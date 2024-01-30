Wade Young wins 24MX Ales Trem Hard Enduro

The 2024 Ales Trem Hard Enduro has been run and won, with Wade Young making a surprise appearance on GASGAS machinery, after years riding Sherco. The South African came out swinging for a narrow win over previous team-mate Mario Roman.

The ninth running of the Ales Trem Hard Enduro saw Young take victory by two-seconds, from Roman, while Alfredo Gomez rounded out the podium in a more distant third. Roman’s team-mate Teodor Kabakchiev then finished fourth.

Mario Roman – P2

“I’m very happy with the result of the weekend second and second. For sure, I would like to win because Alestrem is very important for us and it’s one of my favourite races and I am one of the best riders for this kind of races. But I came with an injury, my clutch finger which is one of the most important fingers or parts of the body. A week ago, I wasn’t sure if I could be able to race and now we almost win the the weekend. For the first two laps. I was saving energy and trying to get the base, as the boys were on fire. Because of the injury, I lose a lot of confidence, so I was trying to not crash and save energy, because I wasn’t sure how good would be my finger at the end of the day. And at the third lap, I ride full gaz and i catched Téo and Wade pretty fast in the first and second uphill. And from that I’ve been fighting with them especially with Wade. I get a good lead of five minutes gap and then at seven or ten minutes from the end, Wade chased me and we fight each other full gas until the Finnish flag, so it’s not a victory. But I feel like a victory because I, I did my 100 or even 200 today, and ‘everything was very good. Thanks to the team for the big effort, it was amazing on the mechanics, all the people around and it will be awesome to have all this team in other races as well.”

Alfredo Gomez – P3

“At the Ales Trem Hard Enduro from less to more, with a few falls in between… today my Rieju has behaved well.”

Teodor Kabachiev – P4

“This was the first race for the Sherco team and me since we joined forces. We managed to get a win in the prologue and a 4-th place in the 8 hour main race. Solid start. I am sure that we will only build from here!”

24MX Alestrom Hard Enduro Finishers

Pos Rider Time 1 YOUNG Wade 17:00:49 2 ROMAN Mario 17:00:51 3 GOMEZ Alfredo 17:19:21 4 KABAKCHIEV Teodor 17:30:24 5 WALKNER Michael 17:35:04 6 POIROT Fabien 17:54:56

New Zealand’s Cole Davies tops 250SX Futures Main Event in Anaheim

Anaheim 2 saw the opening stop of the 250SX Futures development category, where new GASGAS amateur recruit Cole Davies won the Main Event to commence his 2024 AMA Supercross campaign in fine fashion on the top step of the podium.

Davies hails from Waitoki, New Zealand and battles Gavin Towers for the win, with the leading duo well clear of the rest of the field, third placed Parker Ross over eight-seconds off the winning pace.

250SX Futures Main Event Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Cole Davies GASGAS MC 250F 9 Laps 2 Gavin Towers Yamaha YZ250F +00.632 3 Parker Ross Honda CRF250R +08.046 4 Preston Boespflug Suzuki RM-Z250 +13.616 5 Blake Gardner Kawasaki KX250 +15.134 6 Drew Adams Kawasaki KX250 +16.886 7 Landen Gordon Kawasaki KX250 +24.808 8 Tyler Mollet Husqvarna FC 250 +26.445 9 Kelana Humphrey GASGAS MC 250F +29.212 10 Dylan Rempel Kawasaki KX250 +31.138 11 Preston Masciangelo GASGAS MC 250F +32.447 12 Hayden Robinson KTM 250 SX-F +42.208 13 Landin Pepperd GASGAS MC 250F +46.625 14 Kaden Lewis GASGAS MC 250F +47.489 15 Jesse Wessell Husqvarna FC 250 +53.279 16 Mark Fineis Yamaha YZ250F +53.663 17 Kile Epperson Honda CRF250R +55.217 18 Noah Smerdon KTM 250 SX-F +57.123 19 Noah Viney Honda CRF250R 8 Laps 20 Ethan Day Honda CRF250R +05.960 21 Reven Gordon Kawasaki KX250 +12.544 22 Alvin Hillan Honda CRF250R +32.372

Another runner-up position for Mason Semmens at WORCS

Mason Semmens has grabbed another podium in the Pro 250 class at WORCS Round 2 held at Glen Helen Raceway, completing the podium behind Colton Aeck, with Kai Aiello third.

In the Pro 450 class Tyler Lynn took the win, followed by Dare Demartile and Trevor Stewart.

Mason Semmens – Pro 250 P2

“P2 for the day, was a battle for two hours, just came up that little bit short! Healthy and ready for the next one. Thanks everyone”





Jorge Prado says goodbye to America and the AMA SX, as he heads for MXGP

Jorge Prado has said goodbye to America where he’s been competing in the AMA SX series with the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing Team, as he heads back over to Europe to defend his MXGP title.

Jorge Prado

“Saying goodbye to America, seeing a great progression on competition days. I finish the experience happy and knowing that this learning will possibly help me face the world of MXGP. I feel lucky to live here. Thanks to all the Spaniards who flew expressly to see me. To the affection of Latin Americans and America in general for the treatment received. It’s time to go back and keep training to fight for revalidate the title. Can’t wait to compete with N1.”





Team Australia wins inaugural FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup

Team Australia led by six-time Australian champion Charli Cannon have taken victory at the inaugural FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup, with the Aussie team also comprising of Emma Milesevic (Honda), Madison Brown (Honda), Taylor Thompson, (Yamaha), Tayla McCutcheon (Kawasaki) and Madi Healey (GasGas).

Team New Zealand were represented by Karaitiana Horne, Taylar Rampton, Breanna Rodgers, Hannah Powell, Letitia Alabaster and Melissa Patterson, with four-time FIM women’s motocross world champion Courtney Duncan providing counsil.

Held over three motos of 12 minutes plus one lap and incorporated into the Woodville senior women’s races, the team with the lowest score was declared winner.

Australia largely dominated the three races, Charli Cannon winning race one, with Taylor Thompson runner-up and New Zealand’s Karaitiana Horne rounding out the podium.

McCutheon, Milesevic, Healey and Brown were then fourth through seventh, and New Zealand’s Rampton, Rodgers and Powell rounded out the top-10.

Cannon again took the win in race two, with Australia locking out the top-five, McCutcheon second, Heley third, and Milesevic and Brown fourth and fifth.

Cannon wasn’t able to make it three from three in the third race however, McCutcheon finishing the weekend on a high note with the final win for Australia, Cannon runner-up and Thompson third. Australia again dominated the top five, Healey fourth and Brown fifth.

Charli Cannon

“I was nervous about racing – but I wanted to race for Australia, and if I could race, I was going to give it my all,” Cannon said. “Winning overall and playing my role in helping Team Australia secure victory in the FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup is an experience I’ll never forget. Every member of the team did an amazing job.”

The full live stream can be watched at: https://aunzus.com/womens-motocross/ but a free account is required.

FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup individual standings

Charli Cannon (Aust) Taylah McCutcheon (Aust) Taylor Thompson (Aust) Madison Healey (Aust) Maddison Brown (Aust) Karaitiana Horne (NZ) Emma Milesevic (Aust) Taylar Rampton (NZ) Letitia Alabaster (NZ) Breanna Rodgers (NZ) Mel Patterson (NZ) Hannah Powell (NZ)

Jaimon Lidsey wins 2024 FIM Oceania Speedway Solo Championship

Jaimon Lidsey is the 2024 FIM Oceania speedway champion after producing a blemish-free scorecard in the Gillman-hosted event on Saturday, January 27. The 2020 world under 21 champion came out all guns blazing in his opening heat, and then waltzed through the evening en route to victory in the final ahead of Tai Woffinden, Brady Kurtz and Justin Sedgmen.

Lidsey’s victory in the FIM Oceania Championship – promoted by the Speedway Riders Association of SA – continued a stellar summer for the 23-year-old from Red Cliffs, who won the Speedway Centenary meeting in North Brisbane before finishing fourth in the Australian title to wrap up a spot in 2024 Speedway Grand Prix (SGP) qualifying.

Jaimon Lidsey

“After being injured for most of the last Aussie summer, and then with Covid before that, I really haven’t had a good go at racing domestically for a while now, so the last couple of months have been great. I have been trying to win the Oceania Championship for ages, so to get the win and go through the card unbeaten was really satisfying. I didn’t feel too fast in practice, but when I started racing everything just clicked and came together. In the final, I got the jump before Tai came under me, but I passed him back on the second corner and held onto the lead for the rest of the race.”

After a large chunk of the field had made the 400km road trip from Mildura to Gillman – Mildura’s 75th anniversary meeting was held the night before – to compete in the 2024 FIM Oceania Speedway Championship, the big guns immediately loomed large as Lidsey (15pts) completed the heats ahead of triple world champion Woffinden (13), Josh Pickering (13), Brit Sam Hagon (11), Kurtz (11) and Sedgmen (10).

Lidsey and Kurtz then progressed from the opening semi-final with Pickering and Fraser Browes eliminated, and the second semi saw Woffinden and Sedgmen make it to the decider at the expense of Hagon and Zane Keleher.

There were two major talking points ahead of the final: who would become the new FIM Oceania champion, and would Kurtz or Sedgmen lock in the final 2024 SGP qualifying spot?

Lidsey’s decisive early move on Woffinden emphatically answered the first question, while Kurtz also had Sedgmen’s measure as they flashed across the line in third and fourth.

FIM OCEANIA SPEEDWAY CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

HEAT SCORES: 1 Jaimon Lidsey 15, 2 Tai Woffinden 13, 3 Josh Pickering 12, 4 Sam Hagon 11, 5 Brady Kurtz 11, 6 Justin Sedgmen 10, 7 Fraser Bowes 9, 8 Zane Keleher 7, 9 Michael West 7, 10 Jacob Hook 7, 11 Sam Martin 5, 12 Dayle Wood 4, 13 Jack Morrison 2, 14 Declan Knowles 2, 15 Matt Marson 2, 16 Jake Turner 1.

SEMI-FINAL 1: Lidsey, Kurtz, Pickering, Bowes.

SEMI-FINAL 2: Woffinden, Sedgmen, Hagon, Keleher.

FINAL: 1) Lidsey, 2) Woffinden, 3) Kurtz, 4) Sedgmen.

Justin Sedgmen wins 2024 Phil Crump Solo Classic

The Mildura Motorcycle Club has announced the winners at their 75th anniversary meeting, where Justin Sedgmen topped the GT On-Site Windscreens Phil Crump Solo Classic class, ahead of Brady Kurtz and Jaimon Lidsey. Fourth through sixth were then Josh Pickering, Sam Masters and Frederick Jakobsen.

In the Dudley Bradshaw Sidecar Shootout we saw Mick Headland/Brenton Kerr claim victory, ahead of Byren Gates/Michael O’Loughlin and Max Howse/Riley Commons, while the duo of Shane Rudloff/Scott Morris were fourth.





Tixier tops Indian Supercross opener, Moss second

The 2024 Indian Supercross Racing League kicked off in Pune over the weekend, with Jordi Tixier taking the opening 450 cc International win, while in the 250 cc International class it was Reid Taylor taking top honours.

In an exciting result for Australia’s Matt Moss he finished runner up in the 450 cc class, tying on points with Cedric Soubeyras, both riding for Bigrock Motorsports. Thomas Ramette and Paul Haberland then completed the top-five.

Behind Reid Taylor on the 250s, was Hugo Manzato, followed by Julien Lebau, Enzo Polias and Mickael Lamarque.

“Team work makes the dream work,” shared Moss, also congratulating teammate Taylor for his 250 cc win. “To say I’m pumped for this kid to get his first international win and first win is an understatement the smile says it all well done legend.”







Harwood & Scott top 2024 Woodville GP

The 61st annual New Zealand Motocross Grand Prix at Woodville is an important prelude to race meeting before the Yamaha New Zealand Motocross Championships begins this weekend, and Australian import Jed Beaton’s first time riding for the Altherm JCR Yamaha team proved a good one, settling for second in the MX1 class.

Beaton was second overall, behind Hamish Harwood, while Jack Treloar rounded out the top three in the premiere class.

Jed Beaton

“It’s been a long time between races for me and it was good to get back behind a start gate and get the intensity that only racing brings. I felt pretty good on the bike, but also think there is room for improvement and the New Zealand champs will be the perfect place to get myself and my bike 100% before the start of the ProMX championship in March.”

In MX2 Altherm JCR Yamaha took the win, James Scott a point clear of Madoc Dixon, with Cody Cooper rounding out the top three.

Altherm JCR Yamaha supported rider Nelson’s Wills Harvey claimed the MX125cc class title in what was his first senior class win. It also earned the 17-year-old the Roddy Shirriffs Memorial Trophy, as the youngest senior class winner aged under 19.

Other notable results for the team in the junior categories, which raced on Saturday, were achieved by young Yamaha supported riders Jack Ellingham who won the 125cc class and the Townley brothers Levi (1st 13/16 85cc; 2nd 12/14 125cc) and Jaggar (1st 11/12 85cc).

YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup set for big year in 2024

Yamaha’s award-winning bLU cRU program has seen a surge in popularity. The number of youngsters racing off-road as part of the bLU cRU has increased by 53% over the past two years, with more than 600 YZ riders from 29 countries set to compete for a place at the 2024 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale this season. This is the largest entry since Yamaha Motor Europe launched the unique bLU cRU program in 2015.

As in previous years, the Yamaha YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup will see riders aged from 8 to 16 years racing throughout Europe and competing for a place on the start gate at the Yamaha YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale in front of a huge and typically enthusiastic crowd, the world’s media and the biggest teams in the sport.

Some ‘famous’ surnames feature on the rider list, including Augusts Reišulis, younger brother of Yamaha stars Kārlis and Jānis, and Nixon Coppins, son of MX star and JCR Yamaha Manager Josh Coppins. The 29 different nations registered represent every corner of Europe, bringing a cosmopolitan feel to the bLU cRU patch of the paddock when they come together at the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale.

2024 FIM Speedway of Nations to decide SON2 champion

Eight of the sport’s top under-21 teams will compete over an epic 28 heats for the FIM Speedway of Nations – SON2 title in Manchester on Friday, July 12.

The FIM Team Speedway Under-21 World Championship is staged as part of the FIM Speedway of Nations – the sport’s world team championship for 2024, which takes place at Britain’s National Speedway Stadium from July 9-13.

Great Britain was due to sit out the 2024 event after finishing seventh in Riga. But after being seeded into the competition as host nation, they will now join an eight-team field, expanded from seven in 2023, featuring Poland, Denmark, Latvia, Australia, Germany, Czech Republic and the returning Swedish team, which missed the 2023 competition after finishing seventh in 2022.

With 28 heats and the sport’s under-21 world team crown on the line, René Schäfer, FIM race director for SON2, is expecting a dramatic night of action in Manchester.

René Schäfer – SON2 FIM Race Director

“We looked at all the different options. With this being an under-21 event, the SON2 riders are the future of our sport, and we felt the right decision was to find a way to allow every team to race and give these riders the valuable experience of an FIM Speedway World Championships event. There will be no Semi-Final or Final to decide the champions. Every team will race against the other seven nations. The highest-scoring team at the end of it will be the world under-21 team champions, and we look forward to seeing who comes out on top.”

The FIM has confirmed the FIM Speedway of Nations world rankings ahead of the 2024 tournament, which sees Australia defend the title they won at the last FIM SON, staged at Danish venue Vojens in 2022.

The FIM SON rankings correspond to the countries’ finishing positions in the 2022 competition, with the SON2 rankings taken from the 2023 event in Riga.

2024 FIM Speedway of Nations rankings





2024 FIM Sand Races World Cup confirmed

The FIM has confirmed a number of major changes to the 2024 FIM Sand Races World Cup series, with each round again having its own unique format as detailed in the respective Supplementary Regulations, but all still counting towards the overall standings.

In addition to the expanded six-round calendar that was published last month, the FIM Sand Races World Cup will now be contested across nine categories. These are Motorcycle (M), Motorcycle Junior 1 (MJ1), Motorcycle Junior 2 (MJ2), Quad (Q), Quad Junior (QJ), SSV (S), Vintage 1 (V1), Vintage 2 (V2) and Vintage Quad (VQ).

The Motorcycle category will have Overall, Veteran and Women classes while MJ1 and MJ2 will include both Junior and Women classes. Quad competitors will also have Overall, Veteran and Women classes while QJ will include Junior and Women classes.

To qualify for the Vintage categories, machines must be pre-1997 and be equipped with steel frames.

Consisting of races in five separate countries across two continents, the series runs from February to December and gets under way with the world-famous Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais from 2-4 February.

2024 FIM Sand Races World Cup Calendar

2024 FIM Sand Races World Cup Calendar Date Round Location 2-4 Feb 2024 France – Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais FRA Le Touquet 24-26 Feb 2024 Argentina/Argentine – Enduro del Verano ARG Villa Gesell 12-13 Oct 2024 Great Britain/Grande-Bretagne – Weston Beach Race GBR Weston Beach 1-3 Nov 2024 Italy/Italie – Bibione Sand Storm ITA Bibione 22-24 Nov 2024 Portugal – Monte Gordo Sand Experience PRT Algarve 30-1 Nov/Dec 2024 France – Ronde des Sables FRA Hossegor-Capbreton

Harri Kullas does the Aberdeen double at Rounds 5 & 6

FUS Marsh Geartec’s Harri Kullas scored an epic win in the Traxxas Pro Main Event at Aberdeen for round five of the 2024 British Arenacross Championship presented by Fix Auto UK.

In typical AX fashion, the intensely close Main Event podium was rounded out by Stark Future teammates Justin Bogle and Jack Brunell, representing the top three in the standings too.

Bogle held the lead for the majority of the race, with Harri gaining ground lap by lap until finally passing Bogle after a lengthy battle, treating the crowd to edge of the seat racing throughout.

Notably missing from the lineup was round four winner Conrad Mewse. Having initially planned to race Aberdeen, after MRI results, Mewse has been forced to take six weeks out of racing to recover.

The result saw Kullas close in on standings leader Brunell, with Bogle third, a point ahead of Mewse who won’t be going anywhere but down the standings with his injury preventing competition.

Harri Kullas then scored another win in the Traxxas Pro Main Event round six, the Main Event podium rounded out byJack Brunell and Dirt Store Kawasaki’s Thomas Do.

Brunell holds on to his lead in the Championship by just one single point after round six, with Kullas not quite able to close down that gap. Four points separate Bogle (52) and Adam Chatfield (48) with Ashley Greedy also not far off on 46-points.

The penultimate round is held in Birmingham next week.

Arenacross Standings after Round Six

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack Brunell 72 2 Harri Kulas 71 3 Justin Bogle 52 4 Adam Chatfield 48 5 Ashley Greedy 46 6 Conrad Mewse 41 7 Thomas Do 34 8 James Mackrel 25 9 Dylan Woodcock 24 10 Luke Burton 20

Speedway GP qualification places for 2025 increased to four

The stakes will be high in the 2024 FIM SGP Challenge at Czech track Pardubice in October as FOUR places in the 2025 FIM Speedway Grand Prix series will now be up for grabs.

Staged alongside Pardubice’s iconic Golden Helmet meeting, one of the sport’s most famous and prestigious open events, which takes place on Sunday, October 6, the FIM SGP Challenge is the hotly contested final round of the Speedway GP qualifiers, which sees riders from all over the world battle for their place on the sport’s biggest stage the following year.

The SGP Commission has increased the number of Speedway GP qualification places on offer at the FIM SGP Challenge from three to four, giving riders an additional opportunity to secure a life-changing spot in the SGP elite. As a result, four permanent wild cards – reduced from five – will be selected by the SGP Commission for the 2025 series.

The FIM SGP Challenge comes just six days after the 2024 SGP season reaches its climax at the FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Torun on September 28, meaning the Pardubice showdown will be the final chance for Speedway GP World Championship hopefuls to book their place for 2025.

The top six riders in the 2024 SGP series will qualify for the 2025 competition, along with the Speedway European Championship winner and the top four at the FIM SGP Challenge. The 2025 Speedway GP line-up of 15 riders will be completed by four wild cards.

The 2024 SGP series sees FIVE new riders make their full-time Speedway GP World Championship debuts. Latvia’s Andzejs Lebedevs, Germany’s Kai Huckenbeck and Poland’s Dominik Kubera received permanent wild cards, while Polish racer Szymon Wozniak and Czech star Jan Kvech made it via the 2023 FIM SGP Challenge in Gislaved, Sweden last August.

The 2024 Speedway GP series launches with the FIM Speedway GP of Croatia in Donji Kraljevec on April 27.

Niedermaier tops 2024 FIM Ice Speedway qualifier

Germany’s Max Niedermaier snatched a dramatic Run-Off win from Heikki Huusko to claim overall victory at Örnsköldsvik’s Kallehov track over the weekend, as the Swedish city hosted the Qualifying Round of the 2024 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship.

The pair were locked together on fourteen points each after the action-packed programme of twenty Heats was completed with each rider scoring four wins and one second-placed finish. When they met in the second Heat of the afternoon it was Huusko who drew first blood, but when the top step of the podium was on the line it was Niedermaier who ran out winner in sub-zero conditions around five-hundred kilometres south of the Arctic Circle.

The top eight will now face defending champion Martin Haarahiltunen from Sweden along with Austria’s Franz Zorn and Germany’s Luca Bauer who finished second and fourth in 2023. Harald Simon from Austria, who finished third last season, will be unable to compete because of health issues and Germany’s Markus Jell – who was sixth – will take his place.

Sweden’s Niclas Svensson, who was fifth in 2023, is also sidelined with a back injury and he will be replaced by his father Stefan who ended last year in seventh.

They will be joined in both Finals by two FIM-selected permanent wild card riders and one local wild card.

2024 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship Qualifier