5
|February 4
|The Resorts World Arena, Birmingham NEC
|England
|Round 6
|February 18
|The OVO Arena, Wembley
|England
2023 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship Calendar
|2023 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|28 January
|Qualifying round
|Örnsköldsvik
|Sweden
|18 – 19 March
|Finals
|Inzell
|Germany
|01 – 02 April
|Finals
|Heerenveen*
|The Netherlands
|FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|27 May
|Qualifying round
|Zarnovica
|Slovakia
|27 May
|Qualifying round
|Lonigo
|Italy
|29 May
|Qualifying round
|Abensberg
|Germany
|29 May
|Qualifying round
|Debrecen
|Hungary
|19 August
|Challenge
|Gislaved
|Sweden
|FIM SGP2 World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Pardubice
|Czech Republic
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Krsko
|Slovenia
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Vojens
|Denmark
|FIM SGP3 World Championship – Semi finals
|12 July
|Semi final 1
|Västervik
|Sweden
|12 July
|Semi final 2
|Västervik
|Sweden
|FIM Flat Track World Championship
|TBA
|Final
|TBA
|TBA
|09 September
|Final
|Debrecen
|Hungary
|16 September
|Final
|Boves
|Italy
|23 September
|Final
|Pardubice
|Czech Republic
|07 October
|Final
|Morizès
|France
2023 FIM Sidecar Motocross World Championship Provisional Calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|26 March
|Talavera de la Reina
|Spain
|02 April
|Alqueidao
|Portugal
|07 May
|Kramolin
|Czech Republic
|14 May
|Heerde
|The Netherlands
|28 May
|Brou
|France
|11 June
|Lange Motokeskus
|Estonia
|18 June
|Gdansk tbc
|Poland
|25 June
|Lommel
|Belgium
|16 July
|Strassbessenbach tbc
|Germany
|22 July*
|Red Brae
|Northern Ireland
|30 July
|Cusses Gorse
|Great Britain
|20 August
|Kaplice
|Czech Republic
|17 September
|Rudersberg
|Germany
|01 October
|Castelnau de Levis
|France