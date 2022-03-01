Mikael Persson joins Husqvarna Factory Racing’s 2022 Enduro efforts

Husqvarna Factory Racing has signed experienced enduro racer and former 125cc Enduro Youth Cup World Champion Mikael Persson for the 2022 season. Returning full-time to world championship competition following a number of years away from the series, Mikael will compete in the Enduro3 class on a TE 300i.

A dominant junior competitor on the EnduroGP World Championship scene back in 2015, in recent years Mikael has focused on competing in his national championship in Sweden. Winning the Swedish Enduro Championship in 2018, 2019, and 2021, Mikael also claimed victory in Sweden’s two most prestigious standalone events last year – Gotland Grand National and Novemberkasan.

In addition to his impressive national results, Mikael topped the Enduro1 class at the 2021 International Six Days Enduro in Italy while also finishing third overall, competing at the top of the results throughout the week-long event.

Mikael will ride as Husqvarna Motorcycles’ sole official EnduroGP competitor, and will join Billy Bolt in the team who will race in both the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship and FIM Hard Enduro World Championship for Husqvarna Factory Racing.

The FIM EnduroGP World Championship starts with round one in Lalin, Spain on May 6-8.

Mikael Persson

“I’m very, very happy to get this opportunity to return to the EnduroGP World Championship, especially with Husqvarna. As a Swede, competing officially for Husqvarna is a big honour. Being around familiar machinery and people I have known for many years, yeah, I can’t wait to get racing again. There are still some months to go before the start of the world championship, but my training and preparation has been going well. I headed to southern Europe early in the New Year to get familiar with the new bike, and since then I’ve just been riding and training. I’ve put a lot of hours in on the bike now and switching back to a 2-stroke, and back to being a full-time racer, is all going well. I’m enjoying the process. I’m building my way back into everything. I know that I have a lot of experience, and I’m 100% focused on doing the best I can, but I’m not putting myself under any crazy pressure – the team and myself know what we’re aiming for, and I’ll do all I can to be competing at the front of my class. This is a great opportunity for me, I’m certainly going to give my all and make the best of it.”





Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge next stop on World Rally-Raid calendar

Six weeks after the finish of the Dakar Rally, the first round of the unified FIA and FIM World Rally-Raid Championships, the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge is preparing to host the second round of the 2022 calendar.

Red is in the spotlight in the premier Rally GP category, but not always from the same constructor! Sam Sunderland won the Dakar on his GasGas Factory Racing bike and is the provisional leader with 38 points. His team-mate, Daniel Sanders, who crashed on his way out of Riyadh, wasn’t able to contribute to the constructors’ point tally and won’t be able to do so in Abu Dhabi either, as is he still recovering from a broken arm.

Thanks to the second-place result of Pablo Quintanilla (30 points) and the fifth place of Joan Barreda (17 points), Monster Energy Honda leads the constructors’ classification, two points ahead of GasGas. The third-place result in Jeddah of the reigning world champion, Matthias Walkner, with 24 points, sees the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team in third place in the constructors’ classification (36 points).

In trouble at the Dakar after Skyler Howes crashed out on stage 5 and Luciano Benavides finished 13th, the Husqvarna Factory Racing team is sixth in the manufacturers’ standings and will have to get back on track without delay.

Rui Gonçalves at Sherco will leave it to Lorenzo Santolino to defend the honour of the French brand, which is fourth in the constructors’ classification (14 points). The Spaniard will have to watch his back and the Hero Motorsports clan. The Indian brand, fifth in the constructors’ standings with 13 points, is adopting the opposite policy. Joaquim Rodrigues will be joined by Franco Caimi, who was injured in testing while preparing for Abu Dhabi last year, and Ross Branch, the Yamaha defector. All the factory riders and the valiant privateer Martin Michek, present at the Dakar in RallyGP, have entered round two of the championship.

New-look KTM Enduro line-up revealed with Granquist & Karlsson

An all-new KTM enduro line-up has been uncovered ahead of the upcoming 2022 Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) season, with new riders Stefan Granquist and Emelie Karlsson ready and eager for the stopwatches to start.

Granquist and Karlsson have been regulars in the Australian off-road scene ever since 2011 and consistently feature towards the top of the time-sheets. The pair will also contest the Australian Four-Day Enduro (A4DE) and Hattah Desert Race this year.

The past two years have seen Granquist solidify himself as a competitive racer in the E2 category. In 2020, the experienced 35-year-old finished sixth in class despite entering the shortened AORC season with a broken hand. Last year, he went 5-6 at Golden Beach’s opener, before the series cancellation.

For 2022, the Port Stephens local will ride the powerful KTM 500 EXC-F within the E3 class in the AORC and A4DE, as well as the Hattah Desert Race. Granquist is gunning for glory in E3 and a top-five outright at both the AORC and A4DE, in addition to a podium target at Hattah.

Stefan Granquist

“It’s definitely an honour to ride for KTM and it’s something I’ve always been striving for. I’m motivated to put in the work and get some good results. I tend to have a smoother riding style and being able to use the torque of the 500 EXC-F is something that really suits me. I’m feeling really good on the bike and I’m excited for the season ahead. Nothing beats being at the races and I can’t wait to get back out there and see how all the work over the past year has paid off.”

Over the past two years, Karlsson has proven to be a tenacious racer in the Women’s All Powers class. She underwent surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome just before the opening round of the 2020 AORC series and, despite having no seat time in the lead-up, finished second in the three-round championship.

In last year’s AORC rounds at Golden Beach, the former Australian champion finished a gritty third in class, despite injuring her shoulder in a crash. Karlsson will be equipped with a KTM 350 EXC-F for 2022 and will settle for nothing less than the overall victory in her class.

Emelie Karlsson

“It’s exciting and a breath of fresh air to have signed with KTM. It’s been a good change and it’s super-exciting to race a different bike and capacity, to have access to the KTM factory resources, such as suspension testing. The 350 EXC-F has significantly more power than 250Fs I’ve ridden in the past and I’m finding I can use the torque of the motor more without having to rev the engine as much. That style of riding really suits me, as I always focus on being a smooth rider rather than an aggressive one.”

The season will commence with the opening rounds of the 2022 Australian Off-Road Championship to be held at Cherrabah, Queensland, between 19-20 March.

Kyle Blunden – KTM Group Australia Motorsport Manager

“We’re excited to welcome both Stefan and Emelie to the KTM brand and are very much looking forward to working with them in 2022. Both racers have shown a burning desire to be successful in their respective classes and have a keen eye for detail when it comes to their presence at the track. As a group, we have chosen to approach this season a little differently, however, the goal is still the same. Both riders are partnered with Choice Suspension, who had them feeling comfortable on the bikes right away, and to say we have high hopes for our racers is an understatement. We look forward to supporting both Stefan and Emelie as they pursue their goals for the season.”

Husqvarna Factory Racing docuseries kicks off with Part 1

Husqvarna Motorcycles have launched the first instalment of their five-episode docuseries, Grit and Grind. The docuseries highlights the dynamic Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team, chronicling the highs and lows of competing in the 2022 AMA Supercross Championship. From seasoned veterans to team-newcomers, the series offers a behind-the-scenes look at the sport’s elite athletes as they battle for glory on the global stage.

Featuring five full episodes, Grit and Grind focuses on each of the team’s five riders – Malcolm Stewart, Jalek Swoll, RJ Hampshire, Dean Wilson and Stilez Robertson – and their individual stories.

Kicking off with Malcolm Stewart, the newest member of the team’s 450 cc roster, Episode 1 showcases the Florida-native’s journey as he enters an all-new team, training program and outlook for 2022.

Nearly halfway into the season, Stewart has battled his way into title contention and the behind-the-scenes perspective is a can’t-miss opportunity for race fans around the world.

New episodes of Grit and Grind: a Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Series will regularly drop throughout the Supercross season as the team continues to battle through all 17 rounds of the AMA Supercross Championship. Stay tuned for Episode 2, featuring 250SX West rider Jalek Swoll.

PWR Yamaha strong at NZ Cross Country opener

The PWR Yamaha team had a strong start to the four-round 2022 New Zealand Cross Country Championship with Tommy Watts, Wil Yeoman and satellite rider Charlotte Russ winning their respective classes yesterday.

Watts has a target on his back as the defending champion and although he gave it everything he had on his YZ250FX, he couldn’t catch overall winner James Scott by the three-hour race’s end.

The two frontrunners just increased their pace every 30-minute lap at Holly Farm near Marton, with Scott holding onto a gap through the farmland track, which was punctuated by pine forest and bush-filled gullies. Watts saw his main rival exit the pits as he entered them and after a quick stop he was back on the hunt.

Tommy Watts

“I didn’t get the best of starts, which made it pretty tough on that first lap. I got taken down twice by riders trying to get to the front as well and I made a few silly little mistakes. I’d picked through the pack by the end of the first lap and was sitting in around third. I kept going and pushing hard and by the end of the third lap I was in second behind James. I knew we were fairly close, so I was out of there. I couldn’t manage to chase James down though and he pulled 20 seconds on me every lap which I was pretty gutted about.”

However, Watts enjoyed his debut ride on his new Yamaha 250FX, which took him to the 4 Stroke Under class win and second overall for the Bush Riders Motorcycle Club-hosted event. He vowed to work on his starts with PWR Yamaha Team Manager Paul Whibley before the next round in April.

Yeoman had a hard-charging start, climbing up to second place after lap one. He wound up an impressive third overall and won the 2 Stroke Over class on his Yamaha YZ250FX.

Wil Yeoman

“I tried to keep James Scott in sight for as long as I could, then my team mate Tommy passed me on the next lap. So, I aimed to keep it smooth and hang on for the remainder of the three-hour race. Huge thanks to Bush Riders and Cam Smith for making the event happen. It was a real cross country track with lots of variety. Also thank you to all my sponsors – it’s great to finally get the riding season underway.”

The third PWR Yamaha rider Seth Reardon had a rough tumble at the beginning of his 2022 campaign, after a positive start saw him make his way to the front of the pack.

Seth Reardon

“I was feeling good, then just after the halfway mark, I hit a hole in the long grass which sent me down a bank and injured my knees, so I couldn’t carry on. I’m not broken, so I will be ready for the next one in April.”

Motorcycling New Zealand (MNZ) cross-country commissioner Chris Smyth hopes that the cross country championship can run unimpeded in 2022, unlike in 2020 where only one round went ahead before the pandemic forced the cancellation of the remaining competition.

Round two is set for land near Pahiatua on Saturday, April 16. Round three will run in Central Hawke’s Bay just two days later, on Easter Monday, April 18. A venue is still to be decided for the fourth and final round on Saturday, May 14.

Riders will be able to discard their worst result over the four rounds with just their three best efforts counting towards the championship standings.

Riders talk Arlington AMA SX Round 8

Images by Jeff Kardas

450 Main One

Vince Friese got away well but it was Marvin Musquin that took the early lead, while Jason Anderson engaged in battle with Friese. Malcolm Stewart then came through on both of them to take that second place but out front Musquin had pulled the pin. Eli Tomac was down in 15th at this early juncture.

Two-minutes in and it was Musquin leading Stewart by almost two-seconds, with Anderson a further second behind in third but with a decent buffer over Justin Barcia.

Malcolm Stewart then went through to the lead after Musquin looked to have stalled the bike coming out of a turn. Musquin fired the KTM back into life quick enough but his flow had been interrupted enough for Anderson to also slip past and relegate him further back to third. Barcia and Webb then pushed the Frenchman further back to fifth.

Musquin then went down and lost many more positions. Ferrandis also went down after hitting the back of Justin Brayton when the Honda was slow out of a berm, making it two Frenchmen on the deck. It appeared as though shortly after that a German also joined them on the deck, with Roczen going down.

Jason Anderson started to close on Malcolm Stewart as the race entered its final few laps but then they tangled and both went down! This was becoming a war of attrition. Justin Barcia inherited the lead and Cooper Webb moved into second.

Defending champ Cooper Webb got Barcia on the final lap from way behind, perhaps surprising the GASGAS man to score the opening win. Eli Tomac had come through the pack to secure third place ahead of Chase Sexton.

450 Main One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Cooper Webb KTM 16 Laps 2 Justin Barcia GASGAS +00.735 3 Eli Tomac Yamaha +09.721 4 Chase Sexton Honda +11.627 5 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +13.217 6 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +15.839 7 Justin Brayton Honda +17.692 8 Dean Wilson Husqvarna +18.071 9 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha +28.046 10 Shane McElrath KTM +28.972

450 Main Two

Chase Sexton scored the holeshot from Anderson and Tomac after an amazing run through turn one that saw him enter far from first but carrying enough speed through the turn to come out the other side way out in front.

Cooper Webb was quickly up to fourth ahead of Friese and Brayton, Malcolm Stewart seventh, Ferrandis eighth and Barcia ninth.

The leading trio were running fairly close but Sexton maintained sway up front ahead of Anderson and Tomac, that pair swapping positions numerous times through the mid stages of the race.

Anderson eventually managed to escape the clutches of Tomac and then once clear, ran down Sexton with apparent ease before moving through to the lead just past half race distance. It took Tomac a few minutes more to get the better of the Honda man and by the time he did Anderson had built a five-second lead with three-minutes remaining.

Jason Anderson cruised home to victory ahead of Tomac, while Sexton managed to hold off Webb all the way to the flag.

Dylan Ferrandis was fifth ahead of Stewart, Barcia and Friese, while Roczen again failed to fire, the German coming home ninth just ahead of Justin Brayton.

450 Main Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jason Anderson Kawasaki 16 Laps 2 Eli Tomac Yamaha +02.749 3 Chase Sexton Honda +03.919 4 Cooper Webb KTM +04.967 5 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha +17.243 6 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +19.637 7 Justin Barcia GASGAS +23.392 8 Vince Friese Honda +30.657 9 Ken Roczen Honda +33.294 10 Justin Brayton Honda +35.457

450 Main Three

Eli Tomac got off to a good start this time around but it was Shane McElrath with the holeshot, while Marvin Musquin went down as did Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen.

Tomac made short work of McElrath to move into the lead while Jason Anderson slipped past Stewart and Brayton to move up to third. Moments later he was also past McElrath and had his head down chasing Tomac.

Dylan Ferrandis was fifth and Sexton sixth with nine-minutes remaining after relegating Brayton to seventh, while Webb had worked his way up to eighth.

By half race distance Anderson was on Tomac and the two engaged in battle before Anderson finally made a pass stick with five-minutes left on the shot clock and one past he pulled the pin and escaped.

Malcolm Stewart and Chase Sexton were third and fourth respectively until Sexton made a mistake that allowed Cooper Webb to sneak through and push the Honda man back to fifth.

Jason Anderson the clear victor in the end but Tomac the round winner despite not taking a race win. Tomac gaining the best score off the back of his 3-2-2 results just edging out Anderson’s 6-1-1, extending Tomac’s championship points lead over Tomac out to six-points.

This pair now enjoying a good points buffer over the rest of the field and shaping up as the championship favourites at this now almost halfway point of the season.

Eli Tomac – P1

“It was a night of consistency to win the overall. In that first race, it was a big fight back to a podium spot, and I was just charging. Then in the second one, I had a really good battle with Jason (Anderson). We passed each other multiple times, and I ended up finishing second. I took some good momentum into race three, so I knew where we were at and what needed to be done. I had a really good start and felt like I pretty much had the holeshot, but not quite. Then I tried to push and kept going, but Jason got by me. At that point, I was like, ‘I’m going to try and lock on to his rear wheel and maybe try and make a move later on in the race,’ but didn’t quite make it happen. Overall though, it was a good night for us with another win and some more points in the championship.”

Jason Anderson – P2

“All-in-all it was a good night for us as a team, I won two of the three main events and came away with second overall. I’m happy with the momentum we have right now and I think we’re in a really good place as far as the bike goes. My results have been great lately but, my focus is still on taking it one race at a time and staying on my toes because this 450SX class is stacked with talented riders that all want to win.”

Cooper Webb – P3

“I felt really good in that last Main Event, I feel like we made some great bike changes for it and that’s what we live for – to go into the last one tied. We all got bunched up in the first-turn and unfortunately ended up going down, but I charged really hard, which I’m happy with. Today I was in the fight and I got my first [Triple Crown Main Event] win but overall, I’m bummed – I felt like I had it tonight and really wanted to go win, so we’ll work hard this week and we’ll keep fighting.”

Chase Sexton – P4

“Round 8 in Arlington I guess was okay. I finished fourth overall with 4-3-5 moto scores. It wasn’t ideal but I’m happy to be back racing after last weekend. I felt fine on the bike all day, but I didn’t really execute that well with my starts, which didn’t put me in a great position. In the second race, I didn’t ride that well. I’m excited for Daytona since it’s near home for me in Florida. It’s going to be nice being back in the warm weather, and it’s just time to get after it.”

Malcolm Stewart – P5

“It was a good night. We managed a fifth overall and it could have been better but honestly, it could have been a lot worse. I felt good in the first one but I got tangled up with another rider and finished fifth. I had a really bad start in the second one, completely my fault, I blinked on the gate and put myself in a bad position. The lapped riders were kind of tough and I came in with one and stalled my bike going through the finish. In the last one, I had a decent start and just managed the race. The good thing about the Triple Crown is that you can kind of save yourself – it’s like a throw away – so I think we’re just learning. We’re on a good streak and there are a lot of positives, so we’re looking forward to Daytona, a home race for me.”

Justin Barcia – P6

“It was a tough one! The first race was good, I felt good on the track I made some great passes and was pretty fast. As the track broke down, I just struggled a bit, and I didn’t get the best of starts in the second and third races, which made it really difficult. And when you get stuck in a little bit of groove, you just get stuck there. We need to go back to the track, do some training and come back swinging at Daytona. I love it there, it’s a fun place and I know we’ve got a good bike, so we’ll have a good time with the crew and be close to home, so that will be fun!”

Dylan Ferrandis – P7

“I had another good qualifying, but I struggled a bit at the Triple Crown with some crashes and mistakes. The bike was awesome, though, and I look forward to next weekend. We’re going to go back to work and get ready for Daytona.”

Dean Wilson – P10

“My night wasn’t too bad, I felt like my riding was good and my starts have improved, which is something I’ve been working really hard on. Unfortunately, I washed the front in a slippery corner and ended up getting 13th in the second race, so that really hurt my points but we have some positives and we’ll keep working until we get up there.”

Ken Roczen – P13

“The race here in Dallas was a better start to the day. I felt a lot better about myself and was able to put in some good qualifying laps. I haven’t been that far up on the board in a long time, so overall this was probably the first race where I was actually having fun. Come the night show though, that all turned around because of how slick the track was – they watered pretty heavily. I was really struggling with the bike and with traction, resulting in a lot of crashes which is very unlike me. It was another very frustrating weekend. I’m looking forward to Daytona, as it usually changes things up and makes for a fun track.”

Marvin Musquin – P14

“It was a crazy day and unfortunately I just didn’t perform today, even though I was leading the first Main Event and doing great until I stalled the bike and lost momentum. I just need to be better. It was a tough day physically and the feeling with the bike was just not good, so it’s especially tough when it’s a Triple Crown with three races. In the last race, I ended up going down off the start with someone else and got burned on the back a little bit and from there, it was done.”

450 Main Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jason Anderson Kawasaki 16 Laps 2 Eli Tomac Yamaha +02.566 3 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +16.806 4 Cooper Webb KTM +17.963 5 Chase Sexton Honda +21.191 6 Justin Barcia GASGAS +30.100 7 Shane McElrath KTM +38.234 8 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha +39.650 9 Dean Wilson Husqvarna +40.386 10 Vince Friese Honda +42.581

450 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 M3 Points 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha 3 2 2 26 2 Jason Anderson Kawasaki 6 1 1 23 3 Cooper Webb KTM 1 4 4 21 4 Chase Sexton Honda 4 3 5 19 5 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna 5 6 3 18 6 Justin Barcia GASGAS 2 7 6 17 7 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha 9 5 8 16 8 Justin Brayton Honda 7 10 11 15 9 Shane McElrath KTM 10 12 7 14 10 Dean Wilson Husqvarna 8 13 9 13 11 Vince Friese Honda 12 8 10 12 12 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki 13 14 12 11 13 Ken Roczen Honda 16 9 16 10 14 Marvin Musquin KTM 11 11 22 9 15 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha 17 15 13 8 16 Alex Martin Yamaha 20 16 14 7 17 Kevin Moranz KTM 19 18 15 6 18 Justin Starling GASGAS 18 17 17 5 19 Justin Bogle Suzuki 15 22 18 4 20 Cade Clason Honda 14 20 21 3 21 Logan Karnow Kawasaki 22 19 19 2 22 Joan Cros Kawasaki 21 21 20 1

450 Championship Standings (Round 8 of 17)

Pos Rider Total 1 Eli Tomac 177 2 Jason Anderson 171 3 Malcolm Stewart 149 4 Cooper Webb 147 5 Justin Barcia 145 6 Chase Sexton 142 7 Marvin Musquin 128 8 Dylan Ferrandis 118 9 Ken Roczen 117 10 Aaron Plessinger 97 11 Dean Wilson 97 12 Shane McElrath 76 13 Justin Brayton 74 14 Brandon Hartranft 69 15 Max Anstie 55

250 Main One

Jett Lawrence was on fire in the qualifying session, his time not only topping the 250 ranks but also quick enough to have placed him third in the 450 class.

The young Aussie scored the holeshot in the first of the three mains in the first triple-header round of the season for the 250 East competitors but then went down after losing the rear. That allowed Stilez Robertson, Cameron McAdoo and Austin Forkner through to the front, while Jett had been shuffled all the way back to 19th before he was back up and running.

By half race distance Forkner was leading and McAdoo following him in a Kawasaki 1-2 ahead of RJ Hampshire after Roberston had also been passed by Oldenburg and Smith. Lawrence had just got into the top ten with five-minutes remaining. Young rookie Levi Kitchen went down and looked as though he may have picked up an injury.

Jett Lawrence continued to storm through the field but could only get up to fourth before the chequered flag. Jett set the fastest lap of the race a full eight-tenths quicker than race winner Forkner despite having to pass riders constantly and almost pushed Hampshire off the podium on the line.

Forkner took the win ahead of McAdoo while RJ Hampshire rounded out the podium.

250 Main One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Austin Forkner Kawasaki 13 Laps 2 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki +01.045 3 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna +02.800 4 Jett Lawrence Honda +03.083 5 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda +11.934 6 Jordon Smith Honda +19.497 7 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha +26.670 8 Stilez Robertson Husqvarna +28.180 9 Jeremy Martin Yamaha +28.780 10 Kyle Peters Honda +31.162

250 Main Two

Jett Lawrence and Stilez Roberston both got away well but Robertson had the exit line and Jett did not push the point and settled for second. Lawrence almost clipped the rear of Robertson at the end of the next section but somehow managed to avoid it and stay on the bike and in the contest. Jeremy Martin was third ahead of Forkner and McAdoo at this early stage of the bout.

Jett Lawrence moved past Robertson and left him for dead. Martin relegated Roberston further back to third place and shortly after that McAdoo pushed him further back to fifth.

Jeremy Martin was showing some great pace, almost as fast as Lawrence but with five-minutes to run the 18-year-old had a four-second advantage and maintained that lead all the way to the flag. Cameron McAdoo scored third ahead of Austin Forker and Phil Nicoletti.

RJ Hampshire was running strong in sixth until a mistake on the final lap when he brushed the back of Nicoletti, the medical flags came out to protect an injured Hampshire and the Husqvarna man would take no further part in the nights proceedings.

250 Main Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda 14 Laps 2 Jeremy Martin Yamaha +04.571 3 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki +09.475 4 Austin Forkner Kawasaki +12.897 5 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha +27.087 6 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda +29.304 7 Enzo Lopes Yamaha +37.680 8 Stilez Robertson Husqvarna +41.053 9 Kyle Peters Honda +48.215 10 Jordon Smith Honda +58.435

250 Main Three

Jett Lawrence went down at turn one and thus commenced the final bout of the day from dead last. Up front Cameron McAdoo had clear air and was the early leader ahead of Jace Owen and Pierce Brown.

Austin Forkner was running seventh behind Nicoletti and Robertson. That was until Nicoletti went down with Robertson which saw the pair lose a number of positions, promoting Forkner up to fourth and Martin fifth.

Martin collected the back of another rider which put him on the deck and he was back to ninth before he was up and running again.

Jett Lawrence had come from dead last up through the field, setting outright fastest lap of the race again and again, working his way up to fourth place and onto the back of Forkner with three-minutes left on the shot clock.

Lawrence then made a pass, but didn’t get as good a run out of the next turn which meant Forkner hit the next up-ramp with more speed, while Jett changed lines in the air after clipping a tough block on launch which led to the two colliding in the air after Forkner collected his rear wheel.

Both went down pretty hard and for a moment it looked as though neither might play any further part in proceedings but Lawrence did manage to get going again in tenth position, Forkner though did not and was left clutching his shoulder.

Oblivious to all this drama was Cameron McAdoo who was way out in front with an eight-second advantage over Pierce Brown. That pair came home in that order while Jeremy Martin claimed third ahead of Jace Owen.

Jett Lawrence salvaged tenth place to finish third for the round.

McAdoo the round winner to join Lawrence at the top of the championship table with 47-points apiece.

Jeremy Martin was second which promotes him into third in the championship, five-points behind that pair.

Cameron McAdoo – P1

“It was a crazy night of racing and we all know these triple crowns are gnarly,” said McAdoo. “Three riders going into the final race tied for the win made it an intense race. I picked the same gate each time and had good starts, which helps when it comes to these events. The track was tough, but I enjoyed the feeling on the bike. Everything felt great and I’m looking forward to going back to where I got my first win next week in Daytona.”

Jeremy Martin – P2

“It was a bit of a rough day, to be honest. I think I was ninth in the first free practice, but I kept getting better every session. The team worked very hard, and I let them take the lead on some stuff with suspension, and it really paid off tonight. I got off to a decent start in the first race of the triple crown, but I had nowhere to go when a rider went down in front of me, and I had to make my way from last to ninth. The second one was better, and I finished second, just behind Jett (Lawrence). In the third race, I was ready to see what we could do to finish out the night. I went to make a pass and hit the guy in front of me and went down in front of the mechanics’ area. I got back up and kept pushing and was able to make it to third in that race for second overall. It feels good to get on the podium. We’ll keep working on getting to the top spot.”

Jett Lawrence – P3

“I was feeling really good all day today for my second round. I really gelled with the track, and the bike was feeling awesome. I made a few stupid mistakes, and I’m really disappointed in myself; I’m not happy one bit. The only takeaway is that the bike has been great. I’m just very disappointed and looking forward to the next round. Thankfully I’m okay but very, very sorry. My riding was good and the track was awesome. I made too many mistakes, and if I didn’t make them, there wouldn’t have been carnage. Obviously the main topic from tonight was the [Austin] Forkner crash. I’m truly sick to my stomach that it happened. I’ve never intentionally wanted to take anyone out like that or hurt someone. I’m sorry to Austin, his girlfriend Rylee and the Forkner family. I’m truly, truly sorry. I have nothing much else to say besides that. The rest of the night was great. The bike is handling awesome, and the team was awesome. I just need to tidy up my mistakes if I want a chance at the title.”

Jordon Smith – P5

“I didn’t feel great all day. I had a small crash in qualifying and hurt my elbow. In race 1 I did ok but rode sensible, in race 2 I gated well and felt stronger, we made a small change to the rear, and it was working. Unfortunately, I ended having two falls, one I couldn’t avoid as a rider crashed in front of me over a jump. I was happy to get up and get back to tenth. I have some things I need to work on, we improved the bike over the weekend, but I can’t afford these falls. Fifth was great and we are within striking range of the top three. I want to be a podium guy and we will work hard to get there.”

Stilez Robertson – P10

“It was an okay day, we’ll definitely take the positives and keep going with it. We definitely have the starts down and the riding is getting better. The team is coming to Baker’s [Factory] this week to work on some things and try to get a bit better for Daytona and hopefully we can go there and redeem ourselves from last year.”

Pierce Brown – P12

“It was a tough day but we didn’t quit, so I think we ended it off on a good note. We started the day off a little rough. In qualifying one, I crashed and knocked the wind out of myself, and it took me a little bit to get up. That kind of snowballed into Q2 and I had some mistakes in the first two races, so it was a tough day until moto three when I finally got off to a good start, put my laps down and rode like myself. Overall, it’s not the day we wanted but I’m just happy to rebound from the tough day that we had. Onto Daytona and let’s just get back to work!”

250 Main Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki 13 Laps 2 Pierce Brown GASGAS +06.450 3 Jeremy Martin Yamaha +10.918 4 Jace Owen Yamaha +14.104 5 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda +15.415 6 Enzo Lopes Yamaha +16.100 7 Jordon Smith Honda +25.279 8 Kyle Peters Honda +32.059 9 Derek Drake Suzuki +35.311 10 Jett Lawrence Honda +37.457

250 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 M3 Points 1 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki 2 3 1 26 2 Jeremy Martin Yamaha 9 2 3 23 3 Jett Lawrence Honda 4 1 10 21 4 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda 5 6 5 19 5 Jordon Smith Honda 6 10 7 18 6 Enzo Lopes Yamaha 11 7 6 17 7 Austin Forkner Kawasaki 1 4 19 16 8 Kyle Peters Honda 10 9 8 15 9 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha 7 5 15 14 10 Stilez Robertson Husqvarna 8 8 12 13

250 East Championship Standings (Round 2 of 9)