David Walsh wins fourth Finke Desert Race

David Walsh has taken his KTM to victory at the 2023 Finke Desert Race, with a historic fourth win, that makes him only the second ever rider to claim four King of the Desert crowns.

Toby Price also made history with another Finke victory – his ninth, however this was on four-wheels, marking his third victory in the car class, ahead of Greg Gartner and Travis Robinson.

Toby Price

“2023 Finke Desert Race. To get my first win was a dream come true, and then to say I have nine is wild… We had a really good run, the Mitsubishi Motors Australia Triton ran flawlessly and the Toby Price Motorsport crew did an amazing job. Thanks to my partners and everyone for the support, couldn’t do it without them”

Back in the bikes class, ranking fourth in the Prologue, HMG Motorsport Group KTM’s Walsh charged to P1 in the opening 226km stage from Alice Springs to Finke on Saturday, with his time of 1h46m25.8s being a comfortable two and a half minutes ahead of STE Racing KTM rider Callum Norton.

Armed with the KTM 500 EXC-F, Walsh retained his lead throughout the trip back to Alice Springs, leaving the rest of the field in his red dust on the way to a return time of 1h49m23s. When the times of both legs were combined, Walsh finished with a 3h35m48s, and a handy advantage of 1m56s over second place.

At 33, Walsh’s performance has cemented his place in Finke folklore, only Randall Gregory’s five-year domination from 1991 to 1995 stands taller than Walsh’s current winning-streak and the local hero has also podiumed at every Finke he has completed since 2012.

Meanwhile, STE Racing’s Norton put in a strong effort to come home in second place. Also equipped with the KTM 500 EXC-F, the Victorian blitzed the fast, whooped-out course to finish the opening leg in P2 and almost 40 seconds ahead of third place, despite tangling with another rider early in the day.

Norton kept the pressure on by setting the fastest time on the return leg to Alice Springs during Sunday afternoon, eventually scoring a hard-earned second outright, with a total time of 3h37m44.5s and gaining immense experience in the process.

Ivan Long finished third, followed by GasGas mounted Korey McMahon.

Slightly further back down the track, HMG Motorsport Group KTM’s Liam Walsh put in an impressive effort himself, finishing his first-ever Finke Desert Race in a creditable fifth position. After finishing the Prologue in seventh, Walsh and his KTM 500 EXC-F put in a hard charge on the first leg, passing four riders on his way to fourth in the Bike category.

Following high-speed the 226km return leg to Alice Springs, 22-year-old Walsh ultimately crossed the line in P5, finishing just 36 seconds behind fourth place at race’s end after more than 3h42m of fast-paced competition in total.

David Walsh – P1

“I’m super-proud to make it four wins in a row, and I’m glad to be home safe. It was a pretty rough track home and it was good to navigate it and make it back in one piece. To get on top of the podium again, it feels great, and it’s what we try to do every year. I really pinned it on the straights and took my time in the rough stuff – I knew the boys would be coming for me, but I knew I had the speed and a gap from yesterday, so today was just about maintaining that. I’m a very lucky man with a good team and a very supportive family behind me.”

Callum Norton – P2

“Finishing second is massive, and to share the podium with David and Ivan [Long] was unreal. I’ve raced them both for a while and have been a team-mate of Walshy in the past, and he’s always looked after me at this event. Yesterday was a little bit interesting crashing early on, but we pulled through and pushed hard today. I knew Walshy would be hard to catch – he’s the man out here, he’s proved it, and I’m happy to finish second to him.”

Liam Walsh – P5

“Coming into the weekend I was aiming for a top five, as this is the first time I’ve ridden to Finke and back in a race. I left Finke in fourth today and got passed on the way home, but I’m still content to get home safely and I’m happy to tick that goal. The rain we had made the whoops quite tricky, as there was loose dirt in the bottom of them, but they were hard on top. I had a couple of big moments yesterday, but I was lucky enough to ride them out. I’m now getting ready for the Hattah Desert Race in a couple of weeks – it’ll be my first time there and I’m hoping my motocross background will be a bit of an advantage out there.”

The overall top three were the 451 cc+ Four-Stroke podium getters, with Korey McMahon topping the 251-450 cc Four-Stroke class. Lachlan Spilsbury winning the Up to 250 cc Four Stroke class.

In the Two Strokes, Blake Spreadborough won the Up to 250 cc class, Mitchell Outram topping the 251 cc and Above class.

Ben Grabham topped Masters, Mark Blake the Seniors and Warren Zerna the Veterans.

Taylah Maurice won the Womens class, with Kathryn Scoble and Alexandra long rounding out the podium.

2023 Finke Desert Race Motorcycle Overall

Pos Rider Class Overall 1. David Walsh 451cc+ 4st 03:35:48.903 2. Callum Norton 451cc+ 4st 03:37:42.808 3. Ivan Long 451cc+ 4st 03:38:55.128 4. Korey Mcmahon 251-450cc 4st 03:41:13.597 5. Liam Walsh 451cc+ 4st 03:42:37.644 6. Jacob Smith 451cc+ 4st 03:43:36.721 7. Corey Hammond 451cc+ 4st 03:43:58.388 8. Brodie Waters 451cc+ 4st 03:46:21.052 9. Ben Grabham Masters 03:47:24.593 10. Luke Hayes 451cc+ 4st 03:48:03.965 11. Connor Adams 451cc+ 4st 03:50:58.304 12. Kodi Stephens 451cc+ 4st 03:52:25.314 13. Jay Simister 451cc+ 4st 03:55:06.694 14. Sam Handley 451cc+ 4st 03:56:06.840 15. Bradley Greenfield 451cc+ 4st 03:57:36.726 16. Kent Collins 451cc+ 4st 03:59:39.956 17. Jack Mentha 451cc+ 4st 04:00:00.417 18. Simon Gower 251-450cc 4st 04:07:41.036 19. Ryan Cossens 451cc+ 4st 04:09:35.668 20. Jackson Mcgrath 251-450cc 4st 04:10:19.472 21. James Heenan 451cc+ 4st 04:10:43.890 22. Brad Wilkinson Masters 04:11:42.699 23. Jesse Moore 451cc+ 4st 04:16:40.409 24. Ray Cole 251-450cc 4st 04:17:21.345 25. Isaac Gliddon 451cc+ 4st 04:24:24.839

2023 Finke Desert Race Class Overall Podiums

Pos Rider Total Time Class 1 – 251cc and Above Two Stroke 1. Mitchell Outram 04:27:12.382 2. Dylan River 04:42:00.600 3. Liam Mcconnell 05:10:40.115 Class 2 – 451cc and Above Four Stroke 1. David Walsh 03:35:48.903 2. Callum Norton 03:37:42.808 3. Ivan Long 03:38:55.128 Class 3 – Up to 250cc Two Stroke 1. Blake Spreadborough 04:49:41.573 2. Dylan Burnett 05:23:22.093 3. Jesse Croker 05:24:45.723 Class 4 – Up to 250cc Four Stroke 1. Lachlan Spilsbury 04:24:49.807 2. Zackariah Wright 04:34:13.231 3. Reece James 04:38:05.723 Class 5 – 251cc to 450cc Four Stroke 1. Korey Mcmahon 03:41:13.597 2. Simon Gower 04:07:41.036 3. Jackson Mcgrath 04:10:19.472 Class 6 – Masters 35 to 44 Years 1. Ben Grabham 03:47:24.593 2. Brad Wilkinson 04:11:42.699 3. Alan Graham 04:30:27.678 Class 7 – Seniors 45 to 54 Years 1. Mark Blake 04:52:39.320 2. Alan Nicol 04:53:23.267 3. Alan Henderson 04:57:04.956 Class 8 – Veterans 55 Years and Over 1. Warren Zerna 05:19:44.701 2. Grant Prior 05:32:11.686 3. Allan Saunders 05:49:09.101 Class 9 – Womens Class 1. Taylah Maurice 05:34:25.801 2. Kathryn Scoble 05:39:28.924 3. Alexandra Long 05:40:40.433

Team Australia confirmed for World Junior MX Championships

Team Australia for the 2023 FIM World Junior Motocross Championships, set to take place in Romania from the 7th to the 9th of July 2023 have been announced, with five riders and team manager Ross Beaton making the trip.

The riders selected to compete for Team Australia have already made their mark on the Australian motocross stage, most having raced in the ProMX series during the 2023 season. Those riders are:

Ky Woods (125cc)

Jake Cannon (125cc)

Jack Nunn (85cc)

Lachlan Allen (85cc)

Zander Kruik (65cc)

MNSW Senior MX State Titles cancelled

Motorcycling NSW, MNSW Motocross Sports Committee and host club Lake Macquarie Motorcycle Club, have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2023 MNSW Senior Motocross State Titles, which were scheduled for June 17 – 18.

The event has been cancelled due to insufficient rider registrations and has created an unfortunate situation where most categories offered did not have sufficient entrants to be contested as a State Championship or viable event.

The 2023 State Titles were formatted from the feedback received through the senior rider community via the participant survey which was conducted following the competition of the 2022 King of MX. With this cancellation of the series, there will unfortunately not be Senior Motocross State Title in 2023, with entries to be refunded.

All senior riders within the community are strongly encouraged to provide their feedback to ensure a race format is provided that meets the needs and expectations of the community.

Zmarzlik wins SGP of Germany Teterow ahead of Doyle & Holder

Poland’s triple Speedway GP world champion Bartosz Zmarzlik ended his search for a Teterow triumph after topping the Wölk FIM Speedway GP of Germany – Teterow podium on Saturday night, winning ahead of Australian duo Jason Doyle and Jack Holder.

Sweden’s Kim Nilsson celebrated his first-ever Speedway GP final, semi-final and heat win on a night that saw him take fourth place.

After three second places at the Bergring Arena in 2016, 2019 and 2022, as well as a third in 2018, Zmarzlik was delighted to have won Germany’s biggest speedway event – his second victory of the 2023 Speedway GP series after his win at the opening round in Croatia.

Zmarzlik’s win moves him on to 70 championship points and extends his lead at the top of the Speedway GP standings to 12, with Lublin teammate Holder second on 58 after reaching his third straight SGP final. Doyle now holds third place on 54, with Swedish international Fredrik Lindgren fourth on 52.

Bartosz Zmarzlik

“I am very happy about this because I have been in the final in Teterow many times, but I had never won. Today I did it and I am very proud about this. Every meeting is so different, but Qualifying Practice went well so I was able to choose more gates on the inside. I started the meeting from the hard gates, and I scored two points from each of those races. I didn’t make too many changes and after I went to the better gates, I won all of my heats. I am very happy about this. The good gates helped me a little bit in the meeting, but I also did a good job in the first two races from the bad gates. When everything works well, it doesn’t matter what gate you start from.”







CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team ready for AUSX

The CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team will hit this year’s Australian Supercross Championship, starting in November, with an impressive three rider line up and are out to add more championships to their already long list of achievements.

US based long term friend of CDR Yamaha, Josh Hill, will join Aaron Tanti and Luke Clout to contest this year’s championship, starting in Newcastle on November 11.

Hill has made many trips to Australia over the years but seems to be getting better with age as each time down under his results continue to improve and his riding moves to another level. Hill is in great form at the moment with a flurry of top 10 results in the AMA Supercross Championship on his way to 13th overall in the 17-round series.

Josh Hill

“It’s awesome to be able to get the opportunity to race in Australia again and with the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team. They are my home away from home and I’m always made to feel so welcome in the team and love my time down under. The CDR team are a great bunch of guys and are thorough and professional in everything they do. Last year we were able to improve as the series went on and grab a couple of round podiums but this year I come in with a good base, a great season in the USA and I’m ready to do battle for this championship and wave the CDR Yamaha flag proudly.”

Clout is back after missing last year’s series with a hand injury and is desperate to get back on a supercross track. He fancies himself as more of a supercross rider and the lack of racing due to injury recently only has him more motivated than ever to put his best foot forward in this years’ championship.

Luke Clout

“So excited to get back into supercross and start racing again. While I enjoy riding motocross, supercross with its big jumps, pumped up crowd and night-time atmosphere really gets me going and we have three awesome venues to race in this season. I have already started to prepare for the supercross season, so there will be no excuses by the time we get to round one.”

One rider who did make a name for himself in the 2022 season was Aaron Tanti. Not only did he win last year’s ProMX championship but when supercross rolled around, Tanti went bar to bar with the biggest names in the sport and wasn’t afraid to rub some elbows along the way. He gave Justin Brayton all he could handle last year and comes into this year confident he has what it takes to get this years’ championship.

Aaron Tanti

“One year on, another year wiser and with another year of experience. Last year gave me a lot of confidence as I know I had the speed and skill to run with whoever came from overseas, so I have no fear of who comes or who I race against. If I ride well, I know I’m difficult to beat. With races in Newcastle, Melbourne and Adelaide, its shaping up to be a great series and hopefully the crowds come along again and support Supercross because it’s awesome to race in front of so many people and the atmosphere makes it so much fun.”

Round one of the FOX Australian Supercross Championship starts on November 11 in Newcastle, followed by Melbourne on November 24 and then Adelaide on December 2. Tickets are available now.

2023 Sunshine State MX Round Four

Dean Ferris did the triple at Sunshine State MX Round Four, claiming three race wins from three races to walk away with 75-points and a clean sweep, Zachary Watson second and Luke Zielinski third, on 56 and 54-points respectively.

It was tighter fought in the MX2 Pro class, Ryley Fitzpatrick winning the overall with a 3-2-1 result for 67-points. Jet Alsop was runner up on 65-points, and Ryan Alexanderson claimed the final podium spot and a race win with 62-points.

MX1 Pro Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 Dean FERRIS 75 25 25 25 2 Zachary WATSON 56 16 20 20 3 Luke ZIELINSKI 54 20 18 16 4 Joel EVANS 52 8 22 22 5 Robbie MARSHALL 52 18 16 18 6 Kye ORCHARD 44 15 15 14 7 Cody O’LOAN 42 13 14 15 8 Joel PHILLIPS 37 12 13 12 9 Zhane DUNLOP 36 11 12 13 10 Cody SCHAT 34 14 11 9 11 Jesse BISHOP 29 10 9 10 12 Bailey MIDDLETON 27 6 10 11 13 Sam LINDSAY 23 7 8 8 14 Jai WALKER 22 22 – – 15 Ryley FITZPATRICK 9 9 – –

MX2 Pro Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 Ryley FITZPATRICK 67 20 22 25 2 Jet ALSOP 65 25 18 22 3 Ryan ALEXANDERSON 62 22 25 15 4 Travis OLANDER 56 16 20 20 5 Kobe DREW 49 15 16 18 6 Charli CANNON 47 18 15 14 7 Jack KUKAS 44 14 14 16 8 Cody HALL 39 13 13 13 9 Jake MCCUTCHEON 36 12 12 12

2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship Round Three – Thunder Valley

See the full report and moto results, overall and standings:

Lawrence boys do it again! Aussie brothers on top at Thunder Valley

450 Round

Lawrence’s third 1-1 sweep to open his rookie campaign in the premier division has been further highlighted by the fact he’s led every single lap of competition. Jett’s also rewriting the history books with the single-most-impressive start to a 450 Class career in history.

Plessinger’s stellar second moto vaulted him into the runner-up spot overall (4-2), while Webb helped put a pair of KTMs on the podium in third (2-5).

Lawrence’s maximum point total after three rounds has seen him open up a 34-point lead in the championship standings over Ferrandis, who finished fifth overall (7-3). Webb remains third, 38 points out of the lead.

Jett Lawrence – P1

“My bike continues to get better and better each week, as I get more and more comfortable on the 450. It’s nice to know that if I need to push hard, the bike will be a huge help. I was pumped on my starts all day; making sure to stay out of the roost is a must at this track. The track was super-slippery all day too, so getting out front early let me look around for different lines without worrying about losing too much time to people in front of me. I’m happy to get out of here with another win, and I just want to keep building on what we have here.”

Aaron Plessinger – P2

“It was a good day overall here in Colorado. First moto was unfortunate, because I took a line that just went into Dylan [Ferrandis’] line – I didn’t see him coming, and then we slammed into each other. His bike was on top of me, but I got back going and managed to salvage fourth. Second moto, I got a decent start, made a few passes and felt good, then with a few laps to go I just wanted to keep it on two wheels for second. Overall, it was a great day and I’m happy.”

Cooper Webb – P3

“My day was quiet, but the result was positive in the end. I struggled a little bit all day, but here we are back on the podium, which is awesome. I didn’t really expect to be in this position, so we’ll take it, and keep it rolling into High Point.”

Adam Cianciarulo – P4

“Lakewood is one of my favorite stops of the season, but today did not go the way I wanted. We are making progress with my MonsterEnergy Kawasaki team and a fourth overall is trending in the right direction. My KX450SR was great all day and with the minor adjustments we made, it was a blast riding. Onto the next battle on the east coast.”

450 Round Points

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Jett Lawrence 1 1 50 2 Aaron Plessinger 4 2 40 3 Cooper Webb 2 5 38 4 Adam Cianciarulo 3 6 35 5 Dylan Ferrandis 7 3 34 6 Ty Masterpool 5 4 34 7 Garrett Marchbanks 6 8 28 8 Grant Harlan 8 7 27 9 Fredrik Noren 10 10 22 10 Lorenzo Locurcio 12 9 21

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 150 2 Dylan Ferrandis 116 3 Cooper Webb 112 4 Aaron Plessinger 109 5 Adam Cianciarulo 98 6 Lorenzo Locurcio 67 7 Fredrik Noren 63 8 Ty Masterpool 62 9 Derek Drake 58 10 Grant Harlan 56

250 Round

Season-best 2-1 moto finishes landed Hunter Lawrence atop the overall podium once again for his third straight round win to open the season and the fourth victory of his career.

Cooper’s resiliency in the final moto was enough to give him the runner-up spot (1-4). One year removed from his podium debut at this event, Kitchen landed on the overall podium for the second time in his career in third (5-2).

Hunter Lawrence extended his lead in the championship standings to 16-points and is now chased by Cooper, who moved into second place. Deegan dropped to third, 27 points from the lead.

Hunter Lawrence – P1

“It was a really tricky track compared to last year, with all that moisture underneath. All the bumps and ruts had a bunch of super-spongy areas, which made it tough to keep the bike upright. I’m happy I was able to keep the bike upright and grab another win. Obviously, I would love a 1-1, but as long as I keep putting myself in good positions, good things will continue to happen. I’m really excited to go to High Point. It’s one of my favorite tracks in the series, and it’s the first East Coast round.”

Justin Cooper – P2

“It was a great day. I rode really good all day and I’m happy with the bike. I bent my levers a bit [in the crash] and couldn’t use my front brake for a couple laps. After a few laps I got my controls back and started finding my flow again and made a push to the front. I did what I could. I gave it all I had.”

Levi Kitchen – P3

“In that first moto I feel like I left a little on the table. I didn’t ride my greatest. In the second [moto] I tried to get another good start and lock in with [Cooper] and Hunter [Lawrence]. I got into some lappers and lost a lot of time, then my buddy Chance [Hymas] was keeping me honest. That was a fun race. I’m really stoked on how the day went.”

Jo Shimoda – P4

“I had a great weekend and I’m extremely satisfied with the progress we are making. The track presented challenges with its rough and rutted conditions, but that’s my jam. I am excited to carry this momentum into the upcoming rounds. Thank you to my MonsterEnergy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team who have been with me on this journey. See you next weekend.”

Chance Hymas – P5

“This weekend was really good for me, even with the first-turn pileup in moto 1. Coming back from dead last to 11th gave me confidence going into the second moto. I got a fifth-place start, worked my way up to third, and got to battle for second place. I wish I had made the pass, but I’m pumped on getting my first professional podium.”

Maximus Vohland – P6

“The track was super-gnarly today with the deep ruts, but the crew here did a really great job preparing it. The 250MX Class is a dogfight right now and starts are critical, because there isn’t a lot of separation between everybody, so overall, I’m happy with my day and am feeling comfortable on the bike. I’m looking forward to High Point – I feel strong and fast, so I’m excited.”

Tom Vialle – P8

“I actually felt really good on the track today from the first practice, although unfortunately, I had a crash on the start straight during the first moto, which took down a lot of riders. My bike was banged up after that – it was a big crash. I came back from last to around 16th, then with two laps to go I made a mistake and crashed again. I hurt my left wrist, although it’s nothing serious, but I was unable to do the second moto after riding the sighting lap. It wasn’t really painful, but my wrist felt weak, so we decided to not line up and hopefully I can ride next week at High Point, which is the goal.”

RJ Hampshire – P9

“It was a really frustrating day. I feel awesome on my bike, I just need to get out of the gate. It’s so frustrating having to charge like that and have a couple of crashes and still have a shot there at the end. I’m heading back to Florida, and we’ll be able to practice some starts this week. I’ll figure some things out and we should be better at High Point.”

Jalek Swoll – P10

“It was kind of a tough day. I lacked a little bit but we’ll have a good week and come back at Mount Morris. I’ve got a few things to focus on and try and be better with next weekend. I don’t feel like speed wise I’m very far off. I’ve just got to get a little better endurance and a little of that sprint pace in the beginning and we’ll be good. Other than results not looking so good I feel like I’m on the right progression.”

Cayden Braswell – P12

“I wasn’t really happy with the results from Hangtown, so we worked hard this week and rode with some more confidence. I felt a lot more loose and free on the bike, and enjoyed the longer ruts here at Thunder Valley,” said Braswell. “I’m looking forward to some more good starts, more long ruts, and some good dirt at High Point.”

Talon Hawkins – P13

“Colorado definitely was an insane one and not what I expected. This place is super-deep and has a lot of deep ruts. It was cool to get my feet wet and ride some ruts again. I ended up with my best finish of the year. I’m pretty happy about that. There’s a lot of good to take away from it. I just need to be better next week and throughout this season. I ended up with a 14-14 for 13th overall. I’m ready to move on and get a little better every weekend.”

250 Round Points

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Hunter Lawrence 2 1 47 2 Justin Cooper 1 4 43 3 Levi Kitchen 5 2 38 4 Jo Shimoda 3 8 33 5 Chance Hymas 11 3 30 6 Maximus Vohland 7 5 30 7 Jordon Smith 6 6 30 8 Haiden Deegan 4 9 30 9 RJ Hampshire 8 7 27 10 Jalek Swoll 10 10 22

250 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Hunter Lawrence 137 2 Justin Cooper 121 3 Haiden Deegan 110 4 Jo Shimoda 95 5 RJ Hampshire 94 6 Levi Kitchen 88 7 Maximus Vohland 83 8 Tom Vialle 68 9 Chance Hymas 63 10 Ryder DiFrancesco 63

Toni Bou tops both days at San Marino TrialGP

The first race of the fourth round of the TrialGP World Championship in San Marino was incredible for the Repsol Honda Trial Team riders. The slippery stone areas and the early morning rain were decisive throughout the day, in which Toni Bou achieved his fourth victory of the year and Gabriel Marcelli took second place.

The 32-time World Champion was very consistent throughout the day. On the opening lap, Bou was at the top of the standings, making very few mistakes. He held the lead during the second time around and earned his fourth victory of the season. Thanks to this result, the Repsol Honda rider is the outright leader of the competition.

On the first lap, Marcelli kept fighting for the podium places despite making several mistakes. He improved his results on the second lap and was very solid on every section. Finally, Marcelli claimed second place for the first time in the TrialGP World Championship and is third overall in the series.

Slippery areas and a lot of mud due to rain the night before made things tough for the Repsol Honda Trial Team riders on day two in San Marino. Toni Bou claimed a fifth victory of the season and Gabriel Marcelli, after a difficult day, placed sixth.

The first lap saw many errors for the reigning champion. Bout finished in third position, but the Repsol Honda Team rider managed to improve his results in an intense fight for first place with Jaime Busto. Finally, the 32-time champion earned the win and extended his lead in the overall standings.

The next round of the TrialGP World Championship will be held in Andorra on June 16-18th.

Toni Bou

“Today we had great victory and I am very happy about the weekend. The team worked well and I would like to thank them, because it has been incredible. On the first lap we made a lot of mistakes and it took us a long time to recover, but in the end we achieved our objective. We have to keep working because the title race is very tight. Now we have to improve on our mistakes to give everything in Andorra and get the best results possible.”

TrialGP Standings

Pos Rider Nat Team Total 1 BOU Toni SPA Repsol Honda Team 151 2 BUSTO Jaime SPA Gas Gas Factory Team 143 3 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA Repsol Honda Team 111 4 RAGA Adam SPA TRRS Factory Team 108 5 GRATTAROLA Matteo ITA Beta Trueba 85 6 GELABERT Aniol SPA Beta Trueba 79 7 CASALES Jorge SPA Scorpa Factory 66 8 FAJARDO Jeroni SPA Sherco Factory Team 47 9 BINCAZ Benoit FRA Sherco Factory Team 44 10 PETRELLA Luca ITA Gas Gas 43

Trial2

Defending Trial2 champion Sondre Haga had struggled with injury at the first three rounds of this year’s championship, but the Norwegian was fighting fit and back to top form to claim a dominant seven-mark victory on the opening day in San Marino.

The 24-year-old had to settle for second on day two following another very strong ride, but GASGAS still topped the podium as British teenager Jack Dance claimed a dazzling debut win in the class.

Sondre Haga

“Overall, it has been a good weekend and I am super-happy to be back on the podium and I am feeling better and confident with the bike. The sections were all in the river so it was slippery, but I felt good and was confident with everything. This is the correct way to go forward, and we will keep pushing.” Jack Dance: “I was very pleased with fifth yesterday because it was my best position yet in Trial2, but today I knew things were going really good and I made some great rides on the first lap. I was really pushing on lap two because I wanted to win. It is an absolutely amazing feeling.”

Jack Dance

“I was very pleased with fifth yesterday because it was my best position yet in Trial2, but today I knew things were going really good and I made some great rides on the first lap. I was really pushing on lap two because I wanted to win. It is an absolutely amazing feeling.”

Trial2 Standings

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Jack Peace Sherco 126 2 Billy Green Scorpa 121 3 Pablo Suarez Montesa 101 5 Sondre Haga GASGAS 97 8 Jack Dance GASGAS 56

EMX250 & EMX125 Report from Germany

The Germany round offered incredible racings in both EMX categories as riders took to the old school circuit of Teutschenthal for their sixth round of the season.

In EMX250, it was Team VRT KTM Factory Juniors’ Marc-Antoine Rossi who won his first EMX250 round, showing great speed in front of Red Plate holder Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing Team’s Andrea Bonacorsi and BT Racing Team’s Kay Karssemakers, who took his fourth consecutive podium.

In the EMX125 presented by FMF Racing, Red Plate Holder MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Janis Martin won in front of 737 Performers GASGAS’s Mathis Valin and Sturm STC Racing Team’s Mads Fredsoe.

EMX250

In race one VRT KTM Factory Juniors’ Ferruccio Zanchiwho took the lead early on from Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing Team’s Andrea Bonacorsi. Zanchi went on to win the race in a dominant fashion, Bonacorsi settling for second. On the back of his first EMX250 win in Latvia, Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing Team’s Ivano Van Erp rode efficiently and claimed third.

In race 2, Rossi had a strong start this time and edged away very quickly to get a comfortable lead in front of Lata. Rossi set the fastest lap of the race and cruised to the finish line.

Lata had a strong start but came under pressure from the more consistent Karssemakers. Karssemakers pushed hard and Lata eventually made a mistake on lap 7 of 15, allowing Karssermakers into second.

Lata ultimately dropped down to fourth after getting caught by Red Plate Bonacorsi on lap 10. Bonacorsi rode solidly this weekend despite not winning and went 2-3 to get to the second step of the podium and extend his lead in the Championship.

Marc-Antoine Rossi

“I am very happy for my first overall win. I made few mistake on the track in race 1 although I had a very good start. Today I took the Holeshot and kept the lead until the end. I feel like I did the job and super happy. I want to thanks the Team and a special mention to my mum as I win on her birthday.”

EMX250 – Overall Top 10 Classification

1. Marc-Antoine Rossi (FRA, KTM), 43 points; 2. Andrea Bonacorsi (ITA, YAM), 42 p.; 3. Kay Karssemakers (NED, HUS), 37 p.; 4. Ferruccio Zanchi (ITA, KTM), 37 p.; 5. Ivano Van Erp (NED, YAM), 35 p.; 6. Valerio Lata (ITA, KTM), 31 p.; 7. Quentin Marc Prugnieres (FRA, KAW), 29 p.; 8. Cas Valk (NED, FAN), 27 p.; 9. Karlis Alberts Reisulis (LAT, YAM), 26 p.; 10. Xavier Cazal (FRA, GAS), 18 p

EMX250 – Championship Top 10 Classification

1. Andrea Bonacorsi (ITA, YAM), 262 points; 2. Kay Karssemakers (NED, HUS), 227 p.; 3. Marc-Antoine Rossi (FRA, KTM), 199 p.; 4. Ferruccio Zanchi (ITA, KTM), 188 p.; 5. Cas Valk (NED, FAN), 176 p.; 6. Ivano Van Erp (NED, YAM), 175 p.; 7. Karlis Alberts Reisulis (LAT, YAM), 171 p.; 8. Valerio Lata (ITA, KTM), 149 p.; 9. Quentin Marc Prugnieres (FRA, KAW), 148 p.; 10. Maxime Grau (FRA, HUS), 94 p

EMX125

737 Performers GASGAS’s Mathis Valin had a flying start in Race One. The young Frenchman starting Germany as he finished in Latvia and taking the lead.

Valin led Reisulis by up to six-seconds at one stage, but lost precious time when he caught backmarkers and struggled to overtake them quickly, halving the gap to three seconds.

Showing his speed Valin then went on to increase his gap to eight-seconds, with even an off-track excursion not able to prevent his victory, Reisulis second.

In third position until lap 10 of 14 was WZ Racing Team’s Gyan Doensen who had a solid start but could not maintain his rhythm, Simone Mancini and Sturm STC Racing Team’s Mads Fredsoe overtaking him.

Doensen finished fifth, Mancini third and Fredsoe fourth.

In race 2, Valin came out the gate strong, chased by Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Maximilian Wernerwho – back racing after missing out on race 1 for sickness. Both were at the front of the pack but unfortunately Werner clipped Valin’s rear wheel, making him crash early on.

Reisulis benefited and took the lead off Werner a few turns later and edged away, going on to dominate the race, winning with an 18 second-gap. Rounding out the podium were Francisco Garcia and Nicolai Skovbjerg 18 and 29-seconds in arrears.

Janis Reisulis

“We are back at it after settling down a bit in the previous races. I was very motivated coming into Germany and I had a great weekend taking 2-1. I am also very happy to extend my lead in the Championship.”

EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing – Overall Top 10 Classification

1. Janis Martins Reisulis (LAT, YAM), 47 points; 2. Mathis Valin (FRA, GAS), 40 p.; 3. Mads Fredsoe (DEN, KTM), 36 p.; 4. Francisco Garcia (ESP, GAS), 33 p.; 5. August Frisk (SWE, KTM), 31 p.; 6. Simone Mancini (ITA, YAM), 30 p.; 7. Nicolai Skovbjerg (DEN, YAM), 25 p.; 8. Salvador Perez (ESP, YAM), 24 p.; 9. Julius Mikula (CZE, YAM), 22 p.; 10. Noel Zanocz (HUN, KTM), 22 p.

EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing – Championship Top 10 Classification

1. Janis Martins Reisulis (LAT, YAM), 266 points; 2. Mathis Valin (FRA, GAS), 245 p.; 3. Maximilian Werner (GER, FAN), 184 p.; 4. Vitezslav Marek (CZE, KTM), 180 p.; 5. Elias Escandell (ESP, FAN), 179 p.; 6. Francisco Garcia (ESP, GAS), 171 p.; 7. Mads Fredsoe (DEN, KTM), 151 p.; 8. Noel Zanocz (HUN, KTM), 117 p.; 9. Gyan Doensen (NED, KTM), 109 p.; 10. August Frisk (SWE, KTM), 108 p