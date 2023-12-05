Wade Young wins 2023 Roof of Africa

The weekend was marked by Wade Young’s victory at the Roof of Africa Extreme enduro race, the oldest Extreme Enduro event on the calendar having kicked off in 1967. Also known as “the Mother of Hard Enduro”, it takes place over three days in the middle of the majestic Maluti Mountains in South Africa.

The prologue took a route linking the town centreof Maseru the capital of Lesotho, to the surrounding mountains determined the starting order of the race.

The first real day of the Roof of Africa took place on Friday, December 1 under the scorching sun around the Bushmans pass, where riders faced relentless heat and demanding terrain putting machines and riders to the test.

The weather conditions were just as difficult on the final two day of the legendary event, including 150 kilometres and nine hours of racing through the “Mountain Kingdom”, a GPS route that is extremely difficult.

At the end of the three days of racing, South African Sherco Racing Factory rider Wade Young won his eighth Roof of Africa victory, 19 minutes ahead of Matthew Green, while Brett Swanepoel wrapped up the gold class podium in third.

Wade Young

“This 2023 edition was very tough. I didn’t recover very well after the first day and so I was a little tired the second, but I drew on my reserves and gave everything until the end. The team did a good job. I’m happy to have achieved this 8th victory.”

2023 Roof of Africa Gold Class Results

Pos Rider Bike Total Time 1 Wade Young Sherco 17:18:32 2 Matthew Green KTM 17:37:58 3 Brett Swanepoel Sherco 17:40:59 4 James Moore KTM 17:54:07 5 Tristan Tamsen KTM 18:17:34 6 Cody Webb Sherco 18:22:37 7 Kyle Flanagan KTM 19:02:26 8 Jaco Den Heyer KTM 19:03:21 9 Thomas Scales KTM 19:15:32 10 Dylan Jones KTM 19:49:09 11 Heinrich Aust Husqvarna 20:07:52 12 Matt Stevens KTM 20:36:32

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 2024

A refreshed four-rider combination will lead Red Bull KTM Factory Racing into the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), beginning with the AMA Supercross Championship season-opener at Anaheim 1 on January 6, and with firm intentions of competing for title wins when the gates drop on the upcoming 31-round season.

Bringing the red number one plate to defend his 450SX championship is Chase Sexton, the 24-year-old who clinched a first-career premier class crown last May. Also ranked fourth in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship after a share of misfortune, as well as the third-place finisher in the inaugural SMX post-season, Sexton has the credentials and form to enter season 2024 as a legitimate title contender across the board once again.

Chase Sexton

“I’m excited and feeling refreshed for the start of the 2024 Supercross series. Testing is going well and I’ve enjoyed getting to know everyone more and more on the team, and feel like I’m gelling well with the crew and my new team-mates. There’s obviously a level of expectation that comes with heading into 2024 carrying the red plate and I welcome the challenge, especially with the full support of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing behind me.”

Fan favourite Aaron Plessinger is back for his third term at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, determined to build upon his 2023 campaign that saw him claim seventh overall in 450SX despite missing multiple rounds, a convincing third in 450MX, and fifth in the combined SMX standings. Those results will form a strong foundation for the 27-year-old to work from in the upcoming season, motivated to establish himself at the front of the pack year-round.

Aaron Plessinger

“I’m totally ready to get this show on the road and go racing! Preparation for the 2024 Supercross season is going to plan and I’m just eager to get back to the races to see all my friends and fans again. I’m hoping I can finally bag some of those elusive wins this season, that’s the goal for the team and I, and I think it’s achievable with the encouragement and support I receive from everyone in the Red Bull KTM family.”

Two-time MX2 World Champion Tom Vialle built immense experience this year in what was his first season of competition in the United States, with the 23-year-old Frenchman now looking to benefit from the lessons learned over the past 12 months. Vialle was eighth in the 250SX East points, sixth in 250MX with a single victory to his credit at Southwick, and P8 in SMX, which sets him up for a strong sophomore season ahead.

Tom Vialle

“The idea of getting to race at venues and on tracks that I’ve been to before is exciting and something I am really looking forward to next year. I feel like I learned a lot in my rookie season in the U.S., but it’s definitely tougher racing a brand new track every week when almost everyone in your class has already raced on them before. It’s really going to help my confidence a lot knowing the tracks I’m going to – it makes a big difference. 2024 should be a good year for me and the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team!”

As for 17-year-old newcomer Julien Beaumer, he will open his full-time professional career as the youngest member of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team and is in line to make his mark while his knowledge climbs on a week-by-week basis. Already a SX Futures Main Event winner, Beaumer is debuting in 250SX and will carry that rookie tag into Pro Motocross, as well as the SMX Finals series when it commences in September.

Julien Beaumer

“Making my debut in the 250 Supercross class next year is a dream come true and I’m super-grateful to everyone at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing for giving me this opportunity. My goal is to go out there and learn as much as I can this season, all the while giving it my all. The team and I have put in a lot of laps at the practice track to build a good base and gain as much experience as I can before the start of the 2024 season. I just want to do my best and make both the team and myself proud in my rookie season.”

Ian Harrison – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“Our 2024 team is excited to start the new race season. Two of our team members are new, so getting to know one another and developing their bikes specific to their needs and riding style can be a challenge, but so far it has gone very well. The team has spent many days at the test track working on fine-tuning the bikes and I am now looking forward to seeing how we stack up against our competition on January 6th. It is exciting for me as the Team Manager to see our four riders working together so cohesively while motivating and challenging each other to be better. Behind all this effort is always a group of people who are diligent at putting the hours in to get us ready for the start gate at Anaheim 1, and for them, I am very grateful. See you at the races.”

Roger De Coster – Director of KTM Motorsports, North America

“I am very impressed with the dynamic amongst the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team and I’m looking forward to the start of the new season. With fresh blood in the team, it’s great to see the level of positivity amongst the group as a whole, working together and motivating one another. Watching them at the test track each day, there is good forward momentum amongst the group and I think we are in a strong position to challenge up front in all classes each weekend. Austria has been working extremely hard and has shown great support, which is really encouraging and I’m excited for 2024.”

SportUP to take over SuperEnduro World Champs from 2025

The FIM has announced that Polish-based agency SportUP as the newly appointed promoter of the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship from 2025 onwards, with the recently signed agreement between the two parties covering an initial ten-year period.

SportUP is no stranger to the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship having organised very successful events as part of the series since 2016.

SportUP plan to take the series worldwide with a programme of up to eight rounds each year, which will benefit not only from the foundations laid by ABC Communication but also from enhanced media coverage and increased live broadcast.

SportUP will also launch a new SuperEnduro Academy that will aim to attract new riders to this specialist discipline through online advice and actual training sessions with the best riders within the sport.

Tomasz Gagat – SportUP MD

“We are truly honoured and are grateful that the FIM has provided us with this incredible opportunity to grow and improve this amazing and exciting sport both for the benefit of the riders and the fans. We are totally focused on repaying the trust that has been given to us, and to developing the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship into one of the leading arena sports worldwide. We do not underestimate the challenge that is ahead of us, and the hard work begins now.”

2024 Australian Off-Road Championship calendar released

Dates have been locked in for the 2024 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore (AORC), with racing to begin on March 2-3 before concluding on September 14-15.

In what promises to be another exhilarating season as Australia’s best enduro riders fight for supremacy, the 2024 AORC will follow the traditional doubler-header format equating to a 12-round championship over six weekends, although we’ll have to wait a little longer to see which locations are included and when.

2024 Yamaha AORC presented by MXstore calendar

Round Date Location Rounds 1-2 March 2-3 TBC Rounds 3-4 April 20-21 TBC Rounds 5-6 May 18-19 TBC Rounds 7-8 July 27-28 TBC Rounds 9-10 August 24-25 TBC Rounds 11-12 September 14-15 TBC

FIM E-Xplorer Cup heads to Osaka for 2024 opener

The FIM E-Xplorer World Cup will kick off Season Two in 2024 at the Expo’70 Commemorative Park, Osaka, Japan, on 17th February 2024, marking the series’ debut outside of Europe and a pathway to becoming a global championship.

E-Xplorer’s home for the weekend, Expo’70 Commemorative Park, lies north of the Yodo River that meanders down the centre of the city. The picturesque setting is home to over 5000 Japanese Cherry Trees and the course will be located right in front of the iconic Temple of the Sun, in the Festival Plaza.

Tetsuo Suzuki – President of Motorcycle Federation Japan

“The FIM E-Xplorer World Cup, which uses electric vehicles and mixed team of men and women, is here to be held in Osaka the venue of the 2025 World Expo and we are very exciting to be able to hold the event. We understand that this is the result of the efforts of various people involved, and I would like to express my deep gratitude to all parties, and we believe that our efforts will definitely drive the future of motorcycle sports. This World Cup event is a new type of team competition that is completely different from previous competitions, so it will develop new fans and create new star riders and teams.”

North Brisbane Cup this weekend – December 9

The 2023 staging of the Corbett’s Group North Brisbane Cup meeting this Saturday (December 9) will mark the end of the dirt track racing season and it looms as a grand final bringing together stars of various disciplines of the sport to do battle for honours.

This meeting is the most significant on the North Brisbane Junior Motor Cycle Club’s annual calendar and again this year it has attracted a classy line-up striving to add their name to the honour roll of winners.

Just who should be the headline act among the entrants probably depends on which discipline of motorcycle racing you follow as there are stars from road racing, speedway and dirt track regulars, while some who have made their mark on the world stage will be racing against successful domestic racers.

Moto GP rider Jack Miller again returns to where his racing days started, on dirt, and he never goes anywhere to just make up the numbers.

Also from road racing are Harrison Voight and Cameron Dunker who last weekend were battling for honours at the final round of the Australian Supersport Championship at Tailem Bend.

Dunker turned 16 this week and this Saturday will be the first time he has faced senior opposition on dirt. The Cup meeting will mark a return to racing at their home track for two riders who have left a significant mark overseas.

Jarred Brook became the first Australian to contest the World Flat Track Championship this year where he finished a highly creditable sixth racing against riders from all over Europe, the USA and Argentina.

The other returnee is Max Whale who has spent several years in the highly competitive AMA flat track season. Also part of that American competition is New South Wales teenager Tom Drane and he and Whale will be well suited to the longer races that will be a feature of the meeting on Saturday.

Heat races will be raced on both track (an oval circuit) and dirt track (which has an added right-hand corner) over eight laps with the big guns in the Pro 450 class finishing off with a 20-lap final, with other classes having ten lap finals.

Most of the speedway regulars started out racing dirt track, at North Brisbane, so they will feel right at home. Ryan Douglas, Kye Thomson and Zaine Kennedy have all raced overseas and they will feature alongside Declan Kennedy and Dale Borlase.

Many of the best dirt track riders in Australia at present are only teenagers, or in their early 20s and the likes of Billy Van Eerde, Cyshan Weale and Seth Qualischefski should be prominent among the Queensland entrants.

From New South Wales, 17-year-old Cody Lewis has two Australian Championship wins to his credit, and along with Brayden Gay and Reid Battye is expected to be battling for honours.

The Women’s class, Dirt Track Sidecars and the ATVs will all have either reigning or former national champions in their line-ups which should ensure quality racing across two, three and four-wheel action.

There are also three classes of juniors as part of the programme, again with some championship winners amongst the starters, and also an Over 40s class who although they may be slightly slower than the open class invariably match them for their intensity when their races start.

It will be a big day of action starting at 9.30 am with the racing finishing under lights in the early evening.

SMX announces amateur development calendar for 2024

The SuperMotocross League, comprised of Feld Motor Sports and MX Sports Pro Racing, has announced the formation of SMX Next, the collective of SuperMotocross World Championship initiatives focused on providing amateur racers a clear, defined path to professional racing.

SMX Next combines the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship, the Pro Motocross Scouting Moto Combine, and SMX World All-Stars into one, season-long collaborative effort.

With a focus on nurturing the most talented and promising A & B class prospects from around the world, both Supercross Futures and the Scouting Moto Combine have fostered highly anticipated and successful promotions into the professional ranks.

Headlined by inaugural SuperMotocross World Champions Jett Lawrence and Haiden Deegan, this exceptional group of young talent also includes Team Honda HRC’s Chance Hymas and Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ryder DiFrancesco, as well as an impressive incoming rookie class for 2024 consisting of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Julien Beaumer, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Daxton Bennick, Toyota of Redlands/BarX/Suzuki’s Preston Boespflug, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Casey Cochran, and Muc-Off/ClubMX/Yamaha’s Mark Fineis.

Consisting of four invitational rounds and a season-ending AMA National Championship round hosted in conjunction with select events of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, Supercross Futures provides a race oriented platform for riders to develop their skills under the bright lights of premier stadiums, competing against their peers on a professional stage.

The 2024 Supercross Futures Championship will consist of Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California, Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

The Scouting Moto Combine is hosted in conjunction with two rounds of the Pro Motocross Championship, and takes a coaching-first approach to provide mentorship for the on- and off-track demands of the world’s premier off-road motorcycle racing championships. While racing remains a focal point with a pair of 25-minute, plus two-lap motos, classroom-style seminars provide invaluable insight and education into riding techniques and mental awareness, health and fitness, as well as media engagement from past champions and legends like Broc Glover and Chad Reed, who provide guidance as rider coaches, along with industry leaders and experts like Gareth Swanepoel and Jason Weigandt.

The 2024 Scouting Moto Combine gatherings will take place at Buchanan, Michigan’s RedBud MX as part of the RedBud National and Crawfordsville, Indiana’s Ironman Raceway as part of the season-ending Ironman National.

The SMX World All-Stars provides a platform for top amateur prospects to engage in postseason competition alongside their professional counterparts, aligning the skills and experience learned throughout Supercross Futures and Scouting Moto Combines to see who prevails on the challenging track combining the most exciting elements of Supercross and Pro Motocross for a hybrid design.

The SMX 250 World All-Stars will take place on September 21, while the unique nature of the SMX Playoffs also features World All-Star showcases for younger amateur talent at the first two postseason races.





Gibbs and Dennis to lead revamped GASGAS Racing Team ProMX efforts

GASGAS Racing Team will power into the 2024 Australian ProMX Championship with a blend of youth and experience, as proven MX1 contender Kirk Gibbs will be paired with MX2 rookie Byron Dennis in a new-look line-up.

The calibre of 34-year-old Gibbs needs no introduction, with the former Australian MX1 champion motivated to achieve strong results in 2024 during the twilight stages of his decorated professional career, equipped with the new 2024 GASGAS MC 450F.

Kirk Gibbs

“It’s exciting to be moving across to GASGAS and still be under all the same management. Not a lot changes for me, it’s essentially just a little change of equipment, but under the same team. I think being a part of the GASGAS Racing Team will be good for me, I’m heading towards the end of my career and we all know that GASGAS is the team that likes to have a bit more fun, so I think that stress-free environment will help me to really enjoy going to the races and the track. I’m looking forward to it.”

In the MX2 class, highly-rated 16-year-old Dennis steps up to the professional ranks on the 2024 GASGAS MC 250F after a commanding campaign saw him crowned MX3 champion in ProMX this year.

Byron Dennis

“I’m really excited to be joining the team for 2024, it’s always been a dream of mine to ride for a factory team, so to come up through the system at GASGAS, win a championship for them and join the team, it’s really a dream come true. We’re just about to start kicking off our preparation for the 2024 season, so I’m looking forward to getting to work on the new bike and working with the team. It’s also really cool to have Kirk Gibbs as my teammate in the MX1 class, he’s got a lot of experience so I’m keen to learn as much as I can from him too.”

Alongside Gibbs and Dennis with an elevated level of support from GASGAS will be current Australian 125cc 15 Years Champion Ky Woods, set to work closely with the GASGAS Racing Team as he continues his development within the MX3 category next season.

Kyle Blunden – KTM Group Australia Motorsport Manager

“2024 starts now and we couldn’t be happier with our pairing under the GASGAS Racing Team awning. Obviously having two familiar faces continuing with us in one way or another is great. Bringing Byron up into the team after winning the MX3 class was always our aim, and to have Kirk join GASGAS not only as an MX1 front-runner, but also as a mentor for Byron is just awesome. Kirk’s got plenty of fight in him yet and adds so much knowledge and experience to the team. We’ve also taken steps to bring Ky Woods closer to the team in a bid to help minimise the transition from MX3 to MX2 whenever that time comes. Ky’s shown a lot of promise throughout a strong junior career and we’ll see him pitted off the side of our team awning to learn and gain insight from the other two riders and our mechanics through the 2024 season.”